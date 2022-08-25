A body cream with retinol, super soft leggings, and a toilet night light



From CB: I bought this wood and metal monitor riser for my son for college. You can use it with a laptop or with a monitor. It came fully assembled and has a lot of storage underneath. I’m really pleased with that purchase. I also got the D-Line cord covers in medium and the cable management box recommended in the comments. Instead of using the built-in adhesive for the cord cover, which is said to damage walls, I ordered Command strips to attach it. It was so easy to set up and works perfectly. The area under my TV looks so much nicer now! Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

Supersoft leggings you’ll want in several colors



From CB: These leggings by Viv Collection come in capri or full length, in two sizes: one size fits most or plus, and in so many different prints, all under $14. They’re stretchy, comfortable and soft and have over 20,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Women love them and say they’ve bought them in several patterns. “Not only are they soft and comfy but the color/pattern is pretty and fun. Wore them to work got lots of compliments. So I went and bought every color/pattern I could. Love them.” “Not only have they never shown through, they are also super soft, super stretchy, extremely comfortable, and the colors and patterns are bright and so pretty. Great for bigger booty bodies.”

I also found this set of high-waisted stretchy solid leggings, which come in solid color sets of 2, 3 and 5 for either $17, $25 or $37. I may just get these, I’m trying to decide.

A serum starter pack for glowing, younger-looking skin



From CB: We’ve featured this set of three serums by Tree of Life several times because they’re so highly rated and affordable. You get three one-ounce serums of hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C for under $22. These have almost 62,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Reviewers say that their skin cleared up, that their wrinkles were reduced and that they looked younger after using these. “I bought these 3 serums and have used them for the past week (since receiving my shipment quickly…within 24 hrs) and WOW! When my husband said, ‘Oh my God! No joke babe, your skin looks younger – YOU look younger…’ and he was right! Usually would take weeks to see a difference, but let me tell you, this was immediate.” ”I am just a few days in, but I can already feel the difference in my skin. My skin is so soft to the touch, I have to tell myself to stop touching my face. My pores are even visibly smaller, no dry/patchy spots, and the glow is real!”

A body cream with retinol for crepey older skin



From CB: A few weeks ago we featured retinol body cream by Medix, which was said to work well but to be perfumey. This body cream by Naturewell has over 11,600 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. You get a full 16 ounces for under $18. People say the scent is light and pleasant and that it really works on older skin. “Once applied, my skin literally drank it up. I’m 50 y/o & the crepey texture in my forearms, knees, and backs of hands noticeably plumped up after applying it. I can’t even make this up. I was in awe. It does leave a sheen on your skin but not in a way that makes you look greasy.” “My sister swore by this and so I tried it. She was right! Those chest wrinkles we get when older… gone! Saggy neck area…gone! Face looks so much better wow!! 2 weeks in and I love it.”

Divided index card cases for better organization and easier studying



From CB: I use index cards for daily to-do lists, keeping passwords, and for reminders. They’re also great for studying and memorization. You get four color index card cases under this listing for under $12. These have 888 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. These would be great for school or for menu cards. Reviewers say they’re excellent for studying. “Very helpful in organizing all my different class notes good portability can bring index cards to work without it over crowding my bag and getting lost.” “I’m using these colorful cases to hold 1st grade students’ individualized ‘special words’ so they may tuck them in their backpacks to practice and show-off reading and spelling skills with their adults. They love them!”

Multi-color motion sensor toilet lights make a fun night light



From Hecate: This little guy lights up the bathroom through the toilet bowl. It has eight colors to choose from, so you can match your bathroom’s decor. And its motion activated, so you can truly freak your unsuspecting house-guests the heck out! Truthfully, the dissipated light would be nice in the middle of the night. Plus I like the idea of a color nightlight. It takes 3 batteries, is easy to install and clean and is water resistant (it hangs on the rim, not in the water.) And people love them. Over 31,000 people gave them 4.4 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Plus they are affordable at $12 for a two-pack, which is particularly helpful if you have side-by-side toilets like Meghan Trainor. If you want to know what you’re getting, reviewers say the photos do the light justice, “I got these for each toilet in my house! They all work just as bright as the pictures show!” This person said they make great housewarming gifts, “Coolest thing ever. No more stumbling in the dark to a toilet. I’ve bought two sets, kept one and gave the second one as a housewarming gift and plan to order another one.” Everyone needs nightlights but no one thinks to give them. (Batteries are not included, btw)

Upgrade your tissues with this sleek cover that doubles as a tray



From Hecate: This was suggested in the college section of the Get Organized section on Amazon but I know a couple of different people I could get these for. We have a few sinus sufferers in our house so we have tissue boxes all over the place. I don’t like looking at them. Mine always get crushed, somehow. I far prefer to have them in these boxes, they just look sharper. I really like the side-pull on this one. Not just because it allows for the top shelf, but because it looks cleaner. But if this was on a night stand, that little top shelf would be great for earplugs, rings or maybe your electronics if you still have those at night. These are offered in black and blue, but I’ve seen them in pink and gray as well and they are all around $10. Almost 3,000 reviews gave them 4.5 stars and Fakespot rated them an A. Customers said it helped them clean things up, “Nice space saver for small bathroom, no need to sacrifice valuable counter or shelf space for a tissue box.” People got creative with what they used it for as well, “I bought this however to hide the cords from my electric toothbrush and waterpik. Both comfortably stand on top and there are no more cords visible.” It is lightweight, so it’s a two-hand pull unless it’s anchored.

A cropped open back top you’ll want to wear every day



From Hecate: This is a work out top but I like the criss-cross back so much, I’d consider it as a walking around town top. I love the openness and all the colors it comes in. I have a pair of split leg pants that the wine red one would look great with. But I would also wear any color as a workout top. They are 95% rayon and 5% rayon so that open back is important because it’s not breathable. But they are affordable at only $18 and there’s an additional coupon this week. Amazon says they fit as expected, but many of the reviewers commented the top is shorter than they expected so just be prepared. It’s not quite a crop, but just below a crop. These tops have over 1,200 reviews and ReviewMeta confirmed their 4.3 stars. Customers like it for the versatility, “I fell in love with it! It is light weight for workouts, hot summer days, dress it up or down! It is perfect!” And it works on several body types, “I’m short & short waisted so it falls right at the top of my waist. I’m 5’2” 124 pounds (34d) and bought a medium.” More than a few customers said they loved how roomy it was but still looked stylish.

