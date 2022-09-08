“Tilda Swinton looked regal in Haider Ackerman in Venice” links

Tilda Swinton looked regal in Haider Ackerman in Venice. [OMG Blog]
Sheree Whitfield finally debuted her clothing line. [Dlisted]
Emily Ratajkowski is using social media to slam her ex. [LaineyGossip]
Natasha Lyonne looked fabulous in Venice. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hugh Bonneville out here looking like Paul Hollywood. [Pajiba]
Zendaya and her ugly boots. [JustJared]
This dress is actually very cool on Jodie Turner Smith. [GFY]
Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad is camp. [Buzzfeed]
German bishop: homosexuality is God’s will! [Towleroad]
Bella Hadid’s last days of summer by the lake. [Egotastic]
The trailer for the Real Housewives of the Potomac is here! [Starcasm]
I really like both of the Obamas’ portraits, actually. [Gawker]
Tilda looks magnificent!! I love that she isn’t afraid to step out of the norm, embraces change all while never looking uncomfortable. Tilda wears the clothes and owns her looks, not the other way around.
JTS is back onto killing it in Venice!! Though I thought her denim gown was busy, a little too busy but I liked the intention of it, I just felt that the execution was lost in translation. But she looks on fire in this Harbison design!! Only JTS could pull this off!!
Tilda Swinton can wear a potato sack and still look regal. I could never pull off literally anything she has ever worn, but I do have a ton of admiration.
Same. If ever there was a perfect example of someone being striking, it’s Tilda Swinton.
SMH. Emily married a straight up bum.
The Obama portraits are so lovely. I love them both and miss them terribly.
I really like the Obama portraits too. Very different styles but they are both captured very well imo.
But oh that white dress/pantsuit thing on Jodie is a dream! I think it’s my favorite thing she’s worn. So feminine yet edgy at the same time. And yes the GFY gals are correct, she is wearing it better than the model!
Tilda’s hair matches her jewelry and perfectly matches/clashes with the lilac. 💯
Tilda is a queen in everything she wears 💗 I read the critique of the portraits but I disagree. I like the flow of colors in Michelle’s. I like Barack’s as well, but I wouldn’t have hated a more traditional background. It’s perfectly him as it is though.
Hey, are the mods on this site okay if all the discussions are closing? Just concerned.
I checked their Twitter, it was due to site traffic and tech snafus.
Is it too overblown to say “FASHUN IS BACK!”? I love love love those looks on Tilda, Jodie, and Natasha. These posts make me feel excited about fashion again after a long period of “blahhhhhh.”
Love the new portraits of the Obamas and loved loved loved their speeches. I will remember Michelle’s speech for the rest of my days. ❤
MSNBC just called it…RIP Liz
Came here to say that.
The BBC News online report on the Queen’s death says that Harry is “on his way”. I really, really hope that’s not accurate and that he arrived in time to say good-bye (whether she was aware of it or not), or if they did not want to keep her lingering, that they at least waited until he arrived before announcing it. It’d be disgraceful (and frankly unsurprising) if they didn’t.