Royalist: King Charles is still very worried about Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince Harry will be “allowed” to wear a military dress uniform, but only at a private and brief vigil on Saturday evening. The staging will involve all of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren, placing themselves around her coffin in a certain way. Keep in mind, Harry still won’t be “allowed” to wear a uniform at QEII’s funeral, where he will once again walk beside his brother and his cousin Peter Philips in the second procession, from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. The uniform decision for Saturday’s vigil is now being described as a personal edict from King Charles III, and a conciliatory gesture towards Harry. Again, Harry didn’t request this from his father. This is the institution looking stupid, petty and disrespectful to veterans on the world stage. As for the shorter procession on Monday, the staging is exactly like Wednesday’s procession, with Harry, Peter and William walking behind QEII’s children. So, what does this all mean? Nothing much. From The Daily Beast:
Harry’s “win” with the uniform: It will be interesting to see how Harry plays this victory over the establishment. But one suspects that it is somewhat Pyrrhic and will do little to assuage his irritation and anger at what he sees as the institutionalized cruelty of the Palace that, as recently as Wednesday, essentially sought to belittle him and advertise his outcast status by not allowing him to wear a military uniform or offer a royal salute to the queen while processing behind her coffin in London.
But the royals are “nervous”: For their part, the royals remain nervous about the contents of Harry’s memoir, whether decorum means its publication has been delayed or not. The family feud is on, no matter how many carefully choreographed royal appearances raise hopes of a reconciliation between Harry and Prince William.
What has changed: “Nothing has really changed,” a family friend of the royals tells The Daily Beast in response to an inquiry about the true state of relations between Prince Harry on one side and his brother and the rest of his family of origin on the other. “The expectation is that once the mourning period is up, Harry and Meghan will go back to California, he will publish his book, and the family here will be left to pick up the pieces.”
The family knows that they can disparage & smear Meghan: Another source told The Daily Beast that there was still “intense” concern among the royal family about Harry’s book containing highly damaging revelations about his father. The source added that while the Palace believes it can brush off attacks from Meghan, who is largely discredited in the U.K. as the media have pounced on a string of inaccuracies in her various interviews—many of her supporters put this media animus down to racism—an attack by his son on King Charles would have a completely different level of credibility. It would be the ultimate insider takedown.
The Sussexes & Waleses’ appearance in Windsor last weekend: The alacrity with which William laid claim to the title of peacemaker in the wake of the appearance is likely to have annoyed Harry. Sources in William’s camp were telling reporters that the joint appearance was William’s initiative even as the engagement was happening.
“Harry and Meghan will go back to California, he will publish his book, and the family here will be left to pick up the pieces.” We’re seeing in real time, on the international stage, how the family has always treated Harry and Meghan with racism, pettiness and cruelty. If the family is so worried about what’s in Harry’s book, perhaps they should have treated Harry and Meghan better from the start, or at the very f–king least, made a big show of treating them well during this visit. Meghan even said that in the Oprah interview last year, basically asking the rhetorical question of: did they think we were just going to stay silent forever? As I keep saying, whatever is in Harry’s memoir is not going to be as bad as what makes it into his second book.
What could they possibly be nervous about when, as they keep telling us, they treated Harry and Meghan so well?
Really, what have they done to him?
KC3 should be nervous. Maybe now he can finally understand how HIS parents felt about HIS memoir in which he called them cold and unfeeling and how they forced him to marry Diana.
Well, they did it to themselves.
@Elizabeth Regina … And isn’t it interesting how the British public at large seem to have forgotten how Charles spilled the tea on his parents in his tell all book? Harry has somehow ‘attacked’ his father for simply acknowledging what his father himself admitted.
The world is finally seeing the atmosphere Harry and Meghan existed in prior to getting the heck out of there. People who may not have paid any attention to it and are only tuning it for the Queen’s burial are seeing it all in stark black and white.
And charles was such a loving and devoted father, right?
LOL at the “ultimate insider takedown.” that’s what the press is really hoping this memoir is. They want to be able to both continue to attack H&M for “hurting” the grieving family yada yada yada, and they want to be able to talk about the stuff they’re hoping Harry talks about.
Lol about brushing off Meghan’s attacks in the UK. Like that is all that matters to them. They know the rest of the world is watching what they’ve done to both Meghan and Harry and the royal family’s stock is lower than ever. But sure go cut your ribbons and collect flowers in the UK. You better hope the people are still happy with you while they can’t pay their heating bills this winter.
@MsIam, I agree that the world’s reaction to Meghan as well as Harry forced the RF to behave more politely toward H&M. The RF obviously feels that Meghan is unimportant and it shows. That Virginia Guiffre is unimportant and Andrew is more acceptable than Harry. I’m not sure the Brits themselves buy this, but the world media does not.
@ ML, I think that they had better start paying attention as a majority of Brits, under 44, are ready for a Republic. The natives are becoming much less forgiving and they are seeing how poorly that Harry and Meghan are being treated this time around. I think given that H&M have been gone for a bit, the public has been jolted back into liar land with the gutter rats publications.
Oh gosh, the obsession with this book. No wonder Random House Penguin is quiet about it. The Royal Family and the British press are doing all the free promo for them. Plus it’s clear they haven’t read Andre Agassi’s memoir. Yes there were a few controversial parts and he did mention his relationship with his father but for the most part it was about him and his memories and it was overall a positive book. I think Harry’s book is going to be the same.
Amy Bee 💯 no amount of money could buy this kind of press. Keep whining Charles …
And The Other Brother……….
we all see your shaking in your knickers.
“ If the family is so worried about what’s in Harry’s book, perhaps they should have treated Harry and Meghan better from the start”
The long and short of it. This is the result of the RF’s own actions, and they do hate anything close to accountability. I hope they remain on pins and needles right up to release day because it’s the very least they deserve.
The gaslighting from the BRF and BM is epic. Every opportunity to twist, lie and obscure the truth and reality of how they’ve mistreated H&M. The abusers are non stop in writing their factionalized version of the truth and praying people believe them over the Sussexes. They’re terrified of Harry’s memoir because it’s Harry’s own experiences on his own words.
I doubt PH cares if PW tries to claim to be a “peacemaker”. It more likely annoys Kate and KC, who want to claim that for themselves.
I’d think that Charles has bigger things to worry about than Harry’s memoir – OTOH he went bananas over a leaky pen…
Somebody else on this forum (different article) recommended Trevor Noah’s bit on Chuck and the pens. It was hilarious. On youtube ‘King Charles Gets Pi$$y Over Pens.’
I saw that, it was hilarious!
Just watched that, thanks for the tip!
The obsession and fear of the memoir is really growing, you would think with the world watching hyper focused of the circus of a funeral that they would downplay the memoir, but the fear is almost palpable and will only increase interest and boost sales. Everyone will want to know just what they all are so terrified of, because imo it has to be horrific for all the terror it is causing.
Dear BRF, especially Chuck E. Three and Willy D. Pegman,
You cannot be attacked without your attacker having weapons. The more you whine that H&M are attacking you, the more you prove you weaponized your behavior towards them, otherwise, they would have no weapons to attack you with. Nobody is sorry that your behavior is coming back to bite you. Congratulations, you played yourselves.
PS- they aren’t even attacking you, but whatever.
If Meghan has lost her credibility, then why are they crying and throwing up every time she talks? Why don’t they just ignore her?
Exactly
Every time they mention her name, they just give her more publicity. If she is that irrelevant, that discredited, just shut up about her. Like you said above @AmyBee, they’re just doing all the promotion for the Sussexes – for H’s memoir and for M’s podcast.
It rings a bit hypocritical and exploitative to air out your dirty laundry against your family in a tell-all, for-profit book whilst still taking the perks of being part of it, e.g., royal titles they use professionally. They have every right to feel the way they feel and tell who they want but I’m coming at this from the perspective of choosing to cut off relations w/ a parent because of abuse. No way would I air that out or want to profit from it and no way would I want the perks that come with the family name, for example. As cushier as it would make life, having integrity means not only declaring my independence but actually fully exhibiting it.
Your life, your choice. Why are you believing what British media prints?
Having integrity has nothing to do with tolerating the abuse and keeping quiet about it. Have the BRF “called the dogs off”, it’s possible the memoir wouldn’t have happened.
And “not airing dirty laundry” is a very useful tool for abusers to carry on their abuse.
Were your family members airing things and accusing you in public through “sources” in the media? Did your family members allow staff to help someone opposing you in a lawsuit? Did your family members try to humble you in front of millions and try to damage your reputation to prevent you from earning a living? If not, your situation is not really analagous.
“If not, your situation is not really analagous.” Oh my God THIS!!! Love love love it.
Carrie your argument might hold a thimble full of water, if not for the fact that the abuse and attacks are ongoing. Stop acting like this is something that happened long ago and no need to talk about it now. That’s the same argument the anti-CRT racists use by the way. And Harry has ever right to tell his story in book, movie and every other form if he wants too. Like others have said, if they had treated him better they wouldn’t have to be worried. People want to know exactly how this “family” treats their own.
I bet you would feel differently if you and your spouse and your children were the daily fodder of vile media lies that led to constant threats to everything you love. If your entire life was punctuated by lies told to the media because your family made you their fall guy. Harry has a right to tell his own story.
Also, the media tries very hard to convince everyone that the RF is/has been Harry’s target. The truth is that the media is the target and they are deflecting the criticism he levels at them so that people will be outraged on behalf of the RF.
A lot of commenters here have experience with cutting out family members, so your imagining of how it goes isn’t the only take.
My first thought is that if the family you cut off was leaking lies about you to the press, you’d have a different take.
And second, no one is profiting off of the titles. They are his. They are hers. They take the nasty that came with the titles and they can and have use the titles for good and they can use the titles to tell their own side of a story largely told by liars and unnamed anonymous palace sources (I.e., the same family whining about them opening their mouths).
What’s become very clear is a lot of white people who side with the royal family think for some reason Harry and Meghan aren’t entitled to their titles. This reeks of racism and spite and ignorance of the facts.
Harry is in a unique position in that the family into which he was born is a symbol of the country he grew up in and loves and he still takes that seriously. He is doing his best (and a damned fine job of it in my opinion) to navigate the waters between speaking his truth, protecting his little family, and observing the massively historical representation of what he happened to be born in. Nobody in British royal history has ever done what he has done. He has to make decisions about how to respect himself and grow as a person while still remembering his and his childrens’ birthright. Nothing he has said is at odds with this – he has said nothing about the institution, merely its cooperation with the media and how it has impacted his family relations. And his story is his own – it doesn’t belong to the rest of the royals, and so to assume that him publishing a book about it is not being independent of them is incorrect.
Exactly @C. This is not a person merely fleeing an abusive family. This “Family” is an Institution. And I think that’s one of the reasons why the BRF is able to attack Meghan the way they do. They operate in every way like an organization, but they project family. These are mechanisms and protocols, factions and warring staffs (they have STAFFS) all set up to protect an Institution. Not brothers, not fathers and sons, not grandmothers. How are Harry and Meghan different from whistleblowers shedding light on improprieties and corruption within an organization? They certainly don’t move like “family” behind the scenes. They just count on us attaching our own familial definitions to them to their benefit.
@Carrie huge LOL at this: “It rings a bit hypocritical and exploitative to air out your dirty laundry against your family in a tell-all, for-profit book whilst still taking the perks of being part of it, e.g., royal titles they use professionally.”
First of all, airing dirty laundry is absolutely terminology used to cover for abusers. If you don’t want ppl speaking about how badly you’ve treated them, then don’t treat them badly… It’s really pretty simple. You treat ppl badly and then want them to keep it under wraps because it makes you look bad? F that. You say it’s exploitative but how is it exploitative to tell his own life story which includes how he and his family have been treated? And if ppl are willing to pay for it, hey that’s the world we live in. Is it somehow not exploitative for all the media fools to write troves and troves of foolishness about ppl they don’t even know and get paid for it? Give me a break. You say they have the right to feel how the feel and say what they want but it’s clear you don’t mean it.
Also re the titles, look I think the monarchy is bunk, literally ridiculous and should not exist but it does. And no one else in the family is constantly being told to stop commercializing (which they all do so give me a break) and it’s Harry’s birthright and therefore Meghan’s marriage right. Do you denigrate all the ppl who keep their abusive family’s last names even if they loudly speak about what happened? Please. Harry & Meghan are not above criticism but the type of criticism they (esp Meghan) get is so steeped in hypocrisy and double standards that it cannot be taken seriously.
Since they have been, and continue to be, attacked daily without end, why should they allow themselves and their reputations to be globally slandered? Why should they just lay back and take it in perpetuity? It’s not like something that has happened and is over. It’s ongoing and unending.
First off, memoirs from abuse victims can be very powerful when done in the right way, and can give hope to other victims. It’s not “airing dirty laundry.” Encouraging silence from victims only benefits the abuser.
Second, this is a very rich family that has the current head of state of the UK in it and the next head of state and the next. If they are racist and abusive behind closed doors, I think people should know that. I think people should know why Meghan was not allowed to get help when she was suicidal, considering William and Kate are so “pro mental health.” and so on.
Finally, they use their titles bc that’s how people know them. If they drop the titles, they’re still Harry and Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, which I imagine will be equally triggering for people.
I’m fully Team Sussex but…no. They didn’t “come up with” Mountbatten-Windsor. That name was established after Elizabeth took the throne as a compromise with Philip. Starting with Maleline great-grandchildren not directly in line for the throne, that what be the last name.
It turned out that it will only apply to Harry’s and, eventually, Edward’s son’s kids in this generation. I think though that Louise uses Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and some of the kids and grandkids used that name to sign their marriage licenses.
I never once said they “came up” with Mountbatten-Windsor?? Archie and Lili are both already known as Mountbatten-Windsor.
ETA never mind I think you were responding to the comment below mine.
Ok @carrie and all other gIvE uP tHeiR TiTLeS types:
What is Harry’s last name?
What is Megan’s married name?
If he’s no longer Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, then he’s Harry… What?
If she’s not Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, then she’s Mrs Meghan… What?
That title IS HIS NAME. He was born Prince Harry. They scrambled to give him a fake last name “Wales” in the military.
That’s why pulling his security was such a shocking move.
That’s why it’s bullshit that Archie and Lili weren’t given titles at birth like the Cambridge kids so M&H had to cook up “Mountbatten-Windsor” to save the RF looking like asses with just “Archie Harrison” on a birth certificate.
Ughhh… Stop projecting based on your personal experiences. Unless you grew up royal too.
We don’t know. We can’t know. We only know what Meghan tells us bc Harry was/is still learning to see the outside world, outside the RF bubble he grew up in.
I can’t WAIT for his second book. The one he writes from the perspective of a normal person who grew up indoctrinated that relatives are assigned an order of importance at birth. That nothing you do with your life matters and you’ve got to eat a shit sandwich if that’s what your dad, the king, decides. And if you say no thanks, well, hOw dArE yOu and whole country will hate you.
Harry was born Prince Henry of Wales. He always used the name Harry Wales from nursery school on. It wasn’t a fake name, nor invented for the military. Aristocrats also use their first name with their title name in place of their surname. Usually they will use both eg David Armstrong-jones as well as David Snowdon and David Linley but the title name is the one they use the most.
The Royal family’s surname is Windsor. Philip wanted to change it to the house of Edinburgh and Windsor but the Queen, along with the politicians, refused. Philip allegedly was so upset about it, he left her, and that’s why their marriage ended. (In private. In public they pretended to still be together.)
Later to please Philip, The Queen decreed that all of her descendants who don’t have the title prince or princess should use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan and Harry didn’t invent that name.
Princess Anne broke the rules by putting Mountbatten Windsor on her marriage certificate instead of Windsor.
Harry was just giving Archie and Lilly their correct surname on their birth certificates.
Then why do they all have books published? Every single Royal has biography authorized or unauthorized that has been published. How is it ok someone as racist and hateful spewing lies and conspiracy theories about the Sussex’s is ok to write an authorized biography with the QC but not ok for PH to have a ghost writer to publish his own with the signing bonus going to charity? Does anyone ask where the money for all these other biographies goes? Seriously this is getting tiring and racist trash constantly coming after the Sussex’s is revolting.
Cessily, thank you, this is what I was thinking. So Chuck gets to tell his biographer about how terrible his parents were at parenting, but Harry isn’t allowed to write a memoir about the people who have helped him to become the man he is today? What hogwash.
Carrie, I suspect you only threw your comment out here to get responses. Well, you got that. Happy?
Thank you @carrie for your narrow small minded view. Send us a message when your family tries to destroy you and your children on a daily basis in every media outlet available to them.if Harry wants to write a book about his life, he has every right to . It’s his life him being born a prince shouldn’t change him being able to write about it. God know every other media hack in the uk is using his and Meghan name for profit and the truth be dammed
Oh For God’s sake. It’s not like Harry and/or Meghan are the first HRH’s who have written books FOR PROFIT, who have “cashed in” on their royal status. You people are EXHAUSTING! From King InkyFingers to the late Queen, they have all used their royal status to sell cookies, gin, jam, honey, etc. Royal fringe relatives even use that connection to sell Chinese milk.
“You own everything that happened to you. Tell your stories. If people wanted you to write warmly about them, they should have behaved better.”
Anne Lamott, Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life
Carrie – Please explain to this American how this couple have any “perks” associated with Harry’s birthright and Meghan’s choosing to use a married name that incorporates reference to her husband? You are implying there’s monetary value associated with British titles, but I’m telling you that I’ll be buying Harry’s book to learn about how he set up Sentebale and Invictus Games. Because that’s what’s intriguing to me and I’m betting they will be in the book.
The rest of your missive is not worth addressing because it is pure conjecture on your part. You are assuming there will something in there that’s damaging to Harry’s family. I’m not.
Carrie this is British media propaganda, that Harry is airing dirty laundry and writing a tell all book. We won’t know until it’s published if that’s what he’s doing.
I do agree that Harry has a right to his own story and given the ongoing attacks I’d say he has every right to air that dirty laundry.
If he had been released from the family with any kind of integrity, well wishes and a cease fire then maybe I’d feel differently
Actually, Sykes’ article is kind of a fun read in its entirety. His snark is ladled on everyone involved, but he saved the best of it for CIII, and seems largely sympathetic to Harry, which is sort of nice? I do not love how he tosses off that Meghan has been discredited in the UK media, so they don’t worry about whatever **she** says. Well, duh, Tom, you’ve been a very significant part of that discrediting. I’m so sick of how they minimize and dehumanize her at every turn.
Meghan is not hardly discredited and he knows it. Tom Sycophant is as big a douchebag as every other Royal gossiper except Omid. And lol, how they hang on every word coming from Meghan’s mouth. Tell me again why the UK press counted how many words in her Cut article and how many times she used “I” in her speech? Who does that if she’s been discredited?
Some idiot on twitter was counting how many times she blinked at the Queen’s procession. These people need serious mental help.
One tiny little 3-letter word: why?
One would think with all the responsibilities that “the family” has that they would not be obsess with a benign book.
When “the family ” had total control over Harry, he was not allowed to fill in the blanks.
He is no longer under their thumb, nor their responsibility, yet agan they want to dictate how he process his emotions, his thoughts.
What they are clamouring for is an advance copy to further dictate what he wrote and how it would reflect upon them.
The only similarity to this absolute nonsense was the divorce of Harry’s parents, the media situation intensified a painful life experience.
Once more “they family” is repeating his reaction to his son. One in which his first wife won the media war, and is now vindicated.
Just maybe the son is aware of the repetition in behaviour and want no part in it as he realizes that there was no lessons learned from that divorce.
Who needs media attention on some one else’s terms?
That is why it is important to publish this book in its original format.
I suspect that the deserving individuals will have an advance copy, the others no so.
No one has the right to take away another person’s agency to hand it over to unscrupulous media companies as a means of control. That’s vile behaviour.
In terms of Meghan, it is wonderful that they declare victory, I hope the media and their minions retreat to their holes.
The rate-of-return on investing on Megan’s ideas is high, Spotify will break even and draw a profit before the end of the 10 recordings. Profit margin will grow by the airing of fifth episode matter what the bots say.
Bots and underfunded polling serves one purpose – manufacturing consent by tapping in on what is necessary for confirmation bias. Chomsky identified this since the 1980s.
The media is always the only winner,in these situations, but their pickings are small without Harry and Meghan.
Herein lies their (the media) problem.
Edited
* no matter what the bots say.
Oh I hope they ARE worried about the memoir. I hope Chuck is losing so much sleep he nods off during the next big pen ceremony and splooges ink all over his face.
We can tell by the incessant whining…
Closets full of secrets? Nah. The RF has cemeteries full of secrets by now, Chuck undoubtedly has graveyards full. Which ones are the King worried about his beloved son spilling? Must be several things that would destabilize the monarchy. Which as we’ve seen, is already shaky what with the new King fighting unprovoked wars with ink pens…
Not yanking the Sussex kids’ HRHs would be an effective bargaining chip Chuck. Too late and too bad about the BM. Pandora’s box. But unlike the RF, the Sussexes can sue them into oblivion for their malicious lies.
Here’s the fascinating thing: One line says everything about how the institution treats the married-ins and how exceptional Harry is in that regard. Everyone “hates” Meghan so who cares what she thinks. Why would any decent spouse let alone a good husband like Harry be okay with that? They truly think they matter more than his wife.
Why can’t anyone ever list the supposed inaccuracies in Meghan’s interview? Ever? Ever ever?
Because everything they thought was inaccurate is coming true, LOL. Like the whole discussion about the titles. People willfully misinterpreted what she said when she clearly said there was discussion about changing the titles when Charles was king.
And look where we are now.
The one thing that I do see people keep harping on, which is stupid, is when Meghan said something about not having a relationship with Samantha or growing up as an only child or something and people were like BUT LOOK! She was photographed with Samantha once at the age of 20!! LIAR! and its like……that’s not disproving anything she said.
and then people said the invisible contract part was a lie except…..its definitely not as we all know, LOL.
Basically I think people are just taking anything she said that wasn’t favorable to the press or the Firm and saying it was a lie. It’s stupid.
The other thing they insist on braying about is her telling Oprah that they got married three days before the official televised ceremony. They are determined to believe that she’s lying, because the ceremony wasn’t “legal” since it was the two of them and ABC, without witnesses. The idea of H&M wanting to share private vows between the two of them, is such a foreign concept to the haters apparently. H&M wanted something in the midst of that huge media spectacle that was theirs alone. It was special enough that the vows were printed and hung in their bedroom, just for them. Should she have used a term other than “we got married?” Maybe, but her words said what they intended to say – that the tiny ceremony in the garden is what they consider to be their real wedding day. Who has the right to criticize them for that? People love the idea of renewing vows, why is it so hard to accept private vows beforehand? They gave the entire world what it wanted three days later, and no one should be complaining, but they refuse to let it go.
My complaint is that ABC didn’t defend them when she announced it and he was then questioned about it. Simply saying that they wanted a private ceremony in their garden, and that it’s not unheard of to exchange private vows, would have been sufficient. Instead, he waffled back and forth and made it worse, and the haters pounced. It’s just one more example of otherizing and dehumanizing Meg, and making it look like she controls Harry and he has no say about anything. I’m. So. Tired. Of. These. Idiots. Harry and Meg owe them nothing going forward.
If reports about the rise in republican sentiment in the UK are true then I do think KC has every right to be worried. I think the possibility of the UK becoming a republic at the end of his reign are high. At the same time, KC should have thought about how he treated Harry if he was concerned about the monarchy. KC and William brought this all on themselves. What will be even funnier to me is if the memoir barely mentions either of them.
It never stops, this level of abuse has gone up to another height. I know it was bad before they left but my god I feel like these people have hit an all time high. Harry was so right in the me you can’t see series, they won’t stop until she is dead. How god awful are these people, the firm , the Windsors and the British media and the public that are actively partaking on first destroying and then killing Meghan. Does an of these people see her as a human? I won’t lie, reading this has left me shaking and crying, I needed a moment to compose myself. I don’t even know Harry and Meghan and I feel this to my soul and heart , I can’t even imagine what being in that country among Satan children is doing to her and Harry mental health and they can’t even hold their children at this time to bring them some kind of comfort or peace . Lord protect them both and take them back home safely. I am so grateful that they at least have each other.
Anne Lamott said it best: “You own everything that happened to you. Tell your stories. If people wanted you to write warmly about them, they should have behaved better.”
Exactly. Well put.
I thought of the exact same thing, and posted it upthread before I reached this point!
It is 100 percent airing dirty laundry when it is about personal, familial arguments.
They haven’t alleged abuse, so his memoir isnt saving anyone from that. Theyve shared familial squabbles and disagreements that led to it being a toxic work/living environment for them. But they were free to leave, as they have.
Airing your family out like in the Oprah interview came across spiteful and stooping to a level that seems beneath them. When they go low, go low back? It feels wrong when it’s family and about family. Maybe none here relate but I am someone who loaths the social media gen of sharing yourself and your trauma for content for personal gain. It’s seems gauche…and, well, unroyal.
To answer just one assumption made, no I would not feel differently if I were being smeared publicly by family. That is exactly what happened but it’s a losing battle when you’re battling family, imo. I believe in taking the high road, hence the lone road. You sacrifice revenge/justice for forgiveness, peace of mind and self reliance.
First of all, we have no idea what will be in this book, so I think you are just assuming things.
Second…a lot of what they did is professional and emotional abuse. It is the same abuse they put Diana through. If they were really so free to leave, why were they being subject to character assassinations and media hit pieces after they did so, even before the Oprah interview?
They were the subject of smears and lies that were actually endangering them. The entire family had leaks and tabloids at their fingers. The Oprah interview was meant to be a statement- and it was. It was the one time they would respond to these allegations and explain what happened. You’ll notice they talk about their feelings since but have never talked about a lot of those points ever again. You cannot say their actions are trashy in wanting to correct a record that their own relatives have corrupted. By that token every person trying to clear their name is wrong.
It’s funny you mention being unroyal. The royals have used their status to steal and grift. They’ve sold all sorts of distasteful things with their names and status, and are corrupted beyond belief. One of the queen’s children is a rapist. Most of them have physically abused their staff. A few of them have also done tell-all tv interviews. Why is Harry so unroyal by comparison?
They are not battling anyone. They’re living their lives. It’s the others who are battling them, and are demanding revenge. But that is a losing battle.
Also, you seem to not be comprehending that your family example is not the same as this. When your family is a head of state with all the powers accompanying it (including the power to malign and endanger, internationally and publicly, through every level of society) then you can criticize.
So in your view if someone treats your poorly, and I don’t mean snubs you at Thanksgiving dinner, doesn’t invite you to girls night out, but actively ignores your cries for help to you feel suicidal to not be “gauche” you should never speak about it? This is how abuse becomes generational which is exactly what Harry was speaking about. Embarrassment is so low down on the list of concerns when you are dealing with racism, misogyny, lies, and reputational damage. Also, they aren’t sharing it for personal gain they are sharing it to set the record straight about the numerous lies about them. Maybe its easy for you, but this “family” actively set out to make sure that H&M were believed to be liars, and trouble makers and engineered events so that they would beholden to them financially, how is that not spiteful and gauche? I will not understand this idea that because Harry and Meghan didn’t literally lose their lives, everything else they went through should just be ignored and swept under the rug. I have an aunt just like that, yeah your ex husband used to beat you unconscious in front of your kids, but you’re divorced now why speak about that “unpleasantness”.
“Airing your family out”=saying you and your brother have “space” and you are working on your relationship with your father, your grandmother and grandfather were great, Kate was a nice person who apologized for making someone cry? The problem is they aren’t just a family (as they claim themselves). They are part of a public institution being supported by public funds. Racism, misogyny, abuse, etc. in something publicly funded and supported should absolutely be exposed. However, the majority of the racism and misogyny discussed on Oprah involved the tabloids and their lies. You are buying into the tabloid’s deflection to make it all about the RF. The same tabloids that whine that H&M want to be private because they don’t want to be phone tapped and to have people fly drones over their house for pictures.
I’d be curious to know how you feel about Diana’s interview, where she told the world what was really going on in her marriage. An interview that followed years of Charles and his camp painting her as mentally ill, emotionally unstable, and as a liar.
How do you feel about Charles admitting to Jonathan Dimbelby in an interview that he was unfaithful to Diana and never loved her? He did get some stick for that, but nothing compared to the backlash Diana received.
You cannot compare how you chose to deal with your situation to the abuse and attack and vilification Harry and Meg received, and are still receiving from an institution and its media mouthpieces. I think you have no liking for the Sussexes and have come into this space simply to create controversy.
Carrie – who could have guessed your family values rant would require so required so many words? And what does “unroyal” even mean? I’d ask you to clarify, but I’m not sure I could wade through the ensuing barrage of spittle and wounded invective.
Re: your accusation about the profit motive of Harry and Meghan in the Oprah interview is a smear against them. As they made clear at the beginning of the interview, neither Harry or Meghan made any money off the interview. Oprah made money. CBS made money. Whatever media company aired it globally probably made money. But not the couple you accuse. You sound like a bridge troll.
@Carrie: Gaslighting is abuse. Refusing to help someone struggling with suicidal ideation is abuse. Emotional abuse doesn’t leave physical scars, but it’s still abuse.
And when you’re wrote “unroyal,” you misspelled “Black.”
Why don’t you have any disgust for the “unroyal” behavior of middle class Kate making Meghan cry at her own wedding planning dress fittings?
The thing is the slamming of Meghan did not start with Oprah. It started when Harry and Meghan were first seen together. Some did not want it to be “for real” with comments about it being a short term relationship. Then some actively (in the media) started disparaging Meghan and this continued from then on. Some wanted the Sussexes to “stop the wedding” so she could leave and visit her father. It got worse. NO, it was not the Oprah interview. The Oprah interview was an outcome of the constant bashing. Meghan was not allowed to get her side out about the crying story. But she did at the interview.
This is a bit obvious but I am going to say it anyway… I peeked on Amazon to see if there is any mention of his book and the sheer number of biographies written ABOUT this man with pictures from even his teen years. The movies, movie biographies, Lifetime Movies. BUT he dares to write his OWN story and it is sacrilege. Penny Juror, Crazy Angela Levine all of them have gotten their pound of flesh writing about him but they are helping the Royals throw a fit that he would dare to say his own words. Harry I sincerely hope you write 10 books. I will buy every last one of them
Mind blowing. So Charles thought he could treat him like garbage and no roosters would come? He really isn’t a very bright man. We may never see a King William. Good riddance. They are a living and breathing soap opera for the Island. A den of vipers throwing each other under busses to keep negative stories out of the press. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry never returns.
i wonder if any of the BRF that reside in the UK or any of their minions have figured out that they look bad either way. surely someone understands that the shit that has gone down since before QEII kicked and everything since has proved some of the rightly critical things that H&M have said in the eyes of many people. so say he drops a bombshell or two. he’ll be believed. and if they hardly get mentioned, they also lose because they said the quiet part out loud.
Chucklefuck is coasting on the good will of his people because *they* lost their queen. that won’t last. it’s pretty obvious that PW isn’t the only spoiled brat in that family.
💯 the spoiled brat did not fall far from the spoiled brat tree so to speak. Prince William is his father’s son …any genes he got from Diana were snatched back years ago
Hmmph “family of origin.” The use of this phrase may not necessarily be negative, but given that this is the rota speaking, it feels like an intentionally exclusionary way to distinguish Harry’s immediate family with Meghan and their children from his other relatives. But I concede I am in the habit of thinking the worst of these publications, probably because they never let me down!
Charles could not have been bothered to the daily slamming of Harry and Meghan in the Media. Even during the mourning time. He cannot play “victim.” imo
Well, love the free publicity that Harry’s book is getting. People who are now paying attention globally to how CIIIPO, Fails&Wails and the bm are treating H&M include more than who was following the UK circus before TQ’s death. Congratulations, to the brf. You have now proved everything that H&M said in the Oprah interview. H’s book sales just went up.
The tabloids/bm are going to be the real losers when Harry’s book comes out. They know that. Let’s see how they handle what could well be an expose by Harry how the tabloids/bm work. How they lie to make a buck. Yes, I’m sure they’re not happy about that at all.