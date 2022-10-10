‘The Crown’ will feature intimate scenes between Prince Philip & Penny Knatchbull

It’s no secret that Prince Philip cheated on his wife and that he had many special friends over the years. One of his most special “friends” was Penny/Penelope Knatchbull, sometimes called Penny Brabourne or Countess Mountbatten. They were special friends for many years, decades really. She was a constant companion for Philip after his retirement to Wood Farm. None of this means that Penelope was *only* close to Philip. She was very close to Queen Elizabeth II too. I believe, especially towards the last years of Philip’s life, the Queen was happy that Philip had a friend, someone discreet and someone who knew all of the rules. After Philip’s passing, Penelope was invited to his funeral and this year’s service of thanksgiving. Penelope was also invited to sit next to the Queen during the Royal Windsor Horse Show this year, that’s how cozy this relationship was.

Well, it’s also not a secret that The Crown is going to feature the Penny storyline to some degree. We knew last year that they had cast Natascha McElhone as Penny. Well, now that we’re a month away from the premiere of Season 5, guess who’s dusting off the controversy for rage-clicks?

Netflix is to show Prince Philip ­pursuing an affair in The Crown — just weeks after the Queen’s funeral. He will be shown in intimate scenes with close pal Penny Knatchbull. The Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said: “This is cruel rubbish.”

Royal experts said showing intimate scenes with Philip and family pal Penny was cruel so soon after the Queen was laid to rest next to her husband.

Netflix considered stalling the release of the fifth series, but will go ahead on November 9 as planned.

Viewers will see the Duke of Edinburgh, who died 18 months ago, pursuing an affair with high society beauty Penny, now the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, 69. They are seen touching hands as he divulges details of his marriage.

It infuriated experts including the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter. He said: “Coming just weeks after the nation laid Her Majesty to rest next to Prince Philip, this is very distasteful and, quite frankly, cruel rubbish. The truth is that Penny was a long-time friend of the whole family. Netflix are not interested in people’s feelings.”

Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward added: “It’s in exceedingly bad taste. This is fiction. There’s no way in a million years he’d discuss his marriage with anybody. The royals probably won’t watch it for their own sanity.”

[From The Sun]

I mean… I might have agreed that the timing was in bad taste if this particular storyline came out weeks after Philip’s passing and his widow was still alive. But that’s not the case. The two married people in this situation are both entombed and beyond caring. Not for nothing, but wasn’t it also in exceedingly bad taste to cheat on his wife?? I f–king love that Ingrid Seward is mad about the dramatization that Philip would… tell his mistress about his marriage troubles? Seward doesn’t sound mad that Philip had affairs, she’s mad that some of those affairs might have been emotional and that The Crown might dramatize exactly that. Also: Peter Morgan never “considered stalling the release.” That’s royal commentator fiction. Morgan paused the filming for a few days and that was it.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, WENN, Getty.

27 Responses to “‘The Crown’ will feature intimate scenes between Prince Philip & Penny Knatchbull”

  1. MsIam says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Lol, about Netflix considering “stalling” the release. They can’t wait! Supposedly Netflix wants to buy a movie studio so any opportunity to make bank is welcome. More subscribers!

  2. Eurydice says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Lol, is the intimate scene that they touched hands?

  3. Ceej says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:47 am

    I’m sure Netflix is despondent at the idea that around 20 (royal) people in Britain might not watch the season. They’ll be crying into their coffee cups relying on getting millions of extra viewers for including this salacious storyline instead of taking the high road with a family who tormented two young women who married in.

  4. Laura D says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Hmmmm Ingrid Seward talking about fiction and bad taste. Really? What about the Youtube video when Ingrid and her fellow hacks talked disparagingly about Meghan’s comments in the Oprah interview without having seen it? Pot, Kettle and Black are the words that definitely spring to mind here.

  5. Southern Fried says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Good. I couldn’t stand it after Phillip died he was practically canonized. I get being respectful but stop the lies.

  6. Lauren says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:49 am

    I guess I always thought that Penny was actually his daughter not his lover. I wonder which “storyline” would be worst for the Windsors to have out there?

    • MarlenaB says:
      October 10, 2022 at 9:56 am

      This! They look so much alike and that would explain the Queen’s embrace of her. I have been curious why this doesn’t seem to be explored more.

    • ClaireB says:
      October 10, 2022 at 9:59 am

      I too wondered if Penny was his daughter, because to me they resemble each other, especially around the jaw and chin. Why is everyone assuming mistress? Maybe there’s more background information that we don’t know.

    • Lena says:
      October 10, 2022 at 10:22 am

      Seems very unlikely since I don’t think her parents had any royal connections. They were wealthy, but not aristocratic and at least her father wasn’t old wealth but self made. Her royal connections came trough her marriage into the Mountbatten family and she became close to prince Philipp after that.

  7. Lucy says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:50 am

    I am loving Netflix for aaalllllll of this!

    • Green girl says:
      October 10, 2022 at 10:00 am

      The timing couldn’t be better for this season. The funeral will still be in recent memory when season five drops but the release won’t be too soon after the mourning period. Like I think it might be tacky if they released this season two days before or after the funeral, but not two months.

      • The Duchess says:
        October 10, 2022 at 10:15 am

        I agree. The timing is absolutely spot on. Memories from the funeral are still fresh, but the public are ready to consume drama like this once more. I’ll go even one step further and say that not many people actually cared for the Queen’s death. It was just one of those things, no matter how hard the British media tried to make it this big tragic event.

  8. L84Tea says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:50 am

    I am loving the fact that the makers of The Crown are going all in on everything. What a glorious fall and winter it’s going to be.

    Reply
    October 10, 2022 at 9:50 am

    I thinking watching *The Royals* and their daily travails, jealousies, misteps and various f*ucked up characters is the best thing in reality TV! Its a riot. Is got everything!

  10. RoyalBlue says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:51 am

    Salty island may wish to hide the contents of Philip’s will to preserve the dignity of the Queen, but Netflix doesn’t have to hide the content of his life to do so.

    Surely the Crown is this perfect institution, that upholds the church’s values and can stand up to public scrutiny. Let’s examine Philip’s life and how the Queen turned a blind eye. Let’s examine all of their lives, and we will see they are no better than any of us. Superior bloodline be damned.

  11. FhMom says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:52 am

    Wow. I did not see that coming. But, I mean, if TQ was cool with the relationship, why should it bother anyone else?

  12. Noki says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Yes people cheat in all circles and backgrounds around the world. However the level of ‘understanding’ these people have is sickening. Its like expected to keep a mistress in those circles,its something to behold. And thats why they keep their circles smal people like Kate and Meg cant undesrtand. Now its clear how Kate was with the turnip toffs and their reaction i bet it was Ma Midds who told her to just suck it up with Wills cheating.

  13. Becks1 says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:54 am

    LOL so many meltdowns from the Salty Isle!!

    Affair or not , he was clearly very close with Penny and the queen was clearly okay with that. Inviting Penny to the funeral service confirms both those points. So not surprised Netflix is including it.

  14. Renae says:
    October 10, 2022 at 9:56 am

    Weren’t Phillip and Penny related?

    • Lena says:
      October 10, 2022 at 10:27 am

      No, her husband was. She married into the Mountbatten family with which both prince Phillip and Elizabeth were related to (with Queen Victoria as the common ancestor) and especially prince Phillip and Charles were very close to the Mountbattens, with lord Mountbatten serving as a surrogate father figure to Phillip and surrogate grandfather/father figure to Charles. Penelope married lord mountbattens grandson.

  15. Sarita says:
    October 10, 2022 at 10:01 am

    This casting is top notch, truly. I’m here for it. The dynamic between the three is truly unfathomable.

  16. DaniLou says:
    October 10, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Penny’s daughter looks so similar to William. And when she married a few years ago Charles walked her down the aisle. This family are bonkers….someone pass the popcorn.

  17. Mads says:
    October 10, 2022 at 10:06 am

    “Windsor men enjoy women and Kate is the type to let things like that slide” (words to that effect) is the observation Seward made in a piece to camera when W & K got engaged. Seward, and the media, know how they operate and the phrase “close friend” is a well used euphemism for side piece.

  18. Alexa says:
    October 10, 2022 at 10:11 am

    She’s married to his close relative. That’s why it’s so weird. Countess Mountbatten is married to the Earl of Mountbatten. That’s his uncle’s grandson. They’ve been separated for a long time. If she was his daughter which she is not he would have married his cousin. Which probably would be okay for that family. But no. Look at an old picture of her. She looks nothing like them at all. Lord Louis Mountbatten who was blown up by the IRA. I don’t believe he was ever really seen around him that much despite being relatives in recent times. I wonder if he was at her or Prince Philips funeral. The gathering at DOE’s funeral was small. I don’t remember his being mentioned. Ha ha his daughter. I think they had a “special ” relationship. NO. Not his daughter. She was at Wood Farm all the time.

    • Lena says:
      October 10, 2022 at 10:29 am

      Yes, she only became part of the royal circle after her marriage and I highly doubt her parents ever had any royal connections.

  19. Eleonor says:
    October 10, 2022 at 10:11 am

    All this free pr!!!! LOL

