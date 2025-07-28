Hugh Grosvenor & Olivia Henson welcomed their first child, a girl named Cosima

Last year, one of Britain’s social events of the decade took place in Chester, England. Hugh Grosvenor, aka the Duke of Westminster, married Olivia Henson. They laid out their best plywood and the bride wore a satin dress. Prince William was there. William’s wife did not attend, and neither did William’s brother (although Harry was invited). The wedding storyline was months of gossip, fueled mostly by William and his team. At the end of the day, I don’t think Hugh and Olivia actually wanted to be part of any kind of royal/gossip storyline. The whole thing was rather gauche if you ask me! Anyway, Hugh and Olivia immediately got down to business, the business of having babies and hoping to get a male heir. Well… they welcomed their first child, and it’s a girl!

Congratulations are in order as Hugh Grosvenor,The Duke of Westminster, and his wife, Olivia Henson, have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl. Hugh Grosvenor – who is the 7th Duke of Westminster, having inherited his late father’s fortune of around £9.5bn in 2016, and married the Duchess in a glittering ceremony last June – welcomed Cosima Florence Grosvenor on Sunday. In an official statement released on Sunday, 27 July, the new parents said: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter. They have named her Cosima Florence Grosvenor, who was born in London today, 27 July.’ ‘Both the Duchess and Cosima are doing well. The Duke and Duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family,’ the statement finished. The newly-weds are expected to be over the moon with the new arrival, having expressed their ‘delight’ to be starting a family together when announcing news of their pregnancy. At the time, the full statement read: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together.’

Hugh has three sisters – two older, one younger. So his parents had two daughters first, but they kept trying for the male heir, and there you go. I feel sorry for Olivia that she’s going to have to keep having babies until they get the heir, but that’s literally the whole point of Britain’s primogeniture system. Still, they don’t sound mad about it – little Cosima will be loved and adored by her parents, and I’m sure Hugh’s sisters are thrilled about having a niece to spoil.

Also: there are already conversations about who will be chosen as Cosima’s godparents, and whether Prince William would be selected as godfather. Just my opinion, but I think they’ll wait to ask William to be godfather when they get a son. Right? That’s what happened with Hugh – King Charles is Hugh’s godfather, and Charles isn’t godfather to any of Hugh’s sisters. Now, Princess Diana was godmother to one of Hugh’s sisters. So maybe Kate will be asked to be Cosima’s godmother? Probably not – I don’t think Kate has been asked to be any kid’s godmother?