The Duke of Sussex is already en route to Balmoral (update)

Buckingham Palace is absolutely telegraphing that the end is nigh for Queen Elizabeth II. The whole thing started with the Palace’s announcement mid-day (GMT) that the Queen was now under medical supervision and “the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” They said the Queen “remains comfortable.” It feels like the British media is already beginning to execute Operation London Bridge, the detailed planning for all of what is about to happen. Operation London Bridge involves how the Queen’s passing is announced, what is done by the Windsors in the days, weeks and months to follow, the Queen’s funeral and Charles’s first days as king. The BBC has transitioned over to full coverage of the Windsors. There’s one BBC correspondent now saying that there have been “rumours of cancers” although that’s never been reported.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived at Balmoral by helicopter soon after the Palace confirmed that the Queen’s health has taken a turn for the worse. Prince William was the next to confirm that he is en route to Balmoral, but Kate has been left at Windsor with the kids (it’s the Cambridge kids’ first day of school). The Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, Princess Anne and the Duke of York have now all traveled to Scotland – they got there fast, probably because they were told about the Queen before the Palace released that statement. Everyone thinks it’s notable that Kate is the only “wife of” not going to Balmoral. I… kind of understand why she would want to be there for her kids’ first day of a new school though.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now en route to Scotland as well, even though they were scheduled to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards this evening. No one is saying whether Harry and Meghan have officially canceled their appearance at WellChild, but I’m assuming that. I would also think that if the sad event happens today, every event is going to be canceled in the UK anyway.

Update: Now Omid Scobie is saying that Meghan, like Kate, has stayed behind in Windsor. Prince Harry apparently flew up to Scotland alone.

A source has shared an update stating that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral. Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight’s WellChild Awards). — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 8, 2022

NEW: Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are travelling to Balmoral Castle. They were supposed to be doing a charity event in London this evening. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022