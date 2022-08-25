Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage

I was not invested in Sylvester Stallone’s 25 year marriage to Jennifer Flavin whatsoever, but I was still shocked this week when rumors began circulating that the two were headed for divorce. They seemed very solid! Flavin was Stallone’s third wife, and they married in 1997. They have three daughters together, Sistine, Scarlett and Sophia, and all three are now in their 20s. The lowkey gossip coming out of Stallone’s camp earlier this week was “nothing to see here, everything’s fine.” But it wasn’t – Flavin filed for divorce on August 19th, and she’s asked the court to put an emergency freeze on all of their assets.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife are calling it quits, she’s filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage … and is accusing the actor of moving assets from marital funds. Jennifer Flavin filed docs Friday in Florida … unclear exactly why she decided to pull the plug on their marriage, but some fans started to sense trouble thanks to a recent tattoo coverup — the “Rocky” star removed an image of Jennifer’s face from his arm. Flavin wants exclusive domain over their house in Palm Beach while divorce proceedings wind their way through the courts. She also made clear … she believes Sly is hiding marital assets. In the divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, she says, “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.” Jennifer wants to restore her last name — Flavin. She also wants a judge to put the brakes on Sly moving assets from the marital pot. Closer Weekly first reported the split. Stallone used to have a portrait of Flavin on his bicep, but recently got it covered by an image of his late dog, and “Rocky” costar Butkus. When asked about the reasoning behind covering the ink of Jennifer, Stallone’s rep told Daily Mail, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.” Sly’s rep, Michelle Bega, tells TMZ Sylvester says the following … “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

[From TMZ]

According to Page Six, Flavin blind-sided Stallone by filing for divorce, and Stallone is shocked that she thinks he’s hiding assets. A source told Page Six, “It’s so ridiculous, I have no idea why Jennifer’s lawyers put this in the divorce petition, it’s just a pure lie. Sly hasn’t sold as much as a T-shirt!” Sources also claim Flavin was mad about Stallone bringing a Rottweiler home for “protection,” and she told him she didn’t want another dog. He kept the dog. Another theory is that Flavin isn’t a fan of Stallone’s longtime publicist Michelle Bega. Stallone is reportedly pretty upset that Flavin has made this so public. Which I think is very interesting, because for 25 years, she has been pretty quiet – the supportive wife behind-the-scenes, raising their daughters and helping his image. It feels like something big must have happened for her to believe that he’s spending too much money and/or hiding assets.