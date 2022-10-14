Page Six has a deranged story about Prince Harry’s memoir & Netflix series

This Page Six story is yet another in a series of deranged “insider sourced” pieces from the outlet, all focused on Prince Harry’s memoir and the Sussexes’ Netflix projects. This one is probably the stupidest and most illogical one, which really makes me wonder wtf is going on over at Page Six, that they would so obviously print this. It’s worth discussing from merely a media/gossip journalism perspective: is Page Six truly so desperate to “dirty up” Harry’s memoir and Netflix series that they’re printing this horsesh-t? The crux of the Page Six piece is that “Netflix filmmakers” were “confused” by some of the things Harry said on camera… because his statements contradicted what was written in his memoir. You know, the memoir which no one has read yet, especially not random Netflix people.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series will debut on Netflix in early December, multiple sources told Page Six — but there are still lots of conflicts. Sources said Netflix and the series’ filmmakers were confused by some of the comments that Harry makes in his upcoming book being at odds with what he and his wife said on camera.
“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” one industry source revealed. “Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project,” the source added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to hold the Netflix show until next year as they continue to edit, but, as Page Six previously revealed, Netflix chiefs insisted it stream after the fifth season of “The Crown,” which launches November 5.
Now, multiple sources confirm that Netflix stuck to its guns and the Sussex series — which was the couple’s idea — will debut in early December. The Sussexes — who have been filming for more than a year with Brooklyn director Liz Garbus — are believed to have talked a lot on camera about the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and reportedly wanted to edit some of it out now.
They have to finish the project very soon as it takes weeks for Netflix to edit and translate for other languages.
“Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform,” a Netflix source told Page Six.
Harry’s memoir still does not have a publication date.
[From Page Six]
Again, Harry’s memoir has a publication date. They just haven’t announced it. There is a date in mind and the publisher will probably give everyone about one week’s notice, if that. It’s been completely clear this whole time that the publisher, Penguin Random House, is keeping all information on the memoir very close-hold. The “insiders” claiming that the memoir is delayed or Harry had a sudden change of heart are royal reporters talking out of their ass. The larger point is that how would anyone at Netflix get a copy of Harry’s memoir? They wouldn’t. They don’t know what’s in it, and Penguin Random House probably hasn’t seen a rough cut of Harry and Meghan’s docu-series or whatever. Because they’re completely different projects. Page Six, the Murdoch press, and the British media want to create this alternative reality where Harry is a liar and he’s also deeply ashamed of what he’s written so he runs around demanding re-edits and threatening to cancel his memoir. Literally none of that is happening.
Richard Eden, in a rare moment of candour, openly admitted that the tabloid media have no knowledge of the memoirs.
The publisher will not respond to any of their illegitimate claims.
I suspect that it is similar with Netflix.
The hope is get money from talking about something of which they have no knowledge.
This is about the lawsuit . Harry would not settle.
Going to trial would expose the sun immoral and illegal news gathering practices.
Yeah, he was complaining yesterday that the Penguin Random House is not talking about the memoir.
Exactly.
Also this is beyond dumb. The December Netflix show is about Invictus! How did all of them forget about that. What in the world would they be talking about Charles, TQ, or the freaking Wails in that documentary????
Gah.
And no Netflix wouldn’t ask to review his memoir and no Penguin wouldn’t ask to review his documentary. It’s like these RR have zero idea how any of this works and how of course no one is talking to them.
Proof positive right-wing media pores over this site and takes the knowledge of posters here and twists the context to present fan fiction as fact.
I’m here a lot and have zero recollection of anyone presenting this asinine theory.
Not the theory, but facts. The facts like: Netflix has to take time to translate the show in other languages in order to release it simultaneously in other countries. They use real-life truths as the basis on which to spin webs of lies.
One thing I do think might have come from here or Twitter is the idea that the Sussexes wanted to edit but “Netflix stood its ground.” So now it paints the picture of the Sussexes being at war with Netflix (with Netflix winning) when the reality is that probably nothing changed on either side.
Their stories are getting more and more far fetched. Anyone else notice that are getting Perez Hilton to spread their bike lately? There has been an uptick in Perez copying and pasting Salt Island propaganda.
Perez hasn’t been relevant in YEARS and in this new age of gossip he’s barely a blip. He is so desperate for cache he even teamed up with dusty Candance Owens to talk about transgender issues. The. Gall. He’s the same loser he has always been but now he’s like Peter Thiel, willing to throw the LGBTQIA community under the bus for power.
Perez Hilton has teamed up with Candace Owens. I just laughed with a shriek that scared my dog. Now that is some bottom of the barrel dwelling!
Perez is a class A grifter than jumps on every bandwagon going. This is right up his Alley. If Perez is defending you, it tells me all I need to know about a person. Pay him no mind.
Noticed that. Things haven’t been great for him or his blog recently. He’s largely fallen out of the cultural conversation. I bet a lot of middle aged and older Brits still think of him as the “popular American blogger”, so their PR lackeys must have approached his broke @ss with a RR cheque
Perez Hilton is still around? I thought he went the way of Ted Casablancas….
They’ve been using Perez since Harry and Meghan left in 2020. I saw him on BBC afternoon broadcast and was shocked that he was given credibility then. Since then he’s been attached to the more deranged royal reporters and those chasing clout off Harry and Meghan but no one cares. He’s completely irrelevant!
Seriously??!! This has to be the most painful cut ever, for the once glorious Perez. CB, and anyone who gravitates here long term, is always on the lookout for unfair slights to Harry and Meghan, yet I had no clue PH considered himself a “royal reporter” now.
He could have died, for all I know. You nailed it, this is what it means to be irrelevant.
The stupidity is deep with these people. Whew.
More Meghan and Harry are big liars (can’t forget to throw Meghan in there) who’s thoughts, words, feelings, books, movies, tv series, docs, podcasts, pamphlets and wall posters can’t be trusted. Netflix, Spotify, and PRH publishing appreciates the free publicity though. The hissy fits are now predictable and hilarious. Keep it up.
Exactly! No need for Netflix or Penguin to promote either – with all the knashing of teeth everybody’s poised excitedly to watch and purchase as soon as they drop
So what I’m getting fro this is that there has been a leak from Netflix’s end about what’s in the docuseries. I’m actually pretty convinced that was the case. They were all hyped up for what they thought would be “all about them”…and now they’ve found out that they aren’t mentioned in the series at all. I’m guessing from this that they have been snubbed entirely, as in H+M don’t ever speak about any of them. This must REALLY hurt.
They haven’t read Harry’s memoir, though. I think PRH has done an excellent job keeping things top-secret on that, so there have been no leaks and no one but Harry and his publishing team (and maybe a few execs) have seen anything about it. So they’re going to just claim “there was going to be a bunch of stuff about us, we’re so important, but they took it out, because they’re scared of us, because we’re so important”. Still trying to attach themselves to H+M’s spotlight remora-style.
Absolutely nothing in that article indicates there has been a Netflix leak. It’s all assumptions and guessing. What part do you think is a leak?
My guess is a rough sketch of what exactly the program is about. We’ve already heard it’s focused more on their love story, and I’m assuming they’re going to tie that in with their passions for the outside world (activism, etc) and the conflicts their love faces (media disinfo, online hate, DM shenanigans). But there isn’t any room in all that for the supposed “family feud” the RF & BM have kept screaming was coming, there’s nothing about W/K/C/Tamp besides maybe a picture or a birthday gift story. My guess, but based on a lot that’s actually been semi-confirmed.
What’s actually been semi-confirmed? It seems like you’re just saying what’s been discussed for the past few weeks, that the docuseries won’t deal with the royal family so the British media is trying to act like that’s because Harry and Meghan got scared at the last minute or something, even though it was NEVER about the royals.
But if it was never about the royals, then there is no leak here from Netflix because H&M were never asking to edit it and Netflix didn’t have to “stick to its guns” because there was no need to.
ETA never mind, I think I see what you are saying. You’re saying the leak was that the docuseries has nothing to do with the royals so now the British media is in a tailspin as a result.
Congratulations, @Dee LOL……your guesses are about as valid as the shidt that the uk pirates-with-press-passes write and broadcast about the Sussexes every. Damn. Day.
And it all comes straight from their arses.
You’d make an excellent pirate-with-a-press-pass. Lots of money to be made making shidt up about H&M. You should prolly look into it.
@kingston don’t know where your insulting tone is from or why you chose to direct it at me, but I hope you find peace today. Please don’t ever insult me or speak to me again, you don’t have the right upbringing
She got the Netflix leak from past articles. I agree with her – pretty sure someone on Netflix team has talked. I do think it focuses on their new life
Where are you getting that from?
My guess, and I’d put money on it, is that Page Six is lying about it all. It wouldn’t be the first time.
I think people are getting confused. Invictus was always the first one that is coming out. Megahn in her In the Cut just said they were working on some sort of documentary about their love story or whatever that was. And then industry people claimed they were doing a reality tv show on Netflix.
The only one that is coming out soonish is invictus. Whatever documentary about them and what led to Archewell don’t think they would need to edit out much.
Holy hell folks let’s try to be kind to one another . This place is the new TMZ.
I’m sure there is computer software to do all the “formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio”. Some corrections likely have to be made afterward but I doubt 2 months would be needed.
It’s exasperating how these 🤡🤡🤡 show up again and again to prove they DON’T KNOW HOW ANYTHING WORKS. This weird obsession they have with “Netflix filmmakers” would be hilarious if it weren’t so pathetic. The docuseries and the memoir are not a collaboration, as they try to characterize, just proof how strategic and effective Harry and Meghan are at producing and releasing their content. The howling when triple whammy happens in a few weeks — The Crown, the memoir, the doc — will be heard from one side of the Atlantic to the other. Can’t wait.
no software, editors do that.
My video editing software formats at the least. And there are software versions online that claim to dub and subtitle at least. Why would a pro not have at least that?
You are correct @equality. There is software to do that. Also, Archewell Productions is producing the content. Not Netflix- if I’m understanding the deal correctly. The Archewell Production team would be responsible for the ‘formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio’ and whatever. This link explains it better. (this article focuses on closed captions/subtitles
https://bunnystudio.com/blog/how-to-secure-closed-captioning-jobs-netflix-easily/
Couple of excerpts:
Because it involves transcription, you must invest in high-quality headphones. Captioning is also done using specific software. With a variety of captioning software in the market, identify the best for you.
Video production companies hire caption writers to work in-house or as freelancers. The aim is to caption the videos before they are released to Netflix.
It feels like a Headbangers Ball-similar to explaining that H&M were not running around with a Netflix camera crew. No one is sharing info with Page 6.
Actual journalism was never a staple in the pink press, no matter what side of the pond is it based. Look to Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline for any proper stories about Harry’s memoir and the docuseries because they are not gossip publications.
Exactly. No reputable publication is speculating on Harry’s memoir. They are the ones that will have an official confirmation from the publisher. The only ones talking about the memoir are the usual British tabloids and no one is talking to them.
Beautiful pic of Harry at bottom of post! 🤩🥰
Yes! Prince Harry was never my favorite lanky ginger, but that changed after the 2022 Invictus Games! He looked so hot and yummy!!
I believe this story is BS in terms of the hand wringing, BUT the filmmakers at Netflix would absolutely have access to Harry’s book if Harry allowed them to. It would make sense if there was concern about overlapping content, and that they seemingly are being put out as companion pieces. They need to compliment one another. I would be more surprised if they didn’t have access to the book in some form.
Again, not saying anything else is true, but people outside the publishing house have access to books all the time.
There’s zero reason to show anyone at Netflix the memoir. The docuseries is separate. We don’t even know its subject matter.
If we don’t know the subject matter then we don’t know if there is zero reason.
Please note I said I thought this story was BS. I’m just letting you all know that Netflix would absolutely have access if Harry allowed it. I’m sorry but that is a fact.
There likely isn’t much overlap of the book and the docu-series. The memoir is about Harry’s life growing up inside and outside of the institution. And what little we know about a potential docu-series from what Meghan said, is that it’s about their love story and how they have built up their new life in America and establishing Archewell.
If I was placing a book, Harry’s memoir will cover his life up until he met Meghan and the Netflix docu-series will pick up from the point of him meeting Meghan.
Netflix would have access, i agree with you on that point, but we have zero idea if the memoir and docuseries are “companion pieces.” That’s something Page Six and the british media have bene pushing and we just don’t know if that’s true.
I’ll leave it with this: I worked for a literary agent. I know what I’m talking about and I am telling you, if Harry wanted them to have access they would. Period.
@becks- you’re totally right. I was just making an assumption on that due to the timing that we’re heard..that they’ll come out around the same times but to your point we don’t know that for sure.
Oh sure, Netflix could have access if Harry wanted. But I stand by my statement there’s zero reason for that.
My point about not knowing the docuseries subject matter was that it might be Invictus or charity related. Where the memoir would definitely not be connected. That’s my personal theory.
But even if it’s for certain a docuseries about Harry’s life, there’s zero reason to show the memoir to Netflix. It’s a separate project. It doesn’t matter if there’s overlap, etc. There’s no justification for Netflix to even ask.
Also, now that I think about it, Random House probably has conditions in their contract with Harry that the memoir cannot be shown to anyone except certain Random House employees prior to publication. There’s almost certainly a clause prohibiting him from showing it to employees of another company.
Random House will protect the exclusivity of this money making book.
There are no “filmmakers at netflix” working on H&M’s projects. They have their own production company, separate from Netflix. So this story is a farce.
It’s not a fact though.
Script writers at marvel can’t show anyone their work. Anything of high value/ high interest has an extreme level of security around it. He can’t just reach into a satchel and grab a copy. He likely doesn’t currently have a copy. After a book – esp one that is so anticipated- passes editing, it’s locked the heck down. No one wants any leaks. The Sussexes don’t leak. No way they would risk their reputation to show randoms at Netflix a project that has been in the works for years when they have their own in house production team.
If anything, they worked with the ghost writer to explore areas the doc didn’t expound on. One guy. One trusted vetted guy with a huge ass reputation at stake.
You don’t seem to know anything about publishing. I don’t know why you speak with such authority on your opinions as though they are fact.
I literally never said they would have a copy just handed to them. You’re putting words in my mouth and reading into my comments beyond what I said.
When you say “ If anything, they worked with the ghost writer to explore areas the doc didn’t expound on. One guy.” I would define that as “access”.
In fact I literally said “access to the book IN SOME FORM.” By that I mean: the book itself, or an outline, or general conversations, or any other way for them to get an understanding of the context and contents that are not the book itself.
To use your Marvel example: Mattel has Marvel toys, right? And they need to be made in tandem with the movie opening. Therefor, Mattel knows some story points of the film. They don’t know the whole script, for sure. But they have an idea. When I say “access” I mean anything from the book itself to Mattel level understanding of a Marvel film.
Ooof I’m realizing I misread your comment. Disregard the above as I’m arguing a point you didn’t make.
Let me be clear and back out some assumptions I made (specifically around the level of power Harry got in the deal) to make a more general point: I have no knowledge of this specific deal. However, it is incorrect to make the general statement that there is absolutely no way that Netflix would ever have any idea what is in the book. There are many ways Netflix could have access if it made sense for the projects. Whether they do or not I have no idea. But they certainly could.
My sentiments exactly, @Moxylady.
Some folks have a very hard time separating their highly subjective, ripped-from-the-arse, fact-free opinions from objective, verifiable, evidentiary facts.
Dear BRF,
They are not that into you.
Signed,
Everyone who’s really paid attention to Harry and Meghan
What is killing these folks is they have no clue to what the Sussexes are doing in advance and never will. Therefore they are trying to smear and at this point only the worst folks believe this nonsense. I am so looking forward to the media blitz when the Sussexes drop several projects at once. Hopeful they will drop the book, and Netflix series simultaneously and leave those folks spinning.
Watch the docu-series be about the Invictus Games alone leaving all the RR and their sources looking stupider than usual. I’m crossing my fingers that this is the case.
Isn’t this the gist of what the DM was “reporting” which came from a royal reporter making fan fiction up about what Harry and Meghan were “thinking?”
Page Six has truly shown in recent months that they are fully engaged with the most deranged royal reporters esp Tom Bower.
But let them keep talking it’s only driving up interest in Harry and Meghan’s projects just like they did with Spotify in the months leading up to Meghan’s podcast being released. They’ll make sure whatever doc is released shoots up directly to no. 1
Kaiser is spot on here. Plus Page Six is doing the Sun’s dirty work here. The Murdoch press believes that if Page Six prints these stories that they would be more believable because they come from the US.
There is no love lost between Harry and Murdoch. Murdoch has already lost to Harry, I can imagine that a scum bucket like Rm with a vast tabloid empire might try to get revenge. His buddy Wootton now works for the DF, so the network of vileness that Harry is attacking in court is interconnected and trying to defend itself.
Back n the day, Sienna Miller sued RM’s The Sun for phone hacking. She ostensibly won, but due to not having infinite resources, was forced to settle. RM’s Pagesix published info on SM’s pregnancy, WHICH WAS THEN published in The Sun. Murdoch uses his filthy broadsheets in different countries to break news, potentially when it’s illegal.
So, if any of this is true about Netflix, Harry, and his book, this info might have been gotten illegally. Right now, I don’t believe it is true, but believe RM wants to make something made up look real by quoting “himself” in different country’s newspapers to seem more legitimate. And to amplify fake news.
The Sienna Miller article with the Pagesix to Sun info: https://amp.theguardian.com/film/2022/apr/23/sienna-miller-on-taking-on-tabloids-so-toxic-what-women-subjected-to
ML, I also wonder if they acquired information by listening to telephone conversations. If so, this could be deliberately planned misdirection by Harry to find out what gets printed where.
The Rota, Courtiers, Gray Men and BRF are all absolutely terrified of something. It is painfully obvious now that it was so much worse for the Sussex’s there than any of us know or can imagine.
Cessily, I have no doubt that there is much we don’t know about what the sussexes were put through while working members of the brf. I suspect the bm and courtiers, gray men, etc., are the ones who are panicking. If Harry outs anyone, that is who should be worried.
It’s not surprising to me since Page Six is part of the NY Post which is owned by Murdoch. And the Post often has articles with a disclaimer saying it originally ran in The Sun. And of course Murdoch owns Fox. If you go to NYC, Fox and the NY Post are together in one grey nondescript skyscraper on 48th and 6th. I try to avoid that block like it’s the plague; it’s just levels of concrete evil to me.
“There is a date in mind and the publisher will probably give everyone about one week’s notice, if that.”
That’s not the way the book industry works. Could they surprise drop an ebook in a week? Sure. Could they surprise drop a frontline hardcover in a week? No.
The major thing is, the chains have already made their Q4 orders. If PRH had offered them Prince Harry’s book for the Christmas season (say, an early-mid November release), the sales materials would have leaked because the buyers would have had them months ago. Amazon would already have an ordering page for it. We’d know the page count and the cover. The book industry ordering window is four-six months out. I work on and with the materials that bookstores get; we’re already working on Q2 2023 (May-June) titles. April-May would really be the earliest we could see Harry’s memoir.
On top of that, there are still ongoing paper supply issues that are affecting publishing. Something like Prince Harry’s memoir could be prioritized, true. But they would have to know the number of copies to publish, and they would know that by the orders Amazon, B&N, and others had placed four-six months earlier for the book. Plus, something PRH had already offered for release in Q4 would be bumped into Q2 or Q3 to make space for it at the plant.
PRH wants a best-seller, they spent a lot of money for the book, and they want to make a lot of money on the book. It’s going to get a full-court press with the buyers. They’re going to make sure it gets the attention from retailers it deserves. It’s going to be an Amazon for a few months for pre-orders. There’s going to be a pre-release marketing campaign. They’re going to do it right. They’re not going to sabotage the book, not to mention their bottom line, with a surprise drop at Christmas.
The book will not be late, nor will it be early. The book will arrive precisely when it means to. Probably mid-Spring. I can see it as an Easter book. So, its contents will probably be a story going into the coronation.
Except that we had someone on here a few months ago who also said they worked in publishing and laid out exactly how a book like Harry’s could drop with little knowledge of it, and when the book leaked, the only thing we heard was that it was coming out in late 2022, and we know the book is finished and past legal checks. So it seems we have two different versions of what could happen. (I wish I could remember the other post where we talked about this but it was about two months ago.)
NOW what I do think you said that was interesting was about the coronation. Maybe the publisher has decided that this book will get more traction and be more of a bombshell if it comes out 3 weeks before the coronation, as opposed to 6 months.
(but even according to your timeline, if its an Easter book, the book should still be ordered by bookstores if you’re working on May-June titles.)
@Becks1, potentially Lurker25’s comment: https://www.celebitchy.com/784150/telegraph_prince_harry_will_delay_the_release_of_his_memoir_until_next_year/
@ML thanks! That wasn’t the actual comment I remember (I think it was from back in August) but it was from Lurker25 and along those same lines.
I guess we’ll find out when we find out, right? Thats whats so intriguing about this…..we just don’t know.
Maybe this is what you were looking for, @Becks1?
https://www.celebitchy.com/781101/page_six_there_are_rumors_that_prince_harrys_memoir_will_be_pushed_back/
Not even that! I went back and looked but I think it might have been from July. She was talking about dummy ISBNs and things like that. It was very detailed. but all her comments (or his I guess) on this topic have been interesting and informative.
I find @Allyn’s comments interesting too and don’t want to completely disregard what they said, its just at odds with what Lurker25 has said repeatedly now about how this could be done.
One last try @Becks1, and it’s not exactly what you mean, but LJND explained how B&N do surprise drops: https://www.celebitchy.com/774760/page_six_prince_harrys_juicy_memoir_is_actually_still_due_for_release_this_fall/
This one? Under comment 9-ljnd
https://www.celebitchy.com/774760/page_six_prince_harrys_juicy_memoir_is_actually_still_due_for_release_this_fall/
Sorry ML, I must have been typing before seeing your post.
No worries @AGreatReckoning 🙂 Becks1’s response to Allyn got me super curious about how the publishing industry works.
Allyn- I completely understand what you’re saying regarding timeline. But I don’t see the publisher missing the holiday sales bonanza. Christmas is the best time for memoirs. I don’t see this book selling as well at Easter. Or any book really. Books make great stocking stuffers. Maybe they think the coronation will garner more sales, but I’m doubtful of that.
I still think it’s a Christmas release.