Queen Elizabeth II’s health has taken a bad turn, she’s under medical supervision

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth was photographed for the first time since mid-July. Her health reportedly took a bad turn in Scotland, and she’s been experiencing additional “mobility problems” in Balmoral. But they still made her stand to receive Liz Truss, the new prime minister, and provide those “proof of life” photos to the British public. Twenty-four hours after those photos were released, Buckingham Palace announced that she was postponing her Privy Council meeting “after being advised by doctors to rest.” The meeting was supposed to happen Wednesday evening. It’s been postponed indefinitely and the Queen, we were told, will remain in Balmoral for the time being.

That was going to be the story I would write about today, that the Queen is now canceling/postponing her important Privy Council meetings and it sounds pretty bad. Then this:

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace says. “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” they said in a statement. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” Her immediate family has been informed. The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest. Prime Minister Liz Truss said the “whole country” would be “deeply concerned” by the news. “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she added.

Apparently that notice was read out in Parliament too, so it’s pretty official. This is not idle speculation – the Queen’s health has taken a significant turn for the worse over the course of the past two months. Her mobility issues are severe, and I would assume that there are many other things happening now. They’ve been telegraphing a lot of stuff recently, it’s interesting that the Palace is now coming out and alerting people that the Queen is now under constant medical supervision.

Update #1: Charles has already landed in Balmoral via helicopter and Prince William is now headed to Scotland this morning. That’s how significant it is.

Update #2: Camilla traveled with Charles to Balmoral, and Princess Anne is also on her way back. Anne was in Scotland already, so she should be there shortly. According to Rebecca English, the Wessexes are also on their way back to Balmoral and Prince Andrew is headed there as well.

Update #3: The Sussexes are apparently en route to Scotland now as well. Their spokesman confirmed that they are traveling to Balmoral.