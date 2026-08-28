Prince William refuses to appear alongside Prince Harry at any future events

This story is from Radar, so take it with a grain of salt. That being said, Radar’s royal stories consistently end up getting repeated in the mainstream press, so maybe they’re on to something. Their latest exclusive about Prince William is completely believable, and I think it’s probably accurate regarding William’s little baby feelings. According to a “royal source,” William refuses to appear with Prince Harry in public for any state or family occasion, despite the Sussexes’ return to the UK.
Prince William is refusing to attend public events alongside Prince Harry after his estranged brother returns to Britain, with sources exclusively telling RadarOnline.com the future king remains unwilling to present a misleading picture of royal reconciliation.
William, 44, is said to remain deeply hurt by Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 45, following their criticism of the Royal Family – particularly over remarks involving Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.
A royal source claimed to Radar: “William’s position is that Harry choosing to live in Britain again does not suddenly repair their relationship, and he isn’t prepared to appear alongside him at engagements simply to create photographs suggesting otherwise.
“He believes sharing a public platform would immediately be interpreted as evidence that everything between them had been resolved. From William’s perspective, that would be completely false. Unless something changes substantially between them privately, he does not want to manufacture an image of reconciliation publicly.”
“There is still considerable anger surrounding what William believes Harry and Meghan put Catherine and the wider family through,” a royal source claimed. “His priority is protecting his wife and children, and he doesn’t believe geographical proximity creates an obligation to socialize with Harry, privately or publicly. Charles can pursue his own reconciliation with his younger son, but William is not at the same place emotionally.”
[From Radar]
These quotes have consistency with what the Times, the Telegraph and the Daily Mail constantly report too, that William is still somehow raging over “what the Sussexes put Kate through.” It’s never specified exactly what Harry and Meghan actually *did* to Kate. What was the breaking point, really? Meghan saying, on-the-record, that Kate made her cry and not vice versa? Harry writing about Kate’s baby-brain/hormone tantrum? Kate getting pissy because Meghan didn’t give her an Easter gift? Kate hilariously guarding her button turf and thinking that Meghan wanted her fashion contacts? The undercurrent of this “William will never forgive the Sussexes for what they did to Kate” narrative is that somehow, the Sussexes “caused” Kate’s health problems. And that is absolutely insane. It’s also bonkers that William assaulted his brother and yet has the nerve to act like the wronged party. But here we are. I guarantee that this is how William actually feels.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722677301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
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The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
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Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 05 Feb 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
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Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200952
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to employers, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
Such a petulant little dickwad.