The new Princess of Wales will ‘look to the future’ & ‘create her own path’

I’m still a little bit in shock that in King Charles III’s first public address, he used that moment to announce that Prince William and Kate would be getting the Prince and Princess of Wales titles. We all assumed that W&K would get those titles eventually, and I’m sure they assumed they would get the titles at some point, but not immediately. That’s why they changed their social media profile to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall so quickly – they thought the PoW stuff would come later. I agree with the theories that Charles wanted to do it quickly so that Kate would be called “Princess of Wales” really fast, thus overshadowing the memory of Diana (Diana is the spectre at the new king’s feast). What’s funny is that Kate just got this huge promotion, and her reaction was to announce that… she’s not going to do much of anything with it.
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge have changed their social media handles to reflect the new titles given on Friday afternoon by King Charles III.
The couple will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their Instagram handle now reads @princeandprincessofwales.
Royals sources told HELLO! William and Catherine will now spend time focusing on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time”.
“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously,” the insider added, revealing that Kate in particular “appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path”.
[From Hello Magazine]
Girl, this is the brass ring! This is what your mother has been positioning you for since you were a child! STAND UP! But standing up would require Kate to do something, anything at all. And she simply refuses. No, that’s wrong. I bet she’s done some online shopping. More buttons and wiglets! As for William and Kate approaching their PoW roles “in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously,” it’s genuinely hilarious that they released that statement about themselves.
A lot of people have mentioned Kate’s 40th birthday keenery back in January, where she spent weeks forcing the press to write about how she’s the most special, magical, normal, amazing, keen creature to ever exist, that she’s finally at long last coming into her own and really “learning” about how to be properly keen. Then at the tailend of her birthday keenery, her people were like “oh by the way, don’t expect to work more, she won’t do that.” It’s the same thing here.
One thing she will do is pose for photos in Windsor wearing the Queen’s diamond-and-pearl earrings. These photos are from the day QEII passed away. It’s like Ocean’s Keen, she must have looted Liz’s jewelry box as soon Liz fell ill.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220525- Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67109673
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220616-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood host a roundtable at the Royal Institution in London, attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/Chris Jackson/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220616-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood host a roundtable at the Royal Institution in London, attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/Chris Jackson/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Ascot, UK -20220617-
Day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: David Davies/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220616-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood host a roundtable at the Royal Institution in London, attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/Chris Jackson/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220525- Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67109323
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
-
Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince William At The Out-Sourcing Inc Charity Polo Match
The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at in the Out-Sourcing Inc charity polo match at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn, Windsor. The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
-
-
10 July 2022, Great Britain, London: Tennis: Grand Slam/ATP Tour – Wimbledon, Singles, Men, Final. Djokovic (Serbia) – Kyrgios (Australia). Kate (l-r), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George sit in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo: Frank Molter/dpa
Where: London, Great Britain
When: 10 Jul 2022
Credit: Frank Molter/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
-
-
Royals Attend 2022 Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Royal Ascot 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance at this year’s Royal Ascot. Kate looked extremely stylish wearing a polka dress by Alessandra Rich and a black hat featuring white florals . Kate completed her sophisticated look with Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl earrings.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Aug 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
One definition of modest: (of an amount, rate, or level) relatively moderate, limited, or small. For humble this definition applies: (of a thing) of modest pretensions or dimensions. So they are being honest at least.
Hahaha, I always thought the once you announce yourself as humble, you cease to be humble. Kind of like how a hipster would never call themselves a hipster.
But my real take away here is the statement, “create her own path.” So… there’s a separation coming soon?
How very Uriah Heep of them, ‘[We’re] so ‘umble’.
I am so appalled by her. The way she behaves around Meghan is chilling. She is actually worse than Bulliam, they better keep an eye on her, it seems she is finally using her ‘power’, in short she has Arrived and they cant do much to her now. The way she whizzed passed the car and William and Harry, her behavior has changed to show that she wont be treated like she doesnt matter by William anymore and the rest will Bow Down.
And the way england backs it and let’s her get away with it is disgusting.
SourcesclosetoKate , i believe more people are catching on. When the Meg smear started i believe we were a small community of people who saw through it. But more and more people are speaking out, even famous people and sites that usually wouldnt comment on such matters (theshaderoom) are saying the UK media is racist and ridiculous. Something will implode, you cant seriously bully someone at this level 24/7 forever.
And if there ever is a separation, they will fillet here just like they filleted Diana. We have the goods to withstand this? Time will tell.
Modest and ‘umble, eh? What a laugh! She is going to have a massive spending spree the minute there funeral is over. New clothing allowance! After all, she now needs an entire new wardrobe befitting her status as Princess of Wales. Those other rags simply will not do.
She will forge her own way as the Princess of Wales cuz, ya know, she knows “instinctively” the right thing to do. Call Vinod dress blowing up to show her knickers any, so there’s that more, so there’s that.
What else? Oh, that Adelaide house? What is going to become of that? Will they all stay? They move to the palace? Will only she stay? I have the wine, and am going to start planting the corn …
* Will she have the goods…
I watched the video of the 4 after the walkabout before they waved goodbye to the crowd. Kate took a step towards Meghan with a cold look on her face and Meghan took a step back, a scared look on her face. It was heartbreaking. I’ve always wondered what Kate said to Meghan to make her cry during her weddding preparations. This video gives a real life glimpse into Kate’s abhorrent behavior towards Meghan and other women.
Kate should be kept as far away with her mean girl behavior from Meghan. It explains all the reports of Kate’s bullying behavior towards other women.
Kate was apparently ostracized by the Toffs so this is especially sick, she knows what it feels like.
I can only imagine how awkward that car ride was for Harry and Meghan.
Kate looked as if she was physically threatening Meghan in that moment. Kate purposefully did that for the cameras. Her bullying behavior is chilling.
I noticed that, too. Where they’re standing together before getting in the car? Kate gave Meghan such a menacing look while holding a wide-legged stance. That was bloody awful, and she did it in public!
@ BeanieBean, Bullying KHate has done it twice in Church already why would being in front of those grieving for QEII give her pause not to show a stance of threats to Meghan?? She is pure evil and vile and does not deserve any kindness from anyone.
As for KHate “coming into her own”, hasn’t she been doing that for the last 3+ years?? If memory serves me right we have been hearing the same excuse over and over. The poor Welsh do not deserve KHate, the deserve better!
If looks could have killed yesterday in that walkabout. Wow Katie Keen was the ice queen.
One last raid of the jewels before AK is given the boot by QCC?
Modest and humble means same old same old but she will still try to make herself the center of attention dressing in gold gowns and hitting piano keys at concerts
So, she’s “coming into her own” again? Wonderful.
Basically. For a year or so, they won’t do anything because “they’re mourning the queen”. Then after that for about 4-5 years they still won’t do anything because “they’re learning how to be PPoW” even though their PR for the last 10 years was “preparing and learning to be PPoW” and then after that they’ll claim they *still* won’t work because “they’re preparing to be King and Queen now actually”.
And then when they’re K&QC, the cycle starts again. 1 year for mourning Charles. 4-5 years for “learning the ropes” and then after it’s “Actually we have to prepare George for PoW”, then it’ll be “We have to prepare George’s wife to be PoW” and then George will probably have some kids and it’ll be “well we’re grandparents now and that’s our priority because we’re such a *normal middle class* family”. And they’ll use that to their deaths.
Which means she will do fk all for the Welsh people. The Welsh were already vocally unhappy with how much ‘work’ Charles did for them and their country – they are going to get even less from Twit and Twat.
Both of them are now expected to do more and be more visible – not going to happen. The press were already low level trolling them on their ‘work’ level, its only going to get worse and more obvious.
William might step up and do more but she won’t and this statement makes that clear.
Yes…because of “the children”…who are all at school ALL day. FFS, these two are just the most AWFUL humans.
They don’t have an incentive to change. They got their new titles right away and I thought Charles would hold off for at least a year. They are rewarded for doing so little, so why jump in with a full schedule? It’s not necessary.
She’ll show up with inappropriate being at the funeral, like with Phil’s. And media will say it’s a sweet tribute. The rest of us will make Dynasty jokes because she will look like Alexis Carrington again. It’s guaranteed.
Oh yes she going to make a massive idiot of herself at the funeral, she will be desperate to outshine Meghan and hog the attention the way she did at Phil’s. I can also see her pulling her ‘keen peacemaking’ BS as well, she will have seen the negative PR from the walkabout and will be ‘keen’ to turn it around.
I expect to see more pap shots of her driving around Windsor wearing pearls between now and Monday – she will be even more desperate to insert herself in the press.
Also, am waiting for the Middleton’s to come out and say something about their attendance at the funeral just like they did for Phil’s. Never forget that they released a statement saying they were not going – which was a blatant attempt to get an invite.
*bling not being. Stupid autocorrect. And I couldn’t edit.
The only reason tthese two got the title was because de Welsh wanted their title back, someone from Northern Ireland afterwards explained it like a ‘punch in their country stomach! ‘ !! No way where they getting that title back hence how quickly de title transferred.
Kit, Yep – just research the history of this title and then you’ll know why the Welsh don’t like that it is used by an English royal.
Yeah you know she’s going to raid the Queen’s jewelry and wear something super bling-y.
Unfortunately I don’t think Diana ever attended a major state funeral like this so she’s not going to be able to copy her. Maybe she’ll copy the queen from her father’s funeral?
also unfortunately this funeral is going to be a lot more crowded than Phil’s so she won’t be able to arrange all her photoshoots.
She attended Princess Grace of Monaco’s funeral in 1982 and looked lovely and appropriate. (I was in high school.)
oh thanks for that. I found pictures. People that funeral was September 18, 1982, so it will have been 40 years and one day from the Queen’s funeral. I feel we have found Kate’s funeral outfit.
Oh, yeah, drop-waist, high neck, well below the knees. That’s right up Katie Keen’s alley, maybe with some of Diana’s pearls, as well.
She’s going to make her display at Philip’s funeral look positively demure in comparison. Meghan’s here this time, and though the British press was obligated to focus on her and William at the walkabout, all the (positive) viral moments and attention were about & on Meghan and Harry. She won’t stand for that next Monday. I wonder how William is going to retaliate after the inevitable attention-seeking antics.
Seeing the pics from the walkabout I could picture a conversation between her ‘Team’ and KKKHate
T: plain black dress
K: but
T: plain
K: buttons!
T: black
K: slit!
T: decent hemline
K: big hair!
T: … oh ok, fine. But plain black dress.
K: 🙁
As long as that insufferable woman keeps Meghan’s name out of her mouth, I really don’t care. She won’t hesitate to pull rank over Meghan at any moment from now onwards. Even Pegg, the incandescent monster that he is,got the memo to behave civilly in public. Whether at the walkabout in Windsor or the CW service,it was him that acknowledged Meghan. While she acted like a bitch both times. Even now, the way she stared icily at Meghan and turned around suddenly and smiled and waved at the crowd was chilling. Meghan actually took a step back and arranged her hair nervously, and then waved.
Like other posters aptly noted on Saturday, this woman simply cannot control her herself around Meghan. It’s disturbing. It’s as if she loses what little sense of decorum she has and goes straight into hostile mode. She will forever hate Meghan for being more charismatic, more beautiful, more popular worldwide, and just better than her in general. She’ll also forever hate Meghan for exposing her lies and true character. She can have her mother, Uncle Gary, and the British media say as many lies and nasty things as she wants. But they can never completely reverse the damage that her reputation took from that interview.
But Meghan didn’t actually say anything bad about Kate in that interview?
@Waitwhat?, exactly. Not only that, Meghan was even gracious towards her when she had every right to just tell the truth and leave it at that. But that clearly made no difference to Kate. Meghan telling the truth was already an insult to her because the truth was never supposed to come out. Kate counted on Meghan continuing to be silent. She ran to the media and odious Uncle Gary to defend herself and attack Meghan for *months* afterward….that says it all, really.
Meghan didn’t say anything bad about Kate but she did correct the false crying story for a global audience and it made Kate look bad because Kate let (or more likely authorized) a false story to go on in the media and be used as a weapon against Meghan for years.
And while posters here have long known that Kate is not a nice person, even just putting the truth out there exposed kate at best as a coward who lets false stories fly about their own sister in law.
You know what? I think the reason Kate goes completely apes*** when it comes to Meghan is because Meghan alluded to William having an affair in the Oprah interview. Meghan never said those actual words but she said “she [Kate] was going through some things” without specifying what Kate was going through in the whole “Kate me cry” portion of the interview. But Kate knows what Meghan meant and the only reason I can think Kate loses all control around Meghan is because Meghan indirectly alluded to the Rose Hanbury affair, no doubt a painful time for Kate. I also think it was a veiled threat by Meghan, saying “I will talk more if you try to change the narrative here” because Kate tried to throw Meghan under the bus and Meghan wouldn’t stand for it. It made Kate look like a fool which she can’t abide. I don’t know why else she would act like she loses all sense around Meghan.
Well, I think it can be both, exposing her as a lying mean girl and alluding to the affair. It’s also that Meghan is truly stunning with a husband that adores her. It’s that she loved all those years when it was just her with both Harry and William and Meghan ruined that. It’s that Meghan has style and grace and isn’t class-obsessed or worried about being posh. The list goes on.
They’re saying with their whole chests that nothing will change about their work ethic. They’re still going to do nothing.
But oh, they’re so modest for not doing any work!
Soooo……if you thought the title would get her to work more Charles, SURPRISE!!! It won’t! Her “own path” is full of buttons and wiglets and nothing work-related.
I said on twitter that she probably stayed home from Balmoral to raid the Queen’s Windsor jewelry, and honestly, I might not have been that wrong.
It seriously makes me wonder why Charles has given these titles out so quickly. If he thinks that it will make them both work more, then he is in for the shock of his life!
I think he gave them the titles so quickly so everyone would be focused on that and not how Cams is being called queen and not princess consort, like he promised when they got married. Notice how no one is talking about that at all. I know the queen recently stated it was her wish for Cams to be called QC but still. It feels like all of the was just completely glossed over because everyone is distracted with the shiny thing over there.
@theduchess – it was given to Will and Kate to stop momentum regarding the Welsh petitioning for the BRF to drop the title after Charles because they see it as an insult.
Those two are eager to get new ribbons and medals and are busy planning overseas tours with a quickness! New Zealand, Australia and Canada here they come! Sorry to the rest of colored countries/islands. Will and Kate don’t do that anymore.
They might want to actually go to Wales first?
I envision Kate & Angela Kelly catching each other pilfering some jewelry. Oops!
Camilla will have something to say about the royal collection. She’s in charge of it now. (Ok technically it’s Charles but he will let Camilla run things).
It will be very interesting to see how this plays out.
Yes, the queen consort now has first dibs on everything so Kate will get “sloppy seconds.” The only jewelry she can freely wear are those personal pieces of Diana’s or other gifts, otherwise the royal collection is dispersed at the discretion of Camilla who l imagine will decide who wears what. I wonder if any long term loans that the Queen formerly gave Kate have to go back to the vault now for reconsideration? But as POW, I imagine Kate can up her jewelry game now at Camilla’s say so.
Translation: I am not gonna work even half as much as Diana did so don’t even bother having expectations. We will continue doing what we normally do which is the bare minimum if that but with a shiny new title and now more money (Duchy of Cornwall).
You’ve got to love how their PR for the last 10 years was basically “They’re preparing to be PPoW so they’re not working. They’ll do a lot more when their PPoW, they’re just super restricted right now because they’re not that yet but they’ll work for sure when they got those titles! Promise! We really do!” and it’s already “Well we’ll just continue to do the same old thing”.
The picture of her in black, pearls and sunglasses, could she look any more performative? She looks crazed not grieving. Jacqueline Onassis looked chic when she wore dark glasses. The Ascot hat? Minnie Pearl wore it better and when she rang out “Howdy” it was said with love in her heart.
These people…grifters of the highest order. Give them the boot!
*None* of them work. There was an article in the Guardian a year or so ago that cited research showing that having a Royal patron doesn’t actually result in more money for the charity, and there’s only so much “awareness raising” you can do. Essentially the charities and patronages and ribbon-cutting are the pay-off for being left alone to live in unimaginable luxury relatively unbothered. Diana was different in that she did draw attention to issues that were considered a bit … “unseemly”, mainly AIDS and homelessness, and the Prince’s Trust has done some genuinely good stuff (largely because it involves giving people cash to fund their own projects), but the rest of it is largely just for show.
That’s what I think is so funny about Kate’s laziness. No, none of these people “work,” I admit that I would not want to spend my days meeting strangers and making small talk, but I’m sure I could suck it up for the luxury you get in return. And even charles and Anne with their 500 engagements a year disappear for months at a time (Charles seems better about this than Anne, but there is still a lot of downtime for him.) And of course as we know the Queen took 6 weeks off every summer, 6 weeks off at Christmas, etc.
So even with that – even with the bar being so low, even with the “work” being so…..not close to actual work….even with it being possible to manipulate your engagement count and all that….EVEN WITH ALL THAT…..Kate still barely works, even by those standards.
“appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path”. To me this hints at W&K going their separate ways. Anyone else get that vibe?
I only paid attention to the beginning of the sentence, sort of indicating she ain’t doing more work, certainly not like Diana did. But yeah, now that you mention it, it sort of reads like her future will be separate from Willie Boy.
My sympathies go out to…the people of Wales for them having to deal with this nonsense. 🙄
“ as she creates her own path”…as far away from her husband as possible as often as possible. 😂
I’ll keep calling her Kate Middleton, thanks.
Oh I don’t know, Princess of Wails has a nice ring to it 😉
I call W Fails and K Wails. I’m not including the Prince/Princess titles.
Oh, FFS. This worthless woman. Do we think the suitcases are even unpacked at Adelaide, or has she already picked out their suite (curtains and candles) in Windsor Castle? Yeah, I was shocked when CIII announced their promotion in his first address … maybe he was putting Willnot and Cannot on notice, or maybe this was William’s quid pro quo for supporting Camilla. 🤷♀️ Whatever, I don’t think this changes the way W deals with Khate going forward.
Translation: Khate is useless and will continue to be useless.
The most ridiculous thing is the way her fans say now people must call her Catherine the princess of Wales that is what she must be called I am sorry William could not have found someone else to marry
@Tessa, I’m wondering if William is sorry that he didn’t marry a decent, kind woman. That he wasn’t able to attract one…
He sees his father with a loving, supportive wife…he sees his brother with a loving, supportive wife. He sees how deeply Harry loves his Meghan how he treats her with such courtesy and respect, how proud he is of her.
Harry opening the car door for Meghan and William just leaving Kate to get on with it herself, after the Windsor tributes viewing spoke volumes.
I’m still not over how she just booked it out of the car to get away from Meghan and right next to the brothers. She wanted the picture of the three of them without Meghan. But Harry quickly went over to Meghan’s side not letting that happen. She must’ve been so pissed they joined the walkabout. There are so many photos of Meghan looking gorgeous with her husband. The ones with the pink ballon! I tried to find pictures of Kate and only found about three. The photographers barely took pics of her in comparison to Meghan! No doubt, the new princess of wales would not have wanted to share the attention. I can kind of get it when you see how few photos there are of her.
I saw some headline on twitter about how people (royalists? derangers? Not sure) are mad that CNN “snubbed” Will and Kate in favor of H&M LOLOL. I didn’t click through though but I did laugh.
I def agree with you that she wanted a picture with her, William and Harry and no Meghan, and Harry didn’t let that happen.
Apparently CNN referred to W&K as “the other two royals” while reporting on the walkabout. That had to be a burn to royalists.
The derangers and royalists were crying that the CNN anchor called Meghan and Harry by name and referred to W+K as “the other royals” 🤣🤣🤣
The hilarious part is if she wanted a pic of herself with the brothers, the most famous pic from that walkabout is the one where Will is basically on top of Harry and Kate is about as far from the group as you can get. There’s a shot where she’s positioned behind the gate and you can’t see her…they’re calling her “Gatey Katey” ☠️
They don’t understand that Americans don’t give a shit about rank. Harry and Meghan have the star power in the US and Meghan being American matters. Kate has visited twice and no one cared then nor will they ever.
Diana is the last princess of wales with a global reach.
I’m glad you got to this. I saw it earlier this weekend and I cracked up. They are making it very clear that their laziness will not end. Lmfao. I hope no one expected different.
William had updated their site because he thought the Dukedom would be the title they would be getting.
Chaz wanted not only another woman to go by Princess of Wales, but he also does not want to be the only Prince of Wales to have a failed marriage.
For what his mouthpiece told us, William would never divorce as long as TQ lived because he respected her toomuch. This means he had a sort of agreement with TQ on this regard. But looking at Edward and his own agreement with TQ and his father and how Chaz renegated on it…well, I think Chaz did it again, framed as a promotion and is daring William to really stick by his PR .
” So, you are a better man, a better father and a better huband than I was? Then show us, dear boy.”
Good old Kate. Now and forever commencing to proceed to get started. 🙄
Create her own path to ratchet up the laziness? She is a horrible example in everyway. Period. The only person she appeals to are women who believe in fairytales and wanting to live the cushy high life. This woman is a lazy, entitled racist who does nothing by figure out ways to appear useful. I checked that horrible Emily Giffin woman who was railing against everything Meghan a few years ago, and she is a prime example of her fandom. Such a gross bunch.
Ugh, I haven’t thought about Emily Giffin in years. That lady’s books suuuuuucked.
I do think they weren’t expecting the titles so soon because that response was very weak and even a little blasé on her/“royal source’s” end. You’d think they’d inject a bit more awe and gravitas into it. Instead it comes across as very “Yes, that’s quite nice isn’t it? Anyway, moving on…”
How long before we get the new embiggening pieces about the Princess of Wales?
Oh very shortly I’d say!
Kate doesn’t have to stand up – she got the brass ring and all she cares about is the acquisition. There are no specific duties for the Prince and Princess of Wales, just whatever Charles wants them to do and, right now, it looks like Charles wants to move on from Diana. So, mission accomplished and Kate doesn’t have to lift a finger.
Kate Middleton has proven again and again that she is not up to this job. Her diplomacy skills are only at ready when she’s talking to men.
I still get second-hand embarrassment from her “round table” with Dr. Biden and her general behavior on the Flop Tour.
Diplomatic skills? The 40 year old woman cannot string a sentence together. I bet her 4 year old son is more articulate than her.
Wasn’t Kate Middleton the modest and humble model who walked the runway in her underwear to get the attention of a young Prince?
No doubt the path will be created from Adelaide to Berkshire to Lambrook to Berkshire.
Kate now has a bunch of new titles and access to the Duchy of Cornwall fortune. Is she going to step up and actually work for them? Not a chance.
I think she was furious that her first appearance as Princess of Wales was overshadowed by Harry and Meghan. Her behaviour towards Meghan was so rude. I loved that most of the pictures from the occasion featured W, H and M with K barely visible.
I would like to see Charles give her a target of appearances to achieve per year and the same for William but I think not. As for access to the royal jewel collection, I hope Camilla grabs the keys first and doesn’t let her near them.
@CERYS I agree. I think Kate was probably counting on Meghan not having anything appropriate to wear at such short notice for the walkabout. She probably thought that she would outshine Meghan and it really ticked her off that she couldn’t. That with the inability to get a picture with just her, William & Harry and the warm reception Meghan (& Harry) got had her spitting nails.
My imagination is running wild with what she’ll come up with for an outfit for the funeral. It will be snarky good fun whatever it is!
I was saying to some random on Twitter, that I found it sad people think this is a fair exchange of “service”.
Everyone keeps talking about the queen’s service. I was like, she’s more than well compensated for any “service” she provides.
And actually, these people are a pain in the ass. The security, the planning, just for a few hours of nothing.
That’s not service, it’s grift.
Totally agree, Kokiri.
The queen never had to worry a minute about the weekly grocery budget … whether she could afford the equipment her kids needed to play sports … how she’d cover medical bills. Her servants even fed and walked her dogs, so she benefited from having pets without having to care for them.
I imagine living in luxury without having to be concerned about all the things we normal people worry about adds to life longevity. And she only was expected to cut ribbons, stab cakes, visit places, make small talk and read some documents (in the comfort of one of her numerous palaces) in return. It’s a bad deal for British taxpayers and I don’t understand why they continue to put up with it.
She may have gotten the title, but as we all know, title does not make the person. Seems like she is leaning into the previous holder of the title of Princess of Wales, mean girl Camilla and not the most famous Princess of Wales who is celebrated for her kindness. Over the last few months, Kate’s facade is failing her and she is showing her pricklier side on most outings. I watched the entire skynews video of the walk about. I admit I don’t focus too much on her so I was surprised by her face falls. If you watch her, she is smiley while talking to people and the moment she turns her face hardens. She also has this weird tick of licking her lips with her tongue darting out of each side of her mouth. It is all very strange. I know this family is a tough one to join and maybe her recent behavior is her way of dealing with stress, as some people cry under stress and others just show anger, but she has done little to garner any sympathy.
Just to be clear, lots of Welsh people don’t want them anyway.
Will Kate still stay in Adelaide Cottage or does her new title upgrade her to lodgings in Windsor Castle? Do W&K have to conceal a separation?
If they divorce, does K still have to do any Princess of Wales work?
If ‘modest and humble’ now means ‘doing nothing’ then I really hope that my next weekend is a modest and humble one, I’m exhausted already and it’s only Monday lunchtime.
Do you know what is terrible? That the Spanish speaking media reproduce all the attacks and postures of the British tabloids and have lined up many people who idealize Kate and blame Meghan.
It is so unfair to read those opinions of people based on tabloids, Meghan has been trending on twitter since the queen died. Fortunately not everyone, Argentinians have been tougher than anyone. Meghan is behaving like a queen, my admiration for her is growing day by day.
I think when it came out she lied about Megan making her cry, PW finally had his eyes opened to how devious and scheming she is. That began the unraveling of her power over PW, and she blames Meghan for it.
On the contrary I think he supported the lie given his campaign to destroy Meghan, and is now pissed because Kate apologized and provided Meghan with a receipt that it was INDEED a lie. He is now almost openly hostile to her in public, not just cold.
I agree, Kelleybelle. His anger was that Kate provided a receipt that made it impossible for them to send Jason Knauf or some other aide to the tabloids to flat out deny Meghan’s claims. The best they could do was double down on their lie and say Kate cried too. I don’t think this is the sole basis for the obvious tension in their marriage, but there seems little doubt that their public dynamic appeared markedly worse AFTER Oprah’s interview with Meghan.
I am surprised that King Charles did not take the opportunity to retire the titles Prince and Princess of Wales and let Diana be the last Princess of Wales.
Political wise it would be better to retire this medieval title which was bestowed on an English Prince after England conquered Wales and Wales lost their independence in a bloody war
The only thing Kate plans to look at and work on is how does she get her hands on the bulk of the queens jewelry before Camilla can.
The one good thing about Kate becoming the new PoW: she will always be compared to Diana, and she will always be found lacking: no work ethic, no connection with people, no excitement, no social causes she participates in, no ability to string words together, no generosity of spirit. Kate is Botox, wiglets, a determination to be thin, and a mean, grasping vindictiveness that will erode her as she ages.
Exactly this. The irony should not be lost: to want some hard to be like Diana but in comparison it can never happen because she doesn’t have any qualities that Diana had that made her Diana.
The “but will understandably” is doing a LOT of unnecessary work here! WTF?
I get what they’re trying to say: Diana set the Princess of Wales bar so impossibly high, I know I could never hope to surpass it.
What they said instead: Lower your expectation, y’all. You know I’m not doing all that.
I know! Diana had warmth and compassion for others, as Harry does. She naturally gravitated towards causes that would be substantive. I agree with what someone said earlier…they’re just going to bluff and fudge their way right up to the throne. Also, I wonder how they are going to handle to whole separation-we-don’t-talk-about…
Only path she has or will create is the well beaten path to the dermatologist for more Botox injections.
LOL! I look forward to watching her face evolve as she transitions into the role…
Kate’s debut as PssOW was abysmal. She clearly exposed herself as the bully in front of the world media. If Meghan stepped back it was of shock that Kate would be so unprofessional. Harry paid Kate back by opening the car door for Meghan when they left. (William got dragged for not doing the same.) I bet Harry reamed Kate out for her behavior in the car ride back….and William didn’t defend her. Just desserts Kate.
I like that she’s not doing the filler thing. British women are definitely not as desperate to look younger
Kate? Kate absolutely gets work done on a regular basis.
Escape, this one is.
The more Kate and William have that sense of protected entitlement the more they’re going to let the masks slip. People are going to see who they truly are and it’s going to poison the well of good will for them. They may very well be the end of the monarchy, if it survives Charles.
The negotiation was settled before the death of the Queen, Kate had a price and the new King was only too willing to oblige, like her husband she has self esteem issues, craves attention; maybe realizing that she’s in a loveless marriage.
She knew that she was not allowed to outshine the new King, QC and lest of all her husband, they threw in a pair of pearl earrings for good measure, since the Queen gave “that Meghan” a string of pearls, earrings and took her out on one of her engagements with the train.
Kate got the train as part of an engagement much to the consternation of the Queen and people of Scotland, the gift of the earrings gnawed away despite tiaras and other pearl earrings. It was the public way that the Queen shared the news.
Finally Kate got hers, the need to celebrate was paramount, hence the pic and now to share; the fail, telegraph and Nicholls.
After a walk about, she is metaphorically under the bus.
She finally understood her future role POW – Leaker and occasion scapegoat. No problem, she is comforted with the lowered expectations. No hard work, after all what did that get her late mother-in-law.
But Windsor Castle as home can be be a win against Pippa?? It has to be???
Meanwhile the new King checkmate Carole who used to love a game of chess.
This may have been already mentioned, but I recall seeing in the Crown series that Prince Charles actually learned sufficient Welsh at a University in Wales to actually make a speech in that language at age around 21. I don’t forsee that happening with the new Prince and Princess of Wales.
Legend is that Chucky cheese spent 1 semester (about 12 weeks) at Aberystwyth (sp) University. But other legend says that he actually spent over a year learning Welsh via a private tuition and the 12 weeks was just for show and to promote Welsh culture.
I doubt that Charles could muster a sentence in Welsh now, he probably speaks better German.
I am going to make a prediction that I suspect a lot of people will not agree with – but based on what I have seen over the last few days I am firm in this prediction.
Kate is going to ask William for a divorce.
It might not come immediately and I feel they will try and convince her to reconcile with William – with a load of incentives i.e. buttons, wig-lets, endless shopping, a whole wing in Windsor etc, – but I don’t think she will stay.
I agree that Kate is hugely ambitious and has had her eyes on the prize for over 20 years now, but Kate is also a people pleaser and I suspect she is exhausted of ‘never pleasing’ – despite the fact she is the current doyenne of the UK right wing media. I believe deep down that Kate yearns for what Pippa and Meghan have – loving supportive husbands and in Pippa’s case a mostly peaceful life out of the limelight and far more freedom.
Agreed she literally just needs to coast her way through another 20 years of a loveless marriage, but this weekend I saw a woman who wanted OUT.
Once Charles sees the futility of the situation, he will follow in the footsteps of his late mother and order a divorce.
Finally the above is not about wishing Kate a divorce, rather I just think these two can no longer make it work. When your contempt for your husband is this much on show whilst he is grieving for the whole world to see, your marriage is dead in the water.
Re Kate with Meghan, remember this is the woman who used to trample the heir and his wife aside to get on and off balconies straight after the Queen.
Re royal engagements the head of state doesn’t just do public engagements, she used to have to read documents of state and lots more paperwork etc. She had to do her red boxes every day but Christmas Day and her birthday. At Balmoral every single weekend, they entertained the Church of Scotland Minister who preached at Crathie from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening. I know because my Church Minister was there with them all six years ago. The Moderator of the Church of Scotland was at Balmoral with the Queen the weekend before she died. As for Charles he did an immense amount of work with the Prince’s Trust, Dumfries House, starting to put Sandringham into the same place organically etc as Highgrove, all work for his charities. That is not measured in terms of public engagements.
Carolind, that will all be gone with W and K. The only “more” they will do is “more” of nothing. They will do nothing. And get away with it.
Agreed – I think the men in grey suits will take over more and more of the real work. Especially when Chuck sees how ill prepared W&K are.
I know that. William will possibly work more at the Duchy of Cornwall because of the huge amount of money but I will be surprised if she does.
Thev other thing is that the Queen loved Scotland and so does Charles but William and Kate don’t.