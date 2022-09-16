Blake Lively is pregnant, she & Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child

I’ve never really been into Blake Lively as a person and the “Allure of Antebellum” mess was probably the end of any warmth I had for her. I actually thought about the “Allure of Antebellum” debacle recently, because the Duchess of Sussex has a similar obsession with alliteration when it comes to naming her Archetypes podcasts. I’ve joked on Twitter that if Blake ever turns up on Archetypes, Meghan should for-real name the episode Allure of Antebellum and they can sit there and deconstruct the “archetype” of the Confederacy-loving, Old-South-glorifying, plantation-wedding-having clueless white racist woman trope. Blake would never.

The one thing Blake WILL do is have babies. Blake and Ryan Reynolds already have three children: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. Blake is pregnant again with their fourth. She’s got a nice-sized bump and we saw Blake and her bump for the first time in months. She attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, and she wore a shimmery mod-style gold dress. I imagine Blake draping that white ribbon loosely across her neck and whispering “I’ve never had a stylist, you know.” Congrats to them – they spend most of their time in upstate New York, raising their children and trying not to remind people of their plantation wedding.

