Olivia Wilde & Florence ‘had several disagreements personally & professionally’

What’s very interesting about the Don’t Worry Darling shambles is that once Shia LaBeouf dropped his receipts, everybody shut up in a hurry. Florence Pugh has only given one magazine interview and said nothing else, not even online. She didn’t take a “I told you so” victory lap after LaBeouf dropped the receipts. She’s just staying silent, and she’ll drop into Venice for the premiere and then she’ll leave, and basically do zero press. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde is walking into an entirely self-made sh-tstorm when she arrives in Venice. She thought she could make herself into the heroine and victim of every story, and when Shia called her out (with evidence), she had no defense. The video Olivia sent Shia about “Miss Flo” was particularly damning. And so now everyone knows that there really is a beef between Olivia and Florence. Not only that, people are on Florence’s side completely. Here are two somewhat minor stories which sort of explain some backstory:

Beef behind the scenes. Olivia Wilde hasn’t been getting along with Florence Pugh, the star of her film Don’t Worry Darling, which premieres on September 23. “Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. According to a report by The Wrap, the 26-year-old Little Women star’s press engagements for the film will be limited to the Venice Film Festival premiere and red carpet event. Apparently, Florence Pugh was mad director Olivia Wilde kept “disappearing” to canoodle with her boyfriend, Harry Styles, on set. Puck News reported tensions came to a head at one point, in which Florence expressed her displeasure with Olivia’s behavior during filming. “Pugh, in particular, was angered by the absences, according to these sources, and one source personally witnessed a tense conversation about this issue between the two,” the site’s reporter Matthew Belloni contended in an article published on August 27.

[From Yahoo and Us Weekly]

I really want to know is when the relationship fell apart professionally, because I suspect that it was very early in the production. In fact, I suspect that Florence and Olivia fell out over the mess with Shia LaBeouf and Harry Styles. It’s clear that something went down between Shia and Florence, and instead of genuinely having Florence’s back and making sure Florence was protected, Olivia went behind Florence’s back and condescendingly bad-mouthed Florence to Shia. I also think Florence realized very early on in the production that Olivia was doing the most to throw herself at Harry, and the whole thing was so sordid and unprofessional. Anyway… the Venice Film Festival premiere (on September 5) is going to be a DISASTER!

After Olivia Wilde claimed Shia LaBeouf was fired from her movie ‘Don't Worry Darling,’ a video of her asking the actor to reconsider his decision to leave the film has leaked. He was originally set to play Harry Styles’ role alongside Florence Pugh.

