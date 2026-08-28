Prince William refuses to appear alongside Prince Harry at any future events

This story is from Radar, so take it with a grain of salt. That being said, Radar’s royal stories consistently end up getting repeated in the mainstream press, so maybe they’re on to something. Their latest exclusive about Prince William is completely believable, and I think it’s probably accurate regarding William’s little baby feelings. According to a “royal source,” William refuses to appear with Prince Harry in public for any state or family occasion, despite the Sussexes’ return to the UK.

Prince William is refusing to attend public events alongside Prince Harry after his estranged brother returns to Britain, with sources exclusively telling RadarOnline.com the future king remains unwilling to present a misleading picture of royal reconciliation. William, 44, is said to remain deeply hurt by Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 45, following their criticism of the Royal Family – particularly over remarks involving Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44. A royal source claimed to Radar: “William’s position is that Harry choosing to live in Britain again does not suddenly repair their relationship, and he isn’t prepared to appear alongside him at engagements simply to create photographs suggesting otherwise. “He believes sharing a public platform would immediately be interpreted as evidence that everything between them had been resolved. From William’s perspective, that would be completely false. Unless something changes substantially between them privately, he does not want to manufacture an image of reconciliation publicly.” “There is still considerable anger surrounding what William believes Harry and Meghan put Catherine and the wider family through,” a royal source claimed. “His priority is protecting his wife and children, and he doesn’t believe geographical proximity creates an obligation to socialize with Harry, privately or publicly. Charles can pursue his own reconciliation with his younger son, but William is not at the same place emotionally.”

[From Radar]

These quotes have consistency with what the Times, the Telegraph and the Daily Mail constantly report too, that William is still somehow raging over “what the Sussexes put Kate through.” It’s never specified exactly what Harry and Meghan actually *did* to Kate. What was the breaking point, really? Meghan saying, on-the-record, that Kate made her cry and not vice versa? Harry writing about Kate’s baby-brain/hormone tantrum? Kate getting pissy because Meghan didn’t give her an Easter gift? Kate hilariously guarding her button turf and thinking that Meghan wanted her fashion contacts? The undercurrent of this “William will never forgive the Sussexes for what they did to Kate” narrative is that somehow, the Sussexes “caused” Kate’s health problems. And that is absolutely insane. It’s also bonkers that William assaulted his brother and yet has the nerve to act like the wronged party. But here we are. I guarantee that this is how William actually feels.