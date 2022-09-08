Bethenny Frankel: Duchess Meghan is a ‘terrible businessperson, strategist’

Bethenny Frankel is a racist, clout-chasing dumbass, big surprise. But for the life of me, I cannot understand why she’s turned the Duchess of Sussex’s existence into her new worrystone. I guess Bethenny is a lot like those online Derangers who turn “hating Meghan” into their entire personality. In truth, this is the most we’ve talked about Bethenny in years. Last week, Bethenny chimed in with her two cents about Meghan’s profile in The Cut. To Frankel, The Cut profile was proof that Meghan is “very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant” and that Meghan needs to “let it go.” Speaking of someone who needs to let it go, Bethenny has now made a TikTok about how Meghan is a “terrible businessperson.”
Bethenny Frankel believes Meghan Markle is a “terrible businessperson” who is really “f–king up” life after Megxit. The former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star said in a viral TikTok video Tuesday that the Duchess of Sussex is “painting herself into a corner.”
“She is a terrible, terrible businessperson, strategist — she’s playing checkers, not chess — because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country,” Frankel explained.
The Skinnygirl founder, 51, said Markle, 41, was able to get out of a “terrible situation” in the UK but is “f–king it up” because of her methods.
“I remember talking about this before the Oprah interview and getting death threats and losing major deals and having many A-list people text me saying that they agree with me secretly,” Frankel said, “but then friends of hers text me, ‘Please take down what you said.’”
Frankel described the “Suits” alum as a “polarizing person” but stood by her “personal choice” not to be “terrified and not talk.”
[From Page Six]
Imagine creating a completely one-sided situation wherein you sh-t talk a famous Black woman for clout and then pretend that you’re being martyred for your beliefs. Typical Karen, obviously, but it’s also just… f–king deranged. Meghan is a “woman without a country” huh? Because there’s something fundamentally un-American about a Black woman! Especially a Black woman critical of a racist institution which tried to destroy her?
No A-lister has your number, sweetheart.
THIS RIGHT HERE ^^
she is a fucking joke.
Best thing anyone can do right now, is to ignore that woman. She wants back in the headlines.
Smart words. She wants a new set of haters and a new polemic to be relevant. Just ignore ger. Complete crickets.
Wild that this hot glass of skim milk is acting superior to anybody
Bethenny is a clout-chasing, uncouth, radioactively green with envy, jealousy and resentment. She couldn’t even land Meghan’s sloppy seconds. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.
Who is she trying to appeal to, the Magat crowd? She looks and is awful. Just stop.
Truly shocked at Bethany’s lack of compassion as both she and Meghan are painfully estranged from an abusive parent.
Bethany also has had tension with her in-laws so why is she showing so little self-awareness?
They both seek to serve by spearheading humanitarian organizations.
I really don’t understand why Bethany has chosen to eviscerate Meghan, other than it being jealousy and for attention.
Damn she looks like a a 70 yr old party girl trying so hard and failing miserably
Bethenny is a clout-chasing, uncouth, radioactively green with envy, jealousy and resentment. She couldn’t even land Meghan’s sloppy seconds. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.
PS: I have met her in real life and you are spot on with your description.
I haven’t seen her much since Housewives but, wow, she has really aged!
She needs to focus her attention on moisturizing that dry ass face of hers and chilling out.
This bint got so much press from her last garbage posting about Meghan so she wants more. FO franker.
My god that photo is so bad lol
Aren’t Meghan and Harry trying to be global citizens? Sure they’d love to have the US and (someday) the UK as an actual base…
They are doing pretty well and are picking projects that align with their values. I don’t know why that would be a bad strategy?
Bethenny Frankel should invest in a full-length mirror. Yikes.
And maybe a pair of eye glasses.
Quiet down black lady would have been less wordy Skeletor.
Misogynoir is a business. She’s irrelevant and the only way this hag can get attention is going after a high profile black woman. Still salty that Meghan’s ex husband dumped you, huh?
“ You’re joking, you’re joking. I can’t believe my eyes” – This headline immediately started playing Oogie Boogie’s song from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The ability of racist people to delude themselves is staggering.
Frankel is a sad, sad woman. I pity her. All that money and not an ounce of goodness in her. She seems like she hates herself.
They never really dated. She wanted to, but he just wanted a business relationship. Lllol racist skeletors ex-husband said she was cold, abusive, and that’s why he got primary custody. She’s disgusting. Oh and her entire personality is being a fatphobic, racist, misogynistic, trust fund baby who had the money to get investors for her mediocre alcohol. Other than that what has she done but alienate everyone.
STFU, Bethenny. Your nasty jealousy is showing.
So trashing a high-profile woman of color makes an older white woman money. WHO KNEW
All of this is gross
Besides when she makes news for some horrible act or comment I have never seen or listened to anything this woman has done. So I imagine she is just looking to drop Meghans name to capitalize on her coat tails with the racist hate groups. I doubt she has ever seen or met Meghan and she certainly doesn’t compare at all.
Didn’t Bethenny briefly date Meghan’s ex-husband? Is this her way of trying to get his attention again?
Is she really so stupid that she is unaware that Meghan is a citizen of the US? “very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant” and that Meghan needs to “let it go.” Nobody should let misogynistic and racist behavior go. And how does she know Meghan wants it to be “irrelevant”? Obviously, Meghan wants to address how she was abused. That is anybody’s right and BF has no right to tell somebody else to shut up about abuse. I won’t be like the derangers and say I will stop buying SG garbage because I never have bought her overpriced junk.
Bethenny has always given off such horrible energy. I don’t even need to say why – it’s incredibly clear. She just isn’t a good a person.
I think Meghan represents another way of being for her and that is somewhat triggering. She sees a woman who is truly kind, resilient, beautiful, hard-working, and interesting. Meghan has confidence but isn’t arrogant (a foreign concept for Bethenny). I think looking at Meghan reminds Bethenny of many qualities she lacks. So she must tear her down. It’s probably SO uncomfortable for her that a Black woman could make her feel this insecure and bothered.
The double-downing on her berating of Meghan, though, is just who Bethenny is. She’s always been like this. And it’s one of the reasons so many of her relationships collapse and why she is generally disliked. Bethenny is always in a power struggle.
Find a stadium of seats, Bobby Frankel’s daughter.
Sure Bethenny you need to make a living out of thrashing Meghan. Join in the long queue.
Part Deux, America really only loves the Cambridge’s, not the Sussex’s, and we paid this old has been to say so. I’m surprised she didn’t mention the ‘dook’.
Seriously, she looks like a clown in this pic. Meghan always dresses so classy it just highlights this thirsty clout chaser who appears to be the definition of ‘try hard’.
I don’t get her obsession with Meghan. Nobody cares what she thinks about Meghan.
Its probably bc hating Meghan has gotten her more publicity in the past month than she’s gotten in years?
Exactly. Who cares what she thinks about anything? But someone who she has nothing to do with, who is just living her life? It’s pathetic.
She’s jealous of Meghan because Archetypes and Archewell are infinitely more successful and impactful than anything Bethenny has ever done. Her podcast is low on the charts and her “charity” has always seemed really sketchy to me (handing out pre-paid cash cards in places where the power grid has been knocked out seems… off). Even if it’s on the level it still gets her only a fraction of the recognition that Meghan has gotten. I think she feels like philanthropic celebrity is her brand, and resents Meghan coming into her space and doing it a zillion times better, and with a loving partner to boot. Throw in a hefty serving of racism and a sprinkle of internalized misogyny and here we are.
I actually did not know that she had a podcast. BF needs to mind her own business as her opinion was not asked for nor welcome.
I agree with you @ Sunday with every point. The drive for BF is how quickly as well as brilliantly Meghan has come back to the US and her philanthropy has skyrocketed! People are genuinely interested in what Meghan is doing and many are reaching out to her for collaborations.
BF, let it go, just let it go!! And STFU as you let it go……
Meghan is an American, she doesn’t need the US as a base, she was born, bred and has family in America.
We now see Bethanny becoming like Piers. No one really talks about her unless she’s being an asshole and now she’s found a way to keep her name in the press. She tried dissing the Kardashians about how they promote unhealthy standards. This from a woman who’s entire brand is Skinny girl. She is dreadful, disgusting, hateful and jealous. She will never be on Meghan’s level and she hates that.
Omarosa told her about herself when she had her talk show and embarrassed her. I hope she gets taken down hard.
Bethenny and the NY housewives were obsessed with Page Six. I wouldn’t put it past that Murdoch rag to throw her some press or even dollars to trash Meghan. But considering people who know her don’t like her, I’m sure Meghan don’t give two sh*ts. Plus B knows this hate screed will put her and her struggle podcast on the radar again so I say ignore her.
I genuinely believe that as we age we earn the face we end up with. Sometimes life hands you unbearable and painful things and that shows but when you have all the money in the world and this is the face you choose, then maybe she is more self-aware than we think. The nightmare before Christmas reference…lol. She looks like one of the characters for sure.
Spot on. She had a whole t.v. talk show and it flopped. To stay relevant she HAD to have a podcast and also find charities to exploit…I mean help for publicity. Meghan has been the example for years and years with her charity and service work. Meghan is the standard and Bethanny cannot compete.
Terrible business person and strategist? The smartest thing Bethenny ever did was sell her brand to another company that’s grown it. Does anyone remember Bethenny’s talk show? Why can’t she find another place on TV? Anyone can have a podcast these days.
Not this old tree bark B again.
Dear Wayland Flowers,
Please put Madame back in the box for eternity.
Thank you.
The World.
The fact that Betheny thinks that she has to make negative comments about Meghan in order to get folks to even look in her direction is pretty pathetic and reeks of thirstiness. I wonder what her end game is, exactly? Is this a ploy to get a job with Good Morning Britain or something else? In any case, Betheny needs to keep Meghan’s name out of her mouth because hunny, this ain’t it!
Her 15 minutes of fame were up a long time ago and yet we have to hear this woman even now.
Did anyone see her Twitter post about how photoshopping? She showed before and after pics – stressing she doesn’t do it. The before pic and after look almost identical except for the right breast being lifted. She such a joke.
Haters gonna hate. Meghan’s goodness upsets her nastiness and that’s what has her all upset.
I used to love her from the early seasons of RHONY and loved seeing her succeed with Skinnygirl and create BStrong. And I used to defend her online. For crap’s sake, now I am appalled– apparently that monumental success is not enough, and she has to queue up and join the racist hate trade against Meghan to chase clout. Bethenny is bitter and awful.
She’s just jealous of Meghan’s face, let’s be real.
Her face seems to be getting longer and longer. Unattractive person and personality.
Bethany Frankel must be desperate for publicity.
She looks like freakin Dracula. No one cares what you think Bethany.
I worked with Bethany on The Apprentice. She was horrible then, and it appears nothing has changed.
I’ve always side eyed this “Skinny Girl” B but she seemed to do some good with her charity work. Seems like her charity is an actual “boots on the ground” org which I respect but wtf? Get a damn life woman. I was starting to come around to her but omg please just stop. I think there is valid criticism of Meghan and Harry, etc but these weird, vague insults are dumb and just an attention grab and she comes across as sad and desperate.
I could never watch even one episode of the Real Houseflies and here’s one example why.
That is the ugliest and oldest 51 I’ve ever seen. Nasty!
Thank you @girl_ninja for the Omarosa comment. I googled it and this is what was said: “The controversial Apprentice star appeared on Frankel’s talk show Bethenny Wednesday, and things were tense to say the least. “It’s different for you and I,” Manigault said to Frankel. “I am an African-American woman. You get to walk around and be mediocre and you still get rewarded with things.” Oct 31, 2013.
She is one mean scarecrow of a woman. Meghan has more business smarts, compassion, and focus on public service in her little finger than Hagatha’s ever had or will have in her entire miserable life. Jealousy thy name is Bethany Frankel.
This trick needs to take several seats. And stop trash talking a true lady, something Betheny has never and will never be.