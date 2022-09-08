Queen Elizabeth II’s health has taken a bad turn, she’s under medical supervision

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth was photographed for the first time since mid-July. Her health reportedly took a bad turn in Scotland, and she’s been experiencing additional “mobility problems” in Balmoral. But they still made her stand to receive Liz Truss, the new prime minister, and provide those “proof of life” photos to the British public. Twenty-four hours after those photos were released, Buckingham Palace announced that she was postponing her Privy Council meeting “after being advised by doctors to rest.” The meeting was supposed to happen Wednesday evening. It’s been postponed indefinitely and the Queen, we were told, will remain in Balmoral for the time being.
That was going to be the story I would write about today, that the Queen is now canceling/postponing her important Privy Council meetings and it sounds pretty bad. Then this:
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace says.
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” they said in a statement.
“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Her immediate family has been informed.
The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.
Prime Minister Liz Truss said the “whole country” would be “deeply concerned” by the news.
“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she added.
Apparently that notice was read out in Parliament too, so it’s pretty official. This is not idle speculation – the Queen’s health has taken a significant turn for the worse over the course of the past two months. Her mobility issues are severe, and I would assume that there are many other things happening now. They’ve been telegraphing a lot of stuff recently, it’s interesting that the Palace is now coming out and alerting people that the Queen is now under constant medical supervision.
Update #1: Charles has already landed in Balmoral via helicopter and Prince William is now headed to Scotland this morning. That’s how significant it is.
Update #2: Camilla traveled with Charles to Balmoral, and Princess Anne is also on her way back. Anne was in Scotland already, so she should be there shortly. According to Rebecca English, the Wessexes are also on their way back to Balmoral and Prince Andrew is headed there as well.
Update #3: The Sussexes are apparently en route to Scotland now as well. Their spokesman confirmed that they are traveling to Balmoral.
Charles is there AND Bulliam is on his way according to the BBC. Yikes.
No mention of Anne or Ed? Or do only “direct heirs” warrant a mention?
Only the heirs—scratch that, the heir and his spouse, and the hair heir but not his spouse—and no one else matters, except for those they’ll try to KEEP from visiting. Watch this space.
It feels like this is all part of the ‘plan’ they’ve had in place for years, like in movies with the US president and the executive powers or whatever. The others can do their own thing but all of this was planned, pre-written, etc. just waiting to kick into gear when the doctors gave the nod for the logistics and reporting.
I think I read yesterday that Anne was still in Scotland.
If it’s as serious as it sounds I think they’d all be headed there, if they’re not there already. Harry too. I’m guessing they only announce the direct heirs. How odd to be in family where there is an actual ranking system.
Anne is already there, the Wessexes are on their way, as is Andrew. This is serious.
@Kebbie those people are not mentioned officially cos they are not first in line . I believe they are all going or wukl go but it will not be revealed officially. And you are right, its sad that they are putting hierarchy above this
Apparently all four of her children are there, as well as William and Camilla. I reckon she has either checked out already or it’s going to happen any minute.
BBC reporting that Harry is traveling to Scotland. Also, the announcer is saying there have been rumors of cancer but nothing confirmed by the family.
Sorry, I should have said her children are either all there, or on their way there.
History is about to take place. Very few people here in Australia or any other Commonwealth country have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II.
Yep, @TNO, I noticed Charles/Camilla, William, and Harry/Meghan … one of these things is not like the others.
The fact that they are ALL on their way….I think she’s already gone, TBH. They are following the choreographed “Operation London Bridge” plan.
Agree. Delaying the announcement is giving the opportunity to say she was surrounded by family when she passed.
Since she’s in Scotland, isn’t it Operation Unicorn? I wonder if she decided to pass in Scotland to help delay Scotland’s next push for independance?
I go on leave tomorrow for two weeks. When the Queen dies, we’re all going to get a day off, probably the day of/after she dies AND the day of the funeral. I’m furious. I want my free days off, dammit!
The end is nigh 🥀
I think so too, this article gave me goosebumps.
Immediate family has been informed- sounds ominous.
Agree. That sentence stood out to me as well.
This is serious.
Given how much the courtiers have always played the ‘She’s FINE! Nothing to see here, folks!’ card with the Queen with any previous health issues, the fact that they have released this publicly and had it read out by the Speaker in Parliament means things are BAD.
And talking of bad, I think I am also a bad person because only one half of me is going ‘poor lady’ and the other half of me is heating popcorn, plumping cushions and settling in for the sh*tshow that is likely to go down with the queen’s passing.
+1 on both points.
Not anxious to see all the “how dare H&M live and breathe when the Queen is ill, dying, or dead” type articles.
Me too! As and when she does go it’s going to be EPIC.
The BBC are doing a ‘live’ thread on this with updates, people’s tweets, etc. so they’re anticipating breaking news by the sound of things. The machinery is in action.
I’ve actually, randomly, seen the materials (posters etc) that have been prepared by the Civil Service to go up in London when TQ does die – and what they will be replaced with when Charles becomes king. He is, according to the posters prepared, going to be Charles III and isn’t taking a different regnant name.
Charles isn’t exactly a lucky name for an English king. But after knowing him as Charles all this time, I guess people would find it difficult to call him George or Albert etc.
Ooh that’s interesting. That’s the thing, given her role all of that has to be prepared in advance. It’s not like when we lost my grandmothers and yes she’d made a will but hadn’t told anyone what she wanted for her funeral.
Charles isn’t that unlucky @Cinders. Charles II got restored as monarch and died in his bed. He was fairly popular too – “In good King Charles’ golden days” – “The Merry Monarch” etc. Now his dad Charles I – yeah he was unlucky!
On Twitter, out was announced that BBC 1 has suspended regular programming for the next few hours.
Charles had planned to take ‘George’ as his name, for his grandfather. W&K underminded that deliberately when they used the name for their eldest son.
Yeah came here to say this. The fact that they’re acknowledging she’s not well at all after months of “she’s fine!!” is… telling to say the least. Whether it means she’ll be gone in a month or so like Philip I don’t know but it’s not a good sign.
I absolutely got chills reading this article. She’s been Queen for as long as five generations of people have been on this earth. She’s synonymous with the BRF and to Americans she’s part of the thrill of visiting England. I actually can’t envision a BRF without her.
She will be gone within 24 hours — MAYBE 48 hours– mark my words. Dying is a process, and that statement they put out marks that the process has begun. Down with the monarchy but all the same, RIP Liz.
I’m doing the same. I love mess and the post-death shenanigans are going to be so so messy. Popcorn in the (Nigella voice) microwave!
Mee-cro-wah-vee! 😂
I hope she has a peaceful transition, and that Harry gets to see her. And may the harm others intend be bound to themselves.
Microwaaaaavé
Just had to say it
Her passing will be a significant moment for the UK and for many around the world.
That said, “apres moi, le deluge.” I give it 6 months before the gloves come off in the press. Definitely before Charles’ coronation.
Once we get past the wall to wall coverage of her passing, funeral, etc. it is going to be a fascinating time to watch. Given how everything else is falling apart it’ll be good to have something to entertain us. We’re not getting much bread but at least the BRF can give us a circus.
Although that said it’s going to be WEIRD when the first stamps, coins, etc. turn up in circulation.
@SarahCS we were in England last month and that was something I kept thinking…..”damn when the Queen dies they’re going to have to redo EVERYTHING.”
💯 Hench!
Her right hand appears very badly bruised, which can indicate numerous issues. Ankles look swollen.
Makes me think congestive heart failure, honestly. Would be shocking if she **didn’t** have CHF, frankly.
Was just thinking the same thing, CHF. Her ankles have appeared swollen for a while, actually.
Whatever it is, catching Covid at that age certainly didn’t help (in fact, I’d wager it accelerated whatever issues she already had.)
I think catching COVID is why Harry was worried about her care (or lack of). That never should have been allowed to happen and was certainly preventable.
@Naomi, maybe not, but mostly, I think she’s ready to go, especially if she’s been struggling with uncharacteristic ill health and mobility issues in recent years. Philip and most of her contemporary family and friends are gone, the Jubilee is done (and she was able to have Harry and family there), she had her typical prized summer at Balmoral – and that’s where she wants to be, now.
Much as I hate Max Foster, I’m watching because he’s getting the constant updates. I’m grateful that the Sussexes are already in London, so they don’t have to be fetched back for the inevitable.
I was thinking the same thing. I am really pleased that Harry and Meghan are already in London, they would have had to come right back.
They’re still there?
Oh shoot just saw the date. WellChild is supposed to be tonight, right? The logistics of that is going to be hard bc they don’t have the kids with them.
William needs to stay out of this and let his father attend at least for now
Is he attending because he can and Harry will probably be blocked by courtiers? Then William gets to claim that over him? I put nothing past him at this point.
She’s his grandma. If it is the end then he along with all the other members of the family have a right to visit her. And they should.
This 👆👆👆👆👆
Charles may be a lot of things, but he has enough sense to put William in his place in a moment like this. I’m sure Charles will allow Harry to see her.
My God she looks so frail. Just drives home the craziness of the system they try so hard to keep going. For the love of what is good, pass it on to Chuck and call it day. She’s 96 – that’s a rich and full life no pun intended.
I wonder if they will allow Harry to see her since he’s in the country now.
For 15 minutes?
Is harry back from Germany
Yes, I believe they’re in the UK now since the WellChild event is tonight.
We’ll likely know just how dire it is if Harry pulls out of the WellChild event. He wouldn’t do that unless absolutely necessary.
Harry and Meghan have pulled out of the WellChild event and are on their way up to Scotland, it’s definitely happening.
Wish her a peaceful transition
+1 she’s a very complicated woman and her moral compass doesn’t always point north but I do believe she’s done what she believes is right her whole life. I now wish her peace and rest.
I wonder if the Sussexes are still in town? If so I’m sure they are headed to Barmoral as well. Hell of a reunion.
The Sussexes are in Windsor and the current plan was that they would attend the WellChild event today. There’s been no update thus far on whether they’ll change their plans or travel to Scotland.
If they go to the event we know there’s a bit of time. If they cancel we know it’s the end.
That’s telling without us having to dig.
If the other royals are at her bedside there’s no way that event is happening.
That’s what I was thinking, FC. The whole country will come to a halt.
I haven’t expected her to make it to 2023, so in a way this isn’t surprising — but something about actually seeing it in writing, knowing it’s being acknowledged at all levels…it makes me feel sick to my stomach and very sad.
Agree. I said all along she’d pass this year. Liz has had quite the run. No matter how problematic she and the monarchy is/has been, I wish her peace. She’s still their mother/grandmother/in law and I wish peace for all of them. And that H&M get to say goodbye.
Yes. I can acknowledge her flaws AND see her humanity as a woman who has lived a LONG and trying life in a 24/7 public leadership role. I wish her rest and peace. I am not British but I have British friends who have such emotional ties to the Queen. I am anticipating how extremely hard this will be for them.
I’m not British either but the Queen has always been….the Queen, you know? She’s met multiple US presidents and its always an event, we see her face all over the British money, etc. She’s just an established figure at this point and its going to be very weird for many when she goes; I’m sure that feeling will be increased a hundredfold in the UK, even if you’re not a monarchist.
You don’t have to support the monarchy to acknowledge that TQ has worked her ass off for the country. Nor has she let up in old age. She deserves much praise for her work ethic.
I would disagree about her working all that hard, but it’s possible to acknowledge the historical gravity of this event and what it will mean for the UK.
Yikes. This must be pretty significant if they’re making an announcement like this, bc I would have thought that she’s been under medical supervision for the past year or two. If they’re announcing it, it really does sound like a turn for the worse.
To me, it sounds like they’ve made her comfortable and there’s nothing more they can do. Brits are so good at saying more with what they’re saying, and that was my interpretation.
Brits, feel free to correct me if I’m wrong!!
Brit here – I agree with you entirely.
Absolutely, they’re not going to move her/hospitalise her if she’s reached the point where her body is just done. My grandmother was hospitalised with a broken arm and the next day the doctor told us she’d be gone by the next day and sure enough she was.
Another Brit here. Made her comfortable is code for end of life care. Although end of life doesn’t have to be within 24hrs. It’s just the invasive procedures have stopped either by the decision of solely by the patient or the patient with the doctors. The only medication is pain relief I think. They are just allowed to chill and relax……
End of life care is tricky. Doctors are not allow help people die, but they can’t treat a patient without the patients permission. A family member suffered with cancel for many years. In the terminal stage they told the doctor they didn’t want to be in pain and just wanted to fall asleep peacefully and never wake up. The doctor could not do that legally so she withdrew permission to hydrate and feed her. The only thing she allowed them to do was provide pain relief and sedate them when the pain relief didn’t work. So they slept peacefully while their body shut down.
In the UK you can write a living will and define which care you give permission for if there come a time you cannot consent.
The fact that Buckingham Palace have given an official statement and PM Liz Truss has been notified and the announcement made during parliament is very serious
I am not looking forward to Charles reign I hope he makes William wait to get the prince of Wales title and does not let him try to control things
The wording of that announcement was unusually strong. Normally they minimise. The BBC is reporting that Charles is with her and William is on the way. I do think this could be the end.
This doesn’t sound good…I’ve lost track of Harry and Meghan. Are they still in Europe? Hopefully they haven’t already flown back to California..
Never mind..just saw Kaisers post above..
They are (or maybe were but there’s no change of plans as of me typing this) going to the WellChild awards so they’re in the UK.
Oh boy, it’s coming. It feels serious this time. When NASA sees the mushroom cloud over England from space, we’ll know.
I wonder if she was holding on for the new PM. I read somewhere that it’s common for people to hang on for one last big event (Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthday, etc) and then just let go.
Me as well. Charles Schwartz died once he finished his last Snoopy cartoon in less than a week.
I just can’t seem to figure out the mobility issues, which is vast and wide.
As for when it’s her time to go, I hope that the Windsors behave with decorum and decency, at least in her honour.
Canadian here so technically she is my Queen too, and while I am not a monarchist by any stretch this will be a very sad time for a lot of people, myself included. Sad days ahead.
Poor dear. I hope they let Harry see her. I wonder if she’s already gone.
I agree with all the criticism the past year or two about the way the Queen’s staff have not accommodated her ailing health & aging body as a head of state. Like it’s insane to think they pushed her health so she could receive Liz Truss and within 24 hours her body is like “Nope, that’s too much.” But then I consider that this would be less of a problem if she just stepped back and let Charles be king in the past year or so.
I think both things can be true: The Queen deserved/deserves better treatment for her health AND she’s stubborn and should have stepped back if not years ago, then certainly within the past year when it was obvious this job, as threadbare as it has become, is too much for her.
The jubilee should have been low key with one event that the queen could attend it was too much
She looks soooo skinny and frail here.
We’re about to have an IRL House of the Dragon with the Queen as Jaehaerys.
The dm is shameless they should not let in comments it is Sussex slamming in comments section in article about the queen Charles should put a stop to it
Well Charles could easily get his new hire, who came directly from the Daily Mail, to shut that sh!t down with one phone call, but we all know he won’t lift a finger. (Ever.)
If Charles is there and Will is on his way then Harry will be leaving the states soon to go and be with her as well. It is going to be mad on that island.
I hope Charles steps up and helps harry and Meghan and tells the media to back off
Harry’s in Windsor already.
They should have let her rest, regardless of her desire to continue to “rule”. I hope she’s very comfortable and holds on until the other children arrive. Not looking forward to the press surrounding this.
Ominous is right. This is very disrespectful, dying near the anniversary of Diana’s death. Will the Rota chastise the Queen for overshawding Diana’s death day, stealing her thunder? Will “sources” exclaim she is just attention seeking?
LMAO!
Hehe, I’m just going to sit here with my people.
+1
LOL
lmao THIS is the tweet! You just know the blaming on Sussexes is gonna happen any minute now (if not already) 😩 (how dare Meghan have a podcast, how dare Harry write a book, how dare they do any work at all!? The safest way apparently is to do nothing and never work like W+K… so you never clash with any very normal life happenings)
How dare she overshadow the Cambridge kids’ first day of school! Quite the Brazen Hussy
How DARE she be in the country when the Queen passes????
I expect the RR to say she caused it just by breathing
Omg 😂
Haha! Glad to have a chuckle out of this. 😁
Thatsnotokay 🤣🤣🤣
I hope H&M are in Scotland, at the moment, I think it’s time she is passing over .
Welp, seems like it’s only a matter of time.
I have heard over and over that balmoral is the queens happy place. I am glad she is getting to die in a place that has made her so happy.
Same here. I think we would all wish that for ourselves. I haven’t agreed with everything she has done (or not done), but I recognize all that she has been through, and I wish her a peaceful end.
Excellent point. This will make her surrounding much more tranquil. Though, you know that though they are raising the alarm, it could still take time. She has been under care for the better of the last 9-12 months. You don’t know when your time will come unless you deem it so as well.
@GeeGee
My happy place is the beach and when my time comes, if I could go with one final time there, and see the waves, I would consider it a blessing.
If Balmoral is her happy place, then I hope her memories as she transitions make it easier for her
If Buckingham Palace is saying she’s under medical supervision, then she’s likely dead and Ed Young is gripping onto power with his wizened hand until he’s forced to make the announcement.
Abolish the monarchy. That’s all I got.
Oh dear; “remains under medical supervision”, “concerned for her health”, “remains comfortable”, “immediate family informed”, none of these statements indicate she is even conscious. Perhaps a stroke? Glad Harry is close too.
No, she’s dead and Edward Young or which courtier refuses to make the announcement because he hates her children and grandchildren. I hope Harry is allowed to see her to say goodbye but I doubt it.
Good point — they’re usually very quick to say that the queen is in “good spirits.”
For some reason, the “remains comfortable” phrasing struck me as very ominous.
@fredegunda, yeah “remains comfortable” means “pumped with morphine”. Yikes.
So this may be irrelevant very soon one way or another, but my husband (woefully uninterested in gossip hence only telling me now) just told me that the queen had a stroke around December time – have it from a family friend who is in the military (colonel) and has connections to BP, so on quite good authority.
@ Larry, well that changes the dynamics immensely. A stroke is certainly a specific warning.
If the palace has released a statement like this, it means she’s bad and they are not expecting her to last the week – she looked terrible on Tuesday when she met Truss.
When my mum was put under medical supervision towards the end she was gone within hours – she fought till the end but the dementia had progressed to the point her body starved itself then shutdown. They gave her morphine to ease her passing – I will always be grateful for that.
By all accounts she’s had her happiest family moments at Balmoral. It is fitting that she should die there.
Archbishop of Canterbury has now issued a statement praying for her and the people caring for her. That’s not a good sign
Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and sophie, are traveling to balmoral and Princess anne was already there woah!
Holy shit, all her children are traveling to see her. Sad to see. She has lived an extraordinary and long life.
I think many of us suspected that she wouldn’t be returning from Balmoral alive. Perhaps she felt that way herself. If this is truly the end, she’s lived a full life and it’s fitting that she should be at her favorite home. I hope that Harry will be allowed to see her. It’s a small blessing that he’s at least near enough to have that opportunity, as I’m sure he regretted not having a proper good-bye when Philip died.
Just been announced that H&M are on their way to Scotland – Khate is staying in Windsor apparently with Louis.
Wow, I wonder why Kate wouldn’t be included?! Does that mean something or nothing?
Make of it what you will as the spouses of other family members are there/on their way. The excuse is that its the kids first day at school but given that H&M will be there she and Ma will be spitting nails that Khate isn’t there to cosplay Alexis Carrington like she did at Phil’s funeral.
Wait…wow! Keen isn’t allowed to go?! Oh yeah, they’re separated. If all the other spouses are going but the one step closer (now or soon) to the throne isn’t bringing his wife? Wow. I’m sort of shocked they wouldn’t keep up appearances for this. Things must be bad in Camb-land!
“Kate doesn’t have that live-in nanny anymore and has to be there for the children because she is the perfect mother unlike Meghan who left her children behind in the US.” Don’t worry. The BM can spin it for her.
The kids wouldn’t be going to school anyway if it is that serious. So there is no reason for her not to go except for the obvious reason that the media doesn’t want to say.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it was William who didn’t want her there.
Sky News is reporting that Andrew,Edward,Sophie are now on their way to Balmoral- Charles,Camilla and Anne are already there. Rhiannon Mills is studiously avoided mentioning Harry and hilariously just had to reply to a remark, that the royals don’t have much in their calendars so are all available, but William would have been busy taking his children to school today!!
I hope Harry gets to see her and everyone is on their best behavior. I’m watching a SKY news live stream.
@ Suffles, that concerns me the most. I mentioned that I hope that everyone behaves and is cordial to everyone, as she is his grandmother as well.
And their first priority should be QEII wishes, not theirs which are based on their anger and jealousy.
Reminds me of the bulletins of George V: “The King’s life is moving peacefully towards its close”
I am NOT saying this is what’s happening, I am just saying the bulletin here reminds me of that.
But still.
May her final transition be a peaceful one.
She’s the only Queen I remember and I am an American. She’s just always BEEN. It is going to be so weird without her. I can’t imagine how it will be for her family and the entire Commonwealth, despite all the stuff.
Same here, Merlinsmom, I’m also American and she’s been queen as long as I’ve been alive and I’m nearly 70. Despite the shenanigans of the House of Windsor and her part in it, it will be a blow to see her go. Whatever her passing ushers in, the monarchy will never be the same.
Elizabeth has been on the wrong side of history in many things. But she also had to face so much as a Queen and has been an inspiration to many for that alone. It will truly be the end of an era when she passes.
CNN has running commentary so I’m just watching to see when they officially announce (I think it’s already happened), but I find it interesting that they keep showing photos from TQ’s solo engagement with Meghan.
The Queen is either dead or on her way. I’m sorry that Palace made her work until the end.
Sky News just announced H&M on their way to Balmoral
That’s how you know shit is serious. I hope they are already there and got there in time to say goodbye.
Just posted the same. She’s gone.
No, she hasn’t passed.
I meant more that I think she may have already and they are just rolling out the news as has been carefully planned for years. The fact that all the relatives are going and even H&M have cancelled WellChild and are heading there — if it hasn’t already happened, it’s imminent. I believe we will hear before the end of the day.
Just saw on Twitter that Harry and Meghan are on their way. It’s just a matter of time till they announce now.
Sky News reporting Kate staying home??
Weird. Not like the kids are still going to go to school tomorrow right?
Everyone is there with their spouses. There’s no reason for her to be absent unless they are really separated.
@C, holy shit you nailed it.
Exactly. The only reason Kate isn’t there is bc there is a separation. I wonder if someone at KP will realize the conclusions that people are making and get Kate up there in a hurry to try to quell the rumors. OR if they’re thinking this can be part of the separation rollout? William goes to see the Queen as she dies, William attends the local church tomorrow, William William William….not William and Kate.
Same thought. Maybe news will break that she is going up later? Idk but if not and she doesn’t go up to balmoral at all? Whew.
@C
right? No mention of Kate but Sky News is reporting that “The Duke AND Duchess of Sussex are on the way”
I would assume (and I am probably wrong) that even IF W&K are separated (if they are) I would think Kate would be there as well? She is, after all, STILL a member of the RF
If the Cambridge’s were good at PR, they would announce the separation within the week. There’ll be no oxygen for endless think-pieces and they’ll have plenty of opportunities to demonstrate how “close they remain”.
They could retcon the recent appearances as demonstrating how well it’s been working, and any further intrusion on this matter would just be as hideous to the kids as the media attention on Will & Harry when they were grieving children so shut up about it.
“I would assume (and I am probably wrong) that even IF W&K are separated (if they are) I would think Kate would be there as well? She is, after all, STILL a member of the RF”
That’s what I thought too.
Kate needs time for her hair and makeup to be done. Or they’re separated and he didn’t want her there.
That’s definitely strange…she could easily arrange for one of the nannies or her mom to step in while she travels. Kind of sounds like she wasn’t allowed to go…
Yes l.so glad de Sussex are in de UK today they have just arrived. I heard bells from.Balmoral.on de news l think.the Queen may have passed.
She has lived a long and grand life and while I don’t like the way she allowed Harry and Meghan to be treated and how she shielded Andrew I appreciate how loved she is. By her family and by her country.
I feel bad for caring more for what the Sussex’s are going to endure in the upcoming weeks. I just want them and their little family protected.
Agreed. They will certainly be the targets for her premature death. Knowing QEII, she has waited due to the fact that H&M are in Britain.
PREMATURE?!
Her death isn’t premature, she’s 96 and lost her husband less than 2 years ago. But yeah the British media will definitely try to spin it that way if they can use it to throw mud at the Sussexes.
The palace better let Harry see the queen. Or get the press that he was blocked. If Andrew is allowed up so should he.
BBC News says Kate is still at Windsor. She won’t be pleased about that, first day or school or no. Especially since Meghan will be at Balmoral.
I think that’s a big deal honestly and goes beyond whether she’s happy or not. Everyone else is there with their spouses.
I agree. There is no good reason to leave her at home. Not even for the kids. That’s what nannies are for.
It smells like one of William’s petty power moves to me. He knows that being there would be majorly important for Kate. Even at a time like this, he doesn’t want to miss an opportunity for passive-aggressive disdain towards his wife.
This is the biggest tell of a separation. First day of school or no — you go and be with your husband in a time like this. Period. The children will not be going to school for a few days, maybe not till after the funeral. Kate doesn’t NEED to stay behind with Louis — they should all be up there as a family.
EXACTLY.
@ swirlmamad, well someone decided she wasn’t to be there, likely Peggington. He is certainly not living with her since he arrived solo. Most certainly not together in any sense of the word. Banning her from the statue unveiling is one thing but with QEII on her death bed, there is no love there, nor respect or consideration.
@BSN, YUP. This is all William essentially shouting from the rooftops he doesn’t want his “wife” anywhere near him during a time when all anyone would want is the support of a loving spouse. I am sure Balmoral with those vipers is the LAST place Meghan wants to be, yet it’s not even a question that she would go with Harry to support him. These people really think we’re stupid.
Yes, obviously William wants everyone to know there’s a separation if he doesn’t want Kate with him at a time like this. As mother to his children, this is a major absence. He really is a petty prince.
That’s what I was just thinking when it popped up on the BBC live feed. They have a ton of staff who can step in (and let’s be honest, managed 99% of the kids lives anyway) so the first day of school and being with the kids has nothing to do with it. Bulliam does not want her there, plain and simple.
Yeah, this is a BFD if true. The monarch is passing. This is the event of the century, for their family. Everyone needs to be there. Kate is mother of the 3rd-in-line. If she is not there, it is a big big deal.
She probably died in her sleep. I can see Kate staying back to help the kids off to school this morning but then why wouldn’t she helicopter up there to be with them? Or will Louis, as the only under 5, suffer mental health issues if she is not there when he gets home from his first day of Lamebrook?
Okay wow?? Seems all the spouses are there…..except her.
If Kate’s still in Windsor, it means that she and William are separated. The other royal wives have gone up to Balmoral.
So I do think they’re separated… however, her staying back with the kids is NOT that strange. Think of it, if your grandparent or great grandparent was at the end of their life, as a parent, you would likely still send your young children to school to keep the day normal. I would do everything to shield the grief from them as long as I could. Kate is likely staying behind to be with them and explain to them when the end happens. Let’s at least have some compassion for that sad conversation to come.
News just broke on CNN: Harry and Meghan are on the way to Balmoral: This is serious. Kate’s not there?
No RR has mentioned Kate. Guess Will helicoptered his ass to Balmoral from his house and Kate is untangling her wigs in Windsor
BBC just reported that the Sussexes are on their way to Scotland from Germany. This seems incredibly serious and that Queen Elisabeth is on her death bed 🙁
I thought they arrived back to FG last night?
Everyone else going with their spouse but William going on his own?
!!!!!!!!!!!
I wondered about that too! Maybe they’re coming from different places and don’t want to highlight thst?
Every other couple is there today except Kate !!!!!
The first day of school? Excuse?
Wow, that is no excuse AT ALL. There’s plenty of staff and Carole to watch the children. She’s mother to the next heir, for crying out loud, and that’s her grandmother in law. Despite how William feels about her, they’re not yet divorced. I can’t with him.
It’s a small thing, but I am glad Harry has been able to see and say goodbye to his granny in person
I totally agree. The Queen has not been the same since Prince Philip died.
I thought so too. Hope they get there in time. 😞
Me as well.
Agreed. And that he has Meghan by his side. They hold each other up amidst the BRF sh*tshow.
I’m kind of glad Mum didn’t live to see this, it would have upset her terribly (saw Her Maj at the Showgrounds or wherever it was in ’54 as a Girl Guide, that sort of thing). On the other hand, she liked a bit of political gossip even more than I do and she’d’ve been anticipating the shenanigans with glee.
Anyway, I hope Her Maj is indeed comfortable and passes, or has passed, peacefully.
My mum is going to be in absolute pieces 😢
As Caitlin Moran pointed out on Twitter, all the BBC presenters and even the BSL person have changed into black suits… I also heard about 2 hours ago from my colleagues that she’d died (this came from a friend who works at the Mirror)
As an American I can’t help but feel very sad. For anyone born within the past 96 years she has always been a part of our world. My sympathy to all the Brits and may she pass in peace.
Oh. So she’s either passed or about to pass. I’ve gotten this phone call before. Honestly I can understand Kate not going, IF it is to be with the kids. And not everyone is comfortable/ready to be at someone’s deathbed or by their side and having been in that situation with a loved one I don’t begrudge anyone not wanting to see someone go.
No, this is not a usual situation. This is the longest-reigning monarch of England dying. This is one of the biggest deals the Windsors will ever have. Kate is the mother of the 3rd heir. Everyone else is there with their spouse. This is an historic event. She should be there. This is like if Neil Armstrong’s wife decided not to watch the moon landing because the kids had to get up early the next day.
(ok, obviously a major death and the moon landing are not comparable, but their place in cultural significance is, is my point)
Give me a break. She treated PP funeral as a spring board to showcase her fashion and forcing William to speak to Harry. Peggington is keeping her out, not anyone else. CopyKeen would be the first one their to maintain decorum and be the unofficial gatekeeper and/or peacemaker.
This was Williams call, period.
Yeah but this is a pretty big deal and they have a nanny. You would think she would be there for her husband. It’s odd that Kate isn’t going. Really odd.
And no one WANTS to see someone die but you do it to pay respects
Yeah this isn’t normal for Kate not to be there. Meghan is there with Harry and I get that Meghan’s kids are back in the USA being cared for so she doesn’t have to worry about them in this instance. But Kate could easily have the nannies look after the kids while she goes to be with William. It is bad timing with the kids’ first day at a new school but I think in most cases, people would keep their small kids out of school to go be with their elderly family member.
If I were in Kate’s place, I wouldn’t be inclined to go either given that her children have just moved into a new home and been introduced to a new school within the last week. Add to that the feelings regarding the pending death of a family member and that’s a lot for G, C and L to process without a parent present. She’s doing the right thing IMO and what I’d want my spouse to do in the same circumstances.
For heaven’s sake. This is unbelievable. We all know what people would be saying if Meghan wasn’t attending. Even in this situation people are going to brush this off for Kate?
If my grandmother, the longest-reigning monarch of my country, was passing, and everyone else was there to acknowledge her service, no, I would not want my spouse to be staying away while everyone else is there. In fact, it would make me cut them off forever.
Kate’s family live nearby. They have nannies. I honestly don’t think the kids would miss her as they are probably so used to other people standing in for both their parents. This is a huge moment for the family and a moment in history. It speaks volumes that she’s not there and it is 100% William’s call. Kate must be pacing back and forth looking at her Meghan board at the fact she’s there and Kate isn’t.
Since they have their own house on the vast Balmoral estate, K and children could travel there and stay.
Not unexpected, as bittersweet as it all is. It is sad to lose someone, no matter how old they are, even when you know it will be coming any day. It is interesting how she seems to be letting go just as Harry and Meghan are in the UK/Europe. I know people have conspiracy theories but I don’t about this one. I know the press will probably try to make it into “the stress of Harry and Meghan’s charitable tour” but I think she actually hung on to see Harry one last time when she learned he and Meghan would be coming to the UK again. Now that she got to see him one last time, she can pass on. We know he’s her favorite grandchild.
Many on us here predicted she wouldn’t make it to the end of the year. I was even more imminent when I said on another post I didn’t expect her to make it to the end of September and looks like I was right (I didn’t want to be). I wasn’t trying to be morbid but having watched my own grandparents pass over a decade ago, without going into details, all the signs were there. I hope, despite how dysfunctional they all are and how chaotic it’ll be after, the BRF can at least come together and behave and savor their last few moments with their matriarch.
I just hope her kids can all get to her, and everyone behaves politely.
She is Mom, Gran first.
She was never Mom or Gran first, even though those relationships were part of her life. That’s part of how she looked at her role.
@NeyKay Me too! 😢
I think the news we are getting is delayed. I think everyone is already there and probably since the morning.
William can almost taste freedom… the Middletons must be scrambling right now…. It will be very telling if we don’t see them at the funeral….
The news presenters on BBC are all wearing black – either she has passed or is close to it and is not expected to last the rest of the day. They won’t announce anything till all family members have been informed.
I expect sad news in the next few hours.
Yep DU, BBC Radio 4 (equivalent to PBS I think?) has just junked its normal programming for perma-news. This is it…
I just have to say that this site is where I go the first chance I get. I could turn on the news but I would rather read the column and all of your comments before anything else. My thoughts are all over the place. Thinking of my remaining older cousins in the UK and how they always speak of the Queen with such respect and how her passing will affect them; thinking of how awkward and horrible this will be for Harry and Meghan; thinking of all of the drama to come – truly a soap opera! Seriously all of the best to the UK for the changes ahead and for a peaceful transition for Queen Elizabeth.
So tacky comment: will Will cancel is Earthshit stuff here? That would be nice.
I kinda had a feeling that something was happening with the queen, the last several months she didn’t look so good, i think she is passing right now, or passed away recently and they are just waiting for a announcement from the palace saying that everyone in the family surrounded her majesty and got to say goodbye
Glad Harry and Meghan saw the Queen
Metro reports Kate didn’t go because it’s the kids first day of school.
They’ve totally separated.
That’s it, their marriage is done.
The future queen doesn’t say goodbye ton the Queen?
Ridiculous to say she stayed home for the kids.
BBC banners are black, anchors in black suits: all steps in Operation London Bridge.
Bingo – they’ve also suspended normal programming so expect something soon.
Kate not going to balmoral with everyone else (including meghan) is shocking to say the least. Staying home with the kids for the first day at school. Are they serious? What a lame excuse. Why would they have their children going to school when their family is in serious public crisis? Its ridiculous.
Absolutely agree.
They also literally have a full time nanny who has been with them since George was born & is in charge whenever K&W are away.
William doesn’t want her there. Marriage over.
@ A few of the people trying to downplay Kate’s absence…come on now. This isn’t normal. The freaking Queen of the UK, the woman most of the world has seen as the British monarch for their whole lives, is about to pass (or has possibly already passed), and every relative and their spouses are there except Kate? It’s very strange, especially because like others have said, there’s no shortage of staff to watch over the kids.
Kate not being there is HUGE. She must be beside herself.
I know right. “William can almost taste freedom” indeed. i wonder if she will even be going to the funeral. no wonder those stories about him having doubts about kate was everywhere a couple days ago.
Yes, this is almost as big of a deal as the Queen’s passing. And I would think now they would have to announce a formal separation in light of this.
Whatever happens next I hope she is free from pain.
I can’t help but wonder if she has already passed and they are holding off to get everything in order for the announcement.
This is what I think it’s likely happening. That or they’re waiting to stop any living support until her family is there/everything is ready.
Its not only their family but the entire country. They should not be going to school like normal in such a situation they need to be with their family. Any normal person would pull their kids out of school/call off if a close relavtive passes away much less the literally head of their country.
My mother is going to be very sad. She’s always loved QEII, shares her first name, was a child when she married and was coronated and just admires her very much. She’s American, but older Americans have a lot of respect for this Queen just as they did for Churchill. I think this is true of most Americans old enough to remember WWII. We are allies now, but we were in the fight together then and the relationship felt more familial.