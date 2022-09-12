Duchess Meghan canceled a scheduled appearance on the ‘Tonight Show’?

One week ago, the British media was still throwing massive tantrums about the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, her profile in The Cut and her presence in the UK, in what was supposed to be a brief visit focused on charity. One week ago, Prince William and then-Prince Charles were also throwing tantrums about how they were “freezing out” the Sussexes and pay attention to us, we’re snubbing YOU! How much has changed. Meghan was supposed to spend the rest of September making high-profile appearances to promote her podcast and to promote her charitable interests. All of that is being put on the back-burner, because now the Windsors have captured Meg and she’s canceling her scheduled (but not previously announced) appearances.

Meghan Markle was booked to go on Jimmy Fallon’s show as part of her latest PR salvo — but will now be preparing for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, sources told Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex was booked on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” for Tuesday, Sept. 20, as she and husband Prince Harry were due to be in New York City for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77). “Meghan was due on Fallon,” a source told Page Six. “I don’t even know what she was going to talk about, but that’s obviously canceled now.” The next episode of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify, due to stream Tuesday, is also set to be pushed back, we’re told. Page Six is told the couple is expected to remain in the UK until the monarch’s state funeral, widely believed to be scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. It is not yet known if their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will be brought over from California.

[From Page Six]

No, it’s actually incredibly funny that she was supposed to be at the United Nations in New York that week, the same week her brother-in-law was making a big deal about hosting the “Earthshot Summit” in some Manhattan basement somewhere. Was she actually going to the opening of the General Assembly? LOL. As for the Fallon stuff… considering she went on The Ellen Show and Harry was interviewed by Hoda Kotb just, like, five months ago, I think that’s totally on brand for Meghan. There are people crying about “what would she talk about on a nightly talk show” – she’s literally doing promotion for Archetypes! Besides, Jimmy Fallon isn’t some master inquisitor. He was probably going to make her play some dumb lip sync game.

PS…It is now official that Archetypes pods will be paused for what sounds like two weeks?