‘The Crown’ will feature intimate scenes between Prince Philip & Penny Knatchbull

It’s no secret that Prince Philip cheated on his wife and that he had many special friends over the years. One of his most special “friends” was Penny/Penelope Knatchbull, sometimes called Penny Brabourne or Countess Mountbatten. They were special friends for many years, decades really. She was a constant companion for Philip after his retirement to Wood Farm. None of this means that Penelope was *only* close to Philip. She was very close to Queen Elizabeth II too. I believe, especially towards the last years of Philip’s life, the Queen was happy that Philip had a friend, someone discreet and someone who knew all of the rules. After Philip’s passing, Penelope was invited to his funeral and this year’s service of thanksgiving. Penelope was also invited to sit next to the Queen during the Royal Windsor Horse Show this year, that’s how cozy this relationship was.
Well, it’s also not a secret that The Crown is going to feature the Penny storyline to some degree. We knew last year that they had cast Natascha McElhone as Penny. Well, now that we’re a month away from the premiere of Season 5, guess who’s dusting off the controversy for rage-clicks?
Netflix is to show Prince Philip pursuing an affair in The Crown — just weeks after the Queen’s funeral. He will be shown in intimate scenes with close pal Penny Knatchbull. The Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said: “This is cruel rubbish.”
Royal experts said showing intimate scenes with Philip and family pal Penny was cruel so soon after the Queen was laid to rest next to her husband.
Netflix considered stalling the release of the fifth series, but will go ahead on November 9 as planned.
Viewers will see the Duke of Edinburgh, who died 18 months ago, pursuing an affair with high society beauty Penny, now the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, 69. They are seen touching hands as he divulges details of his marriage.
It infuriated experts including the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter. He said: “Coming just weeks after the nation laid Her Majesty to rest next to Prince Philip, this is very distasteful and, quite frankly, cruel rubbish. The truth is that Penny was a long-time friend of the whole family. Netflix are not interested in people’s feelings.”
Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward added: “It’s in exceedingly bad taste. This is fiction. There’s no way in a million years he’d discuss his marriage with anybody. The royals probably won’t watch it for their own sanity.”
[From The Sun]
I mean… I might have agreed that the timing was in bad taste if this particular storyline came out weeks after Philip’s passing and his widow was still alive. But that’s not the case. The two married people in this situation are both entombed and beyond caring. Not for nothing, but wasn’t it also in exceedingly bad taste to cheat on his wife?? I f–king love that Ingrid Seward is mad about the dramatization that Philip would… tell his mistress about his marriage troubles? Seward doesn’t sound mad that Philip had affairs, she’s mad that some of those affairs might have been emotional and that The Crown might dramatize exactly that. Also: Peter Morgan never “considered stalling the release.” That’s royal commentator fiction. Morgan paused the filming for a few days and that was it.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, WENN, Getty.
-
-
Lady PENELOPE ROMSEY
Wife of Lord Romsey
Attending the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother at Westminster Abbey, London
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot Photo
UE 019119_P 09.04.2002,Image: 502733267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call Photoshot Global HQ – London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , also New York Office Tel : + 1 646-429-8731 and Hamburg Office Tel +49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photoshot / Avalon
-
-
137343, Lady Penny Brabourne takes part in the Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society on the final day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Windsor, United Kingdom – Sunday May 17, 2015. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 531459500, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
137343, Lady Penny Brabourne takes part in the Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society on the final day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Windsor, United Kingdom – Sunday May 17, 2015. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 531459519, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.,Image: 606159277, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.,Image: 606159332, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Queen Elizabeth II at Day Two of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Lady Penelope Romsey, Queen, Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Mar 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit Romsey Abbey with Lady Braybourne (formerly Lady Romsey) for a service to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the granting of the Royal Charter. The Royal Party then continued to the Market Place for a ‘walkabout’
Hampshire, England – 08.06.07
Where: Hampshire, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jun 2007
Credit: Photo Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/ WENN
Lol, about Netflix considering “stalling” the release. They can’t wait! Supposedly Netflix wants to buy a movie studio so any opportunity to make bank is welcome. More subscribers!
Lol, is the intimate scene that they touched hands?
I’m sure Netflix is despondent at the idea that around 20 (royal) people in Britain might not watch the season. They’ll be crying into their coffee cups relying on getting millions of extra viewers for including this salacious storyline instead of taking the high road with a family who tormented two young women who married in.
Hmmmm Ingrid Seward talking about fiction and bad taste. Really? What about the Youtube video when Ingrid and her fellow hacks talked disparagingly about Meghan’s comments in the Oprah interview without having seen it? Pot, Kettle and Black are the words that definitely spring to mind here.
Seward was.busy gaslighting Diana and started about a year after she died. Talk about bad taste
Good. I couldn’t stand it after Phillip died he was practically canonized. I get being respectful but stop the lies.
I guess I always thought that Penny was actually his daughter not his lover. I wonder which “storyline” would be worst for the Windsors to have out there?
This! They look so much alike and that would explain the Queen’s embrace of her. I have been curious why this doesn’t seem to be explored more.
I too wondered if Penny was his daughter, because to me they resemble each other, especially around the jaw and chin. Why is everyone assuming mistress? Maybe there’s more background information that we don’t know.
Seems very unlikely since I don’t think her parents had any royal connections. They were wealthy, but not aristocratic and at least her father wasn’t old wealth but self made. Her royal connections came trough her marriage into the Mountbatten family and she became close to prince Philipp after that.
I am loving Netflix for aaalllllll of this!
The timing couldn’t be better for this season. The funeral will still be in recent memory when season five drops but the release won’t be too soon after the mourning period. Like I think it might be tacky if they released this season two days before or after the funeral, but not two months.
I agree. The timing is absolutely spot on. Memories from the funeral are still fresh, but the public are ready to consume drama like this once more. I’ll go even one step further and say that not many people actually cared for the Queen’s death. It was just one of those things, no matter how hard the British media tried to make it this big tragic event.
I am loving the fact that the makers of The Crown are going all in on everything. What a glorious fall and winter it’s going to be.
I thinking watching *The Royals* and their daily travails, jealousies, misteps and various f*ucked up characters is the best thing in reality TV! Its a riot. Is got everything!
Salty island may wish to hide the contents of Philip’s will to preserve the dignity of the Queen, but Netflix doesn’t have to hide the content of his life to do so.
Surely the Crown is this perfect institution, that upholds the church’s values and can stand up to public scrutiny. Let’s examine Philip’s life and how the Queen turned a blind eye. Let’s examine all of their lives, and we will see they are no better than any of us. Superior bloodline be damned.
Wow. I did not see that coming. But, I mean, if TQ was cool with the relationship, why should it bother anyone else?
Yes people cheat in all circles and backgrounds around the world. However the level of ‘understanding’ these people have is sickening. Its like expected to keep a mistress in those circles,its something to behold. And thats why they keep their circles smal people like Kate and Meg cant undesrtand. Now its clear how Kate was with the turnip toffs and their reaction i bet it was Ma Midds who told her to just suck it up with Wills cheating.
LOL so many meltdowns from the Salty Isle!!
Affair or not , he was clearly very close with Penny and the queen was clearly okay with that. Inviting Penny to the funeral service confirms both those points. So not surprised Netflix is including it.
Weren’t Phillip and Penny related?
No, her husband was. She married into the Mountbatten family with which both prince Phillip and Elizabeth were related to (with Queen Victoria as the common ancestor) and especially prince Phillip and Charles were very close to the Mountbattens, with lord Mountbatten serving as a surrogate father figure to Phillip and surrogate grandfather/father figure to Charles. Penelope married lord mountbattens grandson.
This casting is top notch, truly. I’m here for it. The dynamic between the three is truly unfathomable.
Penny’s daughter looks so similar to William. And when she married a few years ago Charles walked her down the aisle. This family are bonkers….someone pass the popcorn.
“Windsor men enjoy women and Kate is the type to let things like that slide” (words to that effect) is the observation Seward made in a piece to camera when W & K got engaged. Seward, and the media, know how they operate and the phrase “close friend” is a well used euphemism for side piece.
She’s married to his close relative. That’s why it’s so weird. Countess Mountbatten is married to the Earl of Mountbatten. That’s his uncle’s grandson. They’ve been separated for a long time. If she was his daughter which she is not he would have married his cousin. Which probably would be okay for that family. But no. Look at an old picture of her. She looks nothing like them at all. Lord Louis Mountbatten who was blown up by the IRA. I don’t believe he was ever really seen around him that much despite being relatives in recent times. I wonder if he was at her or Prince Philips funeral. The gathering at DOE’s funeral was small. I don’t remember his being mentioned. Ha ha his daughter. I think they had a “special ” relationship. NO. Not his daughter. She was at Wood Farm all the time.
Yes, she only became part of the royal circle after her marriage and I highly doubt her parents ever had any royal connections.
All this free pr!!!! LOL