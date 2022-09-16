CNN: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady are ‘living separately’ amid ‘marital issues’

Everyone is sort of surprised to find themselves Team Gisele this year. Just as Tom Brady’s football season started, Gisele Bundchen left the home she shares with Tom and she went on vacation without the kids. Then she returned to Florida and spent some time with the kids, but she still hasn’t “moved back.” Then her Elle Magazine cover story came out this week and she was just as breezy as can be – she feels like it’s her time, that she put her career and interests on hold for a decade to raise her kids, and now she’s going to go out and do Gisele. Obviously, speculation continues that Tom and Gisele are not living together:

Superstar couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a fashion model, are dealing with “marital issues,” according to a source close to the couple. The two are currently “living separately,” another source close to Bündchen told CNN. CNN has reached out to representatives for Brady and Bündchen. Brady, 45, had retired from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He took an 11-day leave of absence from training camp in August to “deal with personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

[From CNN]

What I love most about this is how open everything is. This isn’t one party saying “please respect my privacy at this time.” This also isn’t some hyper-dramatic breakup. Gisele is being mature, she’s showing everyone that she’s just done with Tom not prioritizing their family, and she’s very publicly showing everyone that she can tap out of the daily childrearing too, just like Tom. Now, she’s also leaking to various outlets too. Like People:

Gisele Bündchen feels it’s time for Tom Brady to be more present at home as his kids are growing older, a source tells PEOPLE. While Brady, 45, is back on the football field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after making the decision to unretire from sport, the model, 42, would like Brady at home with their three kids, Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9 and stepson Jack, 15. “From a family standpoint, these are critical years,” says the source. “The kids are getting older, Ben is 12 now, and Gisele feels like Tom needs to be home.” Despite being incredibly focused on his football career, Tom Brady still “wants to be a good husband and father,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Tom is a great guy, everyone thinks so, including Gisele [Bündchen]. He doesn’t mean to be so preoccupied,” the insider says. “He wants to be a good husband and father; he still gets excited when talking about Gisele and the kids.” “Football is such a big draw to him,” adds the source. “Something’s got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him.”

[From People Magazine]

Weaksauce: “He wants to be a good husband and father; he still gets excited when talking about Gisele and the kids.” Wanting to be a good husband and father is not the same as putting in the time and effort to be a good husband and father. Getting excited when he talks ABOUT the kids isn’t the same as raising his children and engaging them in their interests and passions. Gisele is making it absolutely clear that she’s done with Tom’s bullsh-t. And I’m here for it.