Will the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s children be flown into the UK?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away from home (California) since Friday, September 2nd. That was when they boarded a flight to England – two weekends ago, they stayed in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, then took the train to Manchester, etc. They planned a week-long trip full of charitable stops, which the British press has continuously referred to a “pseudo royal tour.” My point is that Harry and Meghan probably miss their children terribly, and it’s been an open question as to what happens next, whether Meghan will return to California and miss QEII’s funeral, whether the children will be brought to the UK, whether the children will go to the funeral a week from now. I don’t know! Neither does anyone else, but royal commentators are making suggestions:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19. However, the couple’s children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, remain in California with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, 66, and have already spent more than a week apart from their parents, who were coming to the end of a whistlestop tour to Europe when the Queen died on Thursday. According to The Telegraph, the Sussexes are now trying to work out whether Doria and the children should fly out to the UK. Yesterday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess confirmed the couple will stay in the UK for the period of royal mourning, reported The Express. MailOnline has contacted a representative of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Meghan and Harry had only expected to be away from their Montecito mansion for seven days for their mini European tour, in which they were supporting various charities close to their hearts. However, the Queen’s death at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96, pushed them to extend their stay in the UK.

[From The Daily Mail]

While this is far from the most important thing, I keep wondering if Meghan and Harry packed some black clothes “in case of emergency” like most royals do. Or did they have those black clothes in storage at Frogmore Cottage? As for the kids… I would imagine that Meghan and Harry have had several conversations about what they’ll do and what other factors they’ll have to deal with, security included. I feel pretty certain that even if the children are brought to the UK (and I think they will be), Archie and Lili won’t attend the funeral. They’re way too little. But Harry and Meghan are probably missing them like crazy.