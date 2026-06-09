P6: Prince Harry ‘hopes’ to bring Meghan & the kids to the UK next month

Prince Harry is due to visit the UK in about four weeks. He plans to visit Birmingham for the Invictus Games One Year To Go events, and I’m sure he has some charitable events on his agenda too. For months now, sources have said that Harry hopes to bring Meghan and the children to visit King Charles during this visit. Harry has maintained this for years – he wants his kids to spend time with their grandfather. The problem? Security, and the abundance of shenanigans and chicanery around the Sussexes’ protection in the UK. The British Home Office still has not confirmed whether the Sussexes would get armed police protection in the UK, and Buckingham Palace still has not confirmed whether Charles has actually invited his grandchildren over for a visit. Thus, we’re getting these treading-water stories in outlets like Page Six:
Prince Harry hopes to bring Meghan Markle and their children back to England within weeks — but there’s still no chance he will see his estranged brother, Prince William, sources told Page Six. Harry, 41, is set to arrive in July to promote his Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year — and he desperately wants to bring his family over to see his father, King Charles.
However, the prince’s security fight with his homeland’s government is still not fully resolved, we’re told, despite his hopes the UK Home Office would finally sign off on taxpayer-funded, armed security for his wife and children.
As multiple sources have told us, Harry is keen to reconcile with the royal family. He was still persona non grata, however, at his cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling this past weekend. Harry was not invited to the celebration, we have confirmed, while William was joined by wife Kate Middleton and King Charles and Queen Camilla also attended, as did Princess Beatrice and a pregnant Princess Eugenie.
While Harry would love to bring Markle, 45, and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, back to his homeland, sources stressed that no firm plans have been made and matters are first focused on the Invictus event. Harry is set to attend a “one-year-to-go” countdown celebration for the games, scheduled for July 10–17, 2027.
There have been reports the prince does not have his brother’s phone number; however, we’re told this is “nonsense.” But he has not seen William since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. William, sources said, remains furious over Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare,” in which he slammed both his brother and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
In January, the Daily Mail cited government sources saying [Harry’s] security would be approved, adding, “It’s now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is nailed on for Harry.” But Harry and his lawyers have yet to have an update from the Home Office, sources confirmed. We have reached out to Sussex reps for comment. With or without his family, as of yet there is no agreed time for Harry to meet with his dad, we’re told.
From what we know about Harry’s operations these days, if he’s getting screwed over privately, he’ll probably tell us. Like, if the Home Office is playing games or Charles’ courtiers are playing fast and loose, Harry will likely release a statement or his spokesperson will go on the record, closer to the scheduled visit. It’s also clear that if the security situation is still unresolved in, say, late June, Harry will not bring Meghan or the children. Let me say this too – I think we can read certain things into the silence from Harry’s team. He hasn’t said anything, he hasn’t given another ballsy interview to the BBC where he calls out the establishment stitch-up. It’s possible that things are moving quietly behind-the-scenes. It’s also likely, given this P6 story, that Prince William and his staff are being kept in the dark about the arrangements. This doesn’t read like it’s from Harry’s camp, it reads like William is trying to figure out what’s happening because Harry and Charles have cut him out of their discussions.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Totally his call but if those were my kids I wouldn’t set foot in the U.K. with them, ever. And i live here. With my kid.
His and Meghan’s call. But yeah, I’m the same. No way, no how, no reason would I (if I were Meghan) or our children ever return to the UK. Especially as Scooter will find out since he has minions on the RAVEC board so you know 100% family travel plans will get leaked to the rota rats and British press. It doesn’t seem worth the risk to me.
If I were Prince Harry – now that I knows more about what came out last week regarding the favourable Royal Family members’ rent and housing scandal (although he might have been aware of it before, partially or fully) – I would not allow my father to see my kids (if I bring them along) when visiting the United Kingdom.
This spiteful and loveless man has proven to everyone that he does not care whether Harry practically, is safe or adequately housed in the UK, let alone his mixed-race family.
What sources found out that harry was not invited to the wedding.. Peter and Harriet never commented. I am dubious about the story. Perhaps harry and Meghan were invited and declined the invitation. I have trouble believing Charles wants to see the Sussex children
If he does it’s only for PR. He maybe getting worried about dying and having people calling him a petty man (which is true). It’s not a good look for a king to refuse to meet his grandchildren. What will history say about that.
I wonder how much it irks KFC that he never had an iconic photo with Archie like QEII and Phillip. Maybe he can right that if the children visit this summer.
Chucky is, unfortunately, more obsessed with making sure he gets all the attention from the press, than worrying about being seen as a neglectful grandfather.
@barb mill
What would history say about Tampon wanting the family unalived?
It would be uncle Charles who would be happy to welcome the children, not the king. So maybe they come there, or maybe it’s Harry alone.
I doubt that harry is keen to reconcile with the royal family especially the scooters. Keen would want to snub Meghan and scooter will talk about removing titles
Harry’s biggest flaw is his love for his garbage family.
Its MURDOCH 🤣🤣🤣🙄🙄🙄 they always write cr@p like this. Is it sourced?
Noooooooooooooooo!!!!
I second this.😶😶😶😶😶😶
Is it sourced? Are there names? Did Harry say this? 99% what’s written is invented, helpful to remember.
I cant believe you accept this as true after all these years on this site.
Charles could have called and set up the visit any time he wanted.
This may be an unpopular opinion, but Harry has this thing about putting his wife and children in uncomfortable and dangerous (putting nicely) situations for the sake of having them around a family that has made it very clear that they do not like or want to be around him, his wife, and children. Prince Charles is no different than Thomas Markle, but Meghan has set boundaries and has made the difficult decision to cut her father out of her life, her husband’s, and her children’s lives. Why can’t Harry do the same? He seems to constantly try to force a relationship with a father who has made it obvious he doesn’t want one.
Yup and it’s time folks call it out, he knows they loathe Meghan and by extension, the kids. So why is he forcing it.
Doesn’t he get upset when Meghan and the children are trashed and why his father allows this. One word from him perhaps it could get under control. The bots and derangers even trash the children.
I’m not going to call out a guy who’s lived most of his life with just one parent.
I trust Meghan and Harry to make the right decision for their family because they demonstrated by moving away that they know what’s best. (W&K, by contrast, consistently use their kids as human shields and PR draws.)
I think the difference is Harry’s mother’s dead, and Meghan’s isn’t. No matter how crappy of a parent someone may be, it’s all he has. It’s difficult unless you are actually living in that situation to really grasp it. Even if you are someone that has gone no contact in your family, the circumstances and situation is different for each person. And if you’re someone that has not gone no contact, I think it’s easier to say how you wouldn’t do something because you’ve never had to make that decision.
I don’t think that Harry has put his children or his wife and any knowingly dangerous situation, if anything I think that he is hyper aware of the danger they are in. Especially his children, and Meghan is an adult and Harry can’t tell her not to go anywhere.
I don’t think Charles is a great father, I think he’s a bit of a coward. And he only stands up for stuff that directly impacts him. I think that as an outsider, Harry’s in his 40s he has a lifetime of experience with his father. It’s his relationship with his wife, father, and kids. From the outside we may have more clarity about some stuff, but less clarity about other things. You have to defer to his judgment on what is possible, and what he wants.
From Spare you can clearly see that Harry loves his Pa and is willing to make excuses for him. He knows exactly how Charles is, but loves him anyway. Charles can’t help it, he wasn’t cut to be a loving supportive father. As his mother he always put duty before family. He was never loved unconditionally, how was he supposed to know how to love and show it?
He is closer to Camilla’s children and grandchildren than his own. Camilla, say what you want about her, is a doting mother and grandmother and when Charles is with her and her family she won’t allow him to ignore them in favor of “letters to write, books to read” or whatever he prefers over human contact. He can pretend with the Wales children, especially Louis, for a few moments, but he isn’t one to ask to bring the children over for a playdate with grampa. It is simply not in his character.
I think part of it is so Harry can control the narrative in the British media. If Harry is making it clear that HE is not the one putting up barriers to a relationship with his father, then it takes away the ability of Chuckles to leak and for the press to report that Harry is the one ghosting his sick father, etc.
I also don’t think he’s forcing/encouraging Meghan to do anything she/they as a family don’t want to do. We only have the tabloid’s word that he wants Meghan and the children to visit. Harry himself has said he won’t put his family in harms way.
^^ that was in reply to Arina
@Aiana
Agreed. 100%. I just can’t rational this.
Some folks are unfamiliar with this particular concept in marriage where the couple speaks with one voice; where issues are discussed by them and then a decision made that both parties agree to.
Prince Harry tried to explain this to said unfamiliar folks at the time of their engagement interview when he said (and didnt stutter):
“I know that at the end of the day, she chooses me, and I choose her. And therefore, whatever we have to tackle together or individually, it will always be us together as a team.”
But I guess folks can only speak from their own, very limited, very cloistered experience.
@Kingston _Your passive-aggressive response is uncalled for. You can state your opinion without being rude. We all have a right to our opinion, and we can also have meaningful, respectful conversations.
Arina. Your comment was rude and uncalled for.
The comment from Kingston was not out of line.
Those people are being terrible to Harry and Meghan and the kids. They are purposefully putting their lives in danger.
It’s so obvious. Unless you are already prejudiced.
Kingston, i agree with you. Its bizarre how people want to portray Harry. Her comments were rude and you had every right to reply. The passive aggressive bit was hilarious given she’s responding to obviously made up Murdoch rubbish. Harry putting his much loved family in danger? This is obvious gutter press and she’s probably deranger.
If meghan goes to the UK, its because she wants to go to support her husband (or eat at her favorite restaurant or whatever, she can go for any reason she wants.) If they bring their kids, its because its a joint decision on both their parts. Harry isn’t dragging her or forcing her into anything. His whole security fight is because he doesnt’ want his wife to be in danger.
As for his relationship with Charles – I think its really hard for us to judge, on the outside looking in. I had three main takeaways from Spare – one, Harry was always treated like crap in that family, and not just from his father; two, he and William don’t especially get along and arent close, and three, he has a deep love for his father.
We may not understand that last one, but Harry wouldn’t be doing what he’s doing if he didnt want to see his father. We dont know his father, Harry does. and I did think Spare also made clear that Harry sees his father pretty clearly. and still loves him. Families are complicated.
For the past week, it was all about the royals not inviting Harry to his cousin wedding. Security is for body protection and for his children, I doubt Harry and Meghan think it’s enough. Why would they want their children in the same building than these vipers. If the adults hate the Sussexes, why would their children be nice to the young Sussex. Those are questions any serious press should ask.
Meghan might come with Harry for the IG one year to go and even do some charitable work. She’s an adult and a duchess. But given the hateful press and royal family members, I don’t see the children coming to the UK before many years.
If the children come, we wouldn’t see them. It would be so they could stay at a private home safely or travel safely through the country. the only reason we saw them in 2022 when they had security was bc H&M released photos for Lili’s bday.
I think most of us can see that Prince Harry would like for his children to meet his father. I feel like this is a very uncomfortable situation but I have to trust him and believe he would make sure his wife and children are safe. Are the gutter rats entitled to see his children, absolutely not.
But Charles doesn’t want to see the kids and that’s the problem, Frogmore was taken and security yanked for that same reason.
Not to mention Princess Anne is said to have strongly advocated for the eviction from Frogmote Cottage.😡
@810Mama I’m surprised that you said about Anne. I’ve never heard this at all. I have read that she is favorable to Harry because he works so hard. She’s gone on record multiple times saying snarky things about William and Kate’s lack of work ethic (Anne still does 300 events a year despite being in her 70s) but I’ve always seen her positivity toward Harry. She met/welcomed him in Balmoral after the Queen’s death
@NotASubject: The Anne story was included in Omid Scobie’s book Endgame
To 810Mama and Not a subject:
I read that too, but didn’t archive it and now it’s nowhere to be found. But yes, it was reported early on that Anne was loudly vocal about using whatever punishment necessary to bring H back under their thumbs.
Immediately fter the Queen’s death, at the funeral sure, in public, she met/welcomed him. Please remember H&M were kicked out AFTER the Queen’s death.
Their children, his and Meghan’s. Charles has to be civil to Meghan and not expect her to stay home while Harry takes the children. Charles could have visited those children many times (he managed to travel to the USA and Bermuda a few weeks ago).
IMO this is something that is much more than Harry and family meeting the King. It is to do with their security and the ability to move around freely and safely both in the UK and internationally and having something set up now for them that works in the future as well. Meghan is part of the discussion and has her own voice in this and neither she nor Harry will bring the children if it’s unsafe. Charles could care less about seeing his grandchildren but recognises that if he fails to meet them and ignores Invictus that makes him look like the POS father and grandfather that he is. For the monarchy it’s always about how things look not how they really feel. Not saying it will happen but that these are the reasons why I think it could happen.
I suspect a decision has already been made and Harry has been informed. It’s best that this matter is worked out in private.
There’s only one reason Charles will meet with Harry, Meghan and the children and it’s to garner positive Grandpa articles with the added benefit of distraction from the National Audit Office report.
I honestly don’t think he has any love in him for Harry and his Sussex grandchildren (same applies to his Wales grandchildren).
Charles has made many, many mistakes but I feel it’s really the time for him to make amends. Who cares what Will thinks. Charles is the King.
…and the King doesn’t care what anyone thinks.
I have no faith in Charles. His interests are purely personal. He doesn’t care about Harry or those kids. He will follow the advice of Clive Alderton. IF he consents to a visit there will 100% be an official photo taken and Harry would have to agree to it. There will also be all sorts of briefing about it. And after that shit gets put it the papers the rota and correspondents will be quick to blame the Sussexes for it as usual.
Just like when the details of the previous meeting with the photo of the children and the claim that Harry complained that he felt like a visitor. It was intended to make him look bad. Which is what the commentators went with immediately until Harry quickly shut that down when he (rightly!) blamed the idiotic men in grey suits/ staff who couldn’t keep their mouths shut and leaked to The Sun and Matt Wilkinson
I just wish Harry would let that man GO! The institution will NEVER mean any good for him and especially his wife and children. They are just useful tools and scapegoats to them.
Yeah, I don’t think he cares. But if he decides, after much dithering, that a visit will make him look good while also simultaneously ticking William off, then he might do it.
I don’t think Meghan will come to Invictus — either this one-year-out event or the actual Games — and that makes me sad because I *love* seeing Meghan, and H+M together, at Invictus. They have such heartwarming interactions with the athletes and supporters and they make beautiful speeches. Some of the most gorgeous photos we have of them come from IG, it must be because their natural radiance is turned up to 100 due to the powerful crowd energy. So, I will miss seeing her, but that doesn’t matter — I hope she never sets foot in the UK ever again, IG or no.
Yes, totally agree. I wish it was anywhere else.
I want her to go to Charles’ and William’s funerals. That’s it.
I understand Harry has one parent, but your father doesn’t care about you or your kids, has made that very clear and it’s still this nonsense. When does that therapy kick in. He has showed over and over Harry is not wanted, Archie, Lili and Meghan are not wanted. He pays for your cousins and their father to live in homes, and kicked you out while you paid your own way. He put your wife and child in danger. He is absolutely standing in the way of security and absolutely could at least ease up the media attacks on Meghan. He chooses not to. But hey bring your kids and wife to tea with Pa. I’m sure Meghan will continue support him with whatever he feels he needs. I think it will be a quick trip, just him, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see her, I would be shocked to hear the kids came though. I’m sure we’ll hear all about it from the daily mail.
The one-year-to-go event is a 3-day (at most) working period and they have never taken their kids to the 1-yr-to-go. Not even to the Games themselves. Perhaps now that the kids are a bit older and of an age similar to m any kids who attend, its possible that H&M would want to take their kids to the Games in 2027. But not the one-year-to-go.
Don’t do it, Harry!!!!!!!!!! Neither you nor your family are safe in England! Invictus in Birmingham is a trap designed especially for you, Harry. Don’t go! Somehow get it out of England. I don’t even know Harry or his family, but I see that I am distraught about it anyway. Don’t go!!!!
They purposely say Meghan is 45 years old here when she’s 44. They can’t over her being 3 years older than Harry which is nothing. And referring to her as Markle is another dig. The British press is horrible.
It looks like the only love Harry experienced before Meghan was from his mother. Diana was his only protector, support and guide. As an adult working royal, Harry had the support and trust of his grandmother and Philip. It appears to me that the Queen had four children and none of them are really likeable. None seem to have contributed anything to help society, except for Charles’s Princes Trust. They appear to be ill-tempered, arrogant, and seem to lack grace of any kind. Andrew is in a class of his own, being a sex offender, a betrayer of government secrets, abusive to all who are not considered his “equal” , venal and greedy. I think Anne is to be respected for her focus on duty, and she obviously is a better parent than Charles.
Gtwiecs, I like it when Kate is sometimes called Kate Middleton. She will always be Kate Middleton to me. And there is no way Meghan looks even 40, much less 44. I’d comfortably place her at 37, a great-looking 37. And Kate without photo shop looks much closer to her real age, 64.