The Sussexes & Waleses ‘truce’ will not hold unless there’s ‘a shift in attitudes’

I’ve seen some comments where people suggest that King Charles III and Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, are actually realizing that they need the charismatic Sussexes around, and that this tension with Harry and Meghan is bad for the family. I feel like those comments are wildly off the mark. The new king is happier with the Sussexes gone, permanently. He has made it clear that he wants Meghan and Harry to f–k off back to America. William, meanwhile, is only using the Sussexes’ proximity to make himself look good in the short-term and to try to control them and bully them like the old days. To assume that William and Charles understand how bad they look internationally is to assume that A) they’re smart enough to understand any of that and B) they care about anything other than their racist, nativist, parochial domestic audience. But to hear the royal commentators tell it, they believe that there will be no peace within the family because… of Harry’s memoir.
The ‘temporary truce’ between Prince William and Prince Harry may not survive after the Queen’s funeral ‘unless there was a major shift in attitudes’, it was claimed today.
The brothers put on a show of solidarity when they and their wives went together to meet crowds at Windsor Castle on Saturday. There are also rumours they could attend other events together this week and may even walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin at her funeral next Monday.
But royal sources told the Mirror’s Russell Myers that this is a ‘temporary truce’, especially while Meghan continues with her Spotify podcast and Harry intends to publish his memoirs.
One insider said: ‘It was a single act of compassion due to extraordinary circumstances. Everyone is grieving and anything else right now pales into insignificance. Whether this could be a catalyst to anything more… well, I would find that exceedingly hard to believe unless there was a major shift in attitudes.’
The Sun reports an insider as saying: ‘We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side by side. Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist. But the flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families in that moment.’
A royal source told the Mirror: ‘We must remember that amid the intense grief of a nation there is, at its heart, a family in mourning. It is undeniable that there are certain factions within the family. However, it was the Prince of Wales’s firmly held belief that the passing of his grandmother should be a period of togetherness. That said, there remains a great sense of distrust in the air and for that to dissipate there needs to be some major reconciliation on the part of those making the most noise. Until that is forthcoming, then there may be little point taking things any further.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“Unless there was a major shift in attitudes…” I know Myers is referencing Harry and Meghan “shifting their attitudes” away from canceling a popular podcast and being in breach of contract for Harry’s memoir. But I also think Myers is sort of obliquely referencing the fact that there is no real change between the two couples, the new Waleses and the Sussexes. It is still as Omid Scobie said: William wants an apology (bizarre) and Harry wants accountability for how he was treated and how his wife was treated. And how they’re still being treated by this trash family. There’s no fundamental change. The point is that there is a temporary truce, they’ll pay respect to QEII and then Harry and Meghan are getting the hell out of that f–king catastrophe.
Also: why is Meghan’s cute podcast some huge line in the sand which could destroy the Windsors? Jeez. Meghan must be silenced, I guess that’s the point.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III at the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.,Image: 721936686, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Charles looks evil and smug in the photo.
Yikes you’re right. And craven.
That last picture of Chuck is up there with the very best, including the Brad crazy-eyes-in-the car photo.
He looks like a villain sitting on that throne.
He needs the Game Of Thrones one. More suitable for this family.
Ugh. My first thought: “It’s good to be the king!” —Mel Brooks “The History Of The World, Pt. 1
He looks half drunk. Slouched down in the chair.
Drunk with power. Otherwise he is just a sniveling, petty, little weasel who doesn’t have the power or the will to take his eldest son out behind the shed. PoWails doesn’t deserve an apology, in this lifetime or the next.
As for the RR’s they can write all of this utter garbage they want, it doesn’t change the facts. They can all F-off.
That expression says: “…Aaahhh, finally…”
Say, is that the same chair that Kevin Spacey and whatever pedophile-friendly woman sat on? If so, that’s a good look, Charles.
A “single act of compassion” – presumably the “insider” means, the RF (whichever one it really was) contacting the Sussexes at the last minute and offering them the big opportunity to appear in public? More like, an act of compassion by the Sussexes to give Charles and Will’s PR a boost. I’m sure it felt like penance for Harry and especially Meghan to get in that car with the Cambridges.
Agree. I don’t believe KC or PW came up with the idea. They must have somewhere tucked away some aide with a little bit of sense who realized the optics.
…and then said aide quickly leaked to the press how MAGNANNNNNNIMOUS Willie was for inviting them. Oh Willie the calm peacemaker (as if)
@ equality, I still firmly believe that Harry and Meghan had intended to do the walk but were forced to do it with his backstabbing brother and his vile and vindictive wife. The ONLY reason that the Wails were there was due to the demands from Charles. And Charles has needed a dose of excellent PR since he has been a fumbling idiot of a king since his first day.
@Equality: ” I don’t believe KC or PW came up with the idea. They must have somewhere tucked away some aide with a little bit of sense who realized the optics.”
^^ Exactly @Equality. I believe it was Will/KP’s new p.r. guy who suggested Will ask the Sussexes purely for the optics, and then all the take credit. I forget his name, but he used to work for a media company in the U.S.
^^ typo: I meant “take all the credit…”
I agree with everything you said Kaiser . Why the f would Harry and Meghan want to live among those racist assholes? I am praying for Harry and Meghan to get home safe and sound as soon as possible. The Windsors can all go f themselves
The good thing is Archetypes is already done with production etc, what remains is just airing of the episodes. The good thing is the memoir is now already done, passed al the legal stuff and ready to go. Nothing to see here friends. The BRF, BM, RR and all the minions can continue to dream and foam at the mouth about the memoir and Archetypes, nothing needs nor will be changed. Good times ahead friends, take heart.
^^ Yep, that’s part of what I love about the Sussexes. They always, always come prepared. They pick savvy, accomplished advisers and they are so thoughtful in their choices. They complete the work before dropping half-baked wannabe ideas for publicity sake. M&H genuinely care about other human beings.
The royal family: the biggest victims on the planet, without a voice. So sad! Just a $91 billion brand, castles, jets, long summer holidays, a work schedule of about a month a year, jewels, servants, and multiple vacation homes.
Exactly 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
And the entire british press (basically) on speed dial, so the royal sources can always get their stories out.
LOL
The poor saps and their billion dollar selfless service have no voice.
I laugh at people who believe the royal con.
The podcast needs to be cancelled for the same reason they are banging their drum about the memoir, and are presumably gnashing teeth about 10 -15 tweets about the Sussexes mistreatment going viral in the past week. If Meghan and Harry speak for themselves we can’t create, control, and direct the narrative. They don’t want people to see Meghan as a nuanced, engaged, funny, and kind individual, and they definitely don’t want Harry pointing out how the sausage is made.
And how the well-known people appearing on the podcast are interacting with Meghan and saying how nice she is. That is killing the RR narrative that all of “Hollywood” is over her.
Oprah’s question, “were you silent, or were you silenced?” continues to ring that bell. They do NOT want Meghan talking, at all. Everything she says, no matter how benign or even diplomatic is recast as an ATTACK on the BRF (at least the Queen can no longer be victimized by the Sussexes 🙄). While this article is full of horsesh!t, I hope one thing is true — that nothing we’ve seen constitutes a basis for reconciliation. I know they mean for their reader base to immediately go to, “Harry and Meghan need to make all the attitude changes, breach all their contracts, apologize to poor Bulliam and KKKHate,” but it is interesting that they left it open for us to agree that attitude changes are called for and need to be taken up by the BRF. Never happen.
It’s mainly bc those are revenue streams for H&M and with them being completely financially independent, they have nothing to entice them with. They can’t stand not having control.
Bingo. They don’t want her using her voice and telling her story, AND they also just don’t want people liking her. She’s good on her podcast. She’s funny and warm and intelligent. they don’t want people seeing that.
@ Becks1, they seem to keep forget that Meghan has all of her receipts and does not have an NDA to bind her lips. They had better tread lightly as Meghan could certainly write a tell-all and their house of lies would come crashing down on top of them…..
They would deserve every bit of black-lash for it too.
A single act of “compassion”? No, it was completely a CYA move by the monarchy because smearing Meghan hours after Elizabeth’s death in front of a global audience didn’t exactly look good for them or the UK. Charles and William were fighting to claim credit because they saw how badly the stories of Meghan being shut out were received.
They want that podcast cancelled because it has too much global reach. I’m not sure even Meghan or Spotify thought that it would do *this* well.
So basically an entire article written to remind Harry and Meghan that William and Kate still have it out for them, except they are stymied right now with all that mourning stuff and national attention and so on and so forth. But in general, there’s still more crap headed their way, courtesy of the new Prince and Princess of Wails.
Okay, what truce? Since the minute it was announced the Queen was dying they have been leaking about how nobody wants Meghan around, trying to humiliate Harry, and bitching about anything they do. So exactly what they do every day. Truce must have a very different meaning for the BM that what I was taught.
What is wanted by Charles, Wiliam, Kate, and the rest of the family is to avoid any consequence for the actions of treating Harry and his wife like whipping stones. Their view is that Harry just needed to accept his treatment. So now that is being treated like an attitude problem when they know good and well they went out of their way to diminish Harry. If they wanted Harry to write warmly about them, they should have treated him better. These people f*cked around, now they can find out.
My wish for Harry and Meghan is to cut off the BRF completely, act like they don’t exist and become even more successful in their various endeavors!
I agree @Jean! Even though being a Prince is his birthright, my fantasy is that Harry says “I’m Harry Mountbatten-Windsor now. You can remove me from the line of succession.” He just walks away from the titles and everything and should just become his own man, protect his family and leaves the rest. Let his blood relations expose themselves by being petty and fighting while he’s out there living his best life.
It’s clear this truce is only for the funeral and that’s it. Harry looked like he didn’t want to be around W&K at all on Saturday.
The King and PoW are fine with the situation as it has been since Harry and Meghan left and the death of the Queen changes nothing. It was Charles making all the decisions regarding Harry and Meghan behind the scenes not the Queen. Plus, the calls for William and Harry to reconcile or for him to be brought back into the fold are coming from the press not the Palace. The press has realized that with the Queen gone, there are no stars in the family and that’s why they want Harry back.
Plus, the calls for William and Harry to reconcile or for him to be brought back into the fold are coming from the press not the Palace.”
EXACTLY on point.
@Amy Bee Agreed. The tabloid press want to keep the status quo – but it is ever shifting away: the stars of the RF have a created a successful life overseas and speak for themselves very well. Additionally, Scobie’s successful Yahoo column will spur others to do the same. The press sycophants will continue their relationships with members of the RF, of course, but they are not alone in the waters. Change is happening.
All of the above.
The palace has no need for Harry or the Wessex’snor any other minor royal. It is the media that desperately need Harry to return so they can profit.
Lol at them acting like the animosity only goes one way and Harry and Meghan aren’t pissed off too. I guess people anointed by god can never ever be in the wrong huh?
Anything Meghan does will be criticized, because she’s actually DOING something, vs others in the family who…do not.
I can’t imagine there will ever be an actual truce, you can’t undo some of the things that have been said and done, but I just hope H&M can go back to CA and leave peacefully, without the family attacking them all the time.
“Major reconciliation on the part of those making the most noise”. So Will and Charles are going to apologize for the hundreds of thousands of leaky “sources” vilifying H&M? And the RR’s are going to apologize for lying?
equality, that’s what I thought was really interesting. We all know the ones making the most noise is the bm and brf. What’s more to the point is that globally people know this, too.
Abusers like to bait people into losing their cool so that they will look hotheaded and vulnerable. They’ve been doing this to Harry & Meghan for years now. As long as Harry & Meghan stay dignified and refuse to be baited while in England, they’re going to win this public trial. It’s becoming more apparent to many more people that Charles, the RF, and pro-royal media have been petty, abusive and manipulative.
They view the Sussexes going the path of globally popular celebrity philanthropists and establishing successful, high profile public facing businesses as a direct threat to their position as the elite of the elite who are more socially important and deserve to be more popular than they are. The fact that the Sussexes are thriving and becoming billionaires independent of the firm is in itself an ongoing insult to the hierarchy and rules of the game. It undermines their pretensions and the social rules of that insignificant little island, and they feel it.
This is so true…The Royal Family is supposed to be the philanthropic, charismatic billionaires the UK needs as figureheads for their government. I mean, that’s the value they add, right?
Meghan and Harry continually show us that the royals want nothing to do with philanthropy and active engagement in anything other than high society. Seeing the commoner is a field trip for them. So when a book comes out, a podcast is released, donations are made, puppies and chickens are adopted, etc…it just shows how little the “working royals” do. The ROI just isn’t there…but they’re worth billions and the UK taxpayers are still providing them with millions.
The so-called “truce” is a stopgap measure. Once this absurdly drawn-out spectacle is finished, I believe Harry and Meghan will only return for philanthropic reasons that have little to nothing to do with the firm.
Yes, this is why the media is pushing the reconciliation story. They are panicking because they know that after Meghan and Harry go back to CA, it will likely be years and years before we see them again in the same place as the RF.
I hope that you are both right. I do not think that Harry and Megan should return for KCIII coronation as well as just keeping a low profile when they are in Britain. Simply come with their children as they please and conduct business with their charities.
We should also note that as soon as the lease for FC is up, Charles will revoke the lease. Petty is what drives this man. If that’s the case they should be reimbursed for the renovations.
Until the rags there stop the racist harassment and bullying attacks on Meghan nothing has changed. This week has been unbelievably exhausting with the manic articles and leaks from “sources close to” , they are briefing against Meghan and Harry even using their children with the eyes of the world watching. It isn’t a good look when a Kennedy (Maria Shriver) shames you on how you are treating family members. The royals are showing the world just how petty and vindictive they are. They couldn’t even stop their hate campaign to get through the funeral.
I don’t know if Charles and William realize how bad this feud looks and that they need the Sussexes. But I do think someone on their team realizes that, that’s why we had the joint walkabout, that’s why Harry is now allowed to wear his uniform, etc. these things aren’t happening in a vacuum or bc they are a loving family, these things are PR which tells me that someone is realizing how petty the Windsors look.
Do I think that means that this is a long term thing? No, not at all. But I am circling back to those stories about how William NEEDS Harry for his reign, William NEEDS Harry back in the fold by that point. Maybe that was just because someone knew that if Harry is still in California when William becomes king, his #1 objective will be continuing to smear and destroy the Sussexes and its just a really bad look.
@Becks1 – Agree with you this all PR people and the UK press.
If William has not “destroyed the Sussexes” by the time he comes tp the throne. he will never be able to do it.
He been trying for four years and has failed. How is 10-15 years more going to make a difference? Two words: IT WON’T
By the time William becomes king (if ever) he’ll have his children to provide the “glamour.”
Twitter was flooded with pictures of harry in his suit, surrounded by the other royals in uniforms, with people saying it only made him stand out, and he looks like the real king surrounded by toy soldiers – as he was the only real soldier who served, the others just have honorary ranks. That’s probably why he’s been given permission to wear a uniform. They don’t want a repeat of what happened last time.
That’s exactly why he’s been given permission ( at least in my opinion. Alas, they do not include me in these discussions, but I can tell you they would be better off if they did, LOL). And that’s why I said this is about PR. Charles didn’t suddenly realize “hey this is mean and petty on my part” – someone said to him, uhhhh, sir……this is not going over well. So there is “someone” over there who is aware that the reign of KCIII is off to a bumpy start.
I also believe they do not want H&M back. All this talk of H coming back to the fold blah blah is coming from RRs who can see what W&C can’t or refuse to see. They need H (&M) more they H&M need them.
I think that deep down Bullyiam knows he desperately needs Harry as he is inept and incompetent to become king. He had always planned on Harry to be at his side, doing the actual work as well as scapegoat, as well as the rest of the family. I believe that this is one of the many reasons the reasons that Bullyiam cannot and will not forgive him.
Charles has Anne as advisor and by his side, William wants the same in addition to scapegoating and piling all the monarch’s work on Harry.
Charles looks like a despicable human being. William is an entitled oaf and Kate looks haggard. Lawd get the Sussexes the hell out of there. That family gives bad juju.
Right? They just make my skin crawl with some of their expressions.
Meghan was part of their cult for 18 months. They have no say in how she lives her life, what she does, or what she says. She has signed no NDAs. She is NOT their runaway slave. Harry is not their runaway slave. They need to mind how they speak about the Sussexes, telling them what they can and can’t do. The royals and the ratchet press need to stop acting like Harry and Meghan are Mr. and Mrs Dred Scott in the 1850s. There’s no Fugitive Slave Law in existence. Are they suggesting that a fugitive slave law exists implicitly in the royal family? Do they really think this is a good look? This is getting so, so uncomfortable to watch.
The Sussexes need time to pass as quickly as possible. Maybe they should just appear in the UK over Zoom for the next few years.
Maybe that is why they want them back to get NDA’s signed? It wouldn’t surprise me they are truly that ridiculous.
Interesting that a simple, awkward walkabout for honoring the queen’s memory is constantly being framed as an action of magnanimity toward H&M. They really need to get out of there as soon as this is over.
Did I miss Meghan’s “Abolish the Monarchy “Podcast or something?
WTF are they talking about? Have they even listened to it?
For that, I’d upgrade to spotify premium 😂😂😂
Everything she does is a problem to their target audience. If she went back to acting, they’d be mad. If she pivoted to business ventures, they’d be mad. If she entered politics, they’d be mad. Every day that she draws breath is for some baffling reason a threat to them, which I really think is less ideological and more practical at the dissemination level, honestly.
After watching all of this in the British media, seeing the reactions on twitter, etc., I personally feel like none of these “official” British pundits (journos, rota, authors, etc) actually feel or think a lot of the things they’re saying genuinely. There’s a video going around on Twitter of a journalist or author from the UK who’s doing a panel for a book or something and she explains in pretty great detail how an editor from the Sun called her to ask that she write a hit piece on Meghan, including giving her angles she could take etc. She refused out of journalistic integrity (they were literally asking her to tell lies) but it reveals that this machine is about money, pure and simple. The commentators are just getting their share of the profits from all of this at the expense of their integrity and Meghan and Harry’s safety.
The Sussex content gets huge amounts of attention from all sides, attention translates to eyes, and eyes translate to clicks, which all filters down into advertising money. This is all because Meghan and Harry as a brand, as a topic, are immensely profitable. Controversy and chaos generate interest, so in my opinion there’s very little genuine feeling or emotion about them specifically at this point and it’s more that hateful commentary of their brand is like an addiction to their audience, which is simply most profitable.
M&H were supposed to be the villains in this drama but weren’t willing to play the part. Margaret was that for Elizabeth. Andrew and Edward were that for Charles although Charles didn’t understand the assignment and made himself a villain. I guess the RF wanted to get things back on track with that character arc with Harry but it took an outsider (Meghan) for him to see how he was being played. Every time M&H go back, it’s a reminder of why they left. They would just have lie after lie made up about them and for what? So they can be silent about it all, not have security and not have control over their money or family? If the concern is that there aren’t enough royals to fulfill their obligations, they have a pretty big family tree to pull from. I think the biggest need for M&H to be around is to save C&C and W&K from being the tabloid fodder.
There is a clip of Russell Myers speaking calvarly on the future of Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
He predicted that Archie will become a black cab driver.
Yet he is the one who is speaking on this “truce”.
What can one infer from this, if anything?
A threat, a promise, attempted mind fcuk desperation and/or hopeless rage??????
Or similar to Kay’s item another demand.
There is this sinking feeling on someone’s part that Harry no longer need nor seek their approval.
What is on display is the intolerance of his share of the public’s attention and the realization that the only way to reach him is dealing with his sense of fairness.
He is free, how be it at a cost, mentally and he has what he craved – a family.
Nobody needs anyone. The one who continuously keep making demands, is the one who wants something – attention.
Not even popular Harry and Meghan can deliver, since many are starting to look away.
Something is missing since the Queen died, I cannot identify what it is?? maybe her emotional intelligence??reticence???
I expected that it will not be the same, when she left, but not like this……
Why can’t the titles, money and soft power be enough?
Why seek to control another human being especially your child and brother??
His well earned success, his beloved family and world wide recognition of philanthropy??
What he is doing is achievable, so why try to control him? Is it a ??
The people who are interested him is different to the monarchists, there is enough to fill the need for attention, unless it is an emotional abyss.
Controlling Harry cannot fix that, nothing can except self awareness. That is not Harry’s problem, he has empathy and managed to not become an empath.
Good on him.
BRAVO. Wish I could upvote this X1000
Ok I’ll bite! H&M agree to change their attitudes what’s in it for them? Things were horrible for them when they were doing everything that was asked of them when they were in the RF and they were treated terribly for it. So, they “change” their attitudes and go back for more of the same? Seriously, on what planet is that healthy for either of them (let alone the children)? I love H&M and would be over the moon if they were able to visit the UK on a regular basis. However, the price to their mental health is too high.
Over the past week we’ve seen the media try every dirty trick in the book to belittle and humiliate them. Thankfully the push back has been fantastic and H&M must know there are people over here who believe they did the right thing by leaving. If any of H&M’s staff are reading this. Tell them IF they change their attitude and rejoin that bunch of entitled neer-do-wells I will personally hunt them down; drag them to the airport and put them on the next plane to LA my self! They do not need to change a bliddy thing as they’re lovely just the way they are.
It is crude, mental assault for the Sussexes to underperform in order to give comfort to the mediocrity???
Apparently is was much too much for those whose egos and narcissistic personalities to accept.
Plus Harry and Meghan’s love was too much as well.
To the point that there’s been commentary that the Firm wants the Sussexes back in some official capacity or that it has greater than a snowball’s chance in hell of happening- I could hardly believe that is a genuine belief among generally intelligent, non-wishful-thinking-rota folk. It’s utterly delusional. And lends way more credibility to the monarchy than the monarchy deserves. There is nothing the Sussexes could provide the institution of the British royal family that’s more important than whatever they would rather do with their own lives, or should supercede those desires. Britain has it’s ceremonial head of state, it has the next one lined up, and the one after that if they’re not a republic by then. As far as duty is concerned, that’s all that matters in a monarchy and has nothing to do with the Sussexes.
Mixed feelings. I’m sure it hurts Harry to be estranged from his brother, regardless of how awful his brother has been. We’ve all had to distance ourselves from toxic family and it does hurt. But now that the Waleses far outrank the Sussexes, can they back TF off their petty attacks? Or will they further hold their new rank over the Sussexes and level up on the pettiness? I feel like the ball is completely in PoW’s court to resolve this rift.
That’s so logical except that Will has been a sh-t to his brother for more than 35 years. I doubt he’ll change, it’s emotional. He wanted the Sussexes exiled and …they thrived?! How dare they be successful and beloved! At the top of Spotify, what?? Silence them both!
William will never apologize as he is bound by his jealousy, pettiness as well as anger. Harry no longer hurts with regard to his brother. Harry is done with William as he committed the worst offense that a brother could to his wife.
Harry, and Meghan, no longer have ties to the BRF now that QEII passed. If there had been a chance for Harry to reconcile with his father in the past months, those feelings have evaporated. KCIII has shown his cards and they and he is of still trying to control and shame Harry and Meghan.
They want Meghan to be quiet because her podcast is brilliant, so are her projects; and Kate looks like an intellectual lightweight in comparison.
What other projects?
cookbook, children’s book, partnership with Ethic, clevr blends, smartworks, 40×40 ….
Don’t forget OYW too!!
I Don’t think the royals family want the Sussex back especially Meghan they are only using them now for a image rehabilitations for them . The world has been watching the unhinged abuse Meghan and Harry have been getting since the queen death more people are calling out the racism and the abuse you have people Maria Kennedy calling out the royals for their behavior and what they are doing to Harry . The Sussex’s are never coming back to the royal family all the glitter and gold is gone for the royal family once the Sussex’s leave England and go back home to their children.
If I were H&M there is no way after this that the BM and the RF would know when we are coming to the UK.
This feeding frenzy is crazy. It like a sardine run on Shark Week. Rabid, foaming at the mouth, unhinged attack dogs, their behavior is scary. And H&M have not said a single word since they’ve been in the UK.
Hope they can get out of there as soon as the funeral is over on Monday.
The “truce” is : We’re going to do this for the next few weeks and then everyone will get back to business. I think Harry made it clear that they’re not coming back so King Chuck didn’t get the chance to tell the to F*** off, Harry told them that when he left. Harry and Meghan appear to be quite happy away from everyone and living their lives, I don’t think they want to negotiate any returns or favors with the Family, it’ll cost too much.
Maybe we should send copies of “He’s Just Not Into You”, but write Harry and Meghan’s names over He’s portion. But send TWO copies with the important details highlighted, since they are not so bright….
Yeah, there’s no way that Kate wants the Sussexes back (not that Kate has any say, hence the hissy fit she seemed to be experiencing on the flower walk) — Meghan’s work ethic and effortless elegance would drive Kate further around the bend.
Like I keep saying, it wouldn’t be enough for William and Kate to apologize — they’d have to make amends. And there’s no way those two spoiled, self-centered, dim bulbs are going to do that.
Can’t wait for M&H to be safely back where they’re appreciated.
Ever since Meghan said that “women don’t need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen” at that first ‘Fab 4’ event before she and Harry were married, they’ve been hellbent on trying to disempower and stifle her. I think that was a turning point when whomever (the Grey men? The Firm) realized she was not going to ‘come quietly.’