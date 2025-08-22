Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi welcome their first baby together

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past May. Time flies! It feels like it was just yesterday that we got word that they’d gotten engaged while on vacation. Remember when Millie (and their dog, Winnie the Poodle) confessed that Jake proposed while they were deep sea diving and almost lost the ring? Good times.
Over the last year, Millie has been very open about how much she couldn’t wait to become a mother. Well, the wait is over! On Thursday, Millie and Jake announced via Instagram that they welcomed their first baby together, a “sweet baby girl.” We don’t have any other information about their daughter other than they adopted her this summer.
The Stranger Things star, 21, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, have welcomed their first baby together via adoption, announcing the news on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 21.
“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote in the post. “And then there were 3.”
This past March, the actress opened up about growing her family with Bongiovi while appearing on an episode of the Smartless podcast. At the time, the actress said she’s really looking forward to becoming a mom. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”
“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally,” she went on. “It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing.”
Congrats to Millie and Jake! I’m sure they are completely over-the-moon, and I hope they enjoy every single moment with their baby girl. Millie and Jake haven’t shared any other info, like her name or birthday. I respect the Bongiovis’ decision to keep their daughter’s information private. I bet we won’t find out anything in an official capacity for a while. I hope it ends up being on their own terms, though. They’re both very close with their families, so in addition to resources, finances, and stamina, MBB and Jake will have plenty of support and guidance as needed. Speaking of family, Millie and Jake’s new arrival also means that Jon Bon Jovi is officially a grandpa, y’all.
Also, Millie becoming a parent is making me feel so old! She was literally 12 years old when we were first introduced to her as Eleven in Stranger Things! She’s had her first kiss, gone through puberty and the teenage years, starred in a whole other franchise, gotten married, and now has a child. Meanwhile, Stranger Things *still* hasn’t released their final season. That’s just craziness, right?
Photo note by CB: Millie Bobby Brown posted these photos last week from her sister’s wedding. In the second slide she’s holding a baby, which may be a niece or nephew it’s unclear.
photos credit: MediaPunch/Backgrid, IMAGO/hoo-me.com/MediaPunch/Avalon, Netflix press
Just like the kid from young sheldon, now leading his own show, married with a kid now, some people just grow up faster making you feel old…
Wow, her father was 19 when she was born? That is so young. 21 seems very early to be starting a family, to me, but she had to grow up pretty fast. If she and her husband both feel ready, then that’s up to them. It’s wonderful that they adopted.
Congratulations to them!
It’s become much more normal for people to wait a lot longer before starting families but there are definite advantages to starting young (especially if you have the finances). My grandmother had mum at 22 and mum had me at 23 (and it was a similar story on dads side even though both of them were the second child). We are now 92, 69 and 46 respectively and I feel so lucky. I had three grandparents in my life until my late 30’s and I am lucky enough to have so many amazing memories with them.
My husband’s mother had him when she was 23, and she was born to a mother who married at 17 and had her first at 19. So my kids grew up with one set of great-grandparents who were living until they were young teenagers. They had all four of their grandparents until my son was in college. It was very nice for them.
It’s not so much that it’s normalized–it’s more the financial issue that you allude to.
It’s true that IVF, IUI and other fertility treatments make older pregnancies possible in a way that they weren’t 40, 50 years ago. But the reason why many women are waiting are systemic and revolve around affordability issues. Many couples would have preferred to have kids at a younger age–it just wasn’t financially feasible for them.
Housing, childcare, medical costs have never been higher–a burden that’s challenging for young folks just starting out to shoulder.
It’s weird because the natalists treat women forgoing childbirth as a crisis but will also support Republican policies that actively create the conditions that lead to it.
Important points and I agree, but research also suggests that even in countries with progressive and family-friendly policies, people are waiting longer and having fewer children. I think women are much more aware now of, for example, the toll pregnancy and childbirth takes on their bodies. I think women no longer take for granted, the way they used to, that they simply need to sacrifice (body, mind and everything else) for their families. We are a one-and-done family for similar reasons – financial being a fairly big one.
Oh now that’s interesting. All that you said and maybe changing gender roles, too? More women prioritizing their career and financial independence than 40-50 years ago.
My parents had me way too young and weren’t emotionally prepared for parenthood. However, they were empty nesters in their 30s, my mom returned to school and had an entire career after I left home. So that was actually a huge advantage to being a young parent.
I know from friends’ experience that adoption legalities can take a while to be finalized. She wouldn’t be allowed to share any photos or details until that process is complete, although I’m sure she may also just want to keep baby girl’s details private. Mazel tov to the family!
Awww, many happy wishes to them! They really are a cute couple.
You don’t have to feel too old! Millie and Jake are still young parents.
It’s both surprising and really wonderful that they chose to adopt. Congrats to these two–I’m rooting for them!
Our daughter’s college roommate and her husband were on a waiting list for several years before they were notified a baby was available. Maybe their ages were against them, 35 and 37. But still, a waiting period. Maybe this was arranged privately? None of my business, I’m sure I will be scolded here, but it is a fact that most people have a wait.
It’s a fact that, especially in private adoptions, money greases the wheels.
I would think that the couple being 21 and 23 would be more of a strike against them than being in their mid-30s.
What happy news! Congratulations to them and the baby.
I wish them all the happiness. She was an amazing child actress that blossomed into a lovely young adult. She may be 21 in earth years. But she is wise beyond her years.
I know everyone gets gaga over over her in Stranger Things.
But in 2014 and It was only one season. But she played a serial killer that took over a child’s body in BBC Americas Intruders. Probably not explaining it well. But she was 10 at the time. and I could not believe how phenomenal she was in it. It’s still on Hulu and Prime if you haven’t seen it. Was so mad it did not get a second season.
@flamingo: Yes! Someone else saw this! Millie played an elderly(?) man who was inhabiting the body of a young girl. He was evil and a pedophile who was disgusted with her body bc she was either slightly younger or older than the girls he was attracted to. She played the heck out of that part and she was just a little kid. Her performance was insanely impressive. I think about it sometimes.
Wow, I’ve never heard of that. I’ll look for it. No question she was a very talented child actor who handled a challenging role (or roles apparently). And it makes sense to me that someone who’s lived so much life so young was ready for a family very young. I worry about young people who haven’t explored life yet making long term decisions so young people, but that’s not the case here.