Telegraph: Prince Harry will delay the release of his memoir until next year

Just a few days ago, that awful Tom Bower was screeching about Prince Harry’s memoir. Bower claimed that his sources (the ghosts in his padded cell) were telling him that Harry refused to delay the publication of his memoir and it was still due out in November. Keep in mind, in general, no one has any idea when the book is coming out or what’s in the book. The Windsors have no idea. The royal rota – save, perhaps, Omid Scobie – have no idea. But gosh darn it, that’s not going to stop them from making bold pronouncements about it! In a new piece in the Telegraph, someone claims that Harry will delay the memoir and he will likely write some “new chapters” about the death of his grandmother. Is this fan-fiction? Or rather, hater-fiction?

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is expected to be delayed because of the royal mourning period and is now likely to be published next year, sources have confirmed. Ever since it was announced last summer, the book has cast a long shadow over the Royal family amid fears that it will be used to settle scores. Published by Penguin Random House, it was originally scheduled for release in “late 2022” and was expected around Thanksgiving in time to cash in on the Christmas market. But the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week threw long-held publication and publicity plans into turmoil. The King announced on Friday that the Royal family would remain in mourning until seven days after the late Queen’s funeral on Monday. Protocol dictates that official duties are then gradually phased in as appropriate, with military and charity engagements likely to be given priority and personal projects coming later. A source close to the Sussexes indicated that the book would not now come out as planned as the couple respect a mourning period that is likely to last well beyond the official ten days. Archetypes, the Duchess’s Spotify podcast, is said to have been put on hold for up to six weeks as a mark of respect. There are no plans to pull the Duke’s book but publication will be delayed, probably until next year. The manuscript, ghostwritten by American author JR Moehringer, is understood to have been finished some time ago. But the Queen’s death is such a seismic moment for both the monarchy and for the Duke’s family that the book will likely have to be updated throughout. With publication delayed, Prince Harry will have time to write additional chapters about his grandmother’s death, ensuring it does not appear out of date. No members of the Royal family, their aides or lawyers have had sight of the book in any form. Neither have they been informed when it is due to be published.

[From The Telegraph]

Yeah, again, if Harry completed the manuscript months ago, and everything has cleared legal, that means the memoir has probably already gone to print. This isn’t some half-assed royal biography/Deranger fan fic – this is a serious memoir written by a prince and being published by a serious American publisher. Penguin Random House isn’t going to agree to significantly delay the book so that Harry can write a few updated chapters about Queen Elizabeth’s death. Please, he’ll save that for his second book. I mean, yeah, I’m talking out of my ass, but I just think this is wishful thinking from the Telegraph. It’s not even up to Harry anymore. And I actually doubt Meghan will delay Archetypes for as long as six weeks. Maybe two weeks?