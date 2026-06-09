Rumors abound that 28-year-old Jacob Elordi will be cast as the new James Bond

Last year, Jeff Bezos finally bought the one thing he apparently wanted most of all: complete control of the James Bond franchise. While Bezos/Amazon had already bought *some* control over the James Bond property, because of the way Cubby Broccoli set the ownership stakes of the franchise decades ago, Bond was still basically controlled by Barbara Broccoli and her stepbrother. They hated the Amazon team and they wanted no part of any of it. So Bezos bought them out, reportedly for something like $1 billion. Two weeks ago, Amazon MGM Studios announced that they are moving forward with this new-era James Bond. The new film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and Steven Knight as screenwriter. Meanwhile, they still have to cast their new James Bond, and no one knows which direction they will go – a younger, Gen Z 007? A Millennial Bond? Well, the gossips are still saying it’s probably going to be Jacob Elordi.
“Who will take it all?” That’s the title of a new 2 minute and 16 second film — err, Chanel ad — directed by Alfonso Cuarón and starring Jacob Elordi. But the question seemed more relevant to the casting of “Bond 26” than an elusive bottle of Bleu de Chanel, since the industry is fixated on who will land the coveted 007 role next.
Elordi has been in the Bond mix ever since Amazon announced that Denis Villeneuve would helm the franchise’s 26th film. Sources tell Page Six Hollywood that Amazon MGM wants a young actor for the part — ideally under 30 — so that the new star can carry the franchise over five films as Daniel Craig did from 2006 to 2021. (Elordi is 27.) The Bond actor must be British, we hear… or at least from a former colony, like Australia. (Elordi hails from Brisbane, mate.)
Villeneuve is said to be looking for a “fresh face.” That would seem to rule out another frontrunner, Tom Holland, who has already led three “Spider-Man” movies and appeared as the web-slinger in three more Marvel movies (“Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”) Holland is also attached to a Fred Astaire biopic to be produced by none other than “Bond 26” producer Amy Pascal, and he’ll next appear in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey.”
By contrast, Elordi’s roles have been edgier, including “Saltburn” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.” He’s best known for playing the ill-fated alpha bad boy, Nate, on HBO’s “Euphoria.” (And it’s safe to say he won’t be reprising that role, given his character’s fate, if series creator Sam Levinson were ever to create a spinoff.)
I can’t take any report seriously if they’re talking about Tom Holland as a potential Bond. I like Tom Holland a lot. I respect him as an actor, but he is not and should never be in contention for 007. As for Jacob… yes, he’s Australian, but he’s actually really good at accent work and I would guess that he’s capable of doing a British accent throughout five 007 films. Now, I personally think he’s too young, even at 28 (Page Six got his age wrong) – as a character, James Bond is supposed to have a Naval Intelligence background, and I just don’t think any part of the character’s backstory makes Elordi a realistic choice. There’s a reason why they always hired actors in their 30s or 40s, you know? Because MI6 generally isn’t sending out 27-year-olds with a license to kill. But whatever. Elordi is tall, handsome and he looks good in a suit. He’s got a Roger Moore-esque blandness to him, so maybe.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Callum Turner would be a far better choice IMHO. For one reason: an undercover officer has to blend into the background in any setting, and Elordi is like 6’5” so will stand out anywhere like a sore thumb. Also? Operations are not always conducted in countries where Caucasian tall men are the default demographic. Which would make him stand out even more. Look, where’s Waldo, like, Mi6 version. Just my two cents. William Colby said he was always the kind of guy who could never get a waiter’s attention in a restaurant. That is a brilliant qualification for his his job, which was head of the CIA. Anonymity.
I have no opinion on who the alternative should be and I really like Jacob. That said yes him in a trench coat trying to blend in as 007 would give me the impression of three toddlers stacked on top of each other with an attractive head, lol.
Callum Turner would be an excellent choice! Jacob Elordi, just no, please no.
I cast my vote for Theo James.
Same. He’d be great.
Theo James has the requisite cool self-containment, handsomeness and an edge of malice. He’d be perfect.
Agreed!
He’s been with a Kardashian, even if it was fake. He’s toast, just like Timmy. Callum IS James Bond. End chat.
James Bond needs to be handsome. Callum isn’t even close.
Yawn 🥱
This is @HerrGreter, why do people bother commenting if only to declare their indifference to this seismic world-shaking subject at hand??? I mean. It’s a gossip site. If you’re bored, do scroll on by…..
And this isn’t mumsnet; on Celebitchy we tend to ignore unhelpful comments but we don’t attack each other.
I assume it was a yawn as to Jacob as Bond? And if it was, I agree. This guy has no grit. Bond fights dirty and the movie needs someone who can fight dirty and look good doing it.
My response to Jacob as Bond was also yawn or just a meh. But I didn’t even care enough to type it out. I think a lot of young people like him due to Euphoria. I am meh on both him and Callum Turner.
Nope. Too tall, too established. If they’re looking for a fresh face there are plenty of very good professionally trained English actors who haven’t had their big break.
Also I don’t know if he would necessarily want it. He is at the cusp of A list and is getting a ton of offers from well known directors. Bond would be a huge commitment
Please no. He cannot act. Can we stop giving him things because he’s tall. Since when is height a talent? Ugh!! But I guess we shouldn’t expect anything serious from Bezos. I mean look at the wife he chose….
It looks,like he is trying to imitate errol Flynn.
Him as Bond would be so boring but given Villeneuve gave Timmee C the role of Paul Atredies I would not be surprised if this happens – he has a type for his leading man. I do love Villeneuve’s work and its going to be interesting to see what he does with the franchise.
As for Elordi – he’s easy on the eyes but so for not impressed with his acting. He over does it a bit.
I would love to see someone like Daniel Kaluuya or Riz Ahmed in the role.
Idris Elba, said that white people want white Bond and let’s not ruin Bond with wokeness…
I used to have a crush on this man until I found out that he is quite stupid. Misusing the word women’s and using it like how the far right white people who hijacked the word and weaponised it against people of color, lgbtq or any other minorities.
But then how can I be surprised about Elba who said he doesn’t identify as black. I wish he would just shut up. Being handsome doesn’t make up for being a numbskull.
I like Elordi but I dont like him as Bond, I think it would be a step backward for the franchise. Daniel Craig was a big change that fit the new run of Bond movies – a little bit grittier, a little bit less debonair but still smooth, a little bit less comic book like compared to the Pierce Brosnan ones. I see Elordi walking that back.
I dont know who I think would be a good pick though.
Theo James?????
I do like theo James. he was the best thing about the Divergent movies lol.
James Norton or Edward Holcroft. Norton would be a primo choice.
I look at him, and all I can see is a man who looks like a p*rn star (that mustache!) and a bit too try-hard. Seems nice enough, but doesn’t have “it” – not enough grit for James Bond.
Bezos is gonna go with fresh and young and whatever he’s not. He’s gonna go with Jacob, he will be lobbied for by Kris Jenner I’m sure, and she’ll want her daughter to make bank on it too – of course she’ll be a Bond girl.
A cardboard cutout has more charisma and charm than her daughter. She can’t even act in a 30 second commercial. If Bezos does that, the franchise will be truly done.
28 too young for military intelligence? Absolutely not. The rest of the world pretends young people don’t become fully adult until their mid to late twenties, but the military does not. Soldiers and marines go off to boot camp and war afterwards at 18. Officers are leading them when they graduate college at 21 or 22. The CIA people I’ve known went to their training camp at about the same age, maybe a year or two older.
The smol bean era is because corporate America doesn’t want to pay people. Society is covering for them. Bring on young Bond.
No thanks. I can picture him drinking a martini but not doing any fighting.
See what Sam Heughan can do with it! He and Caitriona Balfe created a worldwide decade-spanning phenomenon!
There has been an Australian playing Bond before (and an Irishman), so don’t see that as an issue. But Elordi doesn’t seem right for it. Too “soft”, they need someone with a bit more edge.
He does not look good in that photo. Yikes.
Maybe they’re trying to appeal to a younger demographic. So I’m not even sure if I should have an opinion. I’m not in tune anymore with what the new world wants.
Edit: Is Jeff Bezos really in charge of this casting? Then I’m definitely not meant to get it…
Idris Elba should play James Bond. There is really no one else I want to see in that role..
He says he doesn’t want it. That playing Luther was his version of it.
Maybe in the past, but he’s in his mid 50s now.
Me too! I think Idris Elba would be the best!
Oh that man just said that Bond shouldn’t be too woke…so yeah.
Idris Elba, said that white people want white Bond and let’s not ruin Bond with wokeness…
I used to have a crush on this man until I found out that he is quite stupid. Misusing the word women’s and using it like how the far right white people who hijacked the word and weaponised it against people of color, lgbtq or any other minorities.
But then how can I be surprised about Elba who said he doesn’t identify as black. I wish he would just shut up. Being handsome doesn’t make up for being a numbskull.
You’re so right. I lost the small amount of respect that I had left since he went and said with his whole chest that as an actor he doesn’t identify as black. What does that mean?
Yeah this is not a good pick for Bond but I can’t think of who would be at the moment. Maybe Riz Ahmed, as one poster suggested. I can see it.
Too young and too pretty.
Too much chin, too long. It throws his whole face out of proportion to my eyes.
I saw someone somewhere suggest Jonathan Bailey, and I can’t get the vision of him as Bond out of my mind now. He would be perfect!
No, Bailey reminds me of the one Bond who bombed. Did one film and was recast, apparently because the reviews were so bad. He was too tall and just didn’t seem “right” for the part – I think it’s the one in which Bond’s wife dies.
As long as the next Bond isn’t Aaron Taylor-Johnson, I do not venomously dislike the choice. I will not watch (Amazon boycott). Jacob is hot, but has a blank, surfer boi shallowness that comes out in interviews that negates the hotness. (Find the clip of him talking about his mother’s mango chicken salad.) I wish the producers had been bold and hired someone not white, but here we are in magat America. Billionaires owning studios/media companies are the modern Bond villains.
Dev Patel would be amazing!
Tom Holland??? Are we being serious right now? Maybe for Bond Junior… he still looks way too boyish and his voice is too kind, he’s like Winnie the Poo, very unthreatening (not an assasin liek Bond). Very cool guy, not James Bond.
I could maybe see Elordi as this, he has more of an a*hole vibe to him and that might suit Bond. Just as long. as it’s not Aaron Taylor J who I cannot stand in anything.
I think Amazon/Bozo wants Jacob. But Denis wants someone else. That’s why a couple of weeks ago Amazon put out a statement saying that all casting decisions will be made by the casting director and Denis. I think Denis said he would walk if they shoved Jacob down his throat. We’ll, the pr games begun again. Or the Hollywood trades are bored.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! I hate him as Bond. Why in the hell didn’t they get Idris Elba?
It’s not too late for Idris! Yes, he’d have to get toned (we all gain weight when we get older), but he can and will do it! Please, God, make this happen.
No lie, I’m not super into a lot of the newish young actors. I’m not finding any of them very distinguishable if that makes sense. I do like Josh O Connor though. I mean…that could be interesting although I cannot see him ever wanting to do it.
O’Connor is terrific. Maybe a bit quirky. And as you say, not sure he’d be interested. I still think Jamie Dornan would do a good job.
Elordi looks good in grey. That’s all I got. I never watch Bobd movies so whoever they cast leaves me cold 🤣
But he certainly is a clothes horse.
It should have been Idris Elba, he would have been perfect. That won’t work with the producters’ timeline now… I would settle for Harris Dickinson. But what a missed opportunity with Idris.
LeaTheFrench, Agree totally about Idris. That man WAS James Bond. No, he was better than James Bond because Idris never came across as sexist or arrogant. Such a missed opportunity because of racism.
Henry Cavill is 43 years old. He is the only one I want for Bond. The only sane choice. I don’t want little boys to play Bond. Elordi is too delicate.
therese, you have the right to your opinion, but he’s a no for me. He was Superman handsome, no doubt (of course he played Superman), but I have never seen any proof that he can act. Now, never having watched a James Bond film (and I won’t until Idris plays him), I don’t know if any of the dudes who played Bond could act or if the role even required real acting. I know the blonde Bond can act, but I could never see him as Bond. The only reason I care is that I am truly offended that the only real James Bond (IMO) was brutishly denied the role for years (and I believe it was because of the color of his skin). But Elordi is so obviously wrong. And I’m not even sure why my opinion is so strong, not having actually ever watched a James Bond film. But there it is.
Idris said he doesn’t want to play bond (read the comments above which are clearer). Also, Bond movies started in the 60s so Idris is not any kind of the real only bond. As much as he would have been perfect 15 years ago, he’s not now. Tbh Sean connery WAS the perfect bond. Bond the character was a misogynistic brute which connery also was/is. They’ve altered bond so much for modern audiences it doesn’t resemble the real character, so even though I’ve watched all the movies, I doubt I want to watch bezos bond.
Jacob Anderson has been my #1 Bond pick ever since Interview with the Vampire started.