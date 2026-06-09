“Joshua Jackson held hands with model Olivia Burgess in NYC” links

Joshua Jackson is possibly dating model Olivia Burgess? They were seen holding hands in NYC. This is his first rumored liaison since Lupita Nyong’o… [JustJared]

Karamo Brown on Queer Eye’s toxic dynamic. [LaineyGossip]

Will there be a strike during the World Cup? [Jezebel]

Review of Masters of the Universe: a goofy pleasure? [Pajiba]

Memes about Donald Trump’s Meet the Press tantrum. [Buzzfeed]

Cole Escola at the Tonys. [Socialite Life]

Taylor Lautner & his wife are expecting a girl. [Hollywood Life]

Romy & Michele 2 is happening! [Seriously OMG]

Colman Domingo’s fabulous stripes. [RCFA]

Hunter Biden is killing it on Twitter. [OMG Blog]

Joshua Jackson sparks romance rumors with model Olivia Burgess as pair hold hands during NYC outing https://t.co/Z06pkgKH80 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 9, 2026