The Duke of Sussex is already en route to Balmoral (update)

Buckingham Palace is absolutely telegraphing that the end is nigh for Queen Elizabeth II. The whole thing started with the Palace’s announcement mid-day (GMT) that the Queen was now under medical supervision and “the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” They said the Queen “remains comfortable.” It feels like the British media is already beginning to execute Operation London Bridge, the detailed planning for all of what is about to happen. Operation London Bridge involves how the Queen’s passing is announced, what is done by the Windsors in the days, weeks and months to follow, the Queen’s funeral and Charles’s first days as king. The BBC has transitioned over to full coverage of the Windsors. There’s one BBC correspondent now saying that there have been “rumours of cancers” although that’s never been reported.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived at Balmoral by helicopter soon after the Palace confirmed that the Queen’s health has taken a turn for the worse. Prince William was the next to confirm that he is en route to Balmoral, but Kate has been left at Windsor with the kids (it’s the Cambridge kids’ first day of school). The Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, Princess Anne and the Duke of York have now all traveled to Scotland – they got there fast, probably because they were told about the Queen before the Palace released that statement. Everyone thinks it’s notable that Kate is the only “wife of” not going to Balmoral. I… kind of understand why she would want to be there for her kids’ first day of a new school though.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now en route to Scotland as well, even though they were scheduled to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards this evening. No one is saying whether Harry and Meghan have officially canceled their appearance at WellChild, but I’m assuming that. I would also think that if the sad event happens today, every event is going to be canceled in the UK anyway.
Update: Now Omid Scobie is saying that Meghan, like Kate, has stayed behind in Windsor. Prince Harry apparently flew up to Scotland alone.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535447, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I’m hoping that QE did this to bypass the BS she would have to go through to see Harry & Meghan since they’re RIGHT THERE!
Yes, that is a positive.
It will be nice for her to have all of them around her.
Hopefully, the puppeteers (Camilla, etc.) will stand down and let the family be a family.
Yes, there is something cosmic about this happening while Harry and Meghan are in the U.K. Whether it’s the QE or some other force. I’m glad Harry can be there right now.
The announcement about the Queen “resting comfortably” reminded me of the announcement of Joan Rivers “resting comfortably” before it was announced that she had died. In her case I think that resting comfortably meant that she was unconscious and I imagine that the queen is probably unconscious or close to it as well – and perhaps had already since passed. Now that it’s been announced that Meghan isn’t going to Sandringham, I’m guessing that the queen has already passed – and that the rest of the family now has more pull over who can and can’t go up there at the moment. If it’s no longer about saying goodbye to the queen, and now more about mourning as a family, I could see how William or other family members might be more emboldened to say that she can’t come? Clearly she wanted to be there if the first announcement from their spokesperson wad that they were both going, so someone has since stepped in to tell her that she can’t after all.
@siobhan that’s why I think she has actually already passed. Meghan was intending to go and then something changed; maybe she was told “no” but I think its more likely that the queen was alive when Meghan made plans to go, and then passed (maybe when Charles got there) and now M doesn’t see a need to go up there.
I doubt she would have already passed away. Although we know it happens that people can go very quickly, with the number of people caring for the Queen, I doubt they wouldn’t have noticed the end coming in time to call family.
I suspect that as well planned as this has all been, there’s also a lot of rushing around and plan changing taking place, so perhaps there was miscommunication about Meghan going. Maybe she was trying to spare the drama during what she knows is going to be a difficult time anyway.
Or maybe they were strongly advised that Meghan should stay behind to avoid tensions. I feel bad for Harry having to face this on his own.
I wouldn’t be surprised that this is the extent that her Maj would go to see her favorite grandson and favorite granddaughter in law. It would be hilarious if she pulls through tomorrow and is at the next privy council meeting.
In all seriousness, she looked terribly frail when she met with Truss.
I don’t think that would necessitate William & Charles rushing there too. And she doesn’t seem strong enough of late to order them all there for a final airing clear dressing-down, “get along or else I’ll end this monarchy” speech. This strikes me as goodbyes.
It’s happening or it’s happened.
And just an odd note – the CNN anchor is wearing the same dress Meghan wore to that service in west mister Abbey – the fabric is white background with chains.
Yes, news just broke. She’s passed. It’s Charles’s now.
I think it’s better that the Cambridge children hear the news from their mom than some other way. It’s going to be a day they never forget. Their first day of a new school and the media circus that will surround them following the official announcement.
They can hear the news from her. They’ve probably been preparing them for months. And Carole is nearby. I’m sure schools will be closing for at least a day once the news comes out. There is no reason at all Kate could not spare a few hours to be there for this monumentally important event.
I think it’s perfectly reasonable for her to wait until the children get home to speak to them, ease the transition of their day and then head to Balmoral. I think many mothers would make that choice.
It will be their first experience of a death, it’s only natural Kate would want to be with them to be the first to tell them.
It’s not their first experience. Prince Philip was.
@Becks1 – You’re right, but that was almost a year and a half ago and covid was still raging so the kids weren’t really part of anything other than being told great-grandpa went to that big palace in the sky. I think this will be a more impactful death for them.
Of course its going to be a different experience, but still not their first experience with death.
I do feel bad for them, I’m not heartless lol, I just don’t think the reason Kate isn’t there is because “kids first day of school.”
ETA I do agree with your comment below that is probably better that Kate is home with the kids, but I just don’t think that was her choice.
and I definitely don’t think the kids should go to Balmoral.
For all Kate’s faults, I don’t think she’s as bad of a mother as people here make out. It’s natural to want to be there for your kids on their first day of school. One of mine started high school this week and I was anxiously thinking about them all day. That’s without any family stuff going on at the same time.
I think Kate is doing the right thing here and it just works conveniently with Meghan also not going. I doubt it’s more than that.
I also really hope schools don’t close for a day because of this, as @C suggested. They’ve only just gone back.
Poor Harry. No matter what, this is his grandmother and this must be soul wrenching. I am glad Meghan is with him.
I also wonder if Harry will add more to his book with a tribute to QE2 not only as his Queen, but more importantly as his Grandmother?
But this is the first death that all 3 are old enough to truly comprehend. It’s totally appropriate Kate stay back with them, my goodness.
I agree. They were almost a year and a half younger at that point so not as impactful, plus covid was still raging and you wouldn’t want to expose unvaccinated kids to it. This is certainly a more impactful death.
Sadly, save for whatever we think of her, Liz seemed like Harry’s sole ally in the firm. At the end of the day he had her for back-up ultimately if needed even if she couldn’t strong arm pressing the security issue, etc. This is going to be a large loss for him again.
Maybe the most relatable thing Kate’s done in awhile. I’d choose my kids’ first day of school over my husband’s grandma and guaranteed awkward family interactions.
But the Queen isn’t just any other grandma. Plus Kate’s son George is the direct heir. Nothing about this is normal in terms of being a royal. William doesn’t want her there because they’re separated and he wants to avoid a repeat of Philip’s funeral where she preened and made it all about her being a “peacemaker” between Harry and William. The Wessexes have a 14 year old who is presumably starting school too this week and they’re still there together.
The Essex kids aren’t there.
Neither is Meghan.
Since the Wessex children aren’t there and Louise, at least, would be old enough to handle it, it makes it seem more likely that she is in a coma or already deceased.
Wessex, and that’s their point. Sophie could leave her kids on the first day (or first week), Kate could as well if she wanted.
Honestly if this was anyone other than Kate I would buy the “home with the kids” excuse. But this is KAte getting one step closer to everything she has worked for for years, no one way does she not want to be there. That’s cynical of me, but you know its true.
@Lindsnowork Meghan was headed there (per WSJ, the Chroncile, Belfast News, etc.), but reports are plans changed apparently. I assume they asked her to give Kate this grace and she agreed to considering the moment and because she’s a decent human being.
I actually do think W told her not to come, but the “party line” is for once, actually relatable. It also sounds like outside of Harry, the news is focusing on the Queen’s children being there and then William, a direct heir. I haven’t seen anything about the other grandkids.
She’s earned her rest.
Kate could pick up the kids and head over. That would be normal.
Balmoral is over 400 miles away, you can’t just “head over”, especially with 3 kids in tow just back from their first day of school. I imagine Kate will heli up to Balmoral tomorrow. What is normal is a mother’s concern for her kids experiencing their first death of a family member.
Philip died last year so its not the first death of a great grandparent.
Poor Phil, so quickly forgotten.
My bad — but the kids were a year and a half younger and it wasn’t on the heels of a move to a new house and first day of school. They’re likely still processing it. I still think it was a better choice that Kate stayed with the children even if she was told to.
Personal feelings aside w.r.t. to our RF. My thoughts and prayers are with Harry. I’m so grateful he has Meghan with him during this time
She’s dead already. The BBC header is black, they’re wearing black suits and ties, and they called Hugh Edwards in (he’s their #1 guy) This is all part of Operation London Bridge
I was just coming to say the same about the BBC banner. I think they’re just waiting for all the family (except one) to arrive before making the announcement.
The Gov.uk banner is too.
I believe it. Good eyes.
Either that or essentially on life support while family gathers
The Sussexes as the rest of family are there to say their good byes. There is not much to say under these circumstances.
Wow! Initially I thought that they were just going on a quick day visit.
Makes sense. The kids’ school day will be ending soon anyways so maybe they’ll make the trek to Scotland together in the late afternoon/early evening.
Eh…think it would be a little strange (possibly even inappropriate) to bring young children over to this, especially after their first day at a new school.
Ah good point
I think they’ll choose to leave the kids at home with the nanny and Carol(E), it would be too confusing and upsetting for them.
Confusing maybe but the Queen was never one for small children even at the best of times and I really doubt they’ve spent much time with her, so I don’t know how upsetting the idea will really be.
If she wasn’t surrounded by people like her racist Grey men, I’d think that this would be HER way to get them all together in one room, w/out any distractions, to talk it all out and get them all, esp. Rage Monster, to apologize to H&M once and for all.
Then again, I’ve always had a very vivid imagination! 😄
There is nothing to talk about. H&M are better off without backstabbers Chuck and Willie in their lives.
My thoughts are with the One Child Awards, who are much more deserving of the Sussexes time than this awful family.
I heard Meghan stayed behind in London and Harry went alone
Sounds like all four of the Queen’s children are at her bedside right now,
I just hope her majesty’s last hours are at peace with her children and grandchildren by her side
I am so glad that atleast Harrry was in the UK when this would invetitably happen. I hope the whole family behaves like they have some goddamn sense left.
I’m so glad – for Harry’s sake – that the Sussexes were already in the UK and can be there.
I’m still shocked that Kate isn’t allowed to go (“staying with the children”). This signals to me that they’re definitely separated. All the other spouses are there so why wouldn’t the now/soon heir to the throne want his partner there? And aren’t they closer to MaMidds who could easily come be with the children?
May she rest in peace and may Harry and Meghan be protected. I only care about them after the queens passing. The press SHOULD focus on the queen and I hope that they do.
This is it.
I agree–it would be really disrespectful of the queen to bellow about Harry and Meghan right now. I hope the BM have the sense and dignity to keep the focus on the queen and her passing. There will be plenty of time to talk about what it all means for various members of the family in upcoming weeks and months.
Maybe this means we’ll get a respite from Harry and Meghan bashing. The BM have plenty of content for the next few weeks as they look back on the Queen’s long life.
And unless any letters patent have already been issued, this means that HRH Archie and HRH Lili are either right now, or will soon be Prince and Princess of Sussex.
I think they would be Prince or Princess of the UK. The “Sussex” only applies to the duke title.
Equality – the Camb children are Prince/Princess of Camb, so the Sussex children would definitely be Prince Archie/Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
Lanne – sadly, even now, the BM are still finding ways to bash Meghan. I have the BBC on and one commentator (when it was updated that Meghan isn’t going) said that K was staying behind to be with her children while Meghan wasn’t going because people in the family didn’t want her there or because of the family tensions. It was so awful.
I’m surprise at my reaction to this announcement. I’m not a fan of hers but my first thought was that I have always lived in a world were there was a Queen Elizabeth II
My exact thoughts. Her coronation was two days before I was born, so from the very beginning of my life, she was there. I’ve lost a lot of respect for her and the rest of the family because of their treatment of Harry and Meghan, but I give great respect to her as an historical figure. Great change is ahead for the UK.
Let’s hope the family can behave with some sort of decency and don’t attempt to pull rank on Harry and Meghan while they’re in Balmoral.
It’s the Windsors we’re talking about here. Decency left the family generations ago.
The rest of the family may be sad, but I bet all Charles and William are thinking about is their upcoming promotions.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s already gone. The fact that it happened when H&M happen to already be in the UK is crazy timing,
It’s definitely weird that Kate’s not there. She knew before the BP announcement, so could have pulled the kids out for their first two days of school (today and tomorrow), which would be understandable. She could have left after the schoolday ended (and she still might but I feel like if there was time to wait, H&M wouldn’t have rushed off to Balmoral that quickly.)
She’s not there for one real reason and one real reason only – William told her to stay home. Especially since the kids were already dropped off when William left.
And she would be a fool to listen to William if he simply ordered her not to go. Nothing would stop me from being able to say bye to my Gran in law and also the freaking Queen as one of the few people in that circle.
I can only think she is a coward and couldnt face Meghan. Look at Meghan going even though she is probably walking into an intense and hostile atmosphere.
I mean Kate can’t force her way onto that plane, lol. I agree that I think she 100% would want to be there, for a variety of reasons, but she’s not, soooo…..
Apparently Meghan isn’t going either.
Kate’s not there because QEII doesn’t want her there. As we’ve all seen, the Queen doesn’t like her. Then, there are William’s sentiments….
Yes apparently Meghan is also not going, sadly i understand Meghan not wanting to go or probably not wanted there. But im surprised at Kate. Well this is a good time for the sister in laws to hop over to each others homes and make amends.
All I will say is it was very good that Harry was in London during this time and can head up there. It’s gross how the press is still trying to keep up the Harry and Meghan blame game during this time. Charles better be ready to take charge and the British public be ready for it. There will be no skipping over him for William.
The BBC is now reporting that Meghan is not going to Balmoral.
So what I wonder is if Kate didn’t go, the speculation started that there was some issue there preventing her from going (besides the children) and William freaked out and had Charles ask that Meghan stay behind to try to stop some of the rumors about W&K.
BBC is of course talking more about Meghan not going than Kate not going.
They’ll probably say Kate has the kids as an excuse. Might be blessing in disguise for Meghan to not be around those people again. But yeah she’ll get the bulk of the negative reporting on it
Said that below, Becks, I wondered too. Of course as you and others have said it may be because she’s already passed – and in that case I wouldn’t blame Kate either.
It’s vile that the BBC said outright it’s understandable for Kate but not for Meghan, though.
This is what I think, Becks1. Initially, Meghan was supposed to go with Harry (according to their spokesperson) and now suddenly she’s staying behind? Nah. Bet cold hard cash William pulled rank and asked for Meghan not to go, if only to call “less” attention to Kate’s glaring absence.
William has prevailed, once more.
Wonder if there’s a reason. I imagine the most popular theory will be “William didn’t like that Meghan would be there” but I really doubt he has that power to push people around like that especially during this time.
I think he has the power that always is given to the rage monster whom everyone fears will pitch a fit if he doesn’t get his way. Charles is weak; I’m sure appeasement is how he manages Will’s anger.
So I’m now on board with the theory that she has passed and that’s why Meghan did not go; but I can also see Meghan agreeing to not go if William was making a fit (especially given the gossip about Kate not going) in a “this isn’t about me” kind of way.
William probably said he didn’t want Meghan there, end of story. I think it’s unrelated to William also not wanting Kate there. No matter what the situation is with Kate, William would independently stop Meghan from going because he is petty and spiteful.
It feels as if Meghan was on her way and then got nixed for optics. I don’t like that she and Harry were separated on this trip. I hope she’s safe in Frogmore with some good security.
Re: Chuck is weak. My goodness, he is now (or very soon will be) the king of England etc. if he can’t stand up to his son now, he’s pathetic. Okay, he already is pathetic, but come on, man, have a backbone!
Sky News just announced that Harry is travelling to Balmoral alone, Meghan is not with him. And neither will attend the Well Child event this evening.
William, Sophie, Edward and Andrew all travelled there together. It says a lot that Harry was not travelling with them. And of course William had to be first off the plane in rank order to the end.
CBC is reporting that, too — that he’s alone. Might be a good thing.
Just coming on to say the same and the BBC announcer said that Meg wasn’t welcome there so she was told to stay in London😑
Witchell, witch-hell, speculating on the bbc that Meghan may not have been welcome was pretty gross. He has no idea how it went down but has no problem fueling flames.
Yes, Jais. I heard that and it pissed me off so bad.
Maybe the grandchildren were asked to come without spouses to cut down on numbers? The proof will be in whether Mike, Jack and Edo come.
Four of the royals have arrived in Aberdeen, Andrew, Edward, Sophie and William via plane.
The Sussexes, Peter Philipps and Zara are maybe still on their way.
The only thing that is unusual is the flag, that would indicate that the Queen is in residence is replaced.
Harry has gone to Scotland alone and Meghan has stayed behind but will not attend the awards ceremony tonight.
I’m glad Meghan hasn’t gone to Balmoral. Harry knows that the family can’t act decent towards her.
She is absolutely dead already. They wouldn’t be this open about it if she’d simply taken a turn. They’ll announce once the family is together.
@tealily Maybe that’s why Megan isn’t going? She can’t pay her last respects to the Queen anyway, so to avoid further tension she’s staying away?
That actually makes the most sense. If she’s already dead, then Meghan probably figured she might as well stay back in Windsor and let Harry deal with his family.
Or,.. she’s at the life machine waiting for the main family members to arrive, and then declare her dead.. That’s after 6 pm, BCT.
Meghan not going? To stop rumors about William and Kate? This family will never be right. Sophie’s there.
Sophie’s of a different generation, so I can see the reasoning — if any reasoning exists in that family.
Sophie is married to the Queen’s son-that’s why she’s there.
Also she has been a favorite of TQ for years.
Meghan not going is probably for the best. Although while I think Charles could remain civil and mindful of the moment, I doubt William would be. The last thing the Queen needs is a family fight going down on her deathbed.
I just watched a clip on London Bridge. They say her funeral will be held roughly 10-12 days after her death. I wonder if Harry and Meghan will stay. I wonder if they will bring Archie and Lili over or will they send Meghan back to Montecito to be with her kids and not attend the funeral.
Also, Archie and Lili are about to become HRH Prince and Princess.
Yes, this is what I figured about why Meghan isn’t going. The ceremonies and formalities will take a while and she’d want to go back to be with the children. I imagine she would come back for the funeral. I’m thinking the same is true of Kate.
omg they are aren’t they? and yeah, this is probably not the place for them to all be in close quarters again. I hate H is traveling alone tho :/
I don’t understand why their spokesperson said they both would be and then changed it. But maybe you’re right and it also contextualizes Kate’s absence a bit.
I suspect Meghan’s preparing to return to California while Harry stays in the UK. They’ve been away from the children quite awhile now and if the funeral takes place 10 days after the Queen dies then it makes sense to have one parent at home until the funeral.
Makes total sense. They all know she’s already passed, so Meghan is currently making arrangements to go home for a week or so and then return right before the funeral (maybe with or without the kids…thinking maybe without if she goes back home in between). Harry will stay for the duration.
@Snuffles – I didn’t even think about the change in their status. I wonder if they will be publicly known as such just like the Wessex children.
My sister who works for RTE was told she has passed, expected announcement 6pm !
Wow! Sorry, what is RTE? Who was she told by? I assume this means that commonwealth and other government officials have already been informed?
@Siobhan – I believe RTE is Ireland’s national broadcasting company.
Oh wow, thanks for the inside tip. Do you know when she passed?
Welp.
6 pm GMT?
6pm British Summer Time (GMT +1). So 15 minutes from now
Nothing yet at 6pm……..wonder if they’re waiting for Harry to get there?
Harry is driving alone. No plane arranged by the family. I just can’t with these losers.
Wow that is shocking!!!! No plane? I’m guessing it’s because she already passed, but still shocking there wouldn’t be a plane or helicopter available for him.
I’m sure Elton could hook him up.
Perhaps he preferred it that way.
^^ Where’s the source for saying “Harry is driving alone”? It’s certainly official (from Sussex reps and updated by Omid that Meg is staying back in England), but what source has reported that, “Harry is driving alone”? He’s certainly not going by himself, and driving would seem to take too long under these circumstances.
If he’s actually driving she’s already passed. Even then I’m surprised he would drive instead of fly so I’m also curious where it was reported that he’s driving.
Driving alone from Windsor??? I hope that’s not true.
You know darn well as soon as the announcement comes Kate will be pictured with her kids saying Long Live the King
I think queen is dead and they will offically announce this evening.
Okay a quick tarot reader , I have previous read for lilibet christening and said she wont have the christening in uk. This is me again.
I did a quick pull this what happens. UK people are semi ok with Charles as king and moving forward brf have to work hard to earn their money. No more lazy excuses. As for camilla getting queen consort I got no which means camilla refuse that queen consort title for the fear of backlash from people. I know charles said that but she will refuse it.
For cambriges pow title , according to cards the titles for wales will held long to see how people reacts to king Charles. As for Kate getting princess of wales titles , there is some negotiation going back and forth . I didnt get clear answer. Sorry !!
^^ Hmmm, I suspect that Lili has already been christened in California, by this point. The Sussexes do not tell us every detail about their children’s lives, for good reasons.
Hopefully, Charles will hold back indefinitely on giving Wills the PoW title.
IMHO, too many people crowding around at a sensitive time like this makes for a tense situation, especially if there are little kids present. They don’t understand what’s going on and start fussing. People’s nerves are on edge and squabbles can erupt in a flash, I’ve experienced it. I’m not surprised that Kate and Meghan chose to be with their children. Perhaps Meghan will go solo to the Well Child event.
They said she’s not going. She may be coordinating travel/childcare plans if her and H will be staying until the funeral.
^^ Right. And I wonder whether the WellChild event is going to be rescheduled, or will simply go ahead in this instance without the Sussexes.
I think also, if too many people go to something like this, it starts to look like vultures circling. (not saying M is a vulture so don’t @ me people lol, just saying that sometimes a deathbed watch can seem sort of…morbid, I guess, especially when there are significant promotions in store for two people there.)
When you have time, head over to The Guardian and read “London Bridge is Down: The secret plan for the days after the Queen’s death”
It’s posted on the main page.
It’s very long but so very interesting. Last amended in 2017.
You may be fascinated by all of the history and Queen Elizabeth’s planned post-death and Charles’ succession details.
It will be interesting to see how or if Harry & Meghan fit into pomp and circumstance
I wonder if Harry is already there.
I wonder if this is why they did the preview day yesterday with school pictures – if they had an idea that things were taking a turn for the worse and they weren’t sure if the kids would be at school today. We don’t know for sure they went today, right? So the kids could be at home with Kate.
If they were a normal family with a normal amount of resources, I wouldn’t find it weird that Kate isn’t there. The kids are too young for it, they just went through some changes and upheavals, it makes sense to stay at home with them to provide some calm and reassurance.
But…they really aren’t a normal family with a normal amount of resources.
With the change in the statements from the Sussex spokespeople I am wondering if people realized the optics of Kate not going and there was pressure for Meghan not to go either, applied by persons whose identity you can probably guess.
But I could always be wrong.
Could be. This is also a family death. Emotions are probably running high and whoever decided it’s best that Meg steer clear to avoid needless drama (not that she’d bring any drama but y’know).
@C I think it was either that or the queen has passed and Meghan didn’t see the need to go at this point.
Because we weren’t hearing this morning that grandchildren ILs weren’t going (Tindall, Kate, Meghan, etc) which would have made sense. We heard that Kate wasn’t going “for the children” and Meghan was going. Then something changed. My guess is she either died or people realized the optics of Kate not going and pressured Meghan into not going as well and she agreed.
It was probably the best for her personally not to go. I know she would want to be with Harry, but she’d be an easy target for his mean hearted, grieving family.
The idea that it would be best for her not to go and see the rest of the toxic family makes sense but that decision being made mid-journey would surprise me. So either someone threw a tantrum, or the Queen has passed and it makes no sense for either Kate or Meghan to go at this point of the proceedings. Or both, honestly.
Actually, I can’t find any report saying that Bea, the Tindalls, Peter or Eugenie are on their way to Balmoral. Eugenie, I guess, is in Portugal, but Bea should be in the UK.
My guess is that they decided it was best for a parent to stay with the kids rather than leaving them with nannies. It would have absolutely made sense for Kate to go considering she might be Duchess of Cornwall tomorrow but in this case, I understand Kate staying back.
And Meghan isn’t going either and if Mike, Jack, Edo etc don’t go then I’m assuming it was decided the blood royals + the daughters-in-law only.
But Sophie and I assume Anne’s husband are going right? So William is benching Kate and they are benching Meghan either to cover for Kate’s absence or so that the papers can write that Meghan is snubbing the Queen or letting Harry down. Can’t have Meghan looking like the more supportive partner can we now.
I wouldn’t want to go if I were Meghan, that’s a scene for close family. When my soon to be MIL was dying years ago, I made it my business to make myself scare when my husband and his sibs were conferring or with their Mother. Unless I was ASKED, I stayed out of things. It prevents ugliness, my BIL had a very intrusive GF at the time, my husband and his sister never forgave her for it.
My first feelings are of relief for Meghan to not have to be around people who have treated her so badly. It will probably be easier for Harry to handle his feelings when he just has to take care of himself too.
I think it all makes sense. How it’s all going down. Kids and spouses and the grandchildren. Civilized and quiet right?
I also think she had passed. BBC banner is black – no way would they do that if she hasn’t passed. Imagine how that would look if they did it but she pulled through???
Max Foster was saying this morning that in the past, when there have been health issues with the Queen and they start covering it, they’re asked by the palace to pull back because “nothing’s really wrong” or whatever. And they were not asked to do that this time.
It seems very in line with the monarchy that the announcement of her death would be withheld until all the right pomp and circumstance is in place. We mustn’t forget ceremony.
This is just wrong if the quern passed and Harry learns as he travels. And he will not have his children and wife either him.
I think that Meghan was going to go with Harry to Scotland but William probably throw a tantrum because people were asking questions about why kate is not there . It would been even more obvious that william and Kate live separate lives so Meghan and Harry probably were told just Harry which to me is ridiculously that Sophie is there for Edwards and Charles has Camilla but Harry couldn’t have his wife with him too. It’s shame the queen is on her death and William and Charles and the man In grey can’t help themselves they have to be petty as always .
I’m watching MSNBC in the USA. It’s been full coverage about QEII for hours.
All the anchors are wearing black, and Andrea Mitchell has been holding back tears since her hour began. I suspect the Queen has passed already and that the anchors have been told.
I am one of those Abolish the Monarchy folks, however, I hope her passing is/was peaceful and tranquil. History will be made today. I can’t imagine how it feels in the UK right now.
Why is Andrea Mitchell in tears? That’s strange. Is it because her husband the same age?
She was choking back tears. Not full crying, but it was definitely under the surface.
I’m just guessing, because it looked obvious that she was emotional. She is sentimental. She loves history, and I am pretty sure she met QEII at some point during the Reagan years. But yes, Greenspan is quite old. You’re not wrong.
its all surreal… she’s probably holding back tears because like many of us… Elizabeth is the only monarch we’ve ever had or known
@ Kaiser Thank you for your coverage of royal events today. I’m sure you and the Celebitchy team mods have been working triple time. I don’t have any social media at all. Celebitchy is as much as my mental health can deal with. Appreciate you and the work you do
same here Hannah. I’d rather come here than read what could and would be said on a twitter thread or any other social media platform.
I have a feeling that in a rare moment of kindness to Harry they’re waiting for him to get there to announce her passing.
Would have been a bigger kindness to hold the jet that 7 royals including William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie took for Harry. Now they are waiting for his separate flight then his drive to Balmoral.
Exactly. No reason they couldn’t have waited for him to board the jet with them.
Any leads on whether the York sisters or Zara & Peter are en route? Obviously Louise and James didn’t travel with Edward, Sophie, Wm and The other one
I can’t search out anything on line saying that they are en route. That makes it appear more likely that she is either deceased or unresponsive.
Thanks, @Equality. I thought as much but wondered if I’d missed anything.
Random thought – Harry is still a counsellor of state, along with Charles, William, Harry and Andrew. Wonder if they are waiting for all of them arrive to announce it (or to make a decision re: life support.) Obviously once she dies Charles is king and no longer a counsellor, but Camilla would be at that point (so would Beatrice I think, right?) spouse of the monarch and next 4 in line. So it makes sense that maybe they’re waiting for Harry as a counsellor of state to make a decision?
This is an excellent point.
Excellent point. I imagine there is a whole lot of formal business to tend to between her death and the funeral, and as counselor of state, Harry must be there.
There’s a picture in the Fail showing William driving Edward, Sophie and ANDREW to Balmoral. Just announced – the queen has died.
Yeah, just heard the BBC News update. She’s gone. The ending of an era (and hopefully, the whole darn apparatus). God save the queen. (It’s what you say, I’m not particularly religious & not even British.).
They just officially announced it on the BBC that she’s died.
She’s died. Just announced.
There it is.
Long live the Queen.
Hearing reports also that Meghan didn’t join Harry to Balmoral.
i just heard she is gone 11:37 am MST
Yep, I reckon all the Celebitches who said she had already died called it – the statement was ‘she died this afternoon ‘ not ‘just now’
💔 Swedish media announcing The Queens demise. 💔
They didn’t wait for Harry to get there to announce it, BBC reports.
God save King Charles.
That is so sad.
That’s the depth of petty. Even at a time of death, that family is still trash.
The sussex spokesperson said they were both going and then it changed. There’s lots of good theories as to why it changed on this thread. The queen had already passed. The optic of Kate not going. Maybe Harry got a feeling and wanted to protect her and said yeah no need to come to this dark castle with my evil family members. Have a feeling though that the usual palace sources will likely have stories about how Meghan was put in her place and wasn’t welcome. The bbc has already set the tone. Do not expect the queen’s passing to pause the racist commentary and actions by the media or the family. No surprise really but it’s still ick.
Edit- and while typing this long response…missed the news! Kaiser does try to get us to stop with the long comments lol
They’ve just announced she died
welcome to the world King Charles – may the country mourn and then abolish the monarchy.