Hugh Grosvenor considers asking Prince William & Harry to be his baby’s godfathers

In December 2023, there was an extremely gauche storyline involving one of the wealthiest men in the UK. Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. At the time, Hugh was sending out wedding invitations for his June 2024 wedding to Olivia Henson. Curiously, the Times’ royal reporter Roya Nikkhah got several exclusives about how Hugh, a longtime friend of both Prince Harry and Prince William, was snubbing the Sussexes and not inviting them to his wedding. It sounded very much like a Kensington Palace briefing about the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, and it also sounded like William was throwing a very public tantrum over the idea of Hugh even thinking of including the Sussexes. We later heard that Hugh did send an invitation to the Sussexes, but Harry called Hugh and made his apologies, saying that they would not be able to make it. William still ran around for months, gloating that HE was the only brother attending the “wedding of the decade.” (William’s wife did not bother to come.)
So, you get the idea. There’s precedent for Prince William to use the Duke of Westminster – again, one of the richest and most powerful people in the UK – as a tabloid pawn in his violently obsessive and public grudge against Harry. Well, Hugh and Olivia welcomed their first child recently, a daughter they named Cosima. Obviously, there’s a conversation about who will be Cosima’s godfather. Wouldn’t you know, Roya Nikkhah got another exclusive, straight from Kensington Palace.
For many new parents, deciding who to choose as godparents is a minefield. For the Duke of Westminster, one of the closest friends of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, it is a particularly delicate dilemma.
After his wife Olivia gave birth to their first child, Cosima, last month, Hugh Grosvenor is still considering whether to ask Prince Harry to be a godfather, amid ongoing tensions between the royal and his family. Friends of the couple say they have not yet made a final decision but it is understood Prince William will be a godfather.
Grosvenor — known as Hughie by his friends — is the King’s godson. He has an estimated fortune of more than £9 billion, having inherited 140,000 acres of land in Oxfordshire, Cheshire, Lancashire and Scotland, as well as 300 acres in Mayfair and Belgravia in central London, from his father.
He is so close to both princes that he is thought to be the only of their friends chosen as a godparent by both — to Prince George, 12, and Prince Archie, six. The Sussexes have not publicly named Archie’s godparents but they also include Tiggy Pettifer (née Legge-Bourke), a former nanny to William and Harry; Mark Dyer, a former equerry to Charles and a close friend of Harry’s; and Charlie van Straubenzee, a friend of the duke’s since school.
After choosing Grosvenor, Harry might hope the gesture would be returned. However, continuing friction with the royal family since the Sussexes’ departure from royal life in 2020, added to the estrangement from William, has affected some of the brothers’ mutual friendships.
The Westminsters’ daughter was born in London on July 27. Both William and Harry have sent their congratulations to the couple, who have not yet set a date for Cosima’s christening.
Selecting both brothers as godfathers to his firstborn would be seen by many in royal circles as an attempt by Grosvenor to thaw the princes’ frosty relationship. It is understood that William, 43, and Harry, 40, have not spoken since the period following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022.
When baby Cosima was born, I actually looked up the criss-crossed godparent situation, and here’s the rundown: King Charles is Hugh’s godfather, Hugh’s mother Natalia is Prince William’s godmother; the late Princess Diana was godmother to Hugh’s sister, Lady Edwina Grosvenor; Hugh is godfather to both Prince Archie and Prince George. My instinct was that Hugh would actually wait until he and Olivia welcomed a male heir before they asked Prince William to be a godfather. That would just make sense given the family connections, and the symmetry of current/future-king and current/future-Duke of Westminster. But I forgot something very important: Prince William’s insane jealousy and immaturity, and his complete tackiness with turning another man’s wedding AND BABY into stories about how much William hates his brother.
I also wonder why no one is suggesting that the Princess of Wales could be godmother to Cosima. It seems like Kate has never been chosen as godmother to any of the babies born to William’s friends though. It’s weird that no one asks why.
Is Kate godmother to anyone’s children?
Could she be one to Pippa’s children? Or James and Alizee’s, idk? Just not to William’s friend’s kids.
Interesting that we don’t know for sure!
She’s GOT to be godmother for Pippa and James’s kids, right? And if the timing of “kid born” lined up with “Will and Kate good patch”, it wouldn’t surprise me if Will was a godfather to someone, too.
All the Middletons have taken advantage of their royal-adjacency over the years, and at the very least, Carol would definitely insist on a royal godparent.
I googled and could only find this from an old Cosmopolitan article from 2021
‘Back in 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a christening in St. Barnabas Church in Essex, fulfilling her role as godmother to one of her friend’s children. While there are no details as to who her godchild *actually* is, we still bet she makes the most wonderful godmother anyway.’
Google also said Pipa’s children’s godparents were not public.
Willy is warning Harry to back off: THE GROSVENORS ARE MINE!!!
Such a bizarre man. And the rats to praise him for it.
Harry, keep your peace in Cali. Invite them over. Let Willy have the baby girl, you can have the heir whenever he comes.
Oh dear that yellow ensemble. Hideous
The women of the British upper classes are a constant reminder that money can’t buy style.
I’m liking the ensemble, I might even wear it – but I agree that it doesn’t quite suit this lady. I think that’s not quite her color and this specific neckline doesn’t suit her. (Maybe a boatneck would suit her better? Or a broader v-neck?)
The black belt and the black hat ruins it. The print is brave.
I like it too! Lovely cheerful color with a nice print. It’s the hat that is a bit bizarre and maybe takes it down the wrong path.
She looks like a canary. Probably sang at the wedding supper.
Definitely bright! I like the design of the dress. I think she has a nice figure and it fits her nicely. The dress has simple lines. I think the belt is just a matter of personal preference. She could have gone for a nice regency look without it. Now the hat- it’s just plain silly, especially the way she’s wearing it plopped straight over her head. A different angle, and perhaps larger to balance the dress?
Can’t would never be picked because she would be jealous of the baby and she would probably try to say the baby made her cry and as the child got older she would copy what it wore lol.
She’d probably wear some hideous outfit or flash everyone, to overshadow the child and occasion. Probably safest not to invite her at all!
I’d feel sorry for Hugh in all of this mess but then I remember the lack of inheritance tax paid on his fortune and the fact that no-one should own that much of anything (even if they did get taxed proportionally to the rest of us poors which obviously they don’t) and any hint of sympathy evaporates.
@Sarah, same
Kate isn’t blue blood enough for them to ask her to be godmother.
The BM are creating again a story, just more drama. Hughie and Olivia will have more children. Hughie still needs a male heir. Willi and Harry can be both godfathers to any of their children.
Kate being a godmother to Hugh’s daughter would make more sense. Princess Diana was godmother to Hugh’s sister, Lady Edwina Grosvenor, so making another Princess of Wales a godmother to Lady Cosima Grosvenor would be more logical and in more in step with their family traditions. If they have two sons in the future they can choose both William and Harry as their godparents.
This definitely makes the most sense on paper.
But given Will’s weird jealousy about Harry AND Kate, and her no-show at the wedding, it’s far from a guarantee.
I still can’t see past that horrid plywood walkway, what was the wedding planner thinking??!! Anyhow, welcome to the world Cosima!! and a bit of advice, stay as far away from the BRF as you possibly can, no good comes out of that family.
@Harla, I’d forgotten about that plywood— it’s absolutely shocking considering how much money this man has. What were they thinking??
I don’t get all the hype over godparents. Mine never did shit and I don’t know of anyone’s godparents who did anything besides tokenly stand around at the baptism.
Mine certainly didn’t do much beyond my actual baptism, but godparents seem to be a very big status-symbol in European, aristo circles. Just another way all the rich families stay connected over the generations.
If I were Hugh, I’d drop him as a friend for turning my wedding and birth of my first child into opportunities for attacking his brother through the press. I know that won’t happen because Hugh’s family is too intertwined with William’s and probably does not want to deal with William’s wrath. But William is a bad friend, full stop.
How can William be a god father when he ‘doesn’t do god.’
Just the fact that he’s a terrible person and role model should disqualify him full stop! These aristos though think the sun rises and sets on the BRF no matter who or what they are so godfather he is!
Hugh will do whatever William tells him to do. He’s a sycophantic aristocrat who has to keep in good standing with the future monarch.
The article already says he chose William as at least one godfather. The rest of this dribble is Roya filling column inches with useless gossip and speculation and inserting Harry’s name in it because any story with Harry or Meghan in it gets attention. If it was just about William being godfather nobody would give a damn. Being a royal reporter is the most useless jobs I swear
My guess is Harry will not be chosen as godfather to any of the Duke of Westminster’s children. It’s imperative that he stays on the good side of the future King.
Amy Bee I don’t think he cares about staying on the good side of the royal family, he did after all invite Harry and Meghan to his wedding without concern about pissing off the UK royal family.