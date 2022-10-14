Prince Harry won’t be invited to the coronation if he talks about Camilla

I mentioned this in this week’s Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, but since King Charles’s coronation date was set this week, there hasn’t been a lot of agita about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited or whether they’ll decide to come. Yes, it’s being discussed among royal reporters, but there’s a real lack of briefing and counter-briefing from the palaces and Montecito. I suspect that the Sussexes are simply waiting to see IF Charles invites them. Just as I suspect that Charles hasn’t made up his mind either way. Well, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column has a lengthy, mean, angry piece about how Charles cannot wait to make a big show of snubbing the Sussexes and refusing to invite them to his big coronation party. Some highlights:
King Charles likely won’t invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation if Harry damagingly attacks wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, in his forthcoming book, a friend of the new queen has told The Daily Beast.
“Almost everything Charles has done over the past twenty years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” the friend said, “He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even the queen finally accepted that. It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.”
The palace declined to comment to The Daily Beast for this story. Sources in the palace say simply that the question of the guest list is on the “tbc” pile, pointedly leaving the door open for Harry and Meghan to get the call up—or be excluded.
The Daily Beast understands that there is tremendous nervousness in Charles’ circle about what the book might reveal, not least because a full throated attack on Camilla’s character would be devastating to Charles.
Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals and Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent told The Daily Beast: “There is no doubt that Charles would like Harry and Meghan to be at his coronation. And to be fair to Charles, he has been magnanimous in terms of extending, very publicly, olive branches to the Sussexes, not only in his televised accession address but also putting them front and center at the funeral events. But he does expect respect in return, and a problem is going to arise if, between now and then, Harry repays him by attacking him, Camilla or the institution. He is not going to put up with inaccurate and unfair attacks.
“The queen was ruthless when it came to protecting the institution, and Charles will be too, and we are possibly seeing that in the lack of urgency around naming Archie and Lilibet prince and princess. My understanding is that Charles is not averse to granting them titles, but he expects to see respect from the Sussexes in return. The ball is in the Sussexes’ court. The royals, just like the rest of us, are waiting to see what they will do next.”
Tom Sykes – the “Royalist” – goes on to claim that Harry was “infuriated” with the snubs during QEII’s funeral and mourning period, and then Sykes quotes Duncan Lacombe as saying that it’s really about what Harry and Meghan do and say towards William and Kate? Like, the Sussexes should “wish them well” when the Waleses go to Boston. Lacombe also suggests that the excuse Charles could give about NOT inviting the Sussexes is:
“Just to say the coronation is an institutional event, not a family event, and so it is for working royals only. While it will be an extraordinary snub for Harry if he is not invited to support his father on the biggest day of his life, it is equally hard to see how the king can invite him if the backdrop to the coronation is Harry sticking machetes in the backs of Charles and Camilla while promoting in his book. Charles appears to be keeping his powder dry until he sees what they come out with. He has not yet made Harry and Meghan’s children prince and princess, although they are entitled to those titles as a matter of law and precedent. That’s a carrot that could be left out there for years to come. Charles is certainly not rushing to make a declaration one way or another, and he may be taking some comfort from the reports that Harry is desperately trying to rewrite the parts of the book that are most critical about his father.”
Literally none of these people can come out and admit that the monarchy doesn’t have any way to control the Sussexes and the British media has no idea what they’re talking about because the Sussexes have so thoroughly cut them out. Again, considering the lack of briefing against the Sussexes right now about the coronation, Charles has just put off the decision indefinitely. What’s really funny is that… remember the Fakakta Jubbly? QEII always made it perfectly clear that the Sussexes were invited, and she even extended an invitation to them in person, requesting that they visit for a few days. Charles can’t be the bigger man here, he can’t just say “of course they’re invited” and let the chips fall where they may.
I don’t think that Harry and Meghan care at this point.
Most people I know will only watch the coronation if Harry and Meghan make an appearance.
I only watched the events leading up the QE’s funeral and the funeral because Harry and Meghan were present.
I have zero interest in watching the Tampon and Horse face do anything!
lol
I agree, coronation without M H will be soooo boring. I’ll be there to see if they DARE put the kohinoor crown on the homewrecker mistress consort.
Harry&Meghan don’t care, but that text sure feels like a threat from a father to a son. Shame on KC3
“(T)hat text sure feels like a threat from a father to a son. Shame on KC3.”. Yes, @Douches, and even worse, part of the threat is to take action against Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In what world is that okay that a grandfather is threatening to harm his grandchildren so that their father behaves? Oh, yeah, the world of Royals and gutter tabloid press. This is straight up coercion.
What Mary said.
It might be fun to watch Skull and Bones publicly hate each other. And I wonder if Camilla will look as terrified, and Chuck as furious, as they did at the funeral. But looking at those four for long is likely to turn one to stone.
I’ll join the chorus of “just what the fuck did Camilla DO to Harry and Meghan!?” Because I’ve long believed that Harry largely tolerated her and kept his distance unless required to be in the same room with her. I doubt he ever gave her a second thought. But now they got me wondering if Camilla did something awful to him and/or Meghan.
My theory is the family knows or thinks from certain hints by Harry that the book will be discussing the awful press. And since they know Cams has long been in bed with the press, they’re afraid her involvement will be exposed.
Or Cams is the racist hinted at in the Oprah interview. And they suspect that will be revealed.
I think its one of two things, one is less scandalous than the other. I think its either about Camilla’s relationship with the press, maybe she was behind more of the smears than we thought (although I can’t figure out why, bc none of it made her look good, as opposed to some of the smears making Charles look good, making W look good, etc.)
i think the other is just the really simple and obvious answer, its what we’re seeing with The Crown on Netflix. Charles doesn’t want people reminded of his history with Camilla. He doesnt’ want people to remember that he chose Camilla over his family (as this article points out) for decades. (family = wife and sons.) he doesn’t want any rehashing of the affairs, any reminders that there were children involved on both sides who were hurt, etc. He’s spent decades building up Camilla’s reputation and even though she is now QC, he still wants to protect that reputation and that means everyone has to forget about diana and forget what they did to diana.
The Crown does not help with that. Harry’s memoir likely won’t either.
So while I think its plausible that Harry has a chapter called “here’s why I hate camilla,” I think its more likely she’ll be discussed in the context of his parents divorce and marriage breakdown, including her press connections during all that, OR in the context of “my father worked to protect her and elevate her but would not do the same for me.”
If Harry mentions Camilla at all, it would be obliquely. But Charles’s people will overreact and over explain so much that they end up revealing more than Harry ever would.
You do know Camilla was playing phone tag, and gift giving to toxic tom, during the ugliest pre wedding mess from meghans family. Of course that was deleted from the written records, but it was reported that harry was not happy with her and the markles close relationship.
Wow. I didn’t know that. Jeez wept if that’s true then no wonder Charles is worried. My goodness. Harry probably tolerated Camilla up until that point then put 2+2 together and realised how bad it must have been for his mother.
Seriously Margaret my jaw just dropped onto my knees. Wow, I’m speechless.
I think it’s more ‘don’t look at the little man behind the curtain’ —Oz isn’t great and terrible, he’s just a self-absorbed schmuck who has spent the best part of 30 years desperately trying to get a nation to swallow his top-of-the-harem side chick as a plausible queen. If the mechanics of that campaign are laid bare, how grubby and miserable a bunch do they appear to be? How not worthy of one iota of respect, let alone tax payer money are they?
Whatever Camilla did, I’m sure Harry isn’t going to say anything about her. He too classy, and Camilla is beneath him. BUT, the royal family should have kept their mouths shut. Their complaints only make people realize that Camilla did something really, really, bad. Their complaints are what “outed” Camilla, nothing that Harry said. This is all on their own heads, but they’re too stupid to see that.
I suspect she did nothing bar what we’ve already seen (eg mocking meghan pg bump, laughing during the wedding etc. She probably also commented on Archie I have no doubt at all). But to me this is classic weak, pathetic Charles diversionary tactics. He’s trying, badly, to shift the narrative from camilla’s bullying /gaslighting behaviour to Diana to ‘qween cams’ and blaming H and M for ANY bad press. He’s so much worse than I ever thought he was. He’ll throw anyone under the bus for her. Plus he’s the worst child ever.
Isn’t the “coronation” planned for Archie’s bday? If THAT isn’t a direct dig I don’t know what is and chuckles is worried about H saying things about Camilla????
If I were H&M I wouldn’t acknowledge anything about the day other than it’s Archie’s birthday and spend the day with the kiddos at the beach and have a blast
Just when I think those people hit the sub basement, I find out there’s A whole other floor underneath that 🙄
Agree except I do think the Sussexes should acknowledge the coronation once, and that is in confirming that they will not attend! In order to stop months and months and months of articles about will they or won’t they, I think the Sussexes should just announce now that they would not be attending because they have better and more important things planned for that day.
Agree with you both (Mary & Merlin). End the suspense. Acknowledge once, confirm non attendance. If they do that before any bookdrop, Charles can’t blame “the book”. No, end the speculation now.
Titles for the kids? Well, as Diana’s brother said at her funeral she ‘needed no title to work her magic’ (roughly, off the top of my old, old head). None of the Sussexes need a title here. Stop all the noise;hell, squash it before it even starts.
Its premature to announce that youre NOT attending or, to be more polite: “unable to attend” someone’s event IF YOU HAVENT BEEN INVITED!!!!!
Thats just common decency. And all of polite society knows that H&M would not be able to say anything at this point about whether or not theyll be attending the coronation, if no invitation has gone out [to them] as yet. Theres still 6 months to go before the event date. Even chuckie doesnt know if he or his consort will make it…….but I digress.
And even if H&M receive an invitation, they still wont say anything public about it. Or…….I take that back……….maybe they will. Like they did after betty invited them to her jubbly. If you recall, BP announced that theyd been invited and then H&M publicly announced their pleasure and their intention to attend.
I bet chuckieDaTurd will do it this way too. BUT I hope that instead of announcing delight and an intention to attend, I hope H&M will say:
Sowwwy…….we have things/to/do/people/to/see/places/to/go. We busy!
I seriously doubt Harry even wants to go to the coronation.
I am sure he does not want to have his wife being embarrassed before a large audience of people.
On no level should the antics of the Queen’s funeral be repeated.
@Well Wisher — Meghan carried herself beautifully during the funeral! it is over, she did to support her husband! she was his grandmother but imo Betty was a terrible person
Charles, who hates being overshadowed more than anything, just make his coronation plans all about Harry. Way to go KC3.
Second thought, this might be a plant to take the focus off of Camila’s crown with the diamond stolen from India, which they want returned.
He can try all he wants but 1.3 B Indians are hardly likely to forget it. More importantly the UK counts on trade with India and wouldn’t want to infuriate them for a few moments of vanity.
BP needs to shut up about worrying about Harry trashing Camilla because now it has me thinking Camilla did something really vile to Harry.
This family is a walking Streisand effect.
Yesterday I was reading an old article about Camilla by her ex brother-in-law. It’s years old and apparently he was forced to retract and apologize afterwards, but he was very detailed about what a vindictive, manipulative person Camilla was. How so spoke about manipulating Diana, and referred to her in the most derogatory terms, and continually mocked her. He said Camilla was a destroyer, that she hated to see anyone happy and went out of her way to destroy his marriage too. He also said Camilla never wanted to marry Charles. She just liked being his mistress. She wanted to stay married to her husband because she actually liked him. She is a hideous, monstrous person.
Right? It’s weird because somebody on the BP pr team evidently thinks there’s something to be gained from pretending that Camilla and Charles are the victims in all of this. But it’s wild because none of these events were all that long ago and everybody remembers what happened. It’s not going to work and I find it hilarious. Even the most conservative royal watchers haven’t got much good to say about Camilla.
Past a certain age, you get the face you’ve deserved. Que’ll suprise!
Of course Charles won’t be the bigger man he is in his mid seventies and he scheduled his coronation on his grandsons fourth birthday while making the threat of removing the birthright titles from the Sussex children, that is blackmail. He has purposely refused to acknowledge that they received those titles by law as soon as the queen took her last breath, but he was sure quick to give new Titles out and push for the media to drop the “consort” when referring to his mistress/wife. This is just a continuation of the abusive behavior by him and the entire BRF institution towards the Sussex’s during the funeral and mourning period after the Queens death. The world is still watching and they are not impressed.
“Sussexes should “wish them well” when the Waleses go to Boston”? Why? When have the Waleses “wished the Sussexes well” with any of their ventures? Is this another hint that Will needs H&M to bring attention to his events?
Or they are afraid the US will reject the Waleses and they know the American media will not hide the booing and heckling.
They should be concerned about their constituents in Wales. They are not accepted as representative of Wales among some.
That’s where they’ll have their affirmation.
Wish Will and Kate well? Right. Has anyone in that family acknowledge ANY of the awards or accolades that H&M have earned since they left? One – hey, congratulations! We’re proud of your NAACP award? Or, the Invictus Games seem to be going swimmingly on a world-wide platform? Not word one. But the Sussexes – who have suffered at the hands of those a-holes for half a decade are supposed to give their well wishes to their chief tormenters on arriving in Boston for their BS Earthsh*t extravaganza? Honestly, if I were them I would just walk away at this point and let them take what ever they like away.
And, yeah, what DID Camilla do to Harry to cause all this angst?
TQ sent a message to the Invictus competitors through PH but the rest of the RF should have been supporting their veterans in them. They didn’t even have to make it through or about H or M.
Especially considering the CW participation.
If Betty was so great, why didn’t she publicly on her BP letterhead or via a speech send the UK Invictus team her best wishes instead of a message through Harry which we would never have heard of had he not given Hoda that interview. Also heard that the team had to get to the Hague via bus instead of proper Gov’t support so miss me with their love and support.
This! Thank you. God, these people are the worst.
Guest Who, I was surprised and appalled that the UK government didn’t do more for the UK invictus team. I know that the Embassy in The Hague welcomed them, but what about the government. Heck, what about the Military big wigs? I’m glad for the team that H&M stopped to see TQ before going to the games, so that TQ could send a message. Put in that context, why would the brf say anything? The veterans in that country deserve more than that.
Why would Harry want to go to this tedious coronation anyway? Charles is already king – it’s meaningless.
“He has not yet made Harry and Meghan’s children prince and princess, although they are entitled to those titles as a matter of law and precedent.”
If the kids are entitled to those titles under law abd precedent, then they’ve already been made prince and princess, and Charles has to do the work to take that away. Him making them prince and princess is unnecessary because it’s already happened.
The obfuscation on this point is infuriating.
I think they do that on purpose so they can change the story when it suits them.
Yes, Liz ‘made them’ prince and princess by dying. That’s what actually happened.
I know it’s all nonsense, but all I could think was, “Spare yourself the invite Harry! Write an extra chapter just about Camilla!”
Love this idea.
Wow! Well if that statement isn’t all about making the coronation all about H&M then I don’t know what is. I’ll be flabbergasted if Charles doesn’t invite his son to the Coronation. If he really doesn’t want his son there because of what he may say about his wife then Charles really should have a word with himself. As someone posted up thread: what on earth has Camilla done to frighten Charles into completely ostracising his son if it is revealed?
His book is likely going to suggest that his father threw both of his sons under the bus to the media in exchange for the attacks on Camilla the Rottweiler to stop. It may also suggest that the press cover of Harry in his teens was a barter to deflect from coverage of his brother and father. All this at a time when Charles’ focus ought to have been on his motherless sons. It will say or insinuate these things because they were reported on at length at the time and have been discussed in the years since. Believe it or not, The Daily Mail was Camillla’s biggest enemy during the 90s. And look at them now.
Oh good, an easy out for Harry.
“Camilla resembles a horse!”
& problem solved.
It was the same quarrel as when Prince Philip died, just change the name with Kate.
The Sussexes will be fine, all they have to do is be respectful in their RSVP.
” We are sorry that we are unable to attend” …. is a good start.
Isn’t the book an installment though 🤣🤣🤣🤣
They’ll be invited and they will go. It’s a foregone conclusion – that’s why there’s no briefing and counter-briefing going on from the Palace and Montecito.
The spokesperson refusing to be prematurely drawn into answering the question is just being prudent.
The ‘working royals’ thing is pablum – Beatrice and Eugenie will be there, The Tindalls and Peter Phillips will be there, and the Gloucesters and Kent’s will also be there.
Andrew will even be there, which is far more likely to cause a public stink.
It’s the key Family ceremony. The big moment. The sacred anointing of the monarch a what justifies the whole shebang. It’s way more important than any wedding.
The Gloucesters and Kents are working royals but yeah, its not about only working royals. the Queen’s grandchildren will all be in attendance, and right now only one of them is a working royal.
It’s like this hasn’t occurred to any of the royal “reporters”. Are they all just going to say, “oops!” when Zara, Peter, et. al. are at the coronation?
Harry might go. But I doubt if Meaghan will. Didn’t everybody see how terrified and alone she looked at the funeral. I don’t think Harry would make her go through that again so soon. It’s Archies birthday. So that gives her an out. And also Harry if he chooses.
I’m curious to know………I wonder how much more evidence folks need for them to get the message that H&M are ONE. They are a TEAM. They are SOULMATES. They are SALT&PEPPER: one doesnt move without the other.
The fact that H went to phillip’s funeral without M was the only time he did anything pertaining to his relatives in england without his wife and everyone knows the exogenous circumstances under which that took place i:e (1) C.O.V.I.D and (2) M was 7 months pregnant with their rainbow baby.
Either both Sussexes will attend the coronation or not.
I doubt if Charles doesn’t invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation that they’d be upset about it.
On some level they are aware of that fact.
Hence the pontification.
Let’s pretend this is AITA, King Charles version:
Does “respect” = don’t tell the truth?
LOL
What is Duncan Larcombe smoking? Harry and Meghan are far from the only non-working royals, so if they are excluded on those grounds, that means that Peter Philips, Zara Tindall, Beatrice and Eugenie, Louise and James, Princess Margaret’s kids, and a whole bunch of cousins, not to mention Awful Andrew, should be excluded too, and that’s not going to happen.
SHHHHHH! We’re not supposed to say that part out loud, it doesn’t fit with the desire narrative.
Archie & Lil are already HRH Prince/Princess; they were bestowed those titles when Charles became King as his grandchildren. The issue isn’t Chuck giving them titles, it’s taking them away. Of course nasty Tom Sykes & the rest of of the Royal Rota know this, but they prefer the narrative of a benevolent Charles.
Clearly, something awful went down with Camilla. She betrayed Diana or Harry and Meghan in the press, or showed her awful, racist self in drastically hurtful ways. There has been a strange focus on Harry writing about Camilla, like when a kid says, “Do not look in the cabinet, because I did not break the shelf.” They’re telling on themselves.
I wonder, if the rota habe some dirt on Camilla they want to publish and hope for an opening via Harrys Book.
And it is something only remotely related to Harry and Meghan.
I never had the impression Harry and Camilla were close enought for Camilla to be able to hurt Harry and she nerver really profited from the smearing campain.
Something like an affair after her marriage to Charles, only mentioned fleetingly in the book, would be a completly different story.
@clearly, I may be way off base but I am thinking that during the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan fired off some warning shots to both Camilla and Kate. In other words, I have information and I am not above releasing that information.
Specifically, Meghan mentioned how Kate was going “through some things” (I think this is why William was so pissed about the interview). Meghan also spoke about a senior Royal woman that came over to Frogmore Cottage to speak with her and told her to not go out because she’s “everywhere” in the press. Was this some of the “advice” that Camilla allegedly tried to give Meghan? If so, did Camilla impart other advice to Meghan that was just as ridiculous or even harmful?
I’m thinking that Meghan was telegraphing that she could speak to things that the Royals would rather have hidden (same with her comments about finding her journals), and this is scaring the s*** out of them. But, instead of pulling back on the attack, the Royals are doubling down on dissing the Sussexes and trying to make them look like irrelevant liars.
The best thing Charles could do PR-wise is turn the page, make up with his son and invite them to the coronation. So that means he will probably do the exact opposite.
It can’t be repeated often enough- WHAT DID CAMILLA DO TO HARRY? I raised an eyebrow when this first came up, but do those idiots not realize that they must really have something to fear by raising this issue? I don’t think that the Coronation date was chosen to be on Archie’s birthday- that is just a coincidence. It is the accession day of George V though (the day he was declared king, not the day of his coronation). But it is very petty and cruel to hold someone’s children, two toddlers, hostage, or to use them for blackmail. Charles may think he is playing game of strategy with Harry, but he is only proving himself to be petty and vile. So good to see that the RR acknowledge that Archie and Lili are entitled to the titles. RR have managed to make people wonder how vile Camilla is- not doing the Windsors any favors ultimately. Is Harry going to revile how vile his father and his mistress have been to him and his mother, or will his silence be rewarded by his children finally be given their rightful titles?
It’s clear to me that they must have been truly awful to Harry, and later Meghan. But we should also remember that Harry himself told us what his memoire was going to focus on. However, it’s nice to think that the vileness of King Charles made Harry a better man, husband and father than Charles the Petty.
I think it’s just that Harry didn’t ever forget that she was the other woman who broke up his parents’ marriage. He was undoubtedly polite and civil, but not more. Charles probably got upset that Harry didn’t “forget the whole thing” and treat Camilla like his mother, because after all, Diana was dead, and she was a terrible person anyway.
At this point, anything less than saying Camilla was a better mother to him than Diana ever was will be seen as disparaging Camilla.
Charles has 70 plus years of bitterness and bile to unleash on us all.
So where is the speculation about whether Andrew will be at the coronation and what type of groveling he has to do for an invite?
Tom Sykes gets so excited by the anti-H&M propaganda he dutifully repeats, he needs to wipe the drool from his chin while he’s typing.
Sykes should have a man size box of Kleenex when he’s typing his drivel – he ‘drools’ at both ends.
Reading this piece, one would think Charles would be sympathetic to Harry. Harry also loves his wife, wants to protect her and can’t do without her. He’s also watched his wife be vilified in the press and he’s already had to choose between her and his family.
I was thinking the same thing! It’s okay for Chaz to want to protect his wife because he loves her and is willing to cut out family members to do so, but it’s not okay for Harry?
H made this very point in the O interview.
If “I don’t care ” was a person it would be Harry.
Oh no!
Then he can celebrate his son’s birthday in peace. How terrible
The literal best thing they could do for the monarchy right now is to get all these people to stfu omg. They aren’t doing anyone ANY favours at all.
More complaining and explaining! Now we know something bad went down between Harry and Cam! Just like they made the funeral all about the Sussexes, they’ve done the same with the coronation. Just stop. The RRs have more than enough to dine out on over the next several months. No one was even talking about Cam except with regards to the Koh-i-noor diamond… oh wait…
What horrible things must Cams have done—and that King Chuck supports—for them to be SO CONCERNED that Harry will attack her? If she had been nothing but lovely to him (beyond torturing his mother into a far-too-early grave), no one would have anything to worry about.
Camilla is the Wicked Stepmother AND the Wicked Queen, every Disney villainness rolled into one hideous, frumpy package.
These are people of faith, head of the the Church of England.
Surely they have head of repentance and forgiveness.
They can progress to self forgiveness and leave projection as a coping strategy alone.
Can I just say how excited I am for the day that Meghan’s book is announced? And for the months that follow. If they are this flummoxed over Harry’s memoir, they will lose their minds over a black, American woman having a say in her own story and with her own voice. It will be beautiful.
Same. I’m more excited to read Meghan’s memoirs, her story and experiences than Harry’s.
Funny how a lot of Brits during the walkabout welcomed and shook Meghan’s hand and shouted for her since all of them don’t like her. Those polls are not scientifically accurate and obviously slanted. The statement she is not liked by most of UK is inaccurate.
Plus Meghan’s podcast is top five in the UK, lol. I wonder how many magazines did Horseface sell with her posing on the cover? And wasn’t “Catherine’s” Christmas piano recital a ratings flop the same as Earthsquat’s special? The funny thing is, its not like the Sussexes are even trying to compete, they are just doing their thing.
The polls are not to reflect what people think, it is to mislead.
The numbers are too small, (2,000 from 67 million ). They never let the public know what was the questions that were asked.
They are meaningless.
I really don’t think Harry and Meghan should bother going to this coronation business. The way they were treated by that family and the press during the Queen’s funeral was disgusting. If Harry wants to go and keep up with all this ‘royal’ nonsense then fine but Meghan should stay home with her babies and celebrate her beautiful son’s birthday with people that love and care for them.
It was so hard to watch them being treated so badly at such a sad time for them especially Harry.
That family are one of the worst, if it was me I’d just go ahead and cut them off, just as I’ve done with my siblings after the death of our parents. Toxic people are a disease that will eat away at you until you cut them out.
The simplicity of you comment reminds me of my “straight” talking relatives.
“Look after yours.”
Tell it like it is. It brought a chuckle.
Thanks.
Katie Nicholls needs to be told that only in her world can you bribe someone to respect you, respect has to be earned. The titles will be a burden to those children but, it’s their birthright, so it would be an act of gross pettiness/spite if the king was to remove them.
esline, and that’s what the world will see. I wonder if the UK wants to be isolationist? They dropped out of the EU and now seem determined to present themselves, both the government and brf, as people who you wouldn’t want to have dinner with because you wouldn’t know what direction the knife would come from.
Go ahead, Chuck, and take the titles away from children. You will discover just how much people know about Eddie and the Nazis. That’s not a threat, that’s just fact.
It’s interesting how the media plays this game. First they disparage the Sussexes but the media knows they can’t do that for too long without the public turning on KC3 so then they immediately release info on how they are “beloved members of the family” so that monarchists/royalists can say, “see the Sussexes are the baddies, their family loves them but its them who are the bad ones”.
I think having the coronation on Archie’s birthday sends a clear message that KC3 is giving the Sussexes an out for not attending The Coronation. That’s what this is. KC3 does not want them there nor do I think the Sussexes want to be there but the media does b/c its what gets ppl’s attention. Also by pushing this narrative of Harry’s book being tell-all-book being disparaging is a way to disguise what they’re really upset about which is the damage The Crown will do to KC3 and his wife’s reputation by reminding everyone what an awful husband and father KC3 was (and still is). They’re going to rake Harry over the coals on his book (which I don’t think will be nearly as salacious) b/c they can’t do it to Netflix and The Crown.
I don’t think Charles wants to invite Harry and Meghan to the coronation but knows it will make him look like a terrible father to ban him. Likewise, he has every intention to strip his mix raced grandchildren of their titles. He’s just waiting for the book to drop because he thinks it will give him cover.
As the Nike slogan says “Just Do It” already.
I still feel like they’re deflecting with the performative concern re: Camilla. Harry is not going to center Camilla. I don’t know if “Camilla” gets more clicks than “Charles,” or if this is part of trying to pretend Camilla was completely to blame for how Diana was treated. I despise Camilla, but Diana was married to Charles, and Charles held the power — if he had wanted Diana to be treated better, she would have been. He would never have married Diana in the first place if he’d had a shred of decency.
Camilla was given permission so to speak to undermine Diana. She called Diana that ridiculous creature and with Charles permission she usurped Diana s place as hostess at highgrove
Katie Nichols is seriously unhinged, it’s a fact if history that Camilla was a home wrecker. So nothing Harry saids about her is untrue . These royals rats reporters are trying to hard to make the side chick ligit She did have an Affair with a married man . Hello that affair has now turned her into side chick queen consort . I don’t see why Charles gets to protect and choose his side chick over Harry but Harry is monster for choosing his wife and children over that racist crusty institution. I said it before but if I were Harry and Meghan coronation day would be the one where I was busy washing my hair because we were playing all morning in the pool with Archie and lili .
Ok, I gotta know what there is to say about Camilla that can be so horribly damaging to Charles that he’s hanging his entire relationship with his son on whether he says anything about her or not.
How did Camilla get dragged into this? I think Harry’s biggest issue is with his own father and brother, not any of the wives. Charles is petty and so is William so I’m not surprised he’s being iced out. Harry doesn’t have any major beef with Camilla and Kate.
Jess, I wouldn’t be so sure about Wails. She and her family have been quite instrumental planting all kinds of stories to smear Meghan and elevating herself. With her visual actions toward Meghan in public, I doubt Harry doesn’t have a major beef with her.
I ask myself just how much interaction Harry had with Camilla. First, he was in boarding school, then a gap year not at home, and then the military. He didn’t see very much of his father, so how could he have much involvement with Camilla?
I think harry showed how he felt about Kate when he quickly walked away when she stood next to him
Magnanimous? LOL, all Chuck has been doing is show how extremely petty he is.
I detect a familiar pattern, same tropes with differing names.
This is from the horse’s mouth, due to the recent lawsuits, it is played right down the middle.
Once more this is about attention, it is about the recent award that the Sussexes were given in recognition of their public service.
It is that the leaker sees himself as the ‘standard’ .
While doing the bare minimum, they expect that almost everyone within the institution and related to the family to lower their output, to have the same or almost nonexistent impact on the issues they pursue.
It has to be lower that the bare minimum with no excuses nor argument, just go through the motions.
Any public amicable acceptance to anyone within or once associated with the institution would be met with rage.
Let’s see how this fit the Charles narrative, who is on the coronation committee to represent his interests?
A very important factor.
Why would he be convinced that a memoir of someone else’s transformation as a result of mental has any bearing on Camilla?
The last time, this similar situation was about Kate’s being exposed as to making Meghan cry at her own wedding rehearsal.
This has been the pattern since the Sussexes had to extricate themselves from a mentally poisonous environment.
Same old.
The threats and demands, embraced self victimhood, bouts of rage & resentment The inept gaslighting slavishly conveyed by the equally sick tabloid media.
Rinse and Repeat.
Just a change of names and a few additions.
What is evident is the lack of self confidence and self control, the need to control, to project shame….
Remember the announcement of the non-invitation to the yet to be celebrated birthday party.
Haunting familiar narrative, due to recent events will also reflect negatively on the institution as well as less than a few of its foolish members.
This malignant gaslighting has to stop.
If this is still about extending an invitation to a coronation, the legal removal of titles from the Sussexes children, an attempt to control in exchange to lowering their standards while performing public service, the Sussexes have every right to remove themselves from this latest fiasco.
Unwittingly the Sussexes have set their unique standard when doing public service, that gather the ire of the monarch and heir.
The expression of rage is deputized to heir, who for obvious reasons comes alive for these type of occasions.
This is not about inherited titles, it is earned versus unearned respectability due to citations and the envy it evokes.
It is not about rival royal court in the US, the is one dysfunctional royal court in the UK.
That’s enough.
I’m now sure that all well-thinking persons, as well as all the idjits who pontificate on all things H&M, now know for sure who’s the royal thats been p**y-whipped for over 50 years and it aint the young royal who is equal partners with his soulmate!
Will Camilla talk about harry
Interest in Camilla isn’t great in the US. Is it in Britain? She doesn’t sell books. Hardly click bait. That’s why they have to weave H and M in. Or make little children working royals.
Oh my God, these British royals and their media are insane. So, Prince Harry won’t be invited to the coronation if he talks about Camilla? Oh no! NOW who will Harry walk behind? And who will tell him what suit to wear?!
What’s hilarious about this is Chuckles the T’rd has to invite H and M otherwise who’d care about him and his big boy crown? But I would suspect they would rather not attend at all. They will though otherwise the backlash would be a lot. It’ll be jubbly style : stealth in/out and the tabs can write they’ve been rejected, ignored etc. Toxic Levin will be all over this narrative (kingly /generous Charles and ungrateful Sussexes)
They would be humiliated and mocked if they attend. If Harry has some respect for himself, wife, children and mother, he wouldn’t attend.
Prince Harry knows who his mother is and what was done to hurt her-he has not forgotten the pain caused for his mother-as for as Harry is concerned Camilla is the woman married to his father nothing more to him or his children-William and Harry are on the same page about this situation-Camilla better hope Charles gets to sit on the throne at least 10 years- because if he passes away after the funeral they will have her bags packed when she got back from the funeral service
William only hates Meghan and her children. He always respects Camilla in public.
I don’t recall so much frenzy about the anticipated release of a memoir. During the engagement interview, Harry responded to the interviewer’s statement, “Think they know me.” People talk about Harry as though they know him. Of all the books about the life and times of Prince Harry, he is not the author of any. By sharing a part of his life that’s important to him, the UK is on the brink of crumbling!
Harry wants to introduce us to Harry, the Me You Can’t See. The young boy lost his mother before puberty, without support from a loving stepmother and a busy grandmother. He’s human, made mistakes, grew up with the help of the military, and found his passion, love, marriage, and fatherhood. Everyone wants Harry to “spill the tea.” The reporters who hounded and ridiculed Princess Diana are most concerned about the contents of this book. They have more tea than one can swallow and will serve it hot when necessary. I expect the book to be in the store before Christmas.
Harry can thank the tabloids for the extensive publicity, and I’m confident it will move quickly to the New York Times bestseller list. Please send a box of tissues to Tina Brown, Angela Levin, Jeremy Vine, Lorraine, Morgan, the Australian news team, and William.
Celebitchy is “da bomb”!