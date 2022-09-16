Duchess Meghan’s Variety ‘Power of Women’ cover was postponed

The original plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s British and German tour was to attend the WellChild Awards last Thursday and then head back to California. Then, as we now know, Meghan was going to New York next week, the week of the 19th. She was apparently due at the United Nations, and she was scheduled to appear on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote Archetypes. When Queen Elizabeth II passed, the Sussexes’ plans were put in disarray. They had to stay in the UK, Meghan postponed her Archetypes episodes this week and she canceled her appearance in New York. SOB! Now another postponement: she was supposed to be on this week’s Variety cover.
Meghan Markle’s upcoming appearance on the cover of Variety magazine has been delayed.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was chosen by the magazine as one of its honorees for the upcoming Power of Women issue, they announced Wednesday.
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death last week, however, the magazine announced that Meghan’s cover was being held “out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”
The outlet also said Meghan will not be attending the Power of Women event in Los Angeles on September 28.
Variety is also honoring Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala and Elizabeth Olsen.
Man, the Windsors really screwed up everything for our Meghan. We were going to see so much of her, see her out and about in New York, laughing with Fallon, making speeches at the UN and chatting with Variety. It sounds like the Variety cover story will come out at some point, hopefully next week or the week after. There are rumors in the British media (eyeroll) that Meghan is postponing Archetypes for six weeks, but I honestly doubt it will be that long. I think it will be two weeks. And hopefully, she’ll reschedule some TV appearances too.
As for Variety, they interviewed Mariah Carey about the anniversary of Butterfly and her career and a lot more. They asked her about sitting down with Meghan for Archetypes too:
Speaking of royalty, just a week before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Carey was a guest on Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify in an episode titled, “The Duality of the Diva.” Once together on the podcast, Carey and Markle discussed intimately what it meant to be called the “difficult” version of diva and their shared experiences of being biracial women.
“I don’t know that I should be an authority on anybody but myself, but to preface my answer — I did not meet the Queen,” she says. “I am, however, obsessed with the show ‘The Crown.’ And the podcast with Meghan, I felt, was an important moment and one that I truly enjoyed — getting her take on things, she’s had her journey and I’ve had mine. There are some similarities, like being biracial. I tend to dwell on that topic because I just can’t get over it. It’s always a thing, whether I bring it up or someone else does. I assume that’s why it was interesting for she and I to talk for her podcast. There are so many misconceptions about her and about me — you can’t even realize how many misconceptions.”
I honestly thought Meghan and Mariah’s conversation about being biracial was more interesting than the diva talk! I get why Meghan didn’t devote the episode to The Bifurcation of Biracial (our girl loves alliteration) but I do wish they had talked more about it.
Yeah, it’s a shame so much was cancelled, but hopefully it can ramp up again when Archetypes comes back and a new round of media, charity, and speeches can be planned. The UN cancellation hits hardest for me.
I’m tamping down my disappointment with the hope that everything is just postponed. We were getting spoiled with the Sussexes many **significant** post-COVID appearances, the weekly podcast … and to find out that Meghan was going to be at the UNGA when Willy was going to be relegated to a mere conference room was soooo gratifying. With all the Sussex hype this past week in the UK, she and Harry will be even more in demand, so they’ll get back on track quickly, I think. Either which way, I’ll just be glad when this ordeal is over for them and they can come home and restart the healing process.
Not bad for someone “irrelevant” that the US is “losing interest in.”
Haven’t you heard? Everyone is much more interested in “Catherine”. She’s the talk of the town! /s
Meghan is just so classy. You know she called up all these people as soon as possible and asked for the postponements, the cancellations, etc. Meanwhile it took William a week to announce he’s not going to New York and we still haven’t heard about Kate’s tennis event.
i’m bummed bc it seems like this was all her coming out party in a way and now its been pushed back or canceled, but hopefully some of these things are rescheduled.
Also I LOVE that Variety still put it out there that she was going to their event and that they had a cover ready to go for her as one of the honorees.
That says a lot about Meghan, considering the Unroyals have thrown dirt in her face non-stop. And now they are possibly going to move forward with screwing over her kids titles? Anyway, her classy behavior is elevating her profile even more, imo.
I completely agree with this! She’s a class act and always has been.
What I find funny and no one else has seemingly picked up on is that James Middleton seemingly didn’t suspend his Hello! magazine cover this week. Those Middletons have no shame.
Kate is unlikely to go to that tennis event because the family has an extra mourning period. But yes it would be professional to provide notice of cancellation.
Argghhhh! As much as I hate this, these rolling announcements about high profile appearances no longer going ahead must be somewhat galling for the RR- no content, no attention-seeking, self-sacrifice out of respect for the queen… it must be frying their tiny brains!
After the staggered launch, I’m so looking forward to Full Sussex next year.
Also, “the bifurcation of biracial” 💀💀 genius Kaiser
The power dynamics are just fascinating to watch and the obfuscation by the UK media to skewer the facts is just remarkable.
The only RF members behaving respectfully and honorably right now are Harry & Meghan. They have delayed books, TV interviews, Mag covers, podcasts etc and the other RF members are lobbying for titles, updating titles on social media faster than they can be given etc.
It’s just so embarrassing.
i hate it that she has to cancel these high profile events but in terms of her podcast audience and her overall profile, the whole ongoing funeral spectacle and drama have only ensured that a worldwide audience has a fresh perspective on who she is and has a renewed interest.
This is going to sound petty but, I cant help it. Remember just before the Oprah interview Ma Middleton let all the Daily Fail readers she wasn’t going to appear on the front of some women’s magazine out of respect for PP when it’d already been published?
Well the whole Middleton clan have to be spitting feathers at this announcement. Not only was Meghan going to be on the cover of the magazine (which has a much larger circulation) she did actually manage to delay her cover from being used. Then as an added bonus her postponement has made headlines all around the world. Now that’s what I call serious clout.
Seriously, I can’t stop smiling over it. :blush:
I’m sad that we’re missing all this, but it’s almost better in a way because the british press has truly shown their asses this week. Meghan has been getting so much support from all corners of the globe, and the tabloids are being called out on all their BS. So now when she reemerges and the tabloids inevitably start nitpicking every last detail of every appearance and podcast episode, people will be more likely to recognize the smear campaign for what it is, which will only elevate Meghan even more and let the truth shine through.
Meghan is doing a lot more for the Royal Family than they have ever done for her. It’s the right thing to do but it’s still disappointing we wont get to see her at these events. There will be a lot more in the future.
The RRs are mad Meghan is getting all these bookings despite their smear campaign. Interest in Meghan and Harry will ramp once the mourning period ends. The Wailes can’t be thrilled because the focus will be off them.
They were shaken when she got the red carpet rolled out in Germany, shaken when Archetypes came out and shaken when she appeared on the cover of the Cut. They are absolutely bewildered that their smear campaign has failed.
She will get many more high profile bookings.
She is now the daughter-in-law of the King of England.
I am guessing Archewell and it’s advisors will re-strategise.
This is why Chuck now wants Harry back – these two now have more power and influence than they did before.
We will probably get the Fallon interview sometime in November for November sweeps. I do hope we get the Variety cover soon. Meghan ( and Harry) have shown so much class and grace during this and the others have shown how petty, disrespectful and tacky they are.
Now that we have our girl on the inside can we please request meghan to lobby for the return of all our glittering jewels to all our respective countries impoverished by the royal family?
To whom would she lobby? The ego-driven king who wants to strip her children of their birthright?
They didn’t even want to protect her life, why would they listen to anything like this? In fact, they were pretty shameless about having her wear pieces from the Saudis and then crowing about “her” blood jewels (when they were received by and belonged to the Queen).
What’s brilliant is that the whole world can see her power: to delay covers, cancel/delay podcast drops, cancel TV appearance.
And by doing so she exposes the RF “bend or break” (to use the Queen’s words about Diana in The Crown) campaign against Meghan: they couldn’t interfere with the press, remember? Couldn’t cancel/reschedule an event when her baby almost died in a nursery fire? The entire British monarchy, all 1200 years of history and power, said they couldn’t control the media/manage appearances the way a single biracial “b-list” actress can.
It’s glorious! I just hope she and Harry don’t get suckered into going back.
Lol, they are never going back.
The wait is beneficial for Variety and Meghan. The Sussexes have gained new supporters, once Variety releases the cover after the funeral, the cover will be a best seller. The 2 weeks stop from releasing new Archetypes episodes gives Spotify space to study their metrics (Archetypes is their most successful in-house produced podcast.) I look forward to listening to the specials from Archetypes edits/cuts.
I love the pictures of Meghan on this post.She has such a quiet elegance that can’t be compared. True class shines from within. Harry was fortunate to realize the need to protect his family out of the royal bubble.
If I didn’t know any better I would say Betty choose this time to move on out of spite. She saw the success of OYW and the invicitus in Germany and said well I just won’t be out shone . Lol. Seriously though, could she not have waited to January preferably around Kate birthday to take her final journey?
On another note, I hope Meghan can get back to her life soon and we can enjoy pleasant happy moments from both of them.
This makes me SO angry! Not that she had to postpone or cancel because the Queen died, but because the BM and The Firm are probably not only thrilled about it, they demand that she and Harry give up even MORE.
6 weeks my ASS!! Two weeks TOPS and that’s because the official mourning period ends September 26th. Meghan doesn’t owe them anything more than that. And by then I mean the Queen and only the Queen.
Yeah, the palaces are setting it up so that when Meghan and Harry return TO WORK, the rota can say they are appalled M and H are dishonoring the Queen.
First of all, Archewell is taking too damn long to even release content and feeling the pressure (according to The Cut) so I doubt Meghan even could delay that long and not risk the contract.
Second, if Harry wants to add a note about his grandmother, he can do so in the second printing. Which should come fast.
They need to stop announcing these cancellations and delays. It just hurts too much. Our Montecito Princess will go back into hibernation by October and we’ll starve until mid-2023. Thanks Operation London Bridge!
Like I said yesterday, it annoys me to no end that Meg is canceling so much for a bunch of ingrates. The only way these cancellations would even be minutely palatable is if she’s just decided she needs time to relax and detox after this extremely stressful period! It makes me so sad to think she’s doing all this for people who even now are still calling for her husband to basically abandon her and the babies and return back to that cesspit. I know H would lay down his life for his wife and kids but I cannot even begin to imagine how it must be for her to be in that environment at this time…reliving her trauma again. God, give her strength! Meg, we’re here for you now and we’ll be here for you, when all this is over. Just, please, please, put yourself first…you’ve given more than enough!
PS: someone pointed out that the Fallon thing would have been televised the night before Baldy was scheduled to attend his Earthshot thing. She would have completely dominated the news cycle! I wonder if Egg is secretly happy about the turn of events! Aaarrrggghh!
It’s for the Queen and her husband, not for the rest. We can disagree with it, but she’s not doing it for anyone but those two. And like she said, she and Harry move together. He made the choice to leave and protect her and their children as she herself said – so that she can go back and give him the support he needs while they both pay respect to the one family member he still appreciated fully.
The only way the others figure into it is that she is showing them what a person of class really does in the event of a death.
It kills me that she is not going to the Power of Women event. UGH. She is showing them (including the overrated queen) respect they don’t even begin to deserve. May M&H rise like a phoenix from the ashes of this f#cking family.
While it’s too bad all these appearances had to be pushed back, in a way it may work out for the best.
I have to imagine that QEII’s passing was this looming thing for Harry and Meghan that they knew was coming at some point and they knew they’d want to drop everything to honor her. So although they were going about their lives, they knew it was going to happen, but didn’t know when.
But now, it’s happened, it’s happening; they are being dutiful and paying their respects with grace and dignity. But after the mourning period there will be no more “have to” BRF events for them. They can well and truly move forward in whatever way they choose without worrying about command performances with Harry’s family. (Sure, KPC’s coronation will happen but a) that date will be known months in advance and b) after the clown shows of pettiness the RF and RR have been shooting out of confetti cannons for last 10 days, there’s a good chance Harry will have no interest in showing up for that)
So hopefully that means they can then just keep sailing on off to their glorious loving humanitarian future, with their delightful children, far out of reach of the courtiers and Co.