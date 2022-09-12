The new Princess of Wales will ‘look to the future’ & ‘create her own path’

I’m still a little bit in shock that in King Charles III’s first public address, he used that moment to announce that Prince William and Kate would be getting the Prince and Princess of Wales titles. We all assumed that W&K would get those titles eventually, and I’m sure they assumed they would get the titles at some point, but not immediately. That’s why they changed their social media profile to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall so quickly – they thought the PoW stuff would come later. I agree with the theories that Charles wanted to do it quickly so that Kate would be called “Princess of Wales” really fast, thus overshadowing the memory of Diana (Diana is the spectre at the new king’s feast). What’s funny is that Kate just got this huge promotion, and her reaction was to announce that… she’s not going to do much of anything with it.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge have changed their social media handles to reflect the new titles given on Friday afternoon by King Charles III. The couple will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their Instagram handle now reads @princeandprincessofwales. Royals sources told HELLO! William and Catherine will now spend time focusing on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time”. “The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously,” the insider added, revealing that Kate in particular “appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path”.

[From Hello Magazine]

Girl, this is the brass ring! This is what your mother has been positioning you for since you were a child! STAND UP! But standing up would require Kate to do something, anything at all. And she simply refuses. No, that’s wrong. I bet she’s done some online shopping. More buttons and wiglets! As for William and Kate approaching their PoW roles “in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously,” it’s genuinely hilarious that they released that statement about themselves.

A lot of people have mentioned Kate’s 40th birthday keenery back in January, where she spent weeks forcing the press to write about how she’s the most special, magical, normal, amazing, keen creature to ever exist, that she’s finally at long last coming into her own and really “learning” about how to be properly keen. Then at the tailend of her birthday keenery, her people were like “oh by the way, don’t expect to work more, she won’t do that.” It’s the same thing here.

One thing she will do is pose for photos in Windsor wearing the Queen’s diamond-and-pearl earrings. These photos are from the day QEII passed away. It’s like Ocean’s Keen, she must have looted Liz’s jewelry box as soon Liz fell ill.

👑| NEW: Catherine, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge has been pictured driving in Windsor wearing dark sunglasses for the first time since the death of the Queen was announced. https://t.co/AOGj9LB0K5 — Sam Stevenson (@bySamStevenson) September 9, 2022