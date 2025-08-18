Prince Harry’s lawyers did contact Andrew Lownie’s publisher over the York stories

Two weekends ago, the Mail began publishing excerpts from Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, all about Prince Andrew and Fergie. Buried in the Mail’s first book excerpt was a passage about Prince Harry’s relationship with his degenerate uncle. Lownie claimed that “at a family gathering in 2013, Harry and Andrew had got into a heated argument, and punches were thrown over something Andrew said behind Harry’s back.” Lownie claimed that Harry ended up giving Andrew a bloody nose. Years later, Andrew allegedly told Harry that his marriage to Meghan “would not last more than a month and accused his nephew of going ‘bonkers’ and not doing any due diligence into her past. He openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist and thought she was too old for Harry, adding that his nephew was making the biggest mistake ever.”

Within 24 hours of the Mail’s publication of those excerpts, Prince Harry’s spokesperson sent out a denial: “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.” Reportedly, Harry’s lawyers also sent legal letters to the Mail over their publication of the excerpts. Lownie responded by basically calling Harry a liar and claiming that his “source” would know better than Harry. Well, looks like Harry’s lawyers also got in touch with Lownie’s publisher, because look at this:

Stories about Prince Harry getting into a fist fight with Prince Andrew have not been removed from a biography despite Harry saying it never happened, the author told Newsweek. Historian Andrew Lownie’s new book Entitled charts the rise and fall of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson with eye popping details about Jeffrey Epstein, mistreatment of staff and more. Yet it was a few passages about Prince Harry that wound up giving publisher William Collins, an imprint of Harper Collins, a legal headache after the book suggested Harry gave Andrew a bloody nose in a fist fight in 2013. The book also suggested Andrew said Meghan Markle was an “opportunist” and told Harry marrying her was a mistake. Lownie told an upcoming episode of Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast: “Harry wasn’t in my book at all. And I think when the book came in, the publisher said, maybe just out of interest, what was the relationship between Andrew and Harry? So I went to my source and they gave me that little paragraph talking about the two altercations in 2013 and then over Megan in 2017. And I put it in and I didn’t think any of us thought that it was anything but a sort of passing moment.” “I mean, I don’t remember the lawyers even raising it but clearly he took umbrage at the suggestion that he had defended his wife’s honor and instead of just asking for a correction or anything, sent off legal letters to Harper Collins, my publishers.” “I had to double down with my source and make sure it was accurate, which we believe it is. Collins have responded in a responsible way, they’ve added a line actually, and I recorded the line for the audiobook a couple of days ago, just saying that Harry denies these allegations. And I hope that will be the end of it. I mean, I don’t think it’s defamatory. I think it actually presents him in quite a positive light and certainly there was no desire to cause offense. It was just a sort of reflection.”

[From Newsweek]

LMAO, his publisher’s lawyers put the fear of God into him. Two weeks ago, Lownie doubled-down on his bullsh-t, saying his (apparently unimpeachable) unnamed “source” has the real story because “they had no reason to make this up and gave me lots of detail. On the other hand, it is understandable that Prince Harry’s spokesman should seek to deny the story which has shades of the altercation he had with his brother. I’m afraid there is a long history of the Duke of Sussex being economical with the truth.” Lownie fully invoked William attacking Harry to BLAME HARRY for the attack. And then said it was similar to the false story of Harry and Andrew coming to blows? Come on. I was on the fence before, but now I kind of hope Harry does sue or make this into a bigger thing.