Mark Wahlberg moved to Nevada from California, likely for the tax break

Mark Wahlberg called in to The Talk on Tuesday to discuss all of his businesses, which include: F45 gyms, food chain Wahlburgers, the production company Closest to the Hole, water company Aquahydrate, clothing company Municipal, car dealerships Wahlberg Auto Group, another production company Unrealistic Ideas, and a new sneaker partnership with StreetTrend LLC. Naturally, Sheryl Underwood asked Mark of All Trades how he balances his work and home life. I mean, we know the answer is his wife Rhea Durham does all the work at home raising Mark’s four kids, but Mark claimed that when he’s not working, he spends every minute at home. And that’s why he had to ditch their almost $90M Los Angeles house and move to Nevada, to give his family “a better life.” A better life that will allow Mark to build his own movie studio and shoe factory, apparently.
Mark Wahlberg no longer calls Hollywood home. The Uncharted star revealed he recently “moved to Nevada” in order to give his family “a better life.” Wahlberg appeared on Tuesday’s The Talk where he was asked about balancing a business empire while being a present father and husband.
“That is the biggest challenge,” he replied. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”
The 51-year-old Boston native explained how he wants to build a “state-of-the-art studio” in Nevada “and make this Hollywood 2.0.” Wahlberg also said he hopes to create “a shoe factory and a factory for Municipal,” the Sport Utility Gear apparel company he co-founded.
“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” Wahlberg continued. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”
“So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s lot of opportunity here,” Wahlberg concluded. “I’m really excited about the future.”
What’s written above is basically all Mark said so it’s all I have to go off of. Which means Mark pulled an Elon Musk and ditched California looking for tax breaks. Nothing in what he said above suggests this move to Nevada provides a better life for his kids. I’m not saying it doesn’t, but his justification doesn’t offer it. There are multiple horse communities in California, there’s a boarding school in Ojai (two hours out of LA) dedicated to equestrians and rich kids. Tom Hanks’ son went there. And I think I remember seeing something about basketball here *bumps into the Lakers stadium*. Plus there are six PGA tournaments scheduled in CA on the 22-23 schedule. So I don’t know what this better life Mark is seeking is unless it has to do with politics or, as I said, taxes. Neither of which have anything to do with his kids but may explain why he’s only made a couple of movies since he moved to California. Whatever, I’ve been to Nevada enough times to know they don’t like @$$hats anymore there than they do here. But, you know, good luck, Mark. Can’t say I’m too bummed to see you go.
Photo credit: Avalon Red and Instagram
My coworkers leave California all the time. Either because they want to start a family somewhere they can afford a home or they want to retire somewhere they can afford a home. Leaving California is a valid choice. But the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Walberg who hate taxes and worker’s rights can fk right off. But leave Nevada alone. It has potential as a fledgling blue state.
yes Wahlberg, leave Nevada alone, especially Reno!
@BettyRose I am here for a blue Nevada!!!! Support it 2000%
He only made two movies while living in California and he lived there for years.
Wasn’t he primarily an actor!?!!
I think he meant that most of his films were shot elsewhere, not in CA.
Is anything shot primarily in CA any more? Except for shows filmed on a soundstage or that actually take place in LA (and even then) seems like California is the last place anyone actually films any more. But the business and post production side is still in California, as is the culture of being “seen” if you’re not yet established A List.
Again, many valid reasons to leave, but this jackass can fk right off. Apparently he makes me really sweary.
Yes, things are being shot in CA all of the time. In Q1 2022, on-location shooting setting an all-time first-quarter record.
Even if you don’t live in CA, most actors will pay taxes in CA because they work here.
@Tiffany – Doesn’t “on location shooting” refer to shooting where the story takes place rather than on a set? e.g. outside of California unless more stories are taking place in California?
Missed the window to edit, but I found an article that clarifies the statistic. There are more stories taking place in LA, driven by tax incentives to use LA for “on location” shooting, but that’s primarily tv not feature films, and it’s accompanied by a growth in film production outside of California. https://deadline.com/2022/04/los-angeles-on-location-filming-2022-q1-record-1235005548/
“On location shooting” refers to shooting permits that are granted for production that is filming in California.
Example: You wouldn’t get a on-location permit in California for something that is filming in Nevada. You’d get an on-location permit if you want to shoot on Rodeo drive. You wouldn’t need one if you were shooting Sunset Gower studios or Warner Bros lot, Fox etc.
Stories that “take place” in other locations are filmed in CA all of the time. Studio lots have fake streets that look like New York, some neighborhoods have homes that look New England-ish, etc.
Yes, lots of things are filming in LA, not just movies. You had asked if “anything” was being shot in CA anymore, so I was addressing that comment.
To be fair, I asked anything other than what’s filmed on sets and soundstages, which is not where the high production films are made. When I was growing up, practically everything Spielberg or Lucas turned out looked like it was shot in my backyard. Northern California served as every planet and undefined “exotic” locale. That’s not nearly as common now. Last time I saw Muir Woods used in a movie, it was an on-location that took place in Muir Woods (yes, of course, I’m referring to Planet of the Apes). And mygawd, the town square on the Universal Studios lot that every small town film of the 80s & 90s used with only minor set tweaks? LOL. We’ve come a loooong way since then.
It looks like the point of your posts has shifted considerably, now to Northern California! Regardless, California’s entertainment industry remains strong, even if your neighborhood in Northern California isn’t as busy. CA and NY have infrastructure and talent built in to accommodate filming, and that isn’t going away. New Mexico really built up during Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul, so they have a strong (but smaller sized) industry and unique landscape. Georgia is doing really well too. Michigan ramped up during the Snyder/Superman era, but that has faded away. CA and NY are the main areas for filming in the US, with GA coming in 3rd and NM 4th.
And yes, the lots are still being used all of the time. You might think their use was a long time ago, but try talking to people who are actively working in the industry and not looking at it from afar.
My exact quote: “Is anything shot primarily in CA any more? Except for shows filmed on a soundstage or that actually take place in LA.”
I referenced *all of California* in my original quote because yes the entire state used to be a film set. That hasn’t been true in ages. I qualified my question that quite a few things are still filmed on soundstages (tv shows mostly), and occasionally “on location” in LA. How many things were ever filmed “on location” in Northern California? Barely any. Northern California was regularly used to film scenes that took place in fictional locations, but it’s never been a huge “on location” place, just a once in awhile kinda thing (like Hitchcock or Dirty Harry. Most films set in SF only have like a handful of outdoor scenes, and we’ve had a few tv dramas filmed here. Like Surface on Apple+, you’ll notice that most of it is not filmed in SF). Not at all like L.A. So no, my point hasn’t changed at all.
But as it happens, my suspicions were correct. According to the Deadline, it’s much more rare to film movies in California (LA or otherwise), but sound stage style tv shows have increased. So you and I are both right, but as to the original point of this whole thread, when Walberg says he wasn’t filming movies in LA, he means that literally. He was in films while living in LA, but they weren’t filmed in LA.
Too late to edit –
I also said in my original “But the business and post production side is still in California,” so again, we are in total agreement on this point. I’m really not sure what I said that was so contentious, since almost every point you and I agree on and are saying basically the same thing. The business is still here and a huge amount of production happens in California, but what has been significantly reduced is using LA or any where in California as a stand in for other real world locations (which explains Walberg’s comment). As for “my neighborhood in Northern California,” I live across the street from a major film studio owned by Disney which does *no* live action production. Since you seem to be in the industry you know exactly what I’m referring to, but I’d rather not just post my home address here. So can we just agree to agree?
I feel like we are having 2 different conversations. I am not trying to be rude, but my perspective is based in work experience. When you write things like, “the business and post production side is still in California,” it makes it sound as if filming is not happening in CA, but it very much is happening. I don’t understand your focus on being a “stand in for other real world locations”. It’s oddly narrow in scope, and the industry doesn’t provide reports and data on that kind of thing, so it’s just a lot of speculation.
And you dismiss sound stages…but they are used all of the time because you don’t get planes flying overhead, and you can control every aspect of production easily, especially productions with fantastical settings and CGI, but it’s also helpful for everyday settings as well. The distinction between films and “TV” sounds old fashioned, because streaming is what is hot right now, and films are becoming a bigger financial risk with less payoff. You seem fixated on films, and those are absolutely being done in CA (9% rise in Q2 2022), but series are where entertainment is gravitating. Disney’s LucasFilms might not be filming in your area, but they are getting $20.9M in tax credits to film series in CA (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew).
Mark might not have filmed his few recent films in CA, but that doesn’t reflect the overall strength of the entertainment industry in CA.
Yeah definitely two different conversations. I was attempting to be light hearted in my original post and things went off the rails when I got defensive. I’m not in the industry and definitely no expert. But I’ve noticed way more productions in places like Georgia that would’ve once been California masquerading. When I was
A kid it was an ongoing joke
About the Star Wars and Indiana Jones
franchises that you’d be like “oh, I was camping there last weekend.” That’s a real thing that happened. I was shocked (no lie) when I first began traveling the world that it doesn’t look like California because movies were so inauthentic back then. That aspect has changed and for the better. But I fully admit I’m not industry and my observations are only my own.
The only acting he truly knows is acting like an asshole from Boston in every single film role.
That’s not a stretch for him.
I lived in the state of Rhode Island, which neighbors Massachusetts, for 6 years. Rhode Islanders routinely called MA folks “Massholes.” LOL.
True!!!
We are indeed mass-holes. But we are not as rude ad Tiffany in the above exchanges cc@bettyrose
His face in the header picture is so punchable
Yeah, he’s really aging into the face he deserves.
Ok. California has its pros and cons. LA is truly for the wealthy and people looking to break into the Hollywood scene. If you are established there’s no need to live there. Las Vegas to Nevada is a really short flight especially in a private jet. I know Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi made Las Vegas their home and love it. Angelina Jolie hates LA/Hollywood area but didn’t want to live in Santa Barbara, San Diego, or San Francisco either, she wanted to move her kids to the London suburbs. I think it’s perfectly reasonable.
The weather seems to be the only upside but I actually hate Desert weather.
I’m sorry, but you have a very simplistic interpretation of living in LA. I live here and am neither wealthy nor looking to break into any form of the entertainment industry. I’m a university professor and have a very high quality of life, even without millions (and yes, I acknowledge my own privilege in saying this and being able to afford to live here). There are a lot of people out here like that and they far outnumber the other two categories.
Thank you for saying this. I live in the suburbs of LA, in North County. Angelina can live anywhere in CA. If you want to live in a desert without leaving, the In Land Empire and Palm Springs is right there. I see this is nothing but a tax break. Given the kind of money he has, there really is no incentive to leave CA except for politics and taxes.
I think Angelina live in LA so she was close by when the kids had visitation with Pitt. If something when down while they were with him, she could be there in less then 5 minutes and it probably made the kids feel better knowing she was close by also.
I spent a decade in SoCal and then moved home to the Bay Area, an even more outrageously expensive area. I wasn’t in LA admittedly so I can’t say if I would have liked it better. The weather was too hot for me. The casual sexism and hyper focus on women’s appearances bugged me. And I hate driving for anything other than recreation. But not being in LA, I also didn’t get access to world class museums, theater, concerts, so I can’t say if that would have balanced out the things I disliked. I don’t miss SoCal at all. But I do still enjoy the city of Hollywood and the older neighborhoods with walkable streets and family businesses.
I’m glad you love living in LA but not everyone feels the same. When people leave it’s more space for you to enjoy.
Jess, people aren’t saying everyone should love CA/LA, but they are disagreeing with your statement “LA is truly for the wealthy and people looking to break into the Hollywood scene.”
We have so many robust communities. Neighborhoods with personality and blessed with immigrants who have enriched our city, and your comment completely erases them.
Also, LA isn’t desert weather. It’s Mediterranean climate.
How do you say you don’t live in California without saying you don’t live in CA. California is huge with lots of income and economic diversity. California has 1200 miles of coast line, and many many many cities between LA and SF. California is MASSIVE. You have way too many sweeping generalizations. Also, not all of Nevada is desert. The further north you go is mountainous and green. Google Lake Tahoe.
Odds are very good homie just moved for the tax breaks and politics. Everything he wants he can have in CA.
Lifelong CA resident here: I’m I’m the central valley, which is a whole different world than L.A. or the Bay Area. People live here because it’s the richest AG producing area in the world. And they farm. Because we gotta feed the world. You’re welcome.
Jesus, the CA hatred and misconceptions are rampant. CA is in large part not desert or beach, but fields and orchards and vineyards.
There’s plenty of reasons to live in CA.
With the exception of a couple comments here, I think most people direct their ire at LA more so than CA. I mean, forget the desert–who doesn’t love ocean, mountains, vineyards, canyons and beautiful weather? One of many reasons why CA has become so expensive is because everyone wants to live there!!
And I’m convinced that the LA hate is mostly from folks who have never ventured into the less-traveled areas. Right before COVID hit we went out there to see my family and my cousins took us on an awesome tour of LA’s older neighborhoods. We absolutely loved it and gained a whole new appreciation for the city.
Ok but he doesn’t want to. Like I said before there are pros and cons. Why are people offended that a wealthy man is leaving California and he gave valid reasons.
Never forget that this dude blinded a Vietnamese immigrant in a hate crime. I don’t care how long ago it was, it’s who he is. It’s who he will always be.
THIS. He is a trash human, always has, always will be.
Yep! He showed his ass, and everyone seems to have turned a blind eye!! Not me baby!!
Everytime I see him on TV, I think abour his victim. How angry he must be knowing this f*cker got super rich and famous after what he did. He’s not even a good actor !
I can not stand Mark Wahlberg and have refused movies I would have otherwise been interested in seeing simply because he is in it.
+1
Same. I never really liked him, and then learned more about him and things he has said and done, and now I REALLY dislike him. And I think he’s a lousy actor too.
I’ve been watching Blue Bloods, I find Donny Wahlberg to be very whiny. Not really seeing the appeal of these guys. Fun fact: I got a free ticket to Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch when I was in High School. Even then girls were throwing panties at him. I never saw the appeal.
Same. I cannot stand him and don’t understand why he gets so many roles.
I’ve wondered how he got all those roles too / must have serviced the right folks.
As a Nevadan, I could see him going to Vegas for his studio and other business stuff, but its too flipping hot there to golf (or ride a horse) there much of the year, plus its a DESERT and water is at a premium. Heard of Lake Mead drying up? The rest of the state is sparsely populated save the Reno area, but rural NV might suit his politics. I want him to stay far far away from Reno though, since that’s my town.
I find it interesting that his kids only seem to be able to pursue athletic pursuits and he doesn’t mention anything academic. (Maybe I noted this because we’re doing report cards here in a few weeks so it’s top of mind to me)
How is Mark Walberg got this kind of money?
It’s not acting talent, IMO.
I know he runs several very lucrative biz.
He has always struck me as being full of himself.
All the wrong people have the big wealth, I say.
I work in the finance world and every uber rich person I know are moving to Texas, Nashville, Florida or Utah. For one reason only, to avoid paying taxes. So all these rich people saying how they want to ‘pay their taxes’ to help others. Are LYING.
Oooh, just wait until they get their property tax bills!
Yes, states that have income tax appear to be more expensive to live in. But in places like Texas and Florida, the property tax has to be raised to crazy levels to meet the needs. I’ve heard in Texas many people end up paying more tax overall than CA, because of city/property/sales taxes. States will always need tax revenue. If they don’t get it through income taxes, they will find other means.
I can’t imagine being THAT rich & moving because of taxes. Isn’t being able to live anywhere you want, regardless of cost, one of the benefits of being filthy rich??
Inland of the coast, CA is farmland. It makes 25% of the country’s food. Including cattle, stone fruits, vegetables.
Isn’t it possible that it’s a combination of things? There’s family, filming, business ventures – all need different considerations. Just because he can do things in California doesn’t mean he can’t do the same things anywhere else and just because a different state works better for him doesn’t mean it’s a slam against California.
Lots of people start over in their forties and fifties for whatever reason. It can feel like now or never.