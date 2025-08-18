Prince Harry had a personal note placed at the Arboretum for VJ Day

Prince Harry is the only one of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren to ever set foot in a theater of war. Harry served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, and he described his military career extensively in his memoir. Well, even before he wrote his memoir and before the Oprah interview in 2021, Buckingham Palace “punished” Harry for leaving the UK. They punished him by refusing to lay his wreath on the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day in 2020. It was one of the most blatantly cruel moves from the royals, to refuse to place a veteran’s wreath out of pure spite. Two years later, the royals ordered the Poppy Factory to remove Harry’s wreath from their display as well. Well, Harry still has friends in the UK, so he had something done in honor of the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. Someone placed a letter from Harry at the National Memorial Arboretum. Harry wrote the letter as tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip, who was in the Pacific theater during WWII.

Prince Harry has paid tribute to his late grandfather Prince Philip with a letter secretly placed at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day. The Duke of Sussex asked a friend to place the note and a wreath at the Burma Star Memorial in Staffordshire following the national service of remembrance last Friday. The letter was placed after King Charles III and Queen Camilla had left in an apparent effort to avoid distracting from the official royal commemorations, reported GB News. Harry, 40, wrote: ‘For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave.’ The service – also attended by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer – was hosted by the Royal British Legion and the UK Government at the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The news just came out a short time ago and I’ve already seen some FURY and RAGE from the royalists. You know why, right? Because Harry did more to honor his grandfather on VJ Day than Prince William did. William sent a tweet from his fifth mansion. Harry actually had a personal letter hand-delivered to the National Memorial Arboretum. Meanwhile, the royalists had to spend the entire weekend tiptoeing around the fact that William and Kate looked incredibly stupid and lazy for refusing to show up for VJ Day.

