Tina Brown: Princess Diana would not have been ‘a great fan’ of Duchess Meghan

The Daily Beast’s Royalist column did some special coverage for the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. Some of that special coverage was noting that no one in the royal family marked the sad occasion publicly. Another part of the coverage was an in-depth conversation with Tina Brown, who wrote one good royal book (The Diana Chronicles) and one ridiculous royal book (The Palace Papers). Personally, I think interns wrote different parts of The Palace Papers, that’s how weird the tonal shifts were. Brown came across as blind to her own white privilege, anti-Americanism and pro-Middleton agenda. No one really came across well in The Palace Papers, which was not Brown’s goal at all – she set out, clearly, to embiggen the Cambridges as the last white hope of the Establishment. It fell flat because the Cambridges are clowns. Anyway, Brown has a lot to say about “fragile” Prince Harry and how Diana would not have liked Meghan. Some highlights:
Having lunch with Diana in July 1997: “Diana was really on top form and in many ways in her stride in a pale green suit with those amazing supermodel legs and incredibly limpid blue eyes. She was absolutely stunning in real life, and so much taller than you thought. She talked about two things. She was really excited about starting to do documentaries about her causes, and for that to fund her humanitarian work. In some ways, it was a foreshadow of Harry and Meghan’s plan 25 years ago, with the one major difference that Diana didn’t see any profit in it. She was doing it as a charitable venture.”
Diana would be “very unhappy” that her two sons remain estranged. “She never questioned that William would be king. It was her most ardent desire he would become king. She was never anti-monarchy in that regard. She had differences with the royal family—her biggest difference was that her husband wasn’t in love with her, he was in love with someone else. But she never thought for one minute that William would not be the future king, and that Harry would always be there to support him. She would not be happy with how things are… Diana would not have been pleased how Harry had been cut off from the family.”
How would Diana have felt about Meghan Markle? “Diana was very protective of her boys. She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken. I think she would have felt Meghan was steering Harry in a direction that was not good for Harry. I don’t think Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine.” However, Brown thinks Diana would have been “thrilled” when Harry met Meghan, “and that her son was happy. She would have been delighted, supportive and thrilled someone of mixed race was joining the royal family because Diana was so inclusive.
Harry’s Spencer blood: “It’s very difficult to know how fragile Harry would have been if his mother hadn’t died. He was obviously utterly traumatized by her death. But the Spencers are a fairly turbulent family. Other members of that family, including Diana herself, have not been without their fragilities and neuroses. Harry may have inherited that Spencer turbulence. It’s always about drama in the Spencer family. With Harry, it could just be the genes speaking.”
A base at Kensington Palace: “She kept Kensington Palace as her base. Unlike Harry and Meghan she understood having the power base of monarchy was enormously important. Today, I believe she would have had billions of followers on Instagram, and used that to the max. By now, her charitable foundation would have been as big as Bill Gates’. She began that global humanitarian celebrity outreach that we went on to see with the Clooneys and Bono. She’s a real forerunner of that. It’s very tragic to know that didn’t happen.”
Diana’s scorched earth: “The scorched earth left by Diana still smolders. For the first ten years after her death, the royals were still destabilized by the catastrophes surrounding Diana—from her divorce, the damage to Charles, the car crash, the effect on the boys. The rise of Kate (Middleton) and William have done a great deal to reduce that dark dust, and decrease the Diana decibel. But with what Harry and Meghan have said and done, the next season of The Crown (which will focus on events leading up to and after Diana’s death) and Harry’s memoir will resurface a particular agony for Charles. The queen was re-stabilized after the death of Diana, whereas Charles has continually battled to end those ghosts. The rehabilitation of Camilla’s image has been utterly successful, but she lives in dread of Harry’s book. In some ways, Diana’s ghost still rattles at the gate.”
It’s so weird that in all of these pieces about how Diana would have felt about Meghan and Harry, no one ever asks “what would Diana say about the Middletons?” Or “what would Diana have said about William cheating on his wife with his Norfolk neighbors?” Like, maybe Diana would not have liked Meghan – we don’t know and it’s a thought-exercise with no solution. But it’s bonkers to play these what-if games and never acknowledge that Diana probably would have seen through the Middletons immediately, especially Carole and Kate. Diana would have strong feelings about William turning into his father, complete with side-chicks and tabloid games. For all the talk of Harry’s fiery, turbulent Spencer genes, let’s be clear – William has those same genes. William channels that turbulence into being a screaming rage-monster.
Also: Brown seems to think she can use Diana as some kind of cudgel against the Sussexes. Diana would have done documentaries but not profited from it! Diana would have kept a base in London! Diana would have wanted Harry to “support” William! That’s the company line, the Windsor line, through and through. That’s how the Windsors have tried to claim ownership of Diana’s memory without ever recognizing Diana’s fundamentally iconoclastic nature.
Yet no one is asking Charles’ brothers and sister to support him…. I saw this on twitter but is it possible for the 🇺🇸 Trump fans to move to the UK?
Tina has some nerve talking about the “turbulent Spencers” when the Hannover – Windsors have a multi-generational history of mental illness and poisoned inter-family relationships stretching back to the Middle Ages. (The family has been studied because its mess is so well documented even in the medieval/early modern period.) Diana, herself, was looking to get out of England prior to her death so I think she would have been all for Harry and Meg getting out of there. And yes, she would have loathed the Middletons and seen them for the cheap hustlers they are.
At the time of her death, Diana was trying to use her star power to improve lives and was doing so decidedly outside the royal institution. Is that not exactly the “direction” Meghan is being accused of “steering” Harry?
Of course she would be heartbroken that her kids are estranged, what mother wouldn’t be? Of course she would want them to support each other (key words: each other. She would want William to support Harry too). That doesn’t mean she wouldn’t be thrilled that Harry is finding his own way outside the system that wasn’t built to support The Spare
I really believe that Diana would be thrilled that Harry found love, end of story. Harry has in Meghan what Diana was always searching for, this isn’t rocket science.
Colby: Of course she would want them to support each other (key words: each other. She would want William to support Harry too). Excellent point! So true!
The only way Tina Brown can find relevance is to speak for the dead. Princess Diana would object to people like Tina trying to profit from her name. RIP Princess Diana.
Tell all of your friends who will listen to unsubscribe to the Daily Beast, bc she founded that site. I dumped them as a big FU to her.
Thank you for the tip and Larry “Bud” Melman? Welcome to NYC, would you like a hot towel?
Yes, an evil eye on Tina. Who is she to speak for Diana?
I know Diana would want her sons to be happy, full stop.
Besides, who knows how those boys would have turned out had they had a mother? If nothing else, I’m sure this feud between Harry and William would not have been allowed to fester as it has.
Very disappointing that Tina Brown has decided to become so biased after her excellent Diana Chronicles.
‘The rise of Kate and William’…she must know she is talking rubbish, these two are as dull as dishwater and appeal only to older white people who hate immigrants and voted for Brexit.
Diana would be absolutely delighted that Harry and Meghan have taken a stand and carried on her efforts to refuse to be cowered and silenced.
I think Tina Brown knows the truth but wants to keep on the side of her insider sources and not ruffle feathers and lose her establishment contacts. The Palace Papers revealed very little new information and to me just sat on the fence. Tina Brown knows that the Cambridges are not that good for the monarchy of the future but she cannot say so for now because she knows which side her bread is buttered at the moment.
Diana loved her boys-never in doubt. Overall, I think Diana would have been a tough mother in law no matter what.
She would have loathed the Middletons-if FFK had even been drawn to Kate. Kate’s Initial allure was Carole pushing her warped mommy ideas. If she saw how lazy FFK and KKhate are, she’d throw a fit.
She would be incredibly proud of Harry. Harry served in action, Harry created invictus which is global. Harry married a strong woman who is a partner and has only his (and their Childrens’ best interests at heart). Diana would have gone wild at how the royal family and the royal press tested them. FCK, that is the whole reason Harry left Salt Isle.
I agree, I think she would have been a very tough mother in law!
Kate Middleton and her black eyeliner mother would have not got in de door if Diana where alive today as they are just too common. . William l don’t know he just isn’t a fit for this Heir job and unfortunately that’s a fact. Another fact is Lady Diana was of Royal English Blood unlike de blow in German Winsdors. Harry was always one step ahead and was always going to to what he thought best. That’s a fact.
I agree that Diana would have been a very difficult mother in law. It’s hard to predict how William and Harry’s lives would have turned out if she had lived. However, I can’t imagine the Middletons getting within a stone’s throw of William.
I think the Middletons would have simply used a different manipulative tactic to get to William. And in those early days William was already a young adult so it’s not like Diana could have prevented him from seeing Kate. And honestly? If Diana had strongly disapproved of Kate then that might have driven William to Kate even more.
For the love of all that is good and holy, let Diana rest in peace.
They abused her when she was alive, and they keep dining out on her ghost.
Seriously. Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who’s the most turbulent of them all?
The Windsors. They’re a mess. Worse than the Markles and Spencers. Took Harry a while to wake up to that.
And if Diana had lived, Al Gore would have been President, climate change would have been addressed and the world would not be burning and flooding, there never would have been a 9/11 or an Obama or advancements like BLM or #Metoo, no Kate Middleton (lol, no f’-ing way—Diana would have kept those wolves at bay), and probably no Meghan. So…we can all play this what-if game, what’s your point, Tina?
Interesting take. I think I agree with you…
I love how tina just breezes over like it never existed the Nazi “turbulence” in the rebranded windsors.
I’ll take drama over Nazis any day.
If Diana had been around, the Middleton’s wouldn’t exist. Period.
I think she would have liked Meghan, but realistically Meghan and Harry might not have met – Harry would have followed his mother to the US, though, so who knows
William would’ve had support to avoid marrying at 29, and would have probably been safely and happily married by now.
Exactly! And I wonder if William would have studied in the US instead of St Andrew’s
William would still be the FFK and still highly influenced by Charles and the Queen – he’d follow tradition and study in the UK.
I don’t think William can do happy. Honestly, the gene has passed him by.
This woman is so gross. The way she talks about them is so mean spirited and demeaning. It makes you wonder what went wrong for a person to grow up to be like this.
I wonder about her own genes now. Perhaps she inherited some nasty lying, profiteering abs smearing trait along the way. How would she like it if someone spoke about her and her relatives in international news like this. Disgusting. Times like these I hope that karma is real and swift.
Yes, probably Diana would have built a charitable foundation of global impact. Or would have worked on achieving that. Something similar to Archewell, perhaps.
Carole wouldn’t have even tried to get near W or H, had Diana lived.
Ooor my other theory is that Diana and William would have had a similar estrangement at some point, like his sons now. Then W might have chosen Kate to spite his Mom and his Dad at the same time. Ah, what ifs. I’m in fantasy overdrive.
But Brown saying that and then saying that Di would have expected PH to be working with Will and the monarchy is dumb. If Di had lived, PH would more likely have been working with her in her foundation.
At least he wouldn’t have been the third wheel for W&K.
The only way Tina Brown can find relevance and be invited to talk show is to drag Princess Diana into the matter. I am sure Princess Diana would not be happy that people like Tina is trying to profit from her name. RIP Princess Diana
Diana was not anti-Monarchy but she loathed The Firm just like H&M. RR purposely conflate The Firm with the RF bc that is the only way they can sway the gullible racists towards their side.
Diana only lived a year post divorce and what did she do? She lived her life lavishly with her bf at the time who was Muslim and poc. It’s funny how RR purposely never mention her last bf or her true love Hasnat Khan or the fact she took many vacations and did many red carpets/gala functions so she can be in the press. Had she lived she would have continued a similar trajectory as H&M but the RR and The Firm purposely try to distort Diana’s image as “one of them”.
Yes to every bit of this. We don’t know who she would have liked and how she would have reacted but you are right, she was a woman with a global brand, a philanthropist of great empathy who dated multiple POC… who does that sound like?
On another note, I feel like Tina’s book was a fail? I didn’t read but no one I know did and people barely talked about it. I wonder if she thought it would be a sensation?
“I had lunch once with Diana and now I’m going to tell you how she would feel about things that didn’t happen during her lifetime”?
She has been dining off that one lunch for the last 25 years.
Exactly. She had a 15 minute lunch with her and now thinks she is some Diana expert and knows her thoughts and feelings on things. She is like Angela Levin, another rota hack that sat down with Harry for 15 minutes and claims to be a Harry expert. No wonder Harry is much happier in the US, these people are nuts.
Sorry Tina, I will believe Harry ( her son) on things regarding Diana, not you.
Whenever this topic comes up I always go back to how would Diana feel about her oldest son calling her paranoid and delusional? Pretty sure I don’t need to have met her to know the answer to that.
Biden said there’s only three things that Rudy Giuliani needs to make a sentence: “a noun and a verb and 9/11.”
There are only three things Tina Brown needs to make her living: a noun and a verb and a mention of the one lunch she had with Diana.
She’s horrible.
I hate these what-if-games. They’re so useless. It’s entirely possible that the two men would’ve turned into party animals with trophy wives. Who the hell knows. Or they would’ve turned into well-adjusted adults who work together on something similar to The Prince’s Trust. Nobody knows!
I do think it’s unfair to point out that Diana wasn’t out to make money. She wasn’t. Yet. Yes, she was set financially but not for life if she had had to pay her own way entirely for the rest of her life. She lived a crazy extravagant life. It’s no secret she liked to shop and her security … well. She had three choices: drastically change her lifestyle, marry rich, or make her own money. Or let others pay her way – which people would’ve done but that would have also come with strings at some point.
No one let this poor woman rest in life, and won’t let her rest in death.
So Tina Brown feels Harry is mentally ill because the Spencers are “turbulent” and apparently that is genetic.
As far as Meghan and Kate go, if Diana had lived, both her sons would be different men now. The Harry he might have been may not have been the one to attract Meghan in the first place. The William that might have been may have been immune to the Middletons. Their relationships to everyone around them, including their father would have been different so it’s not even worth speculating about.
It’s interesting how some in the UK
( some not all) view mental health. ALL families have someone that is dealing with mental health. All. Even in the UK, Tina. What an ignorant comment. Does she think the Windsors are spared from mental health issues? William is a known rage monster.
And yes, I would take Spencer genes over Windsor genes any day.
First, Tina Brown is morbid & a ghoul. Second, I would rather have Spencer genes than Windsor genes.
If there’s one genre of Serious Journalisming that I love, it’s putting words in the mouths of dead people. Their tragic deaths lend those words authority and no one can question them because they’re dead! A win-win with no ethical complications or depressing conclusions for the Royal reporters.
Thank you for my first LAUGH OUT LOUD for today (god, I hope there will be more, but that’s another story)!!! “Serious Journalisming” is my new favorite genre! Have a good one, A!
Aw, thanks! Hope your day turned out alright!
Is TB’s knowledge of Diana based on this singular lunch date in 1997 or did they meet/chat on several other occasions?
I think they may have met briefly a few times before this lunch but this was prob her only actual conversation or we would have heard other wise over and over. She has met Camilla many times though and likes her a lot bc she’s fun.
“and likes her” tells me everything I need to know about anyone.
It would be naive to not think that Camilla is a source for TB or has been over the years. It should really put her Diana book in perspective.
Breaking news! Tina Brown’s body has literally snapped in half from making this absolute reach. Doctors are hopeful that she can be buttoned back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing sorry!
It’s so gross how people continue to put words in this dead woman’s mouth.
No one knows what Diana would have thought about ANYTHING, and for people who claim to be royalists, it’s incredibly disrespectful to Diana’s sons (and grandchildren, who will read it someday) to publish nonsense like this.
Tina Brown: “Diana would have hated Meghan!” (proceeds to shit talk Diana)
Fake b**ches love trying to put words in a deceased woman’s mouth. Diana was still connected to them people because she had two underage sons she loved so much. if William and Harry were adults best believe Diana would’ve gotten far away from those Windsors. These old rota members love claiming to be friends with Diana when she was alive they talk the most mess about her. The worse thing Diana did was try to be friendly with those leeches for positive coverage because they all been living off the couple interactions they had with her.
Diana’s would’ve understood why Harry and Meghan left. She would’ve understood why Meghan felt like she did. They keep forgetting Diana told us how horrible the Windsors were before Harry and Meghan did.
Yeah, no one has any clue what Diana would have thought about Meghan (I feel like we have a better idea of how she would have viewed Kate.) I don’t know Meghan personally and I never knew Diana personally (shocking I know) so I really have no clue if they would have gotten along.
What I DO know and have said on here before is that Diana would have 100% supported Harry’s decision to get his family out of the royal family. She might have been sad that it was necessary, she might have been upset that the Firm wasn’t more supportive of them, etc, but she would have 100% supported Harry saying “my wife comes first” and protecting her in a way that she, Diana, was never protected. I think she would be very proud of Harry for that.
Not only that, but I think Diana herself would’ve provided Harry and his family a haven to escape to. I imagine by now Diana would’ve had some sort of permanent home in the US (even if she wasn’t there full time). Even if she didn’t move them into her own home, she would’ve undoubtedly pulled strings to put them somewhere they’d be safe.
If the what if games are to be played seriously it has to start with the Middletons. They enter the picture about three years after Diana passed and we have a much better idea of what Diana would think about Kate and Carole than we could of Meghan.
Diana would not have liked Carole and the entire approach of being William’s replacement mother figure would not have been needed. So it’s unlikely William would have even bothered with kate for more than school fun because he wouldn’t have needed to search for a mother figure.
And Diana had said that she wanted to go to the US and likely would have once her boys were older. So living in the US is not something Diana would be against. In fact based on her words and actions especially post divorce, Diana would have been thrilled for Harry to escape the UK fishbowl.
I used to respect Tina Brown so much more but she has descended into the morass like the others. Clearly the money is in attacking Meghan.
I didn’t know Diana or Meghan either.However as a mom, I find it hard to believe that Diana would have stood aside and let the British media go after her son, his wife and her grandchildren on a daily basis. Unlike Charles, Diana was not a wuss.
I endorse every single bit of this entire comment thread. I think **this** what-if exercise is the closest we can come to what might have been. Tina Brown should be marched down Fleet Street with a harpy ringing a bell and calling out her “SHAME! SHAME!” She’s loathsome.
Well you commented here about Diana. If we’re using Tina Brown as a metric, you’re TOTALLY qualified to speak about her would be mind set if she was still here. All you need is an imaginary connection, or mind reading skills of the dead…..or just pretend you do! and you can clean up in the RR market. That seems to be the standard.
These people need to stop pretending that they care about Diana and stop acting like Harry is some feeble minded simp who cannot stand up for himself. I maintain that Meghan saved his life and that if they had not met he would be spending most of his time in Africa and with Bea and her husband as well as working to make Invictus greater. I think seeing his brother and his marriage to KKKate deteriorate would have been depressing and he would have stayed away from that disaster.
These racist are not only douche bags but delusional.
8What would Diana have said about William’s deal with the media and him being the person who provided Harry with the biggest betrayal a brother could ever experience.
What would Diana say about William silencing her by encouraging the BBC not to show the Panorama interview.
And…didn’t Paul the butler say that he went with Diana to look at a house in the US because she was planning to move to America.
I think that Harry is living Diana’s dream.
Tina Brownnose is talking out of her arse. I agree with Kaiser of how Diana would have hated the Meddletons and kicked CarolE’s flat ass off of BP balcony! As for what Diana would think, none of us can make those predictions for certain. TB knows nothing of what Diana would feel or react as she is purely a mouth piece for QEII, CH and the BRF. Diana would have still been an amazing crusaders for the unknown perils that plague those that need awareness and support, and been amazingly proud of Harry with Sentebale, as well as his other endeavors that are highlighting those that need support and awareness. TB needs to STFU and sit down.
Funny, as I watched CBS, this one man came out with his own predictions; https://www.cbsnews.com/video/princess-diana-remembered-as-loving-mother-and-champion-of-humanitarian-causes/
Did she you tell you that in a dream, Tina? We all know Diana would’ve been thrilled with Meghan. And I think you do too. That’s why the knot in your face. Bitch. I guess the sour RRs are piling on Meghan again because of her successful podcasts. The negativity gets worse with each huge success.
I’m tired of people constantly using the honesty of prince Harry as an excuse to call him fragile or genetically neurotic. People have pain. Some people find a productive way through it and want to share and help other people. That’s it.
The same people who praise W&K for going on about how important it is to talk about your mental health…
In fact, the measure of Harry’s strength is that he sought help through therapy and is confident enough to be open about it.
That’s the opposite of fragility.
I have no idea what Diana would have made of Meghan, and neither does Tina Brown. I do, however, like to imagine that Diana would have had a home in the US with a nice view of the Atlantic, allowing her to flash an elegant middle finger at her useless ex across the ocean.
That “stiff upper lip” crap dies hard.
It’s interesting how the people who speak for the dead Diana and how she would feel if she were around today NEVER mention the possibility of a remarriage. Could that be because of who she was dating at the time of her death?
She would have lost her title “princess of Wales” if she remarried
So? I’m sure she valued happiness over a title. And fans would still have called her princess.
She told her BFF Rosa Monckton that she’d “rather have a bad rash on my face than get married” when she asked her about her relationship with Dodi. It wasn’t serious, at least on her part, it was some summer fun. Her true love was Hasnat Khan and he, unfortunately, backed out of the relationship because he couldn’t deal with the press hounding him, and his wealthy, upper crust Pakistani family wanted him to marry someone within his own culture.
She was still young and just out of a bad marriage. Opinions do change with time and healing.
Rosa literally ask her that after 2 weeks of dating dodi. Who the hell thinks of marriage after 2 weeks? I love hasnat, he’s such a great guy but people forgot that he complaints about media intrusion but talked to the press saying “it’s embarrassing when people say she would like to have my baby, it’s not true”. I imagine it would have hurt diana considering she had asked if they could marry in secret and had always wanted baby girls. Though i doubt Diana would have stayed in the Fayed circle long, dodi wasn’t just a summer love, she gave him her father’s cufflink. That must have meant something.
I heard her on NPR yesterday talking about that lunch, and now this. Tina Brown needs to keep Diana’s name out of her mouth.
The white racist royalist are never ever going to get over the fact that the prince they think belongs to them choose a biracial woman to be his wife and mother of his children regardless of how many white English roses roam the English countryside.
🤣🤣🤣 Their system is not supposed to work like that.
This is always such a tiresome angle. If Diana was still alive, both of her sons would be somewhat different people and probably would have ended up with different wives.
Are you s******* me? If Diana was alive, there would already be a charitable foundation set up as a partnership between her and Megan. These people are deranged.
And she’s saying that Harry is genetically unstable? Who the f*** does she think she is? Truly unhinged and very reckless. She’s such a douchebag.
Diana was living on the money she got from the divorce settlement when she died so unlike Harry and Meghan she didn’t have to earn a living. I don’t understand why earning a living is such a terrible thing for the Royal Family and the British media. It’s better to be financially independent than collecting bags of money from shady characters.
it’s a class signifier. working for your money is considered beneath their dignity.
nevermind how many people work for them.
Attacking Harry’s Spencer genes is an interesting choice, since it just makes people remember that the current royals are the result of generations of inbreeding.
What I hate about these what if Articles they are all based on the premise that Meghan is wrong, and Bad for Harry . So far of all the girlfriends he has had she is the only one that complements his whilst offering him something different and expansive. From what I can see is he has grown up is taking responsibility and showing leadership, compassion and bravery. Who wouldn’t want someone that brings out the best in their kids. But the whole what if story is moot , he is the man he is today because she was taken from him at such a young age.
Tina Brown is old news. A jealous elderly woman still wanting to be relevant in the era of social media. She should recognize her level of influence has disappeared. Her book tanked. She is an afterthought. Her musing are not worth the paper they are printed on. Harry words resonate with me. His words, “my mother and Meghan would have been best friends.” Pretty sure at 12 years old and from looking at archived information re his mom, he knows her better than these gossip mongers.
Is she talking about Diana rising from the dead after 25 years, or Diana living a full life and affecting her sons’ lives for the past 25 years? Because Harry and Will’s lives would have different, except for Will being the FFK, and I don’t know that either of them would have married the same women.
Honestly i love her book The Diana Chronicles, because i like her writing style and she didn’t try to push the diana BPD propaganda. However even in the book you can see how Brown likes to pushed her narrative down’s people throat. I’ll give you the best example I can think of.
She said that Sarah McCorquodale never got rid of her jealousy of Diana marrying the prince of wales instead of herself. But Sarah herself said she wasn’t all in love with Charles and wouldn’t want to marry him when they were dating. They never even slept together.
Out of all the Spencers siblings, it was Sarah that had Diana’s back the most. She was her lady in waiting for some time and Sarah was one of the few last people Diana talked to when she was confiding about the furore of her landmind causes.
And i can go in lengths on the narrative she tried to pushed about diana, she’s a know it all, that paraphrase most of other people’s book.
Kate & Carole wouldn’t have gotten close to William. She would have sniffed out that gold-digging, social climbing family and nipped that in the bud. I think she would have liked Meghan for the simple fact that she was a philanthropist prior to meeting & marrying Harry. Diana definitely would have supported Harry leaving Salty Isle and the press behind. She probably would have lobbied for William & Harry to settle their differences, but not at Harry’s expense.
I don’t get why everyone is acting like Harry is supposed to sacrifice his life for William’s benefit and not have a life of his own. William can’t “King’ without Harry? This is a great idea because look how Margaret turned into a miserable drunk because she had to be chained to her sister. That all worked out well……
The RF idea of duty has been screwy forever. 😡😡 In the end, everyone and everything is expendable to propagating The Firm. Destroying lives means nothing so long as TF and the crown stay stable. It’s one of the reasons the BM and the Men in Grey hate H&M so much—they’ve shown royals can live without cannibalizing each other, and that can’t be allowed. And the killer of it is is that other royal houses solved this problem ages ago—and reinvented themselves for the future.
The British media are scary as hell that the years they spend on smeared lying creating a frenzy of hatred towards Meghan is not working . Her podcast is number one more and more people are listening to her words the Sussex are winning And thriving the British media and the royal reporters can’t stand that all the evil and wicked racist they did to Meghan is not working they thought that they can break her and Harry will come back . Diana is the only weapon that British media can use against Meghan because she not here so they can pretend that she would have disapproval of Meghan they can continue to use a dead woman to bash Meghan because the British media has realized that everything else they throw at Meghan is not working .
Rather oddly in The Sun,an anti Meg trashy tabloid, Jane Moore had an interesting quote:
All Diana wanted was”for people to understand the torment and anguish going on in my head. Much of it is a carbon copy of what Meg said she struggled with after joining RF. Worryingly, 25 Years on, lessons have not been learnt.
Also yesterday Esther Walker in I newspaper drew the same parallel between the 2 women and concluded compassion was the response for any women married into RF and children born into it.
I am a 58 year old Brit who vividly remembers how both Diana and Fergie were treated and it is very sad to see the same playbook used against Meg and then some with all that rancid racism ! Why did various women MPs sign a open letter complaining about colonist overtones to press coverage of Meg in 2019 because they could recognise a campaign of denigration that continues to this day. Believe me Diana would be very distressed if she’d lived to see her own son and daughter in law being rubbished for clicks and tabloid gold just like she was!
Brown was never Diana’s friend this gaslighting talking about the spencers started up among the royal family ages ago Brown made some negative comments about diana in the Diana chronicles and later she became a Kate and Camilla fan
Diana would be imo shocked at how William turned out she would no way want harry to forego marriage and family to support William and remain third wheel to the cambridges
Holy frick-fracking eugenics, Batman!
Wow, these retro photos. No one even comes close, she was sooooo elegant and charismatic.
I think Diana would be VERY upset that her boys are estranged. Why wouldn’t she be? She adored her boys. If she was alive, I doubt that this would have gone down the way it did. I think she would have been a protective factor for Meghan.
Funny how Tina Brown keeps her focus on the 6th in line and his wife, who by the way Diana wouldn’t like, in case you’re not quite clear on that. Barely a mention of William and Kate, other then they’re stable wallpaper or something. All that ink devoted to Harry and how what he’s doing is so bad because of bad Meghan making him work and do charity polo matches and speak at the UN. So it’s good to make money, just not for profit. How would she even know what their setup is? Anyway, having sushi for dinner tonight.
A palace insider has reported that L4Frimaire is having sushi for dinner tonight and the palace was blindsided by this bolt from the blue, the Queen feeling threatened at this choice of seafood, and the media is completely unhinged at this slap to the face of the Queen.🫣
Hot air from Tina Brown, she has absolutely no idea how Princess Diana would react to Meghan, so everyone should stop speculating.
It never ceases to amaze me when journalists lament that The Crown is going to undo the 25 year rehabilitation of Prince Charles. Prince Charles is responsible for all his own actions. He was a grown man who became involved with a teenager, treating her with a total lack of respect both before and after the wedding. The term “ gaslighting” wasn’t popular back in the 90’s, but he and Camilla could be given credit for its creation. His constant jealousy of Diana’s popularity was obvious then as it is now with his own sons.
To wit:
https://www.celebitchy.com/454705/duchess_camilla_is_helping_prince_harry_search_for_a_suitable_kate-like_wife/
@Christine
I quite enjoyed this throwback post. Some of you were absolutely prescient! I think one of you described Meghan exactly! Wow!
more rubbish from the Daily Fail. guess at least no one is worried that Harry will “become the new Prince Andrew” any more tho, HMMMM?
the whole thing was laughable. ofc. I see Princess Margaret had 20 rooms! I wonder how many bathrooms…
Tina Brown stays on the yellow line when it comes to Meghan. She, Paul Burrell, and Ken Wharfe pull the Diana card every time their funds get low. Each betrayed her trust, and I’m not sure (forgive me for using the ‘if”) that if Diana was alive, she’d be friends with Paul, Tina, or Ken.