Olivia Wilde & Florence ‘had several disagreements personally & professionally’

What’s very interesting about the Don’t Worry Darling shambles is that once Shia LaBeouf dropped his receipts, everybody shut up in a hurry. Florence Pugh has only given one magazine interview and said nothing else, not even online. She didn’t take a “I told you so” victory lap after LaBeouf dropped the receipts. She’s just staying silent, and she’ll drop into Venice for the premiere and then she’ll leave, and basically do zero press. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde is walking into an entirely self-made sh-tstorm when she arrives in Venice. She thought she could make herself into the heroine and victim of every story, and when Shia called her out (with evidence), she had no defense. The video Olivia sent Shia about “Miss Flo” was particularly damning. And so now everyone knows that there really is a beef between Olivia and Florence. Not only that, people are on Florence’s side completely. Here are two somewhat minor stories which sort of explain some backstory:
Beef behind the scenes. Olivia Wilde hasn’t been getting along with Florence Pugh, the star of her film Don’t Worry Darling, which premieres on September 23.
“Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. According to a report by The Wrap, the 26-year-old Little Women star’s press engagements for the film will be limited to the Venice Film Festival premiere and red carpet event.
Apparently, Florence Pugh was mad director Olivia Wilde kept “disappearing” to canoodle with her boyfriend, Harry Styles, on set.
Puck News reported tensions came to a head at one point, in which Florence expressed her displeasure with Olivia’s behavior during filming. “Pugh, in particular, was angered by the absences, according to these sources, and one source personally witnessed a tense conversation about this issue between the two,” the site’s reporter Matthew Belloni contended in an article published on August 27.
I really want to know is when the relationship fell apart professionally, because I suspect that it was very early in the production. In fact, I suspect that Florence and Olivia fell out over the mess with Shia LaBeouf and Harry Styles. It’s clear that something went down between Shia and Florence, and instead of genuinely having Florence’s back and making sure Florence was protected, Olivia went behind Florence’s back and condescendingly bad-mouthed Florence to Shia. I also think Florence realized very early on in the production that Olivia was doing the most to throw herself at Harry, and the whole thing was so sordid and unprofessional. Anyway… the Venice Film Festival premiere (on September 5) is going to be a DISASTER!
After Olivia Wilde claimed Shia LaBeouf was fired from her movie ‘Don't Worry Darling,’ a video of her asking the actor to reconsider his decision to leave the film has leaked.
He was originally set to play Harry Styles’ role alongside Florence Pugh.
Outed as the Mean Girl she has always been, I wonder how Miss O will cry about this.
Oh, who am I kidding? She won’t cry, since she’s totally not like other girls. She’ll just hang out with guy friends because, you know, she just makes friends with guys easier than with girls. Less drama. (cue eyeroll)
SO this! I think she behaved so unprofessionally and we don’t know the half of it I’m sure. I’m impressed with Florence Pugh’s ability to just not say anything. She’s doing the complete opposite of Olivia-keep-talking-yourself-into-a-hole and it’s very professional and classy . She is such a talent, I hope this just fades into her background of her career. It’s a minor episode for Florence, and a defining moment for Olivia and also possibly Harry’s acting career.
I doubt WB will be jumping at the chance to throw money Olivia’s way again either.
“Outed as the Mean Girl she has always been”
funny, I took an almost immediate dislike to her when I saw her on “House”, earlier in her career. I think that was the first thing I ever saw her in and she just IRKED me.
Same! She was too young for the part and it bugged me so much.
Glad I am not alone on this one.
I don’t understand all the hype surrounding her!
A long time ago, I believe it was on Celebitchy, there was a story about Olivia dumping her 1st hubby, because she didn’t get enough intimacy.
( my nicer words )
Maybe it was true, I have no idea, but they way she handled it was very degrading and I really dislike her since that time.
Unless there was any sort of abuse, to trash the guy the way she did was gross to me, if her hooha was dying, because of lack of s*x, she didn’t need to announces it to the world and trash your ex-husbands reputation in front of millions.
I’m 29 years old and I had my share of bad times with guys, but I would never tell the world about it and I’m luckily not famous at all.
Olivia seems like a mess, hooking up with a co-worker while engaged to a guy she has 2 kids with sounds very unprofessional and it most likely impacting more than just a couple of actors on the set.
@ Ashby, I would tend to agree with you regarding studios less likely to bankroll her. I would imagine it created a very toxic work environment for everyone. The entire cast and crew suffered from an unprofessional director leading to long days unnecessarily.
The more Miss O talks the less I like her, not that I was a fan of hers to begin with. Now I question her entire “story” of when she and Sudeikis, which now I believe fully.
A huge thanks to @ MangoAngelesque for her perfect representation of OW.
The writers clearly had a thing for her. It was so annoying. Her character could have been more interesting and well rounded.
Hah! Yes, exactly. Back in the House days I looked into her because I thought she had such a striking look and might be interesting. Instead, I concluded she was a total yikes on bikes Mean Girl/Cool Girl. Just a walking talking red flag of bad personality traits. I freely admit to some pretty satisfying schadenfreude this last week or so, though I definitely feel badly for Florence and other folks who worked hard on this mess of a movie.
Also that picture of her on the “She’s So Golden” cover — she looks like she wants me to hate her, and I do, but not for the reasons she thinks I do.
@ Ivy, “yikes on bikes”, OMG!!!! Brava!! I am certainly stealing that one!! I hope you don’t mind….
Agree!!! How dumb do you have to be to lie and say you fired someone while you know they have video and email evidence to the contrary? Like do people like that forget or are they so far up their own —- that it doesn’t occur to them?
LOL kathryn thank you!!!!! Mind boggling. And extremely sad.
I can’t wait to see how she tires to spin this! Glad she has been outed.
Has there ever been worse publicity for a movie that’s not even out yet?
The Flash enters the chat….
Armie Hammer joins and makes it a poor press party.
Its clear none of this makes OW look good, and it shouldn’t. But at the same time, they’re starting to frame it as FP is the problem, she’s difficult (“Miss Flo”) and unlike OW who is just such a cool girl, so professional, FP is immature for not doing press (that’s not why she’s not doing press OW).
I love that FP is publicly unbothered by this all.
I wonder if the issue is that Shia expected Olivia to rehearse unpaid. If so, good for her for saying no.
@MeganC that was my thought as well. I haven’t looked in to the timeline, but Florence had an instagram post where she talked about being excited to work with Shia on this film – I’m wondering if that was before or after FKA Twigs spoke out.
Florence’s post about joining the film which mentioned Shia and Olivia was before filming started and many months before the FKA Twigs accusations.
I kept seeing Olivia’s name trending & it was obvious from early on that she was attempting to frame Florence as the problem. I think that was Olivia’s goal because she knew she’s the one who’s wrong & she tried getting her narrative out first, she just didn’t factor in Florence’s fanbase (which is large & still growing) & Shia having receipts.
@MeganC: Shia said his initial problem was that Olivia didn’t give them enough time to properly rehearse & it felt downhill from there aside from the fact that she originally cast herself in the role that went to Florence. So I think Ms. Olivia has always been unprofessional during this production.
I don’t understand how – in this day and age – someone can record themselves and not expect the video to turn up. Is she this dumb?
I’m glad my instinct wasn’t completely wrong. She always sounded like she knew the right things to say but because she didn’t actually believe them, she f*cked up again and again.
And cue her crying about her horrible relationship with JS in ….
God, this girl’s dumb. Vapid, shallow, lying, cheating, and kind of a skeezebucket.
Good for “MIss Flo” for keeping her mouth shut on this stupidity.
Well, this is certainly making FP appear much more mature and has taken the high road so that it doesn’t hurt the reputation of Miss O, but more importantly the film.
What sexist bullshit! If the director were male would Florence have done what she was hired to do & shut up about it? Most likely. This is the crap that female directors have to deal with all the time. That said, the Shia stupidity was dumb & unnecessary but the Flo beef? Get over yourself Flo, you are not Meryl Streep.
Florence hasn’t said one word and here you are attacking her and telling her to get over herself. Is Olivia Wilde really the victim of sexism in this situation, or is it Florence.
This female director was begging a man who infected his partner willingly and attacked her and also killed animals to “get into the mindset” of his character to come back and then pretended to be about safety for working actresses. No.
Funny you saying sexist bullshit, but that’s exactly what your doing in your comment. As Laura and other on this post and others have said Florence has not said anything.
I think you are ether a Florence hater or a Olivia maga fan because your hate is greatly miss placed.
Thank you @ Coco!!!
Olivia, girl, relax, the ship for your little miserable movie ( and, hopefully, your career) has sailed. And by the way, you are not Scorsese either.
“If the director were male would Florence have done what she was hired to do & shut up about it? Most likely.”
first, do you know her personally? then you can’t say what she’d “likely” do.
second, seems to be she did EXACTLY THAT…did what she was hired to do and shut up about it. she hasn’t said a WORD about this whole debacle.
the only bullsh*t here is the stuff that Ms. Wilde is serving.
Also it is absolutely incorrect to say FP was neutral. Her online behaviour started the rumours in the first place. Once people started talking she could have told people that there was nothing to see, given OW a like or something, you know the noncomittal things people normally do in these situations.
It was actually Olivia’s online behavior that made people think there might be an issue, from her mismatched posts for Florence and Harry at the end of filming. Knowing that there were issues between Olivia and Florence during filming makes those posts even more grating. If you know someone is upset with you, do you post an older photo of them on set from week 1 side hugging you? No, it’s so manipulative. As were all of Olivia’s posts tagging Florence. Olivia surfaced the rift and kept trying to force Florence to make it better. Olivia is manipulative af.
@ Cava 24, thank you!!!! OW started these scenarios of manipulation, not FP!! Let’s just call it what it is. FP was the victim here and OW was determined to set up FP as the cause of upheaval during filming, not herself. OW knew she was unprofessional so she tried to set FP up to take the downfall especially if the movie does poorly.
OW comes across as a sociopath – manipulating everything and everyone for her own gain. Do you remember when she married a prince and then bad-mouthed him saying she ‘felt like her vagina died’. A real bitch in sheep’s clothing!
I thought there was a count or something in her background and that was when she first came up on my radar. She did bad mouth him. I thought who IS this woman? Who does that? I had a bad taste in my mouth from then on about her. Ugh.
And then she made a comment about her and Jason having marathon sex like Kenyan runners or something equally gross. She just went from bad to worse, and sounded desperate for attention.
I shared months ago how I side eyed Olivia for her effusive of Harry in an Instagram post. I had folks talkin bout “Oh she praised other Florence too!” Well the praise was clearly bullshit cause Florence is not having it and she has washed her hands of Olivia and this film.
What a damn mess.
What exactly was Florence supposed to do that she is not doing? If she was contractually obligated to do promotion, it would get done. If the studio didn’t put it in her contract, why should they get freebies? She’s shooting the Dune sequel for the same studio so they are controlling her availability and schedule right now.
I think that Florence IS contractually obligated to do press, but Olivia knows that Florence is angry, and maybe Olivia did something that violated the contract with her unprofessional behavior on set. But actors who don’t want to do press may not do their coworkers any favors at the junkets, and Wilde likes to control her image, so she chose to kiss Florence’s rear end in the press instead of ask her to bury the hatchet for the sake of promoting the film and making money.
It was pretty bad if Florence was, “I am done. Sue me.”
There is so much to this story I’m dying to know. Because the twist here is that Florence was with Zach Braff for years, who is best friends with Bill Taylor if Ted Lasso fame. Zach actually directed an episode of Ted Lasso in Season 2. So I absolutely believe this was both personal & professional for “Miss Flo.” She got hit on every front & I’ve got a lot of respect for how she’s choosing to handle the situation because she could pop off and say so much more and she’d have every right to. I don’t know if I could practice that kind of restraint if someone had acted so u professionally on my time & so hurtful & underhanded personally. Damn.
And then there’s Harry. What did OW tell him? Did she tell him the same lie: that she fired Shia? Because if I found out my SO lied about anything but especially something that big, whew, there’d be prooooblems!
Florence seems to know how to teach people to not fuck with her. She is the hero we need, modeling behavior for all of us. No need to talk crap in a professional setting. Silence is a bullhorn at the right time.
OMG you’ve cracked it! I’ve just found the Variety interview with Zach, I had no idea he’d directed episode 2 and was nominated for an Emmy! Makes total sense that Miss Flo was team Jason, that must have been really actually very hard.
This actually makes a whole lot of sense. I bet based on the timing that Olivia and Jason were having issues but not split up like she said when she started up with Harry. Florence is then there watching this affair start and realizing uhhh my bf is friends with the husband/partner this is awkward. This situation which was proceeded by whatever happened with her and Shia, coupled with I’m sure some professional issues with Olivia made for a bad situation.
Anyone else notice that Chris Pine and Gemma Chan are totally MIA on this. Pretty sure Chris is the villain and from what I can tell he has been totally absent.
Also fyi Florence’s part in Dune if they keep to the books isn’t that big. Zendaya, whose character is huge in the second part of the book, seems to have time to pop over to NYC for tennis and Timothee is off to Venice but Florence is “busy”. No shade to her at all. I honestly find this hilarious that she’s like “Yeah….sorry, no”.
I mentioned Timothee’s new movie on the previous post about this topic and was told that his case was different because his movie is competing in the festival whereas DWD isn’t.
Then I saw pictures of Zendaya in New York, and yes, I firmly believe Florence wants nothing to do with this mess.
And I was looking forward to seeing Pine in a smooth, villainous role, too. His silence is interesting too. He may just be staying out of it or trying too, but what are the odds that OW was nicer to him than she was to Florence?
I think you’re on to something here– but do you mean Bill Lawrence?
Imagine going into a movie with excited expectations about working with a feminist director and not having to deal with a lot of the sexist BS.
That director then sides with an abuser, diminishes your concerns and starts a relationship with a younger employee.
Olivia deserves to be excoriated for this, as would any director.
All of this. I largely withheld my judgment in prior months and said if the two had issues it could be due to unprofessional behaviour on set(Olivia’s) and favouritism(Olivia possibly favouring Harry) and now I think that absolutely was the case but I agree the fissure must have started with the way the Shia situation was handled. Can you imagine thinking you are going to work with this talented female director who you think gets it and will create a safe set for you to do your work and then this reality hits? Yikes.
Florence and her team have really managed this situation well.
Has Florence outright refused to do press? I dont think i have heard much from Harry either,i am sure they are all contractually obligated to do so.
Oh, TRUST that Olivia doesn’t want Florence on the press tour now!
Florence gets a pass, so maybe Harry will, too? Let’s see how Olivia plays it with her investors. The contracts don’t matter if nobody sues.
I don’t think she’s outright said anything, her schedules just made it that much easier to somewhat decline to do more press. A red flag fans noticed is just that she doesn’t talk about the movie anymore, which even if she couldn’t do more press she could share as much as she could & remind fans of its release.
Yea I‘Il be the first to admit that video shut me up. I used to feel bad for Olivia being served on stage but now I am definitely not going to defend after her condescending Miss Flo thing.
I don’t know if the time line fits but maybe when the Twigs thing came out Florence had a change of heart. I mean he knowingly gave his gf an STD in addition to being an abusive psycho, I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing intimate scenes with him either. Florence tried to tell Olivia that and Olivia didn’t support her.
Or maybe Shia showed Florence the video, it both.
I think the beef predates Harry who she has complimented for his ‘professionalism’ (because it takes 2 to canoodle).
We don’t know what the situation btwn Flo and Shia was about. Yes Olivia sounds condescending in the video but it also sounds like she’s trying to mediate and placate Shia’s ego and get them both to some agreement.
The jump to rip into Olivia when there’s a big piece of this missing, accompanied by really sexist language (throwing herself at Harry? C’mon guys) is a bummer to watch.
Oh please, Shia had already quit before she did the video so there was no need to try to get him back multiple times in text or massage his ego in that video. Nor was there a reason for her to lie and the interview and say she fired him.
We knew from what many have pointed out that in her Instagram post in the beginning Florence was very excited to work with Shia, Olivia, and the rest of the cast. Now, something either happened between Florence and Shia during one of the rehearsals or she read up about him ether way she felt uncomfortable with working with him.
There’s an interesting bit on TikTok- it’s from someone named klatschhh. Check it out. It was an old post from 2021 whereby someone had spilled some details re: Olivia Wilde’s behaviour from the set and how she began an affair w/ Harry Styles and had everyone including the crew sign an NDA just a few months before the filming wrapped. This was back in early 2021 and the story is coming out now.
TikTok is the same place that used bullshit “evidence” to defend John Depp. I take TikTok detectives with a grain of salt.
While I agree with everything you said. This could be true only because this was posted before the drama of the film and before the Johnny Depp Tiktok trial .
Dude, I just checked it out and I 💯 believe it! I too, have been dickmatised before and have behaved very questionably as a result of that sweet dopamine fix. Not excusing her (Wilde) behavior, just saying that I totally believe that account of what went down.
Knew it. Called it from the beginning. Olivia acting unprofessionally with her love interest and obviously playing favorites to the detriment of the film cause “Miss Flo” to lose all respect for the director and have a bad association with the film. So very, very messy. And I’m okay with it. Good gossip!
The thing is: if a male director (engaged with children) ten years older than the female actress (who is a bit green in the industry) behaved this way on set, we’d all be side-eyeing it so hard. The power dynamics were off. It’s unprofessional at BEST. There’s no way to see this without seeing OW as a villain.
Yep. Olivia was, for all intents and purposes, Harry’s boss. Keep it in your pants until the production is over — that’s what grown-ups do.
Really, though, we are still side-eyeing this so hard. Rightly so.
The lack of professionalism and leadership is what jumps out for me in an impartial viewing of this. Put this into any workspace, and tell me how this yields good outcomes and continued success? This is tiring, and not in a good way. Diminishing returns set. Initial success become busts because no one wants to work in a rat’s nest. This is a business model that is going to fail, because knowledge and talent walk away and don’t return.
The age difference is no big deal–they’re both consenting adults. It’s the fact that she was essentially his boss and allegedly married when it started that’s the real problem.
Florence is still a younger adult and I’m impressed at her handling of the situation. Sometimes it can take decades of adulting to recognize when to do a hard disengagement and avoid at all costs.
I’ve said this before but I really don’t think Florence Pugh was upset about the on set romance, especially because she started her own relationship with Zach Braff on a set he was directing and she was acting in? The shia situation has to the first strike. I’m an actor and Olivia’s infantilising Florence and spouting BS to Shia to appease his ego is %1000 director behaviour- Olivia just got caught. Also it’s so important that people know in our industry, on set or workplace relationships are not against the rules, even when they are our bosses! The unspoken rule is “keep it out of the work”, but I know if I were in FP’s situation and maybe if I didn’t care about the workplace romance, I would be wholly uncomfortable knowing in post that my director was shagging my onscreen love interest during editing of the sex scenes. Hence why we need the rules to change.
Y’all coming in with all the receipts!! Thank you. I am unapologetically a fan of Pugh’s work, in that I am tempted to watch anything she’s in. Lady Macbeth and Midsommer were incredible. OW always struck me weird, but I didn’t really let it taint my view. But I DID think it…. Messy, at least, that she hooked up with her much younger star on a contested relationship timeline. And yet I still was interested in the movie. However, as much as I despise Shia, I am grateful for his releasing these details. It’s not fair to ANYONE involved to allow this kind of lying any manipulation in interviews.
But the added layer… I’m willing to bet she signed on to the movie with OW bc of ZBs connection to JS. And On top of any timeline shenanigans… the idea that you’re not being professional, timely, or present as a director would have SENT ME. I would have been furious. Especially now seeing how crap HS accent/ scenes seem to be. And yes, I salute Miss Flos silence, and I hope she absolutely stuns on the red carpet.
Such a disappointment all the way around.
Honestly, I can’t explain how annoyed I felt watching that video of Olivia saying ‘Miss Flo’
My question though is has Harry done press for the movie? Why is just focused on Pugh to do press, isn’t he a lead as well? I know he’s on tour but shouldn’t he have ultimate hype to promote his girlfriends movie?
I wonder how much press he will do because he can beg off and cite his concert schedule. However, he has the film My Police Man debuting this same festival season at TIFF(and a good amount of hype, excellent novel, very strong cast) and if he does more press for that it will be sort of telling.
Someone above pointed out that Chris Pine and Gemma Chan are both in the movie, but there have been nothing from them ether.
It seems like the premiere at the Venice Film Festival is going to be awkward especially with Florence the main character probably not going because she’s filming and Olivia. Not to mention all the drama surrounding the film.
No, allegedly the Venice premiere is the only event Florence will attend with the rest of the cast, it’s the only “in person” promotion she’ll do for the film. Then she supposedly will appear on her own in videos (I assume a couple of short interviews?) from the set of Dune.
I’m really wary about believing rumours of Olivia behaving unprofessionally on set with Harry Styles, because that’s what his completely unhinged stans have been pushing since there were hints those two were involved.
Honestly, it would be enough for Florence to be pissed at Olivia by the way she didn’t have her back with Shia. No more drama needed.
The professional stuff with Shia was pretty bad regardless of her sleeping with one of her employees, which is considered unprofessional, but not surprising, on set. Lots of romances start at work, but so many folks don’t flaunt it when they start because it IS unprofessional. They came out as a couple while the movie was being filmed. And we hear actors always say that they have to enter a certain headspace to pretend to be other people. If Florence is playing the partner of the main character who has started banging the director in real time, it might throw off the concentration of serious actors whose performance depends on controlling how they feel. If Pine and Chan aren’t promoting, something is very wrong. Maybe promotions pulled them because it would look odd without the leads there? Whatever happened, this entire debacle is VERY unusual.
We CBs routinely side eye the couples who claim it didn’t happen on set when it seems like the timing looks wrong, lol. It’s one of the things I like about this site. We analyze the timing, lol.
I’ve often felt Olivia’s best performance was in “Drinking Buddies”. In that film she plays the only female employee at a brewery. Her character is a total “cool, pick-me” girl.
Watching that video she sent Shia, it appears to me that may be her actual personality.
Omg @Sean, I’ve been thinking exactly the same thing since this all went down last week!
I’ll add “messy” to your apt description of her character. “Cool, pick-me & messy”. Olivia seems likes she like that in real life.
that’s where I’ve seen her before!!!! I thought she was just famous for a bit of acting and dating famous people, no shade intended. I feel dumb for supporting Olivia for the drama between her and Jason, although birds of a feather flock together and Jason can still be a vindictive asshole. Shit is messy and in order to be the adult she is portraying to be, Olivia needs to take this in the chin and do better on all sides. As a business owner in a misogynist world, I have to perfect my emotional responses and act twice as hard at anything I do because of the criticism and treatment I still get daily, especially the females in the office. It sucks that we have to be act this way, and I feel let down that Olivia couldn’t let her feelings slide for Harry until all of this was over, including promotion because the job isn’t over yet and if it tanks, there’s going to be more landslides for Olivia to have to climb back up. But, she made her bed and then brought these actors in to it.
I feel like nobody is coming out of this looking good. Shia quit because Florence was being a diva and wouldn’t rehearse, Olivia talked shit about her behind her back to try to get Shia back, then talked shit about Shia when that didn’t work (plus got with one of her starring actors), Shia “became a Catholic” and then sent her a passive-aggressive, sanctimonious email. He really comes out looking the best in this specific scenario, but of course we know better. At least Florence has had the sense to keep her mouth shut. This movie is going to be a dumpster fire.
We don’t know that Florence was “being a diva and wouldn’t rehearse.” Shia is an abuser with a horrid history and gave at least one partner an STI. I can easily see how he would make a scene partner uncomfortable, particularly given the nature of the scenes between the two. Team Florence all the way here, she has behaved with utter class throughout.
Shia’s not the director, either, he doesn’t get to just decide everyone follows his whim for rehearsals. Especially not five months into a pandemic. Chris Pine gave an interview that was posted in the last few days and he talked about Florence saying she was in amazing control of her craft as an actor. She does the work. The fact that Shia may want something else for his personal process, which it doesn’t seem like Olivia bothered to figure out beforehand or maybe Shia was just bored during the pandemic and wanted to send people scurrying around for him, doesn’t mean Florence needs to do that.
Well that’s very true, and I was totally basing that on what these other horrible people are saying, who have all proven themselves to be untrustworthy. Shia had every right to quit. His reasoning didn’t have to be sensible.
One thing that makes the situation a lot worse, in my view, is that Olivia has really upped her profile calling out problematic norms in the industry and talking about how her sets are free of the bullshit that some people are citing as industry norms that they are using to defend her with . Olivia’s supposed work culture may have factored in to Florence wanting to work with her in the first place. To me, it doesn’t matter that other directors have done shitty things, it’s a question of what were you lead to expect from the person you signed up to work with.
The Puck article is sourced and the author is a real journalist, that’s not a Tik Tok.
Yes. Olivia has disappointed me because she doesn’t walk the talk. And she lies.
Performative feminism. Yuk.
Olivia’s rise to fame was very interesting indeed. The first time I heard of her was in 2009, when she was named Maxim’s hottest girl over Megan Fox, and everyone was like, “the heck???” Megan was absolutely everywhere due to “Transformers” and was basically the de facto “hot girl.” To this day, I don’t think Olivia was on anyone’s radar in 2009, nor does her IMDB show anything of note during those years. It just reeked of…someone calling in some favors.
Fast forward to present day (I stanned MFox then and I’m still stanning her hard now!) and all the stuff that’s coming out about OW. Honestly I wouldn’t be perturbed if she didn’t paint herself as a feminist boss, but this painter needs to put her brush down and take several seats. She is literally her own undoing.
Yeah, I’ve had enough of this Cee U next Tuesday!!!!
The way Flo is handling this whole situation just makes me like her even more.
I still want to see the movie though.
Someone posted a candid pic of Florence and her hairstylist in Venice so those reports of her coming directly from Dune night shoot were clearly false. Is Olivia’s appearance confirmed? I won’t be surprised if she skips this one since she’s all about maintaining good optics. Not attending the Venice premiere could lead to some public sympathy for her. It could lead to ‘public is way too harsh on female directors’ discourse and that would definitely work in Olivia’s favour.
Anyway, Florence’s early appearance in Venice begs the question – How much promo will she be doing? Is she going to address the whole Olivia/Shia mess? Damn I can’t wait to find the answers lol
I really don’t think Olivia will skip Venice. I am not sure she actually understands how bad this is for her. Florence may be doing some press stuff before Olivia gets there so they don’t overlap.
OW always had pick me energy. Ever since the first interview I read of her where she was going on about being a principessa and an actress – every girl’s dream, according to her. Then later when she dissed her ex husband for no reason, saying her vaj died.
I just went and microwaved some popcorn. This is good. Carry on……
What the hell happened to Olivia Wilde between Booksmart and this absolute dumpster fire?
Short answer: Hubris.
So Flo wanted Harry and lost out. I am sure Olivia is use to jealous little girls by now.
Wow, there is absolutely zero evidence for that. (Not to mention that this video was before Harry even appeared on the scene). Is there a bot army being paid for by someone, I wonder.
😂😂😂😂😂 Delusional much.
@EBS Yes this person and some others feel like paid bot post, which is just said.
I know, right? It’s like, Ms. O, please just respond publicly to being called out instead of buying stan-bots. Ms. Flo is actually doing you a huge favor by pleading the fifth.
This story is such wonderful gossip. ♥
Based on the timelines, I’ve come to hold the opinion that Olivia cast Harry in the movie in order to get access to him so she could jump his bones. She seems scorchingly self-centred.