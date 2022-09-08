Queen Elizabeth II’s health has taken a bad turn, she’s under medical supervision

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth was photographed for the first time since mid-July. Her health reportedly took a bad turn in Scotland, and she’s been experiencing additional “mobility problems” in Balmoral. But they still made her stand to receive Liz Truss, the new prime minister, and provide those “proof of life” photos to the British public. Twenty-four hours after those photos were released, Buckingham Palace announced that she was postponing her Privy Council meeting “after being advised by doctors to rest.” The meeting was supposed to happen Wednesday evening. It’s been postponed indefinitely and the Queen, we were told, will remain in Balmoral for the time being.

That was going to be the story I would write about today, that the Queen is now canceling/postponing her important Privy Council meetings and it sounds pretty bad. Then this:

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace says.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” they said in a statement.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Her immediate family has been informed.

The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the “whole country” would be “deeply concerned” by the news.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she added.

[From The BBC]

Apparently that notice was read out in Parliament too, so it’s pretty official. This is not idle speculation – the Queen’s health has taken a significant turn for the worse over the course of the past two months. Her mobility issues are severe, and I would assume that there are many other things happening now. They’ve been telegraphing a lot of stuff recently, it’s interesting that the Palace is now coming out and alerting people that the Queen is now under constant medical supervision.

Update #1: Charles has already landed in Balmoral via helicopter and Prince William is now headed to Scotland this morning. That’s how significant it is.

Update #2: Camilla traveled with Charles to Balmoral, and Princess Anne is also on her way back. Anne was in Scotland already, so she should be there shortly. According to Rebecca English, the Wessexes are also on their way back to Balmoral and Prince Andrew is headed there as well.

Update #3: The Sussexes are apparently en route to Scotland now as well. Their spokesman confirmed that they are traveling to Balmoral.

  1. SarahCS says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Charles is there AND Bulliam is on his way according to the BBC. Yikes.

    • equality says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:11 am

      No mention of Anne or Ed? Or do only “direct heirs” warrant a mention?

      • ThatsNotOkay says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:15 am

        Only the heirs—scratch that, the heir and his spouse, and the hair heir but not his spouse—and no one else matters, except for those they’ll try to KEEP from visiting. Watch this space.

      • SarahCS says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:15 am

        It feels like this is all part of the ‘plan’ they’ve had in place for years, like in movies with the US president and the executive powers or whatever. The others can do their own thing but all of this was planned, pre-written, etc. just waiting to kick into gear when the doctors gave the nod for the logistics and reporting.

      • Alice says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:16 am

        I think I read yesterday that Anne was still in Scotland.

      • Kebbie says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:18 am

        If it’s as serious as it sounds I think they’d all be headed there, if they’re not there already. Harry too. I’m guessing they only announce the direct heirs. How odd to be in family where there is an actual ranking system.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:41 am

        Anne is already there, the Wessexes are on their way, as is Andrew. This is serious.

      • Osty says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:44 am

        @Kebbie those people are not mentioned officially cos they are not first in line . I believe they are all going or wukl go but it will not be revealed officially. And you are right, its sad that they are putting hierarchy above this

      • AnnaKist says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:52 am

        Apparently all four of her children are there, as well as William and Camilla. I reckon she has either checked out already or it’s going to happen any minute.

      • Harper says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:05 am

        BBC reporting that Harry is traveling to Scotland. Also, the announcer is saying there have been rumors of cancer but nothing confirmed by the family.

      • AnnaKist says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:12 am

        Sorry, I should have said her children are either all there, or on their way there.
        History is about to take place. Very few people here in Australia or any other Commonwealth country have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II.

      • C-Shell says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:25 am

        Yep, @TNO, I noticed Charles/Camilla, William, and Harry/Meghan … one of these things is not like the others.

    • swirlmamad says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:42 am

      The fact that they are ALL on their way….I think she’s already gone, TBH. They are following the choreographed “Operation London Bridge” plan.

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:13 am

        Agree. Delaying the announcement is giving the opportunity to say she was surrounded by family when she passed.

      • Leigh_S says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:34 am

        Since she’s in Scotland, isn’t it Operation Unicorn? I wonder if she decided to pass in Scotland to help delay Scotland’s next push for independance?

    • LizzieB says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:24 am

      I go on leave tomorrow for two weeks. When the Queen dies, we’re all going to get a day off, probably the day of/after she dies AND the day of the funeral. I’m furious. I want my free days off, dammit!

  2. MAX says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:04 am

    The end is nigh 🥀

  3. Veda says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:04 am

    Immediate family has been informed- sounds ominous.

  4. The Hench says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Given how much the courtiers have always played the ‘She’s FINE! Nothing to see here, folks!’ card with the Queen with any previous health issues, the fact that they have released this publicly and had it read out by the Speaker in Parliament means things are BAD.

    And talking of bad, I think I am also a bad person because only one half of me is going ‘poor lady’ and the other half of me is heating popcorn, plumping cushions and settling in for the sh*tshow that is likely to go down with the queen’s passing.

    • Merricat says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:07 am

      +1 on both points.

    • equality says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:09 am

      Not anxious to see all the “how dare H&M live and breathe when the Queen is ill, dying, or dead” type articles.

    • SarahCS says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:09 am

      Me too! As and when she does go it’s going to be EPIC.

      The BBC are doing a ‘live’ thread on this with updates, people’s tweets, etc. so they’re anticipating breaking news by the sound of things. The machinery is in action.

      • The Hench says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:13 am

        I’ve actually, randomly, seen the materials (posters etc) that have been prepared by the Civil Service to go up in London when TQ does die – and what they will be replaced with when Charles becomes king. He is, according to the posters prepared, going to be Charles III and isn’t taking a different regnant name.

      • Cinders says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:18 am

        Charles isn’t exactly a lucky name for an English king. But after knowing him as Charles all this time, I guess people would find it difficult to call him George or Albert etc.

      • SarahCS says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:18 am

        Ooh that’s interesting. That’s the thing, given her role all of that has to be prepared in advance. It’s not like when we lost my grandmothers and yes she’d made a will but hadn’t told anyone what she wanted for her funeral.

      • Ohso says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:51 am

        Charles isn’t that unlucky @Cinders. Charles II got restored as monarch and died in his bed. He was fairly popular too – “In good King Charles’ golden days” – “The Merry Monarch” etc. Now his dad Charles I – yeah he was unlucky!

      • harpervalleypta says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:55 am

        On Twitter, out was announced that BBC 1 has suspended regular programming for the next few hours.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:39 am

        Charles had planned to take ‘George’ as his name, for his grandfather. W&K underminded that deliberately when they used the name for their eldest son.

    • Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:11 am

      Yeah came here to say this. The fact that they’re acknowledging she’s not well at all after months of “she’s fine!!” is… telling to say the least. Whether it means she’ll be gone in a month or so like Philip I don’t know but it’s not a good sign.

      • Bettyrose says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:23 am

        I absolutely got chills reading this article. She’s been Queen for as long as five generations of people have been on this earth. She’s synonymous with the BRF and to Americans she’s part of the thrill of visiting England. I actually can’t envision a BRF without her.

      • Naomi says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:28 am

        She will be gone within 24 hours — MAYBE 48 hours– mark my words. Dying is a process, and that statement they put out marks that the process has begun. Down with the monarchy but all the same, RIP Liz.

    • Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:21 am

      I’m doing the same. I love mess and the post-death shenanigans are going to be so so messy. Popcorn in the (Nigella voice) microwave!

    • Becks1 says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:40 am

      Her passing will be a significant moment for the UK and for many around the world.

      That said, “apres moi, le deluge.” I give it 6 months before the gloves come off in the press. Definitely before Charles’ coronation.

      • SarahCS says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:28 am

        Once we get past the wall to wall coverage of her passing, funeral, etc. it is going to be a fascinating time to watch. Given how everything else is falling apart it’ll be good to have something to entertain us. We’re not getting much bread but at least the BRF can give us a circus.

      • SarahCS says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:29 am

        Although that said it’s going to be WEIRD when the first stamps, coins, etc. turn up in circulation.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:53 am

        @SarahCS we were in England last month and that was something I kept thinking…..”damn when the Queen dies they’re going to have to redo EVERYTHING.”

    • SussexWatcher says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:22 am

      💯 Hench!

  5. Lightpurple says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Her right hand appears very badly bruised, which can indicate numerous issues. Ankles look swollen.

    • C-Shell says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:09 am

      Makes me think congestive heart failure, honestly. Would be shocking if she **didn’t** have CHF, frankly.

      • windyriver says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:28 am

        Was just thinking the same thing, CHF. Her ankles have appeared swollen for a while, actually.

      • Naomi says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:29 am

        Whatever it is, catching Covid at that age certainly didn’t help (in fact, I’d wager it accelerated whatever issues she already had.)

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:06 am

        I think catching COVID is why Harry was worried about her care (or lack of). That never should have been allowed to happen and was certainly preventable.

      • windyriver says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:12 am

        @Naomi, maybe not, but mostly, I think she’s ready to go, especially if she’s been struggling with uncharacteristic ill health and mobility issues in recent years. Philip and most of her contemporary family and friends are gone, the Jubilee is done (and she was able to have Harry and family there), she had her typical prized summer at Balmoral – and that’s where she wants to be, now.

  6. C-Shell says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Much as I hate Max Foster, I’m watching because he’s getting the constant updates. I’m grateful that the Sussexes are already in London, so they don’t have to be fetched back for the inevitable.

    • swaz says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:52 am

      I was thinking the same thing. I am really pleased that Harry and Meghan are already in London, they would have had to come right back.

    • Steph says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:13 am

      They’re still there?
      Oh shoot just saw the date. WellChild is supposed to be tonight, right? The logistics of that is going to be hard bc they don’t have the kids with them.

  7. Tessa says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:06 am

    William needs to stay out of this and let his father attend at least for now

    • The Hench says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:15 am

      Is he attending because he can and Harry will probably be blocked by courtiers? Then William gets to claim that over him? I put nothing past him at this point.

    • Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:18 am

      She’s his grandma. If it is the end then he along with all the other members of the family have a right to visit her. And they should.

    • Snuffles says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:03 am

      Charles may be a lot of things, but he has enough sense to put William in his place in a moment like this. I’m sure Charles will allow Harry to see her.

  8. Seraphina says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:06 am

    My God she looks so frail. Just drives home the craziness of the system they try so hard to keep going. For the love of what is good, pass it on to Chuck and call it day. She’s 96 – that’s a rich and full life no pun intended.

  9. MsIam says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:06 am

    I wonder if they will allow Harry to see her since he’s in the country now.

  10. Maxine Branch says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:07 am

    Wish her a peaceful transition

    • The Old Chick says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:27 am

      +1 she’s a very complicated woman and her moral compass doesn’t always point north but I do believe she’s done what she believes is right her whole life. I now wish her peace and rest.

  11. FC says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:07 am

    I wonder if the Sussexes are still in town? If so I’m sure they are headed to Barmoral as well. Hell of a reunion.

    • Kaiser says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:08 am

      The Sussexes are in Windsor and the current plan was that they would attend the WellChild event today. There’s been no update thus far on whether they’ll change their plans or travel to Scotland.

  12. Ginny says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I haven’t expected her to make it to 2023, so in a way this isn’t surprising — but something about actually seeing it in writing, knowing it’s being acknowledged at all levels…it makes me feel sick to my stomach and very sad.

    • Heather says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:19 am

      Agree. I said all along she’d pass this year. Liz has had quite the run. No matter how problematic she and the monarchy is/has been, I wish her peace. She’s still their mother/grandmother/in law and I wish peace for all of them. And that H&M get to say goodbye.

      • Ginny says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:30 am

        Yes. I can acknowledge her flaws AND see her humanity as a woman who has lived a LONG and trying life in a 24/7 public leadership role. I wish her rest and peace. I am not British but I have British friends who have such emotional ties to the Queen. I am anticipating how extremely hard this will be for them.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:45 am

        I’m not British either but the Queen has always been….the Queen, you know? She’s met multiple US presidents and its always an event, we see her face all over the British money, etc. She’s just an established figure at this point and its going to be very weird for many when she goes; I’m sure that feeling will be increased a hundredfold in the UK, even if you’re not a monarchist.

      • FhMom says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:06 am

        You don’t have to support the monarchy to acknowledge that TQ has worked her ass off for the country. Nor has she let up in old age. She deserves much praise for her work ethic.

      • C says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:15 am

        I would disagree about her working all that hard, but it’s possible to acknowledge the historical gravity of this event and what it will mean for the UK.

  13. Becks1 says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Yikes. This must be pretty significant if they’re making an announcement like this, bc I would have thought that she’s been under medical supervision for the past year or two. If they’re announcing it, it really does sound like a turn for the worse.

    • ShazBot says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:13 am

      To me, it sounds like they’ve made her comfortable and there’s nothing more they can do. Brits are so good at saying more with what they’re saying, and that was my interpretation.
      Brits, feel free to correct me if I’m wrong!!

      • The Hench says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:17 am

        Brit here – I agree with you entirely.

      • SarahCS says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:20 am

        Absolutely, they’re not going to move her/hospitalise her if she’s reached the point where her body is just done. My grandmother was hospitalised with a broken arm and the next day the doctor told us she’d be gone by the next day and sure enough she was.

      • abritdebbie says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:10 am

        Another Brit here. Made her comfortable is code for end of life care. Although end of life doesn’t have to be within 24hrs. It’s just the invasive procedures have stopped either by the decision of solely by the patient or the patient with the doctors. The only medication is pain relief I think. They are just allowed to chill and relax……

        End of life care is tricky. Doctors are not allow help people die, but they can’t treat a patient without the patients permission. A family member suffered with cancel for many years. In the terminal stage they told the doctor they didn’t want to be in pain and just wanted to fall asleep peacefully and never wake up. The doctor could not do that legally so she withdrew permission to hydrate and feed her. The only thing she allowed them to do was provide pain relief and sedate them when the pain relief didn’t work. So they slept peacefully while their body shut down.

        In the UK you can write a living will and define which care you give permission for if there come a time you cannot consent.

    • Hannah says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:22 am

      The fact that Buckingham Palace have given an official statement and PM Liz Truss has been notified and the announcement made during parliament is very serious

  14. Tessa says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:10 am

    I am not looking forward to Charles reign I hope he makes William wait to get the prince of Wales title and does not let him try to control things

  15. Cinders says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:10 am

    The wording of that announcement was unusually strong. Normally they minimise. The BBC is reporting that Charles is with her and William is on the way. I do think this could be the end.

  16. Sandra says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:10 am

    This doesn’t sound good…I’ve lost track of Harry and Meghan. Are they still in Europe? Hopefully they haven’t already flown back to California..

    Never mind..just saw Kaisers post above..

    • Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:12 am

      They are (or maybe were but there’s no change of plans as of me typing this) going to the WellChild awards so they’re in the UK.

  17. L84Tea says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:15 am

    Oh boy, it’s coming. It feels serious this time. When NASA sees the mushroom cloud over England from space, we’ll know.

  18. Fredegunda says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:16 am

    I wonder if she was holding on for the new PM. I read somewhere that it’s common for people to hang on for one last big event (Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthday, etc) and then just let go.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:50 am

      Me as well. Charles Schwartz died once he finished his last Snoopy cartoon in less than a week.

      I just can’t seem to figure out the mobility issues, which is vast and wide.

      As for when it’s her time to go, I hope that the Windsors behave with decorum and decency, at least in her honour.

  19. Runaway says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Canadian here so technically she is my Queen too, and while I am not a monarchist by any stretch this will be a very sad time for a lot of people, myself included. Sad days ahead.

  20. Harper says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Poor dear. I hope they let Harry see her. I wonder if she’s already gone.

  21. Naomi says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:18 am

    I agree with all the criticism the past year or two about the way the Queen’s staff have not accommodated her ailing health & aging body as a head of state. Like it’s insane to think they pushed her health so she could receive Liz Truss and within 24 hours her body is like “Nope, that’s too much.” But then I consider that this would be less of a problem if she just stepped back and let Charles be king in the past year or so.

    I think both things can be true: The Queen deserved/deserves better treatment for her health AND she’s stubborn and should have stepped back if not years ago, then certainly within the past year when it was obvious this job, as threadbare as it has become, is too much for her.

  22. Darby says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:18 am

    She looks soooo skinny and frail here.

  23. C says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:18 am

    We’re about to have an IRL House of the Dragon with the Queen as Jaehaerys.

  24. Tessa says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:19 am

    The dm is shameless they should not let in comments it is Sussex slamming in comments section in article about the queen Charles should put a stop to it

    • Lorelei says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:39 am

      Well Charles could easily get his new hire, who came directly from the Daily Mail, to shut that sh!t down with one phone call, but we all know he won’t lift a finger. (Ever.)

  25. girl_ninja says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:19 am

    If Charles is there and Will is on his way then Harry will be leaving the states soon to go and be with her as well. It is going to be mad on that island.

  26. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:19 am

    They should have let her rest, regardless of her desire to continue to “rule”. I hope she’s very comfortable and holds on until the other children arrive. Not looking forward to the press surrounding this.

  27. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Ominous is right. This is very disrespectful, dying near the anniversary of Diana’s death. Will the Rota chastise the Queen for overshawding Diana’s death day, stealing her thunder? Will “sources” exclaim she is just attention seeking?

  28. Lili says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:22 am

    I hope H&M are in Scotland, at the moment, I think it’s time she is passing over .

  29. s808 says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Welp, seems like it’s only a matter of time.

  30. Geegee says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:24 am

    I have heard over and over that balmoral is the queens happy place. I am glad she is getting to die in a place that has made her so happy.

    • Ginny says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Same here. I think we would all wish that for ourselves. I haven’t agreed with everything she has done (or not done), but I recognize all that she has been through, and I wish her a peaceful end.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:55 am

      Excellent point. This will make her surrounding much more tranquil. Though, you know that though they are raising the alarm, it could still take time. She has been under care for the better of the last 9-12 months. You don’t know when your time will come unless you deem it so as well.

    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:38 am

      @GeeGee

      My happy place is the beach and when my time comes, if I could go with one final time there, and see the waves, I would consider it a blessing.
      If Balmoral is her happy place, then I hope her memories as she transitions make it easier for her

  31. Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:25 am

    If Buckingham Palace is saying she’s under medical supervision, then she’s likely dead and Ed Young is gripping onto power with his wizened hand until he’s forced to make the announcement.

    Abolish the monarchy. That’s all I got.

  32. SAS says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Oh dear; “remains under medical supervision”, “concerned for her health”, “remains comfortable”, “immediate family informed”, none of these statements indicate she is even conscious. Perhaps a stroke? Glad Harry is close too.

    • Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:35 am

      No, she’s dead and Edward Young or which courtier refuses to make the announcement because he hates her children and grandchildren. I hope Harry is allowed to see her to say goodbye but I doubt it.

    • Fredegunda says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:36 am

      Good point — they’re usually very quick to say that the queen is in “good spirits.”

      For some reason, the “remains comfortable” phrasing struck me as very ominous.

    • Larry says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:49 am

      So this may be irrelevant very soon one way or another, but my husband (woefully uninterested in gossip hence only telling me now) just told me that the queen had a stroke around December time – have it from a family friend who is in the military (colonel) and has connections to BP, so on quite good authority.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        September 8, 2022 at 8:57 am

        @ Larry, well that changes the dynamics immensely. A stroke is certainly a specific warning.

  33. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:30 am

    If the palace has released a statement like this, it means she’s bad and they are not expecting her to last the week – she looked terrible on Tuesday when she met Truss.

    When my mum was put under medical supervision towards the end she was gone within hours – she fought till the end but the dementia had progressed to the point her body starved itself then shutdown. They gave her morphine to ease her passing – I will always be grateful for that.

  34. HandforthParish says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:35 am

    By all accounts she’s had her happiest family moments at Balmoral. It is fitting that she should die there.

  35. Darby says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Archbishop of Canterbury has now issued a statement praying for her and the people caring for her. That’s not a good sign

  36. zebz says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:43 am

    Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and sophie, are traveling to balmoral and Princess anne was already there woah!

  37. Cat says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Holy shit, all her children are traveling to see her. Sad to see. She has lived an extraordinary and long life.

  38. Miranda says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:47 am

    I think many of us suspected that she wouldn’t be returning from Balmoral alive. Perhaps she felt that way herself. If this is truly the end, she’s lived a full life and it’s fitting that she should be at her favorite home. I hope that Harry will be allowed to see her. It’s a small blessing that he’s at least near enough to have that opportunity, as I’m sure he regretted not having a proper good-bye when Philip died.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:57 am

      Just been announced that H&M are on their way to Scotland – Khate is staying in Windsor apparently with Louis.

      • Ginny says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:03 am

        Wow, I wonder why Kate wouldn’t be included?! Does that mean something or nothing?

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:14 am

        Make of it what you will as the spouses of other family members are there/on their way. The excuse is that its the kids first day at school but given that H&M will be there she and Ma will be spitting nails that Khate isn’t there to cosplay Alexis Carrington like she did at Phil’s funeral.

      • SussexWatcher says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:33 am

        Wait…wow! Keen isn’t allowed to go?! Oh yeah, they’re separated. If all the other spouses are going but the one step closer (now or soon) to the throne isn’t bringing his wife? Wow. I’m sort of shocked they wouldn’t keep up appearances for this. Things must be bad in Camb-land!

      • equality says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:41 am

        “Kate doesn’t have that live-in nanny anymore and has to be there for the children because she is the perfect mother unlike Meghan who left her children behind in the US.” Don’t worry. The BM can spin it for her.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:42 am

        The kids wouldn’t be going to school anyway if it is that serious. So there is no reason for her not to go except for the obvious reason that the media doesn’t want to say.

      • Cinders says:
        September 8, 2022 at 10:00 am

        I wouldn’t be surprised if it was William who didn’t want her there.

  39. Roseberry says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Sky News is reporting that Andrew,Edward,Sophie are now on their way to Balmoral- Charles,Camilla and Anne are already there. Rhiannon Mills is studiously avoided mentioning Harry and hilariously just had to reply to a remark, that the royals don’t have much in their calendars so are all available, but William would have been busy taking his children to school today!!

  40. Snuffles says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:49 am

    I hope Harry gets to see her and everyone is on their best behavior. I’m watching a SKY news live stream.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:00 am

      @ Suffles, that concerns me the most. I mentioned that I hope that everyone behaves and is cordial to everyone, as she is his grandmother as well.

      And their first priority should be QEII wishes, not theirs which are based on their anger and jealousy.

  41. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Reminds me of the bulletins of George V: “The King’s life is moving peacefully towards its close”

    I am NOT saying this is what’s happening, I am just saying the bulletin here reminds me of that.
    But still.

    May her final transition be a peaceful one.

    She’s the only Queen I remember and I am an American. She’s just always BEEN. It is going to be so weird without her. I can’t imagine how it will be for her family and the entire Commonwealth, despite all the stuff.

    • Feeshalori says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:28 am

      Same here, Merlinsmom, I’m also American and she’s been queen as long as I’ve been alive and I’m nearly 70. Despite the shenanigans of the House of Windsor and her part in it, it will be a blow to see her go. Whatever her passing ushers in, the monarchy will never be the same.

  42. Owlsyn says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Elizabeth has been on the wrong side of history in many things. But she also had to face so much as a Queen and has been an inspiration to many for that alone. It will truly be the end of an era when she passes.

  43. swirlmamad says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:55 am

    CNN has running commentary so I’m just watching to see when they officially announce (I think it’s already happened), but I find it interesting that they keep showing photos from TQ’s solo engagement with Meghan.

  44. Amy Bee says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:56 am

    The Queen is either dead or on her way. I’m sorry that Palace made her work until the end.

  45. Hannaj says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:57 am

    Sky News just announced H&M on their way to Balmoral

    • Snuffles says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:58 am

      That’s how you know shit is serious. I hope they are already there and got there in time to say goodbye.

    • swirlmamad says:
      September 8, 2022 at 8:59 am

      Just posted the same. She’s gone.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:06 am

        No, she hasn’t passed.

      • swirlmamad says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:14 am

        I meant more that I think she may have already and they are just rolling out the news as has been carefully planned for years. The fact that all the relatives are going and even H&M have cancelled WellChild and are heading there — if it hasn’t already happened, it’s imminent. I believe we will hear before the end of the day.

  46. swirlmamad says:
    September 8, 2022 at 8:59 am

    Just saw on Twitter that Harry and Meghan are on their way. It’s just a matter of time till they announce now.

  47. C says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Sky News reporting Kate staying home??

    • SAS says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:03 am

      Weird. Not like the kids are still going to go to school tomorrow right?

      • C says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:04 am

        Everyone is there with their spouses. There’s no reason for her to be absent unless they are really separated.

      • SAS says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:11 am

        @C, holy shit you nailed it.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:28 am

        Exactly. The only reason Kate isn’t there is bc there is a separation. I wonder if someone at KP will realize the conclusions that people are making and get Kate up there in a hurry to try to quell the rumors. OR if they’re thinking this can be part of the separation rollout? William goes to see the Queen as she dies, William attends the local church tomorrow, William William William….not William and Kate.

      • Jais says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:54 am

        Same thought. Maybe news will break that she is going up later? Idk but if not and she doesn’t go up to balmoral at all? Whew.

    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:15 am

      @C
      right? No mention of Kate but Sky News is reporting that “The Duke AND Duchess of Sussex are on the way”

      I would assume (and I am probably wrong) that even IF W&K are separated (if they are) I would think Kate would be there as well? She is, after all, STILL a member of the RF

      • SAS says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:22 am

        If the Cambridge’s were good at PR, they would announce the separation within the week. There’ll be no oxygen for endless think-pieces and they’ll have plenty of opportunities to demonstrate how “close they remain”.

        They could retcon the recent appearances as demonstrating how well it’s been working, and any further intrusion on this matter would just be as hideous to the kids as the media attention on Will & Harry when they were grieving children so shut up about it.

      • C says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:25 am

        “I would assume (and I am probably wrong) that even IF W&K are separated (if they are) I would think Kate would be there as well? She is, after all, STILL a member of the RF”

        That’s what I thought too.

      • Dee says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:43 am

        Kate needs time for her hair and makeup to be done. Or they’re separated and he didn’t want her there.

    • Beach Dreams says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:47 am

      That’s definitely strange…she could easily arrange for one of the nannies or her mom to step in while she travels. Kind of sounds like she wasn’t allowed to go…

  48. Kit says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Yes l.so glad de Sussex are in de UK today they have just arrived. I heard bells from.Balmoral.on de news l think.the Queen may have passed.

  49. girl_ninja says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:01 am

    She has lived a long and grand life and while I don’t like the way she allowed Harry and Meghan to be treated and how she shielded Andrew I appreciate how loved she is. By her family and by her country.

    I feel bad for caring more for what the Sussex’s are going to endure in the upcoming weeks. I just want them and their little family protected.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:10 am

      Agreed. They will certainly be the targets for her premature death. Knowing QEII, she has waited due to the fact that H&M are in Britain.

      • Eulalia says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:20 am

        PREMATURE?!

      • Eyeroll says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:49 am

        Her death isn’t premature, she’s 96 and lost her husband less than 2 years ago. But yeah the British media will definitely try to spin it that way if they can use it to throw mud at the Sussexes.

  50. aquarius64 says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:01 am

    The palace better let Harry see the queen. Or get the press that he was blocked. If Andrew is allowed up so should he.

  51. Miranda says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:02 am

    BBC News says Kate is still at Windsor. She won’t be pleased about that, first day or school or no. Especially since Meghan will be at Balmoral.

    • C says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:03 am

      I think that’s a big deal honestly and goes beyond whether she’s happy or not. Everyone else is there with their spouses.

      • Snuffles says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:08 am

        I agree. There is no good reason to leave her at home. Not even for the kids. That’s what nannies are for.

      • Miranda says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:12 am

        It smells like one of William’s petty power moves to me. He knows that being there would be majorly important for Kate. Even at a time like this, he doesn’t want to miss an opportunity for passive-aggressive disdain towards his wife.

    • swirlmamad says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:06 am

      This is the biggest tell of a separation. First day of school or no — you go and be with your husband in a time like this. Period. The children will not be going to school for a few days, maybe not till after the funeral. Kate doesn’t NEED to stay behind with Louis — they should all be up there as a family.

      • Merricat says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:08 am

        EXACTLY.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:14 am

        @ swirlmamad, well someone decided she wasn’t to be there, likely Peggington. He is certainly not living with her since he arrived solo. Most certainly not together in any sense of the word. Banning her from the statue unveiling is one thing but with QEII on her death bed, there is no love there, nor respect or consideration.

      • swirlmamad says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:30 am

        @BSN, YUP. This is all William essentially shouting from the rooftops he doesn’t want his “wife” anywhere near him during a time when all anyone would want is the support of a loving spouse. I am sure Balmoral with those vipers is the LAST place Meghan wants to be, yet it’s not even a question that she would go with Harry to support him. These people really think we’re stupid.

      • Feeshalori says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:41 am

        Yes, obviously William wants everyone to know there’s a separation if he doesn’t want Kate with him at a time like this. As mother to his children, this is a major absence. He really is a petty prince.

    • SarahCS says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:08 am

      That’s what I was just thinking when it popped up on the BBC live feed. They have a ton of staff who can step in (and let’s be honest, managed 99% of the kids lives anyway) so the first day of school and being with the kids has nothing to do with it. Bulliam does not want her there, plain and simple.

      • C says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:14 am

        Yeah, this is a BFD if true. The monarch is passing. This is the event of the century, for their family. Everyone needs to be there. Kate is mother of the 3rd-in-line. If she is not there, it is a big big deal.

      • Harper says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:41 am

        She probably died in her sleep. I can see Kate staying back to help the kids off to school this morning but then why wouldn’t she helicopter up there to be with them? Or will Louis, as the only under 5, suffer mental health issues if she is not there when he gets home from his first day of Lamebrook?

    • S808 says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:16 am

      Okay wow?? Seems all the spouses are there…..except her.

    • Amy Bee says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:17 am

      If Kate’s still in Windsor, it means that she and William are separated. The other royal wives have gone up to Balmoral.

      • ChewieNYC says:
        September 8, 2022 at 10:09 am

        So I do think they’re separated… however, her staying back with the kids is NOT that strange. Think of it, if your grandparent or great grandparent was at the end of their life, as a parent, you would likely still send your young children to school to keep the day normal. I would do everything to shield the grief from them as long as I could. Kate is likely staying behind to be with them and explain to them when the end happens. Let’s at least have some compassion for that sad conversation to come.

  52. aquarius64 says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:04 am

    News just broke on CNN: Harry and Meghan are on the way to Balmoral: This is serious. Kate’s not there?

    • Veda says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:09 am

      No RR has mentioned Kate. Guess Will helicoptered his ass to Balmoral from his house and Kate is untangling her wigs in Windsor

  53. TSY says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:08 am

    BBC just reported that the Sussexes are on their way to Scotland from Germany. This seems incredibly serious and that Queen Elisabeth is on her death bed 🙁

  54. DaniLou says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Everyone else going with their spouse but William going on his own?

  55. Kit says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Every other couple is there today except Kate !!!!!

    • Well Wisher says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:15 am

      The first day of school? Excuse?

      • Feeshalori says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:44 am

        Wow, that is no excuse AT ALL. There’s plenty of staff and Carole to watch the children. She’s mother to the next heir, for crying out loud, and that’s her grandmother in law. Despite how William feels about her, they’re not yet divorced. I can’t with him.

  56. Hannah says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:10 am

    It’s a small thing, but I am glad Harry has been able to see and say goodbye to his granny in person

  57. twoz says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:15 am

    I’m kind of glad Mum didn’t live to see this, it would have upset her terribly (saw Her Maj at the Showgrounds or wherever it was in ’54 as a Girl Guide, that sort of thing). On the other hand, she liked a bit of political gossip even more than I do and she’d’ve been anticipating the shenanigans with glee.
    Anyway, I hope Her Maj is indeed comfortable and passes, or has passed, peacefully.

  58. Sophie says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:18 am

    As Caitlin Moran pointed out on Twitter, all the BBC presenters and even the BSL person have changed into black suits… I also heard about 2 hours ago from my colleagues that she’d died (this came from a friend who works at the Mirror)

  59. Giddy says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:19 am

    As an American I can’t help but feel very sad. For anyone born within the past 96 years she has always been a part of our world. My sympathy to all the Brits and may she pass in peace.

  60. CidySmiley says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:19 am

    Oh. So she’s either passed or about to pass. I’ve gotten this phone call before. Honestly I can understand Kate not going, IF it is to be with the kids. And not everyone is comfortable/ready to be at someone’s deathbed or by their side and having been in that situation with a loved one I don’t begrudge anyone not wanting to see someone go.

    • C says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:21 am

      No, this is not a usual situation. This is the longest-reigning monarch of England dying. This is one of the biggest deals the Windsors will ever have. Kate is the mother of the 3rd heir. Everyone else is there with their spouse. This is an historic event. She should be there. This is like if Neil Armstrong’s wife decided not to watch the moon landing because the kids had to get up early the next day.

      • C says:
        September 8, 2022 at 9:36 am

        (ok, obviously a major death and the moon landing are not comparable, but their place in cultural significance is, is my point)

    • BothSidesNow says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:22 am

      Give me a break. She treated PP funeral as a spring board to showcase her fashion and forcing William to speak to Harry. Peggington is keeping her out, not anyone else. CopyKeen would be the first one their to maintain decorum and be the unofficial gatekeeper and/or peacemaker.

      This was Williams call, period.

    • Ginger says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:25 am

      Yeah but this is a pretty big deal and they have a nanny. You would think she would be there for her husband. It’s odd that Kate isn’t going. Really odd.

      And no one WANTS to see someone die but you do it to pay respects

    • AmelieOriginal says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:38 am

      Yeah this isn’t normal for Kate not to be there. Meghan is there with Harry and I get that Meghan’s kids are back in the USA being cared for so she doesn’t have to worry about them in this instance. But Kate could easily have the nannies look after the kids while she goes to be with William. It is bad timing with the kids’ first day at a new school but I think in most cases, people would keep their small kids out of school to go be with their elderly family member.

  61. Snickers says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:23 am

    If I were in Kate’s place, I wouldn’t be inclined to go either given that her children have just moved into a new home and been introduced to a new school within the last week. Add to that the feelings regarding the pending death of a family member and that’s a lot for G, C and L to process without a parent present. She’s doing the right thing IMO and what I’d want my spouse to do in the same circumstances.

    • C says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:28 am

      For heaven’s sake. This is unbelievable. We all know what people would be saying if Meghan wasn’t attending. Even in this situation people are going to brush this off for Kate?
      If my grandmother, the longest-reigning monarch of my country, was passing, and everyone else was there to acknowledge her service, no, I would not want my spouse to be staying away while everyone else is there. In fact, it would make me cut them off forever.

    • DaniLou says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:47 am

      Kate’s family live nearby. They have nannies. I honestly don’t think the kids would miss her as they are probably so used to other people standing in for both their parents. This is a huge moment for the family and a moment in history. It speaks volumes that she’s not there and it is 100% William’s call. Kate must be pacing back and forth looking at her Meghan board at the fact she’s there and Kate isn’t.

    • equality says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:48 am

      Since they have their own house on the vast Balmoral estate, K and children could travel there and stay.

  62. AmelieOriginal says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Not unexpected, as bittersweet as it all is. It is sad to lose someone, no matter how old they are, even when you know it will be coming any day. It is interesting how she seems to be letting go just as Harry and Meghan are in the UK/Europe. I know people have conspiracy theories but I don’t about this one. I know the press will probably try to make it into “the stress of Harry and Meghan’s charitable tour” but I think she actually hung on to see Harry one last time when she learned he and Meghan would be coming to the UK again. Now that she got to see him one last time, she can pass on. We know he’s her favorite grandchild.

    Many on us here predicted she wouldn’t make it to the end of the year. I was even more imminent when I said on another post I didn’t expect her to make it to the end of September and looks like I was right (I didn’t want to be). I wasn’t trying to be morbid but having watched my own grandparents pass over a decade ago, without going into details, all the signs were there. I hope, despite how dysfunctional they all are and how chaotic it’ll be after, the BRF can at least come together and behave and savor their last few moments with their matriarch.

  63. NeyKay says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:27 am

    I just hope her kids can all get to her, and everyone behaves politely.
    She is Mom, Gran first.

  64. Snuffles says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:34 am

    I think the news we are getting is delayed. I think everyone is already there and probably since the morning.

  65. Flower says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:35 am

    William can almost taste freedom… the Middletons must be scrambling right now…. It will be very telling if we don’t see them at the funeral….

  66. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:38 am

    The news presenters on BBC are all wearing black – either she has passed or is close to it and is not expected to last the rest of the day. They won’t announce anything till all family members have been informed.

    I expect sad news in the next few hours.

    • Sigrid Maelstrom says:
      September 8, 2022 at 10:10 am

      Yep DU, BBC Radio 4 (equivalent to PBS I think?) has just junked its normal programming for perma-news. This is it…

  67. JanetDR says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:38 am

    I just have to say that this site is where I go the first chance I get. I could turn on the news but I would rather read the column and all of your comments before anything else. My thoughts are all over the place. Thinking of my remaining older cousins in the UK and how they always speak of the Queen with such respect and how her passing will affect them; thinking of how awkward and horrible this will be for Harry and Meghan; thinking of all of the drama to come – truly a soap opera! Seriously all of the best to the UK for the changes ahead and for a peaceful transition for Queen Elizabeth.

  68. Steph says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:40 am

    So tacky comment: will Will cancel is Earthshit stuff here? That would be nice.

  69. Puppetgirl says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:44 am

    I kinda had a feeling that something was happening with the queen, the last several months she didn’t look so good, i think she is passing right now, or passed away recently and they are just waiting for a announcement from the palace saying that everyone in the family surrounded her majesty and got to say goodbye

    Glad Harry and Meghan saw the Queen

  70. Kokiri says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:46 am

    Metro reports Kate didn’t go because it’s the kids first day of school.
    They’ve totally separated.
    That’s it, their marriage is done.
    The future queen doesn’t say goodbye ton the Queen?
    Ridiculous to say she stayed home for the kids.

  71. Caroline says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:52 am

    BBC banners are black, anchors in black suits: all steps in Operation London Bridge.

  72. zebz says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Kate not going to balmoral with everyone else (including meghan) is shocking to say the least. Staying home with the kids for the first day at school. Are they serious? What a lame excuse. Why would they have their children going to school when their family is in serious public crisis? Its ridiculous.

    • Kokiri says:
      September 8, 2022 at 9:55 am

      Absolutely agree.
      They also literally have a full time nanny who has been with them since George was born & is in charge whenever K&W are away.

      William doesn’t want her there. Marriage over.

  73. Beach Dreams says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:55 am

    @ A few of the people trying to downplay Kate’s absence…come on now. This isn’t normal. The freaking Queen of the UK, the woman most of the world has seen as the British monarch for their whole lives, is about to pass (or has possibly already passed), and every relative and their spouses are there except Kate? It’s very strange, especially because like others have said, there’s no shortage of staff to watch over the kids.

  74. QuiteContrary says:
    September 8, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Kate not being there is HUGE. She must be beside herself.

    • zebz says:
      September 8, 2022 at 10:03 am

      I know right. “William can almost taste freedom” indeed. i wonder if she will even be going to the funeral. no wonder those stories about him having doubts about kate was everywhere a couple days ago.

    • Feeshalori says:
      September 8, 2022 at 10:11 am

      Yes, this is almost as big of a deal as the Queen’s passing. And I would think now they would have to announce a formal separation in light of this.

  75. Cee says:
    September 8, 2022 at 10:00 am

    Whatever happens next I hope she is free from pain.

  76. OriginalMich says:
    September 8, 2022 at 10:00 am

    I can’t help but wonder if she has already passed and they are holding off to get everything in order for the announcement.

    • Ace says:
      September 8, 2022 at 10:11 am

      This is what I think it’s likely happening. That or they’re waiting to stop any living support until her family is there/everything is ready.

  77. zebz says:
    September 8, 2022 at 10:06 am

    Its not only their family but the entire country. They should not be going to school like normal in such a situation they need to be with their family. Any normal person would pull their kids out of school/call off if a close relavtive passes away much less the literally head of their country.

  78. AnneL says:
    September 8, 2022 at 10:07 am

    My mother is going to be very sad. She’s always loved QEII, shares her first name, was a child when she married and was coronated and just admires her very much. She’s American, but older Americans have a lot of respect for this Queen just as they did for Churchill. I think this is true of most Americans old enough to remember WWII. We are allies now, but we were in the fight together then and the relationship felt more familial.