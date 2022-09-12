Will the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s children be flown into the UK?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away from home (California) since Friday, September 2nd. That was when they boarded a flight to England – two weekends ago, they stayed in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, then took the train to Manchester, etc. They planned a week-long trip full of charitable stops, which the British press has continuously referred to a “pseudo royal tour.” My point is that Harry and Meghan probably miss their children terribly, and it’s been an open question as to what happens next, whether Meghan will return to California and miss QEII’s funeral, whether the children will be brought to the UK, whether the children will go to the funeral a week from now. I don’t know! Neither does anyone else, but royal commentators are making suggestions:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
However, the couple’s children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, remain in California with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, 66, and have already spent more than a week apart from their parents, who were coming to the end of a whistlestop tour to Europe when the Queen died on Thursday.
According to The Telegraph, the Sussexes are now trying to work out whether Doria and the children should fly out to the UK.
Yesterday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess confirmed the couple will stay in the UK for the period of royal mourning, reported The Express.
MailOnline has contacted a representative of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.
Meghan and Harry had only expected to be away from their Montecito mansion for seven days for their mini European tour, in which they were supporting various charities close to their hearts.
However, the Queen’s death at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96, pushed them to extend their stay in the UK.
[From The Daily Mail]
While this is far from the most important thing, I keep wondering if Meghan and Harry packed some black clothes “in case of emergency” like most royals do. Or did they have those black clothes in storage at Frogmore Cottage? As for the kids… I would imagine that Meghan and Harry have had several conversations about what they’ll do and what other factors they’ll have to deal with, security included. I feel pretty certain that even if the children are brought to the UK (and I think they will be), Archie and Lili won’t attend the funeral. They’re way too little. But Harry and Meghan are probably missing them like crazy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
The Duke of Sussex pets a dog as the Duchess of Sussex looks at a baby as they meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak with members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex

Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom

When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex

Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom

When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex

Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom

When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Featuring: Prince Harry

Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom

When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex

Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom

When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex

Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom

When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
This is definitely one of those “easy to be good at other peoples’ lives” situations. Whatever decision they make will be the right one, but I’m guessing that wherever the kids spend the time between now and the funeral, Granny Doria will be there with them.
Hopefully we won’t hear anything at all about the arrangements. If they come, I hope they come via private jet and that they return that way with their parents. Or they could fly commercial incognito by having security people pose as the children’s parents to throw the vultures off the scent, or some lesser-known friend of theirs can bring them.
I suggest they bring the kids via private jet and hope that no one’s the wiser.
The security issue is really concerning. There are a lot of middle aged white women in the UK that have made unconscionable, hateful remarks about those babies and how they shouldn’t be included in the line of succession, that they should be subjected to DNA tests, and worse, who would love the notoriety of getting close. Not to mention the other supremacists who hate Harry, Meghan and their children for introducing blackness into the royal line. Whatever they decide, I hope they’re surrounded by a phalanx of big, burly security personnel. I agree a private flight would be preferable because otherwise Doria traveling with two toddlers is a red flag. Terrifying, really.
They wouldn’t do that. They would be way, way too visible and vulnerable. It’s amazing that the biggest fear of violence would come from a 55 year old white woman who probably loves Winnie the Pooh. And bakes banana bread for the office.
DNA tests? Just look at them! How could it be more obvious they are Harry’s children!!?
Or are they saying they’re not Meghan’s kids?
@Colby I don’t know what the current craziness is, but I think the DNA test stems from the idea that Harry is not Charles’ son, so these kids aren’t royal anyway. And then there is all the craziness about Meghan never being pregnant and these are just paid actors or something.
I don’t know…its gross and unsettling.
Security concerns aside, I would not want to fly on a commercial airline from Cali to GB with a 3 year old and a 1 year old. This is one of those times that private jet travel is required. And I hope that H&M have been able to have remote visits with the kids at least.
Same girl same. I had to fly to a family event when mine were around that age and SHEW it was not fun. toddlers and babies don’t get the gravity of the situation….they just know their ears are hurting from the cabin pressure changes. Ugh. Poor Doria.
Been there, done that, with only one child and I would never want to repeat that trip again. Kiddo wasn’t even walking yet when Hubby’s grandmother died. He’d flown out earlier to see her once more before she passed. I stayed home with Kiddo, who was at the tail end of an ear infection. The pediatrician cleared Kiddo to fly the day before their great-grandmother died, we flew out to join the family the next day. It was the single worst flight of my life. I don’t know who cried more, me or the child. That flight was only two hours long. The idea of doing that with two kids and for 12 or 14 hours is just beyond words. Kiddo didn’t go to the funeral – one of their cousins is the exact same age and lived locally; both kids stayed with that cousin’s regular babysitter for the day.
I can’t imagine how much Harry & Meghan miss their kids, but when all is said and done, the kids are too young to remember any of this. I completely understand if they choose to have the kids brought to them – it is a long time to be separated. I also understand if they choose to let them stay home with Doria and their other beloved caregivers.
I tend to not believe any of this because of the Doria references. The tabloids always like to describe her as if she’s a full-time nanny to her grandchildren, when she doesn’t even live in the same town, and has a full rich life of her own. Plus, the kids have nannies.
Isabella, I don’t think the bm is capable of passing up an opportunity of describing Doria’s as “staff”. The children have a Nanny and a grandmother. I wish they would stop that crap. I know H&M will do what they know is right. I have to admit that I am nervous about bringing the children into that toxic atmosphere. I know they facetime with them all of the time, so that will help. I just want them all to be safe.
Do they that Doria has a job? Imagine telling your boss that you need a week to fly overseas with your grandkids because the Queen of England died!
Personally, I think the Sussex babies are already in the UK. The scenario I have in my head is prince Harry and duchess Meghan, working with the American embassy had the kiddos flown private jet over to the UK a day or so after the queen passed. With the embassy involved, and with Archie and Lili being American kids, they would get enough security protection for the duration they’re in the UK; no leaks of course from either the Sussexes or the embassy and so the BM knows absolutely nothing. At least that’s what I want to believe is what happened.
The BM’s obsession about this irrelevant family is really amusing to me. Like, the queen had 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren between the 8 grandchildren. But the way the BM is carrying on about Archie and Lili, you would think those are the only children in that family. The 3-year-old and one year old Sussex children overshadow everyone else in that family, and they’re not even in the country!!! The prince and princess of Whales must be very mad about that fact.
I would bet money that if they bring the children over (and my feeling is also that they will, if they are not already here) it would almost certainly be by private jet. What with everything they (especially Meghan) is dealing with in regards to the gutter press right now, there’s no way they are putting those children + Doria on a commercial flight.
Meg won’t miss the funeral. It would get her too much bad press and she shouldn’t and won’t do that to herself.
I’m sure Meg is gonna be okay going to the funeral. She probably gets along well enough with the York sisters and she’ll have Harry, so she’ll feel supported. I know a lot of people are concerned about her being back amongst vipers. But I think just knowing she’s got her home in Montecito to return to make it easier for Meg to be back. She’s got freedom and she knows it and I think that helps a lot and she won’t want to leave Harry alone.
I doubt bad press is in Meghan’s consideration. Unless she’s banned I don’t see her missing the funeral or going v beach to CA for Harry’s sake. I do think the kids will be brought to England. They are supposed to stay for at least an additional week. A long time to be away from them. Besides they brought the kids to the Jubilee and they were there for less than a week.
M is civil and will want to be there to support her hubby. I wish both H&M could return home and spend time with their babies and fly back for the funeral.
I’m just so glad they have a gorgeous home to return to. Imagine having to stay amidst that pit of vipers. It’s a dark, dark place they have created over there. I don’t wish it on anybody. I feel sorry for the now Wales children who’ll have to grow up amidst all that nonsense. I have a feeling they’re going to need some serious therapy in the future.
They, the Firm, can not invite Meg. Not saying it’ll come to pass but it could be Meghan won’t be invited. It’s happened before. Then what would happen I don’t know. Harry would have to make a terrible choice
I think if they did not invite Meghan Harry would not go and they would make the reason public. Charles III’s reign would continue as a disaster and it would be really really bad. I think they’ll invite her.
@Carrot. If they did not invite Meghan, what would be their excuse? The fact that they are not working royals wouldn’t work. None of the other grandchildren are working royals except William. If she can’t go, then the spouses of the other grandchildren shouldn’t go.
IDK, Meghan put them on notice in the Cut interview that she can say anything she wants, so I don’t think the rf will try to ban her from the funeral.
However if they did, I wish Harry would put on his military uniform and he and Meghan watch the funeral outside the chapel with the public and shame the rf for treating them both so shabby.
I am sure they will bring the kids to the UK – that’s just a long time to be away from your kids at that age, especially unplanned. I don’t think we will see them at all though and may never get confirmation if they are here or not.
They may be there already for all we know!
Yes, it’s a long time to be separated from the kids. Also the royals are expected to go into a month of mourning. So l don’t expect them to be doing much until the end of October.
The pilot said there were no kids at jubilee
If they are staying for the entire period of mourning, that means they will be here until September 26th!! Not only will it be painful for Harry and Meghan but absolutely traumatizing for Archie and Lili. That is too long to be without their parents. Especially when they are used to them being so present in their daily lives.
I’ll give an example of my sister in law. She’s Ethiopian and when her mother died in Belgium, she had to make all of the arrangements to bring her back to Ethiopia and for her funeral. She was gone for an entire month (over Christmas!) and it was so psychologically debilitating to her children that one of them developed an uncontrollable facial tick that didn’t go away until she returned.
As much as I hate the idea of those children being in the UK, they NEED to be reunited with their parents ASAP. I hope it already has happened.
I thought that the period of mourning is one month.
@PrincessK — Nat’l mourning is over the day after the funeral 20 September, BRF mourning is over 26 September
I don’t buy that they are staying for the extra week of mourning. I think the media is wishful thinking it. The kids remaining in the US gives the Sussexes the perfect out after the funeral.
I hope they don’t bring the kiddos, but if they do, they should be accompanied by Doria. I wouldn’t trust any of the troglodytes around them given what we recently learned about the SA tour.
Agreed.
The kids have nannies too. I’m sure they will come, along with Doria. They probably also have their own security detail who will also come.
Fair point about the nannies. I always picture them as being so hands on that they wouldn’t need nannies. Unlike she who will not be named who gets headlines for a school drop off and fresh botox.
@Moira, they could be the most hands on parent and they probably still have 1-3 nannies. If they both work, they need childcare – it seems a lot of celebrities have multiple nannies so that if one kid needs to get to one activity or class, there’s another nanny to watch the other kid at home or bring to the other activities, etc. I would be shocked if they didn’t have at least 2 nannies, particularly as they both travel for work a good deal as well. Maybe Doria helps here or there, but last I heard she had a job as well, I doubt that she is a main childcare provider for them.
I hope the media remember they told us Meghan was incorrect when she told the world she didn’t want her children subjected intense press intrusion. Sadly, I fear the tabloids will now have photographers camping out at various airports as we type. I hope Charles remembers these are his grandchildren and provides them with adequate security. If anything happens to them on the way to their parents it will be on his head!
I suspect the kids will stay in the US. Two 12 hour flights that close together would be challenging for an adult, much less two small kids. At this point, it’s barely another week away and a logistical nightmare to get them to and around the UK. Not to mention how stressed and emotional mom and dad must be.
Extend grandma camp for another eight days and look forward to never having to return to the UK again.
I thought I read somewhere (back when Di was going thru divorce negotiations), that the ‘kids’ belong to the Crown.
If so, I sure don’t want them to come because they might become bargaining chips.
Did I hear/read that right?
Technically, they belong to the crown, but not practically–it’s based on an 18th century precedent that no one would exercise now. Charles cannot unilaterally take children away from their parents, especially as Harry and Meghan are private citizens now. Even if they were direct heirs, as William and Harry were, there was no effort to keep Diana away from her children. Or at least not while she was alive. Had she gone ahead and married either Hasnat Khan or Dodi Al-fayed, there might have been some issues, knpwing what we know now about palace racism.
The kid’s titles might be bargaining chips, but not the children themselves. They are safe with their parents, and I’m sure they have assigned alternate guardians if anything happens to them–guardians NOT in the royal family (The Wales would make the Wicked Stepmothers of lore look like sweet kind mamas in comparison).
William was the heir and FFK, and much was made about the importance of his “future duties”, but Archie and Lili are under no such obligation in positions 6-7 with no titles. It’s a centuries old rule to keep people from stealing baby kings and running off to far away lands.
Plus, William and Harry’s value was more as weapons and shields throughout the divorce and funeral than it was as any kind of monarchy succession protection.
The Sussex children are also US citizens so they do not belong to the crown.
There is no doubt that the Sussexes misses their children, but why fly them in because of the fail, the official paper of of the four senior royals.
The first suggestion just after the Queen died was that Meghan was supposed to go to California and then return for the actual funeral.
That was ignored, now with the now invisible contract being apparent. The fail somewhat thinks that it has a right to the images of the Sussexes children.
It is never ending with that tabloid.
I know that they must miss their sweet little babies like crazy and must be a bit worried with the travel. Even though the children won’t be at the funeral, I do think it’s important for them to be with Harry and Meghan.
I wish they would leave then return for the funeral. She looked not ok at the walk about. I don’t like they having access to her or him. If Kate can stay away from the dying queen for the kids first day, then they can fly back to their babies.
Same.
She had the same shell shocked look when a victim in forced to interact with an abuser. I read fear and anxiety on her face throughout the walkthrough. And having to be in the same car with Pegging & Jegging more than likely had something to do with that.
Why are black women always expected to turn the other cheek?
They need to get back to Cali and burn that $ht down on their podcasts and in their books.
Rant over.
That’s exactly it. She’s a victim having to come face to face with her abusers again. She’s a victim having to interact with her abusers again. She’s a victim who has to pretend that all is well around her abusers again. I hope this doesn’t break her.
Everything that she has been through would have certainly broken me. I don’t know how she does it. At least she has a husband who loves and supports her.
Yes, l could see the palpable fear of doing anything that could be turned against her. Awful.
She was right not to look ok at that walkabout because it was a dangerous situation. What with all the hatred the British media and the BRF have ginned up against her, she was in danger of being stabbed or hit by someone in that unhinged nation. People there are already upset that the Queen died. They have been inundated with propaganda that Meghan has “slapped her in the face”, ruined her last years, turned Harry against her, and kept her beloved grandson from spending time with the Queen in her final years. Those heightened emotions from their grief combined with the anger many feel about Meghan’s existence were a recipe for violence against her. That crowd had not gone through any sort of security check for weapons. There was no security standing near Meghan as she was shaking hands.
I feel sorry for Meghan that Harry even agreed to participate in this because it meant she would have to go too. Meghan has to survive every encounter unscathed but one racist only has to get it right once. The woman who snubbed her could just as easily have slapped her. The UK isn’t safe for her or her children. After this funeral, they would be wise never to return.
Since it has been confirmed Harry and Meghan will not only stay in the UK for the funeral, but through the 7 day period of mourning after I definitely think they are going to bring the kids over. The nonsense that they are coming over the funeral is just that, nonsense. They are coming over because their parents are going to be staying in the UK for an additional two weeks. Can’t imagine having to be in the viper’s den for this long and separated from their children. Hoping they do bring them over just to they can all be together.
Kyliegirl, did H&M issue a statement saying they are going to stay until the 26th? I think this may be the bm trying to find out what the Sussexes are going to do. I don’t think they should hold their breath waiting for any details.
I’m sure Doria has a job.
The children cannot go to the funereal, they’re both too young.
Why bring the kids to England? Sure they are missing each other, Archie is at school all day and Lili is been taken care of by a nanny they trust, life is full of twists and turns, you have to adjust.
I hope the kids come to the coronation.
No way. If either Sussex child is fussy or otherwise restless, the media attention on them would be relentless. It would be brutal to let the children be the butt of all that hatred. It would follow them forever
The kids should go to the coronation (date unknown) of Chuck#3 who pulled their security support, and who can’t be bothered to say whether they’re getting those princely titles that the media is baying about? Huh.
I have no idea what their plans are but I feel like it’s probably easier to let the kids stay in Cali and continue their normal routine.
They only have a week left in the Uk and probably have a lot of business to attend to anyways. This also allows them a lot more space and time to do all of that.
But I’m sure they miss their kids terribly. As far as I can remember this is probably the longest they both have been away from them considering how present they are with the kids.
It also keeps the kids at a distance from the crazed British media.
Now if they are staying a bit longer post funeral then I think they’ll probably bring the kids over.
No they have two weeks left. They’re not leaving until the official period of mourning ends, which is a week after the funeral.
Ohh yeah then if it’s two weeks left I think they’ll bring them. That would be almost a month away from their kids. It’s probably driving them crazy not to be with them.
Becks1, did H&M issue a statement saying that? I tend to think this is just more of the bm crap.
I know they must be missing their kids, but I’m sure they’re facetiming as much as possible. If they leave right after the funeral, I think the kids will stay in CA.
I mean they only need to make one phone call to get whatever they need to wear.
Talking of what to wear l bet Dior, Valentino, Givenchy are lining up to offer Meghan their services for her funeral outfit.
Even with the Duchy of Cornwall estate money behind Kate, Meghan can still go toe to toe with her in terms of access to exquisite clothing.
I wonder if the women will wear veils.
The tabloids and newspapers want money shots of the Sussex children.
Please keep the kids safe at home!!! Don’t bring them to the UK. I don’t trust these snakes. Hope H&M will be on the first flight out of the UK as soon as the funeral is over. Fly first class commercial to be safe. They need to return home where its safe for them and be surrounded by people who care about them and have their interest at heart. So concerned for them right now.
Gosh, anything they do will be wrong to the press. Just focus on Elizabeth and let Harry mourn. For all the BS that has happened it’s clear Harry loved his Granny.
I feel so bad for Meghan. She’s probably afraid for her life while she’s in the UK, and if her kids are brought there, she’ll have to be afraid for them as well. If I were she, I would use the kids as an excuse to miss the funeral, and fly the f*ck back to California ASAP. The ‘royals’ don’t want her around anyway.
I feel for her so much. She must be dying to get to her kids, I know they are safe, well cared for but a child needs to have mama physically close, the best nanny and grandma cannot replace that. Every solution is stressful, staying away from children is bad, having them travel so far away without parents even more, when we know that all eyes are on them…. Parents nightmare.
For sure they have packed their black clothes just in case: the reason why Harry postponed his book is because they all knew her time was near. Same for the Ex-DouchesOfCambridges who planned to move into Windsor castle directly but because the Queen took too much time to go, they had to find a temporary house ‘Adelaide” on time for the new school. They couldnt wait to upgrade their names, so imagine how frantic they are to move into Windsor castle…
We actually have no idea that his book has been postponed besides speculation for Murdock media.
It could still be coming out in November for all we know.
Has it been announced that Harry’s book was postponed?
No one knows when Harry’s book is due to come out let alone whether or not it has been postponed. It’s all just speculation.
That said, now that the Queen is dead and the official mourning period will be over in 2 weeks, there is no more need to be cautious. Harry would have only been sensitive for his Granny, the rest of them he couldn’t give a fuck about their feelings.
I doubt the daily fail knows anything about Harry and Meghan’s plans especially when it comes to their kids.
I think Harry and Meghan will leave after the funeral.
I can’t imagine them staying isolated in the cottage for an extra week.
17-18 days apart is long enough.
I don’t want Archie and Lili to go to the UK. While it’s upsetting to think of them separated from their parents, I hate the thought of the entire family held hostage to random BRF bullcrap and the tabloids pouncing for a photo and access. There’s probably an already stratospheric level of cluster*ck and chaos across all fronts, and at least they are safe and shielded in Montecito. Ultimately, any decision Harry and Meghan make will be totally appropriate for them, but I hope they stay home.
If the children are flown in, it won’t be announced for security reasons.
At first I thought they would bring them over but now I think they will let them stay in the US. Bringing them just invites the press to stalk them from their home to the airport and to London. And re. the clothes I suspect that Meghan and Harry left all their “royal” clothes in the UK as they won’t be needing them in the US. So they will have probably have something to wear for the funeral.
My husband and I left our daughter with his mother when we went on a wee long vacation. She was the same age as Lilibet.
When we returned she screamed in delight and then threw herself on the floor crying. I think she thought we were gone forever.
Harry and Meghan can video call their children and monitor how they are doing. If they seem happy then a trip would be disruptive. Their focus will be on what’s best for the kids.
However being away from their babies has to be excruciating for Harry and Meghan.
Whatever decision they make regarding the children will be with their well being in mind.
Oh yes. I left my 18 month old just for one long weekend and she burst into tears of relief when she saw me.
Another time l left her with my sister at her flat while l went shopping. When l got back she had not budged from sitting by the front door waiting for me.
My guess: the kids have already been flown to the UK. We wouldn’t know unless someone was staking out the airport. I doubt they’d risk those kids flying commercial. And logistically, it would be easier for the kids, Doria, nanny and security to fly private.
I, too, wondered about the funeral clothes. Meghan probably had to buy something. I doubt she thought ahead to bring mourning wear.
I’ve read that the royals always travel with mourning clothes, just in case. With the Queen so frail, I’m sure Harry and Meghan had packed them. Our Meg thinks ahead, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they left that type of clothing in Frogmore, just to be prepared.
Elizabeth and Philip had mourning clothes packed when they went to Africa in 1952, when her father died. They had no idea it would happen while they were there, but they were prepared anyway. It explains the pictures of them exiting the plane in London, dressed head to toe in black formal clothing after being on vacation in a warm country. I learned about royals packing mourning clothes from reading about her becoming Queen so suddenly.
That story is from Elizabeth travelling for months at a time in the 50s when access to suitable clothing was difficult. Harry might keep a black suit at frogmore and meghan might keep one dress, but she wouldn’t need to travel with black clothes given she has access to most designers within the hour.
I actually think she had to get dressed before she disembarked because she didn’t have a black dress packed and one had to brought to the airport. That’s what started them traveling with a black dress “just in case”.
I read in the Washington post that when King George died while Elizabeth was in Kenya she didn’t have mourning clothes. She waited on the plane after landing and had appropriate clothes brought to her. She changed before exiting the plane.
I do think Harry and Meghan have had plans in place for mourning. The queen was showing signs of declining health.
Wow, the DM is really soft pedaling – they only said “Montecito mansion” and no mention of the cost or the number of bathrooms.
I know right? How can I fully process a Sussex story without knowing the bathroom count?
LOL
An important thing to remember is that Harry’s birthday is in 3 days. I can’t imagine how hard it would be for him to spend it away from his kids after not seeing them in weeks and dealing with his grandmother’s death especially considering the anniversary of his mother’s death a few weeks ago. While I’m not a big fan of private jet use if they do bring the kids this is an instance where it is really really necessary for their safety and seeing as the only time the Susssexes have flown into the UK via pj was when they came with the kids for the Jubilee I’d imagine that’s how they’d go about it given the security threat(especially to Archie who has been the subject of multiple death threats in the public main).
They might also just chose to not bring them because of the media circus happening. Nobody knows but at the end of the day Harry and Meghan will do what’s right for them and their family and I wish them the best as they navigate this difficult week ahead.
I too wondered how fast Meghan was able to whip out that black dress but I wonder if she and Harry brought a few black outfits just in case during their tour. I would imagine Harry would be updated on his grandma’s health (at least Eugenie would tell him). And maybe she had a few black dresses stored at Frogmore? I hope it wasn’t a mad dash to get her a black dress but all in all, she looked lovely and appropriate.
As for the kids, they will definitely be flown over from the US. They were brought over for the Jubilee and that was a shorter trip. I doubt Harry and Meghan want to be apart from their kids for that long and while the kids won’t be at the funeral, Doria or another caretaker will bring them to the UK to their parents.
If you take away the somber vibe, the dress is a very contemporary style-she might have planned to wear it under a blazer or something for travel. It’s a great dress, I’d love to have it for non-funereal work wear!
Military members sometimes endure long separations from their children and implement strategies to help their children cope. Videoed storytime sessions and consistent endearing rituals help with the time apart. My favorite was a parent that laminated photos of the deployed parent doing silly things and the toddler thought the pictures were mommy toys and long after the mom returned the pictures were like a “security blanket.” No one likes to be separated from their children, but there are ways to make the time apart bearable.
The Sussex children should not be at the funeral. Subjecting two kids under the age of four to a long funeral.
It’s interesting to see the tabloid speculation as to whether Harry and Meghan will bring their 1 and 3 year olds to the funeral! Speculation that’s obviously just for clicks! I’ve actually had the experience of bringing my 3 year to a funeral and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone! In our unique circumstances it was necessary though. The funeral was for my daughter’s 2 year old cousin, and my 2 daughters (age 3.5 and 1.5) were the only cousins of their surviving 6 year old cousin, who had just lost her only sibling. I pledged my daughters as defecto sisters to their surviving cousin (knowing of course that nothing can replace her actual sister).
At the funeral, my sister-and-law and niece pulled my daughter between then in the front pew for comfort, which was incredibly touching and sweet. But I sat behind her the whole time just praying she would be up to the task of sitting quietly and respectfully through the service, which is so much ask of a 3 year old! She was perfectly behaved but honestly I think she was in a trance through the whole thing. When I talked to her afterwards she remembered nothing about the service, including not realizing pictures of her and her cousin had been shown on the screen. She just wanted to go outside afterwards and play in the church playground, which we let her do with the other kids who had attended to support the surviving sister.
My 1 year old stayed home and napped through it, as was age appropriate. Under almost any other circumstances, my 3 year old would have stayed home too.
Thank you for sharing this sad and touching story, @LKZ. I wish the best for all of your family members and this special group of cousins.
Why is everyone assuming Doria is there with the kids? I was under the impression she wasn’t retired yet. It’s one thing to take a week off that’s pre-planned but this amounts to a sudden extra 3 weeks (I think. It said the mourning period is going on for an additional 7 days after the funeral, right?) I’m pretty sure Doria’s job knows what’s going on, but I don’t think it’s a guarantee.
I don’t really have an opinion about whether or not the kids should go to the funeral. I do think that they should be with their parents long before the mourning period is over. As to how that works, idk. As someone who hasn’t been able to fly often, I’ve heard of more flights going down than flights I’ve been on and wouldn’t be able to have my kids go up without me. That being said, the logistics of Meghan picking up the kids and leaving Harry for any amount of time right now seems undoable as well.
Growing up in an Irish-American family, we went to funerals all our lives — and brought our own kids to funerals in turn. Babies at a funeral remind us of the cycle of life … But then Irish funerals aren’t as bleakly somber as royal funerals. (And Catholic churches generally now are equipped with “cry rooms” for babies, where young ones can make noise.)
On another note, because I’m petty, I had to laugh at the fact that a Sussex spokesperson responded to a Daily Express query, but not to one from the Daily Mail. Good.
They would’ve known the moment the Queen’s health went into sharp decline that they would be there for several weeks. My guess is the kids are already in the country and were brought there before people were looking around for them. They don’t necessarily have to be at Windsor. They could be in the home of a close friend or some property that the idiot press don’t know about. They have a lot of friends with a lot of money and extraordinary security. Given their past history, it wouldn’t surprise me if they were utilizing that now.
I don’t think the kids should go to the UK now. They are very easy targets, easier than their parents, for sure. Keep them home safe in Cali. Do Zoom calls. Please keep them out of England. That deranged country is no place for them now, especially in a time of upheaval.
I want to know what Kate’s opinion is on this as she’s the “Early Years Expert”
@Puppy1
Tbh she’d have to ask Pippa.
I hereby volunteer to head to Montecito to help with the kids and keep them entertained, fed, napped, etc. if the current caregiver needs a break. My oldest son left for college and my younger son is at his dad’s all week and then headed for a scout trip. I will pass any background check with flying colors. Love dogs and chickens too 🙂