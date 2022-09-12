Prince William pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I… have lost a grandmother’

Something I learned when Prince Philip passed away is that the Windsors have rules about the timing of personal tributes for family members. When Philip passed away, first his children got to release their own tributes and photos. Then a day later, his grandchildren could release their statements and photos. Since Peggington is the Dauphin of the Salt Throne, I think he gets to go “first” after King Charles III. As such, he released a statement on social media on Saturday. On a scale of “Pissypants, Harry-focused tribute to Prince Philip” to “calling his dead mother paranoid in a social media video,” where does this rate?

Prince William said in an official statement released Saturday, “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

“I, however, have lost a grandmother,” he continued, reflecting on what the Queen meant to his family. “And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” said William, 40.

He went on to thank the late Queen “for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”

William concluded, “My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”