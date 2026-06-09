“Joshua Jackson held hands with model Olivia Burgess in NYC” links

Joshua Jackson is possibly dating model Olivia Burgess? They were seen holding hands in NYC. This is his first rumored liaison since Lupita Nyong’o… [JustJared]
Karamo Brown on Queer Eye’s toxic dynamic. [LaineyGossip]
Will there be a strike during the World Cup? [Jezebel]
Review of Masters of the Universe: a goofy pleasure? [Pajiba]
Memes about Donald Trump’s Meet the Press tantrum. [Buzzfeed]
Cole Escola at the Tonys. [Socialite Life]
Taylor Lautner & his wife are expecting a girl. [Hollywood Life]
Romy & Michele 2 is happening! [Seriously OMG]
Colman Domingo’s fabulous stripes. [RCFA]
Hunter Biden is killing it on Twitter. [OMG Blog]
Joshua Jackson sparks romance rumors with model Olivia Burgess as pair hold hands during NYC outing https://t.co/Z06pkgKH80
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 9, 2026
I watched Masters of the Universe over the weekend (as an 40+ woman with no kids) and think it is being criminally under sold. It was delightful! Funny, inclusive, charming, nostalgic, and entertaining for adults and kids. It should be a much bigger hit than the box office is reflecting.
i was excited about it at first, but i honestly think the trailer killed it (for me, at least). the trailers for mortal kombat and especially street fighter were so much fun and got me hyped for both. but then the masters trailer came out, and i was immediately not interested. i’m hearing it’s a fun movie, but i don’t think the trailer sold that at all. i’m glad to hear it’s a good time. i’ll try to get out to see it
I am your age and i loved it.
I loved it! I went with my 27 year old and I also enjoyed telling him the inside jokes and explaining the post credit scene….which I hope comes to fruition!
I saw “Masters of the Universe” this past weekend and I really enjoyed it. It was sweet, funny, and nostalgic for those of us who grew up watching the cartoon.
@CB: I got 14 on that Buzzfeed quiz, and am a bit disappointed with myself.
… and Colman Domingo *is* fabulous. But I liked the stripes a lot.
Off-topic but I have a question about the new Scooby. I get that it’s puppy Scooby but I assumed it was cgi. But that’s actually a real dog? It’s super cute but I’m not used to it and I really thought it was cgi.
Taylor Lautner endorsed and supported Spencer Pratt, fool!
Hunter is killing it on Twitter and it is wonderful to see 😊
My thoughts exactly!
Taylor Lautner endorsed Spencer Pratt, may he never live it down.
I think it’s a bit precious of at least two extremely privileged Queer Eye castmates to crap on their time on the show. Kinda undoes all the good it did for the people they helped.