Seward: Prince Philip & Penny Knatchbull ‘had a somewhat symbiotic relationship’

Again, it’s been widely known for more than a year that The Crown Season 5 will feature a storyline involving Prince Philip and his “special friend” Penny Knatchbull. Their friendship/companionship lasted decades and Penny was clearly one of Philip’s favorites, if not his number one favorite. I believe they had a lengthy affair, but I also don’t believe that their relationship was solely based on sex. I mean, before the pandemic, Penny was basically caring for Philip at Wood Farm, looking after him like some kind of younger-wife/daughter hybrid. That’s about more than pure carnal lust, it was a loving relationship, I believe. Anyway, however The Crown portrays Philip and Penny, it will likely only skirt around their real love affair and friendship. Well, all of this has caused Ingrid Seward to storm around, defending Philip’s honor. Like everyone didn’t know for seventy years that Philip was a chronic philanderer with a special interest in leggy blondes. Some highlights from Seward’s rant:

On The Crown: Now the relationship between Philip and Penny is being dragged up once more in the upcoming series of The Crown and I’m sure speculation is rife. She was a beautiful woman, 31 years younger than Philip, someone who shared his interests and was regularly photographed with him. It’s enough tedious titillation for the storyline in a TV drama – and let me remind you, that’s exactly what The Crown is.

Their relationship was forged through tragedy: Penny Eastwood was the daughter of a very rich meat trader, the founder of the Angus Steakhouse chain, and married Norton Knatchbull, a cousin of Prince Charles and godson of Prince Philip – in 1979 She and the late Queen’s husband became particularly close after her five-year-old daughter Leonora died of kidney cancer in 1991 and soon her life descended further into chaos. During a period when her marriage was at rock bottom, Norton ran off with a bohemian fashion designer to the Bahamas. Penny was left to maintain her husband’s vast estate and 18th-century Broadlands home, which had 60 rooms and a monument to remember their late daughter on its grounds.

How their friendship blossomed: Running royal properties was something Philip knew full well and having bonded with her over horses and carriage driving, their friendship blossomed further. While driving around sprawling country estates, Philip liked to discuss religion and other deep, worldly matters. I’m sure Penny, who was educated in Switzerland and the London School of Economics, would have indulged his curious mind.

What they discussed: Philip would have been her confidante during those dark times but I highly doubt he would ever have discussed his own marriage with her – or anyone. But we do know he discussed the then-Prince Charles’ crumbling marriage with Princess Diana.

A secret phone call: Penny was described as a “plummy voiced woman” in a secret phone recording between her, her husband and Philip in 1996, which fired up the rumour mill and I suspect this is what Netflix will look to portray.

The Queen approved: Ultimately, I’m certain the late Queen would have approved of their friendship. She never minded her husband being around pretty women. I don’t believe she had a jealous bone in her body. She trusted him and wanted him to be entertained while she fulfilled her pledge to devote her life to public service. Questions may be raised about Philip’s other female ‘friendships’, but I’m certain nothing would have happened with Penny. She was a regular guest at the Queen’s events and at one point served as a monitor on the world for the Royal Family to understand important issues to the public.

A symbiotic relationship: Personally, I believe Philip and Penny had a somewhat symbiotic relationship. He was almost a grandfather figure, someone able to advise and counsel her during difficult times. And Penny gave him company and mentally engaged him during lonely moments that could only be understood when married to the monarch. There’s no doubt in my mind, I’m certain she was never his mistress, yet in a rather macabre way, I imagine Philip would have found talk of such a scandal very flattering.