‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #133: Florence Pugh is unbothered



Introduction and Royals: Minutes 0 to 9:15:

We will have an episode out next week and will be off on September 24th. We just heard about the Queen passing in Balmoral right before our recording. It’s unclear if her family was able to see her before she passed. Chandra explains that King Charles’ coronation will be 8 to 12 months from now. Here’s a link to a story with more on the pomp and circumstance around that. Camilla will be Queen consort and many people don’t like that. We wonder how this will affect the royal biographies coming out this fall. You can listen below!

Harry and Meghan are in Europe for preplanned events. Harry flew to Balmoral while Meghan stayed back in Windsor. Kate similarly stayed behind although her children just started school, as we saw in a photoshoot they did at Lambrook. It’s likely that Kate and William will move into the bigger house at Windsor soon now that the Queen has passed.

The big news last week when we were off was Meghan’s interview with The Cut, in which she said she didn’t have an NDA and hinted that there was a lot she could say. Charles is trying to make peace with the Sussexes while Harry and William’s relationship seems irreparably damaged. Omid Scobie wrote that William wants Harry to apologize for talking about their family life, while Harry wants William to take responsibility for the lines that William crossed.

Olivia Wilde and Don’t Worry Darling: Minutes 9:15 to 18

We’ve heard for some time that Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh had a quiet beef. Florence wasn’t saying much and she wasn’t liking any of Olivia’s posts about the movie. Olivia did an interview with Variety in which she claimed to have fired Shia LaBeouf to protect Florence. Shia released a video message Olivia left him asking him to return to the production and saying “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

Florence announced that she wouldn’t do press at Venice for the movie. She was seen out looking unbothered while Olivia refused to answer press questions about the feud. Florence received a lot of support from the cast at the premiere. She and Olivia Wilde avoided each other. Olivia is on the cover of Vanity Fair and had to be reinterviewed in light of the details that came out about how she was lying about firing Shia. We wonder why she hasn’t been advised to stay quiet.

At the screening it looked like Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine when he was going to sit down, which Chris’s rep officially denied but then sources close to Chris told TMZ “it absolutely did happen, and was perceived as a sign of disrespect by Chris.” Florence posted a photo where she’s getting her hair done by a stylist with a “Miss Flo” t-shirt on. Now we’re hearing that Florence and Chris aren’t going to the NYC premiere. Drama seems to follow Olivia Wilde and we wonder if she’s still with Harry Styles. Chandra thinks they’ll announce a breakup after the film comes out.

Comments of the week: Minutes 18 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from ThatsNotOkay on the post about Chris Pine and Florence Pugh skipping the New York premiere for DWD. My comment of the week is from Normades on the post about Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with Camila Marrone because he doesn’t want to get married. We remember when we heard Julianne Hough’s niece dish that he’s bad in bed.

Thanks for listening bitches!