Telegraph: Prince Harry will delay the release of his memoir until next year

Just a few days ago, that awful Tom Bower was screeching about Prince Harry’s memoir. Bower claimed that his sources (the ghosts in his padded cell) were telling him that Harry refused to delay the publication of his memoir and it was still due out in November. Keep in mind, in general, no one has any idea when the book is coming out or what’s in the book. The Windsors have no idea. The royal rota – save, perhaps, Omid Scobie – have no idea. But gosh darn it, that’s not going to stop them from making bold pronouncements about it! In a new piece in the Telegraph, someone claims that Harry will delay the memoir and he will likely write some “new chapters” about the death of his grandmother. Is this fan-fiction? Or rather, hater-fiction?
The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is expected to be delayed because of the royal mourning period and is now likely to be published next year, sources have confirmed. Ever since it was announced last summer, the book has cast a long shadow over the Royal family amid fears that it will be used to settle scores. Published by Penguin Random House, it was originally scheduled for release in “late 2022” and was expected around Thanksgiving in time to cash in on the Christmas market. But the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week threw long-held publication and publicity plans into turmoil.
The King announced on Friday that the Royal family would remain in mourning until seven days after the late Queen’s funeral on Monday. Protocol dictates that official duties are then gradually phased in as appropriate, with military and charity engagements likely to be given priority and personal projects coming later.
A source close to the Sussexes indicated that the book would not now come out as planned as the couple respect a mourning period that is likely to last well beyond the official ten days. Archetypes, the Duchess’s Spotify podcast, is said to have been put on hold for up to six weeks as a mark of respect. There are no plans to pull the Duke’s book but publication will be delayed, probably until next year.
The manuscript, ghostwritten by American author JR Moehringer, is understood to have been finished some time ago. But the Queen’s death is such a seismic moment for both the monarchy and for the Duke’s family that the book will likely have to be updated throughout. With publication delayed, Prince Harry will have time to write additional chapters about his grandmother’s death, ensuring it does not appear out of date.
No members of the Royal family, their aides or lawyers have had sight of the book in any form. Neither have they been informed when it is due to be published.
[From The Telegraph]
Yeah, again, if Harry completed the manuscript months ago, and everything has cleared legal, that means the memoir has probably already gone to print. This isn’t some half-assed royal biography/Deranger fan fic – this is a serious memoir written by a prince and being published by a serious American publisher. Penguin Random House isn’t going to agree to significantly delay the book so that Harry can write a few updated chapters about Queen Elizabeth’s death. Please, he’ll save that for his second book. I mean, yeah, I’m talking out of my ass, but I just think this is wishful thinking from the Telegraph. It’s not even up to Harry anymore. And I actually doubt Meghan will delay Archetypes for as long as six weeks. Maybe two weeks?
There is no way the Telegraph has any sources on this. If this were Page Six or some other New York-based gossip site, there’s a chance they have a publishing source but not these terrible British rags.
No, they have ZERO idea. But when has actual FACTS gotten in the way of the British Media. The Brits have the eyes of the world watching them. Instead of focusing on presenting a united well-organized front to the world they have chosen to be petty and salty as F. It is seriously PUNISH HARRY/Meghan at all cost/opportunity even if it means overshadowing the burial of their Queen. The world is watching and taking notice.
Also, yall thinking Harry’s book is going to be dry. I think it’s going to be the juicy one. If he writes a button downed book with no dirt and then Meghan finally gets sick of their ish and writes one several years from now that’s full o’ tea…..then Meghan will get tons of guff. I think Harry will want to bear his share of the dirt dishing, Harry being petty as all get out.
Harry is petty? Lol, in what dimension?
Why do you keep saying Harry is petty as hell? Got any examples, any whatsoever?
The choices don’t have to be “dry” or “petty”.
I’m thinking he just talks about being emotionally devastated after his mother’s death, his excessive partying when he was young as a response to that, and how the military and then therapy helped him open up and emotionally heal. And how through it all, his grandmother helped him immensely.
But in some ways, never mentioning his father could be just as damaging as a KC tell-all, because many people could start asking, “Where was your father in all this? Why didn’t he help you?”
@harpervalleypta, I agree completely. The focus of this book will be on Harry’s lived experience, and not on what he thinks of the BRF, or the RRRats. After that polite but delicately shady statement about his being forbidden to wear his uniform for his G-ma’s memorial services (yes, I know — he gets to wear it at the vigil), and how him sans uniform has no weight on his 10 years of service, I’m fairly sure that the book will be more of the same. What he thinks, what he feels, and maybe a little smidge of shade for those who caused him to think and feel that way, but no names except for those he praises.
… but yay,we might get an extra chapter?
Former big 3 publishing employee here:
Late 2022 release means Holiday sales. That means they expect big sales and will expect around 50k hardcover initial print. Foreign rights are already sold and translated copies are ready to print.
This isn’t self publishing through Amazon. You can’t insert a chapter now, it’s almost October. The books are printed and in a warehouse ready to move to regional distributors.
They probably didn’t release advance reading copies/galleys because they didn’t want leaks and they don’t need blurbs on the cover to sell the book. It will sell line crazy no matter what, it will be reviewed everywhere no matter what. They’re following the Harry Potter lockdown strategy.
Moving on to editorial speculation, I think he’ll talk about his mother Diana, searching for purpose and losing his way as a young man, finding purpose in the military and finding himself through Meghan and therapy. That’s the narrative arc I expect the ghostwriter to hone. Anything about the queen will be about his respect for her sense of duty and cute anecdotes (he’s so great with those like Phillip the bbq master). Anything about the rest: his sadness at his dad’s way of parenting (already said this in apple+ documentary so nothing new here just bouncing off point to discuss his own feelings about fatherhood), and carefully worded nominal references to how he and his brother grew up to be different people with diff personalities, diff paths, space.
That’s it. Publisher will want at least 1/3 Childhood, mom, lost years; 1/3 soldier years founding Invictus, all his philanthropy; 1/3 falling in love, his kids. He’ll probably want 1/4, 1/2, 1/4.
@ Lurker25, thank you for your insight into the machinations of publishing. Harry had no reason to delay the release of his book, nor should he. This is Harry’s life through his eyes and how he has been able to overcome his many challenges.
This unhinged article as an attempt rile up the haters on Salty Island. It’s their usual attempt to claim that is disrespecting QEII for the millionth time.
And we should also take into account that everyone in Salty Island is realizing that no matter how many disparaging attacks they make at Harry, his book will be a best selling memoir within the first week of release and maintain that position for many, many weeks.
Agreed: Personally, I will buy and read the book because I’m interested in what Harry has to say regardless of tea or not. Harry has lived a life that very few will live so the book will be fascinating based on that FACT. Additionally, I really don’t believe Harry will try and “takedown” Charles and/or William. He will give us the facts as he knows them. I hope he does an audiobook as well!
@Lurker25 exactly right
@Lurker25 thanks for the insight! We know Harry and Meghan can move in stealth mode when they want to (see: Hubb cookbook, podcast with Dax, etc) so I think this will also be “stealth” so to speak. the publisher doesn’t need to promote this book. It’s going to sell no matter what.
I’m considering Meghan’s Archetypes, which is a 12 episode span, and premiered August 23, so that would put us into….Novemberish, right, for the final episode? My guess is the plan was for Archetypes to end and then the memoir comes out a week or two later, so they don’t step on each other’s news cycles. But I am not sure how much control Harry would have over insisting the date not overlap his wife’s podcast.
I think we will see one serious morning show appearance, maybe with Gayle King, and one semi-serious late night appearance (I’m hoping for Colbert, because he can actually pivot to being a very good interviewer when he wants to, and I don’t think Kimmel or Corden or Fallon can, plus he already did Corden.) But I’m not sure much more he’ll promote it bc how much more does he have to?
I agree that Harry is so good at the casual tidbits about his grandparents and I think we’ll see a lot of those in the book.
Lurker25, thank you for your insight.
Can I ask another logistical question? The publisher said that the book has cleared legal. Does that mean they had to fact-check at least some of Harry’s assertions with the palace(s)? Would the RF get a chance to confirm or deny any of the statements in the book or does it not work that way?
Hi @dara, This is a memoir so no fact-checking is needed and there is no way anyone on the publisher’s team is contacting the RF without Harry’s express permission. They wouldn’t want or need to: Harry can say he remembers seeing green antelopes eating roses outside his nursery widow and it stays in, because it’s his memory. This isn’t being presented as historically accurate fact.
“Clearing legal” means the publisher’s legal department has vetted it for anything potentially libellous. So example 1: he says he hates Camilla (his feelings, his opinion, totally fine, cleared)
Example 2: he says he saw Camilla put out cigarettes on the furniture (tot fine if Harry has receipts. Tricky if not, but they’ll probably leave it in. He says he saw it for one. And if it’s something lots of other people saw and it was commonly known inside the palaces, tot fine.)
Example 3: He says he heard Camilla drowned puppies. (Not cleared. Legal will tell the editor to take it out. The editor will explain to Harry that they can’t publish with it still in. There’s no source for this, it’s not his memory or story and it’s very damaging to her. The risk of losing a lawsuit is too high.)
@Lurker25 – I really want the book in audio format (preferably with Harry reading – like Obama did). Would that also be ready to release at the same time as the book?
Whatever they do, they will be keelhauled up and down the Thames. So they might as well just go ahead and do what they want.
Unless the mourning period is going to last nearly 2 months beyond the official 10 days, not sure why it would affect something rumoured to be coming out around thanksgiving. That was near the end of November last time I checked… so not releasing for September doesn’t matter.
The state funeral is really only the beginning. Harry is going to be eviscerated regardless, but I don’t think he wants to be accused of attempting to overshadow his father’s coronation, his brother’s investiture as PoW or some other significant ceremony involving the royal succession. It could be six months or more before those ceremonies are performed.
They wish it were delayed. The Fail had an article the other day that ran a picture of the front facade of a little red brick building that is where Harry’s memoir will be printed in the UK. The caption might as well have said do you know anyone who works here that will smuggle out a copy for us?
On the Spotify website it says the podcast will be paused during the official mourning period which ends on the 26th. So no way its six weeks, this is a business. So I think this article is a fishing expedition to see if they get an official statement from the Sussexes or Penguin about the book. Keep waiting haters, Harry owes you nothing. Plus interest in Harry and the Royals is sky high, no way they push this back until next year, at least imo.
Exactly. The Spotify site clearly says “during the official mourning period”. What’s this six weeks?? Do some research, Telegraph.
Spotify, like Penguin Random House, is a multi-billion dollar business looking for a return on their multi-million dollar investment. They’ll be sensitive to the royal family’s loss, but they’re not postponing podcasts or book launches a second longer than necessary with this much money on the line.
Meghan beat Joe Rogan – there’s no way Spotify would give that up for 6 weeks. The mourning period is OK because Meghan is still in the news (for good or bad), but waiting 6 weeks risks people forgetting about the podcast.
Or they’re signaling that chucks coronation is in 6 weeks and want to claim Meghan is trying to overshadow him. These people are insane.
They’re delaying Meghan’s Vogue or Glamour cover, they can push back the pub date on this so it can be revised. The book probably hasn’t landed yet, they’ll update the relevant “blues” pages, and they’ll tack on a few chapters at the end. They’ll update the page count and increase the price of the book. PRH does not play with their money and they know how to make a delay work in their favor, that’s for d*mn sure.
There’s no need to re-write anything & no need to add anything. This book is Harry’s memoir, not a history of the House of Windsor. Harry has no need to include his grandmother’s death or funeral in his memoir; but if he wants to, he can update his book for the paperback version.
Just curious- what do you think Harry and the ghostwriter will have to say about TQ death that warrants several additional chapters?
You would think that writers would understand about deadlines and publishing companies having a say in the matter. I don’t think Spotify or Meghan will want to delay her podcast past the official mourning period either.
I doubt they will push it back. If she had died the week before it was due to be released, maybe (but that’s a big maybe.) but if its coming out, as we all suspect, in November, then that’s 2 months after she passed, the Crown will be out, its perfect timing for the memoir from the publisher’s standpoint.
I do think someone…Oprah herself or Gayle….said after the interview aired that had Philip died (between when it was recorded and when it aired), they would have delayed airing it. But I feel like that’s very different from a memoir and I can’t remember if I’m right on the source or just making it up, LOL.
I think Meghan’s Archetypes will come out after the official mourning period ends and I think she’ll add an intro about the Queen (how much she respected her etc.)
Publishing houses want big memoirs around Thanksgiving/X-mas so no, Random House isn’t going to delay as it costs money. Plus, the security needed to keep the contents under wrap can’t reasonably be extended and RH wouldn’t change that because it could cause leaks that hurt sales.
This is nonsense.
Exactly. The big memoirs come out in the fall and there is no way they will delay this for another year. I’m sure Harry was paid a very big advance for this book and they want to make their money off of this. The Today show here in the US said his book is still rumored to be released this year. No one has a clue on an official release day. The British press are desperate for this book to not be released. They don’t want their lies exposed.
@ Ginger, they haven’t a clue as to what is involved in Harry’s memoir. Additionally they apparently have not a clue as to the definition of a memoir either.
This is just the usual beating Harry with any stick that they find to use at their pleasure, nothing more.
Yeah, this is the Telegraph’s hope. I don’t think it’s the reality. The same goes for Meghan’s podcast. What I really want to know is whether the bunch of books that were slated to come at the end of this month and early October written by various royal commentators and correspondents are going to delayed or is the British press only pleading for Harry’s book to be delayed?
Angela Levin is already promoting her book on Camilla, which comes out at the end of September. Katie Nicholl’s book is still due to come out on October 4th. Valentine Low’s book isn’t due until June of 2023. Tom Bower’s book will be released in the states in October.
” ensuring it does not appear out of date.”
This is what they’re using to try and deter people from buying the book. These people make me want to spit. They’re supposed to be journalists but, appear to know very little about their subject. Harry is on the record as saying the book will be about his life was shaped growing up in that environment and what led to his departure. This isn’t a money-grabbing tell all it’s a personal account of what it’s like to be a prince.
As others have said the book is written and there’s very little anyone is able to do about it to stop it being released. TQ dying will not deter people (including the RR) from wanting to read what Harry has say.
Yeah I caught that line too, hilarious! Like they’re so blinkered! This isn’t like THEIR books on the royals! This isn’t the “authorized” or whatever biography that needs to stay current on life events.
It’s a memoir. The whole entire thing could be about his childhood and end at the year 2000.
“Up to date”… GOD, my eyeballs hurt from rolling so hard.
There’s definitely going to be two sets of rules in the press about when the Royal family begin to move on and get on with work; one for the sad sack Windsors who will be allowed to do whatever the want, and one for Harry and Meghan who will spend the next few years listening to “but the Queen is dead, show some respect”.
I’m thinking about this, also. This comment:
“Protocol dictates that official duties are then gradually phased in as appropriate, with military and charity engagements likely to be given priority and personal projects coming later.”
Sounds like wishful thinking to me — they still want the Sussexes to follow whatever “protocol” these 🤡🤡🤡 make up on the fly because they do NOT want Harry and Meghan’s **many** projects to outshine the lame BRF.
As though any of the rest of the Windsors even have personal projects.
@BeanieBean – agreed
Kate just had to get the nanny to do the school runs.
Meghan OTOH had to cancel an interview on national TV, a speech at the UN, suspend a magazine cover and a smash hit podcast. H&M also had to drop out of the Wellchild awards.
The number of cancellations/postponements H&M made in that short period of time highlights how little Mr & Mrs “TO2Rs” really do. No wonder Mr & Mrs “TO2Rs” want H&M to extend their mourning period for as long as possible. 😉
The book will be published, it is important for Harry to own his narrative.
There should not be no delays, he is not a finger pointer, he is solutions oriented.
There are no scores to be settled, just how much unacceptable behaviour is tolerated.
When the limited is reached, one walk away with the feeling that despite “my love for you, until there is definite change in your unlikable attitude and behaviour, we will part ways.”
The rubbish tabloids love a “war”, they cannot imagine living in the world where actual useable news is printed.
That and money to be had. Greed and envy – deadly sins.
Always with the weasel words that indicate (to anyone with two brain cells to rub together that haven’t been poisoned by weird racism-infused hatred) that they actually know nothing and are speculating wildly because they have column inches to fill and an audience desperately seeking more fuel for their weird beef against people they’ll never meet. “Likely”, “seems”, “sources close to”, “is believed”, et cetera et cetera as nauseum.
If the patients in the asylum we call Normal Island ever got the barest taste of media literacy maybe they’d realize how much of the royal press coverage is just weird fanfic with little to no basis in reality.
I thought he was going to write 3 books. The death of the queen can be in the last book. I’ve always thought this book was about his early childhood
That was a rumor. He doesn’t have a 3 book deal.
JFC!
PS: For anyone needing, wanting or……..just-curious-to-know-so-they-don’t-go-around-spewing-shidt………..what Prince Harry said his SINGLE, SOLE, ONE AND ONLY Memoir will be about, they can just go to archewellDOTcom.
Seems to me, for maximum bang-for-the-buck, they’d want to release by Black Friday, after Thanksgiving. That way, they’d be in time for Holiday purchases. Also, I’m sure the publisher is NOT going to be dictated to—like someone said, he can always have a follow-up book about the Queen’s death and how they are all coping going forward.
This is the British media’s standard playbook: pull a wild prediction out of thin air and then castigate Harry and Meghan when it doesn’t come true. Who do we think will be the first reporter to write a column about how disrespectful it is that Meghan’s podcast isn’t held for six weeks?
On another note, Harry and Meghan have only ever shown deep respect and love for QEII. I can’t imagine there’s anything in Harry’s book to the contrary. Any concern over “it’s too soon” “it’s disrespectful” is obviously from other members of the RF trying to weaponize the Queen’s death to buy time to cover their own backsides.
These people need to pull their deranged heads out their wishful uptight racist asses. Meghan is not putting her podcast on hold for 6 weeks, I say two weeks, three if she is feeling extremely generous.but considering how these racist bitches have been treating her daily, I say two week is two too many. As for Harry book, well since we have no idea when it was supposed to come out, we can’t possibly know if it will be delayed.
And can I say, absolutely no one from Harry and Meghan camp are taking to any British media, tabloids any of them. Yes Sussex team doesn’t leak
Those thinking Harry will add a chapter or edit the book in any way: nope. That’s not how publishers work. Manuscripts undergo rigorous editing and legal checks. If meant to publish this yeat, manuscript is already in final form. Possibly already printed and warehoused. It would cost too much to alter it. They will save any changes for the paperback version in a year or so. That leads to double dipping, and more sales.
This is just publishing 101.
Thank you!
I wonder why Charles doesn’t just pay off the book contract, cancel the book completely.
Throw enough money and lawyers at the book co. and work on making peace in the family.
You’d think the Men in Grey would know how to get this done.
Charles is hugely wealthy, he can financially support H&M enough that they can go forward doing the charity work they want to and not need to publish any books.
Meet in the middle, Charles, William and Harry.
Be nice for the kid cousins to get to know each other, Will, Zara, Harry the kids are all about the same age…I really want a peaceful coming together.
How awful would it be for Harry if the book is published, causing another sh*tstorm and the Charles passes sooner? Be very tough on Harrys mental health.
Harry has had so much loss in his life.
Lol. Harry is fine, unlike the rest of them he got help. How will C feel if he gets sick and dies knowing he willfully endangered his own son and wife and grandkids?
Because it’s not just about money for Harry. Like Diana, Harry wants and needs to get his story on record, to speak his truth. If he doesn’t, these “pirates with press passes” will continue to put forth false narratives for the rest of his life and long after he’s gone.
I think this process has been very cathartic for him and good for his mental health.
Telling his story is going to make Harry stronger, not more vulnerable. He’s not doing this just for the money.
Why should Harry make all the sacrifices? This is ridiculous. If you want peace, root for the prince of Wails to apologize to H&M and make amends.
Also, kudos to Kaiser for this line: “Bower claimed that his sources (the ghosts in his padded cell) …” LOL
It’s Harry’s story, and it’s his right to tell it. Suggesting that it’s his responsibility to protect his abusers is ridiculous.
Is the Telegraph like the Enquirer or is it considered a “real” newspaper over there? As in, it’s supposed to supply actual news? Serious question. Because there don’t seem to be any consequences for printing rumor-based, unverified and even outright false things in the BM.
It’s supposed to be a serious newspaper, but you’re right: It’s often hard to tell.
Before the Oprah interview, everyone said there would be no bombshells. Then we got skin color, title-gate and the apology letter. And the Unroyals have been scrambling for cover for nearly two years. So I think they are afraid of Harry’s book for good reason. I don’t think it will be a benign summary of his childhood and military life. Especially now, that Charles is supposedly moving forward with the issue of removing the HRH from his own grandchildren. Even that Nazi sympathizer the Duke of Windsor kept his HRH but two innocent children get theirs stripped? So no, I don’t see Harry going easy on anyone except his late grandparents and mother. In that Omid article, it said there would be no reconciliation without accountability. If he is not letting bygones be bygones in real life, why would his book be different?
Harry and Meghan own a production company that produces real products in the real world. Their work is their living. They are not doing “royal work” whatever “royal work is.” I know it is a given, but I still continue to be amazed how these people live inside a bubble that is only real in the UK and to a part of the population.