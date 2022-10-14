Nancy Pelosi was calm, cool & collected as she saved democracy on January 6th

The January 6th Committee has consistently done a great job exhibiting their case to the American people. I know the substance is what’s important, but smart packaging means that more people can follow what’s happening. One of the smartest things the committee has done is intersperse testimony with skillfully produced videos, showing exact timelines of, say, Josh Hawley running like a coward when violent terrorists breached the Capitol, or a Capitol Police officer saving Mitt Romney’s life.
When the committee reconvened on Thursday, they played a video of what Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was doing after she was removed from the floor as terrorist breached the building. Speaker Pelosi was one of the first people – along with Mike Pence – removed by security from the floor. She was taken to one of the safe rooms, likely in the basement. You can see House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer with her at various points, plus Senator Chuck Schumer and Majority Whip James Clyburn. A couple of hours into the terrorist attack, you can also see Mitch McConnell standing with her in the safe room.
Throughout the entire ordeal, Speaker Pelosi stayed calm and focused. She knew the importance of formalizing Joe Biden as winner of the election. She also knew she was a sitting duck as a violent terrorist mob hunted for her in the building, wanting to assassinate her. And she knew that there was a power vacuum – Donald Trump was not ordering any security to come in and protect Congressmen. None of Trump’s people (all of those “Acting Secretaries”) were ordering in reinforcements either. The fact that Speaker Pelosi stepped into the leadership vacuum and began calling the DC Mayor, Gov. Northam of Virginia (who sent in National Guardsmen) and Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland tells you a lot about what Trump was NOT doing.
These were democratically elected officials, under siege and facing a violent, murderous terrorist mob, and they kept calm and problem-solved and began making calls. The truth is, Trump left them to die. Regardless of whether Trump incited the terrorist attack – which he did – what he did as the terrorism was UNFOLDING was also a crime. He sat on his fat ass in the White House and rooted for his terrorists to murder Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and all of them.
Something else happened during yesterday’s committee hearing – the committee unanimously voted to subpoena Donald Trump. This will be a while ordeal and I don’t expect him to turn up.
Bonus Speaker Pelosi:
“I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out … I’m going to punch him out, I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”
— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s just-revealed response to the prospect of former President Trump potentially marching to the Capitol on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/XePdjploDg
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with US Vice President Mike Pence as he presides over a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for President at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.,Image: 581530221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Saul Loeb – Pool via CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
United States Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California), preside over the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden, during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.,Image: 581530786, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kevin Dietsch – Pool via CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) speaks as the House debates the certification of Arizona’s Electoral College votes on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. After both the House and Senate recessed to debate the certification of Arizona’s Electoral College votes in the 1 p.m. hour, rioters forced their way into the Capitol and took over both chambers.,Image: 581601582, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Greg Nash – Pool via CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) offers remarks and fields questions from reporters during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Thursday, January 7, 2021.,Image: 581774410, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) offers remarks and fields questions from reporters during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Thursday, January 7, 2021.,Image: 581774418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) walks from the House chamber to her office as the House of Representatives debate on H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Wednesday, January 13, 2021.,Image: 583110805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
A woman wheels the lectern of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) through Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, as the House of Representatives debate on H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Wednesday, January 13, 2021.,Image: 583167598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Friday, July 29, 2022.
Featuring: Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 29 Jul 2022
Credit: Chris Kleponis/CNP/startraksphot/Cover Images
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) offers remarks during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Thursday, September 22, 2022
Featuring: Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 22 Sep 2022
Credit: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.co/Cover Images
This fierce, badass Goddess pretty much saved our republic on January 6. And the long video is everything, she gets in her jab against Trump, calms a staffer whose fear can be heard in her shaking voice simply by answering her calmly, shows concern for the safety of all, even telling Pence she was worried that he was still in the Capitol, organizing help, insisting that the vote must go on and deciding where it should be held, and giving directions on cleaning the building as soon as possible and the longer term repairs, all without showing stress.
Nancy Pelosi belongs on our money and stamps and deserves all the highest honors our nation can give her.
Absolutely. Tell me again how women are too emotional for politics. Men with rifles were loose, they wanted her specifically and she’s calmily calling governors, the mayor and cabinet staff to mobilize some forces.
Love the photo of Nancy rolling deep with female security. From the video, who thoughfully brought along the triscuits? Hey, we’re getting attacked and forced outta the office for who knows how long, better have snacks.
I noticed the Triscuits too. Their slogan could be: “when you just have to have crackers while hiding from a murderous mob and saving the nation, make it Triscuits, the cracker of badass grandmas!
True Dat — She also said “I want to punch him out — go to jail — and be happy”! You go Pelosi!!!
She’s truly a fierce woman. But my question is: Why is this the first time we are seeing this video?
Alexandra Pelosi filmed this so I’m assuming the release during Jan 6 hearings was for impact.
Nancy is amazing
MADAME POTUS NANCY PELOSI! 👏🏽👏 Now, this is how a person handles a CRISIS wherein our country’s democracy is in danger! [Also, LOVED her remark where she said that she would “punch him (Take-A-💩) in the face” if he would march to the Capital with those creature-feature cretins! ] #GOODJOBMAMA! 🥇🏆
ABSOLUTELY!
The woman is remarkable and has nerves of steel (she is under constant threat, continuously derided and continues to do her job with the best of intentions in the face of it all).
@Lightpurple thank you for this amazing post. Yes! Yes she does. What a badass. I am just in awe of her.
Thank god for Pelosi and everyone who did come out for democracy in the waning days of Trump’s fascist presidency!!!
Please vote to continue the rule of law and democracy in November. Democrats Abroad has done an excellent job this year of reaching out to expats like me living outside the US. However, when I look at polls, I feel really stressed out about my homeland. So many scary loony tunes are running for office, and fundamental human rights are disappearing. Please vote!
A demonstration of proper leadership.
Very insightful and impressive.
Many of us want leaders that are younger, more progressive, and not career politicians entrenched with special interests.
However, if I can’t have the above right now, I will certainly take CALM, PROFESSIONAL and RATIONAL adults of any age or political persuasion whenever I can get them.
Pelosi should be given a lot of credit for how she’s handled the past few years and especially Jan 6 and the aftermath. There are far too many crazies, sycophants, and wimps in Congress. While she’s not perfect, Nancy has proven to be good at her job, strategic and not easily bullied. It’s a good role model for many up and coming Democrats who we will hopefully see more of in office next year.
How is that ageism going for you? I’ll be sure to tell Elizabeth and Bernie they need to be more progressive.
Oh stop it. Beenie has an extremely valid point here. The average age of the senate is 64. A massive amount of congresspeople are past retirement age. It’s not ageism to point out that younger people do not have a reasonable number of representatives in Congress that understand and empathize with the issues we’re facing.
I agree with you Kim.
Younger for younger’s sake is just as ridiculous as life-long appointments. There is much to be said for experience. In fact in other, less youth-centric, cultures elders’ opinions are very well regarded for the hard-won perspective that living long provides. How about we choose on competency and character instead.
BTW, I am older and am quite aware of the issues we are facing. I have many contemporaries who are quite aware of the issues we are facing. It doesn’t take young eyes to see and care about the many obvious challenges. I’d argue it takes a social conscience.
In fact, if you take a look at the current state of politics, there are many (too many) examples of young(er) people who have no interest in anything beyond their own self-aggrandizement (e.g. Matt Gaetz, Josh Hawley, Majorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert – to name just a few).
How unspeakably kind of you to admit that we old folks may have our uses after all. And thank goodness there are no young legislators who are in bed with corporations and special interests!
What we need is a mix of age and youth, experience and innovation, all working together fo the common good. Jan 6th would have gone a lot worse had it not been for hard-won knowledge and experience that allowed Pelosi to handle an attempted insurrection with such amazing focus, fearlessness and persistence.
It’s always dangerous to underestimate anyone’s worth – young or old – because of preconceptions about their abilities at their stage in life.
@MF is right. Currently we *don’t* have a mix. Average age of 64. There comes a time when one generation needs to begin to cede some control to the next ones and that time is here. That doesn’t mean we need to toss out everyone over an arbitrary age, but it would be nice if some of these people had an interest in the future. Clearly many do not.
Betsy, younger people are being voted in. The problem is not that there are no younger politicians, the problem is that many of the younger politicians are far right wingnuts. If this is something that the youth of today is sincerely worried about, where are their candidates? Why aren’t they getting people who are intelligent, knowledgeable about the issues and savvy enough to work well with others? Don’t just blame the old people (of which I am one). I would like to point out that it’s old women who have been trying to tell the young women in this country that Roe v. Wade could be overturned because the Republican trend over the last couple of decades. Guess who didn’t believe us?
Beanie, I want younger generations to be in leadership roles too but you’re overlooking Nancy’s abilities. Others have to be able to 1. Walk into a government shutdown caused by the president and get him to f*ing cave without giving him a damn thing. 2. Produce the votes (wrangle, deal, slap) needed to pass the Affordable care Act and other life-changing legislation. 3. Handle the threats of the daily Speaker of the House without losing it. Did you see AOC get PTSD that day? She may still be in therapy over it and it’s 100% understandable. Paul Ryan didn’t last long before he bugged out.
Pelosi is the first woman Speaker, she was raised inside Baltimore politics and she gets how the ugly side of politics works. She had 5 kids, “cleaning up the poo poo, literally and figuratively” is just another day for her.
This is courage and leadership. FYI, Jim Clyburn is the Majority Whip in the House. The true grit of the Democratic leadership is inspiring. The GOP really is scraping the bottom of the barrel, just a nest of vipers.
I would pay money to watch Nancy punch that idiot.
I mean, who amongst us wouldn’t be happy to go to jail for the chance to punch that bloated, orange, sh*t-filled balloon of a face?
I mean there would be a line waiting to do so… like the lines they used to have when they released iPhones.
The national debt could be canceled if tickets were sold for the Pelosi-Trump fight. I have a mental picture of Trump stumbling around, bloated and swollen, while Nancy dances around him, striking whenever she pleases. “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” Pelosi!
I can’t imagine how scared she was. I mean I was terrified watching it on my couch at home. I kept thinking “surely someone is going to stop this, someone is going to stop this before it goes any farther.” And she kept her cool and maintained her composure knowing they were hunting her.
Also, because I have to say it – don’t mess with Baltimore Trump. Nancy D’Alesandro will beat your ass every time.
Scared and angry but she managed to control both, absolutely amaziing.
And her reaction to the idea that he planned to come to the Capitol was spot on. Because of the separation of powers, a President cannot set foot in the Capitol unless the Speaker sends an invitation or approves a direct request from the President or the Senate leader. Even the Senate leader must get approval from the Speaker. Likewise, a Speaker cannot set foot in the White House without an invite. The same holds for the Supreme Court.
So, Trump saying he was going there was pretty much an admission of a planned coup d’etat.
I had forgotten about that! Wow, it makes his actions even more sinister, and I didn’t think that was possible.
I don’t know whose idea it was to film this, Pelosi or Schumer or aides, but goddamn this is some of the most riveting US TV footage I’ve seen. Including cameos from triscuits and Schumer’s flip phone.
I’ve always been moved by Gil Scot Heron’s The Revolution Will Not be Televised, I wish he’d lived to see this.
You said it, Becks1! My first thought when I saw that Twitter video was that Nancy Pelosi really is Baltimore-tough, very smart, and comfortably adept with all that goes along with both leadership and politics.
My second thought was close to Aviva’s : I’d pay good money to see this brave, competent Baltimore -raised grandma go one-on-one with some of these idiots. Whether it’s a debate or a fistfight, I’m proudly backing Nancy. ⚖️👑
@Truthiness. It was Nancy’s daughter filming. She’s a documentarian and was there that day to do a documentary on the transition of power apparently.
When it all erupted she just kept filming and so glad she did. Amazing the see the strength and calm while it raged outside. So much more respect for them all, particularly Nancy after seeing that. I always thought she was bad ass, this just confirms it.
I too would like to see someone punch T in the face.
The GOP has embraced Reality TV rule and is courting that brainless viewing public, acting up for the sake of drama and getting votes by being outrageous, unprofessional, and deranged. This is not government. At this point, we might need to start fresh.
But she’s evil! Because she has a vagina, and dresses nicer than she should, and thinks she’s better than me because she uses big words (or so I’ve heard from Fox News viewers).
I honestly don’t understand how anyone with half a brain in their head could watch 10 mins of the Jan 6th hearings and not come to the conclusion Trump should be in jail. His actions before, during and after are criminal and reprehensible. The problem is, they aren’t watching, and the right wing media is hiding this info from them. It’s shameful & scary how dug in they are for one POS narcissist who doesn’t care one iota for anyone but himself.
My husband has a step-uncle (the family is always quick to inform people that he’s not related to them by blood) who gets all his information from Fox News or the even further-right sources, who had the audacity to mock Russians who bought into Putin’s propaganda. He of course saw no irony in this. In fact, I’m pretty sure that conservatives are incapable of understanding irony. I really, really wanted to, um, politely discuss his beliefs with him, because I’m the argumentative type, but my husband wouldn’t let me.
Nancy Pelosi is an Italian grandmother, and as someone who was raised by an Italian grandmother, you learn that Nonna knows everything and fears nothing. Better believe she’d punch 🍊🤡.
My hubby and I have a bet that Mango Mussolini won’t be able to resist the chance of having a grand “Norma Desmond” moment. I say he shows up before the Committee.
I saw those clips and I got nervous all over again even though I knew that they were eventually safe. I’m not American but I’ve been watching what’s been going on in the US more and more in recent years. To my foreign eyes, Pelosi may not be perfect (no one is) but her experience and grit is something I aspire to, especially in the face of what we know are near constant threats to her safety. I wish more Americans appreciated her because when I look around at my local politicians….yikes!
I know a lot of progressives like to bloviate about Nancy and wanting to remove her from the Speakership, but they forget that she’s held on this long because she’s tough as nails. The must telling part of this is her absolute insistence that they go back as soon as they could – back into a chamber that had been ransacked, mind you – to finish the process. Because if they did not, that meant the Trump got what he wanted. She was so determined to deny him any kind of victory or satisfaction, and I love her for it.
Yes to all of this. Plenty of progressives, like plenty in the GOP, are populists who are more interested in whipping up outrage than they are in governing.
YES YES to all of this!
Back in the Bush years the Nancy hatred took shape on Faux News..
It got worse and worse during Obama’s terms…
They HATE women in power.
Nancy Pelosi is and has been the best and most productive Speaker ever…
Not to mention a no nonsense common sense grandma and
a hard as nails politician.
I especially LOVE how respectful and truly lady like she is…she delivers the digs with a smile on her face…
AND all in 4 inch stilettos??? LOVE
” The truth is, Trump left them to die.” Honestly, I think the truth is more like “Trump sent his goons to kill them.”
That awful day was a real test of character and leadership, for sure.
Yesterday was the first time I heard this very theory put forth by multiple people who have served in government, both Democrat and Republican. There has always been talk of how the political leadership could have been killed (or taken hostage) that day, but it was always presented as if it was an unintended consequence of Trump bloviating. Now people are starting to say outright that was Trump’s plan.
Only the death, or serious injury, of a member of Congress (or Mike Pence) would have given him the cover he needed to actually invoke the Insurrection Act, declare martial law, and cancel the election certification. Lord only knows what would have happened after that, I get slightly nauseated just thinking about it.
Pelosi was clearly worried that Pence was still in the Capitol and who was with him.
I would really love to know why exactly Pence refused to leave the Capitol. Did he know if he left he might not be allowed back (which would have allowed one of Trump’s cronies to take his place presiding), or was he afraid harm would come to him if he were taken to “an undisclosed location.” I loathe Pence on a cellular level, but I thought he showed great presence of mind, and dare I say personal courage, by refusing to let the Secret Service take him away.
p.s. Thanks for the head’s up in your first comment that there was a longer clip posted. I don’t need more reasons to be ride-or-die for Madame Speaker, but now I have them.
Dara, Pence stayed in the Capital because he was afraid his Secret Service detail was compromised and that, if he left with them, he didn’t know what would happen. Multiple people have testified that when he was directed to get in a car by the Secret Service, he refused it. That is why he was staying, because he had genuine concern that the President was trying to kill him.
Never will forget Grassley saying *HE* would take over for Pence.
https://iowacapitaldispatch.com/2021/01/05/grassley-suggests-he-may-preside-over-senate-debate-on-electoral-college-votes/
I freaking LOVE Nancy Pelosi and always have. She’s a badass Italian grandma who rocks couture while taking no s**t and pulling no punches. No one would mess with her in jail.
I like that my party, the Dems, has room for different voices. But the fact is, when it comes to getting things done, someone needs to herd the cats, count the votes, and deliver. Nancy can do that.
Ugh, this whole thing makes my blood boil. I admit it’s somewhat cathartic to hear her voice the frustration we all feel.
Remember all the conservatives running and hiding that day? Wimps, all of them. I still want to know why so many democratic congresswomen had their panic buttons disabled, and why so many Republicans gave tours to the traitors the day before.
I was happy to be reminded yesterday that the committee is also investigating the involvement of members of Congress in the events around January 6, though I think they’ll present that after the midterms & separately from building the case against Trump himself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAzwybzYPfU
I can’t see why Pelosi sat on this footage until yesterday. For nearly 2 years now she has been letting Steve Scalise lie with no pushback whatsoever about her not doing anything to defend the Capitol while she had video footage the whole time of him looking over her shoulder as she tried to call in the National Guard?!? And in so many other instances by other people we have been shown now, saying one thing under oath but something completely different on Fox News? I guess it might not have made any difference anyway to the MAGAts, but it’s painful to imagine a different world where Democrats shut down their lies in real time. I think the January 6th committee has done an absolutely incredible job with their investigation. I am just finding it so hard to believe anything will come of it. Trump will never testify. Trump is on a recorded phone call asking the GA Secretary of State to cheat and completely got away with it. If the GQP takes over the House next month, we are sunk.
When I saw this last night, I thought my God, this woman not only stood up for the American people, she led the whole g-damned political community. This WOMAN maintained a clear head and spoke the f*ck up. I’ve been a curse monster since last night for women everywhere, hammering into any brain near me that if I EVER hear another complaint about ‘women’ I’ll remind them that men have made histories unbearable. It’s men who’ve destroyed everything on the planet leaving women to clean up their shit. It’s time to shove their noses in it and clean it up themselves with their own toothbrushes.
100% this.
VOTE!
Encourage your friends and family to vote!
Write postcards!
VOTE!
Speaker of the House is second in line after the vice-president to take over the executive branch. Nancy showed beyond a doubt that she is capable of doing that.
I want a tshirt that reads WWND? “I’m going to punch him out, I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”
Stark contrast between the hunted and the hunters.
The hunted were in hiding and you can hear the stress and fight for self-control in their voices. Yet … they still addressed each other politely and respectfully – Madam Speaker, Mr. Vice-President, Leader …
The hunters, as they rioted through the Capitol, marked their territory as animals do – with urine and, to quote Nancy Pelosi, “pooh-p00h”.