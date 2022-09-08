The Cambridges did a photoshoot at Lambrook for the school’s ‘preview day’

The Duke (Dook) and Duchess of Cambridge surprised everyone except their Daily Mail handlers with some photos at Lambrook yesterday. We were supposed to get the “first day of school” photos today, this morning. But William and Kate took the kids – all dressed in their new school uniforms – to a preview day at Lambrook. Apparently, there was a set-up with one friendly photographer and one videographer, and then the Cambridges released the photos and video. They filmed it like a lil’ a real movie scene, the improbable white heroes rounding a corner, the sun shining only on them as Kate held her sons’ hands and William held Charlotte’s hand:

I think William was trying to hold Louis’s hand and Lou was like “nah.” As for Kate… fresh blowout, janky wig attached, and wearing a £245 Rixo dress which looks totally ‘80s. Kate’s love affair with polka dots is (again) fundamentally an extensive of her love of buttons. She loves small, round things. Polka dots are fabric buttons.

Anyway, such big changes for these kids. Suddenly, they’re moved into a much smaller “cottage” in Windsor, they are going to a new school, they will have to make new friends at Lambrook, and they’re probably not going to see much of William these days. To make matters worse, apparently they didn’t even get to move all of their stuff into Adelaide Cottage? If only there was an Early Years expert around to help these kids transition into these kinds of radical changes to their lives and routines.