Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi welcome their first baby together



Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past May. Time flies! It feels like it was just yesterday that we got word that they’d gotten engaged while on vacation. Remember when Millie (and their dog, Winnie the Poodle) confessed that Jake proposed while they were deep sea diving and almost lost the ring? Good times.

Over the last year, Millie has been very open about how much she couldn’t wait to become a mother. Well, the wait is over! On Thursday, Millie and Jake announced via Instagram that they welcomed their first baby together, a “sweet baby girl.” We don’t have any other information about their daughter other than they adopted her this summer.

The Stranger Things star, 21, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, have welcomed their first baby together via adoption, announcing the news on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 21. “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote in the post. “And then there were 3.” This past March, the actress opened up about growing her family with Bongiovi while appearing on an episode of the Smartless podcast. At the time, the actress said she’s really looking forward to becoming a mom. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.” “And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally,” she went on. “It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing.”

Congrats to Millie and Jake! I’m sure they are completely over-the-moon, and I hope they enjoy every single moment with their baby girl. Millie and Jake haven’t shared any other info, like her name or birthday. I respect the Bongiovis’ decision to keep their daughter’s information private. I bet we won’t find out anything in an official capacity for a while. I hope it ends up being on their own terms, though. They’re both very close with their families, so in addition to resources, finances, and stamina, MBB and Jake will have plenty of support and guidance as needed. Speaking of family, Millie and Jake’s new arrival also means that Jon Bon Jovi is officially a grandpa, y’all.

Also, Millie becoming a parent is making me feel so old! She was literally 12 years old when we were first introduced to her as Eleven in Stranger Things! She’s had her first kiss, gone through puberty and the teenage years, starred in a whole other franchise, gotten married, and now has a child. Meanwhile, Stranger Things *still* hasn’t released their final season. That’s just craziness, right?

Photo note by CB: Millie Bobby Brown posted these photos last week from her sister’s wedding. In the second slide she’s holding a baby, which may be a niece or nephew it’s unclear.