Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater broke up three years after their affair began

For much of the past year, there have been consistent rumors about the sorry state of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship. Back in 2023, Ariana and Ethan worked together on Wicked, and long story short, Ari and Ethan had an affair which caused both of them to divorce. Ariana was probably already on the outs with her husband Dalton Gomez, but Ethan left his wife and baby for Ari and it was messy AF. Ari had no choice but to try to put a bow on the affair and try to make it seem like she and Ethan were the real deal. The problem? Ariana basically loses interest in guys after about two years. Ethan was living on borrowed time. Now they’re officially done. People Magazine says they’ve been done for months.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have called it quits. A source tells PEOPLE that the Wicked costars have ended their relationship after nearly three years of dating. “It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways,” the source says. “They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months.” The insider adds that Grande, 32, is “doing great,” and has been focused on her Eternal Sunshine tour, which kicked off on June 6, and the upcoming release of her album Petal on July 31.

[From People]

TMZ got the same basic statement about “the split is amicable” and they’re “supportive of one another.” TMZ’s source (Ari’s publicist) also insists that Ariana’s new album is not about Ethan or their split. Meanwhile, People Magazine’s source (still Ari’s publicist) makes it sound like the split was timed specifically around Ariana’s tour.

Several months after her split from Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande is “doing great” and remains focused on her flourishing career. Grande, 32, kicked off her Eternal Sunshine tour on June 6, and is scheduled to be on the road through early September. During that time, she’ll also release a new album, titled Petal, on July 31. A source tells PEOPLE that the star is “incredibly focused on preparing for her tour.” “She’s seemed very happy. It’s all been very positive vibes,” the source says. “Being able to reconnect with fans after so many years made her very excited.” Grande last toured in 2019, and the insider notes that the “Supernatural” singer was “all about work” this spring to get her show in shape. “She’s been wanting to give her fans an amazing show and has put so much work into the show,” the source adds. “Kicking off her tour was very emotional for her.” The tour kick-off came just before a separate source confirmed to PEOPLE that Grande and Slater, 34, “quietly” ended their relationship a few months earlier after nearly three years of dating.

[From People]

Sounds like the Year of the Fire Horse hit Ariana like a 18-wheeler truck. She decided she could not spend one more second with Spongebob, and she really had no interest in having Ethan hanging around during her tour. My theory? Ariana rarely leaves a relationship clean – there’s always something messy somewhere, and I would guess that she’s already got the new guy lined up. Ari isn’t picky – it could be a backup dancer or someone involved with her tour or someone she met recording her latest album. I’m just saying – don’t be surprised when she pops out with a new boyfriend (and don’t be surprised if the guy is married or just left a relationship, because that’s Ari’s type too).