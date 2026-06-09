P6: Prince Harry ‘hopes’ to bring Meghan & the kids to the UK next month

Prince Harry is due to visit the UK in about four weeks. He plans to visit Birmingham for the Invictus Games One Year To Go events, and I’m sure he has some charitable events on his agenda too. For months now, sources have said that Harry hopes to bring Meghan and the children to visit King Charles during this visit. Harry has maintained this for years – he wants his kids to spend time with their grandfather. The problem? Security, and the abundance of shenanigans and chicanery around the Sussexes’ protection in the UK. The British Home Office still has not confirmed whether the Sussexes would get armed police protection in the UK, and Buckingham Palace still has not confirmed whether Charles has actually invited his grandchildren over for a visit. Thus, we’re getting these treading-water stories in outlets like Page Six:

Prince Harry hopes to bring Meghan Markle and their children back to England within weeks — but there’s still no chance he will see his estranged brother, Prince William, sources told Page Six. Harry, 41, is set to arrive in July to promote his Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year — and he desperately wants to bring his family over to see his father, King Charles. However, the prince’s security fight with his homeland’s government is still not fully resolved, we’re told, despite his hopes the UK Home Office would finally sign off on taxpayer-funded, armed security for his wife and children. As multiple sources have told us, Harry is keen to reconcile with the royal family. He was still persona non grata, however, at his cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling this past weekend. Harry was not invited to the celebration, we have confirmed, while William was joined by wife Kate Middleton and King Charles and Queen Camilla also attended, as did Princess Beatrice and a pregnant Princess Eugenie. While Harry would love to bring Markle, 45, and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, back to his homeland, sources stressed that no firm plans have been made and matters are first focused on the Invictus event. Harry is set to attend a “one-year-to-go” countdown celebration for the games, scheduled for July 10–17, 2027. There have been reports the prince does not have his brother’s phone number; however, we’re told this is “nonsense.” But he has not seen William since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. William, sources said, remains furious over Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare,” in which he slammed both his brother and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. In January, the Daily Mail cited government sources saying [Harry’s] security would be approved, adding, “It’s now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is nailed on for Harry.” But Harry and his lawyers have yet to have an update from the Home Office, sources confirmed. We have reached out to Sussex reps for comment. With or without his family, as of yet there is no agreed time for Harry to meet with his dad, we’re told.

[From Page Six]

From what we know about Harry’s operations these days, if he’s getting screwed over privately, he’ll probably tell us. Like, if the Home Office is playing games or Charles’ courtiers are playing fast and loose, Harry will likely release a statement or his spokesperson will go on the record, closer to the scheduled visit. It’s also clear that if the security situation is still unresolved in, say, late June, Harry will not bring Meghan or the children. Let me say this too – I think we can read certain things into the silence from Harry’s team. He hasn’t said anything, he hasn’t given another ballsy interview to the BBC where he calls out the establishment stitch-up. It’s possible that things are moving quietly behind-the-scenes. It’s also likely, given this P6 story, that Prince William and his staff are being kept in the dark about the arrangements. This doesn’t read like it’s from Harry’s camp, it reads like William is trying to figure out what’s happening because Harry and Charles have cut him out of their discussions.