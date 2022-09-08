The Cambridges did a photoshoot at Lambrook for the school’s ‘preview day’

The Duke (Dook) and Duchess of Cambridge surprised everyone except their Daily Mail handlers with some photos at Lambrook yesterday. We were supposed to get the “first day of school” photos today, this morning. But William and Kate took the kids – all dressed in their new school uniforms – to a preview day at Lambrook. Apparently, there was a set-up with one friendly photographer and one videographer, and then the Cambridges released the photos and video. They filmed it like a lil’ a real movie scene, the improbable white heroes rounding a corner, the sun shining only on them as Kate held her sons’ hands and William held Charlotte’s hand:
I think William was trying to hold Louis’s hand and Lou was like “nah.” As for Kate… fresh blowout, janky wig attached, and wearing a £245 Rixo dress which looks totally ‘80s. Kate’s love affair with polka dots is (again) fundamentally an extensive of her love of buttons. She loves small, round things. Polka dots are fabric buttons.
Anyway, such big changes for these kids. Suddenly, they’re moved into a much smaller “cottage” in Windsor, they are going to a new school, they will have to make new friends at Lambrook, and they’re probably not going to see much of William these days. To make matters worse, apparently they didn’t even get to move all of their stuff into Adelaide Cottage? If only there was an Early Years expert around to help these kids transition into these kinds of radical changes to their lives and routines.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535447, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Aw look! They’re working! It’s been 6 weeks since we’ve seen them LOL but they’re back to their busy schedules! Good for them!
Seriously I hope the kids have a good school year and that’s about all I have to say lol.
Yes, back to work! I’m sure the engagement counter was spinning the whole time. Round the corner, stop to chat with headmaster, cross threshold…
@Becks1 I agree. I wish the children the best in such a tumultuous time. I hope that they get a chance to become decent, well rounded adults with a passion to use their position to better the world.
Seriously, is this photoshoot counted as work? Nothing would surprise me with this duo….🤣🤣🤣
@FirstComment, this photo op will DEFINITELY be counted as a “work event.” These people.
Kate’s hair looks great but I’d like to burn that dress.
Now that all the kids are in school they’ve lost their excuse for not working. Their days are free now.
Unless they’re going to use the move to Adelaide to pretend that Kate will be spending her time cooking and cleaning.
Judging by the state of the boys shorts she’s certainly not spending any time ironing that’s for sure
They are so painfully bland. They went with one cameraperson and videographer to “prove” Meghan wrong when she mentioned that Archie & Lili would have been mercilessly stalked and photographed by the roya sewer rats.
As if the gutter rats over there would have respected the Sussexes children’s privacy. There would have been no deal available where the Sussexes children would have been protected. Perfect example is the rabid coverage of the Sussexes.
Exactly. That’s the issue. The whole point of the Royal Rota is that it’s….a rota. One TV journalist, one print journalist for each engagement and the material gathered is shared with all the other publications and channels, with representatives from each taking turns to cover the Royal beat.
But that kind of media respect is only accorded to those Royals the Palaces wish to protect. Meghan is right – they threw her to the press wolves over and over again when they could have, easily, had the press back off. If they realised that allowing the paps to harass the Sussexes at the school gates would upset them then that is exactly what would have happened had they stayed in the UK.
Right. Meghan knew by that point that she and her children were always going to get different treatment than Kate and her children.
Also, I don’t think H&M even wanted the rota at the first day of school for their kids. They made it clear that their kids would be private citizens, so why does the rota need to be there? does the rota attend the first day of school for Louise or James? (I’ve never seen a BTS pic of them so I’m assuming no but maybe thats wrong?)
This was somehow equally creepy to me as pap shots of the school drop off. The tracking shot, the exterior shot of the window (that we assume they were inside of), the close zoom onto George’s face?
What on earth world happen if one of these kids articulates at some point “I don’t want to do the photo shoot”? It’s kind of awful to imagine.
Came here to say the same thing. I actually feel bad I watched that. It was so intrusive during what must have been a nervous moment for all of them checking out their new school. Their parents suck for allowing this.
Yeah Meghan knew she wasn’t going to the same treatment as the Cambridges that’s why she said what said and the press knows that. And apparently there was a huge photocall for George’s first day of school.
Meghan is absolutely correct, her and Harry weren’t playing the rota game and they would have completely ambushed her with a hundred rota rats or more. I am so glad Harry and Meghan put their children first.
Little Louis: “who is this guy that keeps trying to get me to hold his hand!?”
LMAO that little boy keeps telling on his parents, keep it up Louis.
I absolutely love that Louis is always giving them sh!t about something. 🤣You *know* that Kate wanted everyone holding hands for this.
Louis probably googled himself after the Jubbly and knows his power now.
Oh Harper this is the best comment damn I’m laughing so hard
@Harper you’ve killed me dead
Oh this is the best comment ever! 😀
Harper!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Thanks for the laugh — I badly needed this comment in my life 😍
Louis is a little pistol already, and I’m LOVING how the Lamebridges can’t even do a simple self-embiggening pap stroll properly–Louis sure wrecked that stunt, didn’t he? 🤣🤣😆
I feel so much sadness for these children, trotted out and paraded around being forced to ‘perform’ in their selfish parents’ schemes.
Poor George looks so…resigned, not sure how much of this is affecting Charlotte, and Louis is having absolutely NONE of it.
I feel like Peg & Jeg are mistreating and psychologically damaging these kids in front of the whole world and no one is willing or able to help them.
I get it’s for the lighting but you can’t walk three kids that young into direct sunlight and expect them to smile for the cameras, so instead in some of the stills, the kids look miserable. I don’t know why they don’t just release curated shots instead of videos.
It’s the overly staged happy family charade that rubs me the wrong way about this. I look at these photos and I immediately hear that old Brady Bunch song in my head, “I think I’ll go for a walk outside now, the summer sun’s callin’ my name!” It’s the knowing how scheming and manipulative and sadistic this couple is that gets my hackles up when they pretend to act like the perfect Mumsy and Daddums. Puke.
Polka dots are fabric buttons–best line ever, Kaiser!
@L84TEA, for a while now, I feel like I’ve been seeing “tradwife”, right-wing “family values” dogwhistles in their imaging and this full-glam, together-at-all-costs, for a school orientation is yet another.
I went back at looked at the pics and you can’t really tell a difference in the level of styling, so it really must just be the insane choreographed performance aspect that has made them look so much less natural than even the weirdo Monacos. (I love the weirdo Monacos by the way).
Except only Kkkate looks happy in these pictures. The kids look annoyed Peggs looks irritated, and there’s Jeggs, looking high and at a completely different location than everyone else.
That video was so long and awkward…they started it way too early, and the smiles all only got plastered on as they got closer to the school.
Luckily they have an Early Years expert in the family. Aunt Pippa is just a phone call away!
The shaaaade…
hhahhaahha
My father wears a shirt similar to that of the boys’ uniform. He’s 82. I want to point out I’m not saying anything about the Cambridge kids, this is about the shirt which just screams “an old man” to me. Kate has found a dress with some serious shoulder pads. They’re really… massive.
Same with grandpa shirt but oh my that washer woman style uniform for girls is so awful. Hope the kids have a great start, make many friends and thrive. So cute.
My great-great-grandmother had a similar dress to that of the girls’ uniform in the 1940’s… She was in her seventies, so this dress has definitely not been designed for children. It looks really out of place in my opinion. How old is this school? Just wondering when the uniforms were created. There have hardly been any recent re-designs.
I really hope the girls have the option to wear trousers or shorts like the boys or even boys could choose the dress if they want. If not that’s awful amd I’d never send my kid to a school that genders the clothing like that.
Aang – that was my first thought (after laughing at Kkkeen pretending she’s in a shampoo ad) and I agree completely. I haaaate that girl have to wear skirts/dresses and boys get shorts or long pants. I really hope girls (or boys who want to wear a skirt) get a choice, but somehow I doubt it.
Those uniforms are just atrocious. Charlotte looks like she’s wearing a prison matron’s dress, and the boys look…polyester. Hopefully the winter versions of the uniform will be cuter? Wouldn’t it be impossible for them NOT to be cuter?
Who is doing their PR ????
Seriously Kate and William look.comical ,.is Kate on some type of uppers or something,. Louis isn’t having none of his dad lol !!!! Why oh why would you walk like that to de school Gates, let’s all hold hands !!!! Would they not just let de kids run around or walk independently l kinda feel embarrassed and sad for those children they look soo fed up don’t they. Obviously taken in de Sussex day off !!!!! Saddos
Poor Charlotte. That is the worst uniform I’ve ever seen.
Are those outfits really a uniform imposed by the school? Were the children obliged to wear them even on a preview day? I’m a foreigner and a completely ignorant regarding the policy of uniforms in schools there..
@FHMOM, I know, I feel so sorry for Charlotte! The Battersea uniforms were definitely better.
I saw a comment wondering if Kate was modeling the new Norland Nanny uniforms 😂
It remains me of what the uniform my school cafeteria staff wore when I was in elementary back in the day.
Actually this it pretty standard for a British school uniform, even a little more relax than most schools. My primary school uniform (not posh) was white shirt and tie with boy wearing black trouser and girls wearing a navy pleated skirt. The uniforms are supposed to be super sturdy and last for ages. Most uniforms are passed onto other kids or to younger siblings and most of the time you can’t tell a new uniform from an old one. Although I totally hated it at the time I really appreciated the equality later on. In my secondary school it was cooler to have a slightly sunbleached one that the new one, to get any bleaching they had have been worn by at least 2 older siblings.
Originally I didn’t use the words super sturdy but b****t proof, but I realised that some readers would love kids uniform to look like normal clothes and have that feature. It made me so sad. Sending hugs to all the parents that have to go through this.
I thought their uniforms for St. Thomas’s were WAY better, even if they were more formal. The navy skirt and white shirt also sounds better!
I’ve seen my fair share of school uniforms in my day and that poor dress is one of the worst I’ve seen lol. It’s not Charlotte’s fault obviously.
Louis rejecting Dook of Pegginton’s hand is just a preview of how 🥚 will be received and accepted in America! You can convince yourself mad king, but the rest of the world will not fall on our sword for your lazy, tired a$$!!
The kids are cute as always. Hope they enjoy their new school and have a great time there.
Could this BE anymore staged! They can’t be a normal family naturally interacting if their lives depended on it.
I Loled at the first pic, its so cliche like some adv about happy family on the magazine when i was a little.
Kate seem really enjoy this photoshoot 🤭
Anyway good luck to the kids, changing school+home are quite hard
Again I ask: why should people care?
In a way, one must pity W; he is really trapped!!!
If Kate arranged for a video to be taken for the long walk to school , she should not wear a long flowy midi dress. The wind kept whipping the dress around her thighs and legs. Looks awkward.
I’m sure Kate was planning and hoping for just such a thing to happen. That’s why there are no weights in the hem and she’s not wearing a slip. Deliberately flashing in public is one of the ways she tries to get attention. As for the print? It looks like the fabric from a dress in Pretty Woman – which is probably why Kate likes it.
Seems Kate has found her new buttons . . . polka dots 🫣🤭
I can’t wait to see the hours and hours of work that Kate and William can put in now that all of their children are in school and their weekdays are completely free!
Isn’t he a bit old to be holding Mommy’s hand? He will for sure catch sh*t about that from his peers. It irritates me that his parents would make him do that.
I kind of thought that too. If you are taking children to school where they are going to be more independent, let them be more independent. Even Charlotte shouldn’t need someone to hold her hand and is usually the one who rejects that.
My ten-year-old still reaches for my hand sometimes. Let him be.
My 10 year old still loves to hold my hand. George is fine.
@Becks I wish mine did 😭
It’s fine. I mean technically you’re never too old to hold your mom’s hand, lol. But I grasp the crux of your point which is that I wouldn’t put it past the Cambridges to do “school drop offs” even if George were to embark on a PhD, haha.
I agree that George is past the age to be holding his mommy’s hand for a photo. Unless Kate really thinks he’ll make a run for it if she doesn’t have a firm grip on him, he should be able to walk independently.
But he’s over 5 years old, so we can’t expect Kate to get it right.
LOL!
I know they do this every school year, but this feels like a responsive “Flybe” style stunt appearance to counter Meghan’s interview remark about the press swarm her kids would face in the UK at school drop offs. It has a strong co-parenting vibe … I feel for the kiddos having to perform happy families to distract from their parents estrangement. And for having to wear those uniforms, but oh well.
They actually don’t do it every year, they just do it on the kids first day at a school. So they did this for George’s first day at St Thomas’s, and then again for Charlottes first day, and that’s the last we got a first day of school photocall like this. My guess is that because this is Louis’ first day and a new school they are doing it again.
I think what’s interesting is that this from the preview day, not the official first day. That makes me think the story about the parents not liking having the Cambridges there is true (and the school is trying to navigate that by having the press there for the preview day when they can probably stage manage entrances etc a bit more), and it makes me think that they wanted to make sure these pictures were on the front pages etc today to try to bump off H&M.
@Becks1 I think you’re absolutely right!
Becks – sadly for them though, even the pics of the kids going to school can’t even bump the Sussexes off. The Fail is using a lede about the Sussexes but when you click on the link, it takes you to this story about the kids’ preview day. Bait and switch.
So even though it’s a one-sided competition with the Cambs v Sussexes, Peggington and Jeggington (even when they have their children with them) are losing. Big time. Even with their racist, right wing fan base.
so trying to control the news cycle for one day failed for them….
Did we get staged photocalls with private photographer and videographer those times? Mostly I remember staged photos taken and released (for profit) by Keen.
The fact that the rota were saying that only 1 photographer and 1 videographer were there is hysterical. What Meghan said really got to them.
Also, those are the ugliest school uniforms I have ever seen. Photos like these really don’t have the pull they once had. I think people are bored with the Cambridge kids.
They’re making such a fuss about there only being one photographer that I bet the original plan before Meghan’s comment was for there to be more.
I agree because wasn’t there a huge group on George’s first day? There definitely was for Peggington and Harry when they went to school, but I’m pretty sure I saw some pic on Twitter showing the huge crowd for George as well. The one photog is definitely in response to Meghan’s comments because the Sussexes live rent-free in the Cambs’ tiny little pea brains.
I love how all the royal reporters have actually managed to prove Meghan’s point. First they said they wouldn’t take pics of the kids because of the editor’s code, then they say it’s because of a gentleman’s agreement that says give photos of the first day in exchange for privacy the rest of the time. Well which is it? It can’t be both. And if the privacy the rest of the year is due to them doing a photo op the first day, then they are implicitly saying if you don’t do the shoot, we WILL harass your kids throughout the year. Harry and Meghan never played the game. No lindo wing style photo op, no press at Archie’s christening. And it’s obvious if they had stayed, they wouldn’t have done the first day shoot either, which means, according to the press themselves, they would’ve harrassed their kids on the way to school because they didn’t play the game. They’ve all proved Meghan RIGHT!
They said they weren’t asked to do the baby shot outside the hospital. I bet W&K wouldn’t have wanted them to do the first of school shot either because that would have competed with the “more important” children getting the attention when school started.
Of course they have, they just work on the basis that what we say NOW is the truth and has always been the truth, ignore anything we said yesterday.
The transactional nature of the relationship between the family/firm and the media has been exposed like never before and there’s no going back.
Right….Meghan said she wasn’t handing over pictures of her kids to people who used racial slurs against her son, plus factor in that they want their kids to be private citizens, so why would they do the first day photocall with the rota? And if they didn’t, then the rota would consider that as breaking the invisible contract and then they would harass the school and the drop offs and pick ups etc for their pound of flesh.
Can anyone hear what they’re saying as they walk? I MUST KNOW WHAT KATE IS LAUGHING ABOUT.
The state of her marriage would be my first guess.
I’m guessing fake laugh for the happy family photographs.
I think Kate uses her smile and laugh the same way Sansa Stark used her reputation as a lady. It’s a defense, armour, worn and displayed when she has no other option or can’t figure out any other option. When I read Sansa’s rationale for falling back on lady like behaviour and good manners I thought of Kate as the real world example. Her smile is armour
Probably a conversation in her own head (“MaMidds said smile and pretend Big Willy isn’t leaving in a separate car to (allegedly) go straight to another woman’s bed…pretend I haven’t been downgraded to my separation home…smile big and show those back teeth!”).
Her smiles and reactions are done solely for the cameras and are rarely in sync with the other people around her.
I wonder if this was done this way before the actual first day of school due to outrage of the normal parents and kids who attend that school complaining about how much of a circus this will cause their kids. Also less people around so lower security needs.
Plus if there were others around they might have been in shot and ruined the careful planning that went into this charade. Never mind further annoying the other (paying) parents who would probably have been held back while this lot did their show.
There’s also the timing, I wonder if they were also hustling to get some press after the Sussexes (yet again) got all the attention this week.
Also if there were other “yummy mummies” around, there would have been the possibility of catching Peggington sizing up his next “gym buddy.” Can’t have that on the day the Cambs are pretending to be a happy family.
I wonder if the school suggested that it be done the day before due to complaints from the other parents. Who knows if there really is a get to know the school day–could be something the Keens just made up as excuse for them to be photographed at the school.
I don’t begrudge them doing the photoshoot early in order to avoid a scrum on the children’s first day at the new school, but I suspect they just wanted to get their faces out to try and step on the Sussexes news cycle. Lucky that they were able to use their relationship with the press to make that happen. Now we’ll wait and see if the rota will keep their word and be “more likely to do a story on the Cambridges now”.
Those kids look like they want to be with anyone but those two.
They’re so transparent. And, honestly, stupid or willfully obtuse because it was clear to me what Meghan was saying is that she (and Harry) did not like the special deal with the rota. They did not want to constantly be having to make deals with the tabloids who harassed them by providing pictures of their children on special occasions so they could be left alone to take them to school daily. It’s not that complicated of a concept.
This is exactly the thing she and Harry did not want to have to do with the people who were and are some of their worst abusers.
And the uniforms are tragic. The only thing more tragic is that god awful dress.
Time to trot out the children for pr Kate wears another little house on the prairie outfit
That close up of Kate – DAMN does she look like her mom. That is all.
The girls uniforms seems like outfits worn at Low wood school where jane Eyre attended
Love this…. thanks for starting my day out with a good laugh! God those uniforms are awful…
I mean I strongly dislike the dress and the style but these dresses she’s been wearing are actually a trend right now. I know not because I know fashion but because for at least 3 years now I’ve been trying to find dresses that suit me and this style does not. It’s for tall and/or slim women and I am neither. Yes they’re very Little House on the Prairie and not my idea of pretty but she’s not out there trying to make them happen. They’ve been happening unfortunately. Could she pick a different style? God yes. But hell, she likes this stuff.
The kids look cute, I wish we had had school uniforms here when I was in school.
ETA: The way they’re appearing from behind that bush is … something.
Everything is very 70’s these days in clothes and I hate it, lol.
Kate should send some flowers to Meghan for enabling her to dictate the perimeters of this photocall. The press is saying this was the first day of school but it’s was an open day. My question is where were the other new parents and children? Was the open day for the Cambridge children only?
Methinks they were there early so as to avoid the pesky plebs from ruining the shot.
So this move is absolutely knowing the queen would not last the school year and the didn’t want to move them mid year and can’t wait to move into the castle.
I thought Windsor Castle is for the actual monarch though, no? I could see them moving into the huge Frogmore House, but I don’t think they’re getting the castle.
Actually, I could see Peggington demanding the charities(?) in Frogmore House vacate and he gets that while Kkkeen stays in her separation home, Adelaide Cottage. This way they’re close, “for the children,” but still separated.
Charles has always planned to reign from Windsor Castle, he hates Buck House. He wants to keep Clarence House when in London (No), and only be at BP when required for an official event. If you look at floorplans of Windsor Castle, there aren’t many private apartments. Yes, Windsor Castle is huge, but it isn’t filled with apartments and townhouses like KP or SJP. Charles isn’t going to let William take the Monarch’s or Monarch’s Spouse’s apartments, nor does he want the Midds having access to Windsor Castle itself.
Kaiser you made me lol with the ” dook” in the first paragraph 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀
I think it’s interesting that Kate keeps deviating from the family color story. Usually they’re so matchy matchy but she continues to use polka dots and a different color to stand out from her own family. Another sign of separation?
Sad fashion observation: when I first opened the article, I seriously questioned if they were in uniform or not because they actually dress them like this on the regular. I was like “hmmm, the boys match? Maybe it’s a uniform? Charlotte’s blue seems off, not a uniform.” I needed Kaiser to confirm.
Now, on to the kids. I love how they’re personalities shine through in these pics!
George looks shy, Charlotte looks politely disinterested, and Louis looks line he’s ready to conquer the place.
I think the kids are absolutely adorable, but this staged walk looks ridiculous. It’s almost as if they did five takes before getting it “picture perfect.” Wow! What a perfect family! The parents are so happy, the kids adore their parents (see them holding hands) and the sun appears just at the right time. It just screams “phony.” Kate’s wig and granny dress don’t do her any favors.
The poor kids look so uncomfortable.
that’s the school uniform?? it’s very…. flds adjacent
This was such an awkward video. The kids looked uncomfortable and Kate kept smiling and laughing at nothing (as usual) while William barely acknowledged her and focused on looking/at talking to the kids.
Ah, yes. That fresh botox glow.
Oh look, it’s mr. Pegginton and his perfect image accessories out for a little play happy family photo opp.
There’s a short video on Twitter showing Harry’s first day at school, he hesitates a second on where to enter and Willy comes up behind him grabs the back of his collar and pushes him the right way. Willy looks like a complete jerk.
I understood every person speaking in that video except Kate.
The Headmaster, the Teacher waiting at the door, Bill.
Whoever she went to for help with her ‘posh’ accent needs to be fired.