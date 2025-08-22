Royalist: Will King Charles be able to hide his disdain for Donald Trump next month?

Donald Trump has a great affection for the British monarchy, for some reason. I think he likes all of the opulence, the gold, the jewels and all of the medieval castles. He was a huge fan of Queen Elizabeth II, even if she reportedly hated his guts and justifiably found him rude and unpleasant. It’s sort of a different story with King Charles. For some reason, Trump is wild about Charles too, even if Trump spent a good chunk of the ‘90s bad-mouthing Charles and Camilla, and trying to sleep with Princess Diana. Well, now Tom Sykes asks, in his Royalist Substack, whether Charles will be able to keep his poker face when Trump visits the UK next month.
Trump returns on September 17–19, 2025, for the honor of a second state visit, and will be staying at Windsor Castle. Hosting Trump at Windsor carries a degree of intimacy Elizabeth never offered. The question is whether Charles, more scrutable than his mother, can mask his distaste. He lacks the poker face Elizabeth perfected across seventy years of service. Palace insiders have already told me they are concerned that Trump might use the occasion to launch into an unfiltered rant about immigration, an issue on which he has already claimed that a “horrible invasion” is “killing Europe.”
Civil servants fear that he could even upend protocol by delivering politicized remarks while standing alongside the king, whose entire public life has been devoted to themes of tolerance and compassion.
Hanging over it all is the inescapable contrast: Barack Obama, welcomed for three nights at Buckingham Palace in 2011, later dropping by Kensington Palace in 2016, where he was greeted by a pajama-clad Prince George in his monogrammed bathrobe, a moment of genuine warmth and ease. Against that tableau, Trump remains the outsider, received with courtesy but never embraced.
Charles is currently at Birkhall, his house in Scotland, relaxing and no doubt preparing himself for the Trump state visit. I’m quite sure Charles will discharge his duties, and make nice with Trump seamlessly. But when the doors close and the visitors disperse, one wonders whether he too will confide, as his mother once did, that he found the man very rude indeed.
[From The Royalist Substack]
The thing is, QEII never hid her distaste for Trump – it was obvious from the way she treated the Trumps that she would only give them the bare minimum of what was required of her. For the Trumps’ visits during her reign, she made Charles and Camilla entertain them for the most part – there was a famous moment where C&C had to host the Trumps for dinner at Clarence House, and Camilla was photographed with a big glass of wine front and center. Honestly, though, Camilla is just as crude and graceless as Donny Dementia, which is probably why the two couples manage to get along.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Well they both hate Meghan, so they can bond over that probably.
Nah, I suspect Charles will look at Trump hating Meghan as “She’s my daughter-in-law, I can have issues with her, but you can’t say anything about her, that’s gauche”.
No, I think the stripping of security of Meghan and her kids, the knowledge she was suicidal, his refusal to allow her anywhere near the Queen’s deathbed, and his utter ignoring of her is evidence that it’s beyond that point now.
And as much as I disagree with Trump, Harry can still live peacefully with his family in the country Trump is President of (for now anyway) and it’s extremely sad Harry couldn’t say the same of the UK where his own father calls the shots.
@Lauren: You’re sadly mistaken. He has never defended Meghan against Trump and he won’t say a word this time either.
King Tampon only defends his Rottweiler.
There is NOTHING special about him.
Plan B, they can bond over Trumps ‘ stated desire to bed the Kings ‘ first wife.
They’re both racists grifters so that makes them inseparable.
They’ll be fine cozying up to the wannabe king. They’ll probably even talk shit about Meg and Harry. Trashy asses.
May the stench of trump show on the faces of those he is visiting. They may have to have the places disinfected and cleaned after he leaves.
I hope Charles taps out of meeting him. He has a perfect excuse. Everyone needs to stop treating the trumps like wanted guests.
The British RF is no bed of roses, either. If Charles can hold his nose around Andrew, he can do it around Trump.
I really don’t want him to, though. It’s petty, but I would be delighted if the Trumps were suddenly pawned off on somebody else (don’t care who) because Charles must suddenly bunk off on a health thing, Camilla dutifully at his side.
It won’t really matter, anyway. Trump’s so star-struck he probably thinks it’s a high honor to be sneered at by a king. And it’s not like Charles can actually negotiate anything on behalf of the UK.
I suspect, and hope, that they box with him in with so much formality that it will be difficult for him to say much. Of course, that only works when you have someone that can read the room and has the slightest bit of manners neither of which the Toddler has.
William and Kate are noping out of the state visit?
Nothing has been comfirmed yet but my guess is that they will be there. The British press will bash them if they don’t show up and William seemed really happy to meet Trump in Paris last year.
Is “scrutable” even a word?
What if Charles doesn’t feel much disdain? What if he thinks anyone who is excited to see him—even someone as vulgar as Trump—is acceptable?
Charles will be fine. They seemed to get on quite well when Trump and Melania visited Clarence House in 2019. He remained silent when Trump badmouthed Meghan days before visit and no doubt the British press will try to get him to bash Harry and Meghan this time too.
I’m sure he’ll be fine. Trump will be his usual disgusting self and the royals will smile and laugh. I’m sure there will be some awkward moments bc Trump looks like his body is decaying far more than the king’s but they’ll all just keep it moving.
Didn’t Queen Elizabeth pose for a photo with Mango and Melanoma, a dog dish clearly visible in the lower right corner of the shot? Say what you will, QEII knew how to be cleverly subtle in making her point—something her son completely lacks.
She wore a small violet brooch when she first met Trump. Later, it was revealed that the brooch was a gift from the Obamas. QEII knew the art of subtle SHADE.
Will Trump bring his entire family again? It was so embarrassing when the social climbing and uninvited children and spouses showed up.
Looking forward to the next generation of Trumps starting to grift.
Will Kai be there trying to attract an aristocrat boyfriend?