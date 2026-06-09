Why does Princess Kate continue to wear cream-colored outfits to weddings?

The Princess of Wales wore this Roland Mouret dress to Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s D-Day wedding. Vogue claimed that the color was “blush pink,” a claim which is completely false. The Mouret dress is AT BEST a light beige. At worst, it’s more of a cream or off-white. So why does Kate keep wearing such light colors to other people’s weddings? Kate sort of got away with it in 2017, at her sister Pippa’s wedding. To be fair, Kate *actually* wore a dusty rose shade which didn’t read as white in photos whatsoever. Many women wore shades of pink to Pippa’s wedding, including Carole Middleton, who wore such a light shade of pink, it was actually sort of shady.
Then came Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding to then-Meghan Markle. Kate, just a few weeks postpartum, seemingly donned the off-white McQueen coatdress she had previously worn to Princess Charlotte’s christening. We were eventually told no, it was the same style of coatdress, but it was actually a different coat in “primrose yellow.” Over the years, we’ve heard different versions and I still don’t know. But I actually believe Kate wore off-white (and a yellow hat) to the Sussex wedding. So now we come back to Kate’s cream Mouret at Peter Phillips’ wedding. Certain outlets are calling her out, in a backhanded way.
At most weddings in the United Kingdom and the United States, wearing anything close to white is considered a faux pas unless explicitly requested by the couple getting married. Yet Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore an elegant cream-colored look to a wedding on Saturday with little fanfare.
On June 6, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Prince William’s first cousin. Peter Phillips, 48, is Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest grandson and the son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. On June 6, he married Harriet Sperling, 45, in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, England, according to the BBC.
For the event, Kate wore a vanilla-colored tweed dress with a matching hat and clutch. On her wrist was a subtle tribute to her beloved late mother-in-law: a bracelet from Princess Diana’s royal jewelry collection.
While a wedding guest wearing such a pale shade might be taboo under normal circumstances, the choice wasn’t a fashion blunder in this instance.
The nuptials are actually Phillips’ second, having previously been married to Canadian-born management consultant Autumn Kelly—with whom he shares two children—from 2008 to 2021. This element lessens the formality of the occasion. The late Queen Elizabeth II wore white to her son’s second wedding in 2005, when he married Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla. Camilla, in fact, wore a nearly identical pale cream shade to Kate’s for the June 6 wedding.
[From The Daily Beast]
“Actually, it’s okay to wear white to someone’s second wedding” is not a thing. Kate and Camilla are desperately trying to make it into a thing but it is not. It’s always rude. It’s always tacky. It’s always low-class and mean-spirited, which makes perfect sense for why Camilla and Kate do it. Every wedding-guest guide tells women to always err on the side of caution, which means… don’t wear anything white or white-adjacent. Don’t wear anything which would be photographed as too pale.
The Daily Mail also called out Kate in a not-so-subtle way. The headline: “Kate broke a big wedding guest outfit rule at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s royal wedding – here’s how she got away with wearing cream, and the other style lessons from the big day.” They said Kate “surprised onlookers in a cream bouclé dress” and noted, “While this colour is often avoided by wedding guests because of its close resemblance to white, Kate’s impeccably polished look quickly won over royal fashion fans.” Sure, she wore cream to another woman’s wedding, but she wasn’t covered in buttons and hairpieces, so we’re calling this a win! As always, the bar is set in hell for Kate. Why does she keep doing this?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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(Left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice sitting in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.,Image: 515244979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108326143, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108332636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108332639, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
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USA Rights Only – Englefield, UK – Guests arrive at St Mark’s church in Englefield, Berkshire, for the wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton to her millionaire groom James Matthews at an event dubbed the society wedding of the year.
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
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When: 06 Jun 2026
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Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.
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The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding.
Camilla wore a white dress with matching hat at the actual registry wedding ceremony. The queen did not attend that. The queen attended the church blessing
Amazing. I made these same comments on Instagram and I got torched. Her dress at M’s wedding was one tick left of white…I barely saw “yellow.” Everyone said that Kate wore this ‘blush’ color “so as not to wear a bold color and detract from the bride.” You can wear COLOR (peach, mauve, celadon, etc.) and not be a flashing neon sign at a wedding. This was in such poor taste.
The one thing that caught my eye – her face/figure were so much fuller in the pic from M’s wedding. Whatever she was/is going through has not been kind to her body. And the smile does not reach her eyes.
IIRC, she was about 6 weeks postpartum.
What caught my eye was how much better her hair looked in 2018! And it looks like her actual hair, not one of the crazy wigs she’s been sporting for a few years now. Can’t she see the pictures? Doesn’t she see how scraggly it looks, especially when the one with her hair looking great is right beside it??
It hasn’t been her actual hair since 2010. It has been wiglet watch since their engagement was announced. Her actual hair was seen recently on the skiing trip. Too fragile to work, plenty strong enough to ski for hours.
And the Queen wore white. A lovely boucle white, if I recall. I think she looked great. At the time I thought what a great reverse- the bride wore blue and the guest in chief wore Snow White
Camilla also wore the brightest of white dress and hat at Charles and Diana’s wedding. Kate and Camilla are both jealous cows.
That was my first thought, too. Look at me, look at me and my beloved mil’s bracelet. Side piece and waity are just sad and pathetic. But they both got what they wanted.
Camilla was in pale grey at Charles and Diana’s wedding.
Yes – I forgot she was post partum – thank you!
Keens outfit she wore to her sisters wedding was retro 1940s and I’ll fitting at the bustline
It was a knockoff of Wallis Simpson’s wedding dress, with the pleats moved below the waist instead of above. The original dress was blue but the dye faded through the years to the ugly greige shade Kate wore at Pip’s wedding. Weird thing to do, given Pip is Wallis’s twin.
Speaking of Wallis, the Rolls-Royce used to ferry Peter and Harriet from the wedding to the reception was the same one used to transport Meghan and Doria to Meghan and Harry’s wedding. I somehow don’t think that there will be weeks of articles in the British tabloids about the connection between Harriet and Wallis!
My (completely without actual evidence) hot take on all this is:
1) Kate is STILL jealous Pippa – whom Kate inexplicably dressed in all white as Kate’s Maid of Honor – got all the attention at Kate’s wedding for looking so good (and by comparison, making Kate look a bit less spectacular);
2) Kate is STILL mad that at Pippa’s wedding, Pippa had Kate dress in that fusty, old-fashioned style, old-lady beige color dress (instead of letting Kate shine in something glamorous, similar to how Pippa got to shine at Kate’s wedding); and
3) Thus, Kate STILL thinks she is owed a “steal attention from the bride by looking amazing in near-white” moment at SOME wedding…and it just hasn’t happened yet.
She will definitely continue to wear near-white to pretty much every wedding, since she will not have a Pippa-stealing-moment, and will continue to feel owed one.
Also, I can’t believe they are going with the argument that since this is a second-wedding-for-both, it’s less special and all traditional rules are off. What horse manure. Is the marriage itself also supposed to be considered less special, since it’s a second marriage?
If the answer is no (as it should be!), then the idea that guests at the wedding can make the bride or groom feel less special is also BS!
So it’s interesting to me that this was in The Daily Mail too, because every time this subject comes up there’s always a rush of posters to come and tell us that this only matters to Americans, and Brits don’t care about this. As if this is some weird American rule that no one else has heard of, which is hilarious considering the fact that it’s so common is literally a romantic comedy trope.
That being said, I think their penchant is just attention seeking. I would be very uncomfortable wearing anything close to white at a wedding, because I feel like everyone would be staring at me wondering why. I once wore a dress that had navy blue lace over white satin to a wedding, and I still felt a little uncomfortable.
And it’s hardly like they don’t know that people are asking these questions. Whenever there’s consistent mentions of something on social media, that doesn’t go away eventually an article comes out about it. So they are aware, they know people find it weird, but I guarantee you they’ll be wearing light colors at someone else’s wedding in the future.
Even at the time regular British who weren’t looking to defend the gaslighter white dress were saying that it was rude to wear white to the wedding if you aren’t in the wedding party – which Kate wasn’t. More than just Americans know this etiquette as well.
I wanted to say the same thing! I mean, jeepers, just the other day we were told multiple times that it’s not a British thing just a weird American thing. Huh. 🧐
Bc she’s insecure and knows she’ll garner attention, solved it for you. It’s her adult version of mooning everyone like in her boarding school days, or flashing her bare booty with her unweighted hems ala the Oz tour. She can’t bear to not be the center of attention.
This.
THIS all day long!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yep, this is what I came here to say. Exactly the same reason as she spent years flashing the world. She wants ALL the attention and she’s an exhibitionist at heart.
I was at a family wedding recently and all guests were asked NOT to wear white or off white – its kinda sad that it had to be said.
The Middletons have always been shady AF with what they wear and how the behave at weddings – there was one society wedding where Pippa was papped in the front row IIRC. Its a choice!
Exactly! I’ve been seeing post on social media lately complaining about dress code instructions on wedding invitations listing certain colors, but this is why! Self-centered women guests that want to take the attention off the bride and have to be commanded not to wear white.
Camilla wore white to Diana’s wedding, it’s not anything new with her.
Besides it being low-class and mean-spirited, it’s a way to assert her dominance (what little she has left) towards other women. She always has to be the center of attention and the main character in any social situation, even a wedding. She straight up wore white to Meghan’s wedding which makes sense since Meghan has always been her biggest threat, in her small mind.
Of course she had to try and pull focus on that day which she couldn’t because she can’t compete with Meghan on any level. She’s a terribly insecure and ugly person and it shows all the time. She’s pathetic.
This. Well said.
Kate just wants to remind everyone that she was the bridiest bride that ever brided.
Passive aggressive, her MO.
She looks like she’s having a go at the man who is holding the car door for her, through gritted teeth.
Every time I see her outfit at the H+M wedding described, I remember the Celebitchy commenter’s description of it as “Gaslighter White”. 🙂
Imagine being so insecure and desperate to be centred that you need to wear white-adjacent colours to another woman’s wedding? I suppose we ought to congratulate her and Camilla for not wearing bright red.
Kate used to do that. She had a bright red stretch lace dress she wore to weddings of William’s friends. Peter’s last wedding she wore a sheer to the waist (front and back) black chiffon dress with an ugly pale pink jacket over it. It was one of her heavy rotation clubbing dresses for awhile.
Gaslighter white! 😂😂. Oh my God I missed that the first time. This behavior drives me nuts and it’s so stupid. Wear a freaking pattern if you want to wear light colors. The fact that it’s technically not white doesn’t wash – the colors she’s wearing are often used for brides who are mature or on a second or so marriage.
Everybody knows what’s happening. We see you, b.
Oh my goodness I’d forgotten the ‘gaslighter white’ comment.
Honestly, I haven’t said it for a while so I’ll say it again – CB, come for the stories, stay for the comments. Some of them are GOLD.
As I recall — from photos I saw years after the event, I don’t remember the event — Camilla wore a grey suit to Diana’s wedding, it was perfectly discreet and suitable, albeit a white shirt under the suit Jacket, which I would deem ok. But Meghan’s wedding was a real “check me if you dare” moment, because it’s not as if this woman lacks clothes to choose from, and she selected a shade that was — as a fellow Celebitcher baptised it — “gaslighter white,” and the gaslight has only gained in strength. Kate has straight up copied whole outfits of Meghan’s from shades to shoes to cut to fit to trousers to accessories, and it’s creepy AF.
C wore white to Diana’s wedding. She wore a white “Jackie O” type pillbox hat & white dress coat w/white underneath. Just googled it.
Yup. Two articles. One, Camilla’s outfit at Diana’s wedding was called out for what it was, white. The other, the press are trying to convince us that it was pale gray.
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fi.ytimg.com%2Fvi%2FuafxljDnDz4%2Foardefault.jpg%3Fusqp%3DCCk&tbnid=XyXV4xabl34KIM&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fshorts%2FuafxljDnDz4&docid=i578_wPWyFu97M&w=406&h=720&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F0&kgs=ba464ce98bb45711#sv=CAMScRoyKhBlLVh5WFY0eGFibDM0S0lNMg5YeVhWNHhhYmwzNEtJTToOaTU3OF93UFd5RnU5N00gBCoxChtfYWtnb2F1U2pCOS1CMFBFUDhvMnZnUVFfNDMSEGUtWHlYVjR4YWJsMzRLSU0YADABSgQIARACGAcgjO3L0whKCBACGAEgAigB
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/style/1703566/queen-camilla-outfit-princess-diana-wedding-rebellion-pictures-exclusive
OMG you’re right!!! I wonder if the photos i saw — I’m just remembering, not sure when it was — were altered? 😂 Hilariously inappropriate.
Well, to be fair @Yankee, the woman sitting behind Camilla was wearing pale gray or silver! 😜🤡
Camilla’s outfit at Diana’s wedding was bright white. Maybe the tabloids tried to convince people that it was gray.
@Nic919 pointed out the other day that Camilla’s dress does read more as yellow in most pics, and I saw more and I agree with her. It’s definitely not cream. I’m also not bothered by her wearing something pale because its Camilla, even as the Queen she doesn’t pull focus. But Kate does. I’ll give her a pass for Pippa’s wedding first bc that outfit was ugly, second bc it was clearly not a cream or white, and finally bc I’m assuming the color was approved by Pippa since it coordinated with the flower girls.
I think for Kate it absolutely is an attention thing. If she didn’t want to wear something bright she could still wear something pale that’s not close to white or cream.
I think her flowers on her hat at Meghan’s wedding were closer to yellow (not yellow, but closer to it) and the way the light reflected in the chapel off those flowers made her hat look yellow so then everyone initially bought the lie that the dress was yellow. But its clearly a pale cream.
The dress was shady for two reasons – It was NOT the same dress she wore to charlotte’s christening but it was so close to that dress that WKW had to get into the nitty gritty of how the sleeves were sewn to prove that it was two different dresses. So it wasnt like this was something Kate had that she knew would fit her post partum and that she liked – she had an almost identical dress made in a color just a smidge off from the original.
And then in July 2018 for a RAF event (maybe the 100th anniversary?) she wore that same coatdress but in an ice blue. That color would have been perfectly appropriate for the wedding and would have gone well with the pastels the other women were wearing. But nope. She held onto that one for a few months.
The whole thing was so petty and mean girl, especially now that we know how Kate was behaving behind the scenes.
I agree – that dress was one of the many “same but bot really” dresses that Kate tends to buy in bulk and she definitely had the ice blue version ready to go for the wedding, which would have worked much better.
But even not knowing the bs she pulled with the bridesmaids dresses for Harry and Meghan’s wedding, she behaved poorly at the wedding. In particular, her sour face in the wedding portrait photo was entirely the opposite of what she normally does in public.. We know Kate can put on a hyena grin at the drop of a hat but she couldn’t be bothered to smile for the group photo? She looked like a miserable cow in that photo and that’s now saved for posterity. All the post partum excuses are nonsense. Cracking a smile along with the rest of the family would not have been hard for her to do. She just did not want to.
At M&H’s wedding, Kate was the only mother of a bridesmaid or pageboy to stop on the church steps and pose for the photographers. She also posed for photographers at Philip’s funeral, apparently to the annoyance of everyone in the family. At this wedding, wearing her gaslighter white, sorry, primrose yellow, dress, on exiting the car she gave William a festive glance for the cameras. Kate knows exactly what she’s doing.
Meanwhile, Debrett’s says women shouldn’t wear white to another woman’s wedding.
Debrett’s, that little-known collection of American folk oddities. /s
LOL @apostrophe. Perfection.
When I was 19, I went to a wedding with a boyfriend that was in the wedding party(not a good boyfriend either lol). Wore a pale yellow outfit that looked white. Didn’t know wedding wear dress protocol. Ignorant. After that huge misstep, I’ve never worn a pale shade close to white to a wedding.
It’s apparently okay for KATE, POW, who never makes a step wrong, to wear white/cream/primrose yellow, gaslighter white/yellow, to anyone’s wedding. I’m thinking that GasLighter White, is a good name for Kate.
Oh, thanks for bringing up the pictures of Kate at Philip’s funereal. I feel like they should be included in this conversation even though the event was not a wedding because, when a dame wears that much eye makeup to a funereal, she knows she does not intend to do any crying. Also, the way she vogued her way through the black veil, I half-expected her to throw her body on top of Philip’s casket like Michelle Pfeiffer on a piano in The Fabulous Baker Boys. Kate really outdid herself at Philip’s funereal.
The clearly pre-arranged and posed photos from Chris Jackson, the one who used to be married to Keen’s former stylist Natasha A.
Just another stunt from this stunt trick. Like bringing her personal photographer and videographer to the Sarah Everard memorial site. Took off her mask in a crowd in COVID to get the pics.
At Philips funeral Kate was standing away from the family members for even more photos. This was one of the Covid restricted events with only 20 people allowed and it was super obvious she was posing for photos because everyone else just walked in the chapel not even looking at the videos
Not sure if the photos of kate off to the side are attached to the CB articles about the funeral, but it was glaring when you did see it.
And it is likely the reason why William snapped at her post service when she tried to walk with Harry and William. That footage was originally on the live video of the funeral, but it was cut off later on.
Wow, Kate looks pretty healthy in the pic from H&M’s wedding. She is not well.
I read her outfit as beige not cream, and the structure is not at all bridal. It’s just a sad beige skeleton wrap.
To be fair, at the Sussex wedding she was only a few weeks postpartum.
I don’t know what her being postpartum at a wedding has to do with her choosing to wear a white adjacent dress to another woman’s wedding? We aren’t talking about a woman who is not wealthy and had a house size closet full of clothes that spanned different colors and stages of pregnancy and her not being pregnant. She was pregnant for nine months and wore maternity clothes throughout half of that pregnancy, so her having other options in her closet wasn’t an issue and even if she did have an issue with what she had in her closet, she had six months to buy something or have something made that wasn’t inappropriate and rude. Her history shows that she does things like this on purpose to get attention. There’s a list that shows her history of dressing in clothes to be the main attraction at weddings, funerals, Christenings, State visits, Trooping the Color and coronations. She’s a narcissist who’s racists so of course Meghan’s wedding was the most obvious of her dressing to be the main attraction.
@Nerd, I think @Tuesday means that the reason Kate looks healthier is because she’s carrying a few postpartum pounds. Her face has some youthful roundness and softness in those pics, and we definitely don’t see that now.
I think she was referring to the comment about Kate looking pretty healthy at H&M’s wedding – and she did, especially compared to how she looks now. But she always looked her best post partum because of that extra weight.
I think Tuesday was referencing this line “Wow, Kate looks pretty healthy in the pic from H&M’s wedding”. Kate was 6 weeks post Luigi’s birth. She had not ruthlessly dieted and exercised off all the pregnancy weight yet.
Yes, thank you LAMEJUDY, BECKS1 and IRISROSE, I realized after reading the comment again that her comment was in reference to how much fuller Kate’s face was and not about her having limited options because she was postpartum. I apologize TUESDAY for the misunderstanding and you are correct. She was postpartum at the time which explains, in part, why she looks a lot smaller now.
Also @Nerd sorry we all responded at pretty much the same time so it looks like a pile on that I don’t think was intended lol.
Kate looked healthier then
Agree, Becks1. I think we all responded at the same time. Never intended it to look like a pile on.
Kate also wore cream to Zara’s wedding.
Omg, Amy Bee, I did not remember this at all! And she apparently wore the same cream coat dress (WKW charitably calls it pale gold) to two other weddings, including Laura Parker Bowles’s!
https://whatkatewore.com/2011/07/30/kate-goes-low-key-in-recycled-pieces-from-2006-2007-for-zara-phillips-wedding/
She did it a third time?? JFC. Just so disrespectful.
@Molly: Oh, I didn’t realise that she wore that outfit to two other weddings.
I am amazed at how much she looks to be Mother of The Bride. Maybe she is looking to be Mother Of All Brides?
Yes, it’s tacky to wear something this colour to a wedding. And it’s not like this is Kate’s first time doing it, so I can only assume that she wants the attention it draws at this point. But I feel like because of that, we haven’t spent enough time acknowledging just how unflattering this style and colour are. It reminds me of a middle school project that has been “aged” with teabags. It does nothing for her skin and washes her out! If you’re going to wear something that light, at least make it something flattering.
The only time it would be okay to wear white in a Western wedding, is if the dress code calls for white, like Jacquemus’s wedding. He also designed Dua Lipa’s infamous dress where people thought she was upstaging the bride, lol. Kate and Camilla are attention seeking which is strange and pathetic. You’re a Queen or a future Queen and you can’t let another woman shine for one day!?
That is because they are deeply insecure.
Sounds like someone has been stalking CB comments to write this article.
I am a 61 year old Britisher who has always understood that it is bad form to wear white or off white to a wedding that is not one’s own. I scanned the DM comments under this briefly and one commenter stated that Kate is THE PoW so simply upstages everyone by being present so is dressing in pale colours so as not to stand out!! So have we got it wrong that Kate is sensitively blending in by dressing like a decoy bride!?
decoy bride LOLOL.
I think pale colors are fine, but she picks colors that are so close to cream that we are having this conversation. When QEII wore a pale green to H&Ms wedding no one thought she was the bride, lol. And besides that, qEII did wear bright colors to weddings. She wore bright pink to Gabriella Windsor’s wedding. she wore a very pale shade of blue to Eugenie’s wedding and that one I did not like bc she does actually blend in for the family photos. (but it did coordinate with the flower girls sashes.) And she wore a very pretty shade of rose pink to Zara’s wedding.
So all that to say – if the actual queen can wear actual colors to weddings and still doesnt upstage the bride (besides being Queen), I think Kate can as well.
Lady Sarah followed the decoy bride idea. Her bridesmaids were in nearly identical dresses to her gown. An old superstition about the Devil not being able to figure out which one was the bride.
Her supporters are always excusing her poor behavior and choices with the most ridiculous excuses. It was a wedding, not a beach or sandpit. She was amongst people dressed in various colors and wearing a color that is pale in comparison to everyone else, with exception of the bride, has the opposite effect. Besides, apparently she has a history of this even when she wasn’t the POW. She wore fuchsia to Eugenie’s wedding so are they saying that she was intentionally trying to pull focus onto herself at that wedding? She wore red accessories and shoes to Archie’s Christening and a very short dress so by their logic was she trying to pull focus from a newborn?
Yes, she was trying to pull focus. She always does.
Kate has that exact dress in a medium pink and maybe in blue too. She chose bright Fuchsia with no hem weights and no slip, on a extremely windy day. Stood there grinning while the hem blew up to her waist. Exhibitionist at heart.
The outfit for Archie’s christening was doubly weird. It was an exact copy of a dress Diana wore to Ascot while expecting Harry, and wore to the Trooping the following year with baby Harry. No Keen stans, that was not a “sweet tribute”. It was weird SWFing Diana cosplay.
joke is on her because IMO she doesnt look good in these pale colors, they wash her out. one of the dresses above looks like toast.
The dress so wore to Pippa’s wedding is still one of the ugliest things we’ve seen here wear. I’ll never get past that.
It really feels like when she was told to stop wearing short dresses and flashing her butt her outfits got bad FAST.
I will never not laugh when I look at the outfit Kate wore to Pip’s wedding, the fit of the bodice is awful.
I still crack up at how Kate inserted herself in the photos when Pippa and James were posing outside of the church with the kids. Everyone else, including Carole, are well back and not in focus, but Kate is right there and clearly in the shot.
I’ll never forget her grabbing Charlotte by the shoulders and forcibly turning her to pose for the cameras. Or her wicked witch screaming face while sticking her finger in her son’s face. They were failing to perform as the robotic PR dolls she required for her Mummy Dearest photos.
I also remember George screaming, crying, and fleeing towards Nanny Maria during the weird public christening for Charlotte. The heir’s heir had a private event, but the female child got a public parade at Diana’s childhood church.
Both Bill and Keen want their daughter to be the only HRH Princess granddaughter of Diana.
There are still a few photos of kate doing quite poorly at wrangling the kids in the wedding party almost as if she isn’t used to dealing with young kids on a daily basis.
That was another of their lies. Lots of KP-approved stories about how Kate would be handling the kids solo at the wedding. Nanny Maria and a subnanny were right there in their uniforms the entire time. But as you write, Keen isn’t used to dealing with her own children or others. The kids were having none of it.
I know! I saw that photo where Pips has a lovely big smile & there’s sour-faced big sis right behind her shoulder. Bummer that’s in the wedding album! (or maybe it’s not?!)
I side-eyed Mrs. Wails hard at Meghan’s wedding for that darn near white dress, and then her dress at Eugenie’s wedding sealed it for me that this was her way of being an attention-seeking stunt queen. It was obvious that there was some color coordination request with the way all the family members were in shades of blue and green, which matched the weddimg colors. Then here comes Mrs. Wails in that bright azz cranberry dress, that also flew up. Low rent behavior.
Because she’s an asshole, next question.
This is really the only comment needed for any story about Kate, imo.
@Nic919 nailed it as always Kate is always posing and ready for the close up. Of whom was it said that at every wedding they were the bride and every funeral the corpse!? I was appalled at Prince Philip ‘s COVID compliant funeral that she was posing in a black face mask and pearl earrings for her personal photographer. Not mourning or being discreet and sensitive to the occasion but once again grabbing the money shot!!
Eh….I’m no Kate fan, but I’ll give this one to her. I don’t think this reads as cream or vanilla or whatever. It’s a beige.
Isn’t it normal in UK weddings for people to wear light colours? Especially day time weddings?
Camilla’s was a bit more shady, IMO.
Its so strange… At least this time the suit was better than Pippa’s wedding. I don’t understand the fascination for wedding guest to wear off white/nude colours to weddings (my mother in law one of them). I always wear jewel tones or black/dark depending on the etiquette.
She’s pathologically hungry for attention because she doesn’t get it from her husband.
She was Kate Middlebum long before she met William. She chose to stalk him from age 14 and leads the charge of the anti-Sussex PR. No sympathy.
Absolutely no sympathy. She chose this life and her uncaring husband.
For me the biggest fashion f-u was the Christmas concert where all the royal ladies showed up in colour coordinated outfits as if to play “psych!!!” just after Meghan & Harry’s Netflix documentary premiered and she was describing how the rule was not to show up in the same colour, to events where they all appeared, but the problem was, no one ever told her what they were wearing, hence, she stuck to neutrals. Then all these b*tches show up to a Christmas concert — of all things — in matching burgundy coat dresses. Like, one big mean girl circle. That was low. And really…. If that’s all you’ve got, what’s the point?
@Yankee, that was so funny because of how obviously transparent it was!
That was really pitiful grade school behavior. Just embarrassing to see that in adults.
FFS, her dress was fine!
Her dress was inappropriate gaslighter cream. (borrowing the term)
“Why does Princess Kate continue to wear cream-coloured outfits to weddings” they ask?
I ask
Why does Princess Kate continue to wear long ratty hair that makes her look like an Edwardian doll?
Why does Princess Kate continue to wear unattractive hem lengths?
Why does Princess Kate continue to mismatch accessories and wear totally wrong shoes?
Why does Princess Kate continue to wear evening jewellry in the day time and fail to properly accessorize jewels?
Why does Princess Kate continue to wear racoon eye makeup and badly applied blush?
So many questions, so little time …
I’ll give her this one – that is definitely beige, not white. Still absolutely tacky. But at least not white? Makes me remember a tongue-in-cheek etiquette book my mom had in the 90’s which had the subtitle of “Or Why Princess Margaret Will Never Be a Kappa Kappa Gamma.” The idea behind the subtitle being that the British royal family was tacky and didn’t really have any class! 🙂
I will never get over the dress she wore to Pippa’s wedding. All the money that woman has and she still wore something that looks like she traveled back in time to a cheap dress shop during the height of WW2 austerity fashion and didn’t bother to get it tailored.
Everyone looking maximumly frumpy to avoid upstaging the frumpiest of the frumpies (Camilla) is “almost” comedic gold. Has the aristocracy and spouses of the Spares always refused to wear proper support garments and worn Queen Mum cosplay? My tinhat theory regarding Keener’s Anne of Green Gables keenery (and overall strange fashion/horrible styling) is that Charles took total control over Keener’s styling/fashion choices after a few of the flashing incidents when she married in. He was funding the Wails at that point and they more or less had to do exactly what he dictated. Charles made sure Keener looked somehow worse than Camilla, stopped the flashing incidents and made sure she had the long hair he apparently likes. She can’t flash the married in privates if she is bundled up in tight layered coat dresses that are at least 8 inches too long. Keener’s fashion/styling is not a high priority for Will-not now that he has his hands on the duchy money and he isn’t going to pay out the nose for her to look nice. He has a duchy to loot afterall.
Kate has always had bad style. I wouldn’t blame it on Charles or Camilla. I’d blame it on Kate’s cosplay and her Meghan Moodboard filled with outfits that suit Meghan but not Kate.
I don’t see Charles or Camilla having anything to do with her styling, except Camilla getting jewels away from her.
Kate’s had her flyaway, badly styled hair since before the wedding. Charles isn’t controlling it, nor is Kate..
Kate flashed dozens of times for the first decade+, and her flashing instincts still show up sometimes. And yes, she manages to flash in long coatdresses, has done so a couple dozen times.
I agree that her hem lengths are a Meghan thing! She wore nearly all of her dresses to the top of her knee (hence the updraft issue) until about a year after Meghan first came around wearing what was then the runway trend of midcalf length hems. And then Kate adjusted to a longer hem, but got stuck there while Meghan and fashion trends moved on.
If Kate didn’t want to be seen and noticed , she would simply rewear one of the many daytime appropriate dress/coatdresses she owns in one of her “uniform” colors of blue, and rewear that same dress to the daytime portion every time.
No comment on that?
“On her wrist was a subtle tribute to her beloved late mother-in-law: a bracelet from Princess Diana’s royal jewelry collection.”
Her beloved mother-in-law? A woman who died when she was a teenager? A woman she never met? Beloved??? Allow me to gag.
If Diana survived I doubt William would have married Kate.
They forgot to mention Big Blue right there on her finger. Subtle tribute, my a**.
Simple. Because she’s a shady bitch. No more, no less.
The whole “guest wearing white pulls attention away from the bride” thing gives the guest in white way too much power. The bride is the star of the show, it is her day. The other guests are not going to be so focused on the other person in white that the bride is diminished.
Think what you want about it, but let’s not give them that kind of power.
How about female wedding guests follow traditional etiquette without having to be ordered to.
Don’t wear white. Don’t wear cream. Don’t wear pastel tan. Don’t wear something so pale it could be perceived as white.
Don’t be a bitch of a guest.
Agreed.
Typical of Kate to draw attention to herself. There’s nothing wrong with wearing pastel colours to a wedding but there are a few societal niceties that most people observe such as not wearing white or cream.
She also stood out at Eugenie’s wedding. Most of the ladies were in shades of blue or green which some outlets said was the dress code.Kate, of course, opted for bright fuchsia.
And it’s polyester and acrylic! Gack! 😜
Also, the Roland Mouret website calls it ‘dark cream’.
Because she’s a narcissistic bitch
She’s clearly suffering from main character syndrome and it’s incurable.