Prince William canceled his trip to NYC, but the ‘Earthshot Summit’ will go on

Here are more photos from the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales’s outing yesterday in Sandringham. While King Charles III was “reflecting” in Highgrove, various royals were sent out to meet with mourners across the UK. This was sort of William and Kate’s “first event” as Prince and Princess of Wales, although I would think that last weekend’s outing in Windsor with the Sussexes was actually their first event. Plus, Kate is still going to “count” all of the funeral stuff onto her annual event tally.
Not only did William and Kate spend some time with mourners outside of the Sandringham estate, they met some local officials inside of Sandringham House. So, two events then. Incidentally, Kate wore a pair of QEII’s pearl drop earrings. Did Kate immediately raid the Royal Collection the minute the Queen died? Damn.
Meanwhile, Prince William was due to fly to New York next week for the makeshift Earthshot Summit. It was something Michael Bloomberg put together because William was incandescent with jealousy that Harry was invited to speak at the UN earlier this summer. Now William has canceled the trip. But the summit will still go on?
Prince William will not be traveling to New York City this month as planned. Prince of Wales, 40, will no longer be attending the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 21 following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The gathering falls during the time of mourning that’s continuing for seven days past the monarch’s funeral on September 19.
The summit will still go on, co-hosted by other Earthshot Prize organizers and Bloomberg Philanthropies. There, the groups will bring together inaugural finalists and last year’s Earthshot Prize winners. Attendees will also include Matt Damon, Bill Gates, Cate Blanchett and even and Oscar the Grouch. William was set to address the guests alongside former New York City mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who works to help scale and replicate the Earthshot solutions as Global Advisor to the winners of the Earthshot Prize. The royal heir’s attendance at the September summit was first announced in August.
[From People]
I suspected that William would cancel, but what I didn’t predict was that the “summit” would continue without William. Surely this is a giant waste of everyone’s time and money? Surely they should just cancel the summit “out of respect for the Queen” as well? I also assume that William and Kate’s big trip to Boston in December is still on – the mourning period will be over and the Boston trip would probably be one of their first as “the Waleses.”
Something else coming up next week: Laver Cup, which is being held at the O2 in London. Kate was due to do a charity event with Roger Federer and some tennis-playing youths on the 22nd (next Thursday) ahead of Laver Cup, which starts on the 23rd. The proceeds of the “fan day” tickets will go to Kate’s patronages. I wonder if she’ll have to cancel?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, speak while taking a look at floral tributes, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Sandringham Estate in eastern England, Britain, September 15, 2022.,Image: 722959351, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, alongside William, Prince of Wales, waves at the crowd gathered outside Sandringham Estate, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in eastern England, Britain, September 15, 2022.,Image: 722959457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets people gathered outside Sandringham Estate, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in eastern England, Britain, September 15, 2022.,Image: 722959705, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, look at floral tributes, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Sandringham Estate in eastern England, Britain, September 15, 2022.,Image: 722959801, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit tributes left at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 15 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit tributes left at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 15 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit tributes left at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 15 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit tributes left at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 15 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit tributes left at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 15 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit tributes left at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 15 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit tributes left at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 15 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales view floral tributes left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, England, United Kingdom
When: 15 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Imagine if Meghan was the one smiling as widely as Kate did in the third picture
@ Highland pony, her smiling is extremely disrespectful!! Only Princess of Wailing would be allowed to smile to those there to mourn the Queens passing.
When will people realize that CopyKeen is a disgrace to the Monarchy????
Actually, these are great compared to yesterday’s. She was hyena laughing. Someone must have had a word.
Aren’t these the pics from yesterday?
“Attendees will also include Matt Damon, Bill Gates, Cate Blanchett and even and Oscar the Grouch.” That’s all they have as far as star power?
Will’s new nickname “Oscar the Grouch”
And no mention of William appearing before the U.N. General Assembly. Guess since it came out that H&M had to cancel an actual U.N. appearance, it’s probably best not to mention William’s pretend U.N. appearance.
Nobody will notice him not being there anyway.
Lol.sadly it’s a fact .
LOL that was my thought. That and “it will probably more interesting without him there.”
He really looks like he can’t stand her.🤣
Her hair is messy considering its a mourning event. Much more appropriate for a picnic.
It looks like it got longer too🧐..
It IS longer!!! Great eye!!!
BTW, who dresses her??? WTF is she wearing????
People were criticizing the cocktail dress she wore on Saturday so now its back to Little House on the Prarie/ Sister Wife. They definitely had a “mourning decorum” meeting at KP but I guess they forgot to mention “No hyena laughing”.
and add a cross for god;s sake!
OMG..you should see what she’s wearing today!
Although they were told to lessen the space between them and touch occasionally, they still can’t manage to fix their faces right to say I love you and want to be with you. If looks could kill, they would both be dead with the way they laser glare each other.
So when did they ever have some real heat for each other ? I guess in Uni when it was just casual fun and sex. When they were tumbling out of London clubs is when they looked to enjoy each others company the most, before stuffy protocols.
Will broke up with Kate a few times and cheated on her during the early years
They were definitely told to touch each other, and to look at each other nicely, etc. It’s funny to think of a KP staffer sitting with them and saying “okay so….when you are out there in public….”
Yes. It’s quite pathetic that even the courtiers are more aware of their joint appearances than themselves.
As for Bullyiam, no amount of prodding by their staff will erase his blatant display of utter disgust that he holds for KHate.
Lol right? I saw the video clip the pictures of him touching her back came from, and she looked surprised and not too pleased. He only touched her to gesture towards the crowd for three or four seconds tops, and she immediately moved away after he spoke to her. Very businesslike vibes between them.
And he will meet the Kennedy’s great they can cold shoulder him kudos to Maria Shriver
Well given what Maria Shriver stated in her tweet, that was most likely the “excuse” given for not participating in his pathetic event. Imagine how bumbling Bullyiam would have been facing Maria Shiver calling out the blatantly shameful actions of everyone on Salty Island.
No WAY Bloomberg was going to shift it after all the money he and others laid out for an event of that size. I’m betting Peggington assumed they would and was (incandescently) shocked to hear the word NO. People here don’t plan their lives around a visit from Snitchy, the Prince of Tabloidshire.
lol Snitchy, the Prince of Tabloidshire
Oh, how fitting!!! Prince of Tabloidshire he is!!!
He has PoW, the Duchy and can take over the Prince’s Trust. He’s walking away from Earthshot if it doesn’t do what it needs to do this December. Jason will be moved over to the Prince’s Trust.
He needs an Invictus Games, and the Prince’s Trust will get him there faster than Earthshot.
It’s be rumored for years that William doesn’t want the Prince’s Trust and that it’s going to David Snowdon (Charles’ cousin, Princess Margaret’s son)
The Trust is pretty huge, even here in Canada they do great work. If it outshines Earthshot with the random cousin at the helm, I doubt his ego will allow that.
William has no interest in the Prince’s Trust. It been long reported that Princess Margaret’s son would take over the charity when Charles becomes King.
and the Earl of Snowdon is more than capable of taking over management of the trust. I think David Armstrong-Jones Snowdon will do a great job.
@ BayTampaBay, that is an immense relief for those who are impacted, as well as rely, of the Princes Trust. As for EarthSh!t, he has fumbled that since day one. Bullyiam doesn’t stand for any environmental causes for protection as it’s blindly apparent that he is a hypocrite…..
Wear the uniform. Don’t wear the uniform. It is a minor detail in this historical event.
Not surprising. I think Kate will cancel the Laver Cup engagement as well.
I’m sure Will got orders to look at his wife & touch her once in a while so the plebs think they’re at least a friendly, if not loving, couple.
I reckon Kate will cancel her event yeah. And as for William I would not be surprised if this year was his last Earthshot awards. We’ll hear around Spring next year that William is stepping down due to an “increase of duties as the Prince of Wales” and someone else will take over. Plus ES was a project because he wasn’t Prince of Wales and he needed something but now that he is, it’s not needed for him anymore.
Like you I wouldn’t be surprised if he gave up ES but, if he’s truly passionate about it why would he? If he does then I hope someone in the media has the guts to pull him on it. After all the Princes Trust is a big deal and Charles managed to oversee it along with his other duties (and other charities).
William refused to take on the Prince’s Trust, Lord Snowdon, P Margaret’s son, will be heading it up instead.
I’m laughing at the idea that William is truly passionate about Earthshot. It’s a vanity project meant to compete with Invictus Games because he was nearing forty with no big project to his name.
Even in Earthshot’s initial press release, Burger King only said he may stay with Earthshot for the next few years. He had one foot out already. His constant helicoptering across the UK shows that his passion for the environment goes out the window when faced with being stuck in a car or train for more than an hour.
@ Laura D, on top of calling him out on it, why has no one taken him to task as to who the winners are?? Following the lack of a to which the winners accept these measly winnings??
In addition to the missing millions of pounds last year as well?? I believe it was a double digit figure into the millions, but not a peep of explanations?
These so-called initiatives that PoWailings, along his vile, jealous wife, hold these events for “donations” are all questionable, to me.
I’m surprised how different our opinions are on this. I think the final seven days of mourning will be for the Royals only and the rest of the world will move on so I think this will get coverage. I’m looking forward to it. Without Will there making it all about him, I think we’ll actually see some really cool innovations and get to know the finalists and winners and their work. I normally can’t stand Bloomberg but he’s very capable and has a really good track record with his green initiatives. I think he can make it what Will claimed it was going to be.
Also, am I the only one seeing this as “yeah, this isn’t Will’s project at all. He has no control.”
There are too many big name sponsors and partners for PW to be calling the shots. Especially since I’m sure he donated $0. They are probably now figuring out that he doesn’t bring as much attention as they want either. Probably why it’s in the US now to try to get more attention from US media.
I could really see Bloomberg or some other wealthy personality taking this by the reigns, renaming it, and giving it the attention it deserves.
@LEMONS Like whoever took over Patagonia. THAT family is one to admire, not this one.
@ ThatsNotOkay, his stance regarding Patagonia is a move which should be celebrated as well as influence others to follow suit. I have mad respect for him handing over Patagonia and their products are all top notch!!!!
I think KP minions told Prince Rage Monster to cancel because Meghan cancelled her scheduled appearances and her Spotify podcast during the mourning period ONE WEEK ago; and One Heartbeat Away From the Crown looks bad if he doesn’t. Queen Wiglet in Waiting needs to do the same; but after that half @$$ courtesy to the queen’s coffin Wednesday I don’t expect much.
I am a bad person, a very bad person, to believe that Bulliam is relieved to have this perfect excuse to cancel this impromptu trip to the US, NY no less, where he might not get the attention he “deserves” and prove that he’s the more popular brother, might even get some heckling. The BRF has botched this mourning and funeral extravaganza, and the world has noticed and called them out for many of the blatant missteps, mainly having to do with their treatment of Harry and Meghan. To be clear, he cannot go — that’s legit. His jaws are clenching that the summit continues blithely without him, might even get a lot of attention (I mean — OSCAR THE GROUCH WILL BE THERE). Bloomberg will make sure it’s a success, and that means they don’t need W’s magic to bring the visibility.
I expect KKKHate will cancel her Laver Cup appearance(s). The youths should breathe a sigh of relief that they don’t have to watch her hyena laughing out of context.
I think any ” global” gathering for the preservation of the planet is stupid. The carbon footprint for these events is unnecessary and Zoom discussions would be more inclusive and show by example that changes have to be made immediately. If I see see one more smoky gun salute, I may scream. Why not release doves, butterflies or the Queen’s pollinating bees? Oh, right, that woudn’t drown out the commoner’s cries of WTF?!
Oh I get it now, looking at the pictures: Kate is starting a gradual blondification because she thinks being blonde is part of the job description for PoW, and it’s the only part she enjoys working at.
And I agree with those who say whoop di ding that William canceled while the event still goes on in his absence. All it does is point out that he’s not integral to the event, that he couldn’t cancel in a timely manner like Meghan could and it’s a good reminder that him not flying there does more for the planet than him attending.
Can you imagine a fully blonde Keen? Yeeks! But supposedly she has a lot of gray so she may think going blonde will help make it easier to hide it.
I can’t think of a shade of blonde that would actually look good on her. This weird ‘bronde’ tone is already unflattering imo.
Well I guess Oscar the Grouch will be spared meeting Peggy the Grouch. That’s all I’ve got on this. But if Harry’s book comes out on schedule then it means he and Keen will land in Boston during the peak promo period. That should be interesting.
Great he’ll be in Boston just in time to respond to the American public about Harry’s memoir
I wonder if that’s why they are floating the idea of pushing Harry’s book back to next year? They wish, lol! If Harry’s book makes a big splash, I bet that trip turns into a virtual visit.
Wouldnt surprise me if Bloomberg uses this as a way to muscle Willyboy out of ES. The wasteful way the money was spent, with more spent on the award shows than the actual prizes….that’s a horrible look. Bloomberg is likely gonna shape things up.
I expect Will will not physically be at the awards in Dec. We will hear some “he’s undertaking his new role as PoW and can’t travel right now” excuse and he’ll do a video for the event or something. Then, next year, we’ll hear he’s got new duties and has passed the torch of ES to someone else.
The funny thing about doing business with Americans – especially with one with a recognizable name as “Bloomberg”- is that it can very easily become their project, if you’re not careful. William probably asked for a postponement and was told “no”. Correct me if I’m wrong; but this would be Earthshot’s first showing in the US and Mike Bloomberg has the floor all to himself? William would probably not even be able to record something because the official mourning period is still on! Yeah, I know he’ll be there in December but from all I’ve seen, Bloomberg is not giving an inch and has at no point even made it seem like he’s a lesser factor…even when the press release for this UN-adjacent thing went out, Will was sorta made out to be the follow-up act or something. Maybe I’m wrong but it does seem like it’s the Bloomberg show now! Lol
I agree, Bloomberg could be thinking about another run for President because a lot of dems are lukewarm on Biden. I think it will depend on how well (or badly) the midterm election goes. So William may be swept to the side, especially as he’s not popular enough to elevate the profile on his own like Harry could.
Kate will def have to cancel whatever engagement she has next week, it falls during the mourning period. They haven’t announced it yet but they will.
I am surprised William’s Eartshot thing is going on without him but at that point everything was set and all these people from out of town had planned to travel to NYC for it. Just because he’s absent doesn’t mean the show can’t go on. The WellChild awards went on without Meghan and Harry–I’m still disappointed they couldn’t attend but obviously that day there was no way either of them were going to make it.
New York says thank you for not coming, Cambridges. We would have given you a shitty welcome anyway.
I think Bloomburg’s name will get some press attention as much as William. I imagine everything has been arranged. Why punish the winners by taking away an opportunity for them to hype their projects? Glad it’s going ahead. I think this is UNGA week?