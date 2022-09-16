Prince William canceled his trip to NYC, but the ‘Earthshot Summit’ will go on

Here are more photos from the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales’s outing yesterday in Sandringham. While King Charles III was “reflecting” in Highgrove, various royals were sent out to meet with mourners across the UK. This was sort of William and Kate’s “first event” as Prince and Princess of Wales, although I would think that last weekend’s outing in Windsor with the Sussexes was actually their first event. Plus, Kate is still going to “count” all of the funeral stuff onto her annual event tally.

Not only did William and Kate spend some time with mourners outside of the Sandringham estate, they met some local officials inside of Sandringham House. So, two events then. Incidentally, Kate wore a pair of QEII’s pearl drop earrings. Did Kate immediately raid the Royal Collection the minute the Queen died? Damn.

Meanwhile, Prince William was due to fly to New York next week for the makeshift Earthshot Summit. It was something Michael Bloomberg put together because William was incandescent with jealousy that Harry was invited to speak at the UN earlier this summer. Now William has canceled the trip. But the summit will still go on?

Prince William will not be traveling to New York City this month as planned. Prince of Wales, 40, will no longer be attending the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 21 following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The gathering falls during the time of mourning that’s continuing for seven days past the monarch’s funeral on September 19. The summit will still go on, co-hosted by other Earthshot Prize organizers and Bloomberg Philanthropies. There, the groups will bring together inaugural finalists and last year’s Earthshot Prize winners. Attendees will also include Matt Damon, Bill Gates, Cate Blanchett and even and Oscar the Grouch. William was set to address the guests alongside former New York City mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who works to help scale and replicate the Earthshot solutions as Global Advisor to the winners of the Earthshot Prize. The royal heir’s attendance at the September summit was first announced in August.

[From People]

I suspected that William would cancel, but what I didn’t predict was that the “summit” would continue without William. Surely this is a giant waste of everyone’s time and money? Surely they should just cancel the summit “out of respect for the Queen” as well? I also assume that William and Kate’s big trip to Boston in December is still on – the mourning period will be over and the Boston trip would probably be one of their first as “the Waleses.”

Something else coming up next week: Laver Cup, which is being held at the O2 in London. Kate was due to do a charity event with Roger Federer and some tennis-playing youths on the 22nd (next Thursday) ahead of Laver Cup, which starts on the 23rd. The proceeds of the “fan day” tickets will go to Kate’s patronages. I wonder if she’ll have to cancel?