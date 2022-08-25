Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ is already a hit, despite tantrums from Salt Island

The Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast is already a hit, and only one episode has been released. In the first 24 hours of the release of Episode 1, Archetypes made it to the #1 position on the US Spotify charts, dethroning Joe Rogan. Archetypes is already #1 in Canada and (gulp) the UK too. Beyond the simple success of “people are listening to this,” it should be noted that Spotify needs the Sussexes’ magic and progressive energy. Spotify has been widely derided for platforming Joe Rogan’s anti-vaxx bullsh-t, and the Sussexes significantly help Spotify, branding-wise. It’s gravy for Spotify that the pod is already a hit.
Of course, it also helps that Salt Island has given Archetypes millions of dollars in free promotion. The sheer number of salty bitches hate-listening to Archetypes is simply staggering. And it will keep going, of course. There are eleven more episodes of Archetypes. Each episode will garner 20 Daily Mail stories alone. But to hear the salty bitches talk about Archetypes, you would think that someone was holding a gun to their heads and forcing them to listen to Meg.
Meghan Markle’s new Spotify podcast has been slammed by critics who said it was ‘almost entirely preposterous’ and ‘just another way she can talk about herself’.
Celia Walden in the Telegraph said it was ‘an interview with this inspirational sporting figure in name only’, and that Meghan was ‘interviewing herself’. She also said the Duchess was the sort of person ‘who hijacks every distressing anecdote with one of their own – only theirs is longer drawn-out, more distressing’.
The Spectator’s columnist Steerpike said it was ‘hard to believe that it took 28 people, including eight executive producers, to make the episode – plus Meghan’.
The review added that tennis enthusiasts who listen to the podcast to hear from Williams ‘might be a bit disappointed’ because it ‘is in fact all about Meghan’.
And James Marriott in The Times described it as a ‘tastefully soundtracked parade of banalities, absurdities and self-aggrandising Californian platitudes’. His one-star review said the podcast will ‘make you feel you’ve been locked in the relaxation room of a wellness spa with an unusually self-involved yoga instructor’.
But in The Independent, Clémence Michallon told how the podcast made it clear that Meghan ‘made the right decision when she cut and ran’ from the Royal Family. She said the story about how Meghan had to carry on with her duties after her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his room must have been ‘uniquely infuriating’.
The turnoff, for me, is the glee with which the British commentators jump on anything and everything she does. As Omid Scobie noted in his Yahoo UK column this week, these dumbasses are going to end up proving Meghan’s point without realizing it. So, it’s the lack of self-awareness from the salty bitches, as well as the hatefulness.
For years now, I’ve said the same thing: Meghan is not perfect, and there are a few minor criticisms or quibbles one could make, but the amount of vitriol, racism, anti-Americanism, misogyny and sheer hatefulness makes it impossible to make even a minor good-faith criticism. Like, I think Meghan could use more editing on her pod. I think a good ten minutes (maybe more) could have been shaved off the first episode. That’s it. That’s my big criticism. But I’ll still listen to Archetypes, and I’ll still enjoy it, as will millions of other people.
PS… As I’m writing this, I just realized that Meghan literally did zero media to promote the pod this week. LMAO. Imagine if she… did one interview for promotion. Salty heads would explode.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid and Spotify.
To quote Cardi B “I’d like to thank all of my haters…”
https://twitter.com/w_selwa/status/1562188316724072450?s=20&t=pJtTf5DOKhEPBR5kxjUoZw
Indeed. EVERYTHING, all the hate and vitriol benefits Meghan. Her podcast is now number one in 5 countries knocking Joe Rogan off the top spot which many have failed to do.
That’s hilarious! Cardi B cracks me up.
Success, the best revenge! Or maybe, in this case, it’s happiness and 193 bathrooms!
Amen!!!!
I really, really enjoyed the first episode of Archetypes and have recommended it to several people.
Zero surprised it’s a success. Meghan has world-wide appeal and with that caliber of guests, they are going to bring in listeners of their own.
Yes, success is the best revenge.
I loved the first episode and really appreciate how genuine, loving and inquisitive that Meghan seems. I love, love, LOVE that she knocked that useless toad Joe Rogan out of the top spot of Spotify. She is doing her thing and I love it.
I totally agree – there are some valid, minor criticisms that could be made without going full screeching banshee and giving it 1 star.
I actually do think she cut Serena off too much, and was too eager to jump into the conversation, it could have been more balanced.
But it was still a great conversation and made some really excellent points.
My critique was basically wondering if, as she gets more pod experience, she’ll change her style up a bit and pause a bit before jumping in. It will also give her editors more space to work if there aren’t overlapping voices.
But these weirdos take it so far and immediately denigrate anything and everything so you can’t take them seriously.
I’m sure Serena was first up because they are close and Meghan is comfortable with her. I’m sure her and her producers reviewed that first episode thoroughly and gave Meghan honest feedback. Feedback Meghan likely asked for, appreciated and applied immediately in the next episode.
It was interesting to me that the “critics” were the same people who always criticize Meghan. I had the same feeling as you did about the lack of balance in the interview. I think part of it might have been Serena’s seeming reticence, like a fear of talking too much or being too specific in her responses, and maybe Meghan was trying to fill in the spaces. Interviewing is an art – how to draw out the guest, when to hold back, when to jump in – and I’m looking forward to hearing how Meghan evolves.
I agree, as a podcast enthusiast I noticed it’s a normal mistake podcast host made during their earlier episodes.
They had a hard time balancing between making it as personable as possible by making it a convo between two friends and a meaningful professional discussion. I was still very impressed with the episode though and find it inspirational, and I gave it a 5 star rating on Spotify because I’ve heard shittier debut episodes.
I listen to a lot of podcasts too, and I find that the more “famous” the host, the more they tend to jump in. (Add in multiple hosts like Smartless, and it can be unbearable. Like, I WANT to like that podcast, but OMG, stop talking you three!)
Interviewing someone is a real skill, especially when it’s a friend, and I’m certain Meghan will eventually find the balance. Really looking forward to the next episode.
Yeah, I agree. I think the reason she started with serena was because she’s so comfortable with her, and it really did feel more like a conversation between friends than an interview, which may have been the goal, but it will be interesting to hear next week’s episode with Mariah Carey.
I wouldn’t say she cut Serena those times. There were instances where Serena wanted to relate some detail such as her discussion with Harry: Meghan deliberately cut that because she knew the press would begin to dissect Harry ‘s stance and advice. Meghan did that a few times because of the British press…more to make sure Serena didn’t say what could be used against her(I’m sure Serena did not care or mind,though).I did the discourse analysis, believe you me.
I liked the 1st episode, but I wanted more of Serena’s thoughts. Also the pace was so fast, it stressed me. I feel like I missed parts of it because they were talking so fast! However, I think maybe the topic is smack in meg’s cords so she could jump in a lot. It might be different with another subject.
To absorb everything that was said you need to listen to the podcast several times. So many golden nuggets were dropped, it takes time to absorb them and find where in your life you experienced them, and realize where you are now in comparison to where you were previously. Listen with pen & paper; jot down every word, phrase, or statement that “hits” or “stands” out. Then take a closer look at each one, examine it, and discuss with yourself what thoughts & memories they evoke. I view this episode like a session with a Therapist. It causes you to pause, recall, evaluate. Listen to the podcast again, this time paying closer attention to what is said. Think about what you heard as it relates to your life experiences. GREAT, EXCELLENT PODCAST!!!
I can’t help but remember that Oprah faced the same criticism of her interview with M&H–that she cut them off, that she didn’t push, etc. Honestly, while she did cut in with some commentary or insight and I don’t have any issue with that criticism, it felt to me not like interruption but more like two friends who have a natural rhythm to their conversation? Idk if that makes sense. Like it was natural that they bounce off each other. I think it could be different with people she’s not as close with, honestly. I think that’s fair criticism of someone who is new to interviewing/podcasting though.
Exactly. I might want to nitpick a thing or two about something Meghan does or has done, or I might have even heard an unflattering thing from someone who worked on Suits. But I will stick up for her to the ends of the Earth because of all the unfair criticism and especially Southern Strategy racism directed her way from the UK and beyond. I won’t stand for that so I’ll defend her to the end of time. Because no one deserves the BS she went through.
Recognising my own shortcomings and failings, I don’t look for perfection in anyone including Meghan! Yes to genuine feedback given from a place of wanting to encourage growth and improvement.
I don’t tend to listen to many podcasts, so the fact that I finished listening and would’ve listened again straight away if I’d had the time told me something good.
Currently trying to work out when so much of the press here got so bad! There are so many disgruntled illwishers around now, and far too much negativity. I’m going to try to find out when the invisible contract got drawn up. It’ll help to explain plenty….
Exactly–agree with you both! I also think it’s just natural to know that there are some fair criticisms one can make about someone like Meghan. Like if I absolutely LOVE a book I read, that doesn’t mean I can’t pick out its flaws. It just means I love it despite the flaws, including the flaws, etc. And Meghan’s flaws are so little compared to the absolute vitriol she faces just for existing. It’s the injustice and the blatant racism–being biracial isn’t a flaw!!!
Say it again for the back row!
@Kaiser took the words right out of my mouth about not wanting to go into too much detail about fair, minor criticisms of the podcast b/c of the bathsh!t, non-stop petty nonsense from deranged Meghan haters. I don’t want to give them a shred of ammunition to continue carrying on with their inane insanity.
I’m mostly just happy to be able to hear Meghan’s voice. She has an important voice and substantive things to say that need to be heard. I’m also glad that she’s back in her element with her confidence, sass, and sense of fun intact. As a first podcast, it was fine. I think Serena is an excellent first guest. As @Sash said above, there are a bevy of gems and nuggets, so it bears listening to more than once.
I agree that it could have been edited a bit more for greater balance, but I don’t think it’s too long at 58 min, which includes ads. It’s just how the segments are positioned with the expert’s commentary that could use a bit more tweaking. It’s a start, and it will get smoother as the episodes continue. I’m interested to see how Meghan further develops the ‘archetypes’ theme with her guests.
Description by Spotify of the podcast when promoting it: “”Archetypes” finds Markle engaging in conversations with women across generations to discuss how they’ve overcome tropes in their lives to inspire younger generations. Historians, public figures and cultural commentators joining the duchess will investigate how stereotypes and labels have held women back.” Seems to be advertised as a “conversation”. I fail to see where it was said to be an “interview”. Ms Walden needs to brush up on her reasoning skills.
I think that might be nit-picking, too. An interview is a conversation with a specific purpose. In this case, the theme of ambition, but as reflected through Serena’s experiences. We don’t need to know who Serena is, her favorite food, etc., but Meghan, as moderator, was asking Serena, as guest, about her experiences. It’s a conversational style, but it’s still an interview.
Yes exactly. If Meghan didn’t talk enough, and if it had been framed as an “interview,” and if she had interviewed as a neutral journalist asking questions to the guest, then everyone would be complaining that she’s too afraid to show herself because she has nothing to offer to the conversation. It’s a conversation. Everything Meghan said in that conversation made headlines because there is enormous interest in Meghan, and those who are salty about it would have been salty regardless. Meghan is ***ambitiously conversational.*** I love it.
^^ LOL, yes. That reminds me of Meg’s former quote on The Tig about the similarities between her and Serena: “We are both endlessly ambitious and we always like to exceed expectations.” These similar qualities were apparent during their conversation too. 😄
I wanted to hear more about the first time they met, but that wasn’t pertinent to the podcast. Still, it’s intriguing that Serena is the one who approached Meghan first. I believe it was during a Super Bowl event. If it was 2010, then Meg was not yet known for Suits. I wonder if Serena simply saw Meg standing by herself and decided to speak to her without knowing anything about her, but just because there was something she was drawn to? Meghan has previously said that they bonded right away over similar interests. They are both ‘girly girls,’ and confident, ambitious women who love fashion and living life to its fullest. 🌟
It also already has over 11k ratings in just 2 days since it’s been released. Joe Rogan who has over 400k ratings ( no wonder Spotify fought to keep him).
Most of the top podcasts that have been around for awhile have between 20-50k in ratings….Meghan’s gotten half of that in 2 DAYS!
Doesn’t matter if it’s haters trying to bring down the ratings all that matters is that they have click/stream the podcast to rate it.
Forever rooting for Meghan’s projects after what she’s been put through…and Harry of course
I feel so stupid for having to ask this, but how do you leave a rating on the Spotify app? I usually listen to all of my podcasts on the Apple podcast app, so I’m not that familiar with Spotify; I only downloaded it for Meghan. I clicked around every which way trying to figure out how to give a review/rating and I couldn’t find it. Can anyone here help? I want to give it as many stars as possible!
In case you haven’t found it yet: you need to go the Archewell “title” page, with the description. Underneath that you should see the reviews others have left, on the left-hand side under the description. Tapping that will open the option to review it yourself. You can’t do it on the episode itself, it needs to be the title page.
I gave it a 5 star and it happens to be the only podcast I have ever rated. I listen to podcasts every day.
Same. I never feel the need to rate podcasts, but knowing what was coming for Meghan, I couldn’t not rate it.
Celia Walden Isn’t she married to Piers Morgan? These two should focus on their own relationships how pathetic 🙄.
Really ironic then that she would say that Meghan did too much of the talking instead of letting Serena talk more. Wonder if she gives that feedback to Piers.
Celia’s too busy sleeping with other men, and when caught, claiming it was ‘research for work’.
That’s a good point I certainly notice that about Piers. While Meghan did talk a lot more than Serena, that is not an uncommon mistake (or choice?) in podcasts. it annoyed me about the lady (Elise?) who used to do the goop podcast too, but it didn’t stop me from listening because the guests were quite interesting. The thing about piers is he does it in every interview whether he is interviewing or being interviewed, it’s pretty remarkable. Whereas Meghan has maybe done it this one time. Perhaps this is why piers’ wife is sensitive to that specific behaviour!
@Nota! Research for work? Omg I’m going to need some more details on this. That is absolutely hysterical 😂
She is.
(A weird thing about their relationship: They object to grown-ups holding hands.)
That’s rich as Piers NEVER SHUTS UP about his every opinion.
Puleeezzzze, isn’t that part of what makes a podcast unique and not a news interview or a documentary? Doesn’t Joe Rogan insert himself into every episode? Again, different view when it’s a woman, especially Meghan, versus a man.
Also, apparently she made all the right moves proven by #1 ranking.
#1 in Australia too! Don’t forget about us down here. 🙂
Mark my words, KKKate will do a podcast with some royal friendly podcast about her first years bullsh*t, or being a mother or whatever. Those dusty salt crackers will trip over themselves to praise her raggedy ass.
Omg, can you imagine? That phony accent stumbling through inanities…
There is no way Mumbelina is planning on doing any podcasts. This is her achilles heel and the idea of speaking for 30 to 50 minutes in a natural conversation would terrify her. Right about now Bulliam is interviewing dozens of women for his future queen role. This time she must be an impeccable orator, beautiful, accomplished, experienced in philanthropy and could be divorced.
Yeah, she can’t even eek out a few sentences coherently. Podcasts are what her nightmares are made of.
Why do a podcast when you have a wildly successful YouTube? /s
“You know you that b%tch when you cause all this conversation, always stay gracious best revenge is your paper” -Beyonce from Formation
F— yeah! Off to listen to Formation and cheer the Sussexes on 🙂
I absolutely could not care less about what men think of this podcast. Yes, listen, hear us, be allies, do better, but STFU James. This was not made by you, about you, or for you.
Ditto STFU to Damien Reilly of The Spectator who claims to have been seduced and nauseated…by gazing at her “exposed throat”? Not the first time The Spectator has gone for Meghan’s jugular, just not as skeevy as Reilly.
Two points, I love her voice. It has such an intimate quality that makes it so pleasurable to listen to. As someone with a high grating voice, I love low husky, intimate voices in women. Hers isn’t husky but it is very appealing. IMO her voice is made for podcasts and narration. OTH, I would have liked her to edit out some stuff to get more meat in. I wanted more of the professor’s POV and honestly, I think her interview of Serena could have garnered a lot more info as it related to AMBITION. Serena was put through the mill, for being ambitious while BLACK, and FEMALE. I wish that point had been explored more. BUT, it’s the first episode and I expect Meghan will get better and better.
^^ I agree with your take @Sunnee. Definitely, Meghan always has been a fast learner who quickly applies what she learns. The episode with Serena is good as a first launch, and it will get better.
Also, Meg introduced herself in the beginning to set the stage for the archetypes theme. She won’t need to repeat that intro for every episode. It was very enlightening to hear about the courage of the nuns who taught Meghan at Immaculate Heart. The nuns’ story of rebellious feminism enhanced my understanding of the foundational impacts that the school’s teachings had on young Meghan.
There was a fire in Archie’s room? What????
Meghan is such a legend. She has commodified the obsession the British media & derangers have with her into personal wealth. While she has a huge number of supporters, it’s being able to count on her the haters, who are loyally devoted to following and consuming all media about her, to show up that’s really making her rich. Love it for her!
The British media lives in alternative Realm where they truly believe what ever they say is true . When Reality actually seeps in they literally lose their minds it would be funny to watch if they were not promoting hate and actually threats to the Sussex life . I truly believe that the British media spend so much time demonized Meghan they thought their smeared campaign of lies actually work and that Sussex would fail instead the Sussex are far more successful. That’s why the British media and the royals are having a meltdown right now Everything they did to destroy Meghan has failed and more and more people who don’t pay attention to royals will see the British media and the royal family freaking out and wondering what all the noise about and tuned into the podcast.
Are the Cambridges so inept that the British media have to attack Harry and Meghan so that unflattering comparisons won’t be made? The answer is a resounding YES! Meanwhile, H&M just continue on, spreading their messages and their magic. It’s such a shame there was no one to advise TQ and Charles that Harry and Meghan could be their strongest ambassadors, and should be valued and not attacked. But, if that had been the case H&M wouldn’t be happy in California, living their best lives.
The way they’re calling it a flop. Russel Meyers on Loraine even said it wasn’t doing good number on the charts. He did also
say we all listen to what Meghan says but still how silly to say it’s not charting well live on air. Cuz now it’s #1. All those RR talking smack and now crickets.
Sounds like the BM prejudged before getting the facts, again.
In being human, no one is perfect. Meghan never claimed to be perfect.
BM and RR show their lack of intelligence. In their rush to dismantle Meghan, they rush out articles before thinking. A person would think by now both BM and RR would know to maybe wait a day before writing their bullcrap. They always end up with eggs on their faces.
Petra, what I enjoy about the bm and rr is that they are making themselves laughingstocks globally. Anyone can listen to this podcast and determine for themselves whether is was good or not. Now, place that beside what the bm and rr are saying. I believe they live in the same bubble that the brf live in.
Thanks to the British press for promoting Meghan’s podcast, you helped make go it to #1 in the UK and many other countries.
Friends interrupt each other all the time in conversations. It’s just normal. If the podcasts are billed as “conversations” then people shouldn’t expect a strict ‘question and answer’ format. There were a couple of times when I thought Serena was going to say a bit more, but Meghan seems to have stepped in. However, I think we got everything Serena wanted us to know. I mean, I wasn’t left with a raft of questions regarding what she actually said. There simply were a couple moments where I hoped Serena would have fleshed things out a bit more. i think a point being made with the recounting of what happened to each of their kids, is that we judge the performance of public figures all the time without knowing what may have happened the moment before, and that’s the nature of public performance and figures. Just that sometimes we forget public figures are human and not automatons. For the record, I almost always think Meghan could have done a wee bit of editing, but then I think it’s just her style.
I liked the podcast overall. Agree that there were times that I wish Serena expounded more on a topic. Meghan did interrupt sometimes, but I chalk that down to over enthusiasm and wanting to commiserate. However, I feel that Serena drift got her shine and props in the podcast. I loved how much she conveys her love of the game I’m when talking about it. There will be times when Meghan’s style or conversation will frustrate the listener and that’s fine. I listen to Terry Gross on Fresh Air, one of the best interviewers out there, and sometimes she frustrates me with her questions for a guest and even had an interview so bad with Gene Simmons it became a news story. Also, so we want her to be too polished that it comes across as slick or broadcast news? No, we want her. Let’s see how it progresses but I liked this first conversation and listened to it twice so far.
I haven’t listened to it yet but I plan to tonight! From what I understand, I can create a free Spotify account and I’ll just have to deal with commercials? And to see Joe Rogan be ousted from the #1 spot is great. I never even heard of Joe Rogan until people started complaining about all the anti-vax/racist stuff he said on his podcast and was forced to learn about his existence last year.
I remember when Kate was a guest on that mommy podcast, I never listened to it but it definitely did not get this kind of promotion.
^^ I had listened to Kate’s full interview on that Mommy & Baby podcast. Kate mumbled excruciatingly badly throughout. She was mostly unintelligible, clearly from nerves and trying to maintain her faux posh accent. The host tried to help her out, so there were a few moments where Kate spoke more clearly, and those were the moments that were used to advertise the podcast! LOL 🤣😂
As everybody has noted, she has a few rough spots to smooth out, but so did literally every other podcast I have ever started. Every host takes a while to find their rhythm, and I’m sure her interviewing skills will sharpen as she goes. I enjoyed Meghan’s anecdotes, but I also wanted to hear more from Serena… I honestly wouldn’t have minded another 30 minutes of them chit-chatting, and that says a lot from somebody who’s always 3 weeks behind on too many podcasts and listening to everything in 1.5x-2x speed!
So how can a tabloid call the podcast a failure when it seem to make the top 5 the first day? Isn’t the lie a bit excessive? Do they print a correction?
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come!” (author Victor Hugo once wrote)
Congratulations to Meghan for taking the podcast-world by storm! That said, I want to address the importance of the TIMING of her global success!
At the moment there is a vacuum in the Western world, when it comes to powerful female rolemodels with a global reach, who can influence the global political agendas. The exception is Vice President Kamala Harris of course.
And the setback in women’s rights has worsened in the last 5 years due to the rise of authoritarian regimes, Covid, economical recession and SCOTUS overturning the US abortion law.
The time is ripe for a global vision on and push for women’s empowerment and Meghan is the right person at the right time to be an inspirational feminist leader for this generation of young women.
Her podcast success is just an indication of her potential. She’s doing it without her royal title or her father’s surname, but just with her personal name Meghan.
It’s a great joy to witness her growth and I wish her the best of luck, love and happiness on the road.
Well done, Meghan! This is your time to shine! 👏👌😊
^^ Yep. None of this is happening by chance. It’s all fated. M&H’s love was meant to be. As Harry said, “We were brought together for a reason.” The grand and wonderful efforts they made together within the institution were important, but Sussexit too was fated. They could not have stayed and thrived within the institution as it exists. Leaving was necessary and crucial. Meghan’s voice is too important to be contained or constrained. I can’t wait to hear more from her and to further witness her growth and her burgeoning influence.
Why is it that I can’t access archetypes with meghan on Spotify, Even when I click on the links provided, it says it’s not available.
Someone to help me please, thanks.
I’m from East Africa.
You could access it directly on this Celebitchy article without setting up a Spotify account (2nd non-Twitter link in article): https://www.celebitchy.com/780790/duchess_meghans_archetypes_podcast_is_here_to_dismantle_patriarchy/
Otherwise, download Spotify app on mobile device, or go to spotify.com in web browser on computer and create a free Spotify account to access it under ‘Podcast & Shows’ category. Play button on this link will go to page where you can sign up for account: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1hHiWVcdfFi7HxswWSuiJ4