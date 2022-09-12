Prince Harry’s tribute to QEII: ‘We smile knowing that you & grandpa are reunited now’

Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, released a personal statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday. Prince Harry released his statement today, early in the morning. As I’ve said before, there is a hierarchy and timing to how the Windsors’ personal tributes are released, and I would assume that the Queen’s children and other grandchildren will be releasing their own statements in the coming days too. Just like the brothers’ individual tributes to Prince Philip, Harry sort of effortlessly outshines his brother. Harry’s tribute to his grandfather was joyful and representative of the good parts of Philip – William’s tribute was about how he (William) liked having time with Philip. So it is with their dueling statements about QEII. This was posted to Archewell this morning:
In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”
Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.
Thank you for your commitment to service.
Thank you for your sound advice.
Thank you for your infectious smile.
We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.
[Prince Harry’s statement via Archewell]
God, Harry is good at this. I actually choked up a little at “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.” Considering the way the British media has gone on and on, you’d think that Harry was his grandmother’s favorite, his grandfather’s favorite and the most important person in the royal family. Weird how that happened.
I don’t live in England and don’t care at all about the monarchy. I feel bad for anyone that loses a family member because it’s sad and that’s the extent of how I feel about the Queen since she’s essentially a stranger to me. But my god, that statement was beautiful and I actually teared up. He made me care.
+1. His statement is perfect on every level. Well done, Prince Harry. People always show us who they are.
It’s a beautiful statement. I lost my grandmother a few years ago- and though she lived a long life – I still feel the void. This statement brought me back to loosing her.
I love the reference to first meetings. Meeting her as his commander in chief for the first time- that is poignant and so significant- as of course meetings with his new family. I love how he never leaves any doubt as to how he feels about Meghan.
Harry humanised her, the other brother reified her. Harry has Mama, the other brother doesn’t and therein lies the rub.
He really is so good at this. It’s just so….warm, I guess? Emotional? and he does a good job of paying tribute to The Queen as well as to his grandmother. I can’t put my finger on why I like this one so much better than William’s. I said on the other post that it could just be my bias? But there’s something different.
The line about her infectious smile and then how we are smiling knowing she and Philip are together in peace just really got to me and I did get a little teary eyed, and I have not been emotional about the queen’s passing.
For one, Harry used “we” a lot more than “I.” But also, he uses descriptive words that add emotion, action and color – darling, hugging, beloved, cherish, honor, smile. William writes like a robot with a limited vocabulary.
William uses the word ‘I’ way too much. Harry uses ‘we’ and reduces and spreads out any ‘I’s.
It really does make a difference to the reader – it’s a writing style.
There’s love in Prince Harry’s tribute. His ability to emote with grace is one of the traits he either inherited or learned from his mother.
William is a narcissist, and only sees the world through the prism of how things affect *him*. For that reason, his tributes are not loving; they are self indulging.
That’s the key, there’s love in what Harry wrote. I teared up at this–that’s what funerals & memorials do to us if we don’t personally know that person, we do know someone else whom we’ve loved & lost. William’s statement was, well, just that. A statement. About him, not his grandmother.
@ Weatherby, agree!! Harry’s statement was so well written, eloquent and touching. Harry encapsulated his grandmother in all of the right ways.
Whereas Bullyiam was I, I, I on speed. My gawd, I don’t think he thinks of anyone, expect his next pegger, each and every day. What a narcissist.
I think it’s because William’s is basically a collection of random factoids without a lot of emotional reasoning behind including them. Do we need to know how old he was when the queen died? Do we need to know how many years ago he started dating Kate? His read like a math word problem:
If the writer is in their 5th decade and the writers spouse first met the writers grandma 20 years ago, how old was the writer when he introduced his spouse to his grandma?
And then those facts aren’t even correct or are worded bizarrely! Kate did not have 20 years of knowing the queen. Fifth decade is such a weird way to say “I just turned 40.” And all his kids will have lifelong memories of grandma? Louis might not even remember her.
On the Windsor walkabout, Kate told another of those stories about how Louis supposedly comforted her by telling her Liz was “now with great grandpa”. Uh huh.
@ windyriver, well, we all know that that “quote” from Luis was bullshit…he’s 4 yo, right? How would he be able to make the connection? Because he didn’t but KHate the Ice Queen was dancing the jig the day that QEII passed as she was granted the brass ring finally. No love lost there.
“I know, but what does she do?” will never get old or never be still fitting in 5 or 10 years down the line.
it’s interesting how the statements aren’t THAT different, but Harry’s just comes across as more warm and genuine and loving.
I agree, there is overlap (their relationship, knowing the wives, moments with their kids, and even one of Granny’s sayings) but Harry’s comes across as the better written of the two.
Harry’s statement is perfect. He got me in the heart, I cried.
I stated this in another post, but Harry’s statement about Phillip made him human and not just a royal. He did the same with Elizabeth. We got a glimpse of the two of them through Harry’s eyes. He was able to convey some of why he loved his grandpa and granny.
He is so good.
Harry is the better brother
Yes, he spent the first bit talking her up, praising her accomplishments; then the last bit was personal, why he would miss her and how he loved her. Balanced, with the focus properly on her. Well done.
And Harry used the word “I” only twice throughout. And called Meghan his darling wife. Awww.
So sweet! I like how he referenced that she got to hug Archie and Lilibet
An incredible contrast. Even glancing at the statements, you can see who is more self centered, the I’s are like exclamation marks. Harry’s ability to convey warmth is really something. And he centers his family, not himself.
Now THAT is how you write a good-bye tribute. How beautifully written. The meeting you first as his granny, then as his commander-in-chief…He really is good at conveying true love from the heart. What a lovely note.
He makes this look effortless. Sadly for William, the side by side comparison is a stark reminder of which brother has the ability, the emotional intelligence, communication skills and a connection to people at all levels of society. William has none of these. This statement honors QEII’s global impact, but still humanizes her. This was eloquent and very touching. To be fair, like W, he didn’t refer to his family by name either, so I’ll leave off reading too much into W’s “my wife” comment.
I was having the exact thought about emotional intelligence and saw your beautiful comment.
That is what Harry and his grand parents shared in common also their cosmopolitan outlook of the world.
I love Harry’s view of family and love, no doubt influenced by his late mother and grandmother.
The late Queen was no doubt proud of him and Meghan’s contribution.
The public who can think critically recognizes this empathetic and lovely man.
His love just radiates, especially for his darling wife Meghan, Archie and Lili.
He does radiate to those around him. From Josè Andrés to the “Nacho” Figueras. Many, many people sing their praises for a reason, they are warm, empathetic and welcoming. The don’t put airs around them and they treat everyone the same but are especially warm to children in horrible conditions. The bright light into the darkness where many have not seen the light in some time and may have given up hope.
Interesting that he spells it granny – I was wondering why William spelled it “grannie”, I’ve never seen that before.
Harry’s tribute to the queen and his shout out to Meghan and the kids were lovely.
It’s impossible for me to know whether William is bad at writing, outsources this stuff or just does not have genuine relationships with people in his family, but it is almost jarring how much more authentic Harry’s statement comes off with respect to conveying an actual relationship with his grandmother.
I was incredibly close to my own grandparents and in their own ways they were also larger than life in our community, my grandpa especially. He died last October and I think one of the hardest things to do when trying to convey our loss was to hit the right note both personally and in a broader context of what he meant to our more extended family and those we weren’t related to but who were impacted by him, while also sharing something about him as an individual. Harry does a really great job here of sharing what his grandmother meant to him, who she was as a person and what she might have meant to a larger community. It’s difficult to do in the best circumstances, on a small scale, and to do it with the whole world watching is pretty incredible.
It seems like a lack of genuine relationships with people in his family, there is little or no warmth.
“My grandma was the Queen. I am 40. I knew her for a lot of years. My wife knew her for less years. She was there for some stuff that I did. She was there for some stuff my kids did. The end.”
He focuses detail on the wrong things. We don’t need to know how old he is or (inaccurately) how many years ago his wife met the queen. Those are unnecessary details that don’t add any emotion or humanity. He could’ve spent those words on more details about the sort of events he was glad to share with the queen, the ways she supported him and when. Harry included the most influential and happiest times he spent with the Queen and we can “see” those in our mind. William just alludes to “best and worst” times in his life.
Some people just can’t put these things into words. William always strikes me as socially awkward and like someone who should’ve recognized that 15 years ago and worked on it relentlessly. He didn’t and this is the result. Harry seems to be a natural. I am an introvert and have a hard time in large groups, especially when I only know 1 or 2 people. I worked hard on being able to function like a sociable person. After a few hours of it, I need at least a day to recover, it’s physically raining. And if I had had to release a statement like this after my father’s death … oh boy.
Having said all that, it’s simply William’s job to be good at these things or hire people who make him look good. He hasn’t managed yet.
@Emmi. You put into words exactly what I go through. After any prolonged exposure to another human being I need anywhere from hours to days to recover. That in between period until my emotions are back in balance is draining. Just last month I passed up on attending a family reunion because I didn’t want to deal with the emotional angst afterwards.
Emmi, I have concluded that Fails in unable to identify his feelings/emotions and the ability to describe them. I think he tries, but there’s a bit of a disconnect there. I don’t know if that’s just Fails or growing up in an environment that taught him to suppress feelings. I wish he’d go to counselling and dig those emotions out.
He is truly Diana’s son. He inherited her humanity and kindness. This is why people are still bothered about him leaving. He humanizes the Windsors even when they may not deserve it.
He remains the only royal as far as I’m concerned.
Since I’m feeling rather petty this morning, I noticed Harry’s bare-bone reference to his father, the new king. Other than that, it was a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to his grandmother ❤️
I laughed at Harry one line acknowledgment of Chucky being kingpin. I thought well if all Chucky could say about Harry and Meghan that they are loved from far away. Well that was how I understood it, I thought it was perfectly understandable that Harry said congrats on being king. Lol. I so love love Harry.
I am all for dismantling the monarchy and protesting British colonial actions, but damn, this was beautiful and made me a little teary. Harry has such good emotional intelligence along with an ability to connect (and not make it about himself). The other brother could afford to take a few cues off this statement (but won’t).
I love his statement, it’s beautiful and inclusive, it humanises her and makes you think of your own granny.there was not point scoring like my wife knew you for 20years, his was more like anytime spent together was worth it. Thoughts and Prayer for you and your family Harry🙏 I’m thinking about the waffle maker she sent you I hope it still works when Archie goes off to college 🥰
Wow that got me too, and I haven’t felt emotional at all about the Queen. It feels like he may have cried as he wrote it, and that comes through.
He IS the most important person in the RF. Even before Meghan accelerated their star wattage as a couple, Harry was seen as the future of the monarchy, the glue holding it together. Unofficially of course. But the media totally f-cking knew it.
There’s a documentary where a rota rat called him “the jewel in the crown” and the secret weapon of the monarchy. Dude was positively gushing. The guy said he had all the Diana qualities – empathy, effortlessly natural, able to put people at ease, humor to take the starch out of the monarchy, earned respect, charisma, work ethic, the whole package.
They thought he’d stick around forever, willing to let himself be used to prop up his cold stiff brother and unpopular father. Because that was his duty! (Snort)
In one of the interviews with Oprah (Apple+, maybe?) He talks about how they’d all pretend to be busy (my words he was nicer) and send him out for back to back events, overseas trips, etc. There was definitely an echo of Diana’s interview when she wondered why no one within the family acknowledged, let alone praised, when her work did well. Instead Diana was seen as entitled and fame hungry. All the words leveled at Meghan 30 years later. Harry had that same bewilderment, like “I did so much, I did my best… His could they think I don’t support them? Why could they not reciprocate with simple kindness?”
Anyway, that’s why they want him back. They all do – RF, BM, public. They just can’t admit it bc that means natural ability is more important than hereditary rank.
It’s the ultimate racism – royal blood is better blood. And like all racists, they lose the most in the end.
I think the difference in Harry and William statement is that Harry is from the heart and came from love and admiration. William sounded like he was taking digs at Meghan and Harry about Kate knowing her for so long and the kids spending all this time with her which I don’t think so considering they are always with Carole and the queen was just not that into children. Lol. Anyway. Harry has it in spades and Willy is the thing you cover with the spade.
I see that Harry’s statement got a lot of press. It was simple, personable and heartfelt. I really did not know they William but out a statement as well.
I’m waiting for the rotten BM to start cow-bellying about Harry not including Queen Consort. It was a beautiful tribute to his Grannie and respectful of what she would want to hear from him about the new Monarch.
The contrast between the letters is so sharp (I believe) is because Harry wrote his letter, then had an editor look over it to correct for grammar, flow, etc. and Peggy had it written, then reviewed it and maybe added a line or two before it was approved to publish. Harry cared enough to spend time on it, hence the heartfelt message.
My guess is that Meghan did the proofreading. Can you imagine Kate doing the same thing? “Oh, nice dear,” she would say with a cursory glance, then go back to twirling her hair and staring into the mirror like the Californians on SNL.
It was a beautiful statement and it humanised the Queen. I’m not a fan of hers but I got how much she meant to Harry. This really comes through in his statement. According to one of royal correspondents from the Telegraph, Harry delayed releasing it out of respect for the 9/11 anniversary yesterday.
What a beautiful tribute. He is so personable and warm and that really comes through here talking about his love for his grandmother. He is, IMO, by far the most important royal and the one who would probably be most fit to lead, because he was the only one willing to give it up for his wife and children.
I agree with all the comments above. Harry’s statement humanizes the Queen and is very loving, but also has the formality needed when paying tribute to a head of state. His statement for Philip was a little more personal and had more banter, but he needed to be more formal for the Queen and he found just the right balance between her role as Queen and the most important role as his granny.
Good King Harry. King of our Hearts. He really embodies his mother’s spirit in so many ways.
That statement was perfect. Beautifully written and balanced in tone. I also loved that he gave his father one line just as his father gave he and his family one line. You can see who got the emotional intelligence in this family.
Agreed.
If chuckyCharles thinks his new power position gives him any hold over the Sussexes he will be in for a rude awakening.
This was a deftly written, heartfelt letter. Harry made good use of his grandmother’s own words, which ensured that this centered her, not him.
He writes as he talks, in a warm, conversational style.
William’s letter was much more stilted — like the new Prince of Wails himself.
I’ve read both tributes. William’s was very well-written and appropriate and expected. Harry didn’t say anything earth-shattering, but it brought tears to my eyes. And you got a sense of his relationship with his grandmother- she was both ‘granny” and “commander in chief” or as he has said in the past, his “boss.” It was indeed a complex relationship, but there is a clear sense of his love for her, and her care for him. It’s also a bit sad that because of the type family he was born into, it was a relationship built of “moments” although, thankfully, many of them.
Harry is a true prince, born and bred. TOB is an outlier and a liar. His ME, ME, ME speech tells you all you need to know how he feels about other people–they are only references to HIMSELF. Cold, selfish, superficial, greedy. All you DON’T want in a future king. Maybe it will never happen. It shouldn’t.
Perfect statement. I teared up too. He truly loved her and respected her.
Harry’s reasons for not visit at Balmoral likely had as much to do with the other members of the family he’d have to interact with there, his painful memories of the place itself, and his schedule. He had demonstrated over many years his love and respect for his Grandmother, and during the pandemic has moved mountains to arrange time with her – even as courtiers explicitly tried to prevent it.
So you can wander along with “biased reporting”.
I find tht final sentence in Harry’ tribute to betty to be quite loaded. The word “peace” is full of meaning. And doing a lot of work.
He said:
“We, too, smile knowing tht u & grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace….”
In the Sentebale speech bk in Jan 2020, H spk of he & M “leaving all he had ever known, for a peaceful life.” And they’ve referred to “peace” several times since then. Rmbr M saying she’s “peaceful under a tree…..everyday.”
M also wished her father “peace” in tht final ltr to him tht dailyFAIL published.
In his intvw with Oprah H spk of hvng compassion for his family for being trapped and for being virtually held to ransom by the entirety ofthe british guttermedia.
“They really believe they own you….full on ownership,” he told O.
So just imagine betty’s life where every single day for 70 yrs as queen, she had to be a performing monkey …..both in public & private. Perhaps her only moments of “peace” i:e privacy from prying eyes were in her bedroom & bathroom.
And now she doesn’t hv to perform anymore. She finally has “peace, perfect peace.”
Thru his entire life, Harry was able to perceive her humanity despite the number of times she had to choose what The Crown demanded instead of wht her humanity required. And he had compassion for her & for all his relatives.
“Peace” is what he wishes for them all, hvng escaped tht gilded cage himself.
“Trapped” in the system, is wht he said they all are, as he was.
Spamming the thread with this doesn’t make it any more true.