Prince Harry’s lawyers did contact Andrew Lownie’s publisher over the York stories

Two weekends ago, the Mail began publishing excerpts from Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, all about Prince Andrew and Fergie. Buried in the Mail’s first book excerpt was a passage about Prince Harry’s relationship with his degenerate uncle. Lownie claimed that “at a family gathering in 2013, Harry and Andrew had got into a heated argument, and punches were thrown over something Andrew said behind Harry’s back.” Lownie claimed that Harry ended up giving Andrew a bloody nose. Years later, Andrew allegedly told Harry that his marriage to Meghan “would not last more than a month and accused his nephew of going ‘bonkers’ and not doing any due diligence into her past. He openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist and thought she was too old for Harry, adding that his nephew was making the biggest mistake ever.”
Within 24 hours of the Mail’s publication of those excerpts, Prince Harry’s spokesperson sent out a denial: “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.” Reportedly, Harry’s lawyers also sent legal letters to the Mail over their publication of the excerpts. Lownie responded by basically calling Harry a liar and claiming that his “source” would know better than Harry. Well, looks like Harry’s lawyers also got in touch with Lownie’s publisher, because look at this:
Stories about Prince Harry getting into a fist fight with Prince Andrew have not been removed from a biography despite Harry saying it never happened, the author told Newsweek. Historian Andrew Lownie’s new book Entitled charts the rise and fall of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson with eye popping details about Jeffrey Epstein, mistreatment of staff and more.
Yet it was a few passages about Prince Harry that wound up giving publisher William Collins, an imprint of Harper Collins, a legal headache after the book suggested Harry gave Andrew a bloody nose in a fist fight in 2013. The book also suggested Andrew said Meghan Markle was an “opportunist” and told Harry marrying her was a mistake.
Lownie told an upcoming episode of Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast: “Harry wasn’t in my book at all. And I think when the book came in, the publisher said, maybe just out of interest, what was the relationship between Andrew and Harry? So I went to my source and they gave me that little paragraph talking about the two altercations in 2013 and then over Megan in 2017. And I put it in and I didn’t think any of us thought that it was anything but a sort of passing moment.”
“I mean, I don’t remember the lawyers even raising it but clearly he took umbrage at the suggestion that he had defended his wife’s honor and instead of just asking for a correction or anything, sent off legal letters to Harper Collins, my publishers.”
“I had to double down with my source and make sure it was accurate, which we believe it is. Collins have responded in a responsible way, they’ve added a line actually, and I recorded the line for the audiobook a couple of days ago, just saying that Harry denies these allegations. And I hope that will be the end of it. I mean, I don’t think it’s defamatory. I think it actually presents him in quite a positive light and certainly there was no desire to cause offense. It was just a sort of reflection.”
LMAO, his publisher’s lawyers put the fear of God into him. Two weeks ago, Lownie doubled-down on his bullsh-t, saying his (apparently unimpeachable) unnamed “source” has the real story because “they had no reason to make this up and gave me lots of detail. On the other hand, it is understandable that Prince Harry’s spokesman should seek to deny the story which has shades of the altercation he had with his brother. I’m afraid there is a long history of the Duke of Sussex being economical with the truth.” Lownie fully invoked William attacking Harry to BLAME HARRY for the attack. And then said it was similar to the false story of Harry and Andrew coming to blows? Come on. I was on the fence before, but now I kind of hope Harry does sue or make this into a bigger thing.
Hope Harry sues as well. Amazing how those gutter rats use the Sussexes name without regard to how this will impact their lives, all in the need for a money grab. Hope his book does not bring him the economic gains he wants.
Go get ‘em, Harry!
If Harry says it didn’t happen, it didn’t happen, Harry is fed up with people lying about him.
So many are too. Get him Harry!
This is interesting. Apparently Lownie did not intend to write anything about Harry and Meghan till the publisher explicitly asked about Andrew’s and Harry’s relationship. Then they put it in the book. They know very well dragging Harry and Meghan into the book about Andrew gets attention and helps to sell the book. This was the first passage of the book the DM published in their serialisation of the book.
He just put his publisher in a whole heap of trouble.
Don’t blame me! Blame the publisher!
Oops 🤭
Right? The publisher’s first critique was that they had to have Harry and Meghan in the book. But Sussexes are not relevant right?
More like Lownie is blaming it on the publisher to save face.
Yes, Lownie throws the publisher under the bus by putting the blame squarely on to them.
Lownie just conveniently forgot to check with Harry’s side about the accuracy of the story and give him the opportunity to reply. Lownie sounded much more cautious, trying to spin this story now in a positive way while his first response was to compare this event with Willi’s attack on Harry to make Harry look as volatile and as aggressive as Willi.
🎯
🎯
So before the legal letter to the publisher Harry was a hot head who bloodied his uncles nose but now that the letter has been received “ its a cute story of Harry defending his wife and he should like that portrayal”? GTFO
How was Harry defending his wife’s honour? I thought the alleged fight happened in 2013 before Harry met Meghan? None of this story makes sense I think Lownie made it up because his publisher asked him to include something about the Sussexes.
He wasn’t in 2013. It doesn’t say what H & A were fighting about. Then later on, Andrew said something about Meghan.
Two incidents.
Which doesn’t even make sense. The punch was in 2013? So he would have had to punch Andrew for a reason not having to do with Megan. As he hadn’t even met her. If someone punched Andrew in 2013, it wasn’t Harry.
Dear reader, it was Willy all along. (Source)
Either Lownie made this up or the source is lying, for whatever reason. My guess is that it was planted to make Harry look just as physically aggressive as his brother. So knowing who the source is would be interesting. But I’m guessing Lownie would never name them.
Yeah that was wild.
“I mean, I don’t think it’s defamatory. I think it actually presents him in quite a positive light and certainly there was no desire to cause offense. It was just a sort of reflection”
😂 gotta love the backpedaling. Let the courts decide if it isn’t defamatory.
Quake in your boots you silly rat. Who’s the source? Let’s see how long you protect this source for this piece of malicious fiction. 🍿
Harry is saying nope. I get it. He’s not going to have someone lying and saying he punched someone if he didn’t . He’s not out there in the world throwing hands like his brother. So if a source keeps doubling down and lying, nothing happens right to them right? Just the people who believed the source? I don’t know how that would work in court.
My first thought was Harry is insistent about this because Andrew is being accused of what William did
Past patterns would suggest this.
Either way, if this goes to court Lownie will have to name his snitch. Harper Collins don’t want to cut a chuck to Harry.
Lownie could always go to jail to protect his source…if he’s honourable enough to do so 😂
We all know Jason is the rat, making stuff up about Harry defending Meghan’s honor back in 2013, before he’d even met her. I’d love to see Jason hauled in front of a court to explain this stupid timeline.
I’m fast losing respect for so-called historians who write or opine about the Windsors. Like the media, their need for access means they’re prepared to play fast and loose with the truth.
It’s so funny because right after Harry’s lawyers pushed back initially I saw someone retweet a message from the author which was him saying basically like ‘bring it on harry Im not a liar I’ve got receipts’ (paraphrasing obviously) and now he’s all meek and complimentary. Suing him would just extend the storyline and frankly I’d rather all of Andrew (and now Phillips lol) awfulness get the attention but I hope it makes the next author and publishing house think twice.
He sounds like the bully Piers Morgan. When called out, he scurries away.
Actually, a backhanded apology won’t do. Harry will demanding they pull all unsold books off the shelf, which really will hurt! Of course Andrew and the palace were hoping Harry would do so all along since they have no grounds to get the booked, so they have provoked Harry into doing it to their benefit.
The fact he’s walking back this story means he knows it’s BS and that the publisher’s lawyers don’t want anything more to do with it. It kind of makes me if he felt pressured to include anything about Harry and made the whole thing up. The press stopped talking about this story after they got that legal notice. His book lost credibility by putting out that excerpt.
I believe he felt pressured. But if he was going to make something up then why this story which is so specific with the punch? Is he really that dumb? I mean maybe yeah but I can also see a source telling him this lie. As in he now knows the source was lying to him but isn’t going to admit that. Or yeah he just made it up.
I suspect he felt free to be specific because the BM puts out specific lies about H&M all the time with no pushback. He never expected to be held to account when no one else is.
The book has lost all credibility, he was desperate for a Harry story and someone fed him a fake one 😮
I wish it was true. Andrew deserves it!
I think Andrew’s nose was bloodied but it was William that did it! Projection.
Also, how does this story in 2017 square with the Rota’s ardent allegations that the Royal family welcomed Meghan into the family in the beginning?
I think the same thing. Andrews nose was bloodied but it was William not Harry. I also think it is 2 stories. The one in 2013 and then another on that was after Meghan and Harry got engaged. The second one was William speaking badly of Meghan not Andrew. Those stories are already out there so someone repeated it and the name was changed to Andrew.
Andrew sounds utterly unbearable. He deserves a punch just on general fucking principles.
And yes it’s two incidents; I don’t see why people are so confused by it. As if Andrew is only horrible once per decade?
Even the DM says 2016 was when Harry had his first date with Meghan. Did no one do any research on the obviously incorrect 2013 timeline involving Meghan? Left themselves wide open for legal action imo.
Wasn’t Prince Harry in Afghanistan in 2013?
Only for a month or two, his tour of duty there ended sometime early in 2013.
Hope Harry’s lawyers gets this guy to retract. Also, the author also backed down on mentioning Melania Trump’s relationship with Epstein. Lownie mentioned that in his book but removed it from the audio and e- books because of Melania threatening to sue Hunter Biden. The writer Michael Wolffe , who originally wrote about Melania and Epstein, mentioned this on X and thought Lownie a coward for removing it. If Harry really pursues this, Lownie will have to reveal his source. He should remove the excerpt because Harry has no problem suing. He’s not talking so boldly now and trying to downplay and deflect it.
Andrew thought Meghan “was too old for Harry.”
Well, that part rings true at least, given Pedrew’s proclivities.