Why does Princess Kate continue to wear cream-colored outfits to weddings?

The Princess of Wales wore this Roland Mouret dress to Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s D-Day wedding. Vogue claimed that the color was “blush pink,” a claim which is completely false. The Mouret dress is AT BEST a light beige. At worst, it’s more of a cream or off-white. So why does Kate keep wearing such light colors to other people’s weddings? Kate sort of got away with it in 2017, at her sister Pippa’s wedding. To be fair, Kate *actually* wore a dusty rose shade which didn’t read as white in photos whatsoever. Many women wore shades of pink to Pippa’s wedding, including Carole Middleton, who wore such a light shade of pink, it was actually sort of shady.

Then came Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding to then-Meghan Markle. Kate, just a few weeks postpartum, seemingly donned the off-white McQueen coatdress she had previously worn to Princess Charlotte’s christening. We were eventually told no, it was the same style of coatdress, but it was actually a different coat in “primrose yellow.” Over the years, we’ve heard different versions and I still don’t know. But I actually believe Kate wore off-white (and a yellow hat) to the Sussex wedding. So now we come back to Kate’s cream Mouret at Peter Phillips’ wedding. Certain outlets are calling her out, in a backhanded way.

At most weddings in the United Kingdom and the United States, wearing anything close to white is considered a faux pas unless explicitly requested by the couple getting married. Yet Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore an elegant cream-colored look to a wedding on Saturday with little fanfare. ​On June 6, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Prince William’s first cousin. Peter Phillips, 48, is Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest grandson and the son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. On June 6, he married Harriet Sperling, 45, in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, England, according to the BBC. For the event, Kate wore a vanilla-colored tweed dress with a matching hat and clutch. On her wrist was a subtle tribute to her beloved late mother-in-law: a bracelet from Princess Diana’s royal jewelry collection. While a wedding guest wearing such a pale shade might be taboo under normal circumstances, the choice wasn’t a fashion blunder in this instance. The nuptials are actually Phillips’ second, having previously been married to Canadian-born management consultant Autumn Kelly—with whom he shares two children—from 2008 to 2021. This element lessens the formality of the occasion. The late Queen Elizabeth II wore white to her son’s second wedding in 2005, when he married Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla. Camilla, in fact, wore a nearly identical pale cream shade to Kate’s for the June 6 wedding.

[From The Daily Beast]

“Actually, it’s okay to wear white to someone’s second wedding” is not a thing. Kate and Camilla are desperately trying to make it into a thing but it is not. It’s always rude. It’s always tacky. It’s always low-class and mean-spirited, which makes perfect sense for why Camilla and Kate do it. Every wedding-guest guide tells women to always err on the side of caution, which means… don’t wear anything white or white-adjacent. Don’t wear anything which would be photographed as too pale.

The Daily Mail also called out Kate in a not-so-subtle way. The headline: “Kate broke a big wedding guest outfit rule at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s royal wedding – here’s how she got away with wearing cream, and the other style lessons from the big day.” They said Kate “surprised onlookers in a cream bouclé dress” and noted, “While this colour is often avoided by wedding guests because of its close resemblance to white, Kate’s impeccably polished look quickly won over royal fashion fans.” Sure, she wore cream to another woman’s wedding, but she wasn’t covered in buttons and hairpieces, so we’re calling this a win! As always, the bar is set in hell for Kate. Why does she keep doing this?