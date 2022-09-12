Prince William pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I… have lost a grandmother’

Something I learned when Prince Philip passed away is that the Windsors have rules about the timing of personal tributes for family members. When Philip passed away, first his children got to release their own tributes and photos. Then a day later, his grandchildren could release their statements and photos. Since Peggington is the Dauphin of the Salt Throne, I think he gets to go “first” after King Charles III. As such, he released a statement on social media on Saturday. On a scale of “Pissypants, Harry-focused tribute to Prince Philip” to “calling his dead mother paranoid in a social media video,” where does this rate?

Prince William said in an official statement released Saturday, “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

“I, however, have lost a grandmother,” he continued, reflecting on what the Queen meant to his family. “And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” said William, 40.

He went on to thank the late Queen “for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”

William concluded, “My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

“My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support.” True story, Queen Elizabeth II told people that Kate needed to get a job when W&K were dating. QEII thought it looked awful that Kate spent a decade waiting for the ring and doing literally nothing else. But whatever. I went back and re-read William’s tribute to Philip and I was astounded by the simple fact that he cannot stop centering himself in every relative’s death.

45 Responses to “Prince William pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I… have lost a grandmother’”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:07 am

    What a joke. He is so unserious and sad. Looking like Quagmire and shit. It is always I, I, and Me, Me, Me with this one. Gross.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      September 12, 2022 at 9:26 am

      Quagmire…oh no, I can’t unsee it now!

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      September 12, 2022 at 11:07 am

      Well, it did feel like a lot of unnecessary point-scoring and, after all the references to the country, the “Realms” and the “Commonwealth” being absolute, and “my father, the King” I felt like going “And tomorrow, the world!” My goodness, that was something. Jeez.

      Reply
    • Hel says:
      September 12, 2022 at 1:32 pm

      I went to read his tribute to his grand father that Kaiser had linked and they are so similar, it’s unbelievable. It’s like copying oneself with changing just some words.

      Reply
  2. Midnight@theOasis says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:08 am

    “I”, “I”, “I”. It’s all about Peggington with lots of shade towards Harry. William is such a douche. Harry’s statement is much better and heartfelt.

    Reply
  3. kyliegirl says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Wonder if they dailyfail will count the number of references to himself?!? This is basically the same format as his tribute to Philip with one marked difference. In the tribute to Philip he stated that he and Catherine will continue to support the Queen. In his tribute to the Queen he said I will support the King, not he and Catherine. Makes you go Hmmm.

    Reply
    • swirlmamad says:
      September 12, 2022 at 9:40 am

      Good eye. His FQC is expected to be beside him supporting the King as well but no mention of that. Hmmm.

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      September 12, 2022 at 9:50 am

      Just like his Prince Philip tribute that was actually about him. Has he never read a personal essay before? There has to be ones that are better that he could follow the format of. It feels like he looked at Harry’s from Prince Phillips death and said, not enough I’s.

      Reply
    • Duch says:
      September 12, 2022 at 7:06 pm

      Kyliegirl, very good catch. Oh my.

      Reply
  4. K8erade says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:10 am

    How is anyone surprised this is William’s statement? William seems the least broken up about all of this. Dude couldn’t even wait 15 minutes before declaring himself Duke of Cornwall and putting his hands in the Cornwall money stash. I wouldn’t be surprised if Peggy is popping a bottle of champagne every night with his awful wife to celebrate.

    Reply
  5. Beach Dreams says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Lol. Elizabeth didn’t even meet her until 2008. William was also on a different continent when that meeting happened.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 12, 2022 at 9:17 am

      I literally looked up Peter Phillips’ wedding date when this came out bc I was like, no, it hasnt been 20 years. Kate knew the Queen for 14 years. I mean that’s not nothing, but I’m like….did William just forget about that time he ditched his cousin’s wedding and left his girlfriend to deal with his family and grandmother on her own? (jesus I’m still appalled by how sh1tty that was of him…)

      Reply
      • Noki says:
        September 12, 2022 at 9:25 am

        And he ditched her because was it Jecca that came calling?

      • Nic919 says:
        September 12, 2022 at 2:52 pm

        Yes I did the same because I was certain Peter Philip’s did not marry 20 years ago and lo and behold I was correct. That is actually a huge error and shows sloppiness.

        In 2002 it’s very possible William wasn’t even considering kate a girlfriend. The infamous fashion took place in 2002.

  6. Cerys says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:13 am

    On first reading, it seems like a nice tribute. But the more you look at it, it becomes more apparent that it’s very self centred. I also found it a bit odd that he did not mention Kate by name just as “my wife”. Maybe that’s just me though…..

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 12, 2022 at 9:21 am

      Same here, at first pass it seems fine, I think it’s ok to talk about the loss personally and in terms of one’s family, but given his history of making EVERYTHING about him and his alone, it’s just one more example of it.

      Reply
  7. C-Shell says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:14 am

    Yeah, okay. Not only centers himself, but references to his family include none of their names. Arguably, QEII was the most significant individual he’ll ever have in his life, her global presence probably will never be matched, just from sheer endurance if not impact. Maybe his statement was meant to reflect her humanity and role as grandmother and great-grandmother, but it doesn’t inspire. Not going to thread jack, because I know we’ll get a post about Harry’s statement. I always love the way he humanizes, but honors the impact others have had on him and the world.

    Reply
  8. Rapunzel says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:14 am

    “True story, Queen Elizabeth II told people that Kate needed to get a job when W&K were dating.”

    True story: William didn’t even introduce Kate to his grandmother. She had to meet TQ on her own.

    And 20 years of guidance? Um…TQ didn’t even meet Kate until many years into Will and Kate’s relationship.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      September 12, 2022 at 11:18 am

      Gee, I wonder if the Daily Fail will do a column, examining the queen’s first meeting with Kate. Will they call William a liar, and declare that, although William may have known Kate for 20 years, he did not introduce her to the queen when they first met because that would be… ridiculous. Still waiting. Bueller, Bueller?

      Reply
  9. equality says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:16 am

    That quote about grief is actually from a book by psychiatrist Colin Murray Parkes. Where are all the loud voices yelling about plagiarism and stealing like when Meghan uses one word in common with somebody else.

    Reply
    • swirlmamad says:
      September 12, 2022 at 9:42 am

      Funny I saw a few say that it was originally written by C.S. Lewis. Regardless of who did, it’s clear that TQ did NOT originate that quote yet they’re attributing it to her as if she is so profound.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      September 12, 2022 at 10:47 am

      That was my first thought as well – the quote did not originate with her, and it’s a paraphrase in any event. I was thinking that maybe it was just a phrase she used often and passed on but he comes pretty close to suggesting that she coined the phrase.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        September 12, 2022 at 11:20 am

        I actually was not familiar with the phrase and, based on what William wrote, I thought that his granny had originated it and thought that was a profound thing to say. Figures.

  10. Becks1 says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:19 am

    I am going back and forth on this one. At first reading it seemed okay, but the more I read it the more I just think it feels kind of flat, especially compared to Harry’s. Maybe that’s just my bias coming through?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 12, 2022 at 9:27 am

      Well, your first impression was that it seems okay. Which is true because just okay is a pretty flat description. So your gut was prob right. It just seems like William never had a teacher that critiqued him on how to write without using “I” so much. Yeah, it shows he centers himself but it also just shows poor writing skills.

      Reply
    • Merricat says:
      September 12, 2022 at 9:33 am

      It is detached and thinky, so there’s less a sense of personal grief.

      Reply
      • Lexistential says:
        September 12, 2022 at 9:57 am

        @Merricat “Detached and thinky” hits the nail on the head. That’s why William’s statement feels so flat, especially next to Harry’s.

    • Nic919 says:
      September 12, 2022 at 2:54 pm

      It came off as me, myself and me again on first reading for me. It was fine, but his wife and kids were barely referenced. And he got the date wrong for when kate would have met the queen. Off by six years is a lot.

      Reply
  11. Lizzie says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:20 am

    His wife had 20 years of the queens guidance which she rejected at every turn. Get a job, no. Work more as a royal, no. Sorry but your grandmother had no use for your wife.

    Reply
    • Dawning says:
      September 12, 2022 at 10:57 am

      At Lizzie, 20 years of guidance and she is still as dumb as a box of rocks. The only thing she excels at is being a mean girl.
      I am glad Meghan probably had only a few meetings with Betty, for she is too smart and wholesome for this lot.

      Reply
  12. Miranda says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:26 am

    LMAO at QEII thinking that Kate’s waity-ing was lazy and pathetic. When an elderly woman who was raised from childhood to believe that her bloodline made her exceptional, who lacked a formal education and had few friends outside of her own family members, thinks you’re useless…

    Reply
  13. Hannah says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:33 am

    Cue all the comments (not on here) about how *kingly* and *stately* W’s speech was. I kid you not. I heard many an old biddy (apologies for ageist language) tearfully speaking of it yesterday. My age, eh not so much

    I personally resonated more with Harry’s speech because it’s what I would say when the time comes with my grandparents

    W’s read like it was written by a courtier after being briefed to make his look formal and as someone of his station 🙄

    Before you laugh me off here, there is a contingent of people in Britain who seriously still think like that 🫣😳

    I’m fkn over all of them except Meghan, Archie, Lili & Harry — may their star continue to rise in the YS and around the world

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      September 12, 2022 at 6:56 pm

      Hannah, although old, I’m not a biddy. I think it’s years of conditioning for them, and they’re not going to change now.

      William’s statement was okay. He can’t write something more personal, because I don’t think he has a clue what his feelings are or how to articulate them. His statement was okay.

      When Harry wrote about Phillip, he made him human. Not just a royal, but human. He did the same with Elizabeth. You get a glimpse of the grandpa and granny that Harry loved.

      Reply
  14. ElleV says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:37 am

    the queen famously said that grief was the price we pay for love? i thought that was spider man

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u_TswLQ4ws

    Reply
  15. Lemons says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:39 am

    Williams needs a competent speechwriter and copy editor. This reads as very infantile which is why I think we’re getting this “me me me” takeaway. He or his writers do not know how to write outside of William as the first-person, as the central subject…even when attempting to celebrate others.

    I hated reading this as it does not flow.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    September 12, 2022 at 10:12 am

    William’s statement is very much tied up in Royal Protocol. The stans will like it but it wasn’t personal enough to me.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      September 12, 2022 at 10:35 am

      As I was reading the statement, I had the feeling that William is “bragging” for the relationship his wife had with the queen for many many years (lol at 20 years, 14 max) and the opportunity his children had to spend time with her… I seriously doubt it…he just wants to show that he was close to her in a constant competition with Harry.

      Reply
  17. Anscrming says:
    September 12, 2022 at 11:29 am

    Longtime lurker who has enjoyed many LOLs at Kaiser’s wit finally has to comment. ‘Dauphin of the Salt Throne’ made me spew coffee at the screen and howl. A wordsmith, if ever there was. Brava!

    Reply
  18. Case says:
    September 12, 2022 at 11:47 am

    Bizarre to thank his grandmother for the kindness she showed him and his family, as though she’s an acquaintance.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      September 12, 2022 at 12:25 pm

      It really does. There is an incredible sense of distance and performance in that statement. As if he is playing the statesman. It is weird that a statement that invokes, “I” so much can feel so impersonal??

      His comms team did a really poor job on this. Clearly his staff are as motivated and competent as he is. I wonder if he just approved the statement or actually had any input into shaping it. Harry’s statement in contrast was either written or shaped by him because of the level of personal detail in the framing.

      Connecting with anyone really isn’t TOB’s thing.

      Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    September 12, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    LOL’ing at William thanking the late queen on behalf of his generation. Is there a person who’s less representative of his generation than William?

    Also laughing at the line asserting that the queen’s example of service was “from another age” but “still relevant.” Translation: Good on Grannie for working so hard. I may pretend to admire it, but I’m not going to emulate it.

    He’s such a work-shy slacker.

    (Also, I think I counted 16 I’s, me’s and my’s. As others have noted, he’s so self-centered.)

    Reply
  20. Liz Version 700k says:
    September 12, 2022 at 2:35 pm

    William is his father’s son…selfish and narcissistic to the bone. But at least Charles has someone on staff who can write a bit more coherently. All I got from this is Me, Myself and I and did I mention Meeeeeee

    Reply

