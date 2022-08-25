Page Six: There are rumors that Prince Harry’s memoir will be pushed back?

Over the weekend, royal sources sniffed to the Telegraph that Prince Charles and Prince William had not “received” a copy of Prince Harry’s memoir, not that Charles would read it anyway. It was a reminder that A) everything about the memoir is being kept very close-hold and B) the Windsors are beyond pissed that Harry is working with an American publisher who cannot be bullied, cajoled or threatened by the royal establishment. I feel like this Page Six story is related to that previous story – according to the Murdoch press, the memoir release date might be in the air… because Harry is concerned how his “truth bombs” might go over in Salt Island? LOL.
Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated memoir may be pushed back to 2023, according to publishing sources. The renegade prince’s book was due to be released in time for the holidays — the hottest time of the year for book sales — and would have gone head to head with Michelle Obama’s latest book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” out November 15.
Now, one source in the know said that “things are up in the air” for the pub date.
Industry chatter has been heating up as Harry’s book is still not available on Amazon or elsewhere for all-important pre-sales. From a bookseller perspective, pre-order numbers are a good early indicator of a book’s success and can lead to retailers increasing their initial orders.
While another publishing source confirmed there had been talk of a November publication date, they added: “I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not. So this [push back is] no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book.”
According to another industry insider, Harry’s publishing deal will call for a big promo tour to sell the memoir. This will include making the rounds of the network morning shows — and a possible sit-down with his friend, CBS’ Gayle King. It will also likely see him back in the UK after leaving the royal family for California in 2020.
“There is a commitment for a number of weeks and dates and what that entails. His team will be confirming obligations now for a pretty robust and comprehensive promo tour,” the industry insider told Page Six. “It will also have to be international, and that means the UK — one of the book’s biggest audiences.”
Another book source said it’s too early yet to be talking about promotion without knowing the book publication date. A Sussex rep was unavailable for comment.
My first thought was that this was some sort of diversionary tactic to get Salt Island to relax before Harry blitzes them with a full press tour in November. Harry and the publisher know full well that as soon as the palace gets any kind of advanced warning, they’re going to unleash hell on Harry. They’ll go for a full oppo dump and they’re just dumb enough to tell on themselves. I have to laugh at this though: “It will also have to be international, and that means the UK — one of the book’s biggest audiences.” As we’ve seen with Meghan’s Archetypes podcast this week, it doesn’t matter if something Sussex-related isn’t specifically FOR Salt Island, Salt Island will consume it anyway. I seriously doubt Harry will do any promotion in the UK… and those people will read it anyway. Besides, the core audience for the memoir is not Salt Island, it’s the world. We saw that with the Sussexes’ Oprah interview too – everyone wanted to watch it, everyone did watch it.
Lol this memoir will be dropped when people least expect it. And that island will be in utter chaos.
Honestly this article feel like fiction. Another theory hastily thrown together. The murdoch press just doesn’t understand why things haven’t leaked. So they are trying to find “explanations”
Yes, total fiction. The Sussexes don’t do publicity blitzes for personal projects – Meghan did next to nothing for The Bench and Archetypes. They go out to publicize their non-profit/social good projects, like Invictus.
If the book drops for the holidays (and it WILL. No publisher will leave money sitting on the table. Pushing this back after Xmas will impact sales bc fence-sitters will be cash poor after holiday splurges), it’ll probably go on sale late Oct/Nov.
That means:
He’s not making any changes. It’s almost September. Large publishers need time for galleys (though they’ll probably skip for this -don’t need blurbs or advance reviews to generate word of mouth. Everyone already knows. And the galleys will seriously compromise secrecy), printing, warehousing, shipping. They’re probably planning Harry Potter-style release for this – manuscript tightly guarded, no advance copies, no reviews, no dissemination of any kind until sell by date with penalties in place for leaks.
The wild speculation and utter nonsense in the article is something else.
/Former Big publishing worker
Now that we all know that M’s podcast series is 12 weeks, ending wk of Nov 6-12, then its an excellent guess to say that Harry’s memoir will drop wk beginning Mon Nov 14.
As we’ve seen, H&M dont step on each other’s news cycle. So the final episode in M’s podcast series will be Tuesday Nov. 8 and H’s memoir drops by the end of that week/start of the following week.
Agreed. I think the only thing that delays the intended release date are production issues from shipping, paper shortage, whatever. Page six is just as desperate for the clicks that come from mentioning Harry as the ROTA.
The fact it isn’t up for presale is likely the only shred of truth in that story. But I don’t know enough about the publishing industry to know how much presale time is allotted to an average book vs. one they know is going to sell well (so presales aren’t as important) to know if the this info is significant at this point. The rest of it is a lot of “what ifs” reported as fact.
I’m sure that book publication dates get pushed back all the time without it being big news. It’s just speculation that Harry’s might have been and it’s big news. But H&M are so irrelevant? And nobody is interested in them?
This year has been utterly nuts with release dates, because of the whole shipping debacle going on. Books are physical objects that are manufactured in China and shipped around the world. And right now, shipping is facing all sorts of delays. A few books from authors I love were supposed to be released in the spring, yet didn’t come out until this month because of the whole supply chain mess.
Which is also why I think the whole “Harry is still thinking about content” excuse is nuts. For a November release, the book should have gone through final edits, type setting, and test copies already printed. If that hadn’t happened yet, they *may* have thought they could do it quickly on the assumption that this book would be YUGE! but again, nobody can trust the supply chain right now to deliver the goods on a tight schedule.
But I guess “scandalous content!” is a better headline for a book delay than “supply chain is still a mess”.
Yes! This isn’t some brochure you can print on the fly at Kinkos. Books take TIME and involve a lot of steps that are out of your control. It’s one of the most anticipated books of the year, and they aren’t releasing it until the physical copies are ready too. It may end up getting pushed back, but the reason will likely be very boring.
There are still a few US based printers. Given when final manuscript was supposed to be done, fact of fall 2022 release announcement, supply chain problems being a known issue since 2021… I think publisher might find it safer bet to print it domestically.
There’s no real “supply chain” for books – the major components are paper and glue. Printing, like everything, moved to China for lower labor and overhead costs. Paper is $$$$$ these days, the biggest cost increase. Printing in China won’t reduce paper cost and will add shipping, customs etc costs that won’t be offset by lower labor cost. I bet they print domestically to get books to stores faster.
Wow, you never know what you’ll learn on this website! Most books are printed in China, that’s a new one to me. And only a few printshops left here in the States? I just had no idea. I guess I never really thought about it, but I would have assumed American books were printed in the US. Interesting.
If anything, it’s delayed to add a chapter called, “How my family FAFO’d, 2022.”
LOL
Hahaha!! Yes!!
(Though publisher will be like,” yes, but we can save that chapter for the paperback release” /rubs hands)
That memoir will be a surprise drop like Meghan’s podcasts.
I’m sitting ready 😁
admittedly I hope there’s a preorder time period so I can get it shipped because I am lazy but I still want it the day it releases. Odds are I’ll just have to listen to the audiobook the day it comes out and get my physical copy later, but whatever.
Considering that Harry will likely narrate it himself, I cannot WAIT for the audio version! 🎧
They are so good at stealth drops, they must have an ex-NSA staffer on board. 🤣🤣🥷🏽
Yeah, they don’t know shit.
I still say they are going for a Beyonce Lemonade style drop.
Here is how I would play it. To avoid physical copies being leaked, they will surprise drop the audiobook first (narrated by Harry of course). Harry will have already pre-recorded a prime time interview with someone like Oprah or Gayle. I’m leaning towards Gayle. This will be mid-November after Archetypes wraps up. During sweeps weeks for TV.
There will be no book tour, because there will be no need. Salt Island losing their shit on a nuclear level will give them all the free press they need. The rest of the world’s media will talk about it and social media will be on fire discussing and debating it to death.
Then a week later the physical copies will be available in all major stores and online retailers.
P.S. Harry ain’t worried about shit.
Harry won’t need to do promotion because the British press do enough for him and Meghan. The RF and media have made these two a success without them having to lift a finger. They work for the Sussexes now. I think they realize this and it’s making them angry. The rota are on the outside looking in. You can’t convince me they don’t have regrets because all the others are boring and don’t sell. I mean, if you were a journalist and woke up to discuss the Cambridge’s or the Sussexes. You’re going with the Sussexes. I pity them because through their own doing, they lost out because the couple they want the access to want nothing to do with them and the couple they have are boring and don’t make them money.
SI only has so many people, even if not a single book was sold there, his book would still still out.
The constant use of truth bombs. Isn’t that just telling the truth with the rr adding violent imagery?
For me, it’s more like an adult trying to relate to the cool kids. Like, they really think they’re being edgy. Some courtier heard their 15 year old say that phrase and now can’t stop using it.
I’m so freaking excited for his book. I’m taking the day off work the day it comes out so I can read it LOL.
I would be surprised if it was pushed back to 2023. If its basically done, then getting it out for the holidays makes the most sense IMO. And while I know there will be some promotion, I don’t think it will be as “robust” as Page 6 seems to think. As we’ve seen with Meghan’s podcast this week, their projects are successful with very minimal promotion. This book is going to be “the” book of the year regardless of any promotion. I think he will do the morning shows, maybe one late night show like Colbert (where he would be asked real questions), but I don’t think he’s going to be doing book signings or a major tour or anything. Maybe he will, but I doubt it.
I’d love to see him on Colbert! Let’s manifest that shit 😂
Yes, please! 💗
The tabloids think that if no one is telling them anything on Harry’s book or promo then it must be delayed. He could have promo lined up and no one is telling them.
They still can’t wrap their brains around the fact that things happen that they are simply not privy to. The entitlement of these people!
I wonder if Harry digging into his mother’s death has anything to do with this rumored delay…
The only reason to do a book tour is to let the public know who you are and what your book is about. There isn’t a market in the world where Harry will have to do that,
Jeez. The book is done and legal has signed off. Publication date up in the air probably means deciding between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. Both dates are good, which one is best? Something stupid like that.
Omid said his book is finished and passed legal checks. It sounds like it is right on schedule. The British press are only guessing this because they have no release date yet. The Sussex’s just drop projects when they are ready. We won’t have a release date till a month before
( that is my guess) Autumn is the time when BIG celebrity memoirs come out, I doubt they are going to wait a full year to release this. Also, Harry clearly doesn’t care what the UK or RF think, if he did he wouldn’t have done the Oprah interview or his mental health series and said what he said. This is just wishful thinking on the UK’s part.
I agree! They’d want to time this to be in time for holiday sales, too!
Seriously? “Renegade Prince”? Look at them making him sound even more attractive! They really are selling his book for him. Isn’t there a romance or fantasy novel of that name? Add a couple dragons or duels to the death and we have a full season of Game of Thrones with this family, we surely have more than enough intrigue.
All of this unpaid for advertising is going to see that book sell out in the first few hours after its release.
I LOLed at that. It sounds like a romance you’d find on Kindle Unlimited, LOL.
Or that old TV show, “Zorro.” “The bold renegade carves a Z with his blade…”
I can’t even with “Renegade.” They’re acting as if he’s a literal traitor. Give me the biggest break ever.
Barack Obama’s Secret Service code name was Renegade!
There was also a TV series called “the renegade” with Lorenzo Lamas as the renegade Reno Raines I believe. My kids loved that show to pieces and would watch it religiously.
Page Six is in a murdoch paper so anything from them has a right wing agenda.
As stated by others, Omid said the book passed legal checks so it likely this book will be dropped in November without pre sales, because none of them are needed here. This book will sell a lot. And let’s not forget that many people read ebooks which doesn’t have the same supply issues.
I’m almost as interested in the inevitable story about how they maintained secrecy while speeding this through the notoriously gossipy publishing industry. Not actually, of course. I’ll jump on the library waitlist as soon as it’s in the system, so that’s set. I’ll have found out what’s in it by the time I read it. The behind the scenes article is a mystery.
As to not buying the book, I’m a recovering book hoarder. Had a bad habit of going to the bookstore, buying piles of books and then barely reading any of them. Severely downsized books for a move. Now I get books from the library and am reading far more than I did before.
SAME! I find that kind of BTS stuff fascinating
The use of the words “truth bombs” makes me think that this story comes from the UK i.e. the Sun. I think Page Six is being used for a lot of stories about Meghan and Harry to make it seem like they come from US sources. I tend to believe that book has been sent to the printers and they going to release it only a few weeks notice like Meghan’s book.
So when Harry doesn’t have any “truth bombs” lobbed at the Royal Family in his book, they can claim it was because he was warned off…through the kind suggestions of the Rota 🙄
I’m not convinced they need to announce it very long before it’s out. People worldwide have been (impatiently) waiting for this book to drop. I think if Gail talks about it, especially if she gets an advanced copy) on her morning show, that news will spread like wildfire. I guess Harry could do some promo work. Frankly, I could see him talking with Gail. Colbert is an interesting thought, though, and I wouldn’t rule it out.
Also, Kaiser, I looked up Penguin/Random House and it’s owned by Bertelsmann which is a German private, multinational conglomerate corporation. You’re absolutely right. No one in the UK has any pull there. You gotta luv it. Oh, and it seems they’ve got an agreement with one of the studios if any of the publisher’s books are made into movies. Very interesting.
Recall when Page Six reported last summer that Harry and Meghan had a four-book deal with Penguin Random House. One was going to be PH memoir, and another book about wellness or leadership or something. Whatever.
Page Six is a tabloid masquerading as a credible source.
Miss SAmuels stated a complete truth if there was ever a truth in this world-Page Six is a bullhorn from Murdock press-if you want to call it that.-shitrag.
I actually do think it might be pushed back because of publishing supply chain issues. A lot of paper manufacturers have converted to making cardboard boxes and it’s now difficult to secure sufficient paper and press time to print large runs of books. (Not all books are printed in China, but there are only three or four large printers left in North America, iirc.) And if a print run sells out that means more delays in getting subsequent runs printed. Given that it’s not yet available for preorder, I would suspect it has been pushed to spring of next year.