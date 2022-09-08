Queen Elizabeth II ‘died peacefully in Balmoral this afternoon’

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96, in the year of her Platinum Jubilee. The past three years were trying for her, with the pandemic, the HMS Bubble, the loss of her beloved husband Prince Philip, the infighting among her family and a lot more. But it did feel, at one point, like she was back out in the world and enjoying herself in the last year. A series of mysterious health issues contributed to her long goodbye, and she passed away peacefully in one of her favorite places, her Scottish retreat Balmoral.

She was surrounded by all four of her adult children and a few of her grandchildren, including Prince William. I don’t believe Prince Harry had made it to Balmoral in time to say goodbye to his grandmother, but he did get to see her back in April and June, and he got to introduce her to her great-granddaughter Lilibet.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Her eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

[From Reuters]

Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, when Winston Churchill was prime minister and the UK was still dealing with a post-war slump. She saw and met countless prime ministers, presidents, kings, princes, queens and despots. She loved corgis and gin and she was beloved by a nation. Welcome to the world, King Charles.