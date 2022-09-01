Sarah Vine: Duchess Meghan’s eyes are ‘utterly devoid of emotion or empathy’

All of the most hateful Daily Mail columnists have been “activated” in the past week to screech about the Duchess of Sussex. Jan Moir saw the Bat-signal and she shat out a repugnant, racist “column” last week. Dan Wootton was frothing at the mouth about how the Duchess of Cambridge needs to fly out to Montecito to “rescue” Prince Harry. Now it’s Sarah Vine’s turn. Vine is chilled to the bone about Meghan’s “threat” to the monarchy. In truth, I thought Meghan’s profile in The Cut was threatening too, but in an awesome way. Like, she’s just putting them on notice. She can speak about what they did to her at any time. She could always speak about her experiences, and she’s largely chosen not to. It was shot across the bow and it was done elegantly. The DM and the Windsors got her message and that’s why they’re all freaking out. Some highlights from this frankly unhinged Sarah Vine column, which reads as a parody:
Envy Emeralds: The scraped back hair, the austere black polo-neck, the bright green earrings the colour of envy. The half-opened mouth, a faint sneer playing on the lips. And the eyes, a deep, warm brown yet somehow cold as ice, utterly devoid of emotion or empathy. The Duchess of Sussex’s latest interview — 6,400 words of faux sincerity and fawning praise delivered from her lofty £14.5 million perch in the hills of Montecito — is an Exocet missile tipped with poison, calculated to strike at the heart of the British monarchy.
Meghan’s Malice: It’s a threat so open, so blatantly obvious she might as well have stuck a horse’s head in the Queen’s bed. Every line drips with menace, real or implied. Even her supposed moments of vulnerability are loaded with malice….Like everything Meghan does these days, this interview is a masterclass in manipulation, a carefully orchestrated, professionally executed exercise in brand-building.
They’re worried Meghan might be believed: On and on it goes, each ‘revelation’ more delusional than the last. The tragedy, of course, is that people will believe this narcissistic drivel. The world is full of idiots who think the Queen is a lizard and that Princess Diana was the victim of an MI6 assassination plot, so this is no great leap of faith.
No mention of Diana in The Cut: Indeed, it is perhaps no coincidence that this interview should coincide with the anniversary of the Princess of Wales’s tragic death in a car accident in Paris, 25 years ago. Not even Meghan would dare to draw an overt comparison, but the timing can’t be overlooked. There is nothing and no one this woman will not exploit in pursuit of her own advantage.
Hellbent on revenge: In common, I suspect, with the Royal Family as a whole, I had hoped that once Meghan had obtained the life she desired — that is to say a private existence away from the scrutiny of the cameras and a release from her obligations as a working royal — she would, if not quite extend the hand of friendship, then at least relent in her attacks on the Queen and other senior members of the family. But it’s increasingly clear that she has no such intention. If anything, she seems hellbent on revenge. And she is using all the tools at her disposal.
Burned to a crisp: Make no mistake, this woman doesn’t just want to hold the feet of the Royal Family to the fire; she wants to burn the House of Windsor to the ground and dance on its ashes. The awful tragedy is that, with the help of Prince Harry, she may just succeed.
The thing is, if Meghan was so “hellbent on revenge,” wouldn’t she have already sought it? It’s been two years and five months since she left Salt Island. I understand that revenge is a dish best served cold, but if “revenge” was her post-royal raison d’etre, why the hold-up? Isn’t it more likely that, as she said and suggested in The Cut, she was treated abominably, she needed time to heal and she is now ready to process some of the horrible sh-t she went through? Plus, it’s not like Salt Island has been silent about the Sussexes in the past two years and five months either. It’s not like Meghan is bringing up ancient grudges out of nowhere years later – there is still an active smear campaign against her and her family. There are royal courts still actively briefing against her. Meghan was saying: I f–king see you and you should know that I have receipts and I can choose to speak whenever I want.
Cover & photo courtesy of The Cut.
Wow…the projection is strong with Sarah vine…
The articles are running out of steam 😍 now they’re analyzing the photographs. Somebody is gonna get a heart attack with all this Meghan bashing, and it’s not gonna be me😍
I’m honestly curious to see how this apoplexy is sustained as the podcast continues and Meghan makes public appearances in the UK.
Like you say, @sway, someone is going to stroke out before this is all over.
If Meghan don’t talk, the BM have something to say.
If Meghan says something, the BM has something to say.
M & H are controlling their own narrative, and the BM can’t deal with it.
Everything the BM says is a question mark because their credibility is full of holes.
@ swaz, yes!! There are some BM hacks that are absolutely fearful of and IF Meghan drops receipts. They are all panicking on Salty Island so Sarah Vile has now decided to go after Meghans gorgeous photo shoot for The Cut……HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA!!
Someone should get some paramedics to the offices of these vile haters as they are a stroke away from paralysis!!
Whatever Meghan knows must have the potential to bring down the system. I believe the success of her podcast is the source of the EPIC Unhinging. Meghan having a voice that can be heard by millions across the world is their greatest fear because she can challenge the system unchecked. The “Wizard (British Press/Royal Family)” is being exposed as a FRAUD. One of the most interesting statements that came out of the Daily Fail was that Americans are tired of Meghan/Harry but love Kate/William……just LOL!
Funny how they think they can tell Americans how to feel. I guess their lessons in history over there are just as inaccurate as their journalism training. I would surely recommend that they review the American Revolution as a primer.
@ Debbie, please….they are much too busy conniving QEII for favors and ££££££££ before she kicks the bucket….from Andrew’s begging to Bullyiams wanting his grandmother to erase his brother from his existence within the family. They are all on borrowed time to manipulating QEII.
Yep. The ROTA and tabloids are repeatedly trying to build up the Cambridge’s visit and encouraging the US to turn on the Sussexes. Articles like “William will not fly into California” are printed. Like “who cares and why would he”? However, there is nothing in the US mainstream about their visit, and it’s not because of H&M. It’s because people just aren’t interested. The last time they were here, People magazine mainly carried stories about them, but the newspapers left it alone. Maybe because it looked like a celebrity-fest if anything. And once again, all they talked about was what Catherine wore. She never said anything, and William was barely reported on too. I recall there may be a few snippets of their entourage leaving the British embassy. Now if it were the Queen, we would have seen articles. At any given time, the President and Congress has important world leaders in-house or are in heavy negotiations. They will not be concentrating on a tout visit. Maybe Will wants to see if the billionaires who he asked money for Earthshot will still allow him to pretend he established the whole thing.
I love how they’re crying about how she’s “trying to get attention” and then THEY GIVE IT ALL TO HER. if her star is fading and her popularity is waning, then ignoring her is your best bet, not printing opinion pieces literally EVERY DAY.
such obvious idiots.
Go on Meghan, live your awesome life with your handsome LITERAL prince who adores you and your beautiful kids.
Sarah VILE can shut it along with the rest of them. Their whining, teeth gnashing and shrieking is tedious and annoying as hell.
“Make no mistake, this woman doesn’t just want to hold the feet of the Royal Family to the fire; she wants to burn the House of Windsor to the ground and dance on its ashes.”
Sweet Baby Jeebus on a pogo stick, is this woman so stupid she doesn’t realize how she is actually embiggening Meghan with such an inane comment? If one biracial American woman can bring down a thousand year old institution all by her lonesome, she must be the most powerful person on the planet. (Of course the institution being rotten from the inside out might make the task somewhat easier.)
And emeralds = envy — who’da thunk it?
Why are we bothering to discuss nonsense this woman has been ordered to write by the Fail.
First of all,whether hell is Sarah Vine?
What peeves me is that it’s the same nonsense racists in the fashion industry used for decades to keep African American models out of magazines. “You can’t see emotions in dark eyes.” I see happiness and strength in her eyes.
That’s also not even remotely a smirk…
I can’t decide whether to laugh over the absurdity of this or at least appreciate that Sarah vine recognizes Meghan’s power and recognizes that she COULD, if she wanted to, burn the House of Windsor to the ground.
It seems there’s some panic that she reminded people of that.
And again, I ask the question so many of us have asked – what the hell did they do to her over there??
I think this collective freak out is also being fueled by the fact that the Queen is not long for this world. The monarchy’s one true shield. Because Charles is widely unliked and controversial and William is I’ll equipped and useless.
One the Queen bites it, the hoards will come and the Sussex’s ability to do real damage to the institution by speaking their truth will increase a hundred fold.
@Snuffles, ITA. That is definitely exacerbating their panic. I love to see it 🥰
This. I also think against the backdrop of the genuinely miserable cost of living and energy crises the country is dealing with that’s getting worse, plus the race to the bottom for the next prime minister (Liz Truss is……oof), the British people have got to have more important things to worry about, right? Can a normal British person confirm this? What’s the feeling on the ground out amongst the public?
Surely a messy monarch transition, new prime minister, and spiraling economic conditions warrant more attention than an American celebrity 10,000 miles away right?
@snuffles – totally agree re the collective panic about the Queen & what happens after she passes on.
@bananarama
A perfect storm is forming. It’s giving “let them eat cake” vibes.
Someone on Twitter is asking anyone who cares to report the British press’ campaign against Meghan as a human rights violation to the UN. I hope the effort picks up steam and comes to the forefront right as William sets foot in NYC for his Earthflop moment in the spotlight.
I saw someone on twitter say that it really does look like the queen won’t make it past xmas, and can you IMAGINE a giant fucking coronation in the middle of the heating/eating crisis?!?! People WILL be throwing tomatoes at the golden carriage for the hat. They SHOULD be scared. In more intellectual circles then the comment section of the daily mail, you can tell people have had enough of chuck and the sainsburys bags of cash and Andrew begging to be back in his sgt peppers outfit. Them screeching about Meghan while all this is going on is not doing them ANY favors either. Even people who aren’t crazy about her think its over the top and lunatic. They are crafting their own demise and I’m here in the front effing row.
“And again, I ask the question so many of us have asked – what the hell did they do to her over there??”
Hit dogs will holler, as they say. They are sure Streisand effecting that they did something truly awful.
Vine knows Meghan wouldn’t say anything about the queen. Meghan could expose William and Kate though and since they are the hope for the future for the monarchists that would make things difficult. If whatever Kevin Maguire was referring to was ever made explicit, I don’t think William could survive it. There are a ton of journalists who have hinted that there is a lot they are hiding for William. And it’s not just affairs. No one cares about that in any real way.
What I don’t understand @Nic is how the subject of the Maguire reference and the post-wedding incident alluded to by Sean Smith (the same?) have not been made public in countries outside of the UK, or even England (one journalist stated that super injunctions don’t apply outside of England). Is William’s stranglehold on the UK press so frightening that foreign press don’t want to mess with him? It is just amazing to me that this has not yet leaked to foreign press.
@bananarama, yes we have a lot more pressing issues to talk about here in the UK but the press and their mother can’t stop talking about Meghan!
On Loose women the other day Denise Welch was batting hard for Meghan, totally deserved a round of applause, and even she stated there was A LOT to say about the rest of the family but they are not allowed to talk about any of it. Man, she was angry.
“… at least relent in her attacks on the Queen and other senior members of the family.”
Have I missed something lately? What did she say about the family now?
This Vine woman evidently swallowed a plate of Krazy Krisps for breakfast and washed it down with two pints of stupid juice.
The future ex mrs Michael Gove?? Sure, Jan.
Yes, Sarah, “The world is full of idiots”. That is what you and your collegues rely on.
They are so scared of Meghan. As for Sarah Vine, I hope she didn’t hurt herself with that explosion of bile. . Bless her little black heart.
“…an Exocet missile tipped with poison, calculated to strike at the heart of the British monarchy.”
OMG I almost peed myself laughing. Is this broad for real?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
That Proenza outfit is a dream, it looks so good.
Other than that …. this “columnist” needs therapy. She seems deeply hateful and angry.
That was hard to read. It literally made me uncomfortable. I cannot imagine having the mindset of this Vine person to sit down & write that hateful column. She does give herself away, though, mentioning revenge. Revenge is always a response to something. What was that something, Sarah? What did y’all do to Meghan?
I’m trying to figure out which is worse the Oprah interview or the Cut interview!, the energy this time around seems so different, or is it because they can see there is no stopping Meghan, She is rested and the way to healing and is fighting back?
I think it’s different this time because the media and the RF weren’t expecting Meghan’s podcast debut to be as successful as it was. Sure, they probably expected a high debut on US charts, but nothing like the worldwide success and exposure that it got. For them, that’s a worrying indicator that the years of smearing her weren’t as effective as they had hoped. And then there’s the “threat” of her speaking out more in these next few months than she’s done in the past 5-6 years.
They were so worried about Harry’s book that they didn’t realise that Meghan’s podcast would pose an equal threat.
Meg is a genius. She was silent, waited out, now she’ll have this successful podcast that will make people want to listen to her opinions and make her a trustworthy host, and then possibly after some time she’ll tell her truth. When the emotions fade and nobody will be able to say that she’s telling those stories out of anger etc… tadaaaa. Monarchy is taken down.
I agree — and, possibly, Meghan’s podcast is more of a threat (coupled with The Cut interview) because SHE has been their primary target all these years (and Poor Harry her willing dupe). What she reveals about the BRF/Firm, its outright and overt racism, the cruelty they served her, driving her (and Archie) to death by suicide. THAT’S devastating for the monarchy. Harry’s got all the skeletons to pull out of the armoires, but much of that has been (from other people’s POV) in the public domain to a large degree — what we’ll be seeing for the first time is HARRY’S POV. Meghan’s snippets are downright bombshells, they don’t know what’s coming/when/from which horrible angle, and they can’t prepare for them. As much briefing as the BRF has done to the RR, I doubt they’ve confided their darkest deeds. In their black hearts of hearts, I’ll bet they’re really salivating over what Meghan will reveal. £££££££££££££!
I think her podcast has them all TERRIFIED. To know that at any given week, she could say whatever she wants about her time in the Firm to a global audience of millions? And she’s not saying a lot about that time in the podcast, in the first one she talked more about her press coverage than the BRF itself (I don’t think she really even mentioned them but would have to relisten). I think its like what she said in the Cut……she has a lot to say……and they’re terrified she’ll say it. And all it takes is a side comment from her to send them scrambling.
Things must have been so bad there for her.
TRANSLATION:
Oh no! All of our evil machinations to destroy and silence her have failed! Now she has a number 1 international platform and the world is listening and believing her! For the first time in history the monarchy might experience REAL consequences of their horrific actions!! We’re DOOMED!
This collective psychotic break is HIGHLY entertaining.
Here comes the “body language/facial expressions expert”. Just let this woman live for goodness sake! What happened to if you have nothing nice to say don’t say it at all approach. Don’t they realize they are just doing promotion for all of her projects? Like imagine how much Spotify/Netflix save on ads? Go Meghan just live your life and blow your haters a kiss 💋.
Not only that but remember when the BM would write these inane articles pretending they were very concerned about Spotify’s money that they paid Meghan. They were all asking, when will the podcast premier? Of course, that’s when the BM was starving for H & M content. Well, the eagle (podcast) has landed now. Be careful what you wish for.
Yup! Imagine if Meghan called them out on it too? Like if she were petty (like me) or when she was talking to Mariah Carey she should have dived head first into the diva convo like, “Just my existence breaks the internet, those checks cleared too”. The BM wouldn’t know what to do.
So if they think Meghan is evil and hellbent on revenge, why are they writing about her? Surely, the only way she can succeed in burning down the Windsors is if the press gives her enough attention. So why are they constantly reminding us of her? Why are they amplifying every “complaint” she makes? Don’t they realize the more they repeat and discuss what Meghan says, in order to hate her, the more they make the Windsors look horrible?
The way the RR is aiding in the downfall of the BRF in its attempts to destroy Meghan is such a huge self own.
I don’t think they care if they make the RF look horrible. Either way they get more headlines and clicks, even if Meghan “burns it all down”. They don’t really want her to go away and be quiet; that would ruin their fun. The danger is that they will incite some idiot who will take it seriously and try to silence H&M.
But that puts them out of work, right? No royals, no royal rota. So you’d think they’d play it smarter.
Well, H&M are ex-“working” royals and they still cover them. I don’t know if the fascination would be the same for the rest if they weren’t “working” royals but there would still be some interest in them if only to know what kind of “work” they got. I think, in general, they rely on the apathy of the public in doing away with the monarchy so they don’t really believe it will be abolished, just that they will finally get to print some of the real dirt.
As I mentioned in an earlier post on this site, make no mistake, Meghan was very conscious of what she stated and everyone of her utterances was done by design. She did not misspeak re Harry’s father either, I believe this was their way of putting Charles on notice. An ambiguous statement that could be interpreted in many ways. These folks should be fearful of her. She has been victimized and vilified nonstop since she set foot into that institution. She has allowed herself to heal and she is taking no prisoners with her revelations. Happy for her and I hope she continues through more interviews and her Podcast to speak on the trauma she experienced from this family. In walked a very articulate, beautiful, healthy, intelligent woman willing to serve at their behest and they literally rejected her at every turn with racism, gossip, lies and vileness. I am incredibly happy for her and will always wish her and her family well.
The Sarah Vines of the world all look the same. They look as though they have been through 10 rounds of boxing. Meghan’s male critics are generally old white men who look like they do not bath.
Yeah, well Sarah, your neck is utterly devoid of shape, structure, design, and contour.
Holy sh!t! This makes Wootton’s columns seem calmly written and rationally thought out.
It’s astonishing that any outlet actually published this, truly. JFC
“Meghan Markle: The Second Coming of Hannibal Lecter. An Exposé Series by Sarah Vine”
“Part One: What’s worse, you may ask, than an insatiable fictional cannibal? Thomas Harris’ iconic character has sent chills through the public imagination for decades, but even he cannot compare to the dread elicited by a cover photo of a avocado-loving, TV actress, Californian, figuratively pyromaniac Black lady.”
Poor racist, sad Sarah. Maybe she’s still recovering from her very public and embarrassing divorce from her unfortunate looking husband. She’s jealous of Meghan having a partner in Harry who truly loves her and a woman who is so beautiful
What a sad existence.
I am always amused by the lack of reflection in the RR reports. If there were no reason for revenge, why would you say she was seeking it? If the Windsors didn’t lay down the firewood, how could she burn the house down?
Also they really need to decide. Is she irrelevant or is she the single person that can bring down a whole monarchy with just her words?
And on a personal note from me, burn baby burn. Burn. It. All. Down.
HeatherC: If the Windsors didn’t lay down the firewood, how could she burn the house down? and burn baby burn. Burn. It. All. Down.
Perfect observation!
Oh that is PERFECT!
And they continue to lay the firewood down, without showing any signs of slowing the pace or taking a break.
Is Sarah Vine a rabble rouser. She used inflammatory language which cross the line.
A rabble rouser is ” a person who speaks with the intention of inflaming the emotions of a crowd of people.”
I really do think the language she used here crossed a line. It’s disgusting.
They sure are in a tailspin. It’s delightful to see the surprise and dismay at the level of Meghan’s success and reach in the past couple of weeks, and the blatant fear of what that could mean for their false narratives.
“I had hoped that… she would, if not quite extend the hand of friendship, then at least relent in her attacks on the Queen and other senior members of the family.”
But shouldn’t that be the other way around, Sarah? Because quite frankly Meghan and Harry were silent once they left and the Firm’s attacks kept coming. In the Oprah interview, Meghan even wondered how she and Harry could be expected to keep silent when the RF continues to scapegoat them. I suspect that the birth certificate story in early 2021 might been a tipping point because she gave a surprising and clear rebuke of the RF (and they seemed surprised too, judging by the way they scrambled to downplay the story afterward).
The BRF is in a panic and they are expressing their panic through the tabloid reporters.
They have scored one own goal after the other with this Meghan thing.
1. Went too hard with the orchestrated smear campaign of MM and Harry from October 2018 and got people who wouldn’t have really paid attention, like me, thinking something is very wrong here and it is not Meghan.
2. Played hardball when Harry and Meghan decided to leave. I am sure the intention was to deter Harry and make him reconsider.
3. Continued to smear them after they left. I am sure this played a role in the direction the interview took.
4. Continued to play hard ball and try to discredit Meghan and by extension Harry after the interview.
Why ….they know what Meghan knows, what she can say but they decided to go all in so that people would question what was said in the interview, question anything said in the future and also discredit the couple enough to prevent them from being successful.
The podcast has shown that they have failed miserably in their goals..so here we are.
Meghan has her voice, a worldwide audience, her credibility and receipts.
What are they going to do?
The Queen is a lizard?! Who knew!
So … Vine thinks Meghan’s legitimate revelations of mistreatment equate to conspiracy theorists about the Queen being a lizard.
Perspective. Get some, Sarah.
I actually hope Meghan doesnt do a Tell All not anytime soon anyways. She just needs to drop a few bread crumbs from time to time and let them stew in paranoia with what she is holding back.
She won’t. Harry is clearly up to bat first. If only for strategic purposes, they will wait at least a year after his book release. Then, I still think she will wait until after the Queen dies.
Yes Harry is up first,and i hope she truly takes her time. If she reveals all now they will bash her for a few weeks and then thats that. I want her to keep whatever she has on them close to her chest for years to come.
The fact that she can cause them all to go completely off the rails just by dropping some ambiguous little tidbits is *chef’s kiss.*
I do hope she tells her entire story one day, but in the meantime, it is hilarious to watch them twist themselves into knots of ragey panic. They probably won’t be sleeping for the next ten weeks, but instead, going over and over again in their minds what they did that she could possibly mention on the podcast.
They clearly all have such guilty consciences! The fact that all it takes is ONE SENTENCE from her to make them all instantly apoplectic is the absolute best.
Oh Sarah, honey, I envy Duchess Meghan’s emeralds too. Laughing at Vine unable to bring herself to write “emeralds.”
I think the words Sarah Whine is looking for are POWERFUL, INTENSE, FEARLESS, CHOOSING VIOLENCE (I mean this in the best way), FIERCE, COMMANDING, UNSWERVING, UNSHAKEABLE.
What? Now they want her to play nice? After all they’ve done? They’re scared of where Meghan might aim her power.
Meghan doesn’t have the characteristic Meghan warmth in The Cut feature, and why should she? Meghan has endured while the most powerful institution in the world has tried to take her down. Good for Meghan to be POWERFUL, INTENSE, FEARLESS, CHOOSING VIOLENCE, FIERCE, COMMANDING, UNSWERVING, UNSHAKEABLE.
Imagine the strength it takes to stare the power structure straight in the eye and not back down.
Oh because women should be those nice, warm, inoffensive little ladies. No power, confidence or strength.
And especially no ambition. Meghan is ambitious and a total pro at PR. She’s got a great media team behind her who, I’m positive, know a LOT about the horrors she had to deal with back in Saltlandia. The steady but subtle drip, drip, drip of hints, and vaguely alluding to journals and medieval constraints put on her, will keep the RR savages and KP in a frothing-at-the-mouth dither. I predict there will be a change of direction from the tabloid vultures and RRs once the Queen passes and the “nice relationship” between the Rota and the BRF is revealed for what it really is — a complete sham that’s only there because they have the REAL dirt on the royals and they’re likely champing at the bit to share it.
Meghan said in the Oprah interview that had the Royal Family left them alone and stopped the smear campaign that she and Harry would not have not done the interview. So the Royal Family has brought this on themselves. Furthermore, Meghan has a podcast to promote so why is the press surprised that she gave an interview? They better get used to Harry and Meghan doing multiple interviews because they have projects to promote. If the Royal Family had agreed to the half in half out, they would have had some control over Meghan and Harry but they were too dumb and spiteful to realise that.
@AmyBee, what actually shocked me was the fact they continued the constant, unrelenting attacks even after it was announced that Harry had signed the deal for his memoir. They did absolutely everything they could to enrage him (attacking his newborn daughter for weeks on end, for example), KNOWING HE WAS WRITING A BOOK.
No one knows exactly what the book will look like or how much it will even contain about the BRF, but if Harry was on the fence about how much to disclose, they sure did their best to enflame the tensions and push him toward exposing them and their bullsh!t. Their shortsightedness is unreal. They just can’t help themselves.
Trust this unhinged racist ugly B to know what a dead horse head would look like. She does occasionally look in the mirror.
After Meghan won the suit, I read sn item, in which a BBC news person made an observation. He predicted that the fail will intensify its attacks & relentlessness. I remembered thinking at the time, can they be worse than they were? The answer is a resounding “yes”.
The fail’s new editor is a hire from Mordoch’s NY Post, if she given the broad strokes as before; this op-ed from Vine is the tip of the iceberg.
This is what the cultural war looks like, always have a spoonful of nationalism, (which is a perversion of patriotism), a dollop of incendiary language and lots of finger pointing.
Endless finger-pointing means a solution free situation with a full range of possibilities for revenue.
The intent of this cultural war is twofold: a new revenue stream and ultimately the punishment of the Duchess of Sussex.
It has to have its divisions; this is possible with bot farming (most are non-Americans); the pro-Meghan bots in the fail comment section are identifiable – all they need to get the anti-Meghan people is to outragous .
Bot farming and a strategy in place is what the publication hope to win and hopefully revel in the spoils of the new one sided war.
All the writers mentioned in the piece have been given their specific detail with the same results in mind.
All of them use projection, especially Vine, and purposeful revel in “compare and contrast” style of writing – to gather the pitchforks.
It is amazing, how easily this crap that she has written can be debunked and yet she persists-even if it reveals her awful personality.
It points to the awareness of the lack of respect the fail has for its customers, it is not lost on the people in the UK, 2% of the 3% of the UK population that actually purchase its product does not believe what it writes.
Yet it persists.
Maybe they are hoping for the new suckers being born.
My sincere hope that fair minded individuals look beyond labels as a tool of division.
What better place to start than listening to Archetypes on Spotify.
After all, life has more meaning and is so much more interesting than a fairy tale.
Think of growth, setting and attaining personal goals, experiences and self awareness leading to something bigger and rewarding than a myth.
Know your true worth.
@WellWisher, god that’s so depressing. But probably true.
Duchess got them Shooketh…. the hilarious thing is that she isn’t saying much against them. And really, all of us here know she could. Whatever little things she has strategically spilled, I would bet were 10x as vile behind the scenes.
They are scared because she has a voice but more than that, she has a PLATFORM. And just by the virtue of existing, Black/Mixed Race, American, charismatic, compassionate, and deeply loved by her prince who has chosen their family over his Royal one, she threatens the institution and the view that stodgy institutions tries miserably to project. Hahahahahahah.
This piece is unhinged because these writers are. They have existed in an insular world so long that they don’t realize how deranged they look.
Stay mad hoes!
She has the voice, she has the platform, and she has the audience. Go Meghan !
So, let me get this straight. The BM have criticized Meghan in the past because they think she’s too emotional. Now, they’re criticizing her for a photograph in which they feel she’s too aloof? Where did these people ever get the reputation for having a stiff upper lip? Or is that a daily mantra they whisper to themselves, like a prayer, because it’s something they are dearly wishing for?
Instead of reporting on real, important issues that affect the daily lives and livelihoods of UK residents, they write these bombastic hate screeds against Meghan, whom they all agreed would be the primary scapegoat. Every time one of these hate-screed distraction pieces comes out, all I can picture is Jaida Essence Hall pointing and yelling, “Look over there!” on RuPaul’s Drag Race. It would be amusing if so many people weren’t falling for the distraction tactic.
For the royals to not be mentioned in Meghan’s talks or interview, they sure are having their mouthpieces insert them in all that is Meghan. For weeks the royal missing work ethic has made them a no-show in the media.
Now Meghan has content and Britain wants a piece of the current stories. She gone! Leave it and get a clue on how to royal in 2022.
I’m surprised that this flurry of attention around Meghan didn’t get W&K off their lazy asses to do some hastily thrown-together photo ops.
Then again, if the entire British press can stay *this busy* writing solely about Meghan, I guess there’s no reason for them to lift a finger.
What I find “devoid of empathy” is the Dutches early years staying quite on children going hungry and cold this winter in her 4th home
This Sara vine person is just described not own herself but the royals and the British media there are the heartless racist people who are devoid of empathy towards anyone who is not white . The royal reporters are losing their minds over the fact that Meghan is successful and for all there abuse and lies Meghan is more popular than ever . Their sad attempt at trying to convince them selfs that the Sussex aren’t winning is pathetic. The British media are able to manipulate and twist facts in the U.K. because the royals are so desperately and dependent on them for press so they can get away with alot things over there . It’s shocked to there core that the years they spend on dehumanizing Meghan with lies pushing her to her break point is not working over here more people are taking her side .
Yeah, Sarah Vine’s eyes do look “cold as ice, utterly devoid of emotion or empathy.”
I actually finally read the piece in its entirety and I do not see any sort of calculation or agenda. I think Meghan was just like ‘come join me for a typical day-in-the-life,’ hence the school run. If anything, Meghan sounded a little bit indifferent to me ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Her talking points haven’t changed. She was just promoting the podcast and in exchange gave Davis a bit more than window shopping.
If Meghan does succeed in burning down the House of Windsor, she gets a Presidential Medal of Freedom or something, right? I mean, even the Founding Fathers couldn’t utterly destroy the British monarchy, and they had their own army AND the French. So much time and money, so many lives wasted when apparently all they really needed was a single badass WoC.
Lol, and I think Scotland might devise a medal for her, too.
Wow, they’re really giving Meghan a lot of power.
Sarah Vine: OMG Meghan is just awful!
Proenza Schouler: LOOK AT THIS BADASS B!TCH IN OUR BOSS CLOTHES YESSSSS…
LMAO, these rota rats are SO unhinged.
LOL, good point! Love that suit…
The Cut seems to be pushing the same narrative that the British media and Sarah Vine are pushing, that Meghan can’t remain a real person, that the cost of a tiara is giving up her soul and all attachment to keeping her own personality and opinions. Until Meghan throws back her duchess title, I don’t think they’re ever going to let her just breathe.
Why should she throw back her title? First all, that’s hers by right of marriage and as long as he’s a duke, she’s a duchess. And she’d still be legally Princess Henry so she’ll always have a title. Secondly, even if they give back the title, those saltines will never, ever leave them alone because the Sussexes are the limitless money tree for them. The RR are like rabid dogs in a frenzy at this point. And they’ll never be satisfied at what the Sussexes relinquish unless it’s their livelihood. loss of life, and Harry dragging his tail back to that abusive family. You have to stand up to these bullies not cower to them.
Yep, you know what, they can take her title when they abolish the monarchy and take everyone’s titles. Until then, for her to give it up or for them to take it away is pretty racist and effed up.
Yes, let them come and take those titles, l double dare them.
You know, this is not the first time I’ve seen dusty white women like Sarah Vine vehemently throw around the accusation that Meghan is a narcissist. That was a horrible, yet incredibly common theory that so many Meghan haters would insist beyond all belief was true.
And almost all of them would back up their accusation by pointing out very similar things to what Sarah Vine is saying here. “You can tell she’s a narcissist just by looking at her eyes!!!!” was, again, a very very common accusation I saw a lot of haters throw around, especially a few years ago. They’d say stuff like her eyes show that she’s holding back barely repressed rage, that she looks pissed off and like she hates everyone, etc, etc, etc.
Similarly, they’d also insist that anything she says and does were all lies and manipulations. Any attempt at sharing any part of her life was dismissed as that. She was lying and manipulating the emotions of the public. She’s a narcissist only doing good things for attention and adulation, and the people who liked and admired her were just her narcissistic supply or w/e. Just completely unhinged armchair diagnoses.
Why is it that so many people were suddenly throwing around this accusation, particularly about Meghan Markle? Like. I know the answer to that, most likely, but this is an oddly specific accusation to make too. There’s been a big uptick in awareness about NPD among the general public, I know that, but even then. Something that I’ve heard here and there is that those who exhibit narcissistic tendencies actually love to go around accusing other people of being narcissists themselves, but I honestly don’t know how true that is, and could it really apply to this many people?
It is gaslighting what they are doing It is like they share a script
The Middletons and the Windsors have really been ramping up the attacks recently. Something must have made them deeply insecure all of a sudden (I mean, more so than usual). Is the queen actually on her death bed? All the nostalgia people feel for the monarchy will be gone soon. Has there been hints that Charles and William’s “work” will be investigated? Did they do something incredibly bad, and suspect it will come out? I don’t know what it it, but SOMETHING has them rattled. These attacks prove it.
If the Windsors we’re so welcoming, why does Sarah Vine label Meghan’s speaking out as “revenge” … Revenge happens when you are wronged first, so I don’t understand what she is trying to say here but I’m not gonna hurt my brain trying to make sense of this shit.
Also, it’s very aggravating that they keep bringing up how the Queen has been wronged when everyone knows the Suxesses are still chummy with the Queen. So who is actually trying to be the master manipulator?!
These RRs are absolutely evil, I actually believe that. I could never try to ruin somebody’s life like they’ve tried to do to Harry and Meghan. Rock on M&H
Ok, I have no clue who Sarah Vile is and I have a fairly strict policy of never clicking on DailyFail & Co crap. So little side research project reveals that her ex-husband, Michael Gove, is chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster (Betty’s mother lode). The whole BRF – Tory tabloid thing seems sorta incestuous.
Sarah is devoid of emotion or empathy
Those eyes, Sarah, are looking right into your evil soul. I have read attacking articles by Vine in the past, but this one, dripping with venom and hatred will take some beating. In the UK they call this journalism, really?
“Meghan wants to burn the House of Windsor to the ground”, here again we have a writer telling us that the House of Winsor’s position is so fragile that it is threatened by Meghan. Over the past six years the UK tabloid press has done more to undermine the House of Windsor than Meghan could ever do with their constant stream of stories about how they hate Meghan, don’t trust her, the snubbing, and how incandescently angry William is. The question on the minds of many people today is “is this the family we want to be leading the nation into the future?”
Extending the hand of friendship is a two way street, when did the RF extend that hand to Meghan when she was struggling, especially W&K?