Leonardo DiCaprio ‘does not want a family’ & he doesn’t want to get married

This week we learned that Leonardo DiCaprio dumped Camila Morrone around her 25th birthday. There’s actually some debate about whether the breakup happened just before her June birthday or just after. She attended his Fourth of July party, but I think that was the last we saw of her. It’s giving a Kelly Rohrbach vibe – he waited until after Kelly’s 25th birthday to officially dump her too. He CAN date a 25-year-old, but only for a month or two. Anyway, Leo was actually telegraphing his single-ness for weeks. He’s been seen out and about in New York and Malibu, headed to clubs and parties with his bros, looking extremely single. Leo is on the prowl. Since Leo is a creature of habit and past is prologue, my guess is that he’ll be single and mingling for the next six months before carefully selecting a special 20-year-old to date next February-March. That’s how he usually does it.

When the going gets tough, the tough get bro’ing! Sources tell Page Six that Leonardo DiCaprio has been partying with his pals while his now-ex-girlfriend Camilla Morrone has been on vacation in St. Tropez with her mom. A scenester source told us, “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls.” The insider said before DiCaprio’s breakup became public this week: “I thought that was a little weird when [Camilla] was in St. Tropez.” DiCaprio was also photographed in Malibu by day looking more svelte, heading to a party at a pal’s house in the beach town.

[From Page Six]

Page Six also did a history of all of the ladies who have gone through The Leo D Dating Experience, and one source close to Leo told Page Six:

“By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that,” the DiCaprio source, told The Post. “The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone. He’s gotten older but his taste has not gotten any older.”

[From Page Six]

A lot of people are like “wow, that’s gross, he’s so disgusting!” But I do kind of wonder if he’s pretty upfront about everything? I’m not saying I’m on his side or acting as some kind of Leo Apologist, but I’ve always thought that with the models especially, they know it’s a quid pro quo. They spend a year or two with Leo, their profile gets significantly raised, they get more money, more modeling contracts, etc. I feel like he radiates “I’m not getting super-serious” to every woman too. Now, is he still a trainwreck? Yes. He is.

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk — mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio on his next date like pic.twitter.com/p30mkofEaP — Sadie Sink's Oscar (@Jaqssssss) August 30, 2022

leonardo dicaprio is actually dating all the under-25s he possibly can to spread the word about climate change to those who will be the most impacted — flamin nora (@katierpacker) August 31, 2022