CNN: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady are ‘living separately’ amid ‘marital issues’

Everyone is sort of surprised to find themselves Team Gisele this year. Just as Tom Brady’s football season started, Gisele Bundchen left the home she shares with Tom and she went on vacation without the kids. Then she returned to Florida and spent some time with the kids, but she still hasn’t “moved back.” Then her Elle Magazine cover story came out this week and she was just as breezy as can be – she feels like it’s her time, that she put her career and interests on hold for a decade to raise her kids, and now she’s going to go out and do Gisele. Obviously, speculation continues that Tom and Gisele are not living together:
Superstar couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a fashion model, are dealing with “marital issues,” according to a source close to the couple.
The two are currently “living separately,” another source close to Bündchen told CNN. CNN has reached out to representatives for Brady and Bündchen.
Brady, 45, had retired from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He took an 11-day leave of absence from training camp in August to “deal with personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
What I love most about this is how open everything is. This isn’t one party saying “please respect my privacy at this time.” This also isn’t some hyper-dramatic breakup. Gisele is being mature, she’s showing everyone that she’s just done with Tom not prioritizing their family, and she’s very publicly showing everyone that she can tap out of the daily childrearing too, just like Tom. Now, she’s also leaking to various outlets too. Like People:
Gisele Bündchen feels it’s time for Tom Brady to be more present at home as his kids are growing older, a source tells PEOPLE. While Brady, 45, is back on the football field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after making the decision to unretire from sport, the model, 42, would like Brady at home with their three kids, Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9 and stepson Jack, 15.
“From a family standpoint, these are critical years,” says the source. “The kids are getting older, Ben is 12 now, and Gisele feels like Tom needs to be home.”
Despite being incredibly focused on his football career, Tom Brady still “wants to be a good husband and father,” a source tells PEOPLE.
“Tom is a great guy, everyone thinks so, including Gisele [Bündchen]. He doesn’t mean to be so preoccupied,” the insider says. “He wants to be a good husband and father; he still gets excited when talking about Gisele and the kids.”
“Football is such a big draw to him,” adds the source. “Something’s got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him.”
Weaksauce: “He wants to be a good husband and father; he still gets excited when talking about Gisele and the kids.” Wanting to be a good husband and father is not the same as putting in the time and effort to be a good husband and father. Getting excited when he talks ABOUT the kids isn’t the same as raising his children and engaging them in their interests and passions. Gisele is making it absolutely clear that she’s done with Tom’s bullsh-t. And I’m here for it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
“Conscious uncoupling” announcement coming in 3…2…
I thought it was pretty clear between the lines in that vanity fair interview that she was done? Something like it’s me time now, i have done what o needed to do for my family, so im gonna do me now and tom can do his dreams too and nothing about how they cope together.
That’s what I’m saying? I think they’ll announce once the news cycle is off the Queen. The stories in major outlets leading up to this one are clearly laying that foundation. I made the CU reference because Giselle is Goopy like that.
I’d be surprised if they announce during the football season. I think they’re going to live separate lives until he finally retires and then he’ll give the full court press to repair things. And if they stay together it will all ride on Gisele and what she wants. I think she has checked out but isn’t ready to pull the trigger on a divorce yet.
Then again, this is a lot of leaks. People are barely paying attention and then there’s another story about how strained things are between them. So maybe they are telegraphing a separation.
@lucy I meant that i agree with you!
What it comes down to is this: the man cares more about throwing a football than his family. There is no spinning that. He needs therapy. I don’t think he knows who he is if he’s not Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, and that’s a problem.
I expect he’s locked in for at least this season/post season. He’s going to go through some things with Gisele loose in the world, making it clear what his unretirement decision has done to their happy home. #TeamGisele
All of this! Truly, if you watch his documentary and hear him talk, she is an amazing, loving, and supportive partner. Clearly there is a lot of love between them. BUT he has also talked about how much she has given up career-wise to make their family work and he has also mentioned how scared she gets for his health every time he plays. All the rumours were that he promised her that he would retire at 45. She looked absolutely joyous at his last game at the end of last season. She thought she was getting her husband back and time for her career. To double back on that knowing how she feels and her sacrifices. #TeamGiselle
Seriously, what more does he have to prove? He proved he could win without Bill. He proved he could do it longer than anybody else at QB. He won a ton of rings. Just retire. Also I hated how misogynist football commentators were last year when he initially announced his retirement. Blaming Giselle! Saying because he is playing is so well he should continue to play. I thought that discourse was supremely unhelpful.
Giselle should give him an ultimatum: Either this is your last season of playing football or we are getting a divorce for real. I bet you anything he has promised her to retire for several years now but he doesn’t. Giselle is fed up.
I think they made that mutual agreement last year and TB reneged. Why should he get another year to break his promises?
We should also include the fact that when it is Tom’s off season, he is fully devoted to maintaining his physique.
IF Tom wanted to make his wife and children HIS priority, he would have already done so. Tom isn’t involved with his children’s lives and why should he?? Gisele has taken all of the responsibility of them their entire lives. I imagine he has been lying to her for years regarding his plans to retire.
Brady has said publicly for years he planned to play until he was 45. He might have told Gisele one thing and the public another, but he’s been on that number for quite a while. I wonder if she is equally upset about his post retirement plans as his decision to play one more year. He’s got a $37.5 million job waiting for him with FOX Sports when he does retire. This job is going to require weekly travel for half the year (if not more depending on how much FOX uses him for other things in order to get their money’s worth) and quite a bit of film study. It makes you wonder if she expects him to truly retire so she can resume her career rather than Brady merely changing careers that have a similar time commitment.
Let’s face it…his brain only computes football. I am sure he loves his kids but obviously everything comes second with him unless it involves balls. They have enough money and support. They will be ok. I admire G for peacing out.
“everything comes second with him unless it involves balls.”
LOLOLOLOL. This is unintentionally hilarious.
“He still gets excited when talking about Gisele and the kids.” This came from HIS source?! Who on earth thought this was a great way to make TB look good. Like, does Tom Brady expect that there will come a time where he will not “get excited” about his wife and KIDS?
“Something’s got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him.”
👆🏼This is even worse. His family has to be patient with him? The man is 45. He can’t play football forever. Giselle should bounce.
@Midnight, ugh for me this is just as bad, but I completely understand where you’re coming from. My father was a teacher, so we had to plan major family events for the summer—I do understand (perhaps too well) that statement from TB’s source. You’re right: that is awful! I was just focused on him getting “unexcited” about his children. Yikes doesn’t even begin to cover this dumpster fire!
I noted the irony about this previously, but normally pro athletes’ marriages fall apart BECAUSE they retire. Over the years, the athlete’s family has developed their own daily routine largely independent of the athlete. So when the athlete retires and is suddenly around all the time with nothing better to do, they drive their families crazy to the point where the marriage falls apart.
Seems like Gisele, while never fully in love with Tom’s football career, was willing to accept it as long as there was an end date in the future for her to look forward to. But it doesn’t seem like he ever wants to retire, doesn’t want to take that step back for a myriad of reasons. Good for her for being F’ this after putting up with it for so long.
I am quite certain Giselle put off her own modeling career to raise their kids. And quite honestly she won’t be able to recapture those years because models have a very short time to be able to get work. Not fair.
She said in the VF article that designers always beg her to do runway shows but she has zero desire to do so and prefers editorial work because it’s more creative and less of a time investment. It’s pretty clear that the decision to retire from runaway modeling and raise a family was hers and hers alone—Tom didn’t make her do shit. I mean, she’s supermodel who’s rich beyond her wildest dreams–why the hell would she want to do grueling runway work when she doesn’t have to?
Bridget Moynahan is like “Welp. Dodged a bullet there.”
Tom does what’s good for him. Bridget got pregnant and left her cause he wanted Gisele. As really his true love is football. And here they are now.
Look I get it, it’s hard for him to leave. His life has been consumed with playing football for like close to 30 years at least. It’s hard to let go of that. I have college athletes in my family and it was hard for *them* to give up in their early 20s.
However – dude- it’s time. Period. And more than it being “time,” it sounds like he has made and broken many promises to her. Team G all the way here.
She gave up a very profitable modelling career, her time, her body to raise those kids (and his ex’s kid!) for ten years just so he could chase HIS dreams and get on with HIS career, and now he has reneged on his promise to quit so she can go back to HER time.
He’s selfish AF, Team Gisele, 💯💯💯
Well, the grown ups are going to do what they’re going to do. Whatever the two of them end up choosing, though, I hope the kids aren’t having too rough a time with this. Can’t be easy seeing your home drama live on TV.
She’s been pretty circumspect about it all, not angry or vindictive. She’s not someone I’ve ever liked, but she has been matter-of-fact about it from start to finish. I think as celebrity divorces/separations/public fights go, the kids are pretty lucky. And I, like many others here, am not a fan of G, but she’s definitely the grown up here.
Agreed!! I have never been a fan of hers either as they have peddled this “perfect” family for years, on top of shilling products that are probably unhealthy. But she certainly has my support in dumping his ass. Tom cares about Tom, end of story.
I fully support Kaisers take on this fiasco. TB’s statement looks terrible on him.
I thought the same thing about the kids, hopefully they are shielded from a lot of this and aren’t too upset by all that’s going on. I also think it’s really good that they see their mother take a stand and say that her time and her goals are just as important and now it’s her turn.
They are all critical years, but I completely understand the need for him to be there. They agreed to raise together and teenagers are a handful. These are the years they need to have dialogue and understand – to a certain degree. No more caregiving only, this is the stage where it’s also being active and communication is key.
I agree with all you said Kaiser.
Yeah, I’ve never been a fan of either of them, but Team Giselle on this one! How incredibly selfish of him to unretire because he’s scared of life beyond football. What I don’t like, however, is the attitude towards the kids. She wanted him home to help, I get that, but now that he’s not, she’s just done with the kids? It just sounds like she doesn’t really want to raise them (alone) anymore, so she’s just done? Poor kids.
Tom is going to have a terrible season. He has depended on Giselle for years, her support and witchy ways.
He should have quit on top and prioritized his family.
I got nothing except to say that the kids look exactly like their Mother(s)!!
It’s refreshing how honest and forthright she is about this. Respect.
‘Wanting to be a good husband and father is not the same as putting in the time and effort to be a good husband and father. Getting excited when he talks ABOUT the kids isn’t the same as raising his children and engaging them in their interests and passions.’
Yaaaasssssssssssss Kaiser, say it louder.
Dan Rather on Twitter is golf. And CNN has turned into bleep. I have to say Team Gisele. And yes, I am surprised to find myself cheering for her, but she is spot on.
He seems like the type of man who considers spending time with his children “babysitting” rather than parenting, and to that I say, good for you Gisele for putting your foot down.