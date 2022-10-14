King Charles thinks ‘The Crown’ is ‘muckraking over events’ from 30 years ago

Over the next few weeks, if the past is prologue, we’ll see King Charles throw the full weight of Buckingham Palace behind an effort to… whine about The Crown. When he did that same thing in 2020, it caught me off-guard, but now I’m expecting it. In 2020, Charles arranged for surrogates to blanket the British media, complaining about how everything in The Crown is fiction and how Diana was no victim and no one should pay any attention to any of this ancient history. There will be much more pointed criticism this time around, I would imagine. Especially since Peter Morgan has made it perfectly clear that he is using Diana and Charles’s own words, from the interviews they did and the books they had written. In any case, for Season 5, Charles seems to be leaning into the “it was a painful time for everyone involved, why dredge up the past” argument.

The new series of The Crown is set to dredge up every painful detail of King Charles’s marriage to the late Princess Diana — just as the nation rallies around the new monarch. It rakes over some of the most intimate aspects of their crumbling marriage in the early 1990s and portrays the then Prince of Wales as petty, cold and deceitful.

The fifth series, which starts on streaming giant Netflix next month, is also likely to upset Prince William who is seen, along with brother Prince Harry, being caught in a psychological tug of war between their royal parents.

A TV insider said: “This couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for the new King and his Queen Consort, particularly as they’re riding high in the minds of the public. There’s a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago, but are still raw for those involved. The worst element for the royals is that millions of people around the world will view this series and view it less as a drama and more as a documentary. And attention on the Windsors couldn’t be higher as it’s been just a few weeks since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and is in the run-up to the King’s coronation.”

Netflix had considered delaying the launch date of series five out of respect for the Queen following her death last month but decided to press ahead.

Netflix literally never considered delaying Season 5. The British media keeps repeating that, trying to make it so. It is false. All Peter Morgan did was delay filming for a few days immediately following QEII’s death. Here’s the thing about Peter Morgan too – he’s not even going as hard on Charles as he could have done. There are tons of historical records about Charles’s treatment of Diana which Morgan doesn’t even use. I get why, because Morgan is focused more on the broad strokes of institutional power and family dysfunction. But still, Charles should be f–king grateful that Morgan isn’t going harder. As for the term “muckraking” and whether The Crown is an exercise in muckracking… no, I don’t think so. It’s just not ass-kissy, which these people mistake for “muckraking.”

As for Harry and William… Harry has already said that he’s fine with The Crown and clearly, Netflix wants to “package” the Sussexes’ docu-series as some kind of companion piece alongside The Crown. Harry told James Corden that he views The Crown as “fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate” and that he is “way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife.” Just FYI, people will put words into his mouth, so those are the quotes. I expect Charles will also try to convince William to say something about The Crown too.

52 Responses to "King Charles thinks 'The Crown' is 'muckraking over events' from 30 years ago"

  1. equality says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:07 am

    “Petty, cold and deceitful” sounds about right. I think he has established that again in his actions toward H&M around TQ’s death and funeral and with his treatment in suddenly withdrawing security.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      October 14, 2022 at 9:24 am

      Hear, hear. This is someone who has never heard the word accountability. For as long as he has his consort by his side, he has to put up and shut up and stop this splaining and complaining.

      Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:07 am

    It’s not “ancient history” since the woman for whom Charles dumped his wife is now widely referred to as Queen Consort”. If he wants to talk history, someone should tell him that a King’s side chick hasn’t gotten that far since Henry VIII married Anne Boleyn. In other words, The Crown is just being faithful to the historical record.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      October 14, 2022 at 9:51 am

      Absolutely right, Brassy. Muckraking,eh? Well, there is so, so much muck to rake! There’s at least enough for yet another series. The days are long gone when the common people don’t ever talk bad about their/a monarch. If he wants people to say good things about him, then he needs to do good things, if I get it, ]why can’t he? He’s made his bed and now lies in it, and people always going to talk about his bed.

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      October 14, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      Exactly! And we’re still talking about Anne 500 years later because she was nothing if not interesting. Camilla doesn’t even have that.

      Reply
  3. Bettyrose says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Does he need a sweater for the cold chill of life in Di’s shadow?

    Reply
  4. Over it says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Charles was f-ing Camilla when he should have been a faithful good husband and now Netflix is helping people who didn’t know enough about it to find out . Karma is a bitch .

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      October 15, 2022 at 7:37 am

      But isn’t that repeatedly the issue? The behaviour is not the problem, it’s daring to speak of it (see also, H&M). It’s a good thing they have so many (mostly stolen) pearls to clutch.

      Reply
  5. Smart&Messy says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:12 am

    Dumb! Let’s add dumb. Most members of the brf appear to have mediocre intelligence at best. Charles is not even the worst, but he is not the artful genius he thinks he is.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      October 14, 2022 at 9:49 am

      Thank you. The man gets so much credit for intelligence that we’ve frankly never seen.

      Reply
    • Emily_C says:
      October 14, 2022 at 1:22 pm

      I often wonder how Harry ended up with above average intelligence. Was it all being in the army? The brain is plastic, it changes throughout life depending on circumstances. My theory is that Harry used his brain and therefore developed it. The rest of them didn’t and therefore… well, we see the results.

      Reply
      • SarahCS says:
        October 15, 2022 at 7:39 am

        I think you’re absolutely onto something. Harry left the bubble and put himself into new situations with people who don’t just not and agree anytime he speaks. The others have not and we can see the results.

  6. Scorpion says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:12 am

    Petty, cold and deceitful is 100% Chucky’s character.

    I hope he gets dragged from here to Kingdom come.

    Reply
  7. Jodes says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Whether or not ‘The Crown’ existed as a show the fact of the matter is that because of the current reality of the royals people are looking into their history and dragging out the full filing cabinet of receipts and questioning what happened to put Cam where she is today. This stuff was always going to come out no matter how hard or often KC3 stamped his foot.

    Reply
  8. ThatsNotOkay says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:13 am

    At least the Crown acknowledges putting words in people’s mouths, given that it is historical faction, as opposed to the British Media, which makes up all sorts of sh*t and (tells you it’s fudge) pretends it’s the truth….

    Reply
  9. C-Shell says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:14 am

    “ The worst element for the royals is that millions of people around the world will view this series and view it less as a drama and more as a documentary. And attention on the Windsors couldn’t be higher as it’s been just a few weeks since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and is in the run-up to the King’s coronation.”

    LOL

    Once again, the Streisand Effect is running wild. I love that for them, and for Netflix, which has a juggernaut on its hands.

    Reply
  10. Well Wisher says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:15 am

    This is fictional loosely based on the truth.
    Is this response necessary?
    If he did the necessary work towards healing and forgiveness thirty years ago, this would’ve been memorable event.
    If there is guilt, get help and forgive yourself.

    Reply
  11. Colby says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:17 am

    Live by the sword, die by the sword.

    They live a completely unearned life of ultimate luxury, and the price they do pay is that their lives are up for public consumption.

    I don’t blame them for being worried though. With all the upheaval in the world, and Brits not able to pay their energy bills, having these grifters living on taxpayer dime looks worse every day.

    Reply
  12. Chantal says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:19 am

    More Streisand Effect, all day every day from C-Rex and his merry band of fools who obviously believe consequences are only for commoners. Threats from BP don’t carry the same weight with the tantrum throwing C-Rex the Weakling. Bullying Netflix is a waste of time.
    Didn’t the RF love The Crown prior to season 4? They really want Princess Di airbrushed and erased from history! Not happening! Anyway, I thought the release date for The Crown is Nov 9?

    Reply
  13. DaniLou says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:21 am

    I really thought that season 5 would deal with the seperation, divorce, the War of The Wales’ AND the death of Diana, but it’s going to stop before they get to1997. There’s pictures of season 6 filming right now and they’re covering Diana that final summer before her death. So Charles will still have season 6 to look forward to and the ghost of Diana continuing to come for him lol

    Reply
  14. Miss Owlsyn says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:22 am

    I mean, they kind of are? The Crown absolutely sensationalizes real life events and fictionalized some stuff to make good drama. So did Under the Banner of Heaven, any of what seems like 100 movies or series about Jeffrey Dahmer, so did House of Gucci or Vice or W. or Bombshell, or American Crime Story, or Feud. Your mileage may vary about whether you feel like these are tasteful or exploitive, or a mix of both. In many of these cases, the subjects or their loved ones were still very much alive to be hurt by their lives becoming entertainment.

    So very narrowly, I agree with C-III that it is probably very painful, embarrassing and frustrating. But he’s the King, even if mostly a figurehead, of a nation that has so many bigger problems to worry about. The anger in Wales over those titles, increasing calls for independence from Commonwealth countries, Prince Andrew, how about the basic health, safety and happiness of British citizens? Why oh why does it seem like *all* the energy and power is directed at a TV show and stripping titles from children?

    IN FACT, I would go so far as to say that Charles needs to worry a little bit less about what’s happening in AMERICA and mind his own backyard a bit more.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      October 14, 2022 at 8:56 pm

      I would go even further, and say that Chuck should be grateful “The Crown” is only covering the last 30 years.

      Muckraking? The royal family has so many skeletons in its past, dating back CENTURIES.

      Reply
  15. Snuffles says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:24 am

    TRANSLATION: I spent 30 years trying to get the world to forget what me and Camilla did to Diana and now Netflix is going to destroy everything in 10 episodes!!

    As for the UK rallying around the new King

    https://media.tenor.com/UimSBENUiccAAAAM/temptations-david-ruffin.gif

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 14, 2022 at 9:42 am

      YUP.

      Look, I agree somewhat with Miss Owlsyn at comment 14. I’m sure this is embarrassing and annoying and frustrating and I’m glad that my life isn’t portrayed in any kind of documentary or fictionalized series or movie or whatever.

      But Charles needs to grit his teeth and keep that frustration to himself because he can’t stop it and it really comes across like the bigger issue is that Netflix is reminding the world of what the royals did to Diana (and its not Netflix’s fault that audiences are drawing parallels between that treatment and what they did to Meghan.) You notice we did not have these kinds of rants in the media after the first two or even three seasons.

      Honestly Camilla’s response was problematic given the material presented (how she treated diana etc) but “she watches it with a glass of wine and laughs” is actually better than “omg we need to insist they put a disclaimer on it and this is muckraking etc etc.”

      Reply
  16. KT says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Seeing the two of them sitting as king and queen just looks so wrong

    Reply
    • booboocita says:
      October 14, 2022 at 1:31 pm

      IKR? It takes a photo like this one to bring home how utterly uninteresting, uncharismatic, and unappetizing those two are. I don’t believe the Wails would be much better, but their comparative youth and Khate’s designer clothing would look so much better. I begin to understand all those calls to skip the present monarch and Queen Side Piece.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        October 14, 2022 at 5:36 pm

        Camilla at least knows how to sit upright in a throne. Charles’ position in that chair is really not an image he should want in the public realm. Dummy. He needs to start worrying more about the here & now and stop whining about a TV show.

  17. Blithe says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:35 am

    This is, quite literally: FAFO. Charles has always seemed very conscious of himself as a public figure and as an historical figure. I guess he didn’t think things through to their natural and inevitable conclusions.

    Reply
  18. Cessily says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:36 am

    I have no sympathy for him or his mistress, what they did was horrific then and now. If he wanted to be portrayed better he should have acted better. History and docudramas will never be kind to these two and beyond the shores of that island he has no control. I can’t wait for the new season Princess Diana deserves to be heard and the trauma they put her through should never be erased or forgotten. My god she was only a teenager when it started and they made her life a living hell until her death at such a young age, it is unforgivable imo.

    Reply
    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      October 14, 2022 at 10:16 am

      When they became engaged and she was introduced to the world, Diana was only 18 yo, Charles was 33 yo, and Camilla was 34 yo. Diana didn’t stand a chance against them.

      I love that Tampon Rex and Camilla the Tawdry are about to get so much of their abusive shit slung right back at their faces.

      Reply
      • Concern Fae says:
        October 14, 2022 at 12:02 pm

        She was 19. She had just turned 20 when they married. Prince William was born a little over a week before her 21st birthday.

  19. Selene says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:41 am

    Exactly, The Crown already painted Charles and Camilla as some wretched Romeo and Juliet, torn apart from the powers that be, when in reality it was different. Camilla chose Andrew Parker-Bowles instead of Charles, and that was the driving decision behind their temporary separation.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      October 14, 2022 at 6:17 pm

      The crown did not stress that Charles was involved with many women and left out the rivalry of dale tryon and Camilla and he had other serious relationships

      Reply
  20. manda says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Are there people out there that think that documentaries are filled with actors and nothing but recreations of scenes (except for maybe quick snippets like in news reports)? It bothers me that he is so insulting of peoples’ intelligence, but maybe that’s a common misconception?

    I just feel like him complaining about it brings more attention to the show. And also, really, he needs to try to more above the fact that people don’t like him. You’d think by now he’d be used to it

    Reply
    • manda says:
      October 14, 2022 at 12:15 pm

      typo–move above not more above

      Reply
    • booboocita says:
      October 14, 2022 at 1:42 pm

      He can’t rise above or move on from his past abuses and grievances. I don’t mean that he won’t — I mean he CAN’T. And at 74 years, that’s not going to change.

      His parents’ neglect, the bullying he got at school, the apparent lack of comfort and care he should have had as a child, the fact that he’s always been a sensitive soul — all of it has contributed to the creation of the profoundly DAMAGED man who sits on the throne now. This is just about the only thing that makes me feel a teensy, weensy bit sorry for the man. He really is the living embodiment of that axiom, “Hurt people hurt people.”

      His second son had the intelligence, foresight, and self-awareness to understand that that’s no way to live, and sought help. He also had the support of an intelligent, self-aware, and loving woman. KC3 has a nasty woman at his side who supports him in his delusions and grievance, and asks nothing more of him. We can all see the result.

      Reply
  21. Julie says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:45 am

    I’m not a fan of all of his movies, but loved Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”, despite Pitt. The happy, what if, ending.

    He could do “OUAT in Kensington Palace”.

    Diana still throws tampon cosplay to the curb. Someone punches out “drunk” chauffeur, Dodi and Diana decide to stay at the Ritz, which offers up a suite.

    Last shot. Doria and Diana with Archie and Lili doing yoga on an estate in California.

    Reply
  22. MsIam says:
    October 14, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Look at the Mighty King Charles, trying to control time and make us think the last 40 years didn’t go down the way they did, lol. He will have as much luck with that as he did with that ink pen. Sorry Chuck but we saw what happened, a lot of us are still around. Whining about it won’t change a thing. Better to hold on to your last shreds of dignity while you can. At least until Harry’s book (s) comes out.

    Reply
  23. Amy Bee says:
    October 14, 2022 at 10:32 am

    The Royal Family loved the Crown until it got to Diana.

    Reply
  24. ⁰Eurydice says:
    October 14, 2022 at 11:29 am

    Too funny that he thinks an historical drama shouldn’t use the dramatic parts of history.

    Reply
  25. Concern Fae says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:05 pm

    He is making this so much worse.

    Reply
  26. chubby rain says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    I just want The Crown to have at least one scene involving some kind of pen catastrophe situation and show Chuck having a meltdown like a three year old.

    Reply
  27. Emily_C says:
    October 14, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    I guess no one should ever study history because it happened in the past. That would certainly benefit the monarchy. English historians (specifically English, not British as a whole) are way the heck too kind to their historical monarchs anyway, most of whom were monsters.

    Reply
  28. Case says:
    October 14, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    No one worries about The Crown more than Charles, lol.

    Reply
  29. Renae says:
    October 14, 2022 at 1:54 pm

    Someone ought to teach king tampon about TIMING.
    It would be one thing to say this AFTER the series aired. Saying it BEFORE it is presented only brings more eyes to the show.
    Somewhere Babs Streisand is grinning merrily and side piece best put on a beekeepers bonnet! The rolls are gonna fly! Jam, ma’am?

    Reply
  30. Jay says:
    October 14, 2022 at 2:13 pm

    Charles and Camilla ( or whoever is putting out these stories) are really hyping up the Crown. I’m almost tempted to start watching it again, just to see what the fuss is about! Probably not the effect they were going for.

    I’ll also add that this “it happened so many years ago” crap is the exact same argument being offered by the daily fail in the face of Harry’s lawsuit.

    If anything, the crown has been kind to Charles, allowing him to portray himself and Camilla as some kind of star-crossed lovers, thwarted by his family and his sense of duty etc.

    Reply
  31. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    October 14, 2022 at 2:44 pm

    I thought the ENTIRE justification for the monarchy is to remind people of their history? Well, this is Charles’ history.

    Reply
  32. Mary says:
    October 14, 2022 at 3:25 pm

    Why dig up the past, Charles? Because it is the truth, it is relevant to your treatment of H & M and it shows us who you are.

    Reply
  33. 809Matriarch says:
    October 14, 2022 at 4:34 pm

    Who who are they kidding? They have never been riding high in the minds of the public! Have you seen social media? They’re dragged all over the place! Riding High my foot – he just scared they’re going to get dragged even more🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  34. ohhey says:
    October 14, 2022 at 4:37 pm

    Well Charlie Moneybuckets, we think that you destroyed one of the most beautiful forces for good the world has ever known, so, ya know, that still smarts. Even 30 whole years later.

    Reply
  35. JCallas says:
    October 14, 2022 at 4:52 pm

    Had Charles treated Harry and Meghan fairly, people would say that he has grown and changed from the days of his marriage to Diana. But he insists on showing the world that he is still cruel and petty at every opportunity.

    Reply
  36. blunt talker says:
    October 14, 2022 at 10:53 pm

    Whether Charles likes it or not history is history-we still read and study the Boston Tea Party episode in history no matter how many years have gone by-a whole another generation all over the world have been born since Diana’s death-most of them will want to know what happened and why Harry and Will don’t have their mother to this day-like it or not King Charles this story will be told over and over for generations to come.

    Reply

