Jennifer Lopez: ‘You have to be born in New York to be a New Yorker’

Office Romance came out on Netflix a few days ago, and I watched it over the weekend. It was completely charming!! The script (cowritten by Brett Goldstein) was tight and hilarious. Jennifer Lopez and Brett had tons of chemistry, and Betty Gilpin pretty much stole the entire movie. Great extended cameos by Tony Hale and Bradley Whitford too!! I would absolutely recommend it and it really shows that there’s no age limit on romance or romantic comedy. That was actually my favorite part – both Brett and J.Lo were playing their ages and it completely worked.

Meanwhile, to promote Office Romance, Jennifer appeared for the first time on Subway Takes podcast. Host Kareen Rahma interviews celebrities on the subway, and the clips go viral often from these interviews. Well, some of Jennifer’s comments have gone viral, especially her answer about the criteria for calling yourself a New Yorker.

JLo is 10 toes down for New York City and wants everyone to know it. In a June 5 episode of the “Subway Takes” podcast, Jennifer Lopez, 56, explained how she determines whether someone is a real New Yorker. “You have to be born in New York to be a New Yorker,” Lopez told host Kareem Rahma. “Yes! I know everybody wants to claim the city. Everybody wants to claim our city, but you have to be born in New York. You have to be born in one of the five boroughs to be a New Yorker,” she added. A New York transplant, Rahma told Lopez that “everyone” said he could call himself a New Yorker after he lived in the city for 10 years, as the “Maid in Manhattan” star quipped, “said no New Yorker ever.” Initially aghast by the take, Rahma posed a hypothetical for clarity, asking if a 90-year-old who had spent 50 years in New York had earned the right to call themselves a New Yorker. “I have to say no,” Lopez said. “You take on characteristics probably by that time. You have a New York sensibility. You pay… You pay New York taxes.” “When you’re born in New York is when you’re really a New Yorker,” Lopez added. “I’m glad this was my first take. Jenny from the block forever, baby.”

[From USA Today]

Yeah, I’ve also heard the “ten years to be a real New Yorker” expression, just as I’ve heard New Yorkers basically say what Jennifer says here – that you have to be born in one of the boroughs to call yourself a New Yorker. Does it really matter? Of course not. But it’s funny to see how many people are mad about what she said.

You have to be born in New York to be a New Yorker!! @JLo pic.twitter.com/20WoZlMxmc — SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma (@SubwayTakes) June 5, 2026