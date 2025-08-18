Prince Philip apparently had an affair with Sarah Ferguson’s mother in the 1960s?

The late Prince Philip was a serial adulterer. That has been known for decades, that he cheated on Queen Elizabeth II throughout their marriage. When Philip “retired” to Wood Farm in his last five years, he basically spent that time with long-time companion/friend/mistress Penny Knatchbull, who had been his special friend since the 1990s. But in his younger days, Philip was pretty wild. I’ve never heard this particular story though, which came out in Andrew Lownie’s book about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Lownie claimed that back in the day (the 1950s and ‘60s??), Philip had a lengthy affair with Sarah’s mother, Susan Barrantes. The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay tried to fact-check the story and he made it worse:
Of all the jaw-dropping claims in Andrew Lownie’s meticulously researched book about Prince Andrew – from his insatiable sexual appetite to his wife’s financial recklessness – it is one of the most provocative. It forms the very opening of the whole biography, in fact, as follows: ‘The father of the groom and mother of the bride – lovers 20 years earlier – sat in the third carriage waving to the crowds…’ Nowhere in this arresting description of the Duke and Duchess of York’s wedding day in 1986 does Lownie seek refuge in words such as ‘alleged’, ‘rumoured’ or even ‘reported’.
The two figures sharing the horse-drawn landau that July day were, of course, Prince Philip and Sarah Ferguson’s twice-married mother, Mrs Susan Barrantes. That they were lovers is stated as fact, plain and simple. The affair began, so Lownie asserts, after Susie, as she was known, became ‘exasperated’ by the philandering of her first husband Major Ronald Ferguson, father of the duchess.
Perhaps it is convenient that the protagonists in this menage-a-trois are dead and cannot defend their names or reputations. Yet all this week, in broadcast and media appearances, the author has neither swerved from his view nor retracted a word. Challenged in interviews, indeed, Lownie doubled down. Appearing on GB News, former Tory minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg loftily dismissed the claim as ‘just gossip’, but the author responded that the trusted and knowledgeable source behind it was a member of his own family. Lownie’s wife, Angela, a similar age to Fergie, had grown up near Ascot, close to the Fergusons.
All rather compelling – but does it make the story of a liaison between Fergie’s mother and her royal father-in-law true? Ron Ferguson had his suspicions. In The Galloping Major, his 1994 memoir in which he was scathing about the royals and their treatment of his daughter, he noted: ‘I always suspected that Prince Philip had an eye for Susie. Certainly, they remain friends to this day.’ Behind this seemingly casual remark lies at least a hint of bitterness.
For a few heady years in the 1960s, Ferguson, a career soldier who joined the Life Guards as a trooper before going to Sandhurst, and his well-born wife – Susie was granddaughter of the 8th Viscount Powerscourt – were part of a lively social circle around the young Queen Elizabeth and her husband. Ever since he married into the Royal Family, Philip had been dogged by well-informed speculation about his love life. His reaction was always the same: apparent indifference punctuated by the occasional angry denial. Yet the stories persisted – for he was incapable of hiding his interest in women, not least in the willowy Susan, nee Wright.
This week I learned from another source about the prince’s rumoured admiration for the first Mrs Ferguson. It came from distinguished academic and writer David Rogers, a former parliamentary adviser to Tory grandee Lord Whitelaw. Rogers told me that the rumour was common knowledge among well-connected members of the louche Thursday Club, a men-only establishment where bon viveurs included raffish figures such as actors James Robertson Justice and Peter Ustinov, American harmonica player Larry Adler, the yet-to-be-unmasked Soviet spy Kim Philby, and of course, Prince Philip. Rogers, too, was a member.
Rogers recalls hearing the gossip about Philip and Mrs Barrantes. ‘It was around 1965,’ he told me. ‘As I recall, it was some time between the two general elections of 1964 and 1966.’ What was the gossip? ‘That there was something going on between Prince Philip and Ferguson’s wife. It was talked about openly.’
I looked up photos of Susan Barrantes and let’s just say… yeah, I believe it. She looks like his type – tall, slender, willowy, with a patrician bearing. She looks similar to Penny Knatchbull, honestly. As for when the affair possibly started…they’re being squirrelly about THAT because they don’t want to suggest that Philip is Sarah Ferguson’s secret father, or that Sarah and Andrew are half-siblings. Sarah was born in 1959. Philip’s friends are saying that IF the affair happened, it was in the 1960s, several years after Sarah was born. Which sort of makes it worse when you think about how much Philip despised Sarah – like, he was possibly around Sarah when she was just a little girl.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
So much more stylish than her daughter
This wedding photos are a bit full-on: secret smiles, blushes. He’s a ladies’ man.
Do I believe they had an affair? Who knows? But since they’re both dead, it’s like a seance at this stage.
As for Kaiser’s point, “THAT because they don’t want to suggest that Philip is Sarah Ferguson’s secret father, or that Sarah and Andrew are half-siblings”
Yes, that would be ick but Andrew doesn’t look anything like Philip to me.
There’s a not unconvincing theory that Andrew’s father was Lord Porchester, whom he certainly resembles more than he does Philip.
Except look up “Prince Andrew as a child April 1969.” Little Prince Luis is the image of his great uncle Andy.
I thought so too. They’re every inch lovers that can’t help looking, pretending not to look, flirting glances (even Philip’s “look at my commanding profile!”), the coy smiles. She’s beaming. I agree with Kaiser she was likely a warmup for Penny and like William, he had a type for extra marital relationships even though he apparently banged anything in a skirt for funsies
“Yes, that would be ick but Andrew doesn’t look anything like Philip to me.”
IMHO, Andrew looks like the current Earl of Carnarvon (aka son of the Queen’s favorite “Porchie”).
Like the others I think Andrew might be Porchie’s son, not Philip’s. Which would have been one of the few – likely the only? – time Elizabeth ever cheated on her husband. And given what a philanderer he was, I wouldn’t fault her in the slightest. It is interesting that Andrew and Edward came along so much later than their siblings. But Edward, unlike Andrew, looks like Charles and Anne.
I also think Andrew might be Porchester’s
When you look at timing, Andrew was conceived after Philip had been away at sea for some months, so he was a “welcome home” baby. Andrew actually looks a LOT like his grandfather, King George VI, way more than he resembles Porchie. I’m a dead-ringer for my paternal grandmother, sometimes looks skip a generation.
I went down the rabbit hole some time back, tracing the whereabouts of all the principals and the timelines, and you are correct. The conception date matches Philip’s return.
I don’t care about Andrew’s parentage so much as that I like the idea that the Queen was also doing her thing since her husband was mostly likely doing his…a lot.
Philip knew Fergie as a young child regardless. Her father was huge in the polo world and they lived adjacent to if not on royal property.
Now I’m wondering if all those stories about who H’s father is were created for deflection, as well as to shame Princess Di. The York story was about to come out into the public, so guess what?
Because virtually EVERY story we hear is a deflection from something else. So the ‘parentage’ stories may have had a grain of truth to them, just not about Harry…..again. Man, they just dumped the whole world of ugliness onto poor H’s head, then and now. My heart just breaks for this guy who is just 8 months younger than my son.
The stories about Harry make no sense. He was 2 when Diana and Hewitt started up affair. Plus Harry looks like Charles and Philip. No way would Sarah and Andrew have been allowed to marry should alleged affair had taken place.
Harry looks like a ginger Mountbatten, and we know the red hair comes from the Spencer side.
It’s true, and this isn’t the first time it’s been in print. I’d like to point out though, that Philip had quite a lot of conquests and was well known in those circles for it. A few comments here about precursor to Penny and the marriage wouldn’t have been allowed – these are from people who don’t understand that culture, they were all sleeping with each other and it was an accepted part of things. As long as outwardly the ‘public’ didn’t know, it was fine for them to do so. It may well still be the same now, I’d imagine so. But Philip was notoriously a terrible womaniser, and very attractive.
Sarah looks so much like Ronald Ferguson (with her mother’s coloring) und nothing like Prince Philip, so I highly doubt he is her father. But just the fact that it is a possibility is mind blowing!
No wonder they’re all so shocked by the idea of a man loving his wife and making changes to his life so he can live better with her.
Co-sign the theory that even if Phillip were Sarah’s father she would not have married her half-brother as Andrew is most likely not Phillip’s son. I mean. Really. He looks nothing like his three siblings, all of whom look distinctly like each other. And the late Queen’s favouring him over Charles (& Edward) makes sense psychologically if he were not receiving that affection from the Duke acting in loco parentis. Come to that, Philip seems not to have had any emotional baggage with Andrew as he did with Charles (negative) & Anne (positive), so one might surmise they had little if any emotional ties at all. Phillip always seemed like a love / hate character & with Andrew there was just… coexistence. Odd, if he was his son.
Andrew closely resembles King George VI. Sometimes looks skip a generation. I said above, I look very much like my paternal grandmother, not so much like my mother and father.
Even if he looks like George V, that’s still on Qe2’s side. He doesn’t resemble Philip at all. Either could be true (I guess I hope the Queen had some fun). It’s interesting how much Harry looks like Philip out of all of them.
So Eugenie and Bea’s grandma and grandpa had an affair. Lovely. Charles with Camilla, obvs, Camilla with her ex husband, Peg with Rose, while pining for Jecca. Now I want Kate to call Tom Cruise.
Sarah’s Mum was stunning in that green dress. I wonder if this is all about preserving Bloodlines, so Philip was allowed to spread his seed far and wide so in the end Victoria off spring will prevail
All I see is further proof you really gotta go swimming in a wider gene pool, otherwise you get that horsey look all the aristos have.
Alas, it’s all about breeding and since she can claim some aristo blood, she became a broodmare.
She did elope with an Argentinian polo player so at least she had good taste. All that passion unleashed after being suppressed by her first husband…
@M, Agree about the gene pool . The horsey look comes from the shallow end of the gene pool.
But but Meghan’s wedding dress was white.
I’ve read Phillip had a years’ long affair with a cousin of Elizabeth. And then there was the Profumo affair. Phil got arround.
this is a reply to @Beech, the cousin of Elizabeth II with whom Phillip was reputed to have had an affair of years’ duration was Princess Alexandra. Her father was the Duke of Kent, IIRC, who was killed in a mysterious flight to Scotland apparently to meet an emissary from Germany attempting to negotiate a truce between Hitler and Churchill so as to avoid a direct clash between Nazi Germany and the British Empire. IIRC, the host of the secret summit was the Duke of Hamilton and the plane carrying the Duke of Kent (brother to George VI) crashed. All were killed but one passenger. Alexandra was a Princess because when she was born her father was brother to the king, hence, she was a granddaughter in the male line of George V. Her mother was Greek (IIRC) or at least “of Greece”, as Phillip was — her name was Marina. Funnily enough, there are photos of Phillip at Princess Alexandra’s wedding to Angus Ogilvy in 1964 in which he looks absolutely furious and fuming. Standing with his hands on his hips, glowing. At the wedding. The late Queen is next to him, obviously subdued, and very put off, but behaving correctly, as always. It’s definitely a photo worth 1,000 words. If that was the relationship that precipitated Elizabeth’s fling with Porchie, I would *totally* understand it. Lots of people say Andrew looks unlike Phillip, but more like George VI, or V. I don’t see it. Look at photos of Porchie and it’s a dead lock. There’s one of the two of them at Ascot walking side by side and it’s….. wow. There were a lot of stories about Phillip having been “at sea” and Andrew being conceived the first weekend he was back on land, when he and Elizabeth were hosted at some aristocratic pile. I think it more likely that weekend was hastily arranged to give them both plausible deniability as the child had already been conceived. It may be Phillip was deceived about the baby’s parentage so viewed his subsequent infidelity as excused. I would also bet any amount of money that Harry’s biological father was the 17th Earl of Pembroke. Not Charles. He and William look nothing alike. He has the Spencer hair, and colouring, but *none* of the Windsor features. Look at a photo of the 18th Earl of Pembroke. He was born a few years before Harry. The resemblance is striking. I suspect the Queen sympathised with Diana’s predicament and shielded her to an extraordinary degree. She was a diamond. They both were, really.
Except Harry is the spitting image of Phillip. Look at them in profile. The derangers try to pretend Harry isn’t legit, I hope we don’t do that here. Btw Diana would not have before having her spare. She knew what needed to be done and she would have wanted both her boys protected, not one outed as not being royal.
I feel like Edward and Harry are only current royal men who aren’t known as cheaters. I don’t remember reading them even cheating on their girlfriends.
Well his will is sealed for 100 years……
I read this whole icky story just because I was so alarmed that Phillip could be Sarah’s father. That concern was put to rest (mostly). But it does seem likely that with all these people bedding each other randomly there are half siblings married to each other scattered among the British atistos. 😱
One of the reasons I think they do DNA tests on children regulary and they should do it before weddings. 🤣
The inbreeding also explains why so many of the left-behinds are dolts.
Doesn’t explain the Middletons. Wannabe aristos who got the top prize.
To get a good idea of what Philip was probably getting up to, since the British media carefully hides so much, I recommend looking up his good friend Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands.
Lordy. Just did.
Philip had a notorious “club” of male friends whose behaviour was at best collegial, at worst, well pretty disgusting.
I had heard that before so I looked into some of my books. Found one source…
Kitty kelly in her book “The royals” from 1998 wrote that Philip was with Susan in November 1992 in Argentina, exactly than when Windsor castle burnt down.
Annus horrible…
And exactly than when Philip threw Sarah out of Balmoral to never forgive her for her affairs. Royal hypocrites.
But did you all know that in 1998 Susan barrantes died in a horrible car accident in Argentina? Another one.
I wasn’t very familiar with Susan Barrantes and googled some pics of her. In pics with Fergie, they look like sisters vs mother daughter! Not only was she very attractive, but you can see her vibrant energy.
