Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage

I was not invested in Sylvester Stallone’s 25 year marriage to Jennifer Flavin whatsoever, but I was still shocked this week when rumors began circulating that the two were headed for divorce. They seemed very solid! Flavin was Stallone’s third wife, and they married in 1997. They have three daughters together, Sistine, Scarlett and Sophia, and all three are now in their 20s. The lowkey gossip coming out of Stallone’s camp earlier this week was “nothing to see here, everything’s fine.” But it wasn’t – Flavin filed for divorce on August 19th, and she’s asked the court to put an emergency freeze on all of their assets.
Sylvester Stallone and his wife are calling it quits, she’s filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage … and is accusing the actor of moving assets from marital funds.
Jennifer Flavin filed docs Friday in Florida … unclear exactly why she decided to pull the plug on their marriage, but some fans started to sense trouble thanks to a recent tattoo coverup — the “Rocky” star removed an image of Jennifer’s face from his arm.
Flavin wants exclusive domain over their house in Palm Beach while divorce proceedings wind their way through the courts. She also made clear … she believes Sly is hiding marital assets. In the divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, she says, “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”
Jennifer wants to restore her last name — Flavin. She also wants a judge to put the brakes on Sly moving assets from the marital pot. Closer Weekly first reported the split.
Stallone used to have a portrait of Flavin on his bicep, but recently got it covered by an image of his late dog, and “Rocky” costar Butkus. When asked about the reasoning behind covering the ink of Jennifer, Stallone’s rep told Daily Mail, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.”
Sly’s rep, Michelle Bega, tells TMZ Sylvester says the following … “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”
According to Page Six, Flavin blind-sided Stallone by filing for divorce, and Stallone is shocked that she thinks he’s hiding assets. A source told Page Six, “It’s so ridiculous, I have no idea why Jennifer’s lawyers put this in the divorce petition, it’s just a pure lie. Sly hasn’t sold as much as a T-shirt!” Sources also claim Flavin was mad about Stallone bringing a Rottweiler home for “protection,” and she told him she didn’t want another dog. He kept the dog. Another theory is that Flavin isn’t a fan of Stallone’s longtime publicist Michelle Bega. Stallone is reportedly pretty upset that Flavin has made this so public. Which I think is very interesting, because for 25 years, she has been pretty quiet – the supportive wife behind-the-scenes, raising their daughters and helping his image. It feels like something big must have happened for her to believe that he’s spending too much money and/or hiding assets.
Damn. I remember when they started out together and she got the cover of Vogue. Janice Dickinson was so jealous of her and claimed that if it weren’t for Sly Jennifer would be working at Avis. This was back in the day when you could only get gossip from Hard Copy, Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition. I wonder how dirty this divorce will be since she’s already accusing him of hiding money/assets.
I remember that he broke up with her by fax when Janice Dickinson claimed that her daughter was his.
I thought he sent her a break up letter by Fedex. Either way….something is sketchy here.
He sent her a letter by Fed-Ex dumping her. Phil Collins dumped his wife by fax (why do I remember this useless information, yet cannot remember why I just went into my own kitchen?)
@Zapp- same girl, same 😂😂😂
I’m sorry y’all: do you mean he temporarily broke up with Jennifer Flavin for Janice Dickinson, or did he break up with Janice Dickinson for Jennifer Flavin??
@Nikki He broke up with Jennifer because Janice told him he was the father of her baby. It later emerged that the child was not his. Jennifer took him back even though he had been cheating on her all along with Janice (and possibly others too).
I think is just she is done, told him and thought she would just ride off into the sunset with the few crumbs he felt she deserved.
I still remember the start of their relationship and the mess that it was. Marriage does not always equal settling down and less mess. It just means your legally bound to be messy together.
And it will not surprise me if Sly was out here cheating and a pregnancy announcement arrives. Wasn’t Jennifer sick for awhile too?
They have *adult* children together?
Woo hoo! Sling that mud! Bring out the pregnant 20-something influencer! Brief TMZ about the counter affair! Let’s get MESSY!!!
I love that these women in their 50’s looking at their 70+ year old husbands and is like. I have my best life to live not be a nurse maid to watch you die one day. While you are a crappy, cheating husband to me.
Good for them, get that cash! Live your life life on your terms!
Didn’t they start dating when she was a teen? It’s time for her to live her own life.
Yes, she was 19 and he was 42 when they started dating. And funny, no one blinked an eye about it back then.
More power to Jennifer. Unfortunately, she probably signed an iron clad pre-nup. I think I read somewhere that his very first wife, (you know the one that supported him while he worked on the first Rocky script), walked away with zillions. I don’t think he’d be dumb enough to make the same mistake twice. If I recall, even Bridget Nilsson got a pittance in comparison.
Many prenups have include longevity clauses. (“$X for every X years they’re together” or “expire after X years of marriage.”)
25 years is a LONG time, with tremendous earning potential for him and loss of earning potential for her. Especially if she didn’t work to care for the children. She’ll be entitled to a lot with a marriage that long.
I had forgotten the age difference between the two of them. I hope she takes him to the cleaners.
I could have sworn she filed and withdrew another time. I’ll have to see if I can find it.
unles it’s Mandela Effect I could have sworn they had seperated once before. But never filed for divorce.
Yeah that’s what I thought – this is not the first time this has happened with these 2.
I seem to remember him going back nd forth between Flavin and Angie Everhart until he finally ‘chose’ her.
yes he flip flopped on Jennifer with Angie Everheart and Janice. But that was before they were married. I swear they had announced a seperation years ago but reconciled without filing for divorce. But it looks like this one will stick. Since she is going after Sly’s real true love…. MONEY.
Add to add it would be karma if she served him divorce papers via FedEx (old school gossipers will get this)….
Oh, I remember.
Scandalous. 😀
Ya something smells fishy here.
I do not believing he was blindsided, if rumors were already started and his pr team ran to the press saying everything find. Another thing is her asking for a emergency frozen to be put on their accounts. It seems like he knew about the divorce was coming and started hiding assets .
Fishy indeed! I was thinking maybe he’s spending all his money gambling or on hookers or something very scandalous like that and when she checked the books, the money was gone. Why would she take this so publicly she’s always seem to be very private about their relationship, it must be pretty bad.
No blindsided at all there is a story in Yahoo and Page 6 about how he had his wife Tattoo coveted up with a tattoo of the dog…. Ummm dude you don’t cover your wife’s tattoo with your dog’s face unless things are tense
Once a cheater, always a cheater? Hmm. They do look like they have a lot in common, like their plastic surgeon. Jesus, they both look … pinched.
They met when she was 20 and he was in his 40s. I’m just shocked it lasted this long. He’s been accused of some sh*t several times over the decades, I wonder if something’s about to come out (again).
I think they look pinched because all of the women’s noses are so small they probably can’t breathe well. Maybe the mother naturally has a very tiny nose (although I doubt it), but the three girls would not all automatically have that same tiny nose – not with a dad with the nose he has! It’s more likely the girls would have a hybrid nose of their two parents. I’m not shaming plastic surgery, just pointing out my observations!
They did break up before years ago, Janice dickinson said he was the father of her unborn baby, was not true but affair was, jennifer went to Australia and did modeling and went out with james packer, that james packer mariah’s ex, when stallone found out he begged to get back together and that was that
I tend to remember useless trivia, it then means I have not got annoying hassles in my life,
😉 I remember a lot of useless trivia AND have annoying hassles in my life, usually self-created. Sigh. I’m great at pub quizzes, though!
Same here. See posting above….
Just reading this makes me cringe. Imagine living with Rottweiler— that regarded my contentious spouse, but not me, as their rightful owner. And spouse chose to keep the dog over my concerns for my well-being. I would be gone in a heartbeat. That’s on top of any other “personal issues “ that need to be “amicably and privately” addressed — while Stallone’s tat heals.
No one who replaces a tat of their spouse with one of their dog should be “blind-sided” when the spouse files for divorce.
It depends on the Rottweiler and the owner. This one is probably very well trained. She may just be fearful of the dog and the dog can sense it. I had 2 when I was in my 20’s and they were the sweetest most loving dogs. I now have one little pug who would shank a b*tch if they posed a threat.
Thank you Blithe. I laughed out loud at your last sentence.
@ Blithe, Jennifer should take her portion of their assets and dump his, as well as his mother when she was alive, ass out on the curb where he belongs.
When I heard about the news, I thought to myself “what took you so long….my gawd. He is ugly on the inside and he shows it with that mug on his face.
But in all seriousness, if a spouse is unwilling to consider your feelings in making serious decisions, as getting a dog is, he’s long gone from redemption. That’s my take anyway.
Anyone who has watched enough HSN will recognize her as the face of a skincare line on the network. I can’t remember if she owns the skincare line or just was selling it on HSN, but I haven’t seen her in a while. I wonder if that has something to do with it, too.
Yes! Serious Skincare true story back in the 90’s I had a lot of redness in my skin. I went to a dermatologist who told me there is nothing I can do to get rid of it.
On a whim I bought some of her products on HSN and it after a few weeks of using her products. My redness was gone. Never went back to that crappy Doctor.
She is a co-owner of the company.
@AppleCart Yes! That copper cream was the bomb. I haven’t watched HSN in years so I don’t know if she’s still on or moved to another network. She did own that company. I believe she was hit with a class action lawsuit too due to false claims she made with her products.
(off topic: my friend and I would watch Jeanne Bice of Quacker Factory get nuts on QVC. Oh the early 2000s!)
Cheating scandal, or did she hit the age were she DGAF anymore and is done with him and his BS?
Or both?
He’s a notorious cheater — Lainey has had some articles in the past about what a sleazebag he is on set and off. I recall one where he had some young woman who was working on the set snuck into his trailer and they were….rather noisy. Nudge nudge wink wink.
Well this will be a great storyline for their upcoming reality show. How convenient.
What really now this makes me think they maybe pulling a Kardashian move, to promote the show. Unless something came out because of the show maybe him cheating with a production member.
I never paid attention to him so I had no idea how messy he is.
I think the “messiness” is the reason they were offered a reality show. They have three beautiful daughters who I am sure will be a huge part of the show. Something just seems odd that this is all happening just as they start promoting their new show. Why would you want to do a reality show when you know your marriage is a mess? Hmmmm….
So I don’t pay much attention to Sylvester Stallone, I’ve never seen any of the Rocky movies (the fact that the franchise has a million of them makes me not want to watch them) nor any other movies he’s been in. So I was surprised to discover a few things:
1) he’s been married to the same woman for 25 years
2) Jennifer is 22 years younger than him
3) This means she was 20 and he was 42 when they first started dating (1988) so that’s not great
4) Stallone cheated on Jennifer before they got married a few years in with Janice Dickinson. Janice Dickinson got pregnant and thought Stallone was the father (apparently Janice had slept with 3 men in the same week according to her autobiography so I don’t know why she convinced herself Stallone was the dad) but Stallone discovered it wasn’t his kid after the birth.
5) Jennifer took him back after all that and went to have 3 girls with him.
I learned a lot of things today!
@AmelieOriginal
Thank you for this list; I too learned a lot of things LMAO
I really had no clue about this couple’s history, but something sure seems fishy she wants all the assets frozen.
I think some major drama has to have blown up between the assets and the tattoo removal….
It gets juicier. He actually at one point dumped Jennifer Flavin and started dating Angie Everhart. He later proposed to Angie but for some reason it was called off. Jennifer then took him back !
By the way, he broke up with Jennifer back in the day via a FedEx letter!
I think this is a basic case of ” In the last half of my life, I’d rather be alone than with you. Bye!!!”
She should go snag some really hot dude that’s 20 years younger. To piss him off sure but also because she’s gorgeous and younger guys are fun 😉
Sly has always cheated. His first wife supported him before Rocky broke, and when it hit Sly kept the National Enquirer and all tabs in business. He was a dog! Ditched #1. wife, affair w/Bridgette N., cheated on her, cheated with anyone and everyone.
These 2 have been legally married 25 years + 3 kids.
I hope she gets half of everything, pre-nup be damned.
Divorce him, get your share and count yourself well away from him.
He is no prize!
Yep, suspect he likely has multiple mistresses etc. I mean, you read her older interview quotes relating to this divorce story and it’s obvious she was okay with it even after they married but it’s probably hit some critical point.
Rumor has it he got a friend of one of his daughters pregnant so you may be on to something.
As someone going through a divorce now- no attorney will allege marital waste unless you have at least a little proof. With Sly’s past inability to keep it in his shorts, this is about to get interesting.