Duchess Meghan canceled a scheduled appearance on the ‘Tonight Show’?

One week ago, the British media was still throwing massive tantrums about the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, her profile in The Cut and her presence in the UK, in what was supposed to be a brief visit focused on charity. One week ago, Prince William and then-Prince Charles were also throwing tantrums about how they were “freezing out” the Sussexes and pay attention to us, we’re snubbing YOU! How much has changed. Meghan was supposed to spend the rest of September making high-profile appearances to promote her podcast and to promote her charitable interests. All of that is being put on the back-burner, because now the Windsors have captured Meg and she’s canceling her scheduled (but not previously announced) appearances.
Meghan Markle was booked to go on Jimmy Fallon’s show as part of her latest PR salvo — but will now be preparing for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, sources told Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex was booked on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” for Tuesday, Sept. 20, as she and husband Prince Harry were due to be in New York City for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77).
“Meghan was due on Fallon,” a source told Page Six. “I don’t even know what she was going to talk about, but that’s obviously canceled now.”
The next episode of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify, due to stream Tuesday, is also set to be pushed back, we’re told.
Page Six is told the couple is expected to remain in the UK until the monarch’s state funeral, widely believed to be scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. It is not yet known if their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will be brought over from California.
[From Page Six]
No, it’s actually incredibly funny that she was supposed to be at the United Nations in New York that week, the same week her brother-in-law was making a big deal about hosting the “Earthshot Summit” in some Manhattan basement somewhere. Was she actually going to the opening of the General Assembly? LOL. As for the Fallon stuff… considering she went on The Ellen Show and Harry was interviewed by Hoda Kotb just, like, five months ago, I think that’s totally on brand for Meghan. There are people crying about “what would she talk about on a nightly talk show” – she’s literally doing promotion for Archetypes! Besides, Jimmy Fallon isn’t some master inquisitor. He was probably going to make her play some dumb lip sync game.
PS…It is now official that Archetypes pods will be paused for what sounds like two weeks?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Shame about the podcast. I’d rather listen to it than by inundated by all the pomp and self-importance around the celebration of the Queen.
It’s a long mourning period full of archaic protocols. Everyone will be feeling royal fatigue, even the monarchists. A lot of things have been cancelled in the uk during this time, even charity and sporting events. It’s actually costing people to have this drawn out goodbye.
A friend just called and they had taken their kids to legoland last Thursday afternoon, they arrived in time to do some swimming thing then at dinner notes were left on the tables saying the park would be closed the next day. As they were staying at the park their hotel and tickets were refunded but they still had to travel there and back plus VERY upset small children. On Friday morning as they left people were being turned away at the gates.
Oh and we’re likely going into recession sooner than we would have thanks to the extra bank holiday (when my above friend still has to work but will have her kids at home because the school is shut) and overall mourning shenanigans.
Same here. I was sick of the fawning after 10 minutes. I’m not someone who readily keeps their opinions to themselves either so already work team meetings etc have been interesting haha! What’s even worse about discussing the royals is hearing people say things as though they are their natural opinions when they are word-for-word daily mail talking points. Eye roll
I had seen somewhere on twitter that she was actually supposed to talk at the UN, which LOL for days if true, because William is setting up camp next door bc he wasnt invited to the UNGA and meanwhile Meghan is invited, LOL. Again not sure if that’s true but let’s just think about the rage if it was.
Canceling her Tonight show appearance makes sense (although i’m disappointed) as does postponing Archetypes. I actually think these kinds of appearances – Tonight Show, Ellen – are really important for her bc they let people see who she is behind the headlines and see her personality. So I hope she reschedules.
I saw the same thing, and laughed out loud. Meghan invited to the UNGA, juxtaposed against Willy’s little summit. I have no doubt Meghan will be asked back to the Tonight Show, and probably others, because her exposure and treatment at this royal extravaganza is big news. I respect her decisions to postpone regular business for at least these two weeks. The optics if she didn’t couldn’t be borne. I don’t want to even contemplate the vitriol, possibly even from US media. “The disrespect!!!”
Even if Meghan didn’t stay in the UK, it would have looked bad for her to be yucking it up with Fallon while Harry is grieving. So, it’s understandable.
I just hope everything is re-scheduled for when they get back. I’m sure it will be.
As for Archetypes. I get it as well. I can’t wait for this all to be over. I need to see Meghan SOARING.
I know it was the right thing to cancel because it looks better but I am a petty B and I won’t have because the Windsors don’t deserve her kindness and huge Heart.They should be kissing her feet as to how good she is to them, but they won’t because they are too stupid to grasp any of it.
I hope her podcast returns soon because it brightens my Tuesdays and I love hearing her in conversations with all these amazing women.
@snuffles, I totally agree that it’s too bad she’ll have to reschedule, but at least we can be fairly certain that she’ll be invited back to do promo on the late shows, and hopefully to future appearances at the U.N. etc. I think if there’s one thing we can say about Meghan is she’s always working on something, so she could be on Fallon or the like as often as she wants. She’s shown herself to be an excellent interview and will throw herself into a bit, which helps. Think of this as a way to extend the podcast season for those who still need to catch up on the episodes!
Now see pausing the podcast for this week I get. But the podcast should resume next week. Meghan has done enough for those ingrates. No need for her business to suffer.
I completely agree the podcast should go on. Otherwise it proves the royals are still controlling them. One week is more than enough respect to show a woman who never spoke up publicly to support you.
I think she is observing the official mourning period for the Queen. Also if she released new episodes during the mourning period, the British press response would be out of control. I also think Meghan would be criticized by the American press if she did that. We might want to hear more from her (I know I do!) but she is going to toe the line, especially out of respect to Harry. She has to take her husband into consideration as well and Meghan is a caring person who wants to do right by her husband.
Of course she was appearing to talk about her podcast. These people are willfully obtuse.
I absolutely love the podcast, but I can understand why they’re postponing the next episode. Bummer!
I’m disappointed but I understand Harry needs her, he’s grieving. Who knows when they will be able to reschedule since guests are booked months in advance. The podcast tho what does that have to do with Liz? Life goes on. The rest of the world aren’t in mourning.
If a show host wants her as a guest after the mourning period they will make it happen.
I am feeling a little like you. Life goes on. However, I think she is following Harry’s protocol, and believe, once this farcical period is over it will be business as usual for the Sussexes while the Wales scramble to look busy and embiggen themselves by planning overseas tours.
We’ve been robbed! Meghan only emerges from Montecito once every six to eight months. Y’all know we won’t see her for the rest of the year, this is it. A Christmas card MAYBE featuring her and her husband with obscured images of her babies is the only thing we can now look forward to.
No dumb Jimmy Fallon game. No well-written and inspiring speech to the UN. No OOTD shots of her exiting a restaurant. No visits to NY schools or charities and learning about ways to support the causes. They are even depriving us for TWO WEEKS of Archetypes. We’ll be subsisting on The Cut fashion spread until Spring 2023.
I am so pissed about this! Robbed!!
It’s not that dramatic. She will be back to business by next month.
I am cracking upppp at this. But I do agree. Meghan was just getting back in her element and now she’s gotta be around these pomp and fromp hussies. I know she is lowkey SALTY inside (and rightfully so!) I feel PTSD just watching them with W&K. It would be one thing if they’d planned on being in this UK this long but she was supposed to be back in Cali by now, right? I really hope she (and Harry) aren’t being 50 shades of triggered right now, and I hope she goes right back to undimming her light!
I’ll try to blue sky this…after all this is over, the Sussex’s can go full throttle on ALL of their projects knowing they won’t have to be concerned on how this will affect the poor Queen. They will do their tortuous duty for the next two weeks, then never look back.
@Kelsey “pomp and fromp hussies” !!! 😂🤣
I knew that the podcast would be paused for that old lady. It still sucks. That line Kaiser wrote about Meghan being captured actually scared me. I cannot wait for them to gone from this island when this commotion is all done.
you know that line about capturing meghan made me pause too. what a scary thing to think
I’m actually genuinely worried about that. It’s so easy for an abusive regime that has traded in breaking souls and gaslighting people for generations to wreck your mental health in a short period of time. I don’t pray. I don’t know when the last time I did. But I prayed for her and Harry last night.
She’ll be kicked out after the funeral, folks. Nothing to worry about once that ends. It’s not like they want her anyway.
I am sorry that the podcast has to be paused, but I expected that. She’d get slandered if it kept going after the Queen dies, even if the episodes are done already.
I hope she and Harry go home until the funeral. I’m sure they need the peace it would bring them.
I would think they’ll head back to the US asap, especially if their kids stay home and don’t come for the funeral.
GGGrrrrrr, another f-kin week until this woman gets burried, I am already tired of this circus, I need it ended now. Somebody please make it stooooooppppp!!!!!🙉🙉🙉🙉
For real. I just saw they’re carting that woman’s body through Scotland now. Time to modernize ffs.
I laughed at this. Feels a bit cold, but seriously — I don’t even like wakes. This is like the longest wake of all time. By the time the funeral comes it will feel like she died 3 years ago.
As an Irish-American, I have many thoughts, but one of the lesser ones is that enforced somberness is not how funerals have to be. You should be able to celebrate someone’s life without forcing everyone to be sad and to mourn in a particular way.
She’s really in a no-win situation. If she doesn’t pause it, she’s crass and insensitive. When she does, it’s “what was she going to talk about anyway?” I hope she reschedules all her appearances as soon as she touches back down on US soil.
Me too. I’m not a big fan of Fallon but I’d definitely watch for her.
I think she’ll have to reschedule. The podcast had great momentum going but I’m not sure what this pause will do to it’s #1 ranking. I just listened to the most recent one about spinsters and it was great.
I don’t think it will affect its momentum at all. Despite having to pause her show, Meghan is in the public eye more than ever because of this funeral. The world’s press can’t stop talking about her. It’s not like she’s going radio silent for 2 weeks. Once her show picks back up, it might get even more listeners.
I understand Meghan suspending the podcast because of the mourning period. But I heard no word of William cancelling Earshot.
I’m sick. We were feasting with Meg content and Archetypes, now she’s stuck in England looking like she did in 2018/2019.
I’m sure it will be rescheduled. They will push someone else back, one of their “filler” guests who don’t have something specific coming out to promote. I think all of the drama the Royals have created has made Meghan bigger than ever, lol.
I agree. No offense, but Meghan is “now” and they will totally push someone else back to put her in that slot.
Meghan and Harry have a totally open invite to every talk show in the US. With the exception of someone like the Obamas, *everyone* is getting bumped if a Sussex is willing to come on your show. You couldn’t buy that promotion. Time will always be made.
I enjoy Archetypes, but it’s totally understandable from a PR perspective to postpone for a couple weeks until after the funeral. Honestly more bummed about her missing the UN general assembly because that’s a maybe next year event if they invite her again, and the what-could-have-been optics of Meghan having been invited to meetings or to give a speech while William had to get a rich connection to throw something together for him to look impressive and important too would have been incredible, especially since I’m sure Meghan cancelling her appearance at the UN is the first any of the palaces had heard it was going to happen. They’re probably so relieved William’s little ego trip to New York isn’t happening anymore in light of that.
I think it’s unfair to criticize Meghan for canceling and postponing events and podcasts. She likely wants to be with Harry. It’s more about respecting him than the family.
Who’s criticising her?
G-d Meghan is beautiful. I know that is superficial and there are so many more important things talk about. I’ve always loved her in stills photography but I watched clips of old royal engagements (knowing now what I do) and she’s even more beautiful in motion. There are very very few people historically that a camera loves in both stills and motion
#hottakealert- I’m glad her Fallon appearance got cancelled, because she shouldn’t be on Fallon, because no one should be on Fallon, because he’s a complete idiot who can’t interview to save his life!
If William doesn’t cancel his little Earthshot thing in NY than Meghan should definitely keep her UN engagement. We know that family is not treating them well. KP and WILLIAM and KATE are back to their old tricks of LEAKING and running to the press with stories. What a bunch of lowlives those people are, in the mist of their grief they’re still horrible.
I hope W goes ahead with a rescheduled Earthshot. Can’t wait for that egg to be humiliated.
Ugh I’m so annoyed that everything will get pushed back but BABBy when that first episode comes out again you KNOW all the media will be listening. She doesn’t have to worry about promotion at ALL!
In the meantime there’s been so many viral posts about Meghan on social media. Supporters should post links to her podcast under each and everyone of them. It helps keep the momentum.
Edit: sorry, this was meant to be in reply to Kels.
Damn, and I thought I had dark thoughts about H&M, particuarly Meghan, not being safe in the UK lol
I want Meghan and Harry off that island and back home in Cali, can’t believe how nervous I’ve been for them🥹
I’m not a fan of Fallon, so if the story’s true, I’m not disappointed about Meghan missing that show.
Knew this was going to happen, but my husband (who’s a podcast producer) was shocked. Didn’t think a US company like Spotify would care about the Queen since they operate on their own schedule. I hate this because when you look at photos of Meghan at Dusseldorf the day before, she was GLOWING. She was healing, she just did The Cut, she had such a good momentum, being #1 on Spotify. I was so excited for the WellChild event too. They were both thriving and getting the work they’ve been wanting to do DONE. Now, she looks so scared and re-traumatized being in the UK greeting that crowd, especially when Karens are glaring at her. Complete day and night seeing her greet the UK crowd vs the Invictus crowd in Germany.
There does seem to be some latent apprehension on her face. I do not blame her a bit.