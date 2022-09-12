Princess Anne will be a ‘key confidante’ to her brother, King Charles III

Princess Anne was her parents’ only daughter, and she was exceptionally close to both of her parents. I feel like Anne is going through it – she is probably extremely drained and deeply grieving. Anne and Charles were apparently the only two family members who got to see Queen Elizabeth before she passed away. Charles flew back to London the next day, but Anne remained in Balmoral. On Sunday, she traveled with her mother’s coffin to Edinburgh, and she will also be the only royal traveling with QEII for the flight from Edinburgh to London. So much responsibility falls on the only daughter. Speaking of, apparently King Charles III has plans to make Anne one of his closest advisors. Makes sense – Charles and Anne have always been very close, and he trusts her completely.
As Charles III grapples with his new role, Princess Anne has emerged as a key confidante to the new King. Alongside his mother, she has been a mainstay in his life – and insiders say they are closer now than ever. They were born just 21 months apart and grew up the closest of the siblings – both were teenagers by the time their parents’ third child Prince Andrew started primary school.
Inevitably, given the Royal Family’s protected environment, they forged a special bond above and beyond those that followed with their younger brothers. They are known to revel in each other’s company, sharing the same sense of humour, love of the countryside and affection for all things Scottish. Yet, in adulthood, Anne has also respected their different roles and her elder brother’s constitutional destiny. The brother-sister banter common in so many families has, in her case, been underpinned by a quiet respect.
Now Charles, as was once the case with his mother, is an inexperienced Monarch in need of a trusted ear, someone with whom to share confidences – and, increasingly, seek advice. Neither the King nor his sister would surely have wished to be the only siblings present at the bedside of their mother as she passed away at Balmoral Castle, but it is understood Andrew and Edward, travelling in a car driven by Prince William, were not able to reach the castle in time. The fact that Charles and his sister were the only siblings present meant they could briefly mourn privately together, further strengthening their unique relationship.
It is unclear yet whether the King will bestow a new title on Anne in addition to that of Princess Royal – the highest honour bestowed on a female member of the Royal Family by the Monarch. Anne became the seventh Princess Royal in 1987. Princess Mary, daughter of Charles I, was the first to be given the title in 1642. But whatever Anne’s formal title, the evidence suggests her importance to King Charles will rank close to that of the Queen and Prince of Wales.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is absolutely King Charles III assuring his beloved sister that she will likely only need to curtsy to Queen Camilla and no one else (especially Kate). He will take care of Anne, I am sure. I believe she will remain HRH Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, but I’m sure the new king will find some baroque way to elevate her status in his royal court (not that she cares, honestly). Anne was QEII’s rock, Anne was Philip’s rock and now Anne is King Charles III’s rock. Little sister to the king, stability in an ocean of drama.
Ugh. Too bad Anne wasn’t first born. She would be a better queen than Charles will be king.
Wouldn’t have mattered. At the time she was born even if she had been first the rules would have made PC the heir as a male.
💯 Anne would have made the best monarch out of that bunch, absolutely the most capable and the hardest working. She’s advised Charles all along and nothing gets leaked so it’s a good choice for him.
I always remember the attempted kidnapping of her. A guy with a gun told her she had to come with him and she said “not bloody likely” and ended up escaping and going back to work the next day.
Anne always was a badass. She has more cojones than all her brothers put together. Love it.
I always forget that she wasn’t the first born; she is so good at her job -and she actually does it as a job- that I get irrationally mad that the male primogeniture rules were in place, before I remember that she’s actually second born.
Well, yes, she’s one of the few with brains.
Still think she would make a better monarch.
As do I. I wish QEII had passed the torch to Anne as she is much better suited, obviously. But the fact that Charles was still kvetching about his terrible upbringing in his late 50’s still showed how immature he actually is and has been.
Does that article give off vibes that it’s PW’s fault that PA and PE didn’t get there in time since he was driving?
Well, they flew up, but, according to some articles, the PM was told at 430 UK time, which means that she had passed before they even got on the plane.
william drove from the airport to Balmoral, I think that’s what the article was referencing. But yeah she had passed before they ever got on the plane.
I think Anne is the only family member Charles likes so this makes sense. I want to know if Edward is getting the Edinburgh title or not.
Doesn’t make much sense to create new versions of Scottish titles if Scotland could become independent in the near future.
it could be a catalyst for an independence run by Scotland. They don’t give out Duke of Connaught title anymore b/c it’s in republic of ireland. It might be wise to see what the blowback is on the wales titles before issuing Scottish ones.
The fact that QEII didn’t grant Edward the title once PP passed was telling. Why didn’t she?? He was promised at his wedding to Sophiesta. Wouldn’t be surprised if Charlie was whispering into his Mummy’s ear, just like Andrew….what a pathetic, petty and infantile man-child Charles is.
Like father, like son as the saying goes……
No, BSN, she couldn’t have. Charles inherited the title on his father’s death so he held the dukedom. Now that it’s reverted to the crown, it’s a question of Charles honoring his parents’ wishes or having other plans with it.
She looks absolutely devastated in the photos and videos of her on display to mourners during the endless cortège through Scotland. Now she understands a bit of what the family put Harry and William through when they made them walk behind Diana’s coffin.
I can’t imagine having to publicly mourn the death of a loved one. They must all be so exhausted.
I keep thinking about this. Children forced to walk behind their mother’s casket. Forced to greet weeping adults and accept their condolences. I was William and Harry’s age when The Princess of Wales died: did the British press ever comment on that, take Charles to task?
they were human shields to keep the crowd from booing Charles. Charles had to hide behind his 15 and 12 year old sons for protection. Harry has come out to say that he shouldn’t have been made to do that walk–he said that back in 2017 I think.
I’ve said this before when we’ve talked about Diana’s death, but my children are close to the ages Harry and William were when their mom died, and I cannot fathom the cruelty and selfishness of making them walk in the procession. Nobody who knows the first thing about children would endorse that idea as in the best interests of the child. I know it was “always done” but someone should have thought about how that would make those boys feel and put their foot down.
They have let those boys down at every possible turn and it’s no wonder one is a rage monster and the other fled halfway around the world.
@ lanne, once a coward, always a coward. Charles will be a coward until his dying day.
I have no doubt Charles and Anne are close, but Charles needs proximity to Anne’s positive PR far more than he needs a “confidante” about how to do the job.
Whatever residual affection people have for the queen and her legacy, it transfers directly to Anne, not Charles. Anne’s always been seen as hard working, low drama, beloved by her parents, and full of nothing but dUtY. Andrew is a pariah, W&K are worthless, Edward is a nothingburger, Camilla is polarizing, he’s burned H&M over and over… so that leaves Anne. She’s really his only hope at any popularity.
Yes, Charles will need Anne with the state of the kingdom he’s inherited, in addition to the state he’s allowed the family to get into & his own lack of popularity.
Incidentally, Louise looks lovely in the pictures with the family.
He also needs her because she is the only other “working” royal who equals his amount of hours. He’s not going to get that kind of labor out of W&K.
Just watched the pecking order at the St. Giles service, and while the siblings were arranged in age, that puts Anne right beside/behind her brother. Andrew very much an odd man out, and poor Edward trailing at the end. So, the optics are that Anne is Charles’ hand. Even Camilla doesn’t have the closeness that Charles and Anne have after 71 years. Makes sense to me.
Unless Anne is going to be made joint Queen, there’s no way that she won’t be curtseying to Camilla.
She’ll have to courtesy to Camilla now, but the queen said she didn’t have to courtesy to Camilla when she was (technically) Princess of Wales.
And now that Kate is PoW, Charles will likely say Anne doesn’t have to courtesy to her either.
What is this about Charles being an “inexperienced Monarch” just like his mother was? Elizabeth was 25, with no prior expectation of becoming Queen. Charles is 73 and has been in training for a lifetime.
Yes. They just tried to infantilize a 73 year old man. Incredible reach.
Wait so does Camilla get referred to as “the Queen” now? not “the Queen Consort”? (looking at the last line in the quoted text.) I’m not familiar at all with these naming intricacies but woof, that hits,,, different.
I mean, yes. Shes the queen consort but that tile has never really been used, its always just been Queen. QUeen Elizabeth (the Queen mother), Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary, etc. I think they’re only using consort for clarification purposes now, but it will be dropped soon enough.
Exactly. The word consort is only used to show that she is the wife of a king rather than queen in her own right, like Elizabeth ll who was Queen Regnant. Camilla’s title will be HM Queen Camilla but I think consort is included at the moment for PR purposes.
“not that she cares, honestly” — Ehh, no. Anne cares deeply about this sh-t, just like the rest of them. Any time any royal or aristocrat insists that titles and rank don’t matter, I always laugh, bc the truth is that it matters deeply, it’s just they don’t want to act in a way where it’s obvious just how deeply it matters to them, bc that looks bad to the plebs. They know people like it when people in their position act all disaffected by this stuff.
In truth, Anne cares a heck of a lot about who gets to curtsy to who. IIRC, she was the one who threw the tantrum around the time of Will and Kate’s marriage (or was it Charles and Camilla’s marriage?) which prompted the Queen to change the rules to make it so that “””blood princesses””” outranked married-in women, thereby making it so that Anne doesn’t have to curtsy to Camilla unless Camilla is with Charles. She can and will pull rank when it suits her just fine.
Andrew threw the tantrum on hehalf of his two “blood” princess daughters. The daughters and Kate are not close and they were going to have to curtsy to Kate.
Anne turned down a title for her husband and her children do not have titles. Of course she has flaws but she didn’t need titles for her family or kids.
@Truthiness, Anne turning down titles for her husband and children is not an indication that she doesn’t care about titles and rank, period. She cares about it insofar as *she* herself is concerned, but not her children, because her reasoning was that it doesn’t matter–her children are far too low on the royal totem pole that even them having the titles and styles entitled to the children of dukes/earls/what have you wouldn’t change it. They are still going to remain the grandchildren of the monarch, descended through the female line, which means for all intents and purposes, they are not royals at all. Whatever title and status her husband is given won’t change that fact for anyone.
Similarly, Andrew doesn’t give a sh-t about anyone except himself, so the idea that he went out of his way to protest on behalf of his daughters when he likely doesn’t know, and doesn’t care, about their petty disputes, is laughable. At most, he might have only cared because he views his children’s status as a reflection of his own self, but that’s about it.
Anne, on the other hand, reportedly demanded that the rules be changed because she didn’t want to have to curtsy to Camilla, period. She wanted them changed such that she, as the daughter of the sovereign, would be higher up in the order of precedence than Camilla, who was going to be the wife of the Prince of Wales. This was not going to happen, so the compromise, that Anne would only have to curtsy to Camilla if Camilla was with Charles, was offered, and that’s where it stands right now.
The rules changed in 2012 after commoner Kate married into the family. Beatrice and Eugenie were/are not friends with Kate, there is considerable friction. Andrew threw the tantrum because his daughters – he always stressed his daughters were BLOOD PRINCESSES (good Lord that guy) – should NOT have to curtsy to a “married in” princess. Even worse, she was a commoner to start with, they feel “above” her. Before his tantrum the phrase “blood princess” wasn’t used by the public.
Charles married Camilla in 2005. No changes to any curtsy rule.
Yes Anne cares and she is just as rude as Charles, Andy and little Eddie. They all act entitled.
@A, I don’t know when the “blood princesses” rule came about for sure (I am thinking around William and Kate’s marriage) but I do remember clearly that Anne griped about having to courtesy to Diana (Anne was pretty much terrible to Diana from the get-go) so the queen changed the rule for her around the time of Charles and Diana’s wedding. The queen made it such that Anne did not have to curtsey to Diana and I believe (unlike the “blood princesses” rule) that was even in the presence of Charles.
I heard a very similar story, but it was about Anne not wanting to curtsy Camilla, rather than Diana. But the story about her being terrible to Diana from the outset tracks though, because that was the case for every woman in the royal family at the time, including and up to the Queen. The Queen, Princess Margaret, and Anne were all hugely pissed off and jealous about the fact that Diana was occupying so much of the positive press coverage that they felt they were entitled to. Anne in particular had been given a lot of the spotlight as the Queen’s only daughter, and the only Princess of that generation, and she was not happy about yielding any of that attention to Princess Diana.
Let’s not forget the infamous threat that Philip made to Diana around the time of the Wales’ separation. “Be careful my dear, or they’ll take your title away.” To which Diana replied, “My title is a lot older than any of yours,” or something like that.
Even Diana herself wasn’t above pulling rank using her title if she felt like she wasn’t being treated well. There’s a story about how, when she was working as a nanny for a family before her marriage, the child’s mom had scolded Diana about something or the other. Diana didn’t say anything, but the next day, she left her checkbook open and on the couch, so that her boss could see that it said, “Lady Diana Spencer.” Her boss asked her about it the next day, saying, “I didn’t know you were a lady.”
Then there’s the fact that Diana’s father was the “Earl Spencer”, not the “Earl OF Spencer”, which was a big deal because not having the “of” in your title means you slightly outrank all the other Earls who do have the “of”.
tl;dr: This sh-t matters to every single one of these people, and anyone who insists that it doesn’t, while still making use of these titles/styles is lying to everyone, including themselves.
LOL, @A, Princess Anne didn’t want to curtsey to Camilla either! But it did start with Diana to my knowledge. I am around the same age as Diana was and I remember the terrible gossip coming out about how very early on in Charles and Diiana”s marriage Anne made it very clear that she thought Diana was stupid and not deserving of her respect – and took every opportunity to let Diana know that.
Yes, the “blood princesses” rule was a new thing to appease Anne and Andrew when Charles married Camilla. Under the system that had been used for hundreds of years, as wife of the then Prince of Wales, Camilla should have outranked all the ladies except for the late queen. Kate would have been next in the order of precedence.
I am curious to see what happens to the “blood princesses” rule under Charles III’s reign. This rule apparently is to be used in public and not just private. I was surprised to learn this when I heard of Camilla and Princess Anne going on an engagement together and Anne was quite late (on purpose?) and Camilla had to stay out in inclement weather and wait for her because Anne outranked her.
But clearly, Kate doesn’t follow the “blood princesses” rule as evident at a fashion event in London (beginning of 2019?) that was initially billed as Sophie’s event, then, we learned that Kate and Beatrice would be tagging along. At the event, the Royals entered a room to meet people in a receiving line.
Under the BP rule, Beatrice should have gone first, Sophie second and Kate last (in private they are said to go by birth order and not rank, but if not, or in public they go by rank, Kate would go second). Since, however, it was Sophie’s event, it would have been nice if Beatrice said: I will go second, after Sophie. But none of that happened.
Kate literally barged into the room ahead of the other two and went quickly up to the receiving line.
Then to add insult to injury, Kate stood there and chatted with the first person(s) in the reception line for the longest time. Beatrice and Sophie were left standing behind Kate, twiddling their thumbs. At one point, Sophie and Beatrice started to chat with each other but it was pretty ridiculous and very clear that Kate was flouting the BP rule.
Will Charles acquiesce to the blood princesses? Or, will he kowtow to the new Princess of Wales? I am actually very curious to see who wins out on this issue because it would be very telling of Charles’s current belief regarding Kate’s role in the firm.
@Mary, yup, I don’t doubt for a second that Anne absolutely did that. I am not nearly old enough to have seen the coverage first hand, but Anne had always given off the vibes of being incredibly snobby and condescending towards others in private, so I really do not understand where any of the fondness for her comes from on the part of the public.
I think people like her because they think she “doesn’t make a fuss”, but no one seems to realize that the moment the tap is closed on the praise for her seemingly unfussy and hardworking ways, she starts to get real bothered about that, really fast. That is precisely what happened when Diana came onto the scene. She was a new face, a breath of fresh air, and above all else, was referred to as “Princess Diana” by the press bc of her title as Princess of Wales.
And I absolutely think it bothered Anne enormously that she was no longer the “only” princess on the scene from that generation, in the eyes of the public. And if there’s one thing this family is known for, it’s their own insecurity about their own rank/status/position in comparison to that of others getting in the way of being a decent human being. We saw it with the Queen, we saw it with Princess Margaret, we saw it with Charles, and so it obviously was with Anne.
Wrt Kate, I don’t think much will change. The rule as it is right now will stay in place, whether she follows it or not, bc the truth is, she is made to feeling the pecking order in that family pretty keenly in tons of other ways, owing to the fact that she is “middle-class” and from a humbler background than the royals and aristocrats she surrounds herself with now. Kate definitely knows her place in that family, and if she forgets, she is reminded, in plenty of others ways, exactly where she stands, no matter who she refuses to curtsy too.
Agree 100% with A says. I can remember a time when Chas and Anne were in deep competition about press attention for the most hard working royal title and there was tension between them. Chas hated the press having repeated digs that Anne would make a better Queen than he would a King.
Anne is a crashing snob who was disdainful towards Diana.
Tension too when she was having an affair with Camilla’s then husband. Bullshit that the siblings have always been close. Same as the myth about the Queens marriage and that Camilla is Charles only and true love. Kanga Tryon anyone?
Oh @ Carrie, I would love to sit next to you with a pitcher of cocktails to hear all of these fabulous tidbits that you have up your sleeve!!
I did not know that Anne had an affair with Cam’s husband!! How delicious and deserving all in one scoop!!
@BothSidesNow, that’s not even the half of it. The rumour is that the Anne and Cam’s ex-husband have been shacking up with each other these last few years. Anne’s marriage to Tim Laurence, while it’s still there on paper, isn’t actually a material reality, and hasn’t been for a while now, and they’re all largely okay with it, bc well, think of *that* scandal and how it would be treated by the press, if the King’s sister divorces her second husband to be with the King’s wife’s ex-husband.
It’s always been said she would have made a great King had she been born a male, after all.
I got the impression that after Charles left Balmoral, Anne was in charge. Everyone deferred to her, both as the elder sister and the most senior royal. At least they got Anne’s role right, and she’s doing a proper job of it, as they would say.
The Queen set the routine before she died, Anne is carrying out her mother’s wishes. And I totally agree, doing a proper job of it.
I think this crowd would love a story about Charles’ scoffing and horrible treatment of his staffers as he tried to sign that one big document. Did you see that? He actually bared teeth! Ugh.
Just the most petty comment ever, is Louise wearing blue shoes with a black outfit?
Sure looks like it. Now that you’ve opened up the comment about what they are wearing :), It always looks like she’s wearing her mother’s hand-me-downs. I’ve always loved the way Anne dresses.
I always find it amusing when Royals are forced to fix their own hair. Camilla was lacking her usual puff in the early days, Louise was super frizzy, and Zara and Eugenie both had the “pulled back, low bun/clip” everyone with zero time knows well.
@purleypot Anne is super snappy and appropriate. I sometimes wonder if Louise’s parents tell her to buy everything a size bigger because she’ll grow into it? It’s definitely not sized correctly for her, even if she’s trying to be trendy and doing the oversized thing. I’ve always thought it looks like she’s wearing a tall or regular size when she should be wearing petite, or something like that. It’s none of the joints seem to line up properly, if that makes sense
@Anastasia Louise IS literally wearing her mothers hand me downs. There have been many articles about it linking the items.
Someone in BRF is reading other news reports besides the British Tabloids, and are shocked by how people are reacting, at the Irish football game, Lizzie in a box, was sang by most of fans at the stadium, in Scotland some popped champagne to celebrate her death, and booed loudly when Charles was proclaimed king.
The British trashloids are going after a black professor that called out Queen, even little Jeff besos, Took a shot at her because he donated 2 million to the college.
That is why they needed Harry and Meghan out there, because the world is watching and they’re not looking good.
Anne not being the monarch just reaffirms how ridiculous this whole system is. She’s the smartest one and she’s “worked” just as hard as Charles, without fueling embarrassing scandal. As far as I know, she’s never been heard on tape expressing a desire to be a personal hygiene product.
(I cannot resist putting “work” in quotation marks, because royaling isn’t exactly coal mining or nursing.)
She actually did have affairs while married to her first husband (who was a total philanderer.) Risqué letters that the current husband wrote to her while they were carrying on were stolen and sent to the newspapers. She then divorced husband number 1 and married number 2. Anne benefited from Charles & Diana imploding and being all over the news.
I really hate that this insanely heavy emotional workload is getting dumped on her. It always falls to the women to carry that load, doesn’t it?
The same thing happens/happened in my family. The oldest daughter (my mom on one side, aunt B on the other) has to take care of their parents, siblings, etc. and do all of the heavy lifting to manage the family and take care of all the small yet crucial little things that keep everybody else functioning and comfortable, while getting zero credit or appreciation.
It’s exhausting, and leaves very little room for dealing with your own grief. I hope someone in that family is taking care of her, too.
I really feel for Anne. My parents died 1 year apart on the same day. You haven’t really started grieving for the first one and the second parent passes. Then having to deal with everything, do the emotional heavy lifting for the family and grieve in public on top of that has to be very difficult. I hope she has a good support system in place.
Can Charles give her the Duke (Duchess) of Edinburgh title since it’s not an inherited title (I don’t think anyway)? She’s about the only one who would make use of it.
In the car pics of Anne and Harry, they seem to be the only ones deeply grieving. Probably these two were the only ones who truly loved her.
I think the photos at Balmoral with the family looking at all the flowers showed how sad they all were. Eugenie especially looked devastated.
I think this is a great idea. The first thing she can do is teach him how to not growl at the staff in public. Anything else is gravy after that.
Banter with “quiet respect”. That sounds fun.