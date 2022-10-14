Page Six has a deranged story about Prince Harry’s memoir & Netflix series

This Page Six story is yet another in a series of deranged “insider sourced” pieces from the outlet, all focused on Prince Harry’s memoir and the Sussexes’ Netflix projects. This one is probably the stupidest and most illogical one, which really makes me wonder wtf is going on over at Page Six, that they would so obviously print this. It’s worth discussing from merely a media/gossip journalism perspective: is Page Six truly so desperate to “dirty up” Harry’s memoir and Netflix series that they’re printing this horsesh-t? The crux of the Page Six piece is that “Netflix filmmakers” were “confused” by some of the things Harry said on camera… because his statements contradicted what was written in his memoir. You know, the memoir which no one has read yet, especially not random Netflix people.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series will debut on Netflix in early December, multiple sources told Page Six — but there are still lots of conflicts. Sources said Netflix and the series’ filmmakers were confused by some of the comments that Harry makes in his upcoming book being at odds with what he and his wife said on camera. “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” one industry source revealed. “Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project,” the source added. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to hold the Netflix show until next year as they continue to edit, but, as Page Six previously revealed, Netflix chiefs insisted it stream after the fifth season of “The Crown,” which launches November 5. Now, multiple sources confirm that Netflix stuck to its guns and the Sussex series — which was the couple’s idea — will debut in early December. The Sussexes — who have been filming for more than a year with Brooklyn director Liz Garbus — are believed to have talked a lot on camera about the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and reportedly wanted to edit some of it out now. They have to finish the project very soon as it takes weeks for Netflix to edit and translate for other languages. “Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform,” a Netflix source told Page Six. Harry’s memoir still does not have a publication date.

[From Page Six]

Again, Harry’s memoir has a publication date. They just haven’t announced it. There is a date in mind and the publisher will probably give everyone about one week’s notice, if that. It’s been completely clear this whole time that the publisher, Penguin Random House, is keeping all information on the memoir very close-hold. The “insiders” claiming that the memoir is delayed or Harry had a sudden change of heart are royal reporters talking out of their ass. The larger point is that how would anyone at Netflix get a copy of Harry’s memoir? They wouldn’t. They don’t know what’s in it, and Penguin Random House probably hasn’t seen a rough cut of Harry and Meghan’s docu-series or whatever. Because they’re completely different projects. Page Six, the Murdoch press, and the British media want to create this alternative reality where Harry is a liar and he’s also deeply ashamed of what he’s written so he runs around demanding re-edits and threatening to cancel his memoir. Literally none of that is happening.