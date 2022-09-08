Florence Pugh & Chris Pine will skip the NYC ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere

There seems to be a suspicious number of pro-Olivia Wilde commenters in recent weeks, so let me make my position clear: in this situation, I’m Team Miss Flo. I genuinely believe that a lot of sh-t went down during the Don’t Worry Darling production, so much so that Florence Pugh was already reticent about doing much of any promo for the film. The coup de grâce on Miss Flo’s promotional obligations came during the absolute fiasco of Olivia Wilde’s Variety cover story, in which she lied about firing Shia LaBeouf to “protect” Pugh. Only, as we learned a few days later, Shia had left the film voluntarily and he had receipts (in the form of a video memo) that Olivia was begging him to come back to the production even after something went down between Shia and “Miss Flo.” Pugh has every right to disengage from Wilde’s obvious toxicity. It’s clear that Miss Flo’s costars have her back as well, and the studio is prepared to sign off on Miss Flo’s absence from most of the promotion. This is not a story about Pugh being unprofessional, it’s a story about Pugh wanting no part of Wilde’s bullsh-t and the studio saying “okay.” Speaking of, Miss Flo will miss the New York premiere. So will Chris Pine.
Following the drama-plagued launch of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, Warner Bros. is scrambling to avoid any additional seeming collisions between director Wilde and her star, Florence Pugh. There are still 16 days to go before the film’s opening on Sept. 23, a lifetime for a campaign that has sparked a media feeding frenzy with everything from Harry Styles’ (alleged) spittle to Pugh’s eye contact, or lack thereof, being dissected.
But the studio won’t have to endure another tense and heavily scrutinized press event in the coming weeks. That’s because there’s only one on the calendar — the film’s New York red carpet premiere on Sept. 19 — and Pugh will not attend, according to two insiders.
(After this story’s publication, Warner Bros. confirmed in a press release that neither Pugh nor co-star Chris Pine would participate in the New York Event — an IMAX Live screening and Q&A that will stream to more than 100 IMAX theaters — with the film’s cast.)
The official reason cited for Pugh’s absence is that the actress is busy filming Dune: Part Two in Budapest and director Denis Villeneuve cannot cut her loose for a press event for another film. (She already left the Dune set once to attend Don’t Worry Darling’s world premiere in Venice, but skipped the press conference.)
“From what I understand, there is friction, but I don’t know why,” one source tells Rolling Stone on the issue. “It’s pretty clear she’s choosing not to be a part of the PR. It’s clearly not beneficial to Olivia to not have her be a part of the PR. It has to be a Florence decision.”
Yeah, that’s something else to consider: “It’s clearly not beneficial to Olivia to not have her be a part of the PR.” The last thing the studio needs is to somehow force Pugh to take part in a Q&A session and for all hell to break loose when Miss Flo starts spilling tea in front of an audience. That too is part of everyone’s calculations.
Meanwhile, Miss Flo finally did her first-ever Instagram posts about DWD, where she simply thanked the crew and gave a special shoutout to Chris Pine (who is so obviously Team Flo, it’s hysterical). Not only that but now Florence’s glam squad has “Miss Flo” t-shirts, which they wear when they’re fixing her up.
florence pugh’s stylists wearing “miss flo” shirts oh my god???????😭 #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/o0Xg5DdASF
— milk emoji (@milkylewinsky) September 7, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Chris Pine, good for you to find a way out of this messy mess.
There is pics of the RC at Venice when he is hugging Flo’s parents and 3 siblings who all went screening – He has known her from when she was 20 since Outlaw King and they must have met before
She is probably doing a zoom to D23 this weekend as she is supposed to be the lead in Thunderbolts . Dune have gave her more time off for The Wonder screening
The way this is going harry and olivia will be the only ones left promoting this mess.
That’ll be awkward if he continues to not make eye contact with her, like he did in Venice. They should all thank their lucky stars when promo is done, or when they can just do single interviews again. Needing to be together makes the awkwardness very apparent, and with dwindling numbers of people coming to each event, it’ll just be worse.
I guess they’ll have no choice but to stand next to each other then.
The sources in that Rolling Stone article are obviously pro olivia and trying to lay the blame on Florence ( worth noting that rolling stone is basically Harry HQ at this point, he’s been on the cover 3 times since he started his solo career and they are very much part of the hype machine around him)
But it’s not looking so good when even Chris Pine pulls out of the premiere…
So messy. And Chris Pine is ducking out bc….Harry Styles DID spit on him, you guys!
This is World War DWD!
World War DWD 😂😂😂
Yep.
Hahaaaa the glam squad tees are hilarious. Glad she has good people around her.
This is my favourite gossip story right now. The gift that keeps giving.
ETA: That Twitter pic of FP is giving me ‘end of Midsommar’ vibes. lol
Me too. This has all been very silly and fun.
As Chris Pine goes, so goes my nation… No really, as mentioned on CB who would have thought CP would end up being the elder statesman of this fiasco, but the fact that one of the Best Chris is so obviously Team Miss Flo just confirms that shit went down, the drama is real, and FP was definitely on the right side of it.
Chris Pine, of the flip phone, does not have time for any of this bullshit. He just wants to take an antacid and be in bed by 10pm, not deal with all this note passing, mean girling drama
I can believe Olivia Wilde when she says there were egos to manage and a texts/videos exchanged before the final letting go of Shia, which led to this public misunderstanding. SL seems a scumbag, why should I believe him? Wilde has only ever said great things publicly about FP. FP took this opportunity to make herself a big, glamorous victim and is enjoying every minute of this sad circus. I’m sure she and OW must have disagreed on something during filming, but that doesn’t merit the worlwide hate OW is receiving. I hope Olivia makes it through this.
I’m sure there were egos to navigate, but you don’t insult one to appease the other. That is mean girl shit. The tone of condescension towards “Miss Flo” was so unprofessional and mean.
So much of this is Olivia’s own doing. She portrayed herself as a protector of Florence when she was actually undermining her behind her back to that scumbag. She wanted to rewrite history for good press and it blew up in her face.
She will be fine though. She is talented and beautiful and she’ll always find work. Hopefully she will walk the walk going forward and not just talk the talk after the fact.
SL can be a scumbag now til forever, and good news, you are not obligated to believe him. But you don’t HAVE to believe him, because there is a video. It’s not him saying there is a video. It’s a video.
What @kebbie said, and also you don’t have to believe Shia, believe Olivia’s own words that came out of her mouth.
Hmmm… seems like the biggest ego involved is Olivia herself..
Her comments about her ex husband were downright cruel and completely unnecessary. And why make it seem like you fired an actor if it’s not true? It’s obvious she has been trying to craft herself an image as this great feminist.
And while it’s disgusting that Shia somehow escapes much of the anger Olivia has shown herself to be two faced and prepared to throw Florence under the buss only to brag about protecting her for feminist brownie points. That is not on Florence , it’s entirely Olivias own doing.
@Rita
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Florence said absolutely nothing so how did she make her off the victim by saying absolutely nothing the only one that’s been talking is Olivia.
Olivia lied about firing Shia there was no “misunderstanding” he emailed her before he dropped the receipts asking her to tell the truth, she chose not to so he dropped receipts.
@ Cloe
In this particular case with DWD what anger should people have at Shia and for what?
I love the t-shirts – thats grade AA level trolling.
Interesting that Pine won’t be attending – that will stir up the gossip again about spitgate. There is DEF boy drama there – I wonder if this is the cast taking sides and sticking with their friends or was there drama with Styles behaviour on the set.
I love that Florence is the kind of person that can find the humor in it all. And flipping it around by embracing the name “Miss Flo” is some Queen shit.
Also Team Miss Flo, and those shirts her glam team are wearing is hilarious 🤣
“WW DWD”!!! LoL!
I just feel so sorry for Pine, Pugh, and the other cast members in this whole debacle. They need to put this dumpster fire behind them. I love the Miss Flo tshirts. Florence is a great role model for how to be above it all and gracefully take no sh*t, and we can all learn from her…
This is why you respect EVERYONE your work with equally Olivia. Yes I know it’s different for women and things are stacked against us. But this woman was actively courting a person her star in Florence did not feel comfortable with. Then publicly lied about her stance. I know there was some talk about how male directors have gotten away with more and are we going to burn OW at the stake and I hope not. But man, I hope she learns her lesson.
I think it’s wise for Chris to stay his fine ass home with his dog and his disposable camera making delicious pasta.
Good lord this gossip feast is more bounteous than a cruise ship buffet! I truly believe FP became enraged after Shia dropped that bomb. I hope OW learns from this. Quite a comeuppance.
I think she knew before the Variety interview and then the emails being released.
Olivia talking all that ‘girl power’ crap could have made it back to Shia’s people and he then gave Florence’s people the same things he released to the press.
This has been brewing long before Olivia did that interview.
I don’t have a “team,” but I don’t think the studio is signing off on this to be magnanimous–they know this messy gossip makes for good publicity!
There are text messages showing Florence had no problem working with Shia either. Nothing went down between them that she needed protecting from. So why everyone’s acting like Olivia was begging him to come back to further abuse poor little Florence is beyond me. Seeing how her team can go out and make t-shirts makes me think this entire thing is based on pettiness and nothing abusive. I don’t see FKA Twig’s team wearing t-shirts. Nor Amber’s. I’m sure when we find out the real story, it’ll probably be eye-roll worthy. And Chris isn’t firmly “Team Florence”. Because he was taking photos of her on the red carpet? He was probably trying to diffuse the tension. How much more awkward would it have been had she shown up, after missing the press conference on purpose, and gotten no reaction from any of the cast members? He’s probably not getting paid to act like the mediator between those three.
I keep hearing about these text messages but I haven’t seen any legitimate reporting on them. Where were they published, seems like that would be something to mention too in all these write ups?
@ rawiya
How do you know nothing went down that made her change her mind and not want to work with him? Why was he hired to begin with that was Olivia doing?
@Coco yes exactly, it was clear from the video that something was amiss between Shia and Florence. We don’t know when that happened but something clearly happened between him being cast (when Florence was very enthusiastic) and him leaving, when Olivia was trying to make peace.
I’m not seeing the issue with Pine not being there since he has a supporting role and he is preppy for his next project, which he is co writing and directing. He must have met his contractual obligations and since the reviews are not lighting the world on fire, why go just to answer every other question, ‘No, Harry did not spit on me in Venice’.
Florence not being there is and should be the issue because she is the lead and has the most screen time.
Olivia played herself and here is hoping she learned when she gets her next project.
I think whatever went down on that set is actually much, much worse than we’re imagining. I think something truly horrible happened to (was done to?) Miss Flo, and that she has real receipts. It’s the only thing that explains why such consummate professionals (Chris and Miss Flo) have been behaving just a wee bit… Shall we say “petulantly”? It’s the only thing that explains why the studio has been so accommodating of Miss Flo’s lack of participation in the promotion of the film, which must have originally been intended to be much more involved, and probably clearly defined in her contract.
Chris is already done with his directorial debut so I don’t think that’s preventing him from doing more DWD promo.
Maybe he is just sick of negative press that Harry Styles/Olivia Wilde bring and I don’t blame him for that. Also the fact he was so openly Team Flo on Venice red carpet makes me like him even more.
FP’s initial reaction to being casted in DWD was super positive. She’s still super positive and posts regularly about her other projects, however after her initial reaction to being casted in DWD…crickets… fast forwarding to Venice where she avoided HS and OW, OW avoided FP and HS, and HS avoided FP and OW. This has been a Wilde round of gossip and I would love to see the making of DWD documentary. That said, the cast absolutely supported FP with the noted exceptions of OW and HS. Since she’s actively thanking them, she probably had no issues with the crew, either. The studio is actively allowing a young actress, who is at the beginning of her career, avoid press and promotion for this film. That is unusual. My guess is that something bad happened between FP and HS and/ or OW, because that’s where the visible tension was on the red carpet and the screening.
Wow, just wow! No I’m thinking there was some high level boy sh*t with Harry. Spit or no spit, Pine definitely has decided he is DONE.
This just keeps on getting messier and my guess is that it ain’t over yet! Truth bombs are gonna rip from “sources” all over the place. Damn!
Wow, just wow. Now I’m thinking there was some high level boy sh*t with Harry. Spit or no spit, Pine definitely has decided he is DONE.
This just keeps on getting messier and my guess is that it ain’t over yet! Truth bombs are gonna rip from “sources” all over the place. Damn!
The big winner here besides Miss Flo is Jason Sudekis.
Ok. There is SO MUCH to unpack with this drama every single day and I am loving the gossip. I was filling my mom in on it all last night and my 72 year old mom (who is becoming a bit of a Harry fan) was into it!
I am team Flo but I’m also not team hate Olivia based on speculation. I know she lied. I firmly believe that some bad shit went down on set for Florence to act like this and SL is an abusive ahole but he did come with that video. And that video was bad for OW.
I keep hearing people talk about text messages and emails. The only email I saw was the one SL sent to OW. But people are saying that there are texts between FP and SL that show that she didn’t have any problems with him but that would mean that there wasn’t anything wrong with her begging SL to come back from FP’s perspective. However, the “Miss Flo” stuff was gross and I’m not saying it wasn’t. So I am confused on that. Are there texts and other emails?